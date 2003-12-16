Hôm nay,  
Lời mở đầu của người viết: "Đây là bài tôi viết đúng bốn năm trước khi cả nước Mỹ đang sôi nổi về kết quả của cuộc bầu cử tổng thống năm 2020. Lúc đó vì không muốn gây ra tranh cãi mất thì giờ nên tôi chỉ đăng giới hạn trong trang cá nhân của mình. Bài được nhiều người xin để share lại và số người “nghỉ chơi” tôi ra hay thậm chí “block” vì bài viết này cũng không phải là ít. Một mùa bầu cử nữa lại đến. Có vẻ như những gì xảy ra bốn năm trước có thể sẽ lặp lại nên tôi nghĩ bài viết năm trước của mình chưa đến nỗi lỗi thời."

Từ khi Amanda, con gái nàng, học lớp chín, hễ đến đêm Halloween là nó cùng nhóm bạn bè hẹn nhau ở nhà nàng, rồi chúng nó kéo nhau đi khắp xóm, qua cả xóm bên cạnh. Tuổi trẻ đâu biết mệt và lạnh là gì, có năm trời mưa lất phất, gió rít lạnh lẽo, mà chúng vẫn hào hứng lên đường. Nàng ngồi ở nhà, vừa phát kẹo cho lũ trẻ đến gõ cửa, vừa nấu nồi cháo gà để lát nữa đãi đám bạn bè con gái.

Hôm nay tôi chuẩn bị về thăm Cali để giải tỏa áp lực đau buồn mang nặng trong lòng mấy tháng nay. Cứ mỗi lần về Cali lòng bồi hồi xúc động vì nơi này đã in đậm trong tôi nhiều dấu ấn khó quên. Tôi nhớ hai câu thơ của nhà thơ Thế Lữ: “Cái thủa ban đầu lưu luyến ấy Ngàn năm hồ dễ mấy ai quên.”

... Ở Việt Nam, tôi bị tù gần sáu năm trời chỉ mỗi cái tội vượt biên và hơn mười năm “chết dấp” bên trại tị nạn PFAC (The Philippine First Asylum Camp) của Phi Luật Tân vì đến đảo sau ngày đóng cửa nên chẳng có điều kiện để lập gia đình. Thành thử ra tôi độc thân tới năm bốn mươi bốn tuổi mới lấy vợ, cách đây được hơn tháng! Phần vợ tôi khi ấy cũng xấp xỉ bốn mươi, do cứ mãi ở chờ bố cô đi tù cải tạo ngoài Bắc hơn mười mấy năm trời mới về, rồi sang đây với diện H.O, thành ra cũng chẳng trẻ trung gì! Thế nên khi bác sĩ chính thức báo tin là vợ tôi đã “cấn thai” thì tôi chới với vô cùng. Bởi tôi chưa có “ready” thì bảo sao tôi không hoảng sợ cơ chứ?...

Vài ngày trước Giáng Sinh 2023, tôi điện thoại chúc Thầy Cô Viện trưởng Lê Thanh Minh Châu bình an trong tình yêu thương của Chúa Hài Đồng, đồng thời chúc sức khỏe Thầy Cô trong năm mới 2024. Vào dịp Tết Nguyên Đán tháng 2, 2024, tôi lại điện thoại chúc Tết Thầy Cô, nhưng lần này không được trả lời, nên tôi đành gởi lời chúc qua text message, kèm theo lời mời sớm, mong Thầy Cô tham dự Đại Hội Y Khoa Huế (YKH) Hải Ngoại vào khoảng tháng 7 năm nay. Tôi không nhận trả lời của Thầy. Mãi hơn một tháng sau, trong bất ngờ và cảm xúc, Hội YK Huế Hải Ngoại nhận tin buồn chính thức từ gia đình cho biết Thầy Lê Thanh Minh Châu đã thanh thản ra đi vào ngày thứ Tư, 28 tháng 2, 2024, tại Rancho Mirage, CA, hưởng đại thọ 94 tuổi.

