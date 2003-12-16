Lời mở đầu của người viết: "Đây là bài tôi viết đúng bốn năm trước khi cả nước Mỹ đang sôi nổi về kết quả của cuộc bầu cử tổng thống năm 2020. Lúc đó vì không muốn gây ra tranh cãi mất thì giờ nên tôi chỉ đăng giới hạn trong trang cá nhân của mình. Bài được nhiều người xin để share lại và số người “nghỉ chơi” tôi ra hay thậm chí “block” vì bài viết này cũng không phải là ít. Một mùa bầu cử nữa lại đến. Có vẻ như những gì xảy ra bốn năm trước có thể sẽ lặp lại nên tôi nghĩ bài viết năm trước của mình chưa đến nỗi lỗi thời."
Từ khi Amanda, con gái nàng, học lớp chín, hễ đến đêm Halloween là nó cùng nhóm bạn bè hẹn nhau ở nhà nàng, rồi chúng nó kéo nhau đi khắp xóm, qua cả xóm bên cạnh. Tuổi trẻ đâu biết mệt và lạnh là gì, có năm trời mưa lất phất, gió rít lạnh lẽo, mà chúng vẫn hào hứng lên đường. Nàng ngồi ở nhà, vừa phát kẹo cho lũ trẻ đến gõ cửa, vừa nấu nồi cháo gà để lát nữa đãi đám bạn bè con gái.
Hôm nay tôi chuẩn bị về thăm Cali để giải tỏa áp lực đau buồn mang nặng trong lòng mấy tháng nay. Cứ mỗi lần về Cali lòng bồi hồi xúc động vì nơi này đã in đậm trong tôi nhiều dấu ấn khó quên. Tôi nhớ hai câu thơ của nhà thơ Thế Lữ:
“Cái thủa ban đầu lưu luyến ấy
Ngàn năm hồ dễ mấy ai quên.”
... Ở Việt Nam, tôi bị tù gần sáu năm trời chỉ mỗi cái tội vượt biên và hơn mười năm “chết dấp” bên trại tị nạn PFAC (The Philippine First Asylum Camp) của Phi Luật Tân vì đến đảo sau ngày đóng cửa nên chẳng có điều kiện để lập gia đình. Thành thử ra tôi độc thân tới năm bốn mươi bốn tuổi mới lấy vợ, cách đây được hơn tháng! Phần vợ tôi khi ấy cũng xấp xỉ bốn mươi, do cứ mãi ở chờ bố cô đi tù cải tạo ngoài Bắc hơn mười mấy năm trời mới về, rồi sang đây với diện H.O, thành ra cũng chẳng trẻ trung gì! Thế nên khi bác sĩ chính thức báo tin là vợ tôi đã “cấn thai” thì tôi chới với vô cùng. Bởi tôi chưa có “ready” thì bảo sao tôi không hoảng sợ cơ chứ?...
Vài ngày trước Giáng Sinh 2023, tôi điện thoại chúc Thầy Cô Viện trưởng Lê Thanh Minh Châu bình an trong tình yêu thương của Chúa Hài Đồng, đồng thời chúc sức khỏe Thầy Cô trong năm mới 2024. Vào dịp Tết Nguyên Đán tháng 2, 2024, tôi lại điện thoại chúc Tết Thầy Cô, nhưng lần này không được trả lời, nên tôi đành gởi lời chúc qua text message, kèm theo lời mời sớm, mong Thầy Cô tham dự Đại Hội Y Khoa Huế (YKH) Hải Ngoại vào khoảng tháng 7 năm nay. Tôi không nhận trả lời của Thầy. Mãi hơn một tháng sau, trong bất ngờ và cảm xúc, Hội YK Huế Hải Ngoại nhận tin buồn chính thức từ gia đình cho biết Thầy Lê Thanh Minh Châu đã thanh thản ra đi vào ngày thứ Tư, 28 tháng 2, 2024, tại Rancho Mirage, CA, hưởng đại thọ 94 tuổi.
Thông thường sau những ngày nắng hè oi bức, mùa thu mang đến sự mát mẻ dễ chịu cả đêm lẫn ngày. Ra đường phải mặc thêm áo khoác nhẹ, choàng cái khăn quàng quanh cổ. Năm nay đặc biệt thời tiết thay đổi. Vùng Hoa Thịnh Đốn mưa nắng bất thường. Mưa liên miên mấy hôm liền dù không lớn nhưng trời âm u ẩm ướt, không mấy khi có nắng cả ngày. Tuy nhiên nhờ có mưa các sân cỏ vàng hoe mấy tháng hè vì thiếu nước nay xanh tươi trở lại. Hoa cúc trồng từ những năm trước ra hoa rực rỡ màu sắc. Mấy cây cà, cây ớt vẫn còn tươi tốt chưa bị ảnh hưởng thời tiết se lạnh mùa thu. Lá cây trên cành vẫn còn xanh tuy đã vào tháng 10. Thấy thời tiết tương đối dễ chịu ngày cuối tuần con gái Vân rủ Mẹ đi thăm nhà nghỉ mát của người bạn ở ngoại ô Maryland trên hòn đảo nhỏ, cách nhà khoảng 90 phút lái xe.
... Tôi biết gia đình chị Thương gồm hai mẹ con, ngày ấy bà Sáu chưa nhiều tuổi lắm, chỉ trên 40, bà chưa từng bước ra đường kiếm tiền bao giờ hồi còn ở quê hương, thế mà từ ngày đặt chân đến Canada bà đã phải đi làm, ban đầu lau nhà, dọn dẹp rác trong những shopping mall, sau này bà có chút vốn liếng về tiếng Pháp, bà xin được vào hãng may; bà làm cực nhọc để nuôi con gái đi học, bà muốn chị sau này sẽ bớt khổ, sẽ làm một chức vụ nào đó kha khá để khỏi uổng công bà đã mang nặng đẻ đau, bị nhà chồng ruồng bỏ từ khi biết bà mang bầu là con gái; rồi bà và chị đã phải vượt biên chết đi sống lại khổ sở trên biển cả, bao nhiêu khổ cực oan trái bà đã từng cầu xin Trời Phật để bà gánh vác thay con, để con gái có một cuộc sống thật nhàn nhã, sung sướng sau này...
Mùa hè năm ấy, thằng Huy về nhà nghỉ hè trên đôi nạng gỗ. Cu cậu vừa mới hoàn thành xong khóa huấn luyện quân sự Cadet Field Training và khóa huấn luyện Air Assault (không kích trên không). Ngày cuối cùng của khóa huấn luyện Không Kích Trên Không, cu cậu không may bị bong gân nên phải chống nạng. Tuy đi khập khiễng nhưng cu cậu hớn hở ra mặt vì được về thăm nhà và nghỉ hè được một tháng. Chị ra sân bay đón con trai. Thấy chị từ xa, thằng Huy đưa tay lên cao vẫy - “Má ơi, con ở đây nè”. Chị vội vàng chạy lại. Hai má con ôm nhau. Chị xót xa:
Hiện là nhân viên công ty in Scientific Games tại Atlanta, tiểu bang Georgia. Bà đã góp bài từ 2015, kể chuyện về người bố Hát Ô và nhận giải Viết Về Nước Mỹ. Bà sinh năm 1951 tại miền Bắc VN, di cư vào Nam 1954, là thư ký hành chánh sở Mỹ Defense Attaché Office (DAO) cho tới ngày 29 tháng Tư 1975. Vượt biển và định cư tại Mỹ năm 1980, làm thư ký văn phòng chính ngạch tại City of San Jose từ 1988-2006. Tác giả: Lê Như Đức, sinh tại Saigon năm 1962, hiện cư trú tại Tulsa, Oklahoma. Nghề nghiệp: kỹ sư cơ khí, làm cho hãng Boeing. Gia đình: vợ và ba con: hai gái, một trai.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2020-01-14"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_5"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247384" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Heo Đất" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247076a247384/heo-dat">Heo Đất</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Đoàn Thị" href="/author/post/1040/1/doan-thi">Đoàn Thị</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả định cư tại Pháp nhưng thường lui tới với nước Mỹ, tham gia Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ tháng Ba 2010. Họp mặt giải thưởng năm 2011, bà đã bay từ Paris sang California để nhận giải Vinh Danh Tác Giả -thường được gọi đùa là giải Á Hậu. Bà là một tác giả rất được bạn đọc yêu mến. Với những bài viết thuộc nhiều thể loại đề tài, cô là một tác giả rất được bạn đọc yêu mến. Đây là bài mới nhất của cô.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2020-01-10"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_7"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247382" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Người Mẹ Cô Đơn" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247076a247382/nguoi-me-co-don" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/ca74PqOU1wgBACIr/w650/vo-phu.jpg" title="vo-phu" alt="vo-phu" width="640" height="960" data-info="2925,4388"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/ca74PqOU1wgBACIr/w650/vo-phu.jpg" title="vo-phu" alt="vo-phu" width="640" height="960" data-info="2925,4388"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/ca74PqOU1wgBACIr/w650/vo-phu.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="960"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Người Mẹ Cô Đơn" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247076a247382/nguoi-me-co-don">Người Mẹ Cô Đơn</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Võ Phú" href="/author/post/5634/1/vo-phu">Võ Phú</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả Võ Phú dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ 2004. Võ Phú sinh năm 1978 tại Nha Trang-Việt Nam; định cư tại Virginia-Mỹ, 1994. Tốt nghiệp cử nhân Hóa, Virginia Commonwealth University. Hiện làm việc và học tại Medical College of Virginia. Cô tên thật là Nguyễn thị Minh Thuý sinh năm 1955. Qua Mỹ năm 1985, hiện là cư dân thành phố Hayward thuộc Bắc Cali và còn đi làm. Qua Mỹ năm 1985, hiện là cư dân thành phố Hayward thuộc Bắc Cali và còn đi làm.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2020-01-07"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div>
Hầu hết người dân Hoa Kỳ lo lắng, buồn phiền, tức giận, xấu hổ. Trong khi đó, rất nhiều người Mỹ gốc Việt tị nạn Cộng Sản phải đối mặt với nỗi đau nhân đôi, bởi vì nhiều lá cờ vàng ba sọc đỏ đã xuất hiện trong đám bạo loạn.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2021-01-25"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_2"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247531" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Tản Mạn Mùa Đại Dịch: Tôi Đi Chích Ngừa Covid" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247397a247531/tan-man-mua-dai-dich-toi-di-chich-ngua-covid" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/CSUtN5jA2AgBAEs1/covid-19.jpg" title="covid-19" alt="covid-19" width="640" height="360" data-info="604,340"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/CSUtN5jA2AgBAEs1/covid-19.jpg" title="covid-19" alt="covid-19" width="640" height="360" data-info="604,340"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/CSUtN5jA2AgBAEs1/covid-19.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="360"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tản Mạn Mùa Đại Dịch: Tôi Đi Chích Ngừa Covid" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247397a247531/tan-man-mua-dai-dich-toi-di-chich-ngua-covid">Tản Mạn Mùa Đại Dịch: Tôi Đi Chích Ngừa Covid</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Đào Ngọc Phong" href="/author/post/6737/1/dao-ngoc-phong">Đào Ngọc Phong</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Cô bé tẻo teo mà giết cả triệu người trong một năm; nạn nhân và thân nhân của họ không hề nhìn thấy hình dạng cô thế nào; cô là một hung thủ vô hình vô ảnh, biến hóa lợi hại còn hơn triệu lần sợi lông của Tôn hành giả. Mỗi nạn nhân của cô kéo theo nỗi đau khổ của cả chục thân nhân, bằng hữu.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2021-01-24"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_3"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247530" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Tôi Đã Được Chích COVID-19 Vaccine!" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247397a247530/toi-da-duoc-chich-covid-19-vaccine-" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/q4VO46i-2AgBAOUi/w650/hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my.jpg" title="hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my" alt="hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my" width="640" height="427" data-info="960,640"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/q4VO46i-2AgBAOUi/w650/hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my.jpg" title="hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my" alt="hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my" width="640" height="427" data-info="960,640"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/q4VO46i-2AgBAOUi/w650/hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="427"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tôi Đã Được Chích COVID-19 Vaccine!" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247397a247530/toi-da-duoc-chich-covid-19-vaccine-">Tôi Đã Được Chích COVID-19 Vaccine!</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Phạm Thị Kim Dung" href="/author/post/6642/1/pham-thi-kim-dung">Phạm Thị Kim Dung</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Niềm mơ ước và mong chờ nhất của tất cả người dân đã trở thành sự thật, Hoa Kỳ đã có những loại thuốc chủng ngừa Covid-19 của Pfizer và Moderna. Cả hai loại vaccine này đều chích 2 mũi. Vaccine Pfizer cần nơi có nhiệt độ rất lạnh, -94 độ F, còn vaccine của Moderna có thể giữ trong tủ lạnh. Qua sự giải thích của những vị Bác Sĩ trong Youtube, tôi hiểu rằng, vaccine là một vật thể, được đưa vào cơ thể chúng ta, để kích thích hệ miễn dịch, dạy cho hệ miễn dịch của chúng ta khoẻ hơn. Võ Như Ý, từng dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ 2009. Cô sinh năm 1970 ở Đà Nẵng, 15 tuổi vượt biên, định cư tại Mỹ năm 1986 với tên Crystal H. Vo. Sau đây, là bài viết mới.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2021-01-19"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_5"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247528" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Thăm Viếng Houston, Texas" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247397a247528/tham-vieng-houston-texas" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/4IMiYBa52AgBAA5N/w650/hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my.jpg" title="hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my" alt="hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my" width="640" height="480" data-info="660,495"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/4IMiYBa52AgBAA5N/w650/hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my.jpg" title="hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my" alt="hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my" width="640" height="480" data-info="660,495"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/4IMiYBa52AgBAA5N/w650/hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="480"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Thăm Viếng Houston, Texas" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247397a247528/tham-vieng-houston-texas">Thăm Viếng Houston, Texas</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Ngọc Hạnh" href="/author/post/6694/1/ngoc-hanh">Ngọc Hạnh</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Hôm nay trời trong, nắng đẹp, không âm u như mọi hôm. Mùa Thu mát mẻ dịu dàng. Một số lá vàng còn sót trên cành từ từ rơi theo từng cơn gió nhẹ. Đám cúc nhiều màu: vàng, tím trước sân đang nở rộ. Vài con sóc nhanh nhẹn chạy qua lại rồi leo lên cây, con trước con sau như đùa nhau. Sân sau họ hàng nhà nai, ba con lớn hai con nhỏ thong thả, nhơn nhơ ăn cỏ non. Hai con nai nhỏ này thật mau lớn. Tháng trước chúng còn lẽo đẽo theo gần mẹ, nay đi cách khoảng xa xa. Chúng rất dạn, chẳng hề sợ hãi khi thấy bóng người.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2021-01-15"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_6"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247527" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Khoai Lang Tím" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247397a247527/khoai-lang-tim" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/Kr9AvZuz2AgBAA4_/hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my-01.jpg" title="hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my-01" alt="hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my-01" width="640" height="853" data-info="480,640"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/Kr9AvZuz2AgBAA4_/hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my-01.jpg" title="hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my-01" alt="hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my-01" width="640" height="853" data-info="480,640"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/Kr9AvZuz2AgBAA4_/hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my-01.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="853"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Khoai Lang Tím" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247397a247527/khoai-lang-tim">Khoai Lang Tím</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Phi Nguyễn" href="/author/post/6729/1/phi-nguyen">Phi Nguyễn</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Rời xa quê nhà đã rất lâu nhưng tôi vẫn nhớ những củ khoai ngày cũ mà mình ưa thích! Mỗi lần đi vào tiệm thực phẩm hay để ý tìm nhưng tuyệt nhiên không thấy! Cách đây khoảng hơn năm, rất tình cờ tôi nhìn thấy những củ khoai lang tím nằm bên cạnh những loại khoai khác trong một tiệm bán thực phẩm gần nhà! Ôi, xa xôi ngộ cố tri! Vui gì đâu! Mua ngay một mớ mang về, mặc dù họ bán không rẻ, $3.99/1 pound, trong khi các loại khoai khác chỉ $1.49 hoặc $1.99/1pound! Bán mắc như thế nhưng không phải lúc nào chúng cũng hiện diện trên quầy hàng! Hên thì tuần nào cũng có, không hên thì 2, 3 tuần mới có một lần!