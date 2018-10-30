Vùng Trời Quê Bạn

Tác giả: Phan Công TônBài số 5533-20-31340-vb2102988Tác giả lần đầu dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ. Thời chiến trước 1975, ông xuất thân Khóa 9 Liên Trường Võ Khoa Thủ Đức, sau đó dự Khóa Căn Bản TQLC ở Quantico, Virginia năm 1963, nhiều lần bị thương và thăng chức ngay tại mặt trận. Sau gần 10 năm tù hậu chiến, ông vượt biển và định cư tại Salt Lake City, Utah từ tháng 8 năm 1987 đến nay. Bài viết của ông là hồi ký về một bạn thân người Mỹ tử trận tại Việt Nam.Đám cưới Amy và Jack, Tôn làm phù rể, đứng giữa.Từ trái: Jack, Tôn và Amy.Tôn, Đ/U TQLC, trên một chiến hạm HQ, trong một cuộc hành quân đổ bộ.Và Tôn, bên địa chỉ của Jack trên Bức Tường Đá Đen.***Năm 1998, khi trở lại Washington DC., tôi có dịp gặp lại một số đồng đội cũ, trong đó có Nguyễn Văn Phán, bạn cùng khóa và cùng đơn vị, và Lê Văn Khánh, vừa cùng khóa Thủ Đức, vừa cùng khóa Căn Bản Thủy Quân Lục Chiến tại Quantico, Virginia 1963. Gặp lại nhau, biết bao xúc động.Cũng trong chuyến đi này, tôi cònõ tìm được địa chỉ chính thức, rõ ràng và thật sự ‘gặp lại’ một người bạn cũ mà đã hơn 30 năm nay hình ảnh của người bạn này đã chập chờn, ám ảnh và làm tôi ray rứt khôn nguôi.Địa chỉ của anh là:JOHN A. HOUSE IIPanel 22 E Line 87‘Bức Tường Đá Đen, Washington, D.C.(Bức tường đen DC 1998 với địa chỉ của Jack)Năm 1963, Khóa chúng tôi gồm 5 người, tất cả đều là Thiếu Úy: Lê Văn Khánh, Lê Văn Cận, Vũ Mạnh Hùng, Nguyễn Văn Huấn và Phan Công Tôn (Trưởng toán).Năm đó chúng tôi còn được may mắn với cái thú đi bằng đường hỏa xa, cuộc hành trình xuyên lục địa khởi đầu từ nhà ga San Francisco, California. Sau 3 ngày đêm, chúng tôi đến nhà ga thành phố Quantico, Virginia vào một buổi chiều nắng đẹp vào tháng 4 năm 1963. Thành phố Quantico nằm về phía Nam của D.C. vào khoảng 35 dặm, nơi đây có một số trường huấn luyện, đào tạo các sĩ quan TQLC Hoa Kỳ và các quốc gia Đồng minh về các Khóa Căn bản TQLC, các khóa Tham mưu và các khóa chuyên môn khác. Chúng tôi thuộc Khóa Căn bản Sĩ quan TQLC Hoa Kỳ.Theo sự sắp xếp của Trường, có một số đông khóa sinh ra nhà ga đón chúng tôi trong đó có Jack, tức là John A. House, người bạn cùng phòng của tôi. Theo qui định của Trường, Jack có nhiệm vụ giới thiệu, hướng dẫn và giúp đỡ tôi về tất cả các sinh họat trong trường, kể cả việc học hành và các vấn đề liên quan ngoài xã hội, nhất là bước đầu bỡ ngỡ mới tiếp xúc với môi trường xa lạ.Qua tiếp xúc và sinh hoạt mỗi ngày, nhất là cùng chung phòng, cùng sàng sàng tuổi nhau nên chúng tôi trở nên đôi bạn thân. Jack hiền lành, dễ dãi, tế nhị, chừng mực và chân thật. Tôi rất ngạc nhiên với cái tình cảm rất đôn hậu và rất gần gũi với Á