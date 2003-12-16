VVNM 2021
Hơn năm nay dịch cúm Covid 19 hoành hành khắp nơi, ở Hoa kỳ và các quốc gia khác trên thế giới, nơi nhiều nơi ít. Vùng Hoa Thịnh Đốn lúc đầu chính quyền khuyên dân không nên tụ họp đông người, ra đường phải mang khẩu trang và cách xa nhau 6 feet. Nhà thờ, chùa, tiệc cưới hay ma chay cũng giới hạn số người tham dự. Tiệm ăn vắng khách. Phần lớn họ mua thức ăn và mang về nhà, tiệm ăn không cho thực khách ăn trong tiệm. Có nhà hàng đóng cửa vĩnh viễn vì không chịu nổi các phí tổn, lương nhân công, tiền thuê cửa hàng...

Tuần trước, Tina bạn tôi ở Washington, Mỹ, gọi về thăm. Bạn ấy báo tin mừng là cô con gái rượu T. vừa tốt nghiệp cấp III mùa Hè năm nay đã được một trường đại học danh tiếng ở Mỹ nhận và cho học bỗng toàn phần bốn năm đại học. Tôi nghe mà thật hảnh diện và mừng giùm cho cháu. Học bỗng toàn phần là điều mà rất nhiều sinh viên kể cả Út của tôi, mơ ước được có, nên tôi rất hào hứng chúc mừng cho bạn và cháu T. Nhưng tôi không ngạc nhiên chút nào, vì vốn dĩ bé T. rất ngoan hiền và học thì rất giỏi.

Cái tin cô bạn cựu Trung Tá Lục Quân Hoa Kỳ Phạm Phan Lang (Thực sự thì Phan Lang đã nhận quyết định thăng chức Đại Tá trước khi giải ngũ) từ xứ du lịch bờ biển Hạ Uy Di dọn về California làm nức lòng bè bạn khắp nơi trên đất liền. Nhóm Bắc Cali toàn nữ chúng tôi và Phan Lang cũng đều là thành viên của Văn Thơ Lạc Việt (VTLV), Văn Bút Hải Ngoại Vùng Đông Bắc Hoa Kỳ, Cô Gái Việt, và Minh Châu Trời Đông, vui mừng điện thoại cho nhau ơi ới mỗi ngày, bàn tính rôm rả chuyện đi Nam Cali thăm nhà mới của “Đứa con gái cưng Mỹ Quốc” nữ Trung Tá gốc Việt đầu tiên của Hoa Kỳ, cũng là “Hậu duệ Hai Bà Trưng Triệu Việt Nam” là những câu chúng tôi thường gọi đùa người bạn gốc quân nhân này. Và tôi bắt đầu tính chuyện làm thơ, để chị Đỗ Dung viết thư pháp Chúc Mừng Tân Gia.

Hội chứng mặc cảm này chỉ cách đây khoảng chừng một năm, khi còn trong thời gian phải giữ khoảng cách vì dịch covid. Hôm đó tôi nghe tin người bạn bị một bà da trắng ngồi xe bên kia, cũng đang chờ đèn đỏ, ra dấu hạ kính xuống, cô ta không hiểu mô tê gì nên hạ kính xuống thì được nghe là “Mày cút về Tàu đi!” Rồi không lâu sau, tôi đọc facebook thấy em trai của người bạn của Bố tôi bị tấn công khi ông đi bộ trong khu gần nhà ở Bắc Cali, Ông bị thương tích nặng phải vào bệnh viện.

Tính đến nay, ông Hiền đã định cư ở Mỹ trên hai mươi lăm năm, theo diện HO. Chúng tôi quen nhau từ khi gia đình ông đến ở cùng một khu chung cư. Ông hiền như cái tên cha mẹ ông đặt để. Trước năm 1975, vợ ông làm cô giáo - tốt nghiệp trường Sư phạm Qui nhơn. Ông bà có bốn đứa con trai. Có lẽ đã quen với lối sống chừng mực và lễ giáo nên bà đã dạy dỗ mấy đứa con đi vào nền nếp, học hành chăm chỉ và rất lễ phép làm cho mọi người trong chung cư đều quí mến. Riêng gia đình tôi và gia đình ông Hiền kết thân từ dạo mới quen biết nhau.

Lễ phát giải thưởng và ra mắt sách Việt Báo Viết Về Nước Mỹ năm 2020-2021 - gồm những bài viết được phổ biến từ 1 tháng Bẩy 2019 tới 30 tháng Sáu 2021 - được quyết định tổ chức vào Chủ Nhật 5 Tháng Mười Hai 2021, và 16 tác giả sẽ nhận các giải thưởng.

