Tôi Đi Mổ Ở Bệnh Viện Stanford

22/10/2018
Tôi Đi Mổ Ở Bệnh Viện Stanford
Tác giả: Trần Đình Đức

Tác giả đã nhận giải đặc biệt Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2015. Ông vượt biển tháng 12 năm 1983, đến Mỹ tháng 1 1985, hiện là một kỹ sư làm việc tại San Jose. Bài viết về nước Mỹ đầu tiên kể về bà mẹ Việt du lịch Mỹ thăm con, được phổ biến vào dịp Mothers Day 2013, hiện đã có hơn 541,000 lượt người đọc. Sau đây là bài viết thứ năm của ông.
 
image001
Tác giả trước Stanford Neuroscience Health Center.

image002
Bác Sỹ Steven Daniel Chang và các cộng sự.

image003
Bác Sỹ Linda Xu và các cộng sự.

image004
Tác giả, Y Tá Laurie và các cộng sự.


***
 

Nếu người nào bị đau như dao đâm hoặc điện giật ở môi, má, mũi, miệng, trán, đỉnh đầu, cằm và quai hàm thì người đó có thể bị đau dây thần kinh số năm. Lúc đánh răng, cuời, nói, ăn uống, sờ hoặc gió thổi thì họ bị đau nhiều hơn. Những cơn đau này kéo dài chừng mấy giây cho tới vài phút với cường độ ngày càng mạnh hơn. Hầu hết bệnh nhân chỉ đau một bên, hiếm khi người nào đau cả hai bên.

Bệnh nhân bị những cơn đau hành hạ khiến họ mất ăn mất ngủ và không tập trung làm việc gì được. Vì vậy họ hạn chế sinh hoạt hàng ngày và ít tiếp xúc với xã hội. Căn bệnh này là một trong những loại bệnh gây đau đớn nhất cho con người. Những cơn đau này làm ảnh hưởng nghiêm trọng đến cuộc sống và công việc của bệnh nhân. Ngoài ra nó còn làm cho họ bị trầm cảm vì lúc nào cũng lo lắng không biết tình trạng này kéo dài đến bao giờ?

Theo National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke thống kê thì trong số 8330 người sẽ có một người mắc bệnh này hằng năm. Mặc dầu bất cứ ai ở độ tuổi nào điều có thể mắc chứng bệnh này nhưng hầu hết bệnh nhân đều là những người trên 50 tuổi. Nữ giới có tỷ lệ mắc bệnh cao hơn nam giới. Nếu quý vị cảm thấy mình bị đau dây thần kinh trên mặt thì nên đi gặp Bác Sỹ khoa thần kinh, Neurologist càng sớm càng tốt. Vì nếu càng để lâu không chữa, bệnh sẽ ngày càng nặng thêm.  Sau khi khám bệnh, Bác Sỹ sẽ cho quý vị biết mình có mắc bệnh đau dây thần kinh số năm hay không?

*

Lúc đầu ai bị bệnh này cũng lầm tưởng là mình bị đau răng nên họ cứ đi gặp Nha Sỹ hoài.  Cho đến khi họ biết chắc là mình bị đau dây thần kinh thì họ mới ngưng đi gặp Nha Sỹ. Bệnh này tiếng Mỹ gọi là Trigeminal Neuralgia, là chứng bệnh đau dây thần kinh số năm. Dây thần kinh số năm, Trigeminal nerve là một đôi dây thần kinh sọ lớn nhất trong số mười hai đôi dây thần kinh nằm ở não. Nó đi từ não ra khỏi hộp sọ, chạy ra phiá trước lỗ tai rồi mới tới khuôn mặt. Nhiệm vụ của nó là điều khiển việc nhai, cắn, kiểm soát việc tạo ra nước bọt và nước mắt đồng thời chi phối cảm giác trên mặt. Gốc rễ của dây thần kinh số năm nằm ở phiá gần lỗ tai. Từ điểm đó, nó tẻ ra làm 3 nhánh V1, V2 và V3.

