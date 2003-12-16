<div class="nw_box_list_brief nw_boxing_padding"><div class="pl_list pl_list_col_1" role="list"><div class="pl_row pl_row_1 pl_row_first"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247388" class="pl_content pl_content_first" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="ĐÂU PHẢI NĂM TUỔI!" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247076a247388/dau-phai-nam-tuoi-" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/jtrSa96e1wgBABZ7/w650/xuan-ky-sach-vvnm-2019.jpg" title="xuan-ky-sach-vvnm-2019" alt="xuan-ky-sach-vvnm-2019" width="640" height="898" data-info="684,960"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/jtrSa96e1wgBABZ7/w650/xuan-ky-sach-vvnm-2019.jpg" title="xuan-ky-sach-vvnm-2019" alt="xuan-ky-sach-vvnm-2019" width="640" height="898" data-info="684,960"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/jtrSa96e1wgBABZ7/w650/xuan-ky-sach-vvnm-2019.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="898"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="ĐÂU PHẢI NĂM TUỔI!" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247076a247388/dau-phai-nam-tuoi-">ĐÂU PHẢI NĂM TUỔI!</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Trương Ngọc Bảo Xuân" href="/author/post/4970/1/truong-ngoc-bao-xuan">Trương Ngọc Bảo Xuân</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Mười năm trước chúng tôi mua căn nhà này, kiểu xưa, mái ngói màu đen, phần trên bằng gỗ sơn màu nâu, phần dưới tường gạch màu rêu đậm.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2020-01-24"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_2"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247387" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Đón Xuân này ... tôi nhớ Xuân xưa *" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247076a247387/don-xuan-nay-toi-nho-xuan-xua-">Đón Xuân này ... tôi nhớ Xuân xưa *</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Diệu Anh Trinh" href="/author/post/6446/1/nguyen-dieu-anh-trinh">Nguyễn Diệu Anh Trinh</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả sinh năm 1959 tại Đà Nẵng đến Mỹ năm 1994 diện HO cùng ba và các em, định cư tại tiểu bang Georgia. Hiện là nhân viên công ty in Scientific Games tại Atlanta, tiểu bang Georgia. Đón Xuân này ... tôi nhớ Xuân xưa *
Nguyễn Diệu Anh Trinh
Tác giả sinh năm 1959 tại Đà Nẵng đến Mỹ năm 1994 diện HO cùng ba và các em, định cư tại tiểu bang Georgia. Hiện là nhân viên công ty in Scientific Games tại Atlanta, tiểu bang Georgia. Bà đã góp bài từ 2015, kể chuyện về người bố Hát Ô và nhận giải Viết Về Nước Mỹ.
2020-01-20 Tết Bây Giờ Và Tết Ngày Xưa
Phạm Thị Kim Dung
Tác giả lần đầu dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ năm 2017. Bà sinh năm 1951 tại miền Bắc VN, di cư vào Nam 1954, là thư ký hành chánh sở Mỹ Defense Attaché Office (DAO) cho tới ngày 29 tháng Tư 1975. Vượt biển và định cư tại Mỹ năm 1980, làm thư ký văn phòng chính ngạch tại City of San Jose từ 1988-2006. Về hưu vào tuổi 55, hiện ở nhà chăm nom các cháu nội ngoại. Tác giả nhận giải Đặc Biệt Viết Về Nước Mỹ năm 2018. Sau đây, thêm một bài viết mới của bà.
2020-01-17 Người Vợ Thứ Ba
Lê Như Đức
Tác giả: Lê Như Đức, sinh tại Saigon năm 1962, hiện cư trú tại Tulsa, Oklahoma. Nghề nghiệp: kỹ sư cơ khí, làm cho hãng Boeing. Gia đình: vợ và ba con: hai gái, một trai.
2020-01-14 Họp mặt giải thưởng năm 2011, bà đã bay từ Paris sang California để nhận giải Vinh Danh Tác Giả -thường được gọi đùa là giải Á Hậu. Bài mới của Đoàn Thị viết nhân Ngày Lễ Mẹ 2019.
2020-01-13 Với những bài viết thuộc nhiều thể loại đề tài, cô là một tác giả rất được bạn đọc yêu mến. Đây là bài mới nhất của cô.
2020-01-10 Người Mẹ Cô Đơn
Võ Phú
Tác giả Võ Phú dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ 2004. Võ Phú sinh năm 1978 tại Nha Trang-Việt Nam; định cư tại Virginia-Mỹ, 1994. Tốt nghiệp cử nhân Hóa, Virginia Commonwealth University. Hiện làm việc và học tại Medical College of Virginia. Sau 12 năm bặt tin, tác giả tiếp tục viết lại từ 2016 và nhận giải Danh Dự Viết về nước Mỹ từ 2019. Sau đây, thêm một bài viết mới.
2020-01-09 Dòng Chảy
Minh Thúy
Tác giả lần đầu tiết về nước Mỹ từ tháng 11, 2018, với bài "Tình người hoa nở", tháng 12, "Mùa kỷ niệm" và "Chị em trung học Nữ Thành Nội." Cô tên thật là Nguyễn thị Minh Thuý sinh năm 1955. Qua Mỹ năm 1985, hiện là cư dân thành phố Hayward thuộc Bắc Cali và còn đi làm.
2020-01-07

Cờ Vàng Trong Đám Loạn
Lê Xuân Bảng
Ngày 6 tháng 1, 2021, cả nước Mỹ sững sờ theo dõi một cảnh tượng không thể ngờ: một đám đông mang vũ khí tràn chiếm và đập phá Điện Capitol -- trụ sở của ngành lập pháp Hoa Kỳ, đòi treo cổ Phó Tổng Thống Mike Pence và "trừng trị" các Dân Biểu, Thượng Nghị Sĩ trong khi họ đang làm một nhiệm vụ quan trọng theo hiến pháp là xác nhận kết quả bầu cử Tổng Thống. Hầu hết người dân Hoa Kỳ lo lắng, buồn phiền, tức giận, xấu hổ. Trong khi đó, rất nhiều người Mỹ gốc Việt tị nạn Cộng Sản phải đối mặt với nỗi đau nhân đôi, bởi vì nhiều lá cờ vàng ba sọc đỏ đã xuất hiện trong đám bạo loạn.