</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2021-01-08"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_7"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247526" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Lạy Trời Gió Lên" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247397a247526/lay-troi-gio-len" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/C09urOGw2AgBAk87/chu-chin-cali.png" title="chu-chin-cali" alt="chu-chin-cali" width="640" height="300" data-info="390,183"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/C09urOGw2AgBAk87/chu-chin-cali.png" title="chu-chin-cali" alt="chu-chin-cali" width="640" height="300" data-info="390,183"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/C09urOGw2AgBAk87/chu-chin-cali.png"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="300"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Lạy Trời Gió Lên" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247397a247526/lay-troi-gio-len">Lạy Trời Gió Lên</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Chú Chín Cali" href="/author/post/6537/1/chu-chin-cali">Chú Chín Cali</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả là cây viết quen thuộc của chương trình VVNM, được nhận giải “Danh dự” và giải chung kết “Vinh danh tác phẩm”. Ông về hưu và đang định cư tại Orange County.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2021-01-04"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_8 pl_row_last"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247525" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Như Là Mây Bay Qua" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247397a247525/nhu-la-may-bay-qua" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/LB3V4xuu2AgBANRr/hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my.jpg" title="hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my" alt="hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my" width="640" height="433" data-info="502,340"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/LB3V4xuu2AgBANRr/hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my.jpg" title="hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my" alt="hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my" width="640" height="433" data-info="502,340"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/LB3V4xuu2AgBANRr/hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="433"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Như Là Mây Bay Qua" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247397a247525/nhu-la-may-bay-qua">Như Là Mây Bay Qua</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Trần Ngọc Ánh" href="/author/post/6679/1/tran-ngoc-anh">Trần Ngọc Ánh</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tuổi mới lớn và mối tình đầu với nhiều say đắm, hai đứa lén lút trong mỗi lần hẹn hò vì gia đình em khe khắt, ngăn cấm cuộc hôn nhân không môn đăng hộ đối này, loay hoay thế nào thì em có thai trước ngày cưới, Mẹ em giận dữ biết bao nhiêu, nhưng cũng ép lòng cho tổ chức đám cưới, chính xác là bên nhà em đình đám để khỏi tai tiếng với họ hàng, đàng trai không có ai đến vì mặc cảm, tôi nghèo đến độ phải mượn bạn bộ đồ vest cho tươm tất để làm chú rể, không có rước dâu hay quà cáp linh đình, tôi biết em không vui nhưng vì yêu tôi , em chấp nhận mọi thiệt thòi trong ngày thành hôn trọng đại của một thời con gái. Tôi cảm kích tình yêu của em và thấy như mình có tội, cái tội quá nghèo không xứng tầm với em.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2021-01-01"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div>
Cho dù không chung thầy, chung lớp nhưng chung một trường. Khi ấy chú trong nhóm thiếu niên Thần Phong còn tôi ở lớp quân nhân. Chú là một trong số Thiếu niên Thần Phong giỏi mà tôi biết. Biết thì biết vậy nhưng không thân cho tới mãi sau nầy, khi tất tả chạy qua đến Mỹ. Sau khi tôi bắt đầu gầy dựng lại võ phái Thần Phong ở vùng Bay Area miền bắc California vào cuối năm 1977. Nhân chuyến xuôi nam, vùng Hawthorn – gần Orange County – tìm thăm Võ sư Thần Phong Nguyễn Văn Lợi – huynh đệ đồng môn với thầy tôi là Võ sư Phan Văn Đức. Từ đó mối giao tình càng ngày càng sâu đậm, thân thiết; nhất là khi hai anh em đồng chí hướng, cùng tìm cách liên lạc với anh em Thần Phong cũ hiện ở Saigon để tiến tới việc phục hồi võ phái Thần Phong ở Việt Nam sau một thời gian dài bị chính quyền Việt cộng cấm đoán tối đa.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2021-12-31"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_2"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247627" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Tiễn Vong 2021" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247540a247627/tien-vong-2021" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/KQs8wDLL2QgBAF4p/w650/kim-loan.jpg" title="kim-loan" alt="kim-loan" width="640" height="704" data-info="660,726"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/KQs8wDLL2QgBAF4p/w650/kim-loan.jpg" title="kim-loan" alt="kim-loan" width="640" height="704" data-info="660,726"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/KQs8wDLL2QgBAF4p/w650/kim-loan.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="704"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tiễn Vong 2021" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247540a247627/tien-vong-2021">Tiễn Vong 2021</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Kim Loan" href="/author/post/6719/1/kim-loan">Kim Loan</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Năm 2021 đang đi qua, chúng ta hãy vui vẻ welcome 2022. Riêng tôi cũng như nhiều fans của FIFA, ngoài mong ước thế giới trở lại bình thường, là ước mong được xem giải World Cup tại Qatar trong không khí tưng bừng chớ không phải lặng lẽ như Euro và Olympic vừa qua.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2021-12-29"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_3"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247626" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Đi Cancun Mùa Covid!" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247540a247626/di-cancun-mua-covid-" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/pufeNV3J2QgBAHIy/w650/thanh-mai-1.jpg" title="thanh-mai-1" alt="thanh-mai-1" width="640" height="579" data-info="700,633"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/pufeNV3J2QgBAHIy/w650/thanh-mai-1.jpg" title="thanh-mai-1" alt="thanh-mai-1" width="640" height="579" data-info="700,633"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/pufeNV3J2QgBAHIy/w650/thanh-mai-1.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="579"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Đi Cancun Mùa Covid!" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247540a247626/di-cancun-mua-covid-">Đi Cancun Mùa Covid!</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Thanh Mai" href="/author/post/5188/1/thanh-mai">Thanh Mai</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Dân xứ lạnh Minnesota đang mùa đông lạnh lẽo băng giá mà được tới bãi biển đầy nắng và sóng nhỏ thì không tận dụng hưởng thụ sao được. Nhiệt độ ở bãi biển cỡ 75 độ tới 90 độ F rất mát mẻ. Trừ giờ ăn và ngủ thì cả 3 nhà chúng tôi người lớn và con nít suốt ngày bơi lội và hóng gió ở bãi biển này. Các du khách khác cũng ra biển rất đông.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2021-12-27"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_4"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247625" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Mùa Yêu Thương" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247540a247625/mua-yeu-thuong" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/WLTBTjPH2QgBAH9i/w650/trieu-phong.jpg" title="trieu-phong" alt="trieu-phong" width="640" height="481" data-info="644,484"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/WLTBTjPH2QgBAH9i/w650/trieu-phong.jpg" title="trieu-phong" alt="trieu-phong" width="640" height="481" data-info="644,484"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/WLTBTjPH2QgBAH9i/w650/trieu-phong.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="481"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Mùa Yêu Thương" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247540a247625/mua-yeu-thuong">Mùa Yêu Thương</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Triều Phong (TPN)" href="/author/post/6005/1/trie-u-phong-tpn-">Triều Phong (TPN)</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Vào khoảng giữa tháng mười khi trời trở lạnh, báo hiệu thu tàn đông tới là cuộc sống của người dân ở Hoa Kỳ bắt đầu nhộn nhịp, chuẩn bị mua sắm cho các kỳ lễ lớn sắp đến. Đặc biệt năm nay, 2021, thì không khí tưng bừng náo nức lại càng rõ ràng hơn. Vì sao?</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2021-12-25"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_5"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247624" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Ladybug – Xin Sẽ Được?" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247540a247624/ladybug-xin-se-duoc-" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/ErcBnu3G2QgBABBB/w650/hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my.jpg" title="hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my" alt="hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my" width="640" height="427" data-info="2048,1365"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/ErcBnu3G2QgBABBB/w650/hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my.jpg" title="hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my" alt="hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my" width="640" height="427" data-info="2048,1365"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/ErcBnu3G2QgBABBB/w650/hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="427"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Ladybug – Xin Sẽ Được?" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247540a247624/ladybug-xin-se-duoc-">Ladybug – Xin Sẽ Được?</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Anne Khánh Vân" href="/author/post/80/1/anne-khanh-van">Anne Khánh Vân</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tôi ngồi ở băng ghế có bàn và lò nướng dành để pic-nic và nhìn ra phía bờ hồ cách đó khoảng bốn năm chục thước. Cọp nhỏ Khánh-An đang vọc nước, chơi với cát sỏi. Bác Hai thì đang đứng trên các ghềnh đá gần đó dạy cho Huy Khang cách cột lưỡi câu, gắn mồi, tung cần câu cá. Ông bà nội và ba mẹ Khánh An ngồi trên bờ gần đó phơi nắng… Khung cảnh như những đoạn phim quay chậm. Thỉnh thoảng có những chuyển động nhanh khi Cọp nhỏ Khánh-An chạy lên và kêu “Má Hai xuống nước chơi với An.” Tôi không mang theo đồ ngắn nên chỉ muốn ngồi trên bờ ngắm cảnh, thư giãn và đọc sách chứ không xuống nước. Khánh-An liên tục kèo nài nên tôi gấp lại cuốn sách đang đọc và đi xuống phía bờ nước. Nước hồ rất trong. Có thể thấy cá bơi lượn. Hai má con tôi lội trong nước tìm những miếng đá đẹp như thói quen mỗi khi chơi trong nước. Thỉnh thoảng má tôi kêu mọi người tụ lại chụp hình. Nếu có ai đang quay phim sẽ thấy cảnh hai má con Cọp nhà tôi nhảy tung lên, chân không chạm nước. Tíc-tắc đó sẽ đứng lại, hiện trên</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2021-12-24"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_6"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247623" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Mối Tình Ngoại Đạo" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247540a247623/moi-tinh-ngoai-dao" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/z2NqZTjG2QgBAJBK/tinh-yeu.jpg" title="tinh-yeu" alt="tinh-yeu" width="640" height="399" data-info="284,177"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/z2NqZTjG2QgBAJBK/tinh-yeu.jpg" title="tinh-yeu" alt="tinh-yeu" width="640" height="399" data-info="284,177"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/z2NqZTjG2QgBAJBK/tinh-yeu.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="399"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Mối Tình Ngoại Đạo" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247540a247623/moi-tinh-ngoai-dao">Mối Tình Ngoại Đạo</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Diệu Anh Trinh" href="/author/post/6446/1/nguyen-dieu-anh-trinh">Nguyễn Diệu Anh Trinh</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Nụ hôn vội vàng mà da diết trước cổng nhà đã khiến tôi tràn nước mắt “… Anh đi rồi, đường xưa có nắng không anh. Lá hoa còn đây, hay tàn theo tháng ngày ...?” Phố phường vẫn đông vui mà lòng tôi vắng chàng. Đêm Thánh Lễ những năm sau đó tôi không đến nhà thờ bởi không còn bàn tay chàng đón đưa, sưởi ấm. Tiếng nhạc đêm Giáng Sinh và tiếng chuông giáo đường như chạm vào trái tim nhỏ bé của tôi thành những vết thương đau buốt.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2021-12-23"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_7"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247622" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Cây Giáng Sinh Của Bà Nancy" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247540a247622/cay-giang-sinh-cua-ba-nancy" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/vA15UXXF2QgBABsv/w650/cay-giang-sinh.jpg" title="cay-giang-sinh" alt="cay-giang-sinh" width="640" height="425" data-info="900,597"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/vA15UXXF2QgBABsv/w650/cay-giang-sinh.jpg" title="cay-giang-sinh" alt="cay-giang-sinh" width="640" height="425" data-info="900,597"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/vA15UXXF2QgBABsv/w650/cay-giang-sinh.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="425"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cây Giáng Sinh Của Bà Nancy" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247540a247622/cay-giang-sinh-cua-ba-nancy">Cây Giáng Sinh Của Bà Nancy</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Thị Thanh Dương" href="/author/post/3536/1/nguyen-thi-thanh-duong">Nguyễn Thị Thanh Dương</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Mùa Giáng Sinh đang đến, ngoài đường phố, chợ búa, và các cửa hàng đã tấp nập những màu sắc xanh đỏ, tươi vui. Trong cái Nursing home nhỏ bé này người ta cũng góp phần với niềm vui chung của mọi người, mọi chốn. Tại phòng khách lớn người ta vừa dựng xong một cây Giáng Sinh, trang trí những chiếc đèn đủ màu và những cây kẹo cong cong xinh xắn. Các ông bà già hàng ngày thường tụ tập nơi đây để cùng coi ti vi hay nói chuyện với nhau, còn hơn là nằm bẹp trong phòng riêng, coi ti vi một mình thì buồn chán quá!</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2021-12-22"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_8 pl_row_last"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247621" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Những Mùa Giáng Sinh Trên Đất Mỹ" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247540a247621/nhung-mua-giang-sinh-tren-dat-my" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/mv94C6vE2QgBAEAS/w650/giang-sinh.jpg" title="giang-sinh" alt="giang-sinh" width="640" height="433" data-info="900,609"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/mv94C6vE2QgBAEAS/w650/giang-sinh.jpg" title="giang-sinh" alt="giang-sinh" width="640" height="433" data-info="900,609"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/mv94C6vE2QgBAEAS/w650/giang-sinh.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="433"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Những Mùa Giáng Sinh Trên Đất Mỹ" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247540a247621/nhung-mua-giang-sinh-tren-dat-my">Những Mùa Giáng Sinh Trên Đất Mỹ</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Thảo Lan" href="/author/post/6604/1/thao-lan">Thảo Lan</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Giáng Sinh năm 1990 là mùa Giáng Sinh đầu tiên tôi đón trên đất Mỹ này. Tất cả đều vừa lạ lùng mà cũng vừa quen thuộc. Dĩ nhiên lạ lẫm vì đây là lần đầu tiên được chứng kiến sự tấp nập của các khu thương mại sầm uất. Những khu nhà giăng đèn nhấp nháy từ trên nóc xuống đến sân vườn.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2021-12-21"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div>
