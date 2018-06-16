Cảm Ơn Cha

16/06/201800:00:00(Xem: 34)
Cảm Ơn Cha
Tác giả: Phan

Bài số 5414-19-31255-vb7061618

 
Chủ Nhật tuần này là Father’s Day 17-6-2018. Mời đọc bài của Phan, nhà báo trong nhóm chủ biên một tuần báo tại Dallas, đã góp bài từ nhiều năm, từng nhận giải Vinh Danh Tác Giả Viết Về Nước Mỹ. Ông cũng là tác giả Viết Về Nước Mỹ đầu tiên có nhiều bài đạt số lượng người đọc trên dưới một triệu.
Cam On Cha
Chùa Pháp Hoa ở Austin – Texas, Tết Mậu Tuất 2018.

 
***

1.

Tháng sáu. Trong tâm thức người Việt có lẽ điều thường nghĩ nhất về tháng sáu là trời mưa. Những cơn mưa hạ trắng trời bất kể ngày hay đêm nơi quê nhà vẫn vậy, hay chỉ là vẫn vậy trong ký ức người đi? Có những cơn mưa hạ chẳng vì đâu mà trời bỗng dưng trút nước. Sáng đến trường với chiếc áo mưa sặc sỡ trong sự thích thú cái áo mưa mới được mẹ mua cho, hay thích thú cảm giác những hạt mưa tạt thẳng vào người mà quần áo không bị ướt. Để loáng thoáng trong đầu hồn non trẻ về công ơn của mẹ mua cho; rồi cảm giác sợ hãi trận đòn nếu chiều tan trường mà bỏ quên áo mưa trong lớp, nhưng sự sợ hãi lại cứ bì bõm như mưa dưới chân: sợ té ngã mà lại thích.

Thế là tháng năm đã lặng lẽ ra đi để hè về. Những bâng khuâng còn mãi với mưa tháng sáu cũng chẳng vì đâu, chỉ nhớ người bạn che chung áo mưa hôm cuối năm học là không gặp lại. Ôi thời tao loạn. Cái áo mưa bé xíu của trẻ con đến trường nhưng che được cả bầu trời, ấm áp cả cuộc đời gió mưa từ đó về sau.

Mưa chẳng vì đâu, sao trời trút nước mãi lên gánh hàng của mẹ ế ẩm chợ chiều. Mưa chẳng vì đâu, sao vai cha run rẩy trong mưa khi đi tù cải tạo về thì làm công việc gánh hàng ra chợ cho mẹ sáng nắng chiều mưa. Mưa chưa bao giờ cho biết nguyên do nên người ta nghĩ ra nguyên do để nhớ những cơn mưa chập chùng kỷ niệm…

Cơn mưa tuổi nhỏ che chung cái áo mưa bé xíu mà có tới hai, ba mái đầu nên ướt nước thánh do trời tưới xuống nhân gian chứ đâu phải là mưa. Thế là tuổi nhỏ, ai cũng đã từng được tắm nước thánh do trời ban để làm người… thì xá gì trận đòn không vì mất áo mưa do để quên trong lớp, trong trường, nhưng rách bươm cái áo mưa do quá nhiều bạn chui chung vô cái áo mưa bé xíu khi trời mưa nên nó bị giằng co mà rách. Đâu biết trận đòn giơ cao đánh khẽ của mẹ là khâu vá tình người rách bươm thời chiến tranh. Lời cha bênh vực trước đòn roi của mẹ, “nó làm thế cũng tốt mà bà đánh nó chi? Có áo mưa thì cho bạn bè đi cùng khi trời mưa, chứ trời không mưa thì làm gì có bạn đi cùng…”

Chắc nhờ vậy mà cha sống sót được qua những năm tháng ở tù biệt giam, không thấy mặt trời nhưng thấy nhiều bàn tay bạn tù chia chung nghiệt ngã. Cảm ơn cha dạy con biết chia sẻ khi hoạn nạn, để bạn bè có nguyên do cứu vớt khi con gục ngã…

 
2.

