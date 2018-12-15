Người Lắc Chuông Ngoài Cửa Chợ

-...Jingle bells, jingle bell

Jingle all the way

Oh,what fun it is to ride

In a one horse open sleigh...

Oh, chuông ngân vang, chuông ngân vang

Ngân vang khắp mọi nơi....

Tác giả: Dong TrinhBài số 5572-20-31378-vb7121518Tác giả tên thật Trịnh Thị Đông, hiện là cư dân Arkansas. Bà sinh năm 1951, nguyên quán Bình Dương. Nghề nghiệp: Giáo viên anh ngữ cấp 2. Tới Mỹ vào tháng 8, 1985, bà dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ tháng 7, 2016 và đã nhận giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2017. Sang năm 2018, Dong Trinh có thêm giải Vinh Danh Tác Giả, thường được gọi đùa là giải Á hậu. Bài mới của tác giả viết về mùa giáng sinh.***Hôm nay là ngày đầu của tháng cuối trong năm 2018! Thứ Bảy đẹp trời, nắng chói chang, ấm áp. Trên những cành cây trụi lá, đàn chim từ phương Bắc bay về trốn lạnh đang hót líu lo. Tôi hốt một nắm thức ăn còn sót lại trong bao, rãi đều ra sân, những đôi cánh đen tuyền bay sà xuống, đầy cả thảm cỏ đã úa vàng!Đám trẻ hàng xóm chạy giỡn bên kia nhà đối diện, đàn chim hốt hoảng bay cao, vài con còn tiếc rẻ, rán mổ lấy mổ để cho lẹ rồi cũng chấp cánh nhập bầy theo bạn.Tôi lặng lẽ bước vô nhà, vắng lặng, không tiếng cười, không giọng nói trẻ thơ như những năm xưa nữa! Các con giờ đã lớn, đã có riêng tư, cũng như đàn chim đủ lông đủ cánh, bay khỏi tổ ấm đầu đời để hoà nhập vô thế giới bao la, rộng lớn này!Ngồi một mình cũng chán, tôi lái xe ra chợ mua một vài món cần thiết.À! Noel sắp tới rồi! Trước cửa chợ, ông lắc chuông ( Bell Ringer ) mặc áo đỏ, choàng phủ trước ngực và sau lưng có in dấu hiệu của The Salvation Army, kèm theo dòng chữ ‘I AM A BELL RINGER’. Ông cầm cái chuông đồng nhỏ, đứng ngay lối ra vào. Khách đi chợ sẽ bỏ tiền vô cái thùng màu đỏ có nắp khoá kín, treo trên cái giá ba chân. Ông luôn tươi cười chào hỏi khách ra vô chợ, tay thì cứ lắc chuông liên tục không ngừng. Có người đứng lại, lịch sự mỉm cười chào ông, xếp gọn tờ giấy bạc cho vô thùng, có người đi thẳng vô cửa, như không nghe thấy gì. Từ bãi đậu xe, tôi đã vội lấy tiền trong giỏ ra, đi về hướng ông lắc chuông. Số tiền nhỏ xíu, đủ cho cái cheese burger trong Mc. Donald trưa nay, tôi sẽ nhường lại, mời một người khác dịp lễ này, chút quà mọn, ấm lòng kẻ khổ. Tôi có ý muốn xin chụp ông tấm hình, gật đầu đồng ý. Sau đó, tôi hỏi ông:- Ông có thích với công việc này không?