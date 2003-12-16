Hôm nay,  
VVNM 2023
VVNM 2018
VVNM 2019
VVNM 2020
VVNM 2021
VVNM 2022

Cây cam trước cửa sổ phòng làm việc của bà Vi đã nở đầy hoa, dày đặc những chùm hoa trắng nõn nà. Một số cánh hoa từ từ rụng xuống để lại những chùm trái nhỏ xíu lấm tấm như những đầu chiếc đinh ghim mầu xanh ngộ nghĩnh. Sáng nay bà Vi dậy sớm, thư thả ngồi nhìn ra cửa sổ, mải mê ngắm hai con chim đang bay ra bay vào xây cái ổ tít trên cành cao của cây cam. Chiếc tổ chim vừa hoàn thành, những sợi cỏ khô mỏng mảnh đã được bện thành một cái tổ gọn gàng, nhỏ bằng hai bàn tay chụm lại. Chúng khôn quá, xây tổ trên cành cam, khi chim con ra đời sẽ được thưởng thức mùi hương hoa cam thơm ngát. Bà mỉm cười nghĩ thầm, rồi rảo mắt nhìn ra phía vườn sau.

Ông nhếch môi cười chua xót ngẫm lại cuộc đời mình: tuổi trẻ làm người lính VNCH, rồi bị tù hơn 13 năm, cũng mộng ước như bao nhiêu người khác nghĩ đến tổ quốc thân yêu, nhưng rồi lực bất tòng tâm, quay đi bước lại soi gương đầu đã bạc. Ông chạnh nhớ người vợ đầy xót xa đau ruột, chịu đựng biết bao nhiêu gian khổ trong thời gian ông bị tù đày. Qua Mỹ tìm tiểu bang Minnesota lập nghiệp, vợ chồng làm việc siêng năng, bắt tay vào cuộc sống cày bừa gầy dựng tương lai, lo các con ăn học và muốn an cư lạc nghiệp. Các con tốt nghiệp ra trường, lập gia đình và có cuộc sống riêng. Một ngày mùa hè người vợ bỏ cuộc với căn bệnh tàn nhẫn, dứt áo ra đi khi tuổi đời chưa tới 60. Ông chới với hỏng chân, tinh thần suy sụp chỉ biết mượn rượu uống cho say, công việc bỏ bê bị laid-off. Ông chẳng còn thiết sống, nhà cửa do vợ chồng gầy dựng tưởng sống tới bạc đầu, bù đắp những ngày khốn cùng cay nghiệt ở VN, thế mà vợ chồng ông đã đầu hàng... buông hết. Con trai sợ ông sinh bệnh ép về ở chung để chăm sóc,

Việc gì Bố làm, ai cũng tấm tắc khen. Trong mắt tôi, Bố thật tuyệt vời. Vậy mà bố không biết chữ! Lúc còn nhỏ, tôi không hề biết rằng, những chuyện do bản năng như đi đứng nằm ngồi thì không cần phải học. Còn lại không học thì không biết, bằng chứng khi học lớp hai, tôi đã biết đạp xe vù vù, trong khi nhiều bạn trong lớp cho tới lớp năm, vẫn chưa biết đạp xe. Lớn lên ở vùng sông nước, Bố cũng tập cho tôi bơi như con rái cá khi còn rất nhỏ, nên trong mắt các bạn, Bố thật cừ khôi. Từ khi biết Bố mù chữ, tôi không còn cười toe toét mỗi khi nghe các bạn khen bố nữa. Có một cái gì "lấn cấn" mà tôi không nói được: bực bội, mặc cảm, giận dỗi! Bây giờ tôi rất ngại ngùng, khi đi cùng Bố đến những nơi hội họp đông người, nhất là khi có mặt Bố mẹ của các bạn trong lớp. Bố của bạn này là Bác Sĩ, mẹ của bạn kia là cô giáo.

Khó khăn lắm mới chạy được một suất “khảo sát thị trường ở Mỹ”. Phải vừa đấu đá, vừa lót tay, tốn biết bao nhiêu công sức. Vậy mà, cuối cùng Nghiệp vướng phải yêu cầu ác nghiệt của Lãnh Sự Quán Mỹ, là vấn đề thế chấp tài sản. Lý do LSQ yêu cầu cũng dễ hiểu thôi — để bảo đảm người đi sẽ phải quay về. Hắn bước vào nhà. Cửa đã mở sẵn, Hà, vợ hắn đang ngồi chờ trên ghế sô pha.

Tác giả tên thật là Nguyễn Thị Kim Loan, sinh năm 1966, là cô giáo tiểu học khi còn ở Việt Nam. Vượt biên và sống ở trại tỵ nạn Thailand từ 1989-1993. Định cư tại Canada từ 1994 đến nay. Tác giả nhận giải đặc biệt VVNM 2021. Sau đây là bài viết mới nhất của Cô, viết về người cha, theo lời kể của một người hàng xóm cũ, hiện đang định cư ở Dallas, Texas.