Tháng sáu. Trời thường nhiều mây và những cơn mưa bất chợt. Còn thú vị nào hơn là được ngồi quán cà phê ở Sài gòn, nghe nhạc không lời lại hoá hay trong thời bị cấm tất tần tật văn hoá phương tây đều bị quy là đồi trụy. Sự thinh lặng của không gian chìm đắm trong mưa Sài gòn như bản giao hưởng bất tận tiếng mưa rơi. Những dáng người nhạt nhòa dưới những hàng me như tiền thân trở về đòi tự do ngôn luận, công bằng bác ái, và nhiều thứ xa xỉ trong xã hội không tưởng. Cha gánh gánh hàng mờ mịt gió mưa như vác thập tự lên đồi. Dáng người tù trở về từ ngục tối, nơi mộ sâu, đã đánh thức được u mê cho con với thời tuổi trẻ. Sẽ không có phục hưng bằng cách ngồi quán cà phê, nghe nhạc không lời và nhìn mưa rơi rơi…

Mưa chẳng vì đâu, không nói nguyên do với ai bao giờ. Mưa chỉ là mưa. Mưa để cho người ta nghĩ ra nguyên do vì sao trời lại mưa? Tại sao mình lại thế này, trong khi mình có thể khá hơn, được mà!

Mưa nhòa đi bóng cha để hiện thân người không nói bằng lời mà hành động chứng minh cho đức độ cần thiết khi lâm nguy. Cảm ơn cha trình tấu bản giao hưởng đời người với cây đòn gánh trong mưa. Mưa chẳng vì đâu, không hề nói rõ nguyên do nên người ta nghĩ ra nguyên do để nhớ những cơn mưa đã gột rửa mình…

Cha đi hôm mưa. Trời tiễn biệt cha bằng một cơn mưa để lộ mặt nhân gian. Con chào hỏi người lớn cho phải phép thì tất cả là chú bác đấy! Nhưng cha nằm xuống mới biết với ai nghĩa tử là nghĩa tận; với ai, người đã chết là hết giá trị lợi dụng thì mắc gì phải giầm mưa đưa đám. Mưa không nói với ai bao giờ nên mưa làm chứng cho những đối nhân xử thế cho đời con. Mưa trên đường về nơi xuất xứ của cha hôm ấy mưa to, mưa trên đường con đi với thế nhân mắt trắng như ngân nhũ đã biết cách đối nhân xử thế. Cảm ơn cha.

 

3.

 

Tháng sáu. Gió mưa về không hẹn nên chẳng chia tay. Mưa về không đủ ý nên tứ lạc vần. Mưa xa xứ nhớ xứ xa mưa về không hẹn mà sao rời xa để nhớ mãi màn mưa cố thổ có giọt mồ hôi cha, giọt nước mắt mẹ đong từng lít gạo cơm chiều.

Tiền thân của mưa vô ngã nên lời mưa vô ngôn. Có những cơn mưa từ bỏ vườn địa đàng để nhập thất âm ty, làm nên gió bão như lời nguyền. Mưa hành tung bất định và không có nguyên do nên đi qua chán vạn nẻo đường, dừng chân đứng lại vô thường sau lưng. Hôm đó là ngày mồng một tết năm Mậu Tuất vừa qua. Tôi dừng chân trước sân chùa Pháp Hoa ở Austin - Texas. Không khí quê nhà của ngày đầu năm ở hải ngoại bị xa hoa vật chất liếm láp đến tận cửa thiền môn. Váy ngắn, váy dài co ro trong mưa bụi bay vì tiết trời còn lạnh. May sao bắt gặp người cha còn trẻ chứ chưa già, chắc vợ đi dũa neo nên chồng chở hai con đi chùa mồng một tết.

Người cha kiên nhẫn thuyết phục hai con thay quốc phục trước sân chùa. Và phải cười tươi lên như hoa này, hoa kia đang nở rộ… để ba chụp tấm hình. Rồi thì không biết là gởi về quê cha cho bà nội, bà ngoại tụi con vui, hay gởi vào ký ức những mảnh đời lưu lạc từ bé của hai đứa trẻ di dân? Chúng không có tuổi thơ ở quê nhà là may mắn, phước phần của những người sinh sau đẻ muộn không có hành trang làm người là sự đói nghèo, phân biệt đối xử bởi chế độ, thì liệu về sau có biết chia sẻ với tha nhân trong khốn khó? Liệu nền giáo dục tiên tiến nhất thế giới này, quốc gia giàu có nhất thế giới này có giúp được con người thấu hiểu và chia sẻ là cảnh giới của nhân tâm? Nhưng điều chắc chắn là khi trưởng thành, hai cháu bé đi lễ chùa mồng một tết sẽ rất nhớ thương cha khi nhìn ảnh cũ trong gia đình. Cha còn hay mất chỉ như mưa về không hẹn nên đi không chào, nhưng tình cha, sự tận tụy cho đời sau như hạt mầm ủ ẩn sẽ đâm chồi để tiếp tục truyền thống nuôi dưỡng văn hoá đích thực của giống nòi.