Dù hiện nay các mũi vaccine thứ tư thứ năm đã available mà chẳng ai thèm đoái hoài, bên Mỹ và Canada các tiệm Pharmacy sẵn sàng chờ người ta đi chích, nhưng bà con đã quá mệt mỏi với Covid, đâm ra... lờn thuốc luôn chăng? Chả bù với thời gian giữa năm 2020 khi nhân loại đang kinh hoàng vì giặc Tàu, í lộn, giặc Cúm Tàu, nên khi những đợt vaccine Pfizer, Moderna đầu tiên xuất xưởng người ta chộn rộn xôn xao mong được đi chích. Hễ người nào may mắn trong diện ưu tiên, đi chích xong còn chụp hình khoe trên Facebook cho người khác thèm khát ước ao.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2022-12-31"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_2"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247745" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Mùa Bình An" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247630a247745/mua-binh-an" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/1sc9lTjq2ggBAPxH/bien-cat.jpg" title="bien-cat" alt="bien-cat" width="640" height="435" data-info="634,431"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/1sc9lTjq2ggBAPxH/bien-cat.jpg" title="bien-cat" alt="bien-cat" width="640" height="435" data-info="634,431"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/1sc9lTjq2ggBAPxH/bien-cat.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="435"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Mùa Bình An" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247630a247745/mua-binh-an">Mùa Bình An</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Biển Cát" href="/author/post/6766/1/bien-cat">Biển Cát</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">“Bà già khó chịu “. Đó là biệt danh hàng xóm đặt cho bà. Bà biết hết chớ. Nhưng họ chỉ dám gọi sau lưng bà, nên bà cũng miễn chấp. Nguyên tắc sống của bà vẫn không thay đổi. Bà không muốn động chạm đến ai, và cũng không muốn ai động chạm đến mình.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2022-12-30"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_3"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247744" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Làng Phủ Cam họp mặt Nam Cali" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247630a247744/lang-phu-cam-hop-mat-nam-cali" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/2gLMMTXp2ggBAF57/w650/vvnm2812.jpg" title="vvnm2812" alt="vvnm2812" width="640" height="389" data-info="1080,656"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/2gLMMTXp2ggBAF57/w650/vvnm2812.jpg" title="vvnm2812" alt="vvnm2812" width="640" height="389" data-info="1080,656"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/2gLMMTXp2ggBAF57/w650/vvnm2812.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="389"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Làng Phủ Cam họp mặt Nam Cali" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247630a247744/lang-phu-cam-hop-mat-nam-cali">Làng Phủ Cam họp mặt Nam Cali</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Phương Lâm" href="/author/post/6563/1/phuong-lam">Phương Lâm</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Từ hôm nhận được thông tin năm này “ gia đình Phủ Cam sẽ tổ chức họp mặt tại Nam Cali”, lòng tôi háo hức như đứa con nít đếm từng ngày mong mau mau tới ngày tết . Tâm trạng hồi hộp, bâng khuâng suy nghĩ đến ngày ấy, đếm từng tờ lịch rơi, không biết để làm gì nhưng sao mà cứ ngẩn ngơ, nhiều khi cảm thấy thời gian như đang dừng lại, nôn nóng gửi email hỏi trưởng ban tổ chức ngày họp mặt để mua vé máy bay trước</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2022-12-28"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_4"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247743" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Quà Giáng Sinh Bất Ngờ" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247630a247743/qua-giang-sinh-bat-ngo" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/28fpWhjm2ggBALtN/w650/unnamed.jpg" title="unnamed" alt="unnamed" width="640" height="480" data-info="3264,2448"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/28fpWhjm2ggBALtN/w650/unnamed.jpg" title="unnamed" alt="unnamed" width="640" height="480" data-info="3264,2448"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/28fpWhjm2ggBALtN/w650/unnamed.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="480"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Quà Giáng Sinh Bất Ngờ" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247630a247743/qua-giang-sinh-bat-ngo">Quà Giáng Sinh Bất Ngờ</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Đào Ngọc Phong" href="/author/post/6737/1/dao-ngoc-phong">Đào Ngọc Phong</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Thời gian qua mau như giòng sông chảy xiết, nhưng không cuốn trôi mất kỷ niệm vui của tôi về Lễ Giáng Sinh năm 2021. Tôi ở trong nhà dưỡng lão được hơn hai năm rồi. Năm tôi sáu mươi chín, bất ngờ bị vấp té, đầu gối tôi yếu hẳn, từ đó đi đứng khó khăn; con trai tôi khuyên mẹ vào nhà dưỡng lão có dịch vụ hỗ trợ sinh hoạt. Căn nhà của mẹ sẽ cho thuê để có tiền trả cho nhà dưỡng lão, tọa lạc quanh vùng Little Sài Gòn, để tôi còn dễ liên lạc vói cộng đồng người Việt.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2022-12-24"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_5"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247742" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Đợi Chờ Giáng Sinh" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247630a247742/doi-cho-giang-sinh" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/0YhJ57jk2ggBANMR/w650/vvnm122322.jpg" title="vvnm122322" alt="vvnm122322" width="640" height="502" data-info="918,720"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/0YhJ57jk2ggBANMR/w650/vvnm122322.jpg" title="vvnm122322" alt="vvnm122322" width="640" height="502" data-info="918,720"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/0YhJ57jk2ggBANMR/w650/vvnm122322.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="502"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Đợi Chờ Giáng Sinh" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247630a247742/doi-cho-giang-sinh">Đợi Chờ Giáng Sinh</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Kim Loan" href="/author/post/6719/1/kim-loan">Kim Loan</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Trời đổ tuyết nặng hạt, mịt mù. Chiếc school bus đậu ngay trước nhà, tôi hé cửa vẫy tay ra hiệu, Amanda con gái tôi nhảy ra khỏi xe, ngửa mặt đón những bông tuyết mát lạnh rồi chân sáo tung tăng bước vào nhà. Chưa kịp rũ bỏ giày boots, áo mũ, nó liền huyên thuyên (giống ai hổng biết!), với cái ngôn ngữ nửa nạc nửa mỡ, nữa Việt nửa Anh</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2022-12-23"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_6"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247741" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="chúc mừng năm mới…" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247630a247741/chuc-mung-nam-moi-" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/9plgVoHj2ggBACI5/w650/hinh-phan.jpg" title="hinh-phan" alt="hinh-phan" width="640" height="282" data-info="3523,1550"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/9plgVoHj2ggBACI5/w650/hinh-phan.jpg" title="hinh-phan" alt="hinh-phan" width="640" height="282" data-info="3523,1550"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/9plgVoHj2ggBACI5/w650/hinh-phan.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="282"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="chúc mừng năm mới…" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247630a247741/chuc-mung-nam-moi-">chúc mừng năm mới…</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Phan" href="/author/post/3956/1/phan">Phan</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Mua thêm chậu hoa không biết tiếng Mỹ gọi là gì nhưng tiếng Việt gọi là hoa tiểu muội, hồng tiểu muội đẹp kiêu sa hơn hoa hồng người ta thường tặng nhau vì người tặng và người được tặng đều nghĩ đến thông điệp nhiều hơn những bông hoa đắt tiền. Tiểu muội màu hồng khôn khéo ở hình thức giống hoa hồng nhưng nhỏ nhắn hơn nhiều nên nhìn rất dễ thương, tiểu muội màu trắng đẹp mê ly như công chúa ngủ trong rừng. Đặc biệt tiểu muội màu vàng đẹp quyến rũ đến thấy là mua vì hoa xinh lại vàng tao nhã như hoa soi nhái vàng lối đi ngày nọ. Hai loài hoa bờ rào bờ giậu nhưng là cả quê nhà, cả ký ức thân thương. Còn một màu vàng yêu kiều khác là màu vàng của hoa đậu bắp, màu vàng chanh nhẹ làm diệu mắt, làm chùng xuống oán hận, chứ không vàng chảng như vàn bốn số chín hy vàng chùa chiền quá uy nghiêm, vàng cung điện khoe mẽ.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2022-12-21"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_7"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247740" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Sân Khấu- Cuộc Đời" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247630a247740/san-khau-cuoc-doi" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/nSed19tw2ggBAMJw/bo-sach-vvnm.jpg" title="bo-sach-vvnm" alt="bo-sach-vvnm" width="640" height="463" data-info="563,407"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/nSed19tw2ggBAMJw/bo-sach-vvnm.jpg" title="bo-sach-vvnm" alt="bo-sach-vvnm" width="640" height="463" data-info="563,407"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/nSed19tw2ggBAMJw/bo-sach-vvnm.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="463"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Sân Khấu- Cuộc Đời" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247630a247740/san-khau-cuoc-doi">Sân Khấu- Cuộc Đời</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Duy Nhân" href="/author/post/1071/1/duy-nhan">Duy Nhân</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả Duy Nhân tên thật Nguyễn Đức Đạo 75 tuổi hiện ở tại Chicago, tiểu bang Illinois. Đã đóng góp nhiều bài Viêt Về Nước Mỹ và được lãnh giải nhiều lần từ năm 2001. Sau đây là bài mới nhất của tác giả viết về mâu thuẫn quan điểm giữa vợ chồng.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2022-12-20"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_8 pl_row_last"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247739" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Hội Ngộ Cô Gái Việt tại Houston" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247630a247739/hoi-ngo-co-gai-viet-tai-houston" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/vcVM5zbf2ggBAIoO/image-jpg1.jpg" title="image-jpg1" alt="image-jpg1" width="640" height="424" data-info="640,424"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/vcVM5zbf2ggBAIoO/image-jpg1.jpg" title="image-jpg1" alt="image-jpg1" width="640" height="424" data-info="640,424"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/vcVM5zbf2ggBAIoO/image-jpg1.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="424"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Hội Ngộ Cô Gái Việt tại Houston" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247630a247739/hoi-ngo-co-gai-viet-tai-houston">Hội Ngộ Cô Gái Việt tại Houston</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Minh Thúy Thành Nội" href="/author/post/6736/1/minh-thuy-thanh-noi">Minh Thúy Thành Nội</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Ngày 1 tháng 9 từ Bắc Cali, chúng tôi lên đường “tòng quân nhập ngũ”. Điều làm tôi phấn khởi và cảm động vì từ lâu dù cùng là thành viên của Cô gái Việt, nhưng chị Hoài Niệm và Song Thy chuyên làm “thợ lặn,” rất ít lên tiếng hay gởi bài vở vào, nhưng khi nghe chúng tôi qua Houston, chị Hoài Niệm lên tiếng mời chào “sẵn sàng làm Uber đưa đón phi trường và có mini motel free.” chị và SongThy lên list chương trình những ngày ăn chơi xả láng. Tôi thật ngạc nhiên không ngờ trên diễn đàn chưa quen biết nhiều nhưng 2 người đã mở rộng lòng như vậy.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2022-12-16"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div>
Chẳng lẽ năng lượng xuống mạnh quá, tạo ra lực xoắn ốc như trong phim Mai-Ca Từ Trên Trời Rơi Xuống hồi bé được coi, làm những thứ xung quanh bị cuốn hút bay theo, tạo nên tiếng động? KV ráng bình tỉnh hít thở, vuốt mắt, ra khỏi tình trạng bình yên và từ từ bò… xuống nhà để mau kiểm tra xem chuyện gì đã xảy ra. Đi cùng khắp tìm nguồn gốc của tiếng động kinh khủng lúc nãy, từ ngoài cửa vô bếp, qua tất cả các phòng - không thấy dấu vết gì là bất thường. Lạ thật! Mình ngồi bình yên và rất tỉnh chứ đâu có ngủ gục và nằm mơ! Tiếng động rõ ràng như cái gì đó sụp xuống kia mà?!</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2023-12-31"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_2"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247871" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Điếc Sướng Hơn" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247750a247871/diec-suong-hon" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/XQGg9EEI3AgBANwY/w650/giai-danh-du.jpg" title="giai-danh-du" alt="giai-danh-du" width="640" height="434" data-info="1180,801"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/XQGg9EEI3AgBANwY/w650/giai-danh-du.jpg" title="giai-danh-du" alt="giai-danh-du" width="640" height="434" data-info="1180,801"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/XQGg9EEI3AgBANwY/w650/giai-danh-du.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="434"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Điếc Sướng Hơn" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247750a247871/diec-suong-hon">Điếc Sướng Hơn</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Lê Đức Luận" href="/author/post/6747/1/le-duc-luan">Lê Đức Luận</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Lão Tư Lì năm nay bước vào tuổi tám mươi. Đời lão lắm gian truân, nhưng cũng có nhiều may mắn. Sau ngày 30-4-1975, đời lão đã “tàn trong ngõ hẹp” - tưởng rằng lão đã bỏ thây trên núi rừng Việt Bắc trong những ngày bị lưu đày trong các trại “tập trung cải tạo” của cộng sản. Nhưng lão đã trở về sau bảy năm lao lý. Lão trở về với tấm thân gầy guộc, ngoài vợ và hai đứa con thơ, lão chẳng còn gì! Nhưng lão phải sống để đền đáp cái ân tình của người vợ thủy chung đã đợi chờ cho đến ngày lão ra tù, để cùng nàng nuôi dạy hai đứa con thơ. Lão đã trải qua những ngày cơ cực, bươn chải kiếm sống, nuôi con như những ngưởi cùng khổ nhất trong xã hội lúc bấy giờ.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2023-12-29"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_3"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247870" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Mùa Giáng Sinh Ấm Áp" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247750a247870/mua-giang-sinh-am-ap" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/1kzha8sE3AgBAGYT/12252023-minh-thuy-tn-dem-noel.jpeg" title="12252023-minh-thuy-tn-dem-noel" alt="12252023-minh-thuy-tn-dem-noel" width="640" height="473" data-info="640,473"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/1kzha8sE3AgBAGYT/12252023-minh-thuy-tn-dem-noel.jpeg" title="12252023-minh-thuy-tn-dem-noel" alt="12252023-minh-thuy-tn-dem-noel" width="640" height="473" data-info="640,473"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/1kzha8sE3AgBAGYT/12252023-minh-thuy-tn-dem-noel.jpeg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="473"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Mùa Giáng Sinh Ấm Áp" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247750a247870/mua-giang-sinh-am-ap">Mùa Giáng Sinh Ấm Áp</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Minh Thúy Thành Nội" href="/author/post/6736/1/minh-thuy-thanh-noi">Minh Thúy Thành Nội</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Đang gói các món quà và viết card chúc Giáng sinh, năm mới. Chồng tôi bước xuống chợt nhắc:
- Nấu bún bò cho Boss Kyle nữa.