đông của Jack; về sau tôi rất thích thú khi biết được Jack có một cô bạn gái tên là Amy, người Hạ Uy Di nhưng có gốc Nhật Bản và Amy là một cô giáo Tiểu học ở Oregon.Jack bàn với tôi về kế hoạch của mình: sau khi mãn khóa, anh sẽ cùng tôi thay phiên lái xe về San Francisco. Chia tay nhau ở đó. Tôi trở về Việt Nam và Jack sẽ lên Oregon thăm Amy. Với kế hoạch này, bắt đầu tháng thứ 2 của khóa học, Jack xúc tiến biến cải cái xe truck đỏ của mình. Tôi góp ý với Jack về cái sơ đồ biến cái xe truck không mui của anh trở thành cái ‘mobile home’, nhất là làm sao phải có một cái giường thật thoải mái để thay nhau nằm nghỉ saunhững giờ lái mỏimệt trên chặng đường xuyên lục địa trở về miền Tây. Thế là Jack hì hục lao vào công việc, mỗi cuối tuần thay vì nghỉ ngơi hoặc đi chơi, Jack lái xe ra một cái shop ngoài Mainside để thực hiện công trình.Công việc đang trôi chảy trong vòng hơn 1 tháng thì một hôm Jack rạng rỡ kéo tôi lên cafeteria của Trường để báo một tin vui: toàn bộ công trình cải tiến xe truck sẽ hủy bỏ, Jack sẽ tiếp tục theo học một khóa lái máy bay sau khi mãn khóa ở Quantico để trở thành một hoa tiêu trực thăng của Lực Lượng TQLC/HK và một tin rất ly kỳ và rất hấp dẫn là Amy sẽ rời Oregon để chuyển về Quantico dạy học và hai người sẽ làm đám cưới trong vòng hai tháng.Đám cưới của Jack và Amy được tổ chức theo đúng chương trình đã dự trù tại thành phố Baltimore, Maryland trong vòng gia tộc và bạn bè thân thiết. Trong Trường, tôi là người bạn thân duy nhất được mời và đây là lần đầu tiên trong đời, tôi được đóng vai chú rể phụ. Đám cưới được tổ chức rất ư là ‘ráp nối phi thuyền’ và rất ư là… Mỹ!Tối thứ Sáu chúng tôi lên Baltimore tại một khách sạn đã dành sẵn cho tất cả mọi người của hai họ. Những người bà con sống ở các tiểu bang hoặc các thành phố lân cận sẽ lái xe về dự vào sáng hôm sau. Ngay cả cô dâu Amy cũng đến từ Oregon tối hôm thứ Sáu!Đám cưới được tổ chức tại một nhà thờ vào buổi trưa Thứ Bảy, ngày 17 tháng 8 năm 1963 và tiệc cưới tổ chức tại phòng khánh tiết của khách sạn chúng tôi đang ở vào buổi chiều.Đặc biệt là chú rể và chú rể phụ đều trong bộ lễ phục trắng TQLC.Sáng Chủ Nhật mọi người chia tay nhau ngay tại khách sạn với những ‘ôm hôn thắm thiết’ và những lời chúc an lành cho nhau. Mọi người xúm lại, phụ nhau khuân những món quà tặng chất đầy lên xe truck của Jack, những món quà đã được Jack lập danh sách liệt kê từ trước và cha mẹ, anh em, họ hàng và bè bạn đã tặng đúng theo nhu cầu của đôi vợ chồng mới.Tôi lái xe truck của Jack, Amy và Jack ngồi bên cạnh, chúng tôi trở về Quantico. Khi đến Trường, tôi trở về khu Sĩ quan độc thân và sau đó Jack và Amy trở về nhà thuê cách Trường khoảng 5 dặm.Theo qui định của Trường, sĩ quan nào lập gia đình phải thuê nhà riêng để ở, do đó Jack không