2021-01-25 Tản Mạn Mùa Đại Dịch: Tôi Đi Chích Ngừa Covid
Đào Ngọc Phong
Cô bé tẻo teo mà giết cả triệu người trong một năm; nạn nhân và thân nhân của họ không hề nhìn thấy hình dạng cô thế nào; cô là một hung thủ vô hình vô ảnh, biến hóa lợi hại còn hơn triệu lần sợi lông của Tôn hành giả. Mỗi nạn nhân của cô kéo theo nỗi đau khổ của cả chục thân nhân, bằng hữu.
2021-01-24 Cả hai loại vaccine này đều chích 2 mũi. Vaccine Pfizer cần nơi có nhiệt độ rất lạnh, -94 độ F, còn vaccine của Moderna có thể giữ trong tủ lạnh. Qua sự giải thích của những vị Bác Sĩ trong Youtube, tôi hiểu rằng, vaccine là một vật thể, được đưa vào cơ thể chúng ta, để kích thích hệ miễn dịch, dạy cho hệ miễn dịch của chúng ta khoẻ hơn.
2021-01-22 Lời Tiên Tri
Như Ý Crystal H. Vo
Tháng Năm 2018, tại Việt Báo Gallery, có buổi ra mắt sách Anh ngữ "Finding My Voice—A Journey of Hope" của Crystal H. Vo tức Võ Như Ý, từng dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ 2009. Cô sinh năm 1970 ở Đà Nẵng, 15 tuổi vượt biên, định cư tại Mỹ năm 1986 với tên Crystal H. Vo. Kết hôn và thành con dâu một gia đình Mỹ, cô đã dành trọn thì giờ để học sống và viết bằng Anh ngữ. Sau đây, là bài viết mới.
2021-01-19 Thăm Viếng Houston, Texas
Ngọc Hạnh
Hôm nay trời trong, nắng đẹp, không âm u như mọi hôm. Mùa Thu mát mẻ dịu dàng. Một số lá vàng còn sót trên cành từ từ rơi theo từng cơn gió nhẹ. Đám cúc nhiều màu: vàng, tím trước sân đang nở rộ. Vài con sóc nhanh nhẹn chạy qua lại rồi leo lên cây, con trước con sau như đùa nhau. Sân sau họ hàng nhà nai, ba con lớn hai con nhỏ thong thả, nhơn nhơ ăn cỏ non. Hai con nai nhỏ này thật mau lớn. Tháng trước chúng còn lẽo đẽo theo gần mẹ, nay đi cách khoảng xa xa. Chúng rất dạn, chẳng hề sợ hãi khi thấy bóng người.
2021-01-15 Khoai Lang Tím
Phi Nguyễn
Rời xa quê nhà đã rất lâu nhưng tôi vẫn nhớ những củ khoai ngày cũ mà mình ưa thích! Mỗi lần đi vào tiệm thực phẩm hay để ý tìm nhưng tuyệt nhiên không thấy! Cách đây khoảng hơn năm, rất tình cờ tôi nhìn thấy những củ khoai lang tím nằm bên cạnh những loại khoai khác trong một tiệm bán thực phẩm gần nhà! Ôi, xa xôi ngộ cố tri! Vui gì đâu! Mua ngay một mớ mang về, mặc dù họ bán không rẻ, $3.99/1 pound, trong khi các loại khoai khác chỉ $1.49 hoặc $1.99/1pound! Bán mắc như thế nhưng không phải lúc nào chúng cũng hiện diện trên quầy hàng! Hên thì tuần nào cũng có, không hên thì 2, 3 tuần mới có một lần!
2021-01-08 Lạy Trời Gió Lên
Chú Chín Cali
Tác giả là cây viết quen thuộc của chương trình VVNM, được nhận giải "Danh dự" và giải chung kết "Vinh danh tác phẩm". Ông về hưu và đang định cư tại Orange County.
2021-01-04 Tôi cảm kích tình yêu của em và thấy như mình có tội, cái tội quá nghèo không xứng tầm với em.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2021-01-01"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div>

<div class="nw_box_list_brief nw_boxing_padding"><div class="pl_list pl_list_col_1" role="list"><div class="pl_row pl_row_1 pl_row_first"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247628" class="pl_content pl_content_first" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Một Chuyến Vòng Quanh" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247540a247628/mot-chuyen-vong-quanh" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/PDVt_U7L2QgBALF_/w650/hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my.jpg" title="hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my" alt="hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my" width="640" height="362" data-info="1200,679"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/PDVt_U7L2QgBALF_/w650/hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my.jpg" title="hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my" alt="hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my" width="640" height="362" data-info="1200,679"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/PDVt_U7L2QgBALF_/w650/hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="362"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Một Chuyến Vòng Quanh" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247540a247628/mot-chuyen-vong-quanh">Một Chuyến Vòng Quanh</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Yên Sơn" href="/author/post/5711/1/yen-son">Yên Sơn</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tôi biết chú Xuân từ lúc anh em còn học tập chung ở Học viện Võ Thuật Thần Phong trong căn cứ Không Quân VNCH Tân Sơn Nhất khoảng năm 1971. Cho dù không chung thầy, chung lớp nhưng chung một trường. Khi ấy chú trong nhóm thiếu niên Thần Phong còn tôi ở lớp quân nhân. Chú là một trong số Thiếu niên Thần Phong giỏi mà tôi biết. Biết thì biết vậy nhưng không thân cho tới mãi sau nầy, khi tất tả chạy qua đến Mỹ. Sau khi tôi bắt đầu gầy dựng lại võ phái Thần Phong ở vùng Bay Area miền bắc California vào cuối năm 1977. Nhân chuyến xuôi nam, vùng Hawthorn – gần Orange County – tìm thăm Võ sư Thần Phong Nguyễn Văn Lợi – huynh đệ đồng môn với thầy tôi là Võ sư Phan Văn Đức. Từ đó mối giao tình càng ngày càng sâu đậm, thân thiết; nhất là khi hai anh em đồng chí hướng, cùng tìm cách liên lạc với anh em Thần Phong cũ hiện ở Saigon để tiến tới việc phục hồi võ phái Thần Phong ở Việt Nam sau một thời gian dài bị chính quyền Việt cộng cấm đoán tối đa.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2021-12-31"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_2"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247627" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Tiễn Vong 2021" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247540a247627/tien-vong-2021" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/KQs8wDLL2QgBAF4p/w650/kim-loan.jpg" title="kim-loan" alt="kim-loan" width="640" height="704" data-info="660,726"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/KQs8wDLL2QgBAF4p/w650/kim-loan.jpg" title="kim-loan" alt="kim-loan" width="640" height="704" data-info="660,726"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/KQs8wDLL2QgBAF4p/w650/kim-loan.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="704"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tiễn Vong 2021" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247540a247627/tien-vong-2021">Tiễn Vong 2021</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Kim Loan" href="/author/post/6719/1/kim-loan">Kim Loan</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Năm 2021 đang đi qua, chúng ta hãy vui vẻ welcome 2022. Riêng tôi cũng như nhiều fans của FIFA, ngoài mong ước thế giới trở lại bình thường, là ước mong được xem giải World Cup tại Qatar trong không khí tưng bừng chớ không phải lặng lẽ như Euro và Olympic vừa qua.