Là con của một sĩ quan tù cải tạo, tác giả Lê Xuân Mỹ đã góp vào giải VVNM những bài viết xúc động. Ông đã nhận Giải Đặc Biệt Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2019 và giải Vinh Danh Tác Phẩm 2021. Sau đây là bài viết mới nhất của Ông, viết để tưởng nhớ hai người bạn Phạm Phúc-Hạnh Nguyên vừa qua đời, là nạn nhân của một vụ giết người ngày 1 tháng 6 vừa qua gây thương tâm kinh hoàng cho cộng đồng người Việt Bắc Cali.

Ban Tổ Chức Giải Viết Về Nước Mỹ trân trọng thông báo Lễ Phát Giải và Ra Mắt Sách Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2022-2023 sẽ được tổ chức vào trưa Chủ Nhật ngày 26 tháng 11, 2023 tại Garden Grove, CA.

Niềm vui của mùa hè ở đây là tìm đến các ngã tư đường, nhìn trên trụ đèn , đủ loại giấy màu, đủ kích cỡ, đủ màu mực, chữ to, chữ nhỏ, nào là Garage sale, Yard sale, Moving sale, Estate sale v.v..., đó là những bản quảng cáo đơn giản của một khu chợ trời thu nhỏ trong sân, trong nhà để xe , tầm giấy nào cũng có ghi số nhà, mũi tên chỉ đường, ngày thứ năm họ bắt đầu quảng cáo, thứ Sáu, thứ Bảy, CN, là những ngày hè vui trên quê hương thứ hai này, đi khắp nơi, đường nào cũng qua, góc cùng ngõ cụt nào cũng tới, tha hồ mua, cũ họ mới mình giá cả hết sức khiêm tốn, 25 cents 50 cents, 1 đồng là giá cao.
VVNM 2017
VVNM 2012
VVNM 2013
VVNM 2014
VVNM 2015
VVNM 2016

Tác giả từng nhận giải Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2015. Ông là cựu sĩ quan VNCH, giảng viên trường Sinh ngữ quân đội, cựu tù cải tạo. Ông cũng là tác giả sách "Hành Trình về Phương Đông" do "Xây Dựng" xuất bản năm 2010. Mới nhất, là cuốn "Within & Beyond" do tác giả viết bằng Anh ngữ và tự xuất bản. Sau đây, thêm một bài viết mới.

Tác giả là nhà báo quen biết trong nhóm chủ biên một số tuần báo, tạp chí tại Dallas. Ông đã nhận giải Vinh Danh VVNM 2016, đồng thời, cũng là tác giả Viết Về Nước Mỹ đầu tiên có nhiều bài đạt số lượng trên dưới một triệu người đọc. Bài mới là truyện kể cuối năm dễ làm mềm lòng người.

Tác giả lần đầu đến với Việt Báo Viết Về Nước Mỹ, bài và hình ảnh do thân hữu chuyển đến bằng eMail. Mong Huyen Lam sẽ bổ túc địa chỉ liên lạc và tiếp tục viết thêm.

Tác giả là một nhà giáo, nhà báo, nhà hoạt động xã hội quen biết tại Little Saigon. Tới Mỹ theo diện Hát Ô Một từ 1990. Suốt 27 năm qua, ông không ngừng viết văn viết báo tiếng Việt, tiếng Anh. Trong năm qua, có tới 7 cuốn sách mới. Góp sức với Viết Về Nước Mỹ, ông đã nhận giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ những năm đầu, và vẫn tiếp tục góp bài mới.

Tác giả định cư tại Pháp nhưng thường lui tới với nước Mỹ, tham gia Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ tháng Ba 2010. Họp mặt giải thưởng năm 2011, bà đã bay từ Paris sang California để nhận giải Vinh Danh Tác Giả -thường được gọi đùa là giải Á Hậu. Sau đây, thêm một bài mới của tác giả.
VVNM 2011
VVNM 2008
VVNM 2009
VVNM 2010

Tác giả tham dự giải thưởng Việt Báo từ năm đầu tiên, đã nhận giải danh dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2002, với bài viết Tiểu Hợp Chủng Quốc.

Ngày tôi quen O Điểm thì O mới học xong lớp 10

Tiếng cánh cửa mở, tôi nhìn ra lòng rộn ràng như bao lần khác khi trông thấy nàng

Tác giả đã góp một số bài viết đặc biệt về chuyện đời tị nạn, và đã nhận giải danh dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2011.

Tác giả lần đầu dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ với một truyện tình của một người cựu tù cải tạo.
VVNM 2007
VVNM 2004
VVNM 2005
VVNM 2006

Tôi được sanh ra ở đất Mỹ này khi Mẹ tôi vừa hai mươi bốn tuổi. Mẹ tôi vừa xong đại học và có việc làm vững chắc.