còn là người bạn cùng phòng của tôi nữa.Tôi rất buồn vì điều này mặc dù tôi có một anh bạn cùng phòng mới, dĩ nhiên là không thân bằng Jack.Khi còn ở chung với Jack, tôi đã tập cho Jack cái ‘French way’ của tôi, nghĩa là khi tôi rủ bạn đi ăn, tôi trả tiền cho bạn; và lúc nào có thể, bạn rủ tôi đi ăn, bạn trả tiền cho tôi. Tôi không thích cái kiểu đi ăn chung mà mạnh ai nấy trả tiền, cái kiểu ‘American way’, coi không có tình chút nào cả. Jack chịu nghe lời tôi và vui vẻ áp dụng cái ‘Ton's French way’, Jack thường chọc tôi như vậy!Đến khi có vợ, ở riêng, cả Jack và Amy sợ tôi buồn nên cứ nài nỉ mời tôi ra nhà chơi, tôi tế nhị không muốn làm rộn cặp vợ chồng mới nhưng họ không chịu, do đó lâu lâu phải đi chơi chung. Chúng tôi làm một bộ ba thật là vui vẻ, đi ăn uống, xem phim, coi show, đi câu, đi picnic và có rất nhiều kỷ niệm trong mùa săn nai ở Virginia.Vì thường đi chơi bộ ba nên Jack đề nghị một phương thức mới cho ‘Ton's French way’, Jack lý luận rằng, nếu luân phiên nhau đãi thì tôi bị thiệt thòi vì tôiphải đãi cho hai người, trong khi đó hai vợ chồng chỉ đãi một mình tôi; do đó Jack đề nghị cả ba người luân phiên đãi nhau cho công bằng. Cuối cùng tôi đành phải chấp thuận giải pháp ‘vui vẻ cả làng’ đó! Chúng tôi càng ngày càng thân nhau hơn: vui vẻ, hồn nhiên và thật sự thoải mái trong tình bạn.Nhưng rồi ‘ngày vui qua mau’, khóa học kết thúc, tôi phải chia tay các bạn cùng khóa, tôi phải giã từ Jack và Amy để trở về Việt Nam và tiếp tục lao vào vùng lửa đạn. Ngày chia tay thật là cảm động, chia tay bây giờ nhưng không ai dám hứa lời gặp lại. Jack khóc, Amy khóc và tôi cũng khóc.Và từ đó, chúng tôi xa nhau!Từ năm 1964 khi trở về nước, mặc dù chiến cuộc gia tăng và đơn vị triền miên tham gia hành quân khắp 4 vùng chiến thuật, tôi vẫn cố gắng duy trì liên lạc với Jack và Amy, dĩ nhiên với phương tiện duy nhất là thư tín.Ngoài thư từ, hình ảnh gởi qua, lại cho nhau; chúng tôi cũng gởi và nhận của nhau những món quà tuy đơn sơ nhưng chất chứa trọn tình thương mến.Thời gian Tiểu đoàn 1/TQLC đóng tại trại Yết Kiêu, Thủ Đức, tôi tắm tại hồ bơi trong trại, đánh rơi mất chiếc nhẫn TQLC tôi mua ở Quantico năm 1963. Khi biết được chuyện này, Jack và Amy nhờ một người bà con sang phục vụ tại Việt Nam chuyển cho tôi một gói quà trong đó có kèm một chiếc nhẫn TQLC. Anh này đơn vị đóng ở Nha Trang, không biết làm sao chuyển đến cho tôi nên cứ giữ ở đó.Một năm sau phải đổi đi đơn vị khác, anh ta mới gởi gói quà này lại cho một ông Thiếu Úy Cảnh Sát Việt Nam ở NhaTrang và nhờ ông này tìm cách liên lạc với tôi. Vị Thiếu Úy này viết thư cho tôi biết sự tình.Tôi nhờ một người em ở Đà Lạt xuống Nha Trang nhận gói quà đó và gởi đến đơn vị cho tôi.Cuối cùng tôi nhận được gói quà này sau hơn một năm trời lưu lạc.Và cứ đến