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2021-12-29"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_3"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247626" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Đi Cancun Mùa Covid!" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247540a247626/di-cancun-mua-covid-" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/pufeNV3J2QgBAHIy/w650/thanh-mai-1.jpg" title="thanh-mai-1" alt="thanh-mai-1" width="640" height="579" data-info="700,633"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/pufeNV3J2QgBAHIy/w650/thanh-mai-1.jpg" title="thanh-mai-1" alt="thanh-mai-1" width="640" height="579" data-info="700,633"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/pufeNV3J2QgBAHIy/w650/thanh-mai-1.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="579"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Đi Cancun Mùa Covid!" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247540a247626/di-cancun-mua-covid-">Đi Cancun Mùa Covid!</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Thanh Mai" href="/author/post/5188/1/thanh-mai">Thanh Mai</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Dân xứ lạnh Minnesota đang mùa đông lạnh lẽo băng giá mà được tới bãi biển đầy nắng và sóng nhỏ thì không tận dụng hưởng thụ sao được. Nhiệt độ ở bãi biển cỡ 75 độ tới 90 độ F rất mát mẻ. Trừ giờ ăn và ngủ thì cả 3 nhà chúng tôi người lớn và con nít suốt ngày bơi lội và hóng gió ở bãi biển này. Các du khách khác cũng ra biển rất đông.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2021-12-27"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_4"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247625" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Mùa Yêu Thương" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247540a247625/mua-yeu-thuong" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/WLTBTjPH2QgBAH9i/w650/trieu-phong.jpg" title="trieu-phong" alt="trieu-phong" width="640" height="481" data-info="644,484"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/WLTBTjPH2QgBAH9i/w650/trieu-phong.jpg" title="trieu-phong" alt="trieu-phong" width="640" height="481" data-info="644,484"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/WLTBTjPH2QgBAH9i/w650/trieu-phong.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="481"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Mùa Yêu Thương" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247540a247625/mua-yeu-thuong">Mùa Yêu Thương</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Triều Phong (TPN)" href="/author/post/6005/1/trie-u-phong-tpn-">Triều Phong (TPN)</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Vào khoảng giữa tháng mười khi trời trở lạnh, báo hiệu thu tàn đông tới là cuộc sống của người dân ở Hoa Kỳ bắt đầu nhộn nhịp, chuẩn bị mua sắm cho các kỳ lễ lớn sắp đến. Đặc biệt năm nay, 2021, thì không khí tưng bừng náo nức lại càng rõ ràng hơn. Vì sao?</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2021-12-25"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_5"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247624" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Ladybug – Xin Sẽ Được?" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247540a247624/ladybug-xin-se-duoc-" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/ErcBnu3G2QgBABBB/w650/hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my.jpg" title="hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my" alt="hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my" width="640" height="427" data-info="2048,1365"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/ErcBnu3G2QgBABBB/w650/hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my.jpg" title="hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my" alt="hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my" width="640" height="427" data-info="2048,1365"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/ErcBnu3G2QgBABBB/w650/hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="427"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Ladybug – Xin Sẽ Được?" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247540a247624/ladybug-xin-se-duoc-">Ladybug – Xin Sẽ Được?</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Anne Khánh Vân" href="/author/post/80/1/anne-khanh-van">Anne Khánh Vân</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tôi ngồi ở băng ghế có bàn và lò nướng dành để pic-nic và nhìn ra phía bờ hồ cách đó khoảng bốn năm chục thước. Cọp nhỏ Khánh-An đang vọc nước, chơi với cát sỏi. Bác Hai thì đang đứng trên các ghềnh đá gần đó dạy cho Huy Khang cách cột lưỡi câu, gắn mồi, tung cần câu cá. Ông bà nội và ba mẹ Khánh An ngồi trên bờ gần đó phơi nắng… Khung cảnh như những đoạn phim quay chậm. Thỉnh thoảng có những chuyển động nhanh khi Cọp nhỏ Khánh-An chạy lên và kêu “Má Hai xuống nước chơi với An.” Tôi không mang theo đồ ngắn nên chỉ muốn ngồi trên bờ ngắm cảnh, thư giãn và đọc sách chứ không xuống nước. Khánh-An liên tục kèo nài nên tôi gấp lại cuốn sách đang đọc và đi xuống phía bờ nước. Nước hồ rất trong. Có thể thấy cá bơi lượn. Hai má con tôi lội trong nước tìm những miếng đá đẹp như thói quen mỗi khi chơi trong nước. Thỉnh thoảng má tôi kêu mọi người tụ lại chụp hình. Nếu có ai đang quay phim sẽ thấy cảnh hai má con Cọp nhà tôi nhảy tung lên, chân không chạm nước. Tíc-tắc đó sẽ đứng lại, hiện trên</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2021-12-24"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_6"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247623" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Mối Tình Ngoại Đạo" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247540a247623/moi-tinh-ngoai-dao" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/z2NqZTjG2QgBAJBK/tinh-yeu.jpg" title="tinh-yeu" alt="tinh-yeu" width="640" height="399" data-info="284,177"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/z2NqZTjG2QgBAJBK/tinh-yeu.jpg" title="tinh-yeu" alt="tinh-yeu" width="640" height="399" data-info="284,177"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/z2NqZTjG2QgBAJBK/tinh-yeu.