Nhánh đầu tiên được gọi là V1, Ophthalmic nerve hay là dây thần kinh mắt là vùng nằm xung quanh mắt gồm cả phần da đầu từ trán lên tới đỉnh đầu, mí mắt trên, sống mũi. Tôi bị đau nhất ở vùng lông mày và xung quanh đỉnh đầu. Nhánh thứ hai là V2, Maxillary nerve là dây thần kinh hàm trên bao gồm vùng từ mí mắt dưới chạy tới gò má, miệng, môi trên, hàm trên lần tới cánh mũi, má, nướu và răng hàm trên. Tôi bị đau nhiều ở vùng cánh mũi bên phải. Nhánh thứ ba được gọi là V3, Mandibular nerve là dây thần kinh hàm dưới gồm có hàm dưới, vùng thái dương, môi dưới, cằm, phần ngoài lỗ tai, má nướu răng hàm dưới, cảm giác hai phần ba dưới lưỡi. Cho tới bây giờ người ta vẫn chưa biết được nguyên nhân gây ra bệnh này. Nhưng các nhà nghiên cứu cho rằng sự mất chất bao bọc "myelin", bao gồm chất béo và protein xung quanh dây thần kinh khiến cho bệnh nhân bị đau. Nó xảy ra khi dây thần kinh số năm bị đè bởi một mạch máu nào đó.

Vì đau quá nên tôi phải nghỉ làm từ cuối năm 2016 để ở nhà chữa bệnh. Lúc đó Bác Sỹ gia đình giới thiệu tôi đến gặp Bác Sỹ chuyên khoa thần kinh. Sau khi khám bệnh, ông cho tôi biết là tôi bị bệnh đau dây thần kinh số năm và cho uống thuốc giảm đau. Mới đầu ông cho uống hai viên Carbamazepine 200mg mỗi ngày.

Tuần sau nghe tôi nói còn đau ông cho thêm Gabapentin 300mg uống ba viên mỗi ngày. Vì liều lượng thuốc quá cao khiến tôi choáng váng không lái xe hoặc làm việc gì được. Tôi nói với Bác Sỹ là tôi muốn giảm thuốc. Bác Sỹ nói tôi uống mỗi thứ một viên cũng được. Mỗi ngày tôi uống một viên Carbamazepine, đôi lúc tăng thành hai viên nhưng vẫn không hết đau mà còn bị khó ngủ. Khi nào đau nhiều tôi mới uống thêm một viên Gabapentin.

Những thứ thuốc này làm tôi bị chóng mặt, mắt mờ và trí óc không còn minh mẫn nên cả ngày không làm gì được. Điểm thứ hai là nếu uống lâu ngày sẽ bị lờn thuốc khiến tôi phải tăng thêm liều lượng. Vì thế tôi chỉ uống thuốc cầm chừng và cố gắng chịu đựng những cơn đau. Trong khi uống thuốc thì Bác Sỹ cho tôi chụp MRI để tìm nguyên nhân. Kết quả MRI không thấy gì hết nên ông tiếp tục cho tôi uống thuốc.

Người ta nói thuốc tây là con dao hai lưỡi vì nó có cả mặt tốt lẫn mặt xấu. Nó có tác dụng chữa bệnh nhưng nếu ai lạm dụng quá mức sẽ gánh những hậu quả không lường trước được. Hiện tại vấn nạn Opioids đang là một đề tài nan giải cho cả nước Mỹ vì tình trạng lạm dụng thuốc giảm đau tràn lan ở khắp mọi nơi. Nhiều người bị nghiện sau khi dùng thuốc giảm đau để trị bệnh trong một thời gian dài. Bác Sỹ cho tôi uống thuốc giảm đau Hydrocodone-Acetaminophen lúc tôi còn nằm trong bệnh viện. Nhưng khi về nhà là tôi ngưng thuốc này liền vì thấy không còn cần thiết nữa.

Theo Bộ Y tế và Dịch vụ Nhân sinh Hoa Kỳ, United States Department of Health and Human Services thì có khoảng 42,249 người ở Mỹ đã chết vì uống thuốc giảm đau Opioids quá liều trong năm 2016. Do đó khi nào cần thiết lắm tôi mới dùng thuốc tây vì không muốn bị ảnh hưởng bởi tác dụng phụ của thuốc nhất là chất gây nghiện.