Thông thường sau những ngày nắng hè oi bức, mùa thu mang đến sự mát mẻ dễ chịu cả đêm lẫn ngày. Ra đường phải mặc thêm áo khoác nhẹ, choàng cái khăn quàng quanh cổ. Năm nay đặc biệt thời tiết thay đổi. Vùng Hoa Thịnh Đốn mưa nắng bất thường. Mưa liên miên mấy hôm liền dù không lớn nhưng trời âm u ẩm ướt, không mấy khi có nắng cả ngày. Tuy nhiên nhờ có mưa các sân cỏ vàng hoe mấy tháng hè vì thiếu nước nay xanh tươi trở lại. Hoa cúc trồng từ những năm trước ra hoa rực rỡ màu sắc. Mấy cây cà, cây ớt vẫn còn tươi tốt chưa bị ảnh hưởng thời tiết se lạnh mùa thu. Lá cây trên cành vẫn còn xanh tuy đã vào tháng 10. Thấy thời tiết tương đối dễ chịu ngày cuối tuần con gái Vân rủ Mẹ đi thăm nhà nghỉ mát của người bạn ở ngoại ô Maryland trên hòn đảo nhỏ, cách nhà khoảng 90 phút lái xe.

... Tôi biết gia đình chị Thương gồm hai mẹ con, ngày ấy bà Sáu chưa nhiều tuổi lắm, chỉ trên 40, bà chưa từng bước ra đường kiếm tiền bao giờ hồi còn ở quê hương, thế mà từ ngày đặt chân đến Canada bà đã phải đi làm, ban đầu lau nhà, dọn dẹp rác trong những shopping mall, sau này bà có chút vốn liếng về tiếng Pháp, bà xin được vào hãng may; bà làm cực nhọc để nuôi con gái đi học, bà muốn chị sau này sẽ bớt khổ, sẽ làm một chức vụ nào đó kha khá để khỏi uổng công bà đã mang nặng đẻ đau, bị nhà chồng ruồng bỏ từ khi biết bà mang bầu là con gái; rồi bà và chị đã phải vượt biên chết đi sống lại khổ sở trên biển cả, bao nhiêu khổ cực oan trái bà đã từng cầu xin Trời Phật để bà gánh vác thay con, để con gái có một cuộc sống thật nhàn nhã, sung sướng sau này...

Mùa hè năm ấy, thằng Huy về nhà nghỉ hè trên đôi nạng gỗ. Cu cậu vừa mới hoàn thành xong khóa huấn luyện quân sự Cadet Field Training và khóa huấn luyện Air Assault (không kích trên không). Ngày cuối cùng của khóa huấn luyện Không Kích Trên Không, cu cậu không may bị bong gân nên phải chống nạng. Tuy đi khập khiễng nhưng cu cậu hớn hở ra mặt vì được về thăm nhà và nghỉ hè được một tháng. Chị ra sân bay đón con trai. Thấy chị từ xa, thằng Huy đưa tay lên cao vẫy - “Má ơi, con ở đây nè”. Chị vội vàng chạy lại. Hai má con ôm nhau. Chị xót xa:
Mừng năm mới 2019, mời gặp lại một tác giả thân quen. Tác giả đã nhận giải Đặc Biệt Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2014. Cô sinh năm 1962, tốt nghiệp Đại Học Mỹ Thuật năm 1988 khoa Đồ Họa tại Việt Nam, từng làm công việc thiết kế sáng tạo trong ngành quảng cáo. Cô đến Mỹ tháng 4 năm 2000, hiện là cư dân Waxahachie, Texas, trong một thành phố ít người Việt cư trú. Sau đây là bài viết mới của tác giả.

Tác giả đã dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ hơn 10 năm trước và mới nhận giải Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2018. Bài đầu tiên của ông là "Kinh 5 Dị Nhân" kể về vùng quê, nơi có hơn 1000 người -phân nửa dân làng- vượt biên mà tới hơn 400 người tử vong- Hiện ông đang là cư dân Orlando, Florida, vùng đất rất quen với bão lụt. Loạt bài gần đây của ông là chuyện khởi nghiệp trên đất Mỹ. Bài mới, bắt đầu phần “dựng nghiệp”.

Tác giả định cư tại Pháp nhưng thường lui tới với nước Mỹ, tham gia Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ tháng Ba 2010. Họp mặt giải thưởng năm 2011, bà đã bay từ Paris sang California để nhận giải Vinh Danh Tác Giả -thường được gọi đùa là giải Á Hậu. Năm Mậu Tuất sắp hết, mời đọc bài viết với nhiều nụ cười, tiễn chân chó cưng.