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="399"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Mối Tình Ngoại Đạo" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247540a247623/moi-tinh-ngoai-dao">Mối Tình Ngoại Đạo</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Diệu Anh Trinh" href="/author/post/6446/1/nguyen-dieu-anh-trinh">Nguyễn Diệu Anh Trinh</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Nụ hôn vội vàng mà da diết trước cổng nhà đã khiến tôi tràn nước mắt “… Anh đi rồi, đường xưa có nắng không anh. Lá hoa còn đây, hay tàn theo tháng ngày ...?” Phố phường vẫn đông vui mà lòng tôi vắng chàng. Đêm Thánh Lễ những năm sau đó tôi không đến nhà thờ bởi không còn bàn tay chàng đón đưa, sưởi ấm. Tiếng nhạc đêm Giáng Sinh và tiếng chuông giáo đường như chạm vào trái tim nhỏ bé của tôi thành những vết thương đau buốt.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2021-12-23"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_7"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247622" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Cây Giáng Sinh Của Bà Nancy" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247540a247622/cay-giang-sinh-cua-ba-nancy" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/vA15UXXF2QgBABsv/w650/cay-giang-sinh.jpg" title="cay-giang-sinh" alt="cay-giang-sinh" width="640" height="425" data-info="900,597"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/vA15UXXF2QgBABsv/w650/cay-giang-sinh.jpg" title="cay-giang-sinh" alt="cay-giang-sinh" width="640" height="425" data-info="900,597"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/vA15UXXF2QgBABsv/w650/cay-giang-sinh.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="425"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cây Giáng Sinh Của Bà Nancy" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247540a247622/cay-giang-sinh-cua-ba-nancy">Cây Giáng Sinh Của Bà Nancy</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Thị Thanh Dương" href="/author/post/3536/1/nguyen-thi-thanh-duong">Nguyễn Thị Thanh Dương</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Mùa Giáng Sinh đang đến, ngoài đường phố, chợ búa, và các cửa hàng đã tấp nập những màu sắc xanh đỏ, tươi vui. Trong cái Nursing home nhỏ bé này người ta cũng góp phần với niềm vui chung của mọi người, mọi chốn. Tại phòng khách lớn người ta vừa dựng xong một cây Giáng Sinh, trang trí những chiếc đèn đủ màu và những cây kẹo cong cong xinh xắn. Các ông bà già hàng ngày thường tụ tập nơi đây để cùng coi ti vi hay nói chuyện với nhau, còn hơn là nằm bẹp trong phòng riêng, coi ti vi một mình thì buồn chán quá!</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2021-12-22"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_8 pl_row_last"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247621" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Những Mùa Giáng Sinh Trên Đất Mỹ" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247540a247621/nhung-mua-giang-sinh-tren-dat-my" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/mv94C6vE2QgBAEAS/w650/giang-sinh.jpg" title="giang-sinh" alt="giang-sinh" width="640" height="433" data-info="900,609"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/mv94C6vE2QgBAEAS/w650/giang-sinh.jpg" title="giang-sinh" alt="giang-sinh" width="640" height="433" data-info="900,609"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/mv94C6vE2QgBAEAS/w650/giang-sinh.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="433"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Những Mùa Giáng Sinh Trên Đất Mỹ" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247540a247621/nhung-mua-giang-sinh-tren-dat-my">Những Mùa Giáng Sinh Trên Đất Mỹ</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Thảo Lan" href="/author/post/6604/1/thao-lan">Thảo Lan</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Giáng Sinh năm 1990 là mùa Giáng Sinh đầu tiên tôi đón trên đất Mỹ này. Tất cả đều vừa lạ lùng mà cũng vừa quen thuộc. Dĩ nhiên lạ lẫm vì đây là lần đầu tiên được chứng kiến sự tấp nập của các khu thương mại sầm uất. Những khu nhà giăng đèn nhấp nháy từ trên nóc xuống đến sân vườn.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2021-12-21"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div>

<div class="nw_box_list_brief nw_boxing_padding"><div class="pl_list pl_list_col_1" role="list"><div class="pl_row pl_row_1 pl_row_first"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247746" class="pl_content pl_content_first" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Tiễn Vong 2022" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247630a247746/tien-vong-2022" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/yfcU8FLr2ggBAAdY/w650/tien-vong.jpg" title="tien-vong" alt="tien-vong" width="640" height="852" data-info="1202,1600"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/yfcU8FLr2ggBAAdY/w650/tien-vong.jpg" title="tien-vong" alt="tien-vong" width="640" height="852" data-info="1202,1600"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/yfcU8FLr2ggBAAdY/w650/tien-vong.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="852"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tiễn Vong 2022" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247630a247746/tien-vong-2022">Tiễn Vong 2022</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Kim Loan" href="/author/post/6719/1/kim-loan">Kim Loan</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Hai năm trước tôi có viết lần lượt Tiễn Vong 2020, Tiễn Vong 2021, cứ ngỡ rằng năm nay tiễn 2022 bình thường, nhưng tiếc thay, dư âm của “Vong Covid” vẫn còn lãng đãng dây dưa, nên một lần nữa, chúng ta lại phải tiễn Vong. Dù hiện nay các mũi vaccine thứ tư thứ năm đã available mà chẳng ai thèm đoái hoài, bên Mỹ và Canada các tiệm Pharmacy sẵn sàng chờ người ta đi chích, nhưng bà con đã quá mệt mỏi với Covid, đâm ra... lờn thuốc luôn chăng? Chả bù với thời gian giữa năm 2020 khi nhân loại đang kinh hoàng vì giặc Tàu, í lộn, giặc Cúm Tàu, nên khi những đợt vaccine Pfizer, Moderna đầu tiên xuất xưởng người ta chộn rộn xôn xao mong được đi chích. Hễ người nào may mắn trong diện ưu tiên, đi chích xong còn chụp hình khoe trên Facebook cho người khác thèm khát ước ao.