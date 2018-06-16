Cảm Ơn Cha

Chùa Pháp Hoa ở Austin – Texas, Tết Mậu Tuất 2018.

Tác giả: PhanBài số 5414-19-31255-vb7061618Chủ Nhật tuần này là Father’s Day 17-6-2018. Mời đọc bài của Phan, nhà báo trong nhóm chủ biên một tuần báo tại Dallas, đã góp bài từ nhiều năm, từng nhận giải Vinh Danh Tác Giả Viết Về Nước Mỹ. Ông cũng là tác giả Viết Về Nước Mỹ đầu tiên có nhiều bài đạt số lượng người đọc trên dưới một triệu.***1.Tháng sáu. Trong tâm thức người Việt có lẽ điều thường nghĩ nhất về tháng sáu là trời mưa. Những cơn mưa hạ trắng trời bất kể ngày hay đêm nơi quê nhà vẫn vậy, hay chỉ là vẫn vậy trong ký ức người đi? Có những cơn mưa hạ chẳng vì đâu mà trời bỗng dưng trút nước. Sáng đến trường với chiếc áo mưa sặc sỡ trong sự thích thú cái áo mưa mới được mẹ mua cho, hay thích thú cảm giác những hạt mưa tạt thẳng vào người mà quần áo không bị ướt. Để loáng thoáng trong đầu hồn non trẻ về công ơn của mẹ mua cho; rồi cảm giác sợ hãi trận đòn nếu chiều tan trường mà bỏ quên áo mưa trong lớp, nhưng sự sợ hãi lại cứ bì bõm như mưa dưới chân: sợ té ngã mà lại thích.Thế là tháng năm đã lặng lẽ ra đi để hè về. Những bâng khuâng còn mãi với mưa tháng sáu cũng chẳng vì đâu, chỉ nhớ người bạn che chung áo mưa hôm cuối năm học là không gặp lại. Ôi thời tao loạn. Cái áo mưa bé xíu của trẻ con đến trường nhưng che được cả bầu trời, ấm áp cả cuộc đời gió mưa từ đó về sau.Mưa chẳng vì đâu, sao trời trút nước mãi lên gánh hàng của mẹ ế ẩm chợ chiều. Mưa chẳng vì đâu, sao vai cha run rẩy trong mưa khi đi tù cải tạo về thì làm công việc gánh hàng ra chợ cho mẹ sáng nắng chiều mưa. Mưa chưa bao giờ cho biết nguyên do nên người ta nghĩ ra nguyên do để nhớ những cơn mưa chập chùng kỷ niệm…Cơn mưa tuổi nhỏ che chung cái áo mưa bé xíu mà có tới hai, ba mái đầu nên ướt nước thánh do trời tưới xuống nhân gian chứ đâu phải là mưa. Thế là tuổi nhỏ, ai cũng đã từng được tắm nước thánh do trời ban để làm người… thì xá gì trận đòn không vì mất áo mưa do để quên trong lớp, trong trường, nhưng rách bươm cái áo mưa do quá nhiều bạn chui chung vô cái áo mưa bé xíu khi trời mưa nên nó bị giằng co mà rách. Đâu biết trận đòn giơ cao đánh khẽ của mẹ là khâu vá tình người rách bươm thời chiến tranh. Lời cha bênh vực trước đòn roi của mẹ, “nó làm thế cũng tốt mà bà đánh nó chi? Có áo mưa thì cho bạn bè đi cùng khi trời mưa, chứ trời không mưa thì làm gì có bạn đi cùng…”Chắc nhờ vậy mà cha sống sót được qua những năm tháng ở tù biệt giam, không thấy mặt trời nhưng thấy nhiều bàn tay bạn tù chia chung nghiệt ngã. Cảm ơn cha dạy con biết chia sẻ khi hoạn nạn, để bạn bè có nguyên do cứu vớt khi con gục ngã…2.Tháng sáu. Trời thường nhiều mây và những cơn mưa bất chợt. Còn thú vị nào hơn là được ngồi quán cà phê ở Sài gòn, nghe nhạc không lời lại hoá hay trong thời bị cấm tất tần tật văn hoá phương tây đều bị quy là đồi trụy. Sự thinh lặng của không gian chìm đắm trong mưa Sài gòn như bản giao hưởng bất tận tiếng mưa rơi. Những dáng người nhạt nhòa dưới những hàng me như tiền thân trở về đòi tự do ngôn luận, công bằng bác ái, và nhiều thứ xa xỉ trong xã hội không tưởng. Cha gánh gánh hàng mờ mịt gió mưa như vác thập tự lên đồi. Dáng người tù trở về từ ngục tối, nơi mộ sâu, đã đánh thức được u mê cho con với thời tuổi trẻ. Sẽ không có phục hưng bằng cách ngồi quán cà phê, nghe nhạc không lời và nhìn mưa rơi rơi…Mưa chẳng vì đâu, không nói nguyên do với ai bao giờ. Mưa chỉ là mưa. Mưa để cho