Cảm ơn người cha không quen đã chụp hình cho hai con của ông mặc quốc phục vào sáng mồng một tết Mậu Tuất 2018 trước sân chùa Pháp Hoa ở Austin - Texas.

Cảm ơn những người cha muôn đời kiệm lời thương yêu nên lại giàu nghĩa cử. Chúc các người lên đường vạn dặm tự nhiên như mưa đến mưa đi. Bởi giọt tình cha đã thấm đẫm linh hồn con trẻ mà thành truyền thống kiệm lời nhưng tận tụy của đàn ông.

Happy Father’s Day. Câu tiếng Anh có thể chuyển ngữ sang tiếng Việt không khó bao nhiêu thì tấm lòng thương yêu, sự tận tụy với gia đình, con cái của người cha Việt nam dường như không có ngôn ngữ để diễn tả mà chỉ có ký ức thầm lặng trong thâm tâm mỗi người con khi nghĩ về đấng sinh thành.

Phan

Happy Father’s Day 2018

Gửi ý kiến của bạn
Tắt
Telex
VNI
Vui lòng nhập tiếng Việt có dấu. Cách gõ tiếng Việt có dấu ==> http://youtu.be/J5Gebk-OVBI
Tên của bạn
Email của bạn
VVNM 2018
VVNM 2017
VVNM 2016
VVNM 2015

16/06/201800:00:00(Xem: 0)
Chủ Nhật tuần này là Father’s Day 17-6-2018. Mời đọc bài của Phan, nhà báo trong nhóm chủ biên một tuần báo tại Dallas, đã góp bài từ nhiều năm, từng nhận giải Vinh Danh Tác Giả Viết Về Nước Mỹ. Ông cũng là tác giả Viết Về Nước Mỹ đầu tiên có nhiều bài đạt số lượng người đọc trên dưới một triệu.

15/06/201800:00:00(Xem: 1433)
Tác giả đã nhận giải Việt Bút Trùng Quang trong chương trình Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2017. Bà là nhà giáo dạy ngôn ngữ và văn hóa Việt tại Hoa Kỳ và là tác giả Kim Dzung Phạm, sách “Vietnmese: An Intro-ductory Reader” đã được Viện Việt Học và University of California, Riverside xuấn bản lần đầu trong năm 2008.

14/06/201800:00:00(Xem: 2219)
2018-1968, đánh dấu 50 năm trận chiến Tết Mậu Thân, tiếp tục viết về cuộc tàn sát tại Huế. Susan Nguyễn là người gốc Huế, hiện đang định cư tại Canada, lần đầu viết bài gửi Việt Báo. Mong tác giả sẽ tiếp tục viết thêm.

13/06/201800:00:00(Xem: 3753)
Tác giả là một nhà giáo tại Việt Nam. Sang Mỹ, bà có 10 năm làm việc trong ngành du lịch, hiện là cư dân Little Saigon. Với sức viết mạnh mẽ, Phùng Annie Kim đã nhận giải Chung Kết Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2016. Sau đây, thêm bài viết mới của bà.

12/06/201800:00:00(Xem: 2317)
Tác giả cùng hai con gái tới Mỹ ngày 27 tháng Bảy năm 2001 theo diện đoàn tụ. Mười sáu năm sau, bà hiện có tiệm Nails ở Texas và kết hôn với một người Mỹ. Với sức viết giản dị mà mạnh mẽ, tác giả lần đầu dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ năm thứ mười chín, 2017-08. Sau đây là bài viết thứ 11 trong năm.

