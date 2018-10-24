Halloween, Nhớ Xóm Gò Mả

Halloween, Nhớ Xóm Gò Mả
Tác giả: Y Châu

Tác giả là cư dân Miami, Florida, đã góp nhiều bài viết tinh tế, cho thấy tấm lòng của ông với quê hương, con người,  và nhận Giải Đặc Biệt Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2015. Sau đây, thêm một bài mới của ông.

 
***

 
Mùa Holiday, lá vàng lá đỏ theo gió cuốn đi đầy đàng. Ngày Halloween trên đất Mỹ đang trới,  đủ loại hình ma tượng quỉ đang "lộng hành" khắp nơi, khiến tôi bỗng nhớ xóm Gò Mả, bên sông Tiền Giang.

Đặc biệt trong khu xóm nổi tiếng nhiều ma này có nhà cô Năm Hoàn Dương, luôn luôn kín cổng cao tường, bên trong nhang khói mù mịt, nhiều người đến đây nhờ cô chỉ dạy về tài lộc, tình duyên gia đạo... không phải trả tiền công, chỉ cần thành tâm để lại chút nhang đèn.

Trước khi đi định cư ở US, tôi có đến, nhờ cô chỉ dạy, cô viết cho tôi mấy câu:

Trăm năm trong "Cõi Ta Bà"

Tiền tài, danh lợi vô ra sự thường

Tương lai tuổi trẻ yêu thương

Huê Kỳ đất hứa, con đường thênh thang

Số Trời định sẵn nhớ chăng!

Đúng là số trời.  Sau khi sang Mỹ ít lâu, tôi được tin chính cô Năm Hoàn Dương và gia đình cũng đã tới “Huê Kỳ đất hứa” và sống tại Sacramento, CA.

 
*

Ngày ấy, khi chiến tranh bắt đầu tràn lan khắp miền Nam Việt Nam. Đêm đen không còn yên ắng, không còn nghe tiếng chim kêu, vượn hú, tiếng vạc ăn đêm gọi đàn,... được thay thế bởi tiếng bom đạn đì đùng, ánh sáng hỏa châu lơ lửng trên bầu trời.

Bản tin tức lúc 5:30 sáng mỗi ngày, từ đài phát thanh: một nơi nào đó của Tam Kiến, Nhị Phong bị pháo kích, cầu sập, nhà cháy, người chết, người bị thương,... Nạn nhân là ai? Là người dân thường, nằm giữa lằn tên mũi đạn vốn vô tình, bị tổn thương nhiều nhất. Để bảo đảm sinh mạng và tài sản của mình, họ thường có hai nơi ở: một ở nơi ruộng vườn để trồng trọt  chăn nuôi, một ở nơi đô thị, tương đối an toàn hơn.

Một trong những đô thị đó là một chợ quận xa xôi, ở phía Tây Nam, cách biên giới Việt Nam - Cao Miên hơn 16 cây số, tính theo đường chim bay; chợ quận nầy nằm ở hữu ngạn sông Tiền Giang, bên tả ngạn là tỉnh Kiến Phong.

Nhờ chiến tranh, giúp cái chợ quận nầy trở nên sung túc: đường Bạch Đằng ở bờ sông, đường Lê Lợi ở trung tâm, về hướng bắc có đường Nguyễn Huệ, dọc ngang có đường Phan Thanh Giản, Đề Thám, Nguyễn Tri Phương... nhưng người dân thường quen gọi: xóm Chành Tương, Xóm Ô Môi, xóm Vịnh Đồn, xóm Vịnh Lở, xóm Chùa Ông,...

Xóm Cao Đài: nằm cặp bờ sông, phía trong là sở Tầm Tang, là nơi đất lành cho người lánh nàn. Ở bờ sông bốn mùa trăng thanh, gió mát, tấp nập khách thương hồ kẻ bán người mua; nhưng không may, dòng nước đã xoáy mòn, ăn sâu vào trong, đất không còn chân, nó lở xuống cuốn trôi tất cả.

Những người dân thường đó được cấp nền đất ở khu mới là xóm Chu Vi. Đây là khu đất trống, có nhiều hầm hố, nhiều gò mả Đó là những cái mả lạng không còn thân nhân, con cháu hay là con cháu của họ đã tha phương cầu thực không còn nhớ đến những nấm xương tàn, nơi hoang vắng nầy.

Người ta đồn đãi, có nhiều đêm hồn ma bóng quế hiện về khóc than thảm thiết, khi mùa đông lạnh lẽo. Lúc đào đất cất nhà, mấy ông thợ làm nhà "xầm xì", nhiều lần đào trúng xương người! Nhiều bô lão kể lại, ngày xưa nơi đây từng là bãi chiến trường.

Cái Vịnh Lở, dài cả dặm đầu dưới là xóm Cao Đài, đầu trên là chùa Phước Long. Ngôi chùa có lâu đời, với hàng dương cao vút, uy nghiêm nhìn ra sông Tiền Giang, phiá sau chùa là khu đất gò rộng rãi làm nơi chôn cất cho gia đình phật tử. Sát bên khu nghĩa địa nầy là xóm Gò Mả; nơi cư ngụ của những người dân nghèo, những người mới đến, những người không biết sợ ma quỷ,...

Chiến cuộc tràn lan, từ bên kia biên giới Cao Miên, xác người bị giết chết thả trôi theo con nước về Việt Nam, người còn sống, chạy giặc về quê mẹ lánh nàn. Cái quận lỵ nầy là nơi tạm dừng chân, của người dân khốn khổ, xóm Gò Mả tăng thêm dân số; cái nghĩa địa của chùa cũng bị "xâm lấn", thành nơi cư trú của người chết và người sống!

Rồi một ngày, thiên tai lại ập đến, cái Vịnh Lở lại lở thêm, nó cuốn trôi ngôi chùa, cái nghĩa địa và xóm Gò Mả!

Ngôi chùa được dời đi nơi khác, gọi là chùa Trong, chùa Ngoài bị đất lở; Hòa Thượng trụ trì nhờ phật tử mời những người dân xóm Gò Mả về sống tạm sau đất chùa, nhưng họ đã tản lạc khắp nơi...

 
*

 Nơi tôi đang sống ở Miami, Florida có hơi ồn ào. Tôi dự tính sang năm mới sẽ dời đi một nơi yên tĩnh hơn, tôi gọi cô Năm Hoàn Dương hiện sống tại Sacramento, CA nhờ cô chỉ dạy. Cô trả lời là "nội lực" của cô bây giờ yếu rồi, không như xưa nữa, nên không "phủ sóng" đến Miami, FL được.

Cô còn bảo tôi hãy nhờ người địa phương trợ giúp.

Tôi nhờ bà Ann một trưởng lão, xin ý kiến, bà nói:

 - Nơi yên tĩnh, không ồn ào ở xứ nầy chỉ có mấy khu gần nghĩa địa, láng giềng không "complaint". Nhớ ban đêm đừng mở cửa ra ngoài, coi chừng gặp m...a.

Đúng như bà Ann nói, sống gần nghĩa địa, không ồn ào, không bị làm phiền, khi cần đi xa: có ngay, tiện lợi đôi bề.

- Bộ bà từng ở xóm Gò Mả?

Bà ngạc nhiên hỏi lại “Xóm Gò Mả” ra sao. Tôi nói thêm, bà muốn biết thì tìm đọc bài trên "Vietbao.online".

Y Châu

 

Tác giả là cư dân Miami, Florida, đã góp nhiều bài viết tinh tế, cho thấy tấm lòng của ông với quê hương, con người, và nhận Giải Đặc Biệt Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2015.