mỗi mùa săn, Jack và Amy thường gởi cho tôi mấy miếng khô nai và 1 cái đuôi của con nai họ săn được trong mùa. Còn tôi, lâu lâu tôi gởi cho Jack và Amy những món quà của địa phương mà tôi ghé qua trong các cuộc hành quân; như có lần tôi gởi cho họ các bảng tên khắc trên đá, đặc sản của vùng Ngũ Hành Sơn, Đà Nẵng; hay những món quà làm bằng gỗ thông đặc sản của quê hương Đà Lạt khi tôi có phép về thăm nhà.Có một lần tôi gởi cho Amy một bộ đồ gồm áo dài và một quần của phụ nữ Việt Nam. Đây cũng là một câu chuyện vui khó quên qua món quà đặc biệt này. Tôi đến nhà may Thiết Lập ở Sài Gòn nhờ mấy cô thợ may vẽ giúp ra giấy cách thức đo ni tấc như thế nào để có thể may cho Amy một bộ đồ VN, gởi bản vẽ đó qua cho Amy, Amy đo các kích thước cần thiết theo sự hướng dẫn, gởi trả lại tôi rồi tôi đem đến tiệm may thực hiện. Khi bộ đồ hoàn tất, tôi gởi sang cho Amy với lời dặn, bận vào rồi chụp ảnh gởi sang cho tôi để tôi xem có giống con gái VN không?Ít lâu sau, nhận được thư Jack, cứ tưởng sẽ có ảnh, nhưng không phải. Amy thắc mắc hỏi: “Tôn ơi! Sao tôi bận bộ đồ này vào cảm thấy nó lỏng le và lạnh quá, lại nữa, tôi và Jack cứ bàn mãi, không biết phải bận với loại đồ lót nào cho thích hợp?” Tôi phải bỏ công đi hỏi vài nơi để có câu trả lời thích ứng và ít lâu sau, khi nhận được xấp ảnh của Amy, trước khi bóc bì thư, tôi hình dung sẽ được ngắm một thiếu nữ Sài Gòn. Nhưng khi mở ra, tôi phì cười vì vừa bắt gặp một kiều nữ Hạ Uy Di trong bộ đồ VN, vì đo ni tấc theo lối hàm thụ, không chuẩn, không đúng kỹ thuật và không sắc sảo nên coi Amy rất ư là ‘miệt vườn’ và cộïng thêm một chút ‘cải lương’!Qua thư từ và hình ảnh, tôi được biết Jack đã hoàn tất các khóa huấn luyện để trở thành một phi công của TQLC Hoa Kỳ, và cuối cùng Jack quyết định không lái khu trục mà muốn trở thành một hoa tiêu trực thăng như hằng mơ ước.Năm 1966, tôi nhận được hai tin vui: Amy đang có bầu và Jack cũng vừa được thăng lên Đại Úy!Đầu năm 1967, Jack thông báo cho tôi biết một tin quan trọng, tin này làm tôi mất ngủ mấy đêm liền vì vừa vui mừng vừa sợ hãi: Jack tình nguyện sang phục vụ tại VN vài tháng trước lịch trình ấn định! “Vì mong gặp bạn, nên tôi muốn sang VN sớm hơn”, Jack viết cho tôi như vậy.Vào đầu tháng 2 năm 1967 Jack đến VN, Không Đoàn của Jack đồn trú ở vùng phi trường Phú Bài, khoảng 15 cây số phía Đông Nam thành phố Huế. Chúng tôi vẫn thường xuyên liên lạc và vẫn chỉ qua thư tín. Chưa lần gặp mặt.Jack kể cho tôi nghe về những phi vụ hành quân ở vùng Quảng Trị, Huế, Tây Nam Phú Bài hoặc Đà Nẵng.Jack viết:“Tôn ơi! Mỗi lần bay qua các địa danh mà bạn thường nhắc đến, tôi nhớ bạn thật nhiều. Tôi nói với Amy là tôi rất mong gặp bạn. Rất mong đến ngày chúng ta cùng có phép để được về Sài Gòn chơi hoặc được lên thăm gia đình bạn và