- Tôi vui lắm. Mỗi ngày ra đây đứng vài tiếng đồng hồ, tiếng chuông thay lời nhạc giúp tinh thần tôi hăng hái, mắt tôi sáng ngời khi nghe tiếng rổn rảng nho nhỏ của mấy đồng coins khách bỏ vô thùng. Tôi mĩm cười thân thiện với người hảo tâm và cũng nói lời chúc đến những vị khách thờ ơ nhìn tôi. Tôi hiểu, không phải ai cũng dư dả để giúp đỡ người khác.The Salvation Army là một tổ chức quốc tế được thành lập từ năm 1865 tại Luân Đôn để giúp đỡ về tinh thần lẫn vật chất cho những người kém may mắn trên toàn thế giới, không phân biệt chủng tộc hay tôn giáo. Bằng vào sự cố gắng tích cực của Eliza Shirley, cô bé di dân mới mười sáu tuổi người gốc Anh, tổ chức này đã được du nhập vào Mỹ từ năm 1860 với chi nhánh đầu tiên ở New York City. Và từ đó, hội thiện nguyện ngày càng phát triển trên toàn nước Mỹ.Nhiều ông bà đã hưu trí, các em sinh viên, học sinh trung học sau giờ tan trường cũng tình nguyện ra đứng ở các chợ lắc chuông, cho dù mưa gió lạnh buốt, cho dù tuyết trắng ngập trời, họ cũng không quản ngại, mỗi người một vài giờ công sức để đem lại hạnh phúc nhỏ nhoi nhưng cũng vô cùng ấm áp cho kẻ khốn cùng. Năm con gái tôi học lớp mười hai, cháu cũng tình nguyện tham gia làm Bell Ringer. Khi về nhà, thấy mặt mày cháu tái xanh vì lạnh, tôi lo lắng hỏi, cháu lại cười tươi nói:- Không sao mẹ ơi, mai con cũng sẽ tiếp tục ra đó với mấy bạn, người ta đi chợ , cho tiền nhiều lắm. Vậy là năm nay mấy người homeless cũng có được bữa ăn ngon.Nhớ lại Noel đầu tiên ở đây, tôi bất ngờ, thật vô cùng bất ngờ nhận được thùng quà cũng do Salvation Army gởi đến. Trong thùng, một con gà tây to tướng, đã được nướng vàng ngậy, thơm phức. Rồi nước ngọt, bánh, kẹo, mứt, mấy lon đồ hộp đủ loại, rau, đậu, trái cây...Thùng quà Noel đầu tiên trên đất Mỹ đã làm tôi bồi hồi, cảm động vô ngần.Giờ đây, hiểu ra cái thùng quà đó chính là tình nghĩa từ những trái tim nhân hậu đã góp công, góp sức cùng với thời gian quý báu, chịu đựng gió mưa, để đem lại cho tôi, cho những gia đình có lợi tức thấp những niềm vui vô tận.Năm đó, Bình còn nhỏ lắm, chỉ mới chào đời hơn hai tháng, tôi và Khương vui mừng quá, đem tất cả qua nhà anh chị để đóng góp vô bữa ăn tối sum họp gia đình. Trời bên ngoài lạnh cóng xương, tuyết rơi trắng xoá nhưng chúng tôi thật vui. Nơi góc nhà, cây thông xanh biếc thoang thoảng tỏa hương thơm ngát đặt ở góc phòng, được trang trí với nhiều bóng đèn nhỏ xíu, xanh, đỏ, tím, vàng. Dưới gốc ngổn ngang những gói quà màu sắc sặc sỡ, vui mắt.Sau vài năm sống ở đây, gia đình tôi từ mới khởi đầu chỉ võn vẹn mười chín người nay đã trên bảy chục. Mỗi năm, cứ sau ngày Thanksgiving là trên TV đã có tiếng nhạc tưng bừng của bài Jingle Bells, ngoài đường, nhà cửa trang hoàng lộng lẫy, đèn màu sáng choang trong đêm tối, chợ búa đầy bánh kẹo, áo quần đặc biệt đón mừng ngày lễ lớn cuối năm. Trẻ con thì nôn nao đếm từng ngày, trường học sẽ đóng cửa hai tuần, tha hồ ngủ trưa, không lo sáng phải ngồi lên co ro mang giày đội nón đến trường. Trong khi đó, người lớn thì điên đầu với những món quà cho con cháu.Miên man nhớ lại những ngày qua, vô tới bên trong, từ lúc nào không hay. Trước mặt tôi, có một cây thông cao ngất, trên đó nhiều miếng giấy hình trái tim nho nhỏ, ghi tên và địa chỉ các trẻ con của những gia đình nghèo khó. Khách hàng đi chợ, nếu có khả năng về vật chất, sẽ đến đó, lấy xuống một miếng đem về và gởi quà đến cho cháu nhỏ mà mình chưa hề quen biết.