Uống thuốc chỉ là cách trị liệu tạm thời. Về hiệu quả lâu dài có nhiều phương pháp khác nhau như dùng tần số vô tuyến để ngăn chặn những tín hiệu truyền sự đau đớn (Percutaneous radiofrequency rhizotomy), bắn tia phóng xạ tới chỗ dây thần kinh bị đau còn được gọi là xạ trị (CyberKnife Radiosurgery). Ngoài ra còn vài phương pháp giải phẫu khác nữa. Những phương pháp đó có tỉ lệ thành công không cao còn để lại nhiều biến chứng. Đó là chưa nói bệnh cũ sẽ tái phát trong khoảng thời gian từ hai đến ba năm.

Sau khi tìm hiểu nguyên nhân và cách chữa trị trên internet, tôi quyết định chọn phương pháp mổ, Microvascular decompression. MVD là giải phẫu trên đầu phía sau lỗ tai, thông qua kính hiển vi để đặt một miếng đệm giữa mạch máu và dây thần kinh. Phương pháp này là giải pháp tốt nhất vì tỉ lệ thành công của nó tới hơn chín mươi phần trăm. Nó không có nhiều rủi ro như những cách mổ khác vì chỉ có năm phần trăm bệnh nhân bị tê và hai phần trăm bị điếc.

Tôi gọi đến bệnh viện Stanford lấy hẹn để gặp Neurosurgeon sau khi có giấy giới thiệu của Bác Sỹ gia đình. Cô thư ký cho tôi cái hẹn sớm nhất vào tuần tới. Tôi lái xe từ San Jose tới Stanford Neuroscience Health Center ở thành phố Palo Alto thuộc miền Bắc California bằng freeway 101 North. Sau khi exit đường Embarcadero, chạy đến cuối đường đổi thành Galvez thì quẹo phải liền đường Arboretum. Tới đây thì tôi đã vào khuôn viên rộng lớn của trường đại học Stanford. Chạy đến đường Quarry thì tôi quẹo phải là đến nơi.

Tôi nói với cô thư ký ở quầy tiếp tân là hôm nay tôi có hẹn thì cô in ra cho tôi cái patient pass rồi chỉ về hướng thang máy. Sau khi thang máy đưa tôi lên tới lầu ba, tôi scan barcode của patient pass dưới cái TV lớn. Màn ảnh trên TV hiện lên ngày giờ tôi gặp Bác Sỹ Steven Daniel Chang tại khoa giải phẫu thần kinh.

Ngồi chờ một lúc tôi được cô Y Tá gọi tên để vào phòng khám. Sau khi đo huyết áp và thân nhiệt, Cô Y Tá hỏi về bệnh tình của tôi để ghi vào hồ sơ.

Một lúc sau, Bác Sỹ Steven bước vào phòng khám. Ông hỏi tôi về triệu chứng của căn bệnh và những loại thuốc mà tôi đang uống. Sau khi nói chuyện với tôi một hồi, ông kết luận là tôi bị đau dây thần kinh số năm loại TN1. Ông nói chỉ có MVD là cách chữa trị hiệu quả nhất vì tôi sẽ hết đau sau khi mổ. Tôi nói với ông là tôi bị bệnh này đã hai mươi năm rồi, hiện giờ rất đau nên tôi muốn ông mổ gấp cho tôi. Nghe tôi nói xong thì ông nói sẽ trở lại trong vòng mười phút đồng thời ông bước ra ngoài hướng về phía hành lang bên trái.

Khi Bác Sỹ trở lại ông nói thứ Hai tới ông sẽ mổ cho tôi. Sau đó thì cô Y Tá đến gặp tôi để đưa giấy tờ cho tôi ký và dặn dò đủ thứ. Xong xuôi, tôi đi thử máu và làm hẹn chụp MRI tại bệnh viện Stanford trước ngày mổ. Bác Sỹ Steven giới thiệu cô Vee Vo với tôi để xem tôi có cần giúp đỡ gì không? Cô Vee Vo hiện thời là Program Manager of Neurosurgery Department. Cô cho tôi biết là họ làm việc theo nhóm để phục vụ bệnh nhân một cách hoàn hảo nhất. Tôi không biết bệnh viện Stanford có một cô giám đốc người Việt trẻ đẹp và giỏi giang như vậy.