- Dĩ nhiên mà, đang tính ngày mai đi chợ mua các thứ nấu đây.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2023-12-25"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_4"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247869" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Mùa Giáng Sinh Về" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247750a247869/mua-giang-sinh-ve" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/VfY1wMcE3AgBAj4c/merryxmas.png" title="merryxmas" alt="merryxmas" width="640" height="924" data-info="584,843"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/VfY1wMcE3AgBAj4c/merryxmas.png" title="merryxmas" alt="merryxmas" width="640" height="924" data-info="584,843"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/VfY1wMcE3AgBAj4c/merryxmas.png"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="924"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Mùa Giáng Sinh Về" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247750a247869/mua-giang-sinh-ve">Mùa Giáng Sinh Về</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Biển Cát" href="/author/post/6766/1/bien-cat">Biển Cát</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Janet, con bé xinh như thiên thần nhỏ. Lúc nào nhìn thấy nụ cười trên môi của nó, ông cũng liên tưởng đến đóa Hướng dương dưới ánh mặt trời. Ông công kênh nó trên vai. Bàn tay thô ráp của ông nắm chặt lấy bàn tay nhỏ xíu. Ông ca vang bài Cây Thùy dương và nó bị bô hát theo. Chao ơi, cái giọng ngọng nghịu đớt đất ấy nghe cưng làm sao đâu.
— Thế ông có muốn nhắn gì với cô ấy không?</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2023-12-24"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_5"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247868" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Giáng sinh này của họ…" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247750a247868/giang-sinh-nay-cua-ho-" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/9_YmZTYE3AgBAFMU/paul-klee.jpg" title="paul-klee" alt="paul-klee" width="640" height="1008" data-info="381,600"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/9_YmZTYE3AgBAFMU/paul-klee.jpg" title="paul-klee" alt="paul-klee" width="640" height="1008" data-info="381,600"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/9_YmZTYE3AgBAFMU/paul-klee.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="1008"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Giáng sinh này của họ…" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247750a247868/giang-sinh-nay-cua-ho-">Giáng sinh này của họ…</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Phan" href="/author/post/3956/1/phan">Phan</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Giáng sinh này của họ, hai người đàn ông đưa nhau về vùng biển ấm nào đó trên địa cầu để hưởng tuần trăng mật khi người vai chồng đã qua thời kỳ phong độ nhất của một gã đẹp trai, người vai vợ đã bạc đầu, lù mù cái kính lão dắt chó đi ngoài, xăm xoi hàng xóm xem có cần gọi cảnh sát hay không? Hạnh phúc trong lòng người nhưng con người cứ đi tìm hạnh phúc nên khổ đau tiếp diễn không hồi kết.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2023-12-23"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_6"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247867" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Merry Christmas & A Happy New Year !" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247750a247867/merry-christmas-a-happy-new-year-" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/AfKA1sIC3AgBAGsE/xmas.jpg" title="xmas" alt="xmas" width="640" height="959" data-info="287,430"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/AfKA1sIC3AgBAGsE/xmas.jpg" title="xmas" alt="xmas" width="640" height="959" data-info="287,430"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/AfKA1sIC3AgBAGsE/xmas.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="959"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Merry Christmas & A Happy New Year !" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247750a247867/merry-christmas-a-happy-new-year-">Merry Christmas & A Happy New Year !</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Sỏi Ngọc" href="/author/post/6773/1/soi-ngoc">Sỏi Ngọc</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tôi nắn nót từng nét chữ vụng về trên chiếc Christmas card chúc mẹ thật nhiều sức khỏe, thật nhiều niềm vui bên những người bạn thân yêu của mẹ trong ngày Giáng Sinh; cẩn thận xếp tấm card với tất cả lòng yêu thương gởi gấm đến mẹ, bỏ vào bao thơ, dán lại, gởi bưu điện ngay chứ không thì sẽ không kịp ngày, Giáng Sinh chỉ còn vỏn vẹn mười ngày nữa thôi. Năm nay tôi lại không có mặt bên mẹ, chắc mẹ sẽ buồn và thất vọng lắm, nhưng tôi không thể nào làm khác hơn! Từ khi mới sinh, tôi vẫn quen với tấm hình duy nhất của người đàn ông trên bàn thờ mặc bộ đồ lính VNCH rất oai hùng, với một bông mai bạc gắn trên vai áo. Lớn một chút, tôi mới hiểu đó là bố tôi đã từng đi lính VNCH để bảo vệ tổ quốc, sau đó khi miền Nam bị cưỡng chiếm, bố bị đi “học tập cải tạo” 6 năm; khi được thả về, bố vượt biên đến bốn năm lần mới qua được Pulau Bidong; gặp mẹ trên đảo, hai người yêu nhau, rồi sang Mỹ làm đám cưới, khi bố đã hơn 40 tuổi.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2023-12-22"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_7"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247866" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Những Kỷ Niệm Mùa Giáng Sinh" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247750a247866/nhung-ky-niem-mua-giang-sinh" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/ZyVUasIC3AgBAHxA/w650/img-0114.jpg" title="img-0114" alt="img-0114" width="640" height="427" data-info="1080,720"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/ZyVUasIC3AgBAHxA/w650/img-0114.jpg" title="img-0114" alt="img-0114" width="640" height="427" data-info="1080,720"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/ZyVUasIC3AgBAHxA/w650/img-0114.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="427"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Những Kỷ Niệm Mùa Giáng Sinh" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247750a247866/nhung-ky-niem-mua-giang-sinh">Những Kỷ Niệm Mùa Giáng Sinh</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Hoàng Đình Minh Long" href="/author/post/1578/1/hoang-dinh-minh-long">Hoàng Đình Minh Long</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Người Mỹ có bài nhạc với tựa đề “It’s the most wonderful time of the year”, tạm dịch là “Thời gian tuyệt vời nhất trong năm”, để nói về lễ Giáng sinh. Không chỉ riêng gì nước Mỹ hay các nước phương Tây mới công nhận mùa lễ Giáng sinh là thời điểm tuyệt vời nhất của một năm mà các nước ở châu Á như Việt Nam cũng xem lễ Giáng sinh là một trong những ngày hội lớn nhất trong một năm. Ở các nước phương Tây, người ta, nhất là trẻ em, háo hức chờ lễ Giáng sinh vì đây là dịp để tặng quà cho nhau. Ở Việt Nam sau 1975, trong thời bao cấp, vì nghèo đói, người ta không tặng quà cho nhau nhưng không vì thế mà lễ Giáng sinh mất đi sự kỳ diệu.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2023-12-22"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_8 pl_row_last"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247864" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Không Món Quà Nào Hơn" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247750a247864/khong-mon-qua-nao-hon" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/GudNLhMA3AgBACpp/xmas.jpg" title="xmas" alt="xmas" width="640" height="614" data-info="439,421"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/GudNLhMA3AgBACpp/xmas.jpg" title="xmas" alt="xmas" width="640" height="614" data-info="439,421"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/GudNLhMA3AgBACpp/xmas.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="614"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Không Món Quà Nào Hơn" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247750a247864/khong-mon-qua-nao-hon">Không Món Quà Nào Hơn</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Diệu Anh Trinh" href="/author/post/6446/1/nguyen-dieu-anh-trinh">Nguyễn Diệu Anh Trinh</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Mùa Đông đang đến sau vài cơn mưa nhỏ, những hàng cây vàng lá hai bên đường bắt đầu trơ trụi. Thảm cỏ xanh nhà hàng xóm đã không còn xanh tươi, lác đác có những chiếc lá vàng cuối cùng từ cây phong trồng phía trước bay bay theo gió rồi nhẹ nhàng đáp xuống sân nhà.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2023-12-19"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div>
Mừng năm mới 2019, mời gặp lại một tác giả thân quen. Tác giả đã nhận giải Đặc Biệt Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2014. Cô sinh năm 1962, tốt nghiệp Đại Học Mỹ Thuật năm 1988 khoa Đồ Họa tại Việt Nam, từng làm công việc thiết kế sáng tạo trong ngành quảng cáo. Cô đến Mỹ tháng 4 năm 2000, hiện là cư dân Waxahachie, Texas, trong một thành phố ít người Việt cư trú. Sau đây là bài viết mới của tác giả.
Tác giả đã dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ hơn 10 năm trước và mới nhận giải Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2018. Bài đầu tiên của ông là "Kinh 5 Dị Nhân" kể về vùng quê, nơi có hơn 1000 người -phân nửa dân làng- vượt biên mà tới hơn 400 người tử vong- Hiện ông đang là cư dân Orlando, Florida, vùng đất rất quen với bão lụt. Loạt bài gần đây của ông là chuyện khởi nghiệp trên đất Mỹ. Bài mới, bắt đầu phần “dựng nghiệp”.
Tác giả định cư tại Pháp nhưng thường lui tới với nước Mỹ, tham gia Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ tháng Ba 2010. Họp mặt giải thưởng năm 2011, bà đã bay từ Paris sang California để nhận giải Vinh Danh Tác Giả -thường được gọi đùa là giải Á Hậu. Năm Mậu Tuất sắp hết, mời đọc bài viết với nhiều nụ cười, tiễn chân chó cưng.
Tác giả tham dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ năm 2004. Võ Phú là tên thật. Sinh năm 1978; sinh quán Nha Trang-Việt Nam; định cư, tại Virginia-Mỹ, 1994. Tốt nghiệp cử nhân Hóa, Virginia Commonwealth Uni-versity. Hiện đang làm việc và học tại Medical College of Virginia. Sau 12 năm bặt tin, tác giả lại tiếp tục Viết về nước Mỹ từ 2016, với sức viết mạnh mẽ và thứ tự hơn. Sau đây, thêm một bài viết mới.