Tú được giữ lại trường học thêm một năm bổ túc để dạy lại đại học năm thứ nhất. Chuyện này cũng chỉ xảy ra tại chế độ XHCN. Ngày xưa các giáo sư dạy đại học đều có bằng cao học hay tiến sĩ, và nếu dạy bộ môn ngoại ngữ thì tất cả đều tốt nghiệp tại những trường danh tiếng tại nước ngoài. Đến thời xuyên tâm liên chữa bá bệnh và rau muống bổ hơn thịt bò thì sinh viên tốt nghiệp “quốc nội” như bọn Tú cũng được đưa lên dạy lớp đại học, có sao đâu!

Mười năm là một quãng thời gian dài so với đời sống ngắn ngủi của con người. Mười năm là một trong những cột mốc của đời người thế gian để ghi nhớ: Mười năm không gặp, mười năm lưu lạc, mười năm tình cũ, mười năm nhớ nhung… Cái biểu cảm như thế nào thì nó tùy thuộc vào cảm xúc của chính đương sự, hoàn cảnh bên ngoài chỉ là trợ duyên.
Tác giả là một Phật tử, pháp danh Tâm Tinh Cần, nhũ danh Quách Thị Lệ Hoa, đã nhận giải đặc biệt Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2011, với loạt bài tự sự của một phụ nữ Việt thời chiến,

Tác giả đã nhận giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ năm thứ XII, 2012. Ông tên thật là Nguyễn Cao Thái, sinh năm 1959 tại Huế, vào Saigon 1968, vượt biển đến Mỹ 1979, hiện định cư tại San Jose, CA.

Tác giả đã nhận giải Tác Phẩm Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2014. Lớn lên tại VN khi cả nước đã thành xã hội chủ nghĩa, ông kể, “Trong khi đợi bảo lãnh diện đoàn tụ gia đình,

Tác giả từng sống ở trại tỵ nạn PFAC của Phi Luật Tân gần mười một năm. Ông tên thật Trần Phương Ngôn, hiện hành nghề Nail tại tiểu bang South Carolina và cũng đang theo học ở trường Trident Technical College.

Tác giả dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ năm 2000, đã nhận các giải thưởng chính từ năm đầu tiên, hiện là một thành viên ban tuyển chọn chung kết.
Tác giả tham dự giải thưởng Việt Báo từ năm đầu tiên, đã nhận giải danh dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2002, với bài viết Tiểu Hợp Chủng Quốc.

Ngày tôi quen O Điểm thì O mới học xong lớp 10

Tiếng cánh cửa mở, tôi nhìn ra lòng rộn ràng như bao lần khác khi trông thấy nàng

Tác giả đã góp một số bài viết đặc biệt về chuyện đời tị nạn, và đã nhận giải danh dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2011.

Tác giả lần đầu dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ với một truyện tình của một người cựu tù cải tạo.
Tôi được sanh ra ở đất Mỹ này khi Mẹ tôi vừa hai mươi bốn tuổi. Mẹ tôi vừa xong đại học và có việc làm vững chắc.

Tác giả Nguyễn Thi, cư dân San Jose, là một Facilitator cho những buổi học thảo nói về Hệ Thống Học Đường tại California

Với 11 bài viết trong năm, trong đó có tới 4 bài vào "top ten" về số lượng người đọc nhiều nhất trên Vietbao Online, Quân Nguyễn là tác giả đã nhận giải

Xóm nhỏ của Em hồi ở Việt Nam chỉ mỗi độc nhất một ông bác sĩ Ngôn. Nam phụ lão ấu trong vùng ít nhiều gì cũng phải đặt chân đến phòng mạch của ông một lần

Tác giả 37 tuổi, cư dân Midway City, CA, công việc: Civil Engineer, đã góp nhiều bài viết về nước Mỹ đặc biệt, trong số này có "Rằng Xưa Có Gã Làm Nail,"
"Nhà em có nuôi một con chó"… Đúng ra con chó đang có mặt ở nhà tôi là chó của con gái tôi mới mua, loại chó đến từ Bắc Kinh, mặt nhăn nhăn như 'con khỉ" (con khỉ nói giọng Huế của ba tôi) không phải là Bulldog vì thân hình nó không nhăn nhúm như Bulldog.