10/06/201800:00:00(Xem: 2662)
Capvanto là một bút hiệu khác của Philato, có lẽ do lối viết cách điệu từ Tô Văn Cấp, tên thật tác giả. Ông sinh năm 1941, từng là một đại đội trưởng thuộc TĐ2/TQLC, đơn vị có biệt danh Trâu Điên. Với nhiều bài viết giá trị, ông đã nhận giải Á Khôi, Vinh Danh Tấc giả VVNM 2014. Năm mươi năm sau Mậu Thân, tác giả đã góp thêm niều bài viết đặc biệt. Nhân mùa Father’s Day đang tới, ông góp thêm bài viết về các cô nhi của tử sĩ VNCH hiện sống trên đất Mỹ.

08/06/201800:00:00(Xem: 3509)
Từ ngày Một tháng Bẩy 2018, giải thưởng Việt Báo Viết Về Nước Mỹ sang năm thứ hai mươi. Bài viết đầu tiên của Tố Nguyễn tới vào tháng Sáu, tháng cuối của Viết Về Nước Mỹ năm thứ XIX - 2017-18.

07/06/201800:00:00(Xem: 2526)
Vài hàng vềû tác giả: Trước 1975, là Giáo sư Trung học Đệ nhị cấp. Định cư tại Hoa Kỳ từ 1985. Công việc: High School Teacher; College Instructor, sau đó là Social Worker. Về hưu tại Westminster, từ 2002. Năm 2005, tác giả đã nhận giải đặc biệt Viết về Nước Mỹ. Sau đây là hồi ký của ông dành cho loạt bài “Tưởng nhớ 50 năm trận chiến Tết Mậu Thân 1968 - 2018.”.

06/06/201800:00:00(Xem: 2289)
Cam Li là cây bút quen thuộc của Việt Báo Viết Về Nước Mỹ. Bài viết là một truyện ngắn mới, tác giả gửi tặng cho bạn đọc Việt Báo.

05/06/201800:00:00(Xem: 2468)
Tác giả dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ ngay từ những năm đầu tiên và đã nhận giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2012. Trước 1975, ông là sĩ quan hải quân VNCH, một nhà thơ quân đội, từng tu nghiệp tại Mỹ. Sau 1975, ông trở thành người tù chính trị và định cư tại Hoa Kỳ theo diện H.O. Hồi Ức về Trận Chiến Tết Mậu Thân sau đây là chuyện khi tác giả còn là một sinh viên.
VVNM 2014
VVNM 2013
VVNM 2012
VVNM 2011
VVNM 2010

31/12/201400:00:00(Xem: 21629)
Với bài “Lính Mỹ Gốc Nail” và 5 bài khác trong năm, tác giả đã nhận giải Tác Phẩm Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2014. Trần Du Sinh cho biết ông là một kỹ sư hàng hải, 37 tuổi, lớn lên khi cả nước đã thành xã hội chủ nghĩa.

30/12/201400:00:00(Xem: 7882)
Tác giả tên thật Nguyễn Vi Lam, 35 tuổi, hiện là cư dân Sacramento, cho biết ông đã theo dõi chương trình Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ nhiều năm nay.

29/12/201400:00:00(Xem: 8270)
Tác giả từng nhận giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nươc Mỹ. Sau nhiều năm phụ vụ như một viên chức tại miền Đông, bà chọn Little Saigon làm nơi hưu trí và tìm thấy an bình. Sau đây là bài viết mới nhất.

28/12/201400:00:00(Xem: 10917)
Trọng tội của chàng tài tử là chuyện 25 năm xưa: hai người Việt vô can bị chàng rủa xả và hành hung thậm tệ. Tác giả bài viết đã nhận giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2012, với nhiều bài viết linh hoạt về đời sống tại Mỹ.

27/12/201400:00:00(Xem: 10431)
“Hồ Trường” là bài thơ nổi tiếng từ đầu thế kỷ 20 của danh sĩ Quảng Nam Nguyễn Bá Trác (1881-1945), viết trên đất Tầu trong thời ông hường ứng phong trào Đông Du.

26/12/201400:00:00(Xem: 6957)
Từ một góc cà phê Starbuck, nhìn đường phố và thế giới mù sương. Tác giả là một nhà báo quen thuộc, trong nhóm chủ biên một số tuần báo, tạp chí tại Dallas.

25/12/201400:00:00(Xem: 15987)
Trong những ngày chờ Lễ Giáng Sinh năm nay, miền Bắc California có trận bão lớn. Mời đọc bài của Lê Nguyễn Hằng viết về người bạn thân từ thủa học trò Tuy Hoà. Tác giả đã nhận giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2014.

