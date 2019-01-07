Nàng Xuân Chẳng Của Riêng Ai

Nàng Xuân Chẳng Của Riêng Ai
Tác giả: Như  Y Crystal H. Vo

Bài số 5574-20-31380-vb2121718

 
Tháng Năm 2018, tại Việt Báo Gallery, có buổi ra mắt sách Anh ngữ "Finding My Voice—A Journey of Hope” của Crystal H. Vo tức Võ Như  Ý, từng dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ 2009. Cô sinh năm 1970 ở Đà Nẵng, 15 tuổi vượt biên, định cư  tại Mỹ năm 1986 với tên Crystal H. Vo. Kết hôn và thành con dâu một gia đình Mỹ, cô đã dành trọn thì giờ để học sống và viết bằng Anh ngữ. Sau họp mặt Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2018, cô tự hứa mỗi tháng phải viết một bài bằng tiếng Việt. Sau đây, là bài viết mới cho tháng.
 

***


Dạo trước mỗi lần nàng Xuân đến, đôi tay tôi khép kín lại như thầm bảo: "Đi cho khuất mắt!" Dù muốn dù không nàng vẫn điềm nhiên bước đến để rồi ra đi trong lặng lẽ. Hằng năm tôi gặp nàng Xuân tôi chỉ biết buồn rầu vì thương nhớ nàng Xuân xưa ở tận nửa vòng trái đất. Cho tới năm Quí Mùi, 2003 tôi đã quyết định thay đổi. Tôi đã không còn buồn rầu thương nhớ nàng Xuân xưa nữa mà hai tay đã mở rộng hân hoan tiếp đón nàng Xuân mới.

Có lẽ tình cảm của tôi đối với nàng Xuân xưa như một chuyện tình dang dở, thời gian dài rồi cũng phải phai nhòa để vui sống với những gì đang có trong tầm taỵ

Kể từ ngày đặt chân đến xứ người, 1986,  tôi chưa hề cảm thấy nôn nao chào đón Xuân. Nhiều đêm ba mươi tết, tôi đã quá buồn nhớ đến gia đình mà lòng đau như cắt! Tôi chẳng màng thức khuya để đón giao thừa, vì đối với tôi có tết đâu mà đón! Tết đến nghĩ chỉ thêm buồn vì nó cũng chẳng khác gì mọi ngày....vẫn đi học, đi làm. Nhưng ý nghĩ đó giờ đây đã khác hẳn vì sau khi tôi tham gia vào chương trình thi Hoa Hậu Hội Chợ Tết LA 2003 tại Rosemead, California.

Thật mỉa mai thay vì có người đã gán cho tôi bốn chữ "Hoa Hậu Can Đảm." Chắc có lẽ họ đã nói đúng vì tôi không có một dung nhan xinh đẹp mà dám ghi danh đi thi hoa hậu, nhưng họ đã lầm về môn thi này, bởi vì ngoài nét đẹp bên ngoài, ban giám khảo còn chấm điểm về cách cư xử nữa. Vả lại ngày Tết Nguyên Đán là ngày cổ truyền của dân tộc ta. Hội chợ Tết Los Angeles cũng như nhiều hội chợ khác ở khắp nơi trên thế giới tổ chức cuộc  thi này, trước  là các vị thí sinh có cơ hội để khoe nét đẹp đông phương đến người bản xứ và sau là dịp để cho các thí sinh khuyến khích các bạn nữ khác tham gia vào cuộc thi để gìn giữ và bảo tồn văn hoá Việt Nam. Vì ngày nào chúng ta còn bảo trì văn hóa của mình  là ngày đó chúng ta vẫn còn gìn giữ nguồn gốc mà không bị người bản xứ đồng hoá.

Lần đó đi thi đa số các cô trang sức rất lộng lẫy. Còn tôi chỉ trang điểm sơ sài. Cuộc chấm điểm lần đầu là áo dài, áo dạ hội và cách trả lời câu hỏi. Tôi mặc chiếc áo dài màu mạch đô có hoa in từ trên cổ xuống tà áo. Đến màng thi áo dạ hội tôi mặc chiếc áo đầm máu tím lợt hoa cà. Câu hỏi đầu tiên của ban giám khảo cho tôi là: "Xin cô cho biết ý nghĩa của câu nói 'Cái nết đánh chết cái đẹp?'" Lúc đó tôi cảm thấy hơi run nhưng có thể trả lời hết những gì mình muốn nói. Tôi trả lời rằng: "Trước khi trả lời câu hỏi của ban giám khảo, Như Ý xin kính chào quí ban giám khảo và quí khán thính giả. Câu nói, 'Cái nết đánh chết cái đẹp' nói đến một người phụ nữ cho dù có một nhan sắc đẹp kiêu sa, mỹ miều cách mấy mà nết na không được tốt, tính tình ganh tị, hay bủn xỉn thì mọi người thân hoặc bạn bè của cô sẽ xa lánh cô vì họ cho cô là một người phụ nữ không tốt."