Tác giả Nguyễn Thi, cư dân San Jose, là một Facilitator cho những buổi học thảo nói về Hệ Thống Học Đường tại California

Với 11 bài viết trong năm, trong đó có tới 4 bài vào "top ten" về số lượng người đọc nhiều nhất trên Vietbao Online, Quân Nguyễn là tác giả đã nhận giải

Xóm nhỏ của Em hồi ở Việt Nam chỉ mỗi độc nhất một ông bác sĩ Ngôn. Nam phụ lão ấu trong vùng ít nhiều gì cũng phải đặt chân đến phòng mạch của ông một lần

Tác giả 37 tuổi, cư dân Midway City, CA, công việc: Civil Engineer, đã góp nhiều bài viết về nước Mỹ đặc biệt, trong số này có "Rằng Xưa Có Gã Làm Nail,"
VVNM 2003
VVNM 2001
VVNM 2002

"Nhà em có nuôi một con chó"… Đúng ra con chó đang có mặt ở nhà tôi là chó của con gái tôi mới mua, loại chó đến từ Bắc Kinh, mặt nhăn nhăn như 'con khỉ" (con khỉ nói giọng Huế của ba tôi) không phải là Bulldog vì thân hình nó không nhăn nhúm như Bulldog.

Tức ơi là tức, nhà gì mà chỗ nào cũng đầy đồ, giữ thì không xài, bỏ thì không được, chán muốn chết. An vừa càu nhàu trong lòng, vừa đi từ góc này đến góc khác trong nhà để tìm mấy món đồ cần dùng. Hai đứa làm đám cưới đã 3 tháng rồi mà đến giờ đồ đạc của An đa số còn nằm trong mấy cái vali và túi xách chất ở góc kẹt trong nhà Jim!

Sáng nay tôi dậy sớm hơn thường lệ, vì hôm qua nghe tin thời tiết cho biết hôm nay có thể có tuyết. Lòng hơi nôn nao muốn tận mắt nhìn thấy, muốn tay mình cầm lấy những bông tuyết trắng, mà ở Việt nam mình tôi chỉ thấy qua hình ảnh, hoặc trên Truyền hình.

Chiếc phi cơ cất cánh chở tôi rời khỏi thành phố Milpitas của San Jose, nơi mà người ta giới thiệu với tôi tên Milpitas đó có nghĩa là Thành phố Ngàn Hoa.

Tôi ra trường, gần một năm nay ôm cái bằng kỹ sư chạy xuôi chạy ngược, gặp ai quen cũng đánh trống " thấy việc làm thì giới thiệu ". Họ ừ, rồi im luôn. Thời buổi kinh tế đi xuống, hãng xưởng đóng cửa hết rồi, bạn bè lâu lâu thì nghe tin "..... mới bị lay off" nghe mà phát rầu.
Thông Báo VVNM

Giải Thưởng Việt Báo Viết Về Nước Mỹ khởi sự từ ngày 30 tháng Tư năm 2000. Giải thưởng được tổ chức hàng năm, với các phần thưởng trị giá đến $35,000, gồm tiền mặt và tặng vật dành cho các giải vào chung kết, bán kết, giải danh dự, và một số giải đặc biệt. Riêng giải chung kết Tác Giả Tác Phẩm trong năm là $10,000;

Họp mặt phát giải thưởng và ra mắt sách Việt Báo Viết Về Nước Mỹ năm thứ XV được tổ chức vào Chủ Nhật 17 Tháng Tám 2014, và 21 tác giả sẽ nhận các giải thưởng.

Tác giả là một nhà giáo hưu trí, cư dân Riverside, đã góp nhiều bài viết đặc biệt cho giải thưởng Việt Báo từ năm đầu tiên,

Tác giả tự sơ lược tiểu sử: Sinh ở Bình Định, lớn lên ở Biên Hoà, học Trung Hoc Ngô Quyền 1965-1972.

Việt Báo Viết Về Nước Mỹ trân trọng giới thiệu bài viết của Ông Đỗ Doãn Quế,
Nhạc sĩ Cung Tiến
Dường như con cái lớn lên khó dạy hơn hồi còn nhỏ. Hồi nhỏ nói gì chúng cũng nghe, bây giờ con ít vâng lời hơn khiến tôi có cảm giác con càng lớn càng khó dạy. Khi con còn trẻ nhỏ, chạy nhảy lung tung, la hét, lục lọi phá phách làm cha mẹ vất vả, nhưng cũng không khổ bằng khi con trưởng thành. Ảnh hưởng của nền văn minh dân chủ đã khiến con cái tự quyết định cho chính mình trong nhiều vấn đề khiến cha mẹ chỉ biết cầu trời. Giáo dục con cái ngày nay thật sự là một vấn đề không dễ dàng.

Tác giả đã kề cận tuổi 90 và lần đầu nhận giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2019, với bài về Washington D,C. Mùa Lễ Chiến Sĩ Trận Vong và Bức Tường Đá Đen khắc tên các tử sĩ trong cuộc chiến Việt Nam. Bà tên thật Nguyễn thị Ngọc Hạnh, trước 1975 đã là giáo sư trung học đệ nhị cấp tại Saigon. Cùng gia đình tới Mỹ từ 1979., hiện hưu trí tại miền Đông và vẫn tiếp tục viết. Sau đây, thêm một bài viết mới về chuyến thăm viếng Florida năm nay của tác giả.