 
Trước ngày mổ, Bác Sỹ còn cho tôi gặp một bệnh nhân được ông mổ cách đây một tháng. Chú Cường khoe tôi tấm hình chụp ông đứng cạnh giường bệnh. Chú chỉ cho tôi thấy một vết sẹo đã lành dài chừng năm phân tây chạy dọc phía sau lỗ tai bên trái của chú. Chú nói là sau khi mổ một ngày thì chú ra khách sạn ở. Một tuần sau chú trở lại bệnh viện để cô Y Tá lấy staples ra.

Hôm nay chú Cường trở lại để gặp Bác Sỹ Steven khám bệnh lần cuối. Chú đi cùng với một Bác Sỹ quen biết ở San Jose. Chú trấn an tôi là đừng có sợ cái gì hết, mổ rồi sẽ hết bệnh không có sao đâu.  Vì đây là lần đầu tiên đi mổ nhất là mổ trên đầu nữa nên trong lòng tôi hơi đánh loto.

Mà không có sao thiệt vì tôi gặp chú Cường này đã bảy mươi lăm tuổi rồi mà trông chú rất khỏe mạnh không có vẻ bệnh hoạn gì cả. Tôi mới đem bệnh tình của mình ra kể cũng như hỏi thăm chú về vết mổ. Lúc đó chú Cường mới hỏi tôi qua Mỹ được bao lâu rồi? Tôi trả lời với chú rằng tôi đi vượt biên tới Mỹ được ba mươi ba năm rồi. Chú nói đi vượt biên mà không chết thì mổ cái này không có chết đâu!

Chú Cường nói đúng quá. Có lẽ tôi "chicken" thiệt! Vì bẳng đi mấy tuần nghe tôi nói đi mổ mà vẫn chưa mổ xong thì chú Hùng, một người quen lâu năm của tôi nói đi mổ đi đừng có lo quá! Thế là tôi vội vàng làm hẹn để mổ sau khi đã trì hoãn hơn hai tuần. Trò chuyện một hồi thì chú Cường chia tay tôi để ra về cho kịp chuyến bay trở lại Los Angeles.

Bất cứ lúc nào tôi thắc mắc hoặc có câu hỏi gì liên quan tới bệnh của mình, tôi điều liên lạc với bệnh viện bằng điện thoại hoặc message qua MyHealth account của Stanford. Sau khi Y Tá nhận được message của tôi điều trả lời nhanh chóng nhất là message trong MyHealth account.

Bệnh viện Stanford là một trong mười bệnh viện điều trị ung thư tốt nhất thế giới. Stanford có nhiều chuyên khoa khác nhau như giải phẫu thần kinh, cấy ghép bộ phận cơ thể, thuốc tim mạch, chẩn đoán và chữa trị các bệnh ung thư. Bệnh viện đóng một vài trò khá quan trọng trong việc giảng dạy và nghiên cứu về y khoa. Nó cũng là nơi dành cho các sinh viên y khoa và nghiên cứu sinh đến để thực tập. Ngoài đội ngũ Bác Sỹ và Y Tá chuyên nghiệp thì bệnh viện còn xử dụng các loại dụng cụ y khoa thuộc vào loại tối tân nhất thế giới.

Vào cuối tháng giêng năm 2018, trường Đại Học Y Khoa Stanford công bố là họ đã phát mình ra một loại thuốc chích để trị bệnh ung thư. Bác Sỹ Ronald Levy là giáo sư đồng thời cũng là tác giả của công trình nghiên cứu này, nói rằng họ đã thử nghiệm thành công thuốc này trên loài chuột. Khoảng 87 trên 90 con chuột đã hết bệnh ung thư sau khi được chích hai mũi thuốc trong đợt đầu tiên.