quê hương Đà Lạt của bạn cho thỏa lòng mong ước. Amy vẫn thường nhắc lời bạn ví von quê hương Đà Lạt của bạn, với những đồi thông bạt ngàn giống như vùng núi đồi xanh biếc của Oregon, nơi Amy có thời đã sống! Tôi tả cho Amy nghe những vùng bãi biển thật đẹp mà tôi đã bay qua và thầm ước mơ: giải đất xinh đẹp dưới kia, kể cả vùng trời quê bạn sớm tới ngày có lại thanh bình!”Thời gian này Tiểu Đoàn 1/TQLC trở lại Bình Định đợt 2, và một buổi chiều đơn vị dừng quân trên một đồi rừng dừa dưới chân đèo Phù Cũ, tôi nhận được thư của Amy từ Hạ Uy Di gởi sang. Một lá thư ngắn hơn thường lệ. Lá thư làm tôi sảng sốt và gần như điên loạn: Amy báo tin Jack đã bị phòng không Việt Cộng bắn hạ trong một phi vụ hành quân khoảng 3 tuần trước đó. Amy được một người bạn cùng đơn vị Jack gọi về báo hung tin.Amy rất đau khổ và bấn loạn trong nỗi sợ hãi kinh hoàng và chỉ còn biết cầu nguyện xin Thượng Đế che chở cho Jack, cầu mong Jack bị bắt sống làm tù binh để may ra được trao trả sau này! Amy nhờ tôi, nếu có thể, đến vùng Jack bị hạ để may ra tìm thêm được dấu vết hay tin tức gì về Jack.Dù có muốn đi, tôi cũng không thể, vì đơn vị đang hành quân vùng Bình Định làm sao đến được vùng Phú Bài (Huế) như Amy gợi ý. Tôi vội vàng viết ngay một lá thư gởi cho vị Đơn vị trưởng của Jack, đây là cách khả thi duy nhất mà tôi có thể làm để biết thêm một số chi tiết liên quan đến số phận của Jack.Hơn một tuần sau, tôi nhận được một phong thư thật lớn do vị Đại Tá Không Đoàn Trưởng của Jack gởi đến cho tôi, ngoài thư chia buồn còn gồm tất cả những tài liệu liên quan đến cuộc hành quân của Jack như: phó bản của Lệnh hành quân, bản đồ và phóng đồ hành quân, những không ảnh chụp khi chiếc trực thăng bị rơi trong ngày hôm đó và một, hai ngày sau v.v…Qua lá thư của vị Đại Tá Không Đoàn Trưởng và các tài liệu đính kèm, tôi được biết thêm: vào ngày 30 tháng 6 năm 1967, Jack có nhiệm vụ thả một tiểu đội Trinh sát vào vùng hành quân, khoảng20 cây số phía Nam phi trường Phú Bài.Khi trực thăng Jack sắp đến bãi đáp qui định thì bị hỏa lực phòng không của Việt Cộng bắn hạ.Jack và 4 Chiến sĩ Trinh Sát thuộc Lực Lượng Thuỷ Quân Lục Chiến Hoa Kỳ được ghi nhận là tử trận. Có 7 người sống sót, trong đó có một Phi công phụ và 6 Chiến sĩ Trinh sát.Số người sống sót này đã được một trực thăng cấp cứu đến đón vài giờ sau đó tại cánh rừng cách nơi trực thăng bị bốc cháy và rơi xuống đất chừng khoảng hơn 3 cây số.Vị Đại Tá Không Đoàn Trưởng còn cho biết là đơn vị cũng có gởi một hồ sơ y như vậy về cho Amy và theo báo cáo của đơn vị thì Jack được ghi nhận là mất tích!Khi được thưvà tài liệu này, niềm hy vọng của tôi về việc Jack được cứu sống coi như lụi tàn.Mọi việc hầu như đã được kiểm chứng và xác nhận. Cái bách phân hy vọng Jack bị bắt sống vô hình chung