Với bài viết đầu tiên từ tháng Sáu 2017, tác giả đã nhận giải Đặc Biệt Viết Về Nước Mỹ năm thứ XIX. Thư kèm bài, cô cho biết đang làm tax accountant ở Los Angeles, thường xuyên theo dõi và xúc động khi đọc những câu chuyện đời của người Việt trên xứ Mỹ. Bước sang năm thứ 20 của giải thưởng, tác giả đang tiếp tục cho thấy sức viết ngày càng mạnh mẽ hơn. Sau đây, thêm một bài viết mới.
cư dân Cherry Hill, tiểu bang New Jersy. Bài viết về nước Mỹ đầu
tiên của bà là “Tháng Ba, Trời Đất Vào Xuân,” tự sự của người vợ người mẹ trong một gia đình H.O., tự sơ luợc về mình “22 năm dạy học trong nước, 22 năm làm “culi job” trên đất Mỹ. Sau
đây là bài viết thứ chín của tác giả.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2013-12-31"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_2"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="214129" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cà Phê Lãng Du" class="pl_atitle" href="/p211a214129/ca-phe-lang-du">Cà Phê Lãng Du</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Công Khanh" href="/author/post/3426/1/nguyen-cong-khanh">Nguyễn Công Khanh</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả định cư tại vùng Seattle, tiểu bang Washington từ năm 1975, đã hồi hưu hơn mười năm qua. Ông đã nhận giải Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2013 với bài viết đầu tiên và cũng là bài duy nhất trong năm, kể về một gia đình có ba tôn giáo lớn của thế giới kết hợp: Một con dâu Thiên Chúa Giáo, một rể đạo Phật, một rể
đạo Muslim, nhưng tất cả thuận hoà và đạo ai nấy giữ, các gia
Tác giả định cư tại vùng Seattle, tiểu bang Washington từ năm 1975, đã hồi hưu hơn mười năm qua. Ông đã nhận giải Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2013 với bài viết đầu tiên và cũng là bài duy nhất trong năm, kể về một gia đình có ba tôn giáo lớn của thế giới kết hợp: Một con dâu Thiên Chúa Giáo, một rể đạo Phật, một rể đạo Muslim, nhưng tất cả thuận hoà và đạo ai nấy giữ, các gia đình liên hệ đều tôn trọng tín ngưỡng của nhau. Bài thứ hai, ông viết về phở. Sau đây là bài viết thứ ba.
Tác giả một mình vượt biển giữa thập niên 80' khi còn tuổi học trò. Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ năm đầu tiên, cô nhận giải danh dự 2001. Bốn năm sau, cô nhận thêm giải vinh danh tác phẩm 2005 với bài viết "Tháng Tư, Còn Đó Ngậm Ngùi," kể về tình gia đình chung thuỷ của người Việt tị nạn tại Hoa Kỳ. Bài mới của Diệu Hương được viết để tiễn đưa ca nhạc sĩ Việt Dzũng, người cô chưa từng gặp.
Tác giả là một nhà báo quen biết tại Dallas, từng dự phần chủ biên một số báo Việt ngữ địa phương. Góp bài với Việt Báo từ nhiều năm, ông vừa nhận giải vinh danh tác giả Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2013. Mới tuần trước, Phan đã có bài "Mùa Lễ", và nay là bài viết ngay ngày lễ Giáng Sinh 2014.
Nghề nghiệp: kỹ sư cơ khí, làm cho hãng Learjet, Wichita. Học vấn: cao học. Gia đình: vợ và ba con- hai gái, một trai.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2013-12-26"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div>
<div class="nw_box_list_brief nw_boxing_padding"><div class="pl_list pl_list_col_1" role="list"><div class="pl_row pl_row_1 pl_row_first"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="231704" class="pl_content pl_content_first" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Chàng Du Sinh Bắc Kỳ 2 Nút" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p210528a231704/chang-du-sinh-bac-ky-2-nut" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/D1vsfs3y0QgBABli/19.jpg" title="19" alt="19" width="640" height="426" data-info="640,426"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/D1vsfs3y0QgBABli/19.jpg" title="19" alt="19" width="640" height="426" data-info="640,426"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/D1vsfs3y0QgBABli/19.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="426"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Chàng Du Sinh Bắc Kỳ 2 Nút" class="pl_atitle" href="/p210528a231704/chang-du-sinh-bac-ky-2-nut">Chàng Du Sinh Bắc Kỳ 2 Nút</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Trần Du Sinh" href="/author/post/6174/1/tran-du-sinh">Trần Du Sinh</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Với bài “Lính Mỹ Gốc Nail” và 5 bài khác trong năm, tác giả đã nhận giải Tác Phẩm Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2014. Với bài "Lính Mỹ Gốc Nail" và 5 bài khác trong năm, tác giả đã nhận giải Tác Phẩm Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2014. Trần Du Sinh cho biết ông là một kỹ sư hàng hải, 37 tuổi, lớn lên khi cả nước đã thành xã hội chủ nghĩa. Sau nhiều năm phụ vụ như một viên chức tại miền Đông, bà chọn Little Saigon làm nơi hưu trí và tìm thấy an bình. Sau đây là bài viết mới nhất.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2014-12-29"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_4"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="231581" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Tài tử Mark Wahlberg Xin Ân Xá" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p210528a231581/tai-tu-mark-wahlberg-xin-an-xa" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/u-Z3g1jw0QgBALY9/w650/mark-w.jpg" title="mark-w" alt="mark-w" width="640" height="427" data-info="652,435"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/u-Z3g1jw0QgBALY9/w650/mark-w.jpg" title="mark-w" alt="mark-w" width="640" height="427" data-info="652,435"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/u-Z3g1jw0QgBALY9/w650/mark-w.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="427"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tài tử Mark Wahlberg Xin Ân Xá" class="pl_atitle" href="/p210528a231581/tai-tu-mark-wahlberg-xin-an-xa">Tài tử Mark Wahlberg Xin Ân Xá</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Tài Ngọc" href="/author/post/3508/1/nguyen-tai-ngoc">Nguyễn Tài Ngọc</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Trọng tội của chàng tài tử là chuyện 25 năm xưa: hai người Việt vô can bị chàng rủa xả và hành hung thậm tệ. Trọng tội của chàng tài tử là chuyện 25 năm xưa: hai người Việt vô can bị chàng rủa xả và hành hung thậm tệ. Tác giả bài viết đã nhận giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2012, với nhiều bài viết linh hoạt về đời sống tại Mỹ.
<div class="nw_box_list_brief nw_boxing_padding"><div class="pl_list pl_list_col_1" role="list"><div class="pl_row pl_row_1 pl_row_first"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="246145" class="pl_content pl_content_first" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Tản Mạn Cuối Năm" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p231953a246145/tan-man-cuoi-nam" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/-_Uzd58R0wgBAL0M/cuoi-nam.jpg" title="cuoi-nam" alt="cuoi-nam" width="640" height="1138" data-info="382,679"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/-_Uzd58R0wgBAL0M/cuoi-nam.jpg" title="cuoi-nam" alt="cuoi-nam" width="640" height="1138" data-info="382,679"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/-_Uzd58R0wgBAL0M/cuoi-nam.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="1138"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tản Mạn Cuối Năm" class="pl_atitle" href="/p231953a246145/tan-man-cuoi-nam">Tản Mạn Cuối Năm</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Bích Thủy" href="/author/post/6306/1/nguyen-bich-thuy">Nguyễn Bích Thủy</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả đã nhận giải Đặc Biệt Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2014. Tác giả đã nhận giải Đặc Biệt Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2014. Cô sinh năm 1962, tốt nghiệp Đại Học Mỹ Thuật năm 1988 khoa Đồ Họa tại Việt Nam, từng làm công việc thiết kế sáng tạo trong ngành quảng cáo. Cô định cư tại Hoa Kỳ theo diện H.O. đầu thập niên 90, cư dân Berryhill, Tennessee, làm việc trong Artist room của một công ty Mỹ. Sau đây là bài viết mới nhất.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2015-12-30"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_3"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="246142" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Đêm Đông Không Nhà*" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p231953a246142/dem-dong-khong-nha" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/NWLkG1MP0wgBAJNe/dem-dong-khong-nha-1-.jpg" title="dem-dong-khong-nha-1-" alt="dem-dong-khong-nha-1-" width="640" height="445" data-info="477,332"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/NWLkG1MP0wgBAJNe/dem-dong-khong-nha-1-.jpg" title="dem-dong-khong-nha-1-" alt="dem-dong-khong-nha-1-" width="640" height="445" data-info="477,332"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/NWLkG1MP0wgBAJNe/dem-dong-khong-nha-1-.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="445"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Đêm Đông Không Nhà*" class="pl_atitle" href="/p231953a246142/dem-dong-khong-nha">Đêm Đông Không Nhà*</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Triều Phong (TPN)" href="/author/post/6005/1/trie-u-phong-tpn-">Triều Phong (TPN)</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả từng sống ở trại tỵ nạn PFAC của Phi Luật Tân gần mười một năm. Ông tên thật Trần Phương Ngôn, hiện hành nghề Nail tại tiểu bang South Carolina và cũng đang theo học ở trường Trident Technical College.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2015-12-28"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_4"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="246141" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Gã Rung Chuông" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p231953a246141/ga-rung-chuong" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/L9EiIvIN0wgBANkI/w650/ga-rung-chuong.jpg" title="ga-rung-chuong" alt="ga-rung-chuong" width="640" height="427" data-info="960,640"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/L9EiIvIN0wgBANkI/w650/ga-rung-chuong.jpg" title="ga-rung-chuong" alt="ga-rung-chuong" width="640" height="427" data-info="960,640"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/L9EiIvIN0wgBANkI/w650/ga-rung-chuong.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="427"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Gã Rung Chuông" class="pl_atitle" href="/p231953a246141/ga-rung-chuong">Gã Rung Chuông</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Phương Hoa" href="/author/post/4005/1/phuong-hoa">Phương Hoa</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Với loạt bài về Vietnam Museum, "Bảo Tàng Cho Những Người Lính Bị Bỏ Quên," tác giả đã nhận giải chung kết Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2014. Với loạt bài về Vietnam Museum, "Bảo Tàng Cho Những Người Lính Bị Bỏ Quên," tác giả đã nhận giải chung kết Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2014. Định cư tại Mỹ từ 1994 diện tị nạn chính trị theo chồng, Lớn lên tại VN khi cả nước đã thành xã hội chủ nghĩa, ông kể,</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2015-12-25"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div>
<div class="nw_box_list_brief nw_boxing_padding"><div class="pl_list pl_list_col_1" role="list"><div class="pl_row pl_row_1 pl_row_first"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="246454" class="pl_content pl_content_first" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Tình Mù Việt Mỹ !" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p246292a246454/tinh-mu-viet-my-" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/SiiQJ0ox1AgBAP89/image001.jpg" title="image001" alt="image001" width="640" height="402" data-info="306,192"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/SiiQJ0ox1AgBAP89/image001.jpg" title="image001" alt="image001" width="640" height="402" data-info="306,192"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/SiiQJ0ox1AgBAP89/image001.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="402"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tình Mù Việt Mỹ !" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246292a246454/tinh-mu-viet-my-">Tình Mù Việt Mỹ !</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Lệ Hoa Wilson" href="/author/post/6578/1/le-hoa-wilson">Lệ Hoa Wilson</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả là một Phật tử, pháp danh Tâm Tinh Cần, nhũ danh Quách Thị Lệ Hoa, đã nhận giải đặc biệt Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2011, với loạt bài tự sự của một phụ nữ Việt thời chiến,</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2016-12-31"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_2"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="246453" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Cha Mẹ Già" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p246292a246453/cha-me-gia" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/tHgi5now1AgBADB4/w650/30.jpg" title="30" alt="30" width="640" height="426" data-info="800,533"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/tHgi5now1AgBADB4/w650/30.jpg" title="30" alt="30" width="640" height="426" data-info="800,533"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/tHgi5now1AgBADB4/w650/30.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="426"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cha Mẹ Già" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246292a246453/cha-me-gia">Cha Mẹ Già</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="ThaiNC" href="/author/post/6583/1/thainc">ThaiNC</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả đã nhận giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ năm thứ XII, 2012. Tác giả đã nhận giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ năm thứ XII, 2012. Ông tên thật là Nguyễn Cao Thái, sinh năm 1959 tại Huế, vào Saigon 1968, vượt biển đến Mỹ 1979, hiện định cư tại San Jose, CA. Tác giả đã nhận giải Tác Phẩm Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2014. Lớn lên tại VN khi cả nước đã thành xã hội chủ nghĩa, ông kể, "Trong khi đợi bảo lãnh diện đoàn tụ gia đình, Ông tên thật Trần Phương Ngôn, hiện hành nghề Nail tại tiểu bang South Carolina và cũng đang theo học ở trường Trident Technical College.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2016-12-28"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_5 pl_row_last"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="246450" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Ăn Tiệc Trên Tàu Mùa Noel" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p246292a246450/an-tiec-tren-tau-mua-noel" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/bMNZUgwu1AgBADtA/w650/an-tiec-tren-tau.jpg" title="an-tiec-tren-tau" alt="an-tiec-tren-tau" width="640" height="480" data-info="960,720"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/bMNZUgwu1AgBADtA/w650/an-tiec-tren-tau.jpg" title="an-tiec-tren-tau" alt="an-tiec-tren-tau" width="640" height="480" data-info="960,720"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/bMNZUgwu1AgBADtA/w650/an-tiec-tren-tau.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="480"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Ăn Tiệc Trên Tàu Mùa Noel" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246292a246450/an-tiec-tren-tau-mua-noel">Ăn Tiệc Trên Tàu Mùa Noel</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Viết Tân" href="/author/post/3585/1/nguyen-viet-tan">Nguyễn Viết Tân</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ năm 2000, đã nhận các giải thưởng chính từ năm đầu tiên, hiện là một thành viên ban tuyển chọn chung kết.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2016-12-27"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div>