24/12/201400:00:00(Xem: 7529)
Như tựa đề, bài viết là một chuyện kể cảm động xẩy ra trong một chiều giáng sinh. Tác giả Phương Hoa, định cư tại Mỹ từ 1994 diện tị nạn chính trị theo chồng, vừa làm nail vừa học.

22/12/201400:00:00(Xem: 7663)
Tác giả là một viên chức hành chánh, sau nhiều năm làm việc tại miền Đông, đã chọn Little Saigon để hưu trí. Với nhiều bài viết đặc biệt, bà cũng đã nhận Giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ nhiều năm trước.

21/12/201400:00:00(Xem: 18633)
Người Việt đầu tiên ở Quận Cam từ thời 1957 là điệp viên cộng sản Phạm Xuân Ẩn. Tác giả bài viết là người đã cấp thẻ nhà báo cho Ẩn.

20/12/201400:00:00(Xem: 7924)
Tác giả là một nữ kỹ sư hiện cư trú tại Austin, Texas. Với but hiệu Chúc Chân, cô đã nhận giải danh dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ.

19/12/201400:00:00(Xem: 10636)
Tác giả là cư dân Texas. Ông giảng dạy tại đại học và là một chuyên viên hoà giải. Bài Viết Về Nước Mỹ đầu tiên của ông là “Tạ Ơn”, đã phổ biến nhân mùa Thanksgiving. Bài mới viết của tác giả là câu chuyện ý nghĩa về đời sống tại Mỹ.

18/12/201400:00:00(Xem: 8843)
Tác giả lần đầu dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ. Bài viết cho thấy cách nhìn, cách nghĩ có nhiều nét riêng biệt. Mong Lê Minh Nguyên tiếp tục viết và bổ túc địa chỉ liên lạc cùng sơ lược tiểu sử.

17/12/201400:00:00(Xem: 5272)
Tác giả là cựu sĩ quan VNCH, giảng viên trường Sinh ngữ quân đội, cựu tù cải tạo. Ông cũng là tác giả sách "Hành Trình về Phương Đông" do "Xây Dựng" xuất bản năm 2010.

17/12/201400:00:00(Xem: 5039)
Đó là tiếng chân tưởng như của Ông Già Noel. Tác giả đã nhận giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ năm thứ XII, 2012.
VVNM 2009
VVNM 2008
VVNM 2007

21/07/201000:00:00(Xem: 863658)

31/12/200900:00:00(Xem: 244915)

30/12/200900:00:00(Xem: 194827)

29/12/200900:00:00(Xem: 253789)

29/12/200900:00:00(Xem: 191572)

28/12/200900:00:00(Xem: 274803)

27/12/200900:00:00(Xem: 252681)

25/12/200900:00:00(Xem: 175721)

24/12/200900:00:00(Xem: 344414)

23/12/200900:00:00(Xem: 347460)

22/12/200900:00:00(Xem: 151854)

21/12/200900:00:00(Xem: 274655)

20/12/200900:00:00(Xem: 178279)

19/12/200900:00:00(Xem: 270696)

17/12/200900:00:00(Xem: 806868)
VVNM 2006
VVNM 2005
VVNM 2004

31/12/200600:00:00(Xem: 392455)
Ngày bà nội tôi còn sống, nội thường kể chuyện đời xưa cho chúng tôi nghe. Ngoài những chuyện thần thoại, cổ tích với các ông tiên, bà tiên, nội tôi còn kể những câu chuyện của đời thật

30/12/200600:00:00(Xem: 339779)
Lạnh quá! Gió buốt từng cơn! Đã hơn hai giờ đồng hồ... Vẫn chưa thấy bóng dáng chiếc xe buýt. Mọi người ai nấy đều cóng lạnh, đi tới đi lui cố gắng cử động để máu huyết lưu thông tạo nhiệt

28/12/200600:00:00(Xem: 300677)
Một buổi sáng vào khoảng giữa năm 2005, tôi nhận được một phong bì vàng gởi tới bởi phòng an ninh của công ty nơi tôi đang làm việc. Mở ra, bên trong là một xấp tài liệu viết bằng Anh Ngữ