Tức ơi là tức, nhà gì mà chỗ nào cũng đầy đồ, giữ thì không xài, bỏ thì không được, chán muốn chết. An vừa càu nhàu trong lòng, vừa đi từ góc này đến góc khác trong nhà để tìm mấy món đồ cần dùng. Hai đứa làm đám cưới đã 3 tháng rồi mà đến giờ đồ đạc của An đa số còn nằm trong mấy cái vali và túi xách chất ở góc kẹt trong nhà Jim!

Sáng nay tôi dậy sớm hơn thường lệ, vì hôm qua nghe tin thời tiết cho biết hôm nay có thể có tuyết. Lòng hơi nôn nao muốn tận mắt nhìn thấy, muốn tay mình cầm lấy những bông tuyết trắng, mà ở Việt nam mình tôi chỉ thấy qua hình ảnh, hoặc trên Truyền hình.

Chiếc phi cơ cất cánh chở tôi rời khỏi thành phố Milpitas của San Jose, nơi mà người ta giới thiệu với tôi tên Milpitas đó có nghĩa là Thành phố Ngàn Hoa.

Tôi ra trường, gần một năm nay ôm cái bằng kỹ sư chạy xuôi chạy ngược, gặp ai quen cũng đánh trống " thấy việc làm thì giới thiệu ". Họ ừ, rồi im luôn. Thời buổi kinh tế đi xuống, hãng xưởng đóng cửa hết rồi, bạn bè lâu lâu thì nghe tin "..... mới bị lay off" nghe mà phát rầu.
Giải Thưởng Việt Báo Viết Về Nước Mỹ khởi sự từ ngày 30 tháng Tư năm 2000. Giải thưởng được tổ chức hàng năm, với các phần thưởng trị giá đến $35,000, gồm tiền mặt và tặng vật dành cho các giải vào chung kết, bán kết, giải danh dự, và một số giải đặc biệt. Riêng giải chung kết Tác Giả Tác Phẩm trong năm là $10,000;

Họp mặt phát giải thưởng và ra mắt sách Việt Báo Viết Về Nước Mỹ năm thứ XV được tổ chức vào Chủ Nhật 17 Tháng Tám 2014, và 21 tác giả sẽ nhận các giải thưởng.

Tác giả là một nhà giáo hưu trí, cư dân Riverside, đã góp nhiều bài viết đặc biệt cho giải thưởng Việt Báo từ năm đầu tiên,

Tác giả tự sơ lược tiểu sử: Sinh ở Bình Định, lớn lên ở Biên Hoà, học Trung Hoc Ngô Quyền 1965-1972.

Việt Báo Viết Về Nước Mỹ trân trọng giới thiệu bài viết của Ông Đỗ Doãn Quế,
Sáng nay đang suy tư, chìm đắm trong tiếng nhạc tình ca thì vợ tôi bước ra phòng khách và bật TV xem tin tức. Thấy trên màn hình chiếu các hình ảnh tối hôm qua; Ngày 02 Tháng 06 Năm 2021, dân chúng vui mừng tháo khẩu trang quăng vào những thùng sắt đang ngùn ngụt lửa đỏ trước các nhà hàng, thấy lạ! Vâng, đó là ngày Ohio “mở cửa,” quyết định gỡ bỏ lệnh đeo khẩu trang bắt buộc tại các nơi công cộng khi tình hình dịch bệnh đang giảm dần nhờ chính quyền của tân Tổng Thống Biden gia tăng thúc đẩy các biện pháp chích ngừa trong dân chúng. Nhìn mọi người reo hò sung sướng, những ánh mắt hân hoan rực sáng, những nụ cười rạng rỡ trên môi vì được tự do trở lại sau hơn cả năm dài u ám vì dịch bệnh Covid-19 hoành hành tôi mới thấy thấm thía làm sao lời ca trong bài “Đời đá vàng” của Nhạc Sĩ Vũ Thành An.

Tác Giả VVNM Phạm Hoàng Chương sinh ngày 15 tháng 5, năm 1944 tại Phan Rang, Ninh Thuận. Ông tham gia Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ năm đầu của Giải Thưởng 2000. Năm 2009, ông đoạt giải chung kết Vinh Danh Tác Giả-Tác Phẩm, sau đó vẫn tiếp tục viết và gắn bó với giải thưởng. Tin Ông ra đi vào thứ Sáu, ngày 25 tháng Sáu, 2021, hưởng thọ 78 tuổi là một mất mát lớn cho bạn bè văn hữu và giải thưởng VVNM. Việt Báo và Giải Thưởng VVNM xin được trích đăng loạt bài viết tưởng nhớ Ông, với bài “Tiễn Anh Lên Đường” của tác giả/giám khảo Trương Ngọc Bảo Xuân.