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2022-12-31"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_2"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247745" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Mùa Bình An" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247630a247745/mua-binh-an" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/1sc9lTjq2ggBAPxH/bien-cat.jpg" title="bien-cat" alt="bien-cat" width="640" height="435" data-info="634,431"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/1sc9lTjq2ggBAPxH/bien-cat.jpg" title="bien-cat" alt="bien-cat" width="640" height="435" data-info="634,431"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/1sc9lTjq2ggBAPxH/bien-cat.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="435"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Mùa Bình An" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247630a247745/mua-binh-an">Mùa Bình An</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Biển Cát" href="/author/post/6766/1/bien-cat">Biển Cát</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">“Bà già khó chịu “. Đó là biệt danh hàng xóm đặt cho bà. Bà biết hết chớ. Nhưng họ chỉ dám gọi sau lưng bà, nên bà cũng miễn chấp. Nguyên tắc sống của bà vẫn không thay đổi. Bà không muốn động chạm đến ai, và cũng không muốn ai động chạm đến mình.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2022-12-30"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_3"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247744" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Làng Phủ Cam họp mặt Nam Cali" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247630a247744/lang-phu-cam-hop-mat-nam-cali" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/2gLMMTXp2ggBAF57/w650/vvnm2812.jpg" title="vvnm2812" alt="vvnm2812" width="640" height="389" data-info="1080,656"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/2gLMMTXp2ggBAF57/w650/vvnm2812.jpg" title="vvnm2812" alt="vvnm2812" width="640" height="389" data-info="1080,656"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/2gLMMTXp2ggBAF57/w650/vvnm2812.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="389"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Làng Phủ Cam họp mặt Nam Cali" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247630a247744/lang-phu-cam-hop-mat-nam-cali">Làng Phủ Cam họp mặt Nam Cali</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Phương Lâm" href="/author/post/6563/1/phuong-lam">Phương Lâm</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Từ hôm nhận được thông tin năm này “ gia đình Phủ Cam sẽ tổ chức họp mặt tại Nam Cali”, lòng tôi háo hức như đứa con nít đếm từng ngày mong mau mau tới ngày tết . Tâm trạng hồi hộp, bâng khuâng suy nghĩ đến ngày ấy, đếm từng tờ lịch rơi, không biết để làm gì nhưng sao mà cứ ngẩn ngơ, nhiều khi cảm thấy thời gian như đang dừng lại, nôn nóng gửi email hỏi trưởng ban tổ chức ngày họp mặt để mua vé máy bay trước</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2022-12-28"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_4"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247743" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Quà Giáng Sinh Bất Ngờ" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247630a247743/qua-giang-sinh-bat-ngo" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/28fpWhjm2ggBALtN/w650/unnamed.jpg" title="unnamed" alt="unnamed" width="640" height="480" data-info="3264,2448"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/28fpWhjm2ggBALtN/w650/unnamed.jpg" title="unnamed" alt="unnamed" width="640" height="480" data-info="3264,2448"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/28fpWhjm2ggBALtN/w650/unnamed.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="480"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Quà Giáng Sinh Bất Ngờ" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247630a247743/qua-giang-sinh-bat-ngo">Quà Giáng Sinh Bất Ngờ</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Đào Ngọc Phong" href="/author/post/6737/1/dao-ngoc-phong">Đào Ngọc Phong</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Thời gian qua mau như giòng sông chảy xiết, nhưng không cuốn trôi mất kỷ niệm vui của tôi về Lễ Giáng Sinh năm 2021. Tôi ở trong nhà dưỡng lão được hơn hai năm rồi. Năm tôi sáu mươi chín, bất ngờ bị vấp té, đầu gối tôi yếu hẳn, từ đó đi đứng khó khăn; con trai tôi khuyên mẹ vào nhà dưỡng lão có dịch vụ hỗ trợ sinh hoạt. Căn nhà của mẹ sẽ cho thuê để có tiền trả cho nhà dưỡng lão, tọa lạc quanh vùng Little Sài Gòn, để tôi còn dễ liên lạc vói cộng đồng người Việt.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2022-12-24"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_5"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247742" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Đợi Chờ Giáng Sinh" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247630a247742/doi-cho-giang-sinh" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/0YhJ57jk2ggBANMR/w650/vvnm122322.jpg" title="vvnm122322" alt="vvnm122322" width="640" height="502" data-info="918,720"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/0YhJ57jk2ggBANMR/w650/vvnm122322.jpg" title="vvnm122322" alt="vvnm122322" width="640" height="502" data-info="918,720"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/0YhJ57jk2ggBANMR/w650/vvnm122322.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="502"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Đợi Chờ Giáng Sinh" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247630a247742/doi-cho-giang-sinh">Đợi Chờ Giáng Sinh</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Kim Loan" href="/author/post/6719/1/kim-loan">Kim Loan</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Trời đổ tuyết nặng hạt, mịt mù. Chiếc school bus đậu ngay trước nhà, tôi hé cửa vẫy tay ra hiệu, Amanda con gái tôi nhảy ra khỏi xe, ngửa mặt đón những bông tuyết mát lạnh rồi chân sáo tung tăng bước vào nhà. Chưa kịp rũ bỏ giày boots, áo mũ, nó liền huyên thuyên (giống ai hổng biết!), với cái ngôn ngữ nửa nạc nửa mỡ, nữa Việt nửa Anh</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2022-12-23"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_6"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247741" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="chúc mừng năm mới…" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247630a247741/chuc-mung-nam-moi-" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/9plgVoHj2ggBACI5/w650/hinh-phan.jpg" title="hinh-phan" alt="hinh-phan" width="640" height="282" data-info="3523,1550"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/9plgVoHj2ggBACI5/w650/hinh-phan.jpg" title="hinh-phan" alt="hinh-phan" width="640" height="282" data-info="3523,1550"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/9plgVoHj2ggBACI5/w650/hinh-phan.