Ở Mỹ, Giáng sinh là một trong những ngày lễ quan trọng. Các chợ cạnh tranh sale hàng hóa với giá rẽ, kéo dài cho đến qua tết Tây. Đây là lúc mọi nhà, mọi người nô nức chuẩn bị các món quà cho con cháu, bạn bè, người thân. Nhà cửa được trang hoàng lộng lẫy với mong muốn được hưởng một mùa lễ an nhàn và hạnh phúc.Tôi nhớ lại một chuyện vui khi Bình mới lên năm. Lúc đó cháu đang học mẫu giáo, đã hiểu biết chút xíu về ngày lễ trọng đại này. Buổi tối hai mươi bốn, ngay lò sưởi đã được trang trí với những chiếc vớ đỏ, ghi tên mọi người trong gia đình, cây thông chớp đèn xanh đỏ làm những sợi dây kim tuyến càng thêm óng ánh. Trước khi đi ngủ, Bình rót một ly sửa nhỏ, lấy vài cái Oreo Cookies để lên dĩa rồi nhẹ nhàng đặt lên bệ lò sưởi. Tôi ngạc nhiên, không hiểu con bé dở trò gì, hỏi:- Sao con không ngồi ghế ăn cho đàng hoàng mà lại ngồi đó?Con bé cười ngặt nghẽo:- Ha ha...mẹ hỏng biết gì hết, khuya nay Santa sẽ xuống đây từ cái ống khói trong lò sưởi để mang quà cho mình. Ông phải đi xa lắm, từ North Pole tới đây, ghé nhiều nhà, nên mệt và đói bụng. Con chuẩn bị sẵn cho ổng đó mà mẹ!Trời! Tui ngần tuổi này mới biết cái chuyện mời Santa ăn bánh uống sữa trong đêm Giáng Sinh đó nha!Tiếng nhạc rộn rã vang lên, tiếng chuông đồng nhỏ và ông lắc chuông nhịp nhàng, đều đặn...Tôi, một di dân từ xứ mới chấm dứt chiến tranh nhưng rồi cũng phải sống đời tha hương. Ngay từ những ngày đầu đặt chân đến xứ sở đầy tình người này, tôi đã được giúp đỡ từ tinh thần đến vật chất. Các con tôi đã từ nơi đây vươn lên để có được tương lai tốt đẹp. Tôi cảm thấy như mình đang mắc nợ, món nợ ân tình mà kiếp này khó bề trả nổi.Cầu xin thế giới hoà bình, không còn chiến tranh, thiên tai, hỏa hoạn, không còn những cuộc khủng bố điên cuồng để dân chúng có được cuộc sống an lành, hạnh phúc.Riêng chúc các ông bà, các em Bell Ringers một Giáng Sinh ấm áp dù ngoài trời giá rét. Tiếng chuông trong mùa đông ở các cửa chợ của các ông bà, các em đã đem lại cho nhiều người bất hạnh ngọn lửa tình yêu bất tận.-“Việc trao đi tấm lòng tốt đối với những người xung quanh giống như thứ ánh sáng lấp lánh hay âm thanh trong gió của tiếng chuông đồng kêu leng keng từ bàn tay già nua, nhăn nheo của những trái tim nhân hậu. Nó sẽ khiến cho cuộc đời này tươi đẹp biết bao!” (trích trong Đại Kỷ Nguyên )(lời Việt /bản nhạc Jingle Bells )Fort Smith, Dec 01, 2018Dong Trinh