26/12/200600:00:00(Xem: 932088)
Sáng thứ bảy nhưng trời nóng sớm vì mùa hè còn nợ mấy hàng cây đang hồi xanh lá. Ong Hoàng lẩm bẩm với cây chanh ngoài sân sau, nhổ cỏ, vun gốc, tưới nước…Tánh ông, thích hay không thích

24/12/200600:00:00(Xem: 295764)
Trước khi viết bài này, tôi có nói với chị Cả của tôi: - Chị à, tui định ca cẩm về cái chuyện đi học nail, đi thi nail rồi đi làm nail để phải "chịu đời" với ba cái chuyện bực mình, nhưng sợ bị "nhàm hàng"

23/12/200600:00:00(Xem: 260159)
Người Việt Nam mình thường nói "vô phước đáo tụng đình" , có nghĩa là bất đắc dĩ mới đem nhau ra ba tòa quan lớn để phân xử. Bởi vì kiện tụng nhau rất tốn kém, có khi còn tán gia bại sản nữa là khác

21/12/200600:00:00(Xem: 301225)
Ngoài trời tuyết đang rơi, tuyết thật trắng, như những miếng bông gòn từ trên không rơi xuống, bao phủ mảnh sân nhà tôi, độ dày cả một tấc. Tôi và các bạn tôi đang tụ họp để uống cà phê

20/12/200600:00:00(Xem: 318715)
Đầu tháng Bẩy, mùa hè, từ miền Bắc, tôi bay về miền Nam California dự ngày hội ngộ của các cựu học sinh trung học Ngô Quyền. Từ phi trường LAX, tôi được hai anh chị bạn đón về vùng

19/12/200600:00:00(Xem: 221662)
Sức khỏe là một phần tối ư quan trọng trong đời sống con người. Chúng ta ai cũng hiểu biết, nhưng bạn không thể hình dung sức khỏe đã ảnh hưởng trên con người đến mức độ nào!

18/12/200600:00:00(Xem: 278563)
Trân Nguyên, mi giỏi há con… Mi ỉ làm "bác sĩ" rồi tha hồ đem hết mấy Ôn - Cha - Chú lên mổ xẻ … toang hoang cho thiên hạ hắn tròn xoe con mắt hết trơn… À há. Mi có ngon kỳ ni viết chuyện
VVNM 2003
VVNM 2002
VVNM 2001

27/12/200300:00:00(Xem: 337566)
"Nhà em có nuôi một con chó"… Đúng ra con chó đang có mặt ở nhà tôi là chó của con gái tôi mới mua, loại chó đến từ Bắc Kinh, mặt nhăn nhăn như 'con khỉ" (con khỉ nói giọng Huế của ba tôi) không phải là Bulldog vì thân hình nó không nhăn nhúm như Bulldog.

27/12/200300:00:00(Xem: 337005)
Tức ơi là tức, nhà gì mà chỗ nào cũng đầy đồ, giữ thì không xài, bỏ thì không được, chán muốn chết. An vừa càu nhàu trong lòng, vừa đi từ góc này đến góc khác trong nhà để tìm mấy món đồ cần dùng. Hai đứa làm đám cưới đã 3 tháng rồi mà đến giờ đồ đạc của An đa số còn nằm trong mấy cái vali và túi xách chất ở góc kẹt trong nhà Jim!

27/12/200300:00:00(Xem: 220071)
Sáng nay tôi dậy sớm hơn thường lệ, vì hôm qua nghe tin thời tiết cho biết hôm nay có thể có tuyết. Lòng hơi nôn nao muốn tận mắt nhìn thấy, muốn tay mình cầm lấy những bông tuyết trắng, mà ở Việt nam mình tôi chỉ thấy qua hình ảnh, hoặc trên Truyền hình.

16/12/200300:00:00(Xem: 202949)
Chiếc phi cơ cất cánh chở tôi rời khỏi thành phố Milpitas của San Jose, nơi mà người ta giới thiệu với tôi tên Milpitas đó có nghĩa là Thành phố Ngàn Hoa.

16/12/200300:00:00(Xem: 227864)
Tôi ra trường, gần một năm nay ôm cái bằng kỹ sư chạy xuôi chạy ngược, gặp ai quen cũng đánh trống " thấy việc làm thì giới thiệu ". Họ ừ, rồi im luôn. Thời buổi kinh tế đi xuống, hãng xưởng đóng cửa hết rồi, bạn bè lâu lâu thì nghe tin "..... mới bị lay off" nghe mà phát rầu.

