Hớt Tóc Ở Mỹ

Tác giả lần đầu dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ tháng 9, 2018. Ông tên thật Trần Vĩnh, 66 tuổi, thấy giáo hưu trí, định cư tại Mỹ từ năm 2015, hiện là cư dân Springfield, MA. Sau đây là bài viết thứ ba của ông.
***
Trước khi vào chuyện hớt tóc ở tại nước Mỹ, xin lướt qua chút chuyện xưa tại Việt Nam.
Thuở ấy, tức cách đây hơn nửa thế kỷ, cha tôi là chủ một tiệm hớt tóc có tiếng tại một tỉnh thuộc Cao nguyên Trung phần. Làm chủ, song tay nghề của ông cũng thuộc hạng “thượng thừa” nên được nhiều khách hàng ưa thích.
Trong đám con cái lít nhít gần chục , ông từng muốn chọn tôi làm “đệ tử chân truyền” để... bàn giao tay nghề, nhưng rồi ông quyết định cho tôi về Sài Gòn trọ học ở nhà người chú bà con. Kết quả là sau khi vào Đại học Sư phạm, tôi hành nghề “gõ đầu trẻ,” nhưng trong những năm trọ học, để kiếm tiền đắp đổi thêm, chính tôi cũng từng có dịp tự hành nghề hớt tóc.
Còn nhớ thời ấy, cha tôi gửi cho bộ đồ nghề cũ nhưng còn xài được, ông chú cho mượn cái ghế đẩu và cái gương tròn. Tất cả đồ nghề, tôi bỏ gọn vào cái thùng đạn đại liên, phía ngoài sơn hai chữ “ Hớt tóc” thật to, cột chặt cái ghế đẩu và cái gương ra phía sau “bọt-ba-ga” của chiếc xe đạp trành, tôi bắt đầu hành nghề hớt tóc dạo.
Sau ba buổi đạp xe rã rời mà chẳng ai thèm gọi, khi vòng về, tôi ghé vào một gốc cây ở cuối đường Hồng Thập Tự, Nguyễn Thiện Thuật, dựng xe nghỉ mệt, thì một ông tuổi trạc năm mươi, mặt đỏ phừng vì bia rượu, đang đứng... “ xả hơi” ở một bụi cây gần đó, bước tới hỏi hớt tóc, thế là tôi bắt đầu hành nghề. Kết quả là vị khách đầu tiên hài lòng, trả năm đồng tiền công và hào hứng “bo” thêm hai đồng cho “ông” thợ hớt tóc mặt còn non choẹt. Ông khách mở hàng vừa khệnh khạng bước đi, thì một chị, nhà đối diện bên kia đường, dắt sang hai thằng cu tý, yêu cầu hớt tóc “móng ngựa” cho mát! Vì hồi hộp với vận hên, tôi để tay run, nên mái tóc móng ngựa của cu Tý đầu tiên phía sau giống như... dợn sóng, sửa mướt mồ hôi! Cu tý sau nhờ có kinh nghiệm, tôi hớt suông sẻ hơn. Ơn trời, mẹ hai đứa bé, thuộc người xuề xòa dễ tính còn hứa hẹn lần sau... qua hớt nữa!
Vậy là từ đó, gốc cây này thành “tiệm” hớt tóc “bình dân” của tôi và tôi có thêm dăm ông khách quen, tuổi già chắc về hưu, thường hay ra hớt tóc, cạo mặt hay lấy ráy tai, ủng hộ “thằng nhỏ có tiền ăn học”!
Sau khi miền Nam đổi đời, chán ngán với nghề gõ đầu trẻ, đủ kiểu chỉ tiêu “không tưởng” của “xã hội mới,” tôi đã về hưu sớm.
Qua Mỹ du lịch rồi định cư để đoàn tụ, lần đầu tiên đi hớt tóc, thoạt nghe giá tiền và nhẩm tính sang tiền Việt đã... chần chừ, suy tính mãi. Tại nơi tôi định cư, giá hớt một cái tóc người lớn, bình thường, không hề có cạo mặt hay lấy ráy tai là 17 USD, so ra gấp hơn... 8 lần vừa hớt tóc, cạo mặt, ráy tai và cả mát- sa ở quê nhà?
Thời buổi hiện nay, tông- đơ bóp tay không còn ai sử dụng, chỉ cần cái tông- đơ điện là “ủi” ngon lành. Biết hớt tóc, nhờ người mua cái tông- đơ điện là có thể hớt tóc cho hết đám cháu ở nhà, nhưng không thể tự hớt cho mình!
Vào quán tiệm hớt tóc ở Mỹ, thợ hớt tóc hầu hết là người Mễ, rất ít người Mỹ da trắng làm thợ. Hớt tóc, có cạo râu, nhưng phải tính riêng, cũng đúng vì râu người bản xứ hầu hết đều... rậm và nhiều, phải lấy tông- đơ hớt cho sát da, sau đó mới dùng dao cạo, cũng như tốn kém nhiều nước và... xà bông! Song tuyệt đối không có màn cạo mặt, lấy ráy tai như ở Việt Nam, và chắc chắn một môn “công phu” mà thợ hớt tóc ở Việt Nam cũng rất sành là “Đánh mí mắt, ngoáy lỗ ghèn” mà những người lỡ ghiền mỗi khi hớt tóc đều có yêu cầu.
Không như ở quê nhà, thợ hớt tóc muốn “ra nghề” ở Mỹ cần phải có bằng hành nghề, sau khi học một khóa về cắt tóc và cạo mặt đủ số giơ qui địnhø, còn phải thi lấy bằng vừa lý thuyết thẩm mỹ, vệ sinh, an toàn nghề nghiệp và thực hành, yêu cầu đạt từ 75% qui định trở lên thì được cấp bằng.
Nghề hớt tóc theo đánh giá của trang CareerCast.com là một nghề thoải mái đầu óc nhất, an nhàn lại lương cao mà không phụ thuộc vào nhiều thời gian. Kể ra, cứ nhìn các anh Mễ hớt tóc... như đi chơi, và cũng rất nghệ sĩ là đủ thấy ham!
Nghe tôi than, đi hớt tóc mà không được cạo mặt, ráy tai thật mất sướng! Một anh bạn ở Mỹ lâu năm giải thích, hớt tóc (Hair cut) phải có bằng riêng, cạo mặt (Barber) cũng phải có bằng riêng, còn ráy tai thì vì vệ sinh và nhất là an toàn cho khách nên không có thợ nào làm và cũng bị cấm. Công phu học tập hớt tóc phải mất nhiều giờ hơn cả học làm móng (Nail) và chăm sóc da (Esthetician).
Đúng là hớt tóc ở Mỹ phải công phu, bài bản nhưng vẫn... không sướng, tôi nói. khiến ông bạn phì cười.
Lâu rồi cũng thành quen, và thích nghi cùng với môi trường mới. Đi hớt tóc bỗng trở thành vui vui, vì mỗi khi tôi ngồi lên chiếc ghế tựa của cái “shop” quen, anh thợ hớt tóc người Mễ đều nói câu nói quen thuộc: “Hair cut the same...” (Hớt tóc kiểu cũ) và cười tươi rạng rỡ.
Tác giả là nhà báo quen biết trong nhóm chủ biên một số tuần báo, tạp chí tại Dallas. Ông dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ 2006, đã nhận Giải Danh Dự, thêm Giải Á Khôi, Vinh Danh Tác Giả VVNM 2016, và vừa chính thức nhận giải Chung Kết Tác Giả Tác Phẩm 2018. Sau