bị rơi vào một con số thấp nhất. Tuy nhiên trong thư gởi cho Amy, tôi vẫn an ủi và mớm cho Amy một hy vọng nào đó dù rất mơ hồ!Mấy tháng sau, trong khi đang hành quân ở Vĩnh Long, tôi nhận được thư của Amy. Amy cho biết có vài thay đổi trong cuộc sống của gia đình mình như sau: Tháng Giêng năm 1967 Jack đã đưa Amy về sống với mẹ mình ở Hawaii và tháng sau, Jack rời Hoa Kỳ để qua tham chiến tại Việt Nam.Jack ra đi nhưng trong lòng được yên tâm hơn vì trong thời gian bầu bì, đặc biệt là khi sanh đẻ, Amy sẽ được chính mẹ mình chăm lo và săn sóc. Tôi tự nhủ, ừ thôi cũng được, “tấn về Nội, thối về Ngoại” dù sao Amy cũng là người gốc Á đông và đã hành sử như một người phụ nữ Á đông!Trong thư, Amy cũng báo cho tôi biết tin vui: đã sanh cháu trai Eric vào ngày mồng 2 tháng 6 năm 1967. Tuy nhiên Amy vẫn đang buồn và lo lắng về số phận của Jack kể từ khi nhận được thư và tài liệu của Đại Tá Không Đoàn Trưởng của Jack gởi về.Đọc thư Amy, tôi thấy bớt lo lắng trong lòng vì Amy và cháu Eric được mẹ lo toan chu đáo!Và đây là lá thư cuối cùng của Amy.Và cũng là lá thư từ biệt.Rồi năm sau, Mậu Thân, chúng tôi phải đối mặt với những cơn lốc chiến trường. ViệtCộng vi phạm lệnh hưu chiến, đã tấn công và chiếm giữ khu Thành Nội Huế hai ngày trước Tết Nguyên Đán. Tiểu Đoàn 1/TQLC đã tấn công và chiếm lại Thành Nội sau khi bị Việt Cộng chiếm trong 28 ngày đêm.Trong thời gian tham chiến tôi bị thương trận tất cả là 4 lần, riêng trong năm 1968, bị thương 3 lần. Lần thứ 4 là lần nặng nhất, làm cho tôi có những thay đổi, xoay chiều; tôi tức tửi bị giã từ mặt trận và trở thành Sĩ quan Tham mưu thuộc Phòng 3/Bộ Tư Lệnh Sư Đoàn TQLC kể từ năm 1969 .Rồi 30-4-75 đến. Ở lại. Bắt đầu một cuộc hành trình mới với những năm tháng miệt mài qua các trại tù từ Nam ra Bắc. Những khi quá buồn khổ, những khi tinh thần chùng xuống, chùng đến đáy địa ngục của cuộc đời; tôi đã miên man nghĩ về các chiến hữu cùng đơn vị đã hy sinh. Họ đã thật sự rửa sạch nợ trần.Không còn vương mang chia ly, sầu muộn.Không còn phải chịu cơ cực, đọa đày của kiếp người trầm luân.Những lúc đó tôi mới cảm nhận được cái ranh giới mong manh giữa sự sống và cái chết.Tôi như đang hóa thân vào vùng tan loãng, bềnh bồng của giải thoát và cứu rỗi.Những lúc đó tôi nhớ đến Nguyễn Văn Dàng (cùng trường, cùng quê Đà Lạt, cùng đơn vị TD1/TQLC, đã tử trận trong năm Mậu thân 1968, vài tháng sau khi tôi bị thương).Những lúc đó tôi nhớ đến Jack. Đặc biệt là Jack. Jack đã đến trên quê hương tôi một phần vì nghĩa vụ, phần khác cụ thể và thực tế hơn đã làm cho Jack náo nức, trông chờ: đó là mong có dịp gặp lại người bạn cũ. Nhưng cuộc hẹn gặp đầy nghiệt ngã, đầy đau thương, đầy nước mắt và chỉ được kết thúc bằng chia ly và vĩnh biệt!Jack ơi! Mãi đến hôm nay, tôi mới có dịp trở về thành