14/12/200300:00:00(Xem: 245865)
Con bé cười ngặt nghẽo khi bị mắng. Nó bắt chước mẹ, hỏi khó bà nội. Mẹ nó yêu Bà lắm. Từ ngày nó lớn một chút, nó thấy mẹ nó hay trêu bà nội như vậy.

13/12/200300:00:00(Xem: 233764)
Tính đến năm 1986 tôi đã làm việc cho Santa Fe Engineering được 11 năm. Đây là một hãng lập đồ án và xây cất các dàn khoan dầu ngoài khơi, tầu khoan dầu, cầu tầu, ống dẫn dầu, nhà máy lọc dầu... trên khắp thế giới.

11/12/200300:00:00(Xem: 282120)
Việc làm đầu tiên của tôi trên đất Mỹ là làm họa viên cơ khí cho hãng Given, làm máy tiện NC (numerical control) trên đại lộ Santa Fe, thành phố Compton ở California.

09/12/200300:00:00(Xem: 238983)
Xin việc trên đất Mỹ, nếu ai có bà con thân nhân đã làm trong một hãng xưởng hay văn phòng, dẫn vào giới thiệu với xếp, ngày hôm sau đi làm, là hạnh phúc nhất.

08/12/200300:00:00(Xem: 240914)
Nửa đêm ngày 17-5-1975 gia đình tôi gồm 4 người, gồm hai vợ chồng, cháu trai tên Cương 5 tuổi và cháu gái tên Thu Tâm, 2 tuổi rưỡi được đưa vào Camp Pendleton, California làm thủ thục nhập trại.
Tin công nghệ

Khoảng giữa tháng 06/2018, một nghiên cứu đăng tải trên The Economist cho thấy, vận động viên thường thi đấu tồi tệ hơn sau những chuyến bay kéo dài nhiều giờ liền.

Khoảng giữa tháng 06/2018, 3 nước Mỹ, Canada và Mexico đã đánh bại Ma rốc trong cuộc đua giành quyền làm chủ nhà World Cup 2026, cũng là mùa World Cup đầu tiên có 48 đội thi đấu. Cụ thể, Liên minh Bắc Mỹ có 134 phiếu bầu, bỏ xa Ma rốc với chỉ 65 phiếu.

Khoảng giữa tháng 06/2018, một nghiên cứu được đăng trên trang Nature đã chỉ ra rằng, hiện đã có tới 3 nghìn tỷ tấn băng tan từ Nam Cực suốt từ năm 1992 tới 2018. Đây thực sự là một con số khổng lồ và không tưởng, cho thấy tác hại nghiêm trọng của biến đổi khí hậu.

Khoảng giữa tháng 06/2018, sau 2 ngày Tòa án Liên bang đưa ra quyết định phê duyệt thương vụ sáp nhập của AT&T và Time Warner, bất chấp sự phản đối của Bộ Tư pháp, thỏa thuận trị giá 85 tỷ USD đã chính thức được hoàn tất. Thỏa thuận mới sẽ giúp nhà mạng AT&T trở thành tập đoàn truyền thông khổng lồ, một thế lực mới vô cùng lớn mạnh.

Khoảng giữa tháng 06/2018, Boring Company, công ty được Elon Musk điều hành, đã được thành phố Chicago lựa chọn để triển khai hệ thống xe điện chạy dưới lòng đất, được gọi là skate. Những chiếc xe điện sẽ chở tối đa 16 người, được kỳ vọng sẽ rút ngắn thời gian di chuyển từ sân bay O’Hare đến trung tâm thành phố Chicago từ 1 giờs xuống còn 12 phút với tốc độ di chuyển trung bình khoảng 160 km/h.

Dù đã lên tiếng phủ nhận, cho biết đang không phát triển phần mềm có khả năng theo dõi chuyển động mắt của người dùng, nhưng Facebook đã sở hữu ít nhất hai bằng sáng chế, có tiêu đề “Hiệu chuẩn theo dõi mắt” và “Kỹ thuật theo dõi cảm xúc và phân phối nội dung”
Nguyễn Huỳnh Mai
===========VietAir Cargo==========
Copyright © 2018 vietbao.com All rights reserved VNVN System