<div class="nw_box_list_brief nw_boxing_padding"><div class="pl_list pl_list_col_1" role="list"><div class="pl_row pl_row_1 pl_row_first"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="246762" class="pl_content pl_content_first" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cháu Nội" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246459a246762/chau-noi">Cháu Nội</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Sao Nam Trần Ngọc Bình" href="/author/post/4179/1/sao-nam-tran-ngoc-binh">Sao Nam Trần Ngọc Bình</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả từng nhận giải Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2015. Ông là cựu sĩ quan VNCH, giảng viên trường Sinh ngữ quân đội, cựu tù cải tạo. Ông cũng là tác giả sách "Hành Trình về Phương Đông" do "Xây Dựng" xuất bản năm 2010. Mới nhất, là cuốn "Within & Beyond" do tác giả viết bằng Anh ngữ và tự xuất bản. Sau đây, thêm một bài viết mới.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2017-12-31"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_2"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="246761" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Người Đóng Hụi Chết Khả Kính" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246459a246761/nguoi-dong-hui-chet-kha-kinh">Người Đóng Hụi Chết Khả Kính</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Phan" href="/author/post/3956/1/phan">Phan</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả là nhà báo quen biết trong nhóm chủ biên một số tuần báo, tạp chí tại Dallas. Ông đã nhận giải Vinh Danh VVNM 2016, đồng thời, cũng là tác giả Viết Về Nước Mỹ đầu tiên có nhiều bài đạt số lượng trên dưới một triệu người đọc. Bài mới là truyện kể cuối năm dễ làm mềm lòng người.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2017-12-30"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_3"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="246760" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Mấy Độ Duyên Lành" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p246459a246760/may-do-duyen-lanh" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/8Eh6KoJO1QgBAIgC/1-tu-tho.jpg" title="1-tu-tho" alt="1-tu-tho" width="640" height="855" data-info="340,454"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/8Eh6KoJO1QgBAIgC/1-tu-tho.jpg" title="1-tu-tho" alt="1-tu-tho" width="640" height="855" data-info="340,454"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/8Eh6KoJO1QgBAIgC/1-tu-tho.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="855"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Mấy Độ Duyên Lành" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246459a246760/may-do-duyen-lanh">Mấy Độ Duyên Lành</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Huyên Lam" href="/author/post/6652/1/huyen-lam">Huyên Lam</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả lần đầu đến với Việt Báo Viết Về Nước Mỹ, bài và hình ảnh do thân hữu chuyển đến bằng eMail. Mong Huyen Lam sẽ bổ túc địa chỉ liên lạc và tiếp tục viết thêm.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2017-12-29"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_4"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="246759" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Quốc Ngữ, Chữ Nước Ta..." class="pl_atitle" href="/p246459a246759/quoc-ngu-chu-nuoc-ta-">Quốc Ngữ, Chữ Nước Ta...</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Chu Tất Tiến" href="/author/post/6113/1/chu-tat-tien">Chu Tất Tiến</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả là một nhà giáo, nhà báo, nhà hoạt động xã hội quen biết tại Little Saigon. Tới Mỹ theo diện Hát Ô Một từ 1990. Suốt 27 năm qua, ông không ngừng viết văn viết báo tiếng Việt, tiếng Anh. Trong năm qua, có tới 7 cuốn sách mới. Góp sức với Viết Về Nước Mỹ, ông đã nhận giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ những năm đầu, và vẫn tiếp tục góp bài mới.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2017-12-28"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_5 pl_row_last"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="246758" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Noel - Năm Mới" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p246459a246758/noel-nam-moi" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/zk_-L95M1QgBAGU8/image001.jpg" title="image001" alt="image001" width="640" height="481" data-info="626,470"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/zk_-L95M1QgBAGU8/image001.jpg" title="image001" alt="image001" width="640" height="481" data-info="626,470"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/zk_-L95M1QgBAGU8/image001.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="481"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Noel - Năm Mới" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246459a246758/noel-nam-moi">Noel - Năm Mới</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Đoàn Thị" href="/author/post/1040/1/doan-thi">Đoàn Thị</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả định cư tại Pháp nhưng thường lui tới với nước Mỹ, tham gia Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ tháng Ba 2010. Họp mặt giải thưởng năm 2011, bà đã bay từ Paris sang California để nhận giải Vinh Danh Tác Giả -thường được gọi đùa là giải Á Hậu. Sau đây, thêm một bài mới của tác giả.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2017-12-27"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div>
Tác giả, một kỹ sư điện tử tại công ty Intel, Bắc California, đã 2 lần nhận giải Viết Về Nước Mỹ: giải danh dự 2009, và Giải Vinh Danh Tác Phẩm 2010. Đón năm mới 2013, mời đọc bài viết cuối năm của Khôi An kể chuyện về thanh âm, ca nhạc.
Tác giả làm việc trong một văn phòng thiết kế công chánh tại nước Pháp. Họp mặt Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2011, Đoàn Thị đã bay từ Paris sang để nhận giải
Vinh Danh Tác Giả, thường được gọi đùa là Giải Á Hậu. Bài viết mới, chuyện cuối năm bên Tây vẫn đầy hương vị của Little Sàigon.
Là con gái một quân nhân VNCH, từ bé, nàng từng nghĩ mình sẽ là vợ lính.
Sau đổi đời, trưởng thành tại Hoa Kỳ, nàng chống lại Bố để kết hôn với một thuyền nhân. Ngày cưới đúng vào mùa giáng sinh. Năm nay, kỷ niệm 22
năm thành hôn, chàng đang trong nhà tù cộng sản tại Việt Nam.
Thêm một cánh chim đầu đàn thuộc thế hệ đầu tiên của người Việt tại Hoa Kỳ vừa từ trần: Cụ Nguyễn Văn Thịnh, vị niên trưởng của một gia đình thuyền nhân gồm 58 người định cư tại San Diego, đã ra đi vào lúc 4 giờ 57 chiều ngày thứ Hai 17-12-2012, nhằm ngày 5-11 năm Nhâm Thìn, hưởng thọ 83 tuổi.
Tác giả lần đầu dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ. Mong Cao Đắc Vinh tiếp tục viết, bổ túc dùm mấy dòng sơ lược tiểu sử và địa chỉ liên lạc.
<div class="nw_box_list_brief nw_boxing_padding"><div class="pl_list pl_list_col_1" role="list"><div class="pl_row pl_row_1 pl_row_first"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="164488" class="pl_content pl_content_first" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cửa Sổ Cửa Chính" class="pl_atitle" href="/p216a164488/cua-so-cua-chinh">Cửa Sổ Cửa Chính</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Trần Diệu Hương" href="/author/post/3554/1/nguyen-tran-dieu-huong">Nguyễn Trần Diệu Hương</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tưởng là quen biết thì mọi chuyện thương lượng, hợp đồng sẽ trở nên dễ dàng hơn, nhưng thực tế ngược hẳn lại.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2008-12-31"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_2"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="164487" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Vợ Tôi Bị Ung Thư" class="pl_atitle" href="/p216a164487/vo-toi-bi-ung-thu">Vợ Tôi Bị Ung Thư</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Lê Tấn Phước" href="/author/post/2314/1/le-tan-phuoc">Lê Tấn Phước</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">"Chào Bác Sĩ! Bác Sĩ khỏe không"" Tôi vừa chào vừa đưa tay ra bắt khi thấy Bác Sĩ Aaberg bước vào phòng.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2008-12-30"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_3"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="164486" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Người Gieo Hi Vọng" class="pl_atitle" href="/p216a164486/nguoi-gieo-hi-vong">Người Gieo Hi Vọng</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Khanh Vũ" href="/author/post/1831/1/khanh-vu">Khanh Vũ</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Theo tin báo chí tường thuật, đại hội "Ngày tù nhân chính trị Việt Nam"</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2008-12-29"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_4"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="164485" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Đám Ma Người Ngoại Đạo" class="pl_atitle" href="/p216a164485/dam-ma-nguoi-ngoai-dao">Đám Ma Người Ngoại Đạo</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Hoàng Trần" href="/author/post/1594/1/hoang-tran">Hoàng Trần</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tiếng điện thoại reo làm Minh giật mình, giấc ngủ chưa làm anh lại sức sau một đêm làm việc. Anh uể oải</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2008-12-28"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_5 pl_row_last"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="164484" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tuyết Rơi" class="pl_atitle" href="/p216a164484/tuyet-roi">Tuyết Rơi</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Phan" href="/author/post/3956/1/phan">Phan</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Cứ mỗi lần thấy tuyết rơi, ông Phong lại nhớ đến cánh đồng tuyết ở Bắc Âu</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2008-12-26"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div>
<div class="nw_box_list_brief nw_boxing_padding"><div class="pl_list pl_list_col_1" role="list"><div class="pl_row pl_row_1 pl_row_first"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="165011" class="pl_content pl_content_first" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Vô Thường Quán" class="pl_atitle" href="/p215a165011/vo-thuong-quan">Vô Thường Quán</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Phan" href="/author/post/3956/1/phan">Phan</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Vô Thường Quán nằm trong khu thương mại Việt Nam, nhưng góc phố đó chỉ có cây cổ thụ và mấy tiệm Mễ nên người Việt cũng ít lui tới</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2010-07-21"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_2"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="164825" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Quà... Hỏi...quà..." class="pl_atitle" href="/p215a164825/qua-hoi-qua">Quà... Hỏi...quà...</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Thi" href="/author/post/3521/1/nguyen-thi">Nguyễn Thi</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Thật sự mà nói hầu như tất cả những ngày lễ lớn tại Hoa Kỳ</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2009-12-31"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_3"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="164824" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Mẹ Tôi Bị Bệnh Parkinson’s" class="pl_atitle" href="/p215a164824/me-toi-bi-benh-parkinson-s">Mẹ Tôi Bị Bệnh Parkinson’s</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Thị Lan Phương" href="/author/post/3527/1/nguyen-thi-lan-phuong">Nguyễn Thị Lan Phương</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Lời đầu tiên khi đặt bút viết bài này, tôi xin chúc phúc cho tất cả những ai còn có mẹ</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2009-12-30"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_4"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="164823" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title=""credit,” Lợi Và Hại" class="pl_atitle" href="/p215a164823/credit-loi-va-hai">"credit,” Lợi Và Hại</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Chu Tất Tiến" href="/author/post/6113/1/chu-tat-tien">Chu Tất Tiến</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Khi mới sang Mỹ, nghe nói ai cũng phải có "credit", nghĩa là phải vay mượn tiền từ các cơ quan tài chánh</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2009-12-29"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_5 pl_row_last"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="164762" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Nước Mỹ Là Thiên Đường?" class="pl_atitle" href="/p215a164762/nuoc-my-la-thien-duong">Nước Mỹ Là Thiên Đường?</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Dương thượng Trúc" href="/author/post/1064/1/duong-thuong-truc">Dương thượng Trúc</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">-Mau mau lên đi em! Nhớ mang đủ tã lót, áo ấm cho các con! Sữa nữa. Anh ra đề máy xe trước không thôi lạnh mấy nhỏ. Coi chừng ra trễ, má xuống máy bay rồi, bả chửi chết</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2009-12-29"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div>
<div class="nw_box_list_brief nw_boxing_padding"><div class="pl_list pl_list_col_1" role="list"><div class="pl_row pl_row_1 pl_row_first"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="165148" class="pl_content pl_content_first" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Hẹn Gặp Mỹ Linh Trong Đoạn Kết" class="pl_atitle" href="/p214a165148/hen-gap-my-linh-trong-doan-ket">Hẹn Gặp Mỹ Linh Trong Đoạn Kết</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Tịnh Tâm" href="/author/post/5240/1/tinh-tam">Tịnh Tâm</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Buổi chiều. Mưa lắc rắc, rả rích. Trời xám xịt. Ẩm ướt. Lạnh.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2010-12-31"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_2"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="165146" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tết Tây" class="pl_atitle" href="/p214a165146/tet-tay">Tết Tây</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Đoàn Thị" href="/author/post/1040/1/doan-thi">Đoàn Thị</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Năm đó vợ chồng tôi khăn gói lên Las Vegas đón tết Tây</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2010-12-30"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_3"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="165145" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Mưa Dầm Cuối Năm Ở Nam Cali" class="pl_atitle" href="/p214a165145/mua-dam-cuoi-nam-o-nam-cali">Mưa Dầm Cuối Năm Ở Nam Cali</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Phạm Hoàng Chương" href="/author/post/3931/1/pham-hoang-chuong">Phạm Hoàng Chương</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Mùa Đông năm nay ở Âu châu tuyết phủ giá băng. Tuyết rơi trắng xóa khắp nơi từ Đông sang Tây &nbsp;</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2010-12-29"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_4"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="165144" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Thằng Khờ" class="pl_atitle" href="/p214a165144/thang-kho">Thằng Khờ</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Lê Hải Dương" href="/author/post/2289/1/le-hai-duong">Lê Hải Dương</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Từ nhỏ, Sở đã là một đứa bé lờ đờ, ngớ ngẩn, hơi dại nhưng hễ hiền là cộc</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2010-12-28"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_5 pl_row_last"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="165084" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Lời Nguyện Cầu Đêm Noel" class="pl_atitle" href="/p214a165084/loi-nguyen-cau-dem-noel">Lời Nguyện Cầu Đêm Noel</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Anthony Hưng Cao" href="/author/post/81/1/anthony-hung-cao">Anthony Hưng Cao</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Thấm thoát mà một năm đã trôi qua &nbsp;</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2010-12-27"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div>
<div class="nw_box_list_brief nw_boxing_padding"><div class="pl_list pl_list_col_1" role="list"><div class="pl_row pl_row_1 pl_row_first"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="181933" class="pl_content pl_content_first" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Chuyện Trong Khu Thử Y Phục Nữ" class="pl_atitle" href="/p213a181933/chuyen-trong-khu-thu-y-phuc-nu">Chuyện Trong Khu Thử Y Phục Nữ</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Trương Ngọc Anh" href="/author/post/4966/1/truong-ngoc-anh">Trương Ngọc Anh</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác
Tác giả tham dự giải thưởng Việt Báo từ năm đầu tiên, đã nhận giải danh dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2002, với bài viết Tiểu Hợp Chủng Quốc.