người ta nghĩ ra nguyên do vì sao trời lại mưa? Tại sao mình lại thế này, trong khi mình có thể khá hơn, được mà!Mưa nhòa đi bóng cha để hiện thân người không nói bằng lời mà hành động chứng minh cho đức độ cần thiết khi lâm nguy. Cảm ơn cha trình tấu bản giao hưởng đời người với cây đòn gánh trong mưa. Mưa chẳng vì đâu, không hề nói rõ nguyên do nên người ta nghĩ ra nguyên do để nhớ những cơn mưa đã gột rửa mình…Cha đi hôm mưa. Trời tiễn biệt cha bằng một cơn mưa để lộ mặt nhân gian. Con chào hỏi người lớn cho phải phép thì tất cả là chú bác đấy! Nhưng cha nằm xuống mới biết với ai nghĩa tử là nghĩa tận; với ai, người đã chết là hết giá trị lợi dụng thì mắc gì phải giầm mưa đưa đám. Mưa không nói với ai bao giờ nên mưa làm chứng cho những đối nhân xử thế cho đời con. Mưa trên đường về nơi xuất xứ của cha hôm ấy mưa to, mưa trên đường con đi với thế nhân mắt trắng như ngân nhũ đã biết cách đối nhân xử thế. Cảm ơn cha.3.Tháng sáu. Gió mưa về không hẹn nên chẳng chia tay. Mưa về không đủ ý nên tứ lạc vần. Mưa xa xứ nhớ xứ xa mưa về không hẹn mà sao rời xa để nhớ mãi màn mưa cố thổ có giọt mồ hôi cha, giọt nước mắt mẹ đong từng lít gạo cơm chiều.Tiền thân của mưa vô ngã nên lời mưa vô ngôn. Có những cơn mưa từ bỏ vườn địa đàng để nhập thất âm ty, làm nên gió bão như lời nguyền. Mưa hành tung bất định và không có nguyên do nên đi qua chán vạn nẻo đường, dừng chân đứng lại vô thường sau lưng. Hôm đó là ngày mồng một tết năm Mậu Tuất vừa qua. Tôi dừng chân trước sân chùa Pháp Hoa ở Austin - Texas. Không khí quê nhà của ngày đầu năm ở hải ngoại bị xa hoa vật chất liếm láp đến tận cửa thiền môn. Váy ngắn, váy dài co ro trong mưa bụi bay vì tiết trời còn lạnh. May sao bắt gặp người cha còn trẻ chứ chưa già, chắc vợ đi dũa neo nên chồng chở hai con đi chùa mồng một tết.Người cha kiên nhẫn thuyết phục hai con thay quốc phục trước sân chùa. Và phải cười tươi lên như hoa này, hoa kia đang nở rộ… để ba chụp tấm hình. Rồi thì không biết là gởi về quê cha cho bà nội, bà ngoại tụi con vui, hay gởi vào ký ức những mảnh đời lưu lạc từ bé của hai đứa trẻ di dân? Chúng không có tuổi thơ ở quê nhà là may mắn, phước phần của những người sinh sau đẻ muộn không có hành trang làm người là sự đói nghèo, phân biệt đối xử bởi chế độ, thì liệu về sau có biết chia sẻ với tha nhân trong khốn khó? Liệu nền giáo dục tiên tiến nhất thế giới này, quốc gia giàu có nhất thế giới này có giúp được con người thấu hiểu và chia sẻ là cảnh giới của nhân tâm? Nhưng điều chắc chắn là khi trưởng thành, hai cháu bé đi lễ chùa mồng một tết sẽ rất nhớ thương cha khi nhìn ảnh cũ trong gia đình. Cha còn hay mất chỉ như mưa về không hẹn nên đi không chào, nhưng tình cha, sự tận tụy cho đời sau như hạt mầm ủ ẩn sẽ đâm chồi để tiếp tục truyền thống nuôi dưỡng văn hoá đích thực của giống nòi.Cảm ơn người cha không quen đã chụp hình cho hai con của ông mặc quốc phục vào sáng mồng một tết Mậu Tuất 2018 trước sân chùa Pháp Hoa ở Austin - Texas.Cảm ơn những người cha muôn đời kiệm lời thương yêu nên lại giàu nghĩa cử. Chúc các người lên đường vạn dặm tự nhiên như mưa đến mưa đi. Bởi giọt tình cha đã thấm đẫm linh hồn con trẻ mà thành truyền thống kiệm lời nhưng tận tụy của đàn ông.Happy Father’s Day. Câu tiếng Anh có thể chuyển ngữ sang tiếng Việt không khó bao nhiêu thì tấm lòng thương yêu, sự tận tụy với gia đình, con cái của người cha Việt nam dường như không có ngôn ngữ để diễn tả mà chỉ có ký ức thầm lặng trong thâm tâm mỗi người con khi nghĩ về đấng sinh thành.PhanHappy Father’s Day 2018