Các thử nghiệm đang được tiến hành với mười lăm bệnh nhân mới bị ung thư bạch huyết 'Lymphoma'. Nếu việc thử nghiệm này thành công trên con người thì từ nay người ta không cần làm xạ trị hay hoá trị nữa. Người bệnh chỉ cần chích vài mũi thuốc là có thể hết bệnh ung thư.

Hy vọng trường đại học Stanford có thêm nhiều khám phá mới để giúp cho nhân loại bớt đi những căn bệnh hiểm nghèo. Có thể trong một thời gian không xa, con người sẽ hết bệnh ung thư sau khi được chích loại thuốc này.

Không biết quý vị có biết câu chuyện về bé Thiên N. hay chưa? Nhờ đọc những bài phóng sự của phóng viên Ngọc Lan trên báo Người Việt Online nên tôi mới biết đến anh Cường Lê và hội "Kết Nối Việt". Do sự giúp đỡ của anh Cường Lê mà bé Thiên  N. được hãng bào chế thuốc Roche của Thụy Sỹ nhận vào chương trình thử thuốc của họ tại Bệnh Viện Nhi Khoa Stanford. Chương trình này sẽ thử nghiệm một loại thuốc mới để chữa trị các tế bào thần kinh ở cột sống bị tê liệt, Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1. Nếu sự tê liệt này xảy ra thì con người không thể tự mình điều khiển những chuyển động của cơ thể.

Đến tháng 3 năm 2018 cũng nhờ vào sự giúp đỡ của anh Cường Lê và hội "Kết Nối Việt", người Việt chúng ta lại có thêm một em bé thứ hai là Gia Linh được hãng bào chế Roche nhận vào chương trình thử thuốc Firefish tại Bệnh Viện Nhi Khoa ở Genova, Italy. Sau khi quý vị đọc những bài viết của phóng viên Ngọc Lan theo những cái link nằm ở cuối bài thì quý độc giả sẽ biết rõ hơn.

Khoảng tháng 10 năm 2017, tôi mang xe tới tiệm sửa xe để thay nhớt thì tình cờ gặp được chú Sơn cũng đi thay nhớt xe với bạn của chú. Sau một hồi lắng nghe tâm sự của tôi kể về chứng bệnh của mình thì chú nói là chú cũng bị đau dây thần kinh ở trên trán, nhưng nay đã khỏi rồi. Chú nói rằng chú bị bệnh này từ lúc chú còn ở Saigon. Lúc đó chú rất đau và không tập trung làm việc gì được. Sau khi đã chữa chạy khắp nơi ở Saigon mà không khỏi thì chú được Bác Sỹ của chú giới thiệu đi Singapore để mổ. Bác Sỹ ở Singapore nói rằng khả năng hết bệnh sau khi mổ chỉ là năm phần trăm. Nhưng vì chú Sơn muốn mình hết bệnh nên đã bằng lòng cho Bác Sỹ mổ. Sau khi Bác Sỹ cắt vài mạch máu đè lên dây thần kinh thì chú hết bệnh vào cuối năm 1998.

Ngày thứ hai 9 tháng 4 năm 2018, sau khi nằm lên giường thì tôi được đẩy vào phòng mổ ngay lập tức. Kể từ lúc đó thì tôi không còn biết gì. Đến khi tỉnh dậy tôi thấy mình đang nằm trong phòng ICU. Vì chưa có phòng trống nên tôi phải nán lại ở ICU hơn một tiếng đồng hồ. Họ chuyển tôi tới phòng dành cho bệnh nhân được khoảng hai tiếng thì bà xã tôi được vào thăm. Tôi rất mừng vì mình vừa trải qua được ca mổ thành công mặc dầu tôi cảm thấy rất đau ở vùng lỗ tai bên phải.

Cứ mỗi sáu tiếng tôi được các cô Y Tá ghé qua giường bệnh để đo huyết áp và đưa thuốc cho tôi uống. Ngày hôm sau tôi tập đi bằng xe đẩy có bốn bánh xe nhưng vì còn yếu nên cô Joti phải đi theo để trông chừng. Mỗi ngày tôi được ăn ba bữa với thực đơn rất phong phú gồm nhiều món ăn khác nhau tha hồ mà chọn món mình thích. Vì vậy tôi ăn rất ngon miệng chả khác gì ở nhà hàng bên ngoài. Ngoài ra tôi còn được xem movie trên cái TV treo ở trước mặt.