phố này. Thành phố thủ đô mà 35 năm về trước tụi mình từng có dịp rong chơi. Sao những kỷ niệm cũ dường như cuồn cuộn hiện về nơi đây, trong công viên buồn này, quyện với ‘bức tường đen’ như câm nín, như chơ vơ, lạnh lẽo!Phản chiếu qua bức tường đen, tôi thấy bạn đang đứng bên những chiếc trực thăng và khu trục như những tấm ảnh bạn tặng tôi lúc còn huấn luyện ở Trường Phi Hành, nhưng sao mặt bạn buồn quá vậy? Trong đời binh nghiệp của tôi, qua nhiều đơn vị chiến đấu, tôi đã từng đến Đà Nẵng, Phú Bài và Huế nhiều lần, đặc biệt là trong các năm 1966 và 1968.Hôm nay, tôi tưởng tượng như đang đứng trên Trạm Kiểm Soát Không Lưu tại phi trường Phú Bài, mắt tôi đang theo dõi chuyến trực thăng của bạn chở “Toán Trinh Sát bất hạnh” trên đường đến “Bãi Đáp Định Mệnh”. Rồi lưới đạn phòng không bay lên, trực thăng bạn trúng đạn, quay mòng và rơi xuống.Lửa và lửa.Rồi phát nổ.Tôi đang đứng trên Trạm Kiểm Soát Không Lưu, nhìn thấy bạn đó, nhưng tôi làm được gì để cứu bạn?Jack ơi! Xác thân bạn đã trở thành tro bụi để rừng Phú Bài thêm xanh, và trên cao kia, vùng trời quê tôi vẫn còn đó và chắc bạn vẫn còn ước mơ như có lần đã viết cho tôi”Giải đất xinh đẹp dưới kia, kể cả vùng trời quê bạn sớm tới ngày có lại thanh bình!”Jack, ông bạn yêu dấu của tôi ơi! Cứ bay đi. Cứ tiếp tục bay như vậy trong vùng tim tôi đang toả sáng!Tôi đứng đây nói chuyện với bạn qua lời độc thoại và tôi đang khóc! Những giọt nước mắt thương tiếc, nhớ nhung và ân hận.Tôi khóc như tôi đã khóc trong rừng dừa dưới chân đèo Phù Cũ năm nào. Tôi khóc như tôi đã khóc những năm còn vất vưởng trong tù mỗi khi nhớ bạn! Tôi khóc và tôi khóc, không để ý tới những tiếng động, những bước chân và những tiếng lao xao chung quanh của du khách.Biết bao kỷ niệm hiện về, từ ngày đầu tiên bạn ra đón tại sân ga Quantico, những giờ học trong trường, ngoài bãi, khu huấn luyện đoạn đường chiến binh, huấn luyện chiến thuật, xạ trường, hành quân đêm, ‘ba ngày chiến trận’, huấn luyện hành quân lưỡng thế và đổ bộ ở Norfolk, đám cưới của bạn và Amy, những dịp bộ ba đi chơi chung, và mùa săn nai rộn rã năm nào.Tôi đứng đây với ngập tràn hồi tưởng.Tôi muốn cám ơn Jack và Amy với tất cả những gì mình đã có và cho nhau trong tình bạn thời tuổi trẻ.Tôi muốn xin lỗi Jack vì cái chết bi thương của bạn.Tôi muốn xin lỗi Amy vì Amy đã trở thành một góa phụ khi còn quá trẻ.Tôi muốn xin lỗi Eric vì cháu đã trở thành một đứa trẻ mồ côi cha.Tôi muốn cám ơn và xin lỗi đến tất cả 58 ngàn chiến sĩ Hoa Kỳ có tên trên ‘bức tường đá đen’ này. Quý vị đã đến giúp chúng tôi và đã hy sinh trên quê hương tôi.Tôi cũng muốn cám ơn và xin lỗi đến tất cả các cựu chiến binh Hoa Kỳ đã đến phục vụ và sát cánh chiến đấu với chúng tôi. Quý vị may mắn còn sống trở về nhưng rất nhiều người trong quý vị đã