Tác giả tham dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ năm 2004. Võ Phú là tên thật. Sinh năm 1978; sinh quán Nha Trang-Việt Nam; định cư, tại Virginia-Mỹ, 1994. Tốt nghiệp cử nhân Hóa, Virginia Commonwealth Uni-versity. Hiện đang làm việc và học tại Medical College of Virginia. Sau 12 năm bặt tin, tác giả lại tiếp tục Viết về nước Mỹ từ 2016, với sức viết mạnh mẽ và thứ tự hơn. Sau đây, thêm một bài viết mới.

Với bài viết đầu tiên từ tháng Sáu 2017, tác giả đã nhận giải Đặc Biệt Viết Về Nước Mỹ năm thứ XIX. Thư kèm bài, cô cho biết đang làm tax accountant ở Los Angeles, thường xuyên theo dõi và xúc động khi đọc những câu chuyện đời của người Việt trên xứ Mỹ. Bước sang năm thứ 20 của giải thưởng, tác giả đang tiếp tục cho thấy sức viết ngày càng mạnh mẽ hơn. Sau đây, thêm một bài viết mới.
Tác giả, một kỹ sư điện tử tại công ty Intel, Bắc California, đã 2 lần nhận giải Viết Về Nước Mỹ: giải danh dự 2009, và Giải Vinh Danh Tác Phẩm 2010. Đón năm mới 2013, mời đọc bài viết cuối năm của Khôi An kể chuyện về thanh âm, ca nhạc.

Tác giả làm việc trong một văn phòng thiết kế công chánh tại nước Pháp. Họp mặt Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2011, Đoàn Thị đã bay từ Paris sang để nhận giải Vinh Danh Tác Giả, thường được gọi đùa là Giải Á Hậu. Bài viết mới, chuyện cuối năm bên Tây vẫn đầy hương vị của Little Sàigon.

Là con gái một quân nhân VNCH, từ bé, nàng từng nghĩ mình sẽ là vợ lính. Sau đổi đời, trưởng thành tại Hoa Kỳ, nàng chống lại Bố để kết hôn với một thuyền nhân. Ngày cưới đúng vào mùa giáng sinh. Năm nay, kỷ niệm 22 năm thành hôn, chàng đang trong nhà tù cộng sản tại Việt Nam.

Thêm một cánh chim đầu đàn thuộc thế hệ đầu tiên của người Việt tại Hoa Kỳ vừa từ trần: Cụ Nguyễn Văn Thịnh, vị niên trưởng của một gia đình thuyền nhân gồm 58 người định cư tại San Diego, đã ra đi vào lúc 4 giờ 57 chiều ngày thứ Hai 17-12-2012, nhằm ngày 5-11 năm Nhâm Thìn, hưởng thọ 83 tuổi.

Tác giả lần đầu dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ. Mong Cao Đắc Vinh tiếp tục viết, bổ túc dùm mấy dòng sơ lược tiểu sử và địa chỉ liên lạc.
Tôi được sanh ra ở đất Mỹ này khi Mẹ tôi vừa hai mươi bốn tuổi. Mẹ tôi vừa xong đại học và có việc làm vững chắc.

Tác giả Nguyễn Thi, cư dân San Jose, là một Facilitator cho những buổi học thảo nói về Hệ Thống Học Đường tại California

Với 11 bài viết trong năm, trong đó có tới 4 bài vào "top ten" về số lượng người đọc nhiều nhất trên Vietbao Online, Quân Nguyễn là tác giả đã nhận giải

Xóm nhỏ của Em hồi ở Việt Nam chỉ mỗi độc nhất một ông bác sĩ Ngôn. Nam phụ lão ấu trong vùng ít nhiều gì cũng phải đặt chân đến phòng mạch của ông một lần

Tác giả 37 tuổi, cư dân Midway City, CA, công việc: Civil Engineer, đã góp nhiều bài viết về nước Mỹ đặc biệt, trong số này có "Rằng Xưa Có Gã Làm Nail,"
"Nhà em có nuôi một con chó"… Đúng ra con chó đang có mặt ở nhà tôi là chó của con gái tôi mới mua, loại chó đến từ Bắc Kinh, mặt nhăn nhăn như 'con khỉ" (con khỉ nói giọng Huế của ba tôi) không phải là Bulldog vì thân hình nó không nhăn nhúm như Bulldog.