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="282"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="chúc mừng năm mới…" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247630a247741/chuc-mung-nam-moi-">chúc mừng năm mới…</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Phan" href="/author/post/3956/1/phan">Phan</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Mua thêm chậu hoa không biết tiếng Mỹ gọi là gì nhưng tiếng Việt gọi là hoa tiểu muội, hồng tiểu muội đẹp kiêu sa hơn hoa hồng người ta thường tặng nhau vì người tặng và người được tặng đều nghĩ đến thông điệp nhiều hơn những bông hoa đắt tiền. Tiểu muội màu hồng khôn khéo ở hình thức giống hoa hồng nhưng nhỏ nhắn hơn nhiều nên nhìn rất dễ thương, tiểu muội màu trắng đẹp mê ly như công chúa ngủ trong rừng. Đặc biệt tiểu muội màu vàng đẹp quyến rũ đến thấy là mua vì hoa xinh lại vàng tao nhã như hoa soi nhái vàng lối đi ngày nọ. Hai loài hoa bờ rào bờ giậu nhưng là cả quê nhà, cả ký ức thân thương. Còn một màu vàng yêu kiều khác là màu vàng của hoa đậu bắp, màu vàng chanh nhẹ làm diệu mắt, làm chùng xuống oán hận, chứ không vàng chảng như vàn bốn số chín hy vàng chùa chiền quá uy nghiêm, vàng cung điện khoe mẽ.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2022-12-21"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_7"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247740" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Sân Khấu- Cuộc Đời" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247630a247740/san-khau-cuoc-doi" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/nSed19tw2ggBAMJw/bo-sach-vvnm.jpg" title="bo-sach-vvnm" alt="bo-sach-vvnm" width="640" height="463" data-info="563,407"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/nSed19tw2ggBAMJw/bo-sach-vvnm.jpg" title="bo-sach-vvnm" alt="bo-sach-vvnm" width="640" height="463" data-info="563,407"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/nSed19tw2ggBAMJw/bo-sach-vvnm.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="463"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Sân Khấu- Cuộc Đời" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247630a247740/san-khau-cuoc-doi">Sân Khấu- Cuộc Đời</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Duy Nhân" href="/author/post/1071/1/duy-nhan">Duy Nhân</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả Duy Nhân tên thật Nguyễn Đức Đạo 75 tuổi hiện ở tại Chicago, tiểu bang Illinois. Đã đóng góp nhiều bài Viêt Về Nước Mỹ và được lãnh giải nhiều lần từ năm 2001. Sau đây là bài mới nhất của tác giả viết về mâu thuẫn quan điểm giữa vợ chồng.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2022-12-20"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_8 pl_row_last"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247739" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Hội Ngộ Cô Gái Việt tại Houston" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247630a247739/hoi-ngo-co-gai-viet-tai-houston" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/vcVM5zbf2ggBAIoO/image-jpg1.jpg" title="image-jpg1" alt="image-jpg1" width="640" height="424" data-info="640,424"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/vcVM5zbf2ggBAIoO/image-jpg1.jpg" title="image-jpg1" alt="image-jpg1" width="640" height="424" data-info="640,424"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/vcVM5zbf2ggBAIoO/image-jpg1.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="424"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Hội Ngộ Cô Gái Việt tại Houston" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247630a247739/hoi-ngo-co-gai-viet-tai-houston">Hội Ngộ Cô Gái Việt tại Houston</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Minh Thúy Thành Nội" href="/author/post/6736/1/minh-thuy-thanh-noi">Minh Thúy Thành Nội</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Ngày 1 tháng 9 từ Bắc Cali, chúng tôi lên đường “tòng quân nhập ngũ”. Điều làm tôi phấn khởi và cảm động vì từ lâu dù cùng là thành viên của Cô gái Việt, nhưng chị Hoài Niệm và Song Thy chuyên làm “thợ lặn,” rất ít lên tiếng hay gởi bài vở vào, nhưng khi nghe chúng tôi qua Houston, chị Hoài Niệm lên tiếng mời chào “sẵn sàng làm Uber đưa đón phi trường và có mini motel free.” chị và SongThy lên list chương trình những ngày ăn chơi xả láng. Tôi thật ngạc nhiên không ngờ trên diễn đàn chưa quen biết nhiều nhưng 2 người đã mở rộng lòng như vậy.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2022-12-16"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div>

<div class="nw_box_list_brief nw_boxing_padding"><div class="pl_list pl_list_col_1" role="list"><div class="pl_row pl_row_1 pl_row_first"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247872" class="pl_content pl_content_first" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Ba Bộ Đồ… và Cái Kệ!" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247750a247872/ba-bo-do-va-cai-ke-" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/9WfICxwK3AgBAKgr/w650/hinh-7-tac-gia-anne-khanh-van-nhan-giai-trung-quang-tu-nha-tho-tran-da-tu-va-chu-khao-truong-ngoc-bao-xuan.jpg" title="hinh-7-tac-gia-anne-khanh-van-nhan-giai-trung-quang-tu-nha-tho-tran-da-tu-va-chu-khao-truong-ngoc-bao-xuan" alt="hinh-7-tac-gia-anne-khanh-van-nhan-giai-trung-quang-tu-nha-tho-tran-da-tu-va-chu-khao-truong-ngoc-bao-xuan" width="640" height="419" data-info="1080,707"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/9WfICxwK3AgBAKgr/w650/hinh-7-tac-gia-anne-khanh-van-nhan-giai-trung-quang-tu-nha-tho-tran-da-tu-va-chu-khao-truong-ngoc-bao-xuan.jpg" title="hinh-7-tac-gia-anne-khanh-van-nhan-giai-trung-quang-tu-nha-tho-tran-da-tu-va-chu-khao-truong-ngoc-bao-xuan" alt="hinh-7-tac-gia-anne-khanh-van-nhan-giai-trung-quang-tu-nha-tho-tran-da-tu-va-chu-khao-truong-ngoc-bao-xuan" width="640" height="419" data-info="1080,707"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/9WfICxwK3AgBAKgr/w650/hinh-7-tac-gia-anne-khanh-van-nhan-giai-trung-quang-tu-nha-tho-tran-da-tu-va-chu-khao-truong-ngoc-bao-xuan.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="419"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Ba Bộ Đồ… và Cái Kệ!" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247750a247872/ba-bo-do-va-cai-ke-">Ba Bộ Đồ… và Cái Kệ!