Cô Y Tá nào cũng có một cái smartphone để text với nhau trong lúc làm việc thay vì nói chuyện ồn ào trên phone. Người nào cũng tận tâm, chu đáo và vui vẻ, nhất là cô Y Tá Laurie lúc nào cũng có nụ cười trên môi. Tôi thích trò chuyện với cô Laurie vì những câu nói dí dỏm và sự nhiệt tình của cô đối với bệnh nhân. Các cô Y Tá Ann Pan, Rita và Carol thì lúc nào cũng nhẹ nhàng và tỉ mỉ. Ngày nào cũng có các vị Bác Sỹ tham dự vào ca mổ của tôi đến thăm.

Mặc dầu chỉ ở có hai ngày nhưng tôi cảm nhận được sự thăm hỏi tận tình cũng như chăm sóc chu đáo của các Bác Sỹ và Y Tá. Nằm bệnh viện được hai ngày thì tôi được Bác Sỹ báo là ngày mai sẽ được xuất viện. Hôm sau bà xã đón tôi về nhà mà tôi tưởng mình xa nhà đã lâu.

Nhân đây tôi muốn gởi lời cảm ơn đến bà xã của mình là Thu Vân. Nàng đã không ngại vất vả và cực nhọc để chăm sóc tôi trong thời gian tôi bị bệnh. Nhiều lúc tôi thấy nàng ngủ gật trên giường bệnh của mình mà nước mắt tôi cứ trào ra mãi. Xin cảm ơn em rất nhiều, Thu Vân của anh!

Người thứ hai mà tôi muốn cám ơn là chị Ngọc Cầm của tôi. Có lẽ tôi không thể nào vượt qua được nỗi đau đớn về thể xác cũng như tinh thần nếu như không có sự giúp đỡ, an ủi và khuyến khích của chị. Nhất là lúc tôi cần một người thân bên cạnh thì chị ấy xuất hiện như là vị cứu tinh của tôi. Em xin cảm ơn chị rất nhiều vì chị đã giúp em vượt qua được nỗi khó khăn này.

 

*

Sau cùng, sức khỏe là cái mà tất cả mọi người chúng ta ai cũng mong ước. Vì nếu người ta có sức khỏe thì họ mới có cơ hội đạt được những gì mà mình mong muốn. Nếu ai có mắc bệnh này thì đừng có nản lòng mà phải kiên trì tìm nơi chữa trị cho mình. Chẳng hạn như lúc đầu tôi rất bi quan về bệnh tình của mình vì nghĩ rằng không có cách gì để trị hết bệnh. Nhưng sau khi tìm hiểu về căn bệnh này trên internet, tôi tìm được nơi trị bệnh là bệnh viện Stanford. Tôi xin cảm ơn Bác Sỹ Steven cùng các cộng sự của ông đã chữa cho tôi hết bệnh. Nhờ vậy mà tôi có lại cuộc sống của mình.

San Jose, Oct 19, 2018

Trần Đình Đức

 
1) https://www.ninds.nih.gov/Disorders/Patient-Caregiver-Education/Fact-Sheets/Trigeminal-Neuralgia-Fact-Sheet

2) https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/trigeminal-neuralgia/symptoms-causes/syc-20353344

3) https://stanfordhealthcare.org/doctors/c/steven-chang.html#summary-content

4) https://stanfordhealthcare.org/medical-clinics/stanford-neuroscience-health-center.html

5) https://www.nguoi-viet.com/little-saigon/em-viet-duoc-den-thu-thuoc-teo-co-tuy-song-nho-cong-dong-facebook/

6) https://www.nguoi-viet.com/tin-chinh/em-viet-nam-duoc-sang-thu-thuoc-chua-benh-hiem-ngheo-da-den-san-jose /

9) https://med.stanford.edu/news/all-news/2018/01/cancer-vaccine-eliminates-tumors-in-mice.html