Tức ơi là tức, nhà gì mà chỗ nào cũng đầy đồ, giữ thì không xài, bỏ thì không được, chán muốn chết. An vừa càu nhàu trong lòng, vừa đi từ góc này đến góc khác trong nhà để tìm mấy món đồ cần dùng. Hai đứa làm đám cưới đã 3 tháng rồi mà đến giờ đồ đạc của An đa số còn nằm trong mấy cái vali và túi xách chất ở góc kẹt trong nhà Jim!

Sáng nay tôi dậy sớm hơn thường lệ, vì hôm qua nghe tin thời tiết cho biết hôm nay có thể có tuyết. Lòng hơi nôn nao muốn tận mắt nhìn thấy, muốn tay mình cầm lấy những bông tuyết trắng, mà ở Việt nam mình tôi chỉ thấy qua hình ảnh, hoặc trên Truyền hình.

Chiếc phi cơ cất cánh chở tôi rời khỏi thành phố Milpitas của San Jose, nơi mà người ta giới thiệu với tôi tên Milpitas đó có nghĩa là Thành phố Ngàn Hoa.

Tôi ra trường, gần một năm nay ôm cái bằng kỹ sư chạy xuôi chạy ngược, gặp ai quen cũng đánh trống " thấy việc làm thì giới thiệu ". Họ ừ, rồi im luôn. Thời buổi kinh tế đi xuống, hãng xưởng đóng cửa hết rồi, bạn bè lâu lâu thì nghe tin "..... mới bị lay off" nghe mà phát rầu.
Họp mặt phát giải thưởng và ra mắt sách Việt Báo Viết Về Nước Mỹ năm thứ hai mươi mươi ba - gồm những bài viết được phổ biến trên nhật báo Việt Báo và trên vietbao.com từ ngày 1 tháng Bẩy 2021 tới 30 tháng Sáu 2023 - sẽ được tổ chức vào Chủ Nhật 26 Tháng Mười Một 2023 tại Garden Grove, CA, và 16 tác giả sẽ nhận các giải thưởng.

Giải Thưởng Việt Báo Viết Về Nước Mỹ khởi sự từ ngày 30 tháng Tư năm 2000. Giải thưởng được tổ chức hàng năm, với các phần thưởng trị giá đến $35,000, gồm tiền mặt và tặng vật dành cho các giải vào chung kết, bán kết, giải danh dự, và một số giải đặc biệt. Riêng giải chung kết Tác Giả Tác Phẩm trong năm là $10,000;

Họp mặt phát giải thưởng và ra mắt sách Việt Báo Viết Về Nước Mỹ năm thứ XV được tổ chức vào Chủ Nhật 17 Tháng Tám 2014, và 21 tác giả sẽ nhận các giải thưởng.

Tác giả là một nhà giáo hưu trí, cư dân Riverside, đã góp nhiều bài viết đặc biệt cho giải thưởng Việt Báo từ năm đầu tiên,

Tác giả tự sơ lược tiểu sử: Sinh ở Bình Định, lớn lên ở Biên Hoà, học Trung Hoc Ngô Quyền 1965-1972.
Nhạc sĩ Cung Tiến
Cuối hè, thu về trước ngõ nhưng khí hậu vẫn còn nóng oi bức, gần 100 độ F vào giữa trưa, nhờ có gió biển từ Đại Tây Dương thổi vào làm mọi người cảm thấy dễ chịu. Năm đó cũng vào mùa nầy, có người bạn rủ tôi qua Florida để tìm lại hương xưa, từ khí hậu nắng mưa, có vườn cây ăn trái không khác gì quê hương mình. Trong khi đó cũng có người nói rằng ở Nam Florida lắm mưa nhiều bão, như Andrew năm 1992, tàn phá tàn phá khủng khiếp miền Nam Florida, nó san bằng cả đến những cây cổ thụ trên 100 tuổi, làm sập nhà cửa, FEMA (cơ quan cứu trợ khẩn cấp Liên bang) phải đến từng nhà bị sập để cứu người. Cuối cùng tôi quyết định cùng vài người bạn đến Florida thử thời vận, khi sống ở Nam Florida tôi chứng kiến nhiều cơn bão đi qua như: Katrina, Wilma, Irma... và những người bạn đi chung với tôi đã bỏ đi.