</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Anne Khánh Vân" href="/author/post/80/1/anne-khanh-van">Anne Khánh Vân</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tối hôm qua, khi đang ngồi bình yên tịnh tâm thì KV nghe tiếng đùng đùng đùng kéo dài liên tục phía dưới lầu, làm thất kinh hết cả hồn vía. Chẳng lẽ năng lượng xuống mạnh quá, tạo ra lực xoắn ốc như trong phim Mai-Ca Từ Trên Trời Rơi Xuống hồi bé được coi, làm những thứ xung quanh bị cuốn hút bay theo, tạo nên tiếng động? KV ráng bình tỉnh hít thở, vuốt mắt, ra khỏi tình trạng bình yên và từ từ bò… xuống nhà để mau kiểm tra xem chuyện gì đã xảy ra. Đi cùng khắp tìm nguồn gốc của tiếng động kinh khủng lúc nãy, từ ngoài cửa vô bếp, qua tất cả các phòng - không thấy dấu vết gì là bất thường. Lạ thật! Mình ngồi bình yên và rất tỉnh chứ đâu có ngủ gục và nằm mơ! Tiếng động rõ ràng như cái gì đó sụp xuống kia mà?!</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2023-12-31"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_2"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247871" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Điếc Sướng Hơn" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247750a247871/diec-suong-hon" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/XQGg9EEI3AgBANwY/w650/giai-danh-du.jpg" title="giai-danh-du" alt="giai-danh-du" width="640" height="434" data-info="1180,801"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/XQGg9EEI3AgBANwY/w650/giai-danh-du.jpg" title="giai-danh-du" alt="giai-danh-du" width="640" height="434" data-info="1180,801"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/XQGg9EEI3AgBANwY/w650/giai-danh-du.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="434"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Điếc Sướng Hơn" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247750a247871/diec-suong-hon">Điếc Sướng Hơn</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Lê Đức Luận" href="/author/post/6747/1/le-duc-luan">Lê Đức Luận</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Lão Tư Lì năm nay bước vào tuổi tám mươi. Đời lão lắm gian truân, nhưng cũng có nhiều may mắn. Sau ngày 30-4-1975, đời lão đã “tàn trong ngõ hẹp” - tưởng rằng lão đã bỏ thây trên núi rừng Việt Bắc trong những ngày bị lưu đày trong các trại “tập trung cải tạo” của cộng sản. Nhưng lão đã trở về sau bảy năm lao lý. Lão trở về với tấm thân gầy guộc, ngoài vợ và hai đứa con thơ, lão chẳng còn gì! Nhưng lão phải sống để đền đáp cái ân tình của người vợ thủy chung đã đợi chờ cho đến ngày lão ra tù, để cùng nàng nuôi dạy hai đứa con thơ. Lão đã trải qua những ngày cơ cực, bươn chải kiếm sống, nuôi con như những ngưởi cùng khổ nhất trong xã hội lúc bấy giờ.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2023-12-29"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_3"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247870" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Mùa Giáng Sinh Ấm Áp" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247750a247870/mua-giang-sinh-am-ap" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/1kzha8sE3AgBAGYT/12252023-minh-thuy-tn-dem-noel.jpeg" title="12252023-minh-thuy-tn-dem-noel" alt="12252023-minh-thuy-tn-dem-noel" width="640" height="473" data-info="640,473"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/1kzha8sE3AgBAGYT/12252023-minh-thuy-tn-dem-noel.jpeg" title="12252023-minh-thuy-tn-dem-noel" alt="12252023-minh-thuy-tn-dem-noel" width="640" height="473" data-info="640,473"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/1kzha8sE3AgBAGYT/12252023-minh-thuy-tn-dem-noel.jpeg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="473"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Mùa Giáng Sinh Ấm Áp" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247750a247870/mua-giang-sinh-am-ap">Mùa Giáng Sinh Ấm Áp</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Minh Thúy Thành Nội" href="/author/post/6736/1/minh-thuy-thanh-noi">Minh Thúy Thành Nội</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Đang gói các món quà và viết card chúc Giáng sinh, năm mới. Chồng tôi bước xuống chợt nhắc: - Nấu bún bò cho Boss Kyle nữa. - Dĩ nhiên mà, đang tính ngày mai đi chợ mua các thứ nấu đây.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2023-12-25"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_4"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247869" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Mùa Giáng Sinh Về" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247750a247869/mua-giang-sinh-ve" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/VfY1wMcE3AgBAj4c/merryxmas.png" title="merryxmas" alt="merryxmas" width="640" height="924" data-info="584,843"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/VfY1wMcE3AgBAj4c/merryxmas.png" title="merryxmas" alt="merryxmas" width="640" height="924" data-info="584,843"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/VfY1wMcE3AgBAj4c/merryxmas.png"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="924"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Mùa Giáng Sinh Về" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247750a247869/mua-giang-sinh-ve">Mùa Giáng Sinh Về</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Biển Cát" href="/author/post/6766/1/bien-cat">Biển Cát</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Janet, con bé xinh như thiên thần nhỏ. Lúc nào nhìn thấy nụ cười trên môi của nó, ông cũng liên tưởng đến đóa Hướng dương dưới ánh mặt trời. Ông công kênh nó trên vai. Bàn tay thô ráp của ông nắm chặt lấy bàn tay nhỏ xíu. Ông ca vang bài Cây Thùy dương và nó bị bô hát theo. Chao ơi, cái giọng ngọng nghịu đớt đất ấy nghe cưng làm sao đâu. — Thế ông có muốn nhắn gì với cô ấy không?</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2023-12-24"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_5"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247868" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Giáng sinh này của họ…" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247750a247868/giang-sinh-nay-cua-ho-" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/9_YmZTYE3AgBAFMU/paul-klee.jpg" title="paul-klee" alt="paul-klee" width="640" height="1008" data-info="381,600"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/9_YmZTYE3AgBAFMU/paul-klee.jpg" title="paul-klee" alt="paul-klee" width="640" height="1008" data-info="381,600"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/9_YmZTYE3AgBAFMU/paul-klee.