bị thương tật hoặc vẫn còn mang bệnh ‘hội chứng sau Việt Nam’.Tôi muốn cám ơn và xin lỗi tất cả từ tận đáy lòng của một Cựu Chiến Binh thuộc Binh Chủng Thuỷ Quân Lục Chiến Việt Nam.Hôm nay, dưới bầu trời D.C. trong nắng hạ, tôi đứng đây trước ‘bức tường đen’, tìm được ‘địa chỉ’ của bạn trong công viên buồn này.Tất cả đều đã được xác định.Những mơ hồ, khắc khoải đã theo sát và ám ảnh tôi trong suốt 31 năm qua có thể sẽ không còn lởn vởn, bềnh bồng. Nhưng những dày vò, những mất mát, những thương tiếc vẫn còn đó và vẫn còn đậm nét.Vết hằn đó vẫn còn và sẽ còn trong tôi cho đến trọn đời, Jack biết không?Jack ơi! Chúng ta đã từng là chiến sĩ, cùng chung một chiến tuyến, cùng chung một ước mơ; nhưng ước mơ của chúng ta đã không thành.Vì lẽ, sau hơn 23 năm ngưng tiếng súng trên quê hương tôi, giải đất và vùng trời kia vẫn còn đó.Nhưng tiếc thay!Vẫn chưa thật sự có lại thanh bình.Vài tin đặc biệt liên quan, trích thư tác giả gửi Việt Báo về phần kết của câu chuyện:- Sau khi Jack chết bên VN vào năm 1967. Tôi và Amy (vợ Jack) không liên lạc với nhau từ khoảng cuối năm 1967 cho tới tháng 1/2018.Tôi dịch bài "VTQB" sang Anh ngữ: "Fatal Skies", qua hơn mấy chục người bạn Mỹ đã đọc bài Fatal Skies, họ khen là hay và cảm động nhưng không giúp tìm ra Amy. Cho tới ngày 31 tháng 12/2017, một người Mỹ có vợ VN ở New Mexico, lái xe lên Utah ghé thăm người hàng xóm của cô vợ (lúc ở VN), tôi có đến nhà người bạn (hàng xóm của cô vợ) và nói chuyện với ông Mỹ này. Khi hai vợ chồng về lại New Mexico, tôi có gởi qua email hai bài:"Vùng Trời Quê Bạn" và "Fatal Skies". Gần một tháng, ông bạn Mỹ này tìm ra và email cho tôi về tin tức của Amy, kể cả địa chỉ nhà và điện thoại. Suốt hơn 8 tháng nay, tôi gom lại mọi tin tức chính xác về Jack. Jack bị VC bắn rơi trực thăng tại phía Tây Nam Phú Bài (Huế) ngày 30 tháng 6/1967. Xương cốt của Jack và 4 đồng đội cùng tử trận được nông dân VN tìm thấy trong năm 2012.Năm hài cốt này được đem về Hawaii năm 2015 để giảo nghiệm. Vợ chồng tôi, gia đình Jack (gồm có Amy và Eric, con trai duy nhất của Jack & Amy, vợ của Eric và một số thân nhân ở Hawaii; hai em trai của Jack -ở Mỹ- cùng vợ con và một số thân nhân và bạn bè của gia đình Jack) đã đi dự tang lễ của Jack ở Arlington National Cemetery hôm 27 tháng 9/2018, mới 5 ngày trước đây.Tang lễ do TQLC Hoa Kỳ tổ chức thật là trang nghiêm và cảm động, tôi có nhờ anh bạn làm việc cho SBTN ở D.C. có đến quay phim và chụp hình tang lễ này. Tôi sẽ viết một bài mang tên là: "55 năm rồi mới gặp"; gồm có phần 1: tóm lược bài "VTQB" và phần 2: từ khi liên lạc được với Amy, con trai Eric và các em + gia đình của Jack, v.v... Và tang lễ của Jack mang đầy kịch tính ... Khi nào viết xong bài: "55 năm rồi mới gặp", tôi sẽ liên lạc với Việt Báo.Phan Công Tôn