Sáng nay trong lúc mơ mơ màng màng, chuông điện thoại reng. Tôi mở điện thoại ra coi, trên màn hình là một người phụ nữ ngoài năm mươi, đưa mắt nhìn qua máy security camera, bà ta vẫy tay chào. Tôi vội chạy xuống nhà dưới, mở cửa: - Chào buổi sáng. Tôi có thể giúp gì cho bà? Người phụ nữ nhìn tôi, ái ngại rồi giải thích sự có mặt của mình. - Xin lỗi cậu. Tôi là Jane. Năm ngoái tôi có mua bông của cậu bán, những người hàng xóm đi qua đều khen hoa đẹp, nên năm nay tôi trở lại xem coi cậu có còn bán không. Vì không tìm ra cách thức liên lạc, nên tôi mới đánh liều tới hỏi cậu. Xin lỗi vì đã làm phiền cậu vào cuối tuần...

Trường hợp này xảy ra cho chính bản thân tôi ngay trên nước Mỹ văn minh và giàu có: nhà tôi bị trộm viếng, tôi bắt được ngay tại trận, chạm mặt với nó, và rượt đuổi nó. Sau khi nó chạy thoát, tôi phải cất công đi làm “thám tử” điều tra coi tên trộm từ đâu đến, để rồi khi kiếm ra, chính tôi phải kiếm đến tận nhà để làm hòa và tha thứ cho “ngài đệ tử” của thần Đạo Chích này.

Tôi biết Khánh đã lâu, từ khi còn là cô bé du sinh, vô xin việc làm thêm ở toà báo để có thêm thu nhập. Nói nhiêu đó đã đủ biết Khánh không phải con cán bộ qua Mỹ ăn chơi bằng diện du sinh. Ngặt thời ấy, cộng đồng người Việt ở địa phương còn chống Cộng dữ lắm nên tôi chỉ biết tôn trọng những người bị bứng ra khỏi quê hương, sống đời hải ngoại. Tuy cái ăn, cái mặc, chỗ ở, việc làm; đặc biệt là tự do đều rộng mở ra tương lai tươi sáng; chỉ nỗi nhớ người thân, quê nhà canh cánh trong lòng người xa quê.

Đang ngủ say, Bin bỗng giật mình tỉnh giấc vì nghe những tiếng ầm ì rất lớn. Cửa sổ muốn bể toang như có ai đang dập mạnh vào. Em sợ hãi nhìn sang giường bên. Chị Ti đang ngồi trùm chăn run rẫy . Bỗng dưng điện tắt phụt. Bóng tối mang gương mặt kinh dị của Halloween, như muốn nuốt chửng lấy cả hai. Hốt hoảng, hai chị em cùng nhảy phóc xuống giường, chạy nhanh sang phòng ba mẹ, gào khóc inh ỏi.

Tôi gặp anh khi cuộc đời anh đã ba chìm bảy nổi, cộng thêm tôi vào là thành chín cái lênh đênh. Hề gì, một mái lều tranh hai quả tim vàng. Tôi dạy học, dẫu đồng lương chết đói, nhưng yên chí mỗi tháng có 13kg gạo, nửa ký đường và ba chục đồng “tiền Bác”, đủ sống qua ngày. Điều quan trọng tôi là thành phần gương mẫu trong xã hội, chưa hề có “nợ máu với nhân dân”. Thời chế độ cũ, tôi chỉ có đi học. Di cư vào Nam năm hai tuổi, tới mùa hè 1975 học xong, rồi đi dạy, thì chắc chắn phải là thành phần gương mẫu. Vì vậy khi lập gia đình với một ông vừa ra khỏi “trại cải tạo”, hàng xóm cũng nhân nhượng không để ý lắm tới sinh hoạt của chúng tôi.

Trong xã hội, từ thuở dựng nước, tiền nhân đã đặt người làm thầy vào vị trí rất cao trọng, chỉ sau vua, trong thứ tự Quân Sư Phụ. Với tôi, người làm thầy mang một thiên chức cao cả, vì người làm thầy có thể giúp định hình tương lai cho nhiều thế hệ tiếp nối. Sinh ra và lớn lên trong một gia đình có thân mẫu là người cả đời chỉ biết đến phấn trắng, bảng đen, có thân phụ vừa là sĩ quan quân đội vừa là huấn luyện viên của Cục Chính Huấn, trực thuộc Tổng Cục Chiến Tranh Chính Trị, Quân Lực Việt Nam Cộng Hòa, nên tình yêu dành cho việc giảng dạy đến với tôi thật tự nhiên, thật nhẹ nhàng....