giả đã góp một số bài viết đặc biệt về chuyện đời tị nạn, và đã nhận giải danh
dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2011.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2011-12-28"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_5 pl_row_last"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="181752" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Niềm Vui Mùa Giáng Sinh" class="pl_atitle" href="/p213a181752/niem-vui-mua-giang-sinh">Niềm Vui Mùa Giáng Sinh</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Tâm Tâm" href="/author/post/3373/1/tam-tam">Tâm Tâm</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác
giả lần đầu dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ với một truyện tình của một người cựu tù cải tạo.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2011-12-27"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div>
Tác giả 37 tuổi, cư dân Midway City, CA, công việc: Civil Engineer, đã góp nhiều bài viết về nước Mỹ đặc biệt, trong số này có "Rằng Xưa Có Gã Làm Nail,"
<div class="nw_box_list_brief nw_boxing_padding"><div class="pl_list pl_list_col_1" role="list"><div class="pl_row pl_row_1 pl_row_first"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="163269" class="pl_content pl_content_first" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Sợ Con" class="pl_atitle" href="/p220a163269/so-con">Sợ Con</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Bồ Tùng Ma" href="/author/post/418/1/bo-tung-ma">Bồ Tùng Ma</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Ông Năm Thơ không chắc chắn ông đã nể sợ thằng Cu Trắng tức thằng Michael, con trai ông, bắt đầu từ lúc nào, có lẽ khi nó lên 7 tuổi, vào đúng cái ngày ông cho hai mẹ con bà Mỹ đen Christina quá giang xe hơi đến sở welfare, nhân dịp ông chở bà Thơ và nó đi điều chỉnh giấy tờ nhận phiếu thực phẩm.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2004-12-31"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_2"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="163268" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Những Tiếng Nói Ngây Thơ" class="pl_atitle" href="/p220a163268/nhung-tieng-noi-ngay-tho">Những Tiếng Nói Ngây Thơ</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="An Tâm" href="/author/post/75/1/an-tam">An Tâm</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Từ ngày qua Mỹ trong những lúc nhàn rỗi, tôi thường mở TV đài Mỹ để tập nghe, tập hiểu được tiếng Mỹ. Tôi thích những show vui cười của họ nhất là cái show "Kids say kids said' gì đó của ông tài tử da đen Bill Cosby.
Tuy hiểu lõm bõm thôi song tôi cũng cảm thấy vui vui trước những câu nói ngộ nghĩnh của trẻ con Mỹ.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2004-12-30"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_3"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="163267" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Du Lịch Hawaii" class="pl_atitle" href="/p220a163267/du-lich-hawaii">Du Lịch Hawaii</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Tân Ngố" href="/author/post/5170/1/tan-ngo">Tân Ngố</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Cứ mỗi lần nghe người nào đó nói họ mới đi du lịch Hawaii về với vẻ mặt vênh váo là tôi đã thấy ghét, nhất là khi họ biết là tôi chưa từng đi tới Hawaii lần nào thì thường lấy giọng thương hại mà khuyên bảo nọ kia.
Rằng thì là sống ở xứ Mỹ mà không đi tắm biển ở bãi Waikiki thì "Ngố" lắm.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2004-12-29"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_4"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="163266" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Phía Núi Bên Kia" class="pl_atitle" href="/p220a163266/phia-nui-ben-kia">Phía Núi Bên Kia</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Karen N. Nguyễn" href="/author/post/1819/1/karen-n-nguyen">Karen N. Nguyễn</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Vân mở mắt, nhìn quanh. Buổi sáng yên tĩnh làm sao. Căn phòng của Vân vẫn còn chìm một phần trong bóng tối. Vân liếc nhìn cái đồng hồ báo thức
ở trên bàn gần đó, mới hơn 6 giờ sáng.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2004-12-28"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_5 pl_row_last"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="163265" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="American Hearts" class="pl_atitle" href="/p220a163265/american-hearts">American Hearts</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Dương Minh Thảo" href="/author/post/1056/1/duong-minh-thao">Dương Minh Thảo</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Trong khi nhiều quý ông từ Mỹ về Việt Nam tìm người tình trăm năm, có anh Trương Chi ở tại quê nhà may mắn cưới được một nàng Việt Kiều Mỹ trẻ
đẹp.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2004-12-27"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div>
<div class="nw_box_list_brief nw_boxing_padding"><div class="pl_list pl_list_col_1" role="list"><div class="pl_row pl_row_1 pl_row_first"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="163540" class="pl_content pl_content_first" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Một Lần Nữa" class="pl_atitle" href="/p219a163540/mot-lan-nua">Một Lần Nữa</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Duy An" href="/author/post/3438/1/nguyen-duy-an">Nguyễn Duy An</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Giải Thưởng Việt Báo Việt Báo</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2005-12-29"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_2"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="163539" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Bệnh Viện Và Nhà Dưỡng Lão Ở Mỹ" class="pl_atitle" href="/p219a163539/benh-vien-va-nha-duong-lao-o-my">Bệnh Viện Và Nhà Dưỡng Lão Ở Mỹ</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Sagiang" href="/author/post/4177/1/sagiang">Sagiang</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Giải Thưởng Việt Báo Việt Báo</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2005-12-28"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_3"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="163538" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Chuyện Anh Hai Saigon: C’est La Vie!" class="pl_atitle" href="/p219a163538/chuyen-anh-hai-saigon-c-est-la-vie">Chuyện Anh Hai Saigon: C’est La Vie!</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="KIM N.C." href="/author/post/1850/1/kim-n-c-">KIM N.C.</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Giải Thưởng Việt Báo Việt Báo</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2005-12-27"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_4"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="163537" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tinh Ca Hambuger - Nước Mắm" class="pl_atitle" href="/p219a163537/tinh-ca-hambuger-nuoc-mam">Tinh Ca Hambuger - Nước Mắm</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Karen N. Nguyễn" href="/author/post/1819/1/karen-n-nguyen">Karen N. Nguyễn</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Giải Thưởng Việt Báo Việt Báo</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2005-12-26"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_5 pl_row_last"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="163536" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Trên Miền Đất Hứa" class="pl_atitle" href="/p219a163536/tren-mien-dat-hua">Trên Miền Đất Hứa</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Hương Hoàng" href="/author/post/1612/1/huong-hoang">Hương Hoàng</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Giải Thưởng Việt Báo Việt Báo</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2005-12-26"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div>
<div class="nw_box_list_brief nw_boxing_padding"><div class="pl_list pl_list_col_1" role="list"><div class="pl_row pl_row_1 pl_row_first"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="163864" class="pl_content pl_content_first" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Duyên Nợ Với Nước Mỹ" class="pl_atitle" href="/p218a163864/duyen-no-voi-nuoc-my">Duyên Nợ Với Nước Mỹ</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Anne Khánh Vân" href="/author/post/80/1/anne-khanh-van">Anne Khánh Vân</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Ngày bà nội tôi còn sống, nội thường kể chuyện đời xưa cho chúng tôi nghe. Ngoài những chuyện thần thoại, cổ tích với các ông tiên, bà tiên, nội tôi còn kể những câu chuyện của đời thật</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2006-12-31"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_2"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="163767" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tình Người Sưởi Ấm Trái Tim" class="pl_atitle" href="/p218a163767/tinh-nguoi-suoi-am-trai-tim">Tình Người Sưởi Ấm Trái Tim</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Anne Khánh Vân" href="/author/post/80/1/anne-khanh-van">Anne Khánh Vân</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Lạnh quá! Gió buốt từng cơn! Đã hơn hai giờ đồng hồ... Vẫn chưa thấy bóng dáng chiếc xe buýt. Mọi người ai nấy đều cóng lạnh, đi tới đi lui cố gắng cử động để máu huyết lưu thông tạo nhiệt</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2006-12-30"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_3"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="163862" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Danh Tặc" class="pl_atitle" href="/p218a163862/danh-tac">Danh Tặc</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Trần Quốc Sỹ" href="/author/post/5300/1/tran-quoc-sy">Trần Quốc Sỹ</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Một buổi sáng vào khoảng giữa năm 2005, tôi nhận được một phong bì vàng gởi tới bởi phòng an ninh của công ty nơi tôi đang làm việc. Mở ra, bên trong là một xấp tài liệu viết bằng Anh Ngữ</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2006-12-28"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_4"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="163860" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Hương Xưa" class="pl_atitle" href="/p218a163860/huong-xua">Hương Xưa</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Phan" href="/author/post/3956/1/phan">Phan</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Sáng thứ bảy nhưng trời nóng sớm vì mùa hè còn nợ mấy hàng cây đang hồi xanh lá. Ong Hoàng lẩm bẩm với cây chanh ngoài sân sau, nhổ cỏ, vun gốc, tưới nước…Tánh ông, thích hay không thích</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2006-12-26"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_5 pl_row_last"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="163764" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tôi Đi Giũa Nail" class="pl_atitle" href="/p218a163764/toi-di-giua-nail">Tôi Đi Giũa Nail</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="XYZ" href="/author/post/5687/1/xyz">XYZ</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Trước khi viết bài này, tôi có nói với chị Cả của tôi: - Chị à, tui định ca cẩm về cái chuyện đi học nail, đi thi nail rồi đi làm nail để phải "chịu đời" với ba cái chuyện bực mình, nhưng sợ bị "nhàm hàng"</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2006-12-24"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div>
"Nhà em có nuôi một con chó"… Đúng ra con chó đang có mặt ở nhà tôi là chó của con gái tôi mới mua, loại chó đến từ Bắc Kinh, mặt nhăn nhăn như
'con khỉ" (con khỉ nói giọng Huế của ba tôi) không phải là Bulldog vì thân hình nó không nhăn nhúm như Bulldog.
Tức ơi là tức, nhà gì mà chỗ nào cũng đầy đồ, giữ thì không xài, bỏ thì không được, chán muốn chết. An vừa càu nhàu trong lòng, vừa đi từ góc này đến góc khác trong nhà để tìm mấy món đồ cần dùng. Hai đứa làm đám cưới đã 3 tháng rồi mà đến giờ đồ đạc của An đa số còn nằm trong mấy cái
vali và túi xách chất ở góc kẹt trong nhà Jim!
Sáng nay tôi dậy sớm hơn thường lệ, vì hôm qua nghe tin thời tiết cho biết hôm nay có thể có tuyết. Lòng hơi nôn nao muốn tận mắt nhìn thấy, muốn tay mình cầm lấy những bông tuyết trắng, mà ở Việt nam mình tôi chỉ
thấy qua hình ảnh, hoặc trên Truyền hình.
Tôi ra trường, gần một năm nay ôm cái bằng kỹ sư chạy xuôi chạy ngược, gặp ai quen cũng đánh trống " thấy việc làm thì giới thiệu ". Họ ừ, rồi im luôn. Thời buổi kinh tế đi xuống, hãng xưởng đóng cửa hết rồi, bạn bè
lâu lâu thì nghe tin "..... mới bị lay off" nghe mà phát rầu.
<div class="nw_box_list_brief nw_boxing_padding"><div class="pl_list pl_list_col_1" role="list"><div class="pl_row pl_row_1 pl_row_first"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="162153" class="pl_content pl_content_first" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="32 Năm Người Mỹ Và Tôi" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p223a162153/32-nam-nguoi-my-va-toi" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/jj_1NeqA2wgBAMI1/w650/2-david-xuan-1982-nc.jpg" title="2-david-xuan-1982-nc" alt="2-david-xuan-1982-nc" width="640" height="853" data-info="2156,2874"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/jj_1NeqA2wgBAMI1/w650/2-david-xuan-1982-nc.jpg" title="2-david-xuan-1982-nc" alt="2-david-xuan-1982-nc" width="640" height="853" data-info="2156,2874"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/jj_1NeqA2wgBAMI1/w650/2-david-xuan-1982-nc.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="853"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="32 Năm Người Mỹ Và Tôi" class="pl_atitle" href="/p223a162153/32-nam-nguoi-my-va-toi">32 Năm Người Mỹ Và Tôi</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Trương Ngọc Bảo Xuân" href="/author/post/4970/1/truong-ngoc-bao-xuan">Trương Ngọc Bảo Xuân</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Bài này là bài viết tham dự giải thưởng VVNM số 108, của tác giả Trương Ngọc Bảo Xuân, viết vào năm 2002. Đây là chuyện kể 32 năm của một cô dâu Việt, về một chàng Mỹ 17 tuổi, bắt Mẹ ký tên cho đi lính trước tuổi, để sang tận bên kia trái đất “mang tui về trả nợ”, như tác giả Bảo Xuân Abbott nói đùa. Tác giả TNBX hôm nay là trưởng ban tuyển chọn giải VVNM.
Bài này là bài viết tham dự giải thưởng VVNM số 108, của tác giả Trương Ngọc Bảo Xuân, viết vào năm 2002. Đây là chuyện kể 32 năm của một cô dâu Việt, về một chàng Mỹ 17 tuổi, bắt Mẹ ký tên cho đi lính trước tuổi, để sang tận bên kia trái đất "mang tui về trả nợ", như tác giả Bảo Xuân Abbott nói đùa. Tác giả TNBX hôm nay là trưởng ban tuyển chọn giải VVNM. Ban biên tập VVNM xin mời độc giả cùng đọc lại bài cũ, để rồi chúng ta sẽ cùng đón đọc câu chuyện mới, 21 năm sau, chuyện "53 Năm Người Mỹ Và Tôi", sẽ được đăng vào thứ Sáu ngày 14 tháng 7 tới.