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="1008"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Giáng sinh này của họ…" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247750a247868/giang-sinh-nay-cua-ho-">Giáng sinh này của họ…</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Phan" href="/author/post/3956/1/phan">Phan</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Giáng sinh này của họ, hai người đàn ông đưa nhau về vùng biển ấm nào đó trên địa cầu để hưởng tuần trăng mật khi người vai chồng đã qua thời kỳ phong độ nhất của một gã đẹp trai, người vai vợ đã bạc đầu, lù mù cái kính lão dắt chó đi ngoài, xăm xoi hàng xóm xem có cần gọi cảnh sát hay không? Hạnh phúc trong lòng người nhưng con người cứ đi tìm hạnh phúc nên khổ đau tiếp diễn không hồi kết.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2023-12-23"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_6"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247867" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Merry Christmas & A Happy New Year !" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247750a247867/merry-christmas-a-happy-new-year-" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/AfKA1sIC3AgBAGsE/xmas.jpg" title="xmas" alt="xmas" width="640" height="959" data-info="287,430"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/AfKA1sIC3AgBAGsE/xmas.jpg" title="xmas" alt="xmas" width="640" height="959" data-info="287,430"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/AfKA1sIC3AgBAGsE/xmas.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="959"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Merry Christmas & A Happy New Year !" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247750a247867/merry-christmas-a-happy-new-year-">Merry Christmas & A Happy New Year !</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Sỏi Ngọc" href="/author/post/6773/1/soi-ngoc">Sỏi Ngọc</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tôi nắn nót từng nét chữ vụng về trên chiếc Christmas card chúc mẹ thật nhiều sức khỏe, thật nhiều niềm vui bên những người bạn thân yêu của mẹ trong ngày Giáng Sinh; cẩn thận xếp tấm card với tất cả lòng yêu thương gởi gấm đến mẹ, bỏ vào bao thơ, dán lại, gởi bưu điện ngay chứ không thì sẽ không kịp ngày, Giáng Sinh chỉ còn vỏn vẹn mười ngày nữa thôi. Năm nay tôi lại không có mặt bên mẹ, chắc mẹ sẽ buồn và thất vọng lắm, nhưng tôi không thể nào làm khác hơn! Từ khi mới sinh, tôi vẫn quen với tấm hình duy nhất của người đàn ông trên bàn thờ mặc bộ đồ lính VNCH rất oai hùng, với một bông mai bạc gắn trên vai áo. Lớn một chút, tôi mới hiểu đó là bố tôi đã từng đi lính VNCH để bảo vệ tổ quốc, sau đó khi miền Nam bị cưỡng chiếm, bố bị đi “học tập cải tạo” 6 năm; khi được thả về, bố vượt biên đến bốn năm lần mới qua được Pulau Bidong; gặp mẹ trên đảo, hai người yêu nhau, rồi sang Mỹ làm đám cưới, khi bố đã hơn 40 tuổi.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2023-12-22"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_7"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247866" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Những Kỷ Niệm Mùa Giáng Sinh" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247750a247866/nhung-ky-niem-mua-giang-sinh" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/ZyVUasIC3AgBAHxA/w650/img-0114.jpg" title="img-0114" alt="img-0114" width="640" height="427" data-info="1080,720"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/ZyVUasIC3AgBAHxA/w650/img-0114.jpg" title="img-0114" alt="img-0114" width="640" height="427" data-info="1080,720"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/ZyVUasIC3AgBAHxA/w650/img-0114.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="427"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Những Kỷ Niệm Mùa Giáng Sinh" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247750a247866/nhung-ky-niem-mua-giang-sinh">Những Kỷ Niệm Mùa Giáng Sinh</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Hoàng Đình Minh Long" href="/author/post/1578/1/hoang-dinh-minh-long">Hoàng Đình Minh Long</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Người Mỹ có bài nhạc với tựa đề “It’s the most wonderful time of the year”, tạm dịch là “Thời gian tuyệt vời nhất trong năm”, để nói về lễ Giáng sinh. Không chỉ riêng gì nước Mỹ hay các nước phương Tây mới công nhận mùa lễ Giáng sinh là thời điểm tuyệt vời nhất của một năm mà các nước ở châu Á như Việt Nam cũng xem lễ Giáng sinh là một trong những ngày hội lớn nhất trong một năm. Ở các nước phương Tây, người ta, nhất là trẻ em, háo hức chờ lễ Giáng sinh vì đây là dịp để tặng quà cho nhau. Ở Việt Nam sau 1975, trong thời bao cấp, vì nghèo đói, người ta không tặng quà cho nhau nhưng không vì thế mà lễ Giáng sinh mất đi sự kỳ diệu.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2023-12-22"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_8 pl_row_last"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247864" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Không Món Quà Nào Hơn" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247750a247864/khong-mon-qua-nao-hon" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/GudNLhMA3AgBACpp/xmas.jpg" title="xmas" alt="xmas" width="640" height="614" data-info="439,421"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/GudNLhMA3AgBACpp/xmas.jpg" title="xmas" alt="xmas" width="640" height="614" data-info="439,421"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/GudNLhMA3AgBACpp/xmas.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="614"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Không Món Quà Nào Hơn" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247750a247864/khong-mon-qua-nao-hon">Không Món Quà Nào Hơn</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Diệu Anh Trinh" href="/author/post/6446/1/nguyen-dieu-anh-trinh">Nguyễn Diệu Anh Trinh</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Mùa Đông đang đến sau vài cơn mưa nhỏ, những hàng cây vàng lá hai bên đường bắt đầu trơ trụi. Thảm cỏ xanh nhà hàng xóm đã không còn xanh tươi, lác đác có những chiếc lá vàng cuối cùng từ cây phong trồng phía trước bay bay theo gió rồi nhẹ nhàng đáp xuống sân nhà.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2023-12-19"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div>