Sau lần trả lời xong, chúng tôi tình nguyện lên giúp vui với tài năng khác nhau. Có cô kể chuyện vui với giọng Huế thật duyên dáng.  Có  cô cất lên tiếng hát thanh như chim hót. Còn tôi giúp vui bằng cách đọc bài thơ "Chúc Xuân." Trước khi đọc tôi có nói sơ về mình rằng: "Như Ỳ sang hoa Kỳ từ khi mới tròn 16 tuổi. Gần đây Như Ý rất ham mê học văn chương Việt Nam với nguyện vọng sẽ trở thành một nhà văn trong tương lai."  Trong lúc đọc bài thơ tôi rất bình tỉnh và như vậy tôi có thể diễn đạt tâm tư của mình đến khán giả.

Phần đầu cuộc thi có kết quả. Từng cô, từng cô một được gọi tên vào vòng chung kết. Tên tôi thế là bị lọt sổ. Xuống sân khấu tôi thay lại chiếc quần jean, áo sơ mi xanh và đôi giày tennis. Khi tôi chuẩn bị ra về thì ban tổ chức gọi tôi lại. Họ gọi thí sinh số bốn lên nhận giải Á Hậu Duyên Dáng. Tôi ngần ngại bước lên sân khấu trong bộ đồ bình dân. Lên đó, một cô trong ban tổ chức đã nói với khán giả cũng như ban giám khảo là tôi đã tham dự qua. Cô nói cô công nhận tôi cũng có sắc đẹp như ai nhưng có lẽ vì số hên tôi chưa đến nên không như ý. Nghe cô nói, tôi rất cảm động và ôm cô thay cho lời cảm ơn.

Kể từ năm Quí Mùi 2003 tôi đã thay đổi rất nhiều bằng cách tham dự nhiều tiệc tất niên cũng như tân niên ở trong sở làm và những nơi có cộng đồng người Việt. Có năm tôi tham dự từ ba đến bốn buổi tiệc mừng Xuân.

Những năm đầu làm trong sở xã hội, tôi đứng ra tổ chức tết Nguyên Đán. Tôi giới thiệu cho những người bản xứ biết về những chiếc áo dài, khăn đóng, chiếc áo bà ba và quần đen. Tôi yêu lắm khi mặc bộ đồ này vì nó gợi lại hình ảnh bà mẹ hiền của tôi và cũng như những hình ảnh của các bà mẹ hiền lành chấc phác trong các vùng thôn dả. Ngoài giới thiệu trang phục ra, tôi còn giới thiệu cho họ biết về bánh tét, bánh chưng, mức, kẹo và bao lì xì đỏ. Trước khi đến nhà hàng, tôi dán nhiều bao lì xì trên cây hoa mai. Sau đó tôi nói họ trước khi rời nhà hàng, hái lộc để được may mắn trọn năm. Nhiều năm tôi đứng ra tổ chức như thế trong sở làm, nhưng rồi vì lý do bận rộn nào đó tôi ngưng tổ chức lớn.  Những người bạn đồng nghiệp thân với tôi, họ nói họ rất quí bao lì xi` của tôi cho và nghĩ nó mang nhiều may mắn cho họ. Thế nên tôi vẫn tiếp tục lì xì cho họ hằng năm cho đến bây giờ.

Mấy năm gần đây tôi có một truyền thống mới ở tại gia vào ngày tết Nguyên Đán đó là tổ chức ăn uống, chúc tết và phát bao lì xì. Tôi giới thiệu cho phu quân người bản xứ của tôi cũng như gia đình của ảnh biết về phong tục tập quán của người Việt. Họ rất thích.

Tết Nguyên Đán Kỷ Hợi sắp đến, tôi sẽ mời gia đình anh ba của tôi cũng như nhiều người bên chồng đến nhà chung vui đón Xuân.

Hạnh phúc của tôi rất bình thường và đơn sơ. Tôi không tha thiết ở nhà lầu, chạy xe mới hay trở thành triệu phú. Tôi chỉ mong sao có sức khỏe để lo cho gia đình. Nhìn con cháu vui vầy trong căn nhà vào những dịp lễ lớn đó là niềm hạnh phúc vô giá đối với tôi.

Từ nàng Xuân Quí Mùi 2003 cho đến nàng Xuân Mậu Tuất 2018 đã như ánh sáng ban mai đem lại những niềm vui mới chan hoà tràn ngập lòng tôi. Các nàng  đã cho tôi một lần nữa nhìn lại màu sắc đẹp rực rỡ của mai cúc vàng óng ả. Các nàng đã thì thầm bảo tôi hãy lắng nghe tiếng pháo nổ dòn vang dội khắp bốn phương, và đã cho tôi nếm lại bánh tét dẻo thơm với cải dưa mặn mà.

Nàng Xuân chẳng phải của riêng ai mà là của tất cả mọi người. Nàng Xuân sẽ đến, sẽ ôm chầm lấy ta, sẽ ca hát huyên thuyên và sẽ sưởi ấm lòng ta nếu ta vui vẻ, dang tay đón nhận nàng.

Như Ý Crystal H. Vo