Họp mặt phát giải thưởng và ra mắt sách Việt Báo Viết Về Nước Mỹ năm thứ hai mươi mươi ba - gồm những bài viết được phổ biến trên nhật báo Việt Báo và trên vietbao.com từ ngày 1 tháng Bẩy 2021 tới 30 tháng Sáu 2023 - sẽ được tổ chức vào Chủ Nhật 26 Tháng Mười Một 2023 tại Garden Grove, CA, và 16 tác giả sẽ nhận các giải thưởng.
Giải Thưởng Việt Báo Viết Về Nước Mỹ khởi sự từ ngày 30 tháng Tư năm 2000. Giải thưởng được tổ chức hàng năm, với các phần thưởng trị giá đến
$35,000, gồm tiền mặt và tặng vật dành cho các giải vào chung kết, bán kết, giải danh dự, và một số giải đặc biệt. Riêng giải chung kết Tác Giả
Tác Phẩm trong năm là $10,000;
Lời mở đầu của người viết: "Đây là bài tôi viết đúng bốn năm trước khi cả nước Mỹ đang sôi nổi về kết quả của cuộc bầu cử tổng thống năm 2020. Lúc đó vì không muốn gây ra tranh cãi mất thì giờ nên tôi chỉ đăng giới hạn trong trang cá nhân của mình. Bài được nhiều người xin để share lại và số người “nghỉ chơi” tôi ra hay thậm chí “block” vì bài viết này cũng không phải là ít. Một mùa bầu cử nữa lại đến. Có vẻ như những gì xảy ra bốn năm trước có thể sẽ lặp lại nên tôi nghĩ bài viết năm trước của mình chưa đến nỗi lỗi thời."
Từ khi Amanda, con gái nàng, học lớp chín, hễ đến đêm Halloween là nó cùng nhóm bạn bè hẹn nhau ở nhà nàng, rồi chúng nó kéo nhau đi khắp xóm, qua cả xóm bên cạnh. Tuổi trẻ đâu biết mệt và lạnh là gì, có năm trời mưa lất phất, gió rít lạnh lẽo, mà chúng vẫn hào hứng lên đường. Nàng ngồi ở nhà, vừa phát kẹo cho lũ trẻ đến gõ cửa, vừa nấu nồi cháo gà để lát nữa đãi đám bạn bè con gái.
Hôm nay tôi chuẩn bị về thăm Cali để giải tỏa áp lực đau buồn mang nặng trong lòng mấy tháng nay. Cứ mỗi lần về Cali lòng bồi hồi xúc động vì nơi này đã in đậm trong tôi nhiều dấu ấn khó quên. Tôi nhớ hai câu thơ của nhà thơ Thế Lữ:
“Cái thủa ban đầu lưu luyến ấy
Ngàn năm hồ dễ mấy ai quên.”
... Ở Việt Nam, tôi bị tù gần sáu năm trời chỉ mỗi cái tội vượt biên và hơn mười năm “chết dấp” bên trại tị nạn PFAC (The Philippine First Asylum Camp) của Phi Luật Tân vì đến đảo sau ngày đóng cửa nên chẳng có điều kiện để lập gia đình. Thành thử ra tôi độc thân tới năm bốn mươi bốn tuổi mới lấy vợ, cách đây được hơn tháng! Phần vợ tôi khi ấy cũng xấp xỉ bốn mươi, do cứ mãi ở chờ bố cô đi tù cải tạo ngoài Bắc hơn mười mấy năm trời mới về, rồi sang đây với diện H.O, thành ra cũng chẳng trẻ trung gì! Thế nên khi bác sĩ chính thức báo tin là vợ tôi đã “cấn thai” thì tôi chới với vô cùng. Bởi tôi chưa có “ready” thì bảo sao tôi không hoảng sợ cơ chứ?...
Vài ngày trước Giáng Sinh 2023, tôi điện thoại chúc Thầy Cô Viện trưởng Lê Thanh Minh Châu bình an trong tình yêu thương của Chúa Hài Đồng, đồng thời chúc sức khỏe Thầy Cô trong năm mới 2024. Vào dịp Tết Nguyên Đán tháng 2, 2024, tôi lại điện thoại chúc Tết Thầy Cô, nhưng lần này không được trả lời, nên tôi đành gởi lời chúc qua text message, kèm theo lời mời sớm, mong Thầy Cô tham dự Đại Hội Y Khoa Huế (YKH) Hải Ngoại vào khoảng tháng 7 năm nay. Tôi không nhận trả lời của Thầy. Mãi hơn một tháng sau, trong bất ngờ và cảm xúc, Hội YK Huế Hải Ngoại nhận tin buồn chính thức từ gia đình cho biết Thầy Lê Thanh Minh Châu đã thanh thản ra đi vào ngày thứ Tư, 28 tháng 2, 2024, tại Rancho Mirage, CA, hưởng đại thọ 94 tuổi.
Thông thường sau những ngày nắng hè oi bức, mùa thu mang đến sự mát mẻ dễ chịu cả đêm lẫn ngày. Ra đường phải mặc thêm áo khoác nhẹ, choàng cái khăn quàng quanh cổ. Năm nay đặc biệt thời tiết thay đổi. Vùng Hoa Thịnh Đốn mưa nắng bất thường. Mưa liên miên mấy hôm liền dù không lớn nhưng trời âm u ẩm ướt, không mấy khi có nắng cả ngày. Tuy nhiên nhờ có mưa các sân cỏ vàng hoe mấy tháng hè vì thiếu nước nay xanh tươi trở lại. Hoa cúc trồng từ những năm trước ra hoa rực rỡ màu sắc. Mấy cây cà, cây ớt vẫn còn tươi tốt chưa bị ảnh hưởng thời tiết se lạnh mùa thu. Lá cây trên cành vẫn còn xanh tuy đã vào tháng 10. Thấy thời tiết tương đối dễ chịu ngày cuối tuần con gái Vân rủ Mẹ đi thăm nhà nghỉ mát của người bạn ở ngoại ô Maryland trên hòn đảo nhỏ, cách nhà khoảng 90 phút lái xe.
... Tôi biết gia đình chị Thương gồm hai mẹ con, ngày ấy bà Sáu chưa nhiều tuổi lắm, chỉ trên 40, bà chưa từng bước ra đường kiếm tiền bao giờ hồi còn ở quê hương, thế mà từ ngày đặt chân đến Canada bà đã phải đi làm, ban đầu lau nhà, dọn dẹp rác trong những shopping mall, sau này bà có chút vốn liếng về tiếng Pháp, bà xin được vào hãng may; bà làm cực nhọc để nuôi con gái đi học, bà muốn chị sau này sẽ bớt khổ, sẽ làm một chức vụ nào đó kha khá để khỏi uổng công bà đã mang nặng đẻ đau, bị nhà chồng ruồng bỏ từ khi biết bà mang bầu là con gái; rồi bà và chị đã phải vượt biên chết đi sống lại khổ sở trên biển cả, bao nhiêu khổ cực oan trái bà đã từng cầu xin Trời Phật để bà gánh vác thay con, để con gái có một cuộc sống thật nhàn nhã, sung sướng sau này...
Mùa hè năm ấy, thằng Huy về nhà nghỉ hè trên đôi nạng gỗ. Cu cậu vừa mới hoàn thành xong khóa huấn luyện quân sự Cadet Field Training và khóa huấn luyện Air Assault (không kích trên không). Ngày cuối cùng của khóa huấn luyện Không Kích Trên Không, cu cậu không may bị bong gân nên phải chống nạng. Tuy đi khập khiễng nhưng cu cậu hớn hở ra mặt vì được về thăm nhà và nghỉ hè được một tháng. Chị ra sân bay đón con trai. Thấy chị từ xa, thằng Huy đưa tay lên cao vẫy - “Má ơi, con ở đây nè”. Chị vội vàng chạy lại. Hai má con ôm nhau. Chị xót xa:
Cuối hè, thu về trước ngõ nhưng khí hậu vẫn còn nóng oi bức, gần 100 độ F vào giữa trưa, nhờ có gió biển từ Đại Tây Dương thổi vào làm mọi người cảm thấy dễ chịu. Năm đó cũng vào mùa nầy, có người bạn rủ tôi qua Florida để tìm lại hương xưa, từ khí hậu nắng mưa, có vườn cây ăn trái không khác gì quê hương mình. Trong khi đó cũng có người nói rằng ở Nam Florida lắm mưa nhiều bão, như Andrew năm 1992, tàn phá tàn phá khủng khiếp miền Nam Florida, nó san bằng cả đến những cây cổ thụ trên 100 tuổi, làm sập nhà cửa, FEMA (cơ quan cứu trợ khẩn cấp Liên bang) phải đến từng nhà bị sập để cứu người. Cuối cùng tôi quyết định cùng vài người bạn đến Florida thử thời vận, khi sống ở Nam Florida tôi chứng kiến nhiều cơn bão đi qua như: Katrina, Wilma, Irma... và những người bạn đi chung với tôi đã bỏ đi.
Sáng nay trong lúc mơ mơ màng màng, chuông điện thoại reng. Tôi mở điện thoại ra coi, trên màn hình là một người phụ nữ ngoài năm mươi, đưa mắt nhìn qua máy security camera, bà ta vẫy tay chào. Tôi vội chạy xuống nhà dưới, mở cửa:
- Chào buổi sáng. Tôi có thể giúp gì cho bà?
Người phụ nữ nhìn tôi, ái ngại rồi giải thích sự có mặt của mình.
- Xin lỗi cậu. Tôi là Jane. Năm ngoái tôi có mua bông của cậu bán, những người hàng xóm đi qua đều khen hoa đẹp, nên năm nay tôi trở lại xem coi cậu có còn bán không. Vì không tìm ra cách thức liên lạc, nên tôi mới đánh liều tới hỏi cậu. Xin lỗi vì đã làm phiền cậu vào cuối tuần...
Trường hợp này xảy ra cho chính bản thân tôi ngay trên nước Mỹ văn minh và giàu có: nhà tôi bị trộm viếng, tôi bắt được ngay tại trận, chạm mặt với nó, và rượt đuổi nó. Sau khi nó chạy thoát, tôi phải cất công đi làm “thám tử” điều tra coi tên trộm từ đâu đến, để rồi khi kiếm ra, chính tôi phải kiếm đến tận nhà để làm hòa và tha thứ cho “ngài đệ tử” của thần Đạo Chích này.
Tôi biết Khánh đã lâu, từ khi còn là cô bé du sinh, vô xin việc làm thêm ở toà báo để có thêm thu nhập. Nói nhiêu đó đã đủ biết Khánh không phải con cán bộ qua Mỹ ăn chơi bằng diện du sinh. Ngặt thời ấy, cộng đồng người Việt ở địa phương còn chống Cộng dữ lắm nên tôi chỉ biết tôn trọng những người bị bứng ra khỏi quê hương, sống đời hải ngoại. Tuy cái ăn, cái mặc, chỗ ở, việc làm; đặc biệt là tự do đều rộng mở ra tương lai tươi sáng; chỉ nỗi nhớ người thân, quê nhà canh cánh trong lòng người xa quê.
Đang ngủ say, Bin bỗng giật mình tỉnh giấc vì nghe những tiếng ầm ì rất lớn. Cửa sổ muốn bể toang như có ai đang dập mạnh vào. Em sợ hãi nhìn sang giường bên. Chị Ti đang ngồi trùm chăn run rẫy . Bỗng dưng điện tắt phụt. Bóng tối mang gương mặt kinh dị của Halloween, như muốn nuốt chửng lấy cả hai. Hốt hoảng, hai chị em cùng nhảy phóc xuống giường, chạy nhanh sang phòng ba mẹ, gào khóc inh ỏi.
Tôi gặp anh khi cuộc đời anh đã ba chìm bảy nổi, cộng thêm tôi vào là thành chín cái lênh đênh. Hề gì, một mái lều tranh hai quả tim vàng. Tôi dạy học, dẫu đồng lương chết đói, nhưng yên chí mỗi tháng có 13kg gạo, nửa ký đường và ba chục đồng “tiền Bác”, đủ sống qua ngày. Điều quan trọng tôi là thành phần gương mẫu trong xã hội, chưa hề có “nợ máu với nhân dân”. Thời chế độ cũ, tôi chỉ có đi học. Di cư vào Nam năm hai tuổi, tới mùa hè 1975 học xong, rồi đi dạy, thì chắc chắn phải là thành phần gương mẫu. Vì vậy khi lập gia đình với một ông vừa ra khỏi “trại cải tạo”, hàng xóm cũng nhân nhượng không để ý lắm tới sinh hoạt của chúng tôi.
Trong xã hội, từ thuở dựng nước, tiền nhân đã đặt người làm thầy vào vị trí rất cao trọng, chỉ sau vua, trong thứ tự Quân Sư Phụ. Với tôi, người làm thầy mang một thiên chức cao cả, vì người làm thầy có thể giúp định hình tương lai cho nhiều thế hệ tiếp nối. Sinh ra và lớn lên trong một gia đình có thân mẫu là người cả đời chỉ biết đến phấn trắng, bảng đen, có thân phụ vừa là sĩ quan quân đội vừa là huấn luyện viên của Cục Chính Huấn, trực thuộc Tổng Cục Chiến Tranh Chính Trị, Quân Lực Việt Nam Cộng Hòa, nên tình yêu dành cho việc giảng dạy đến với tôi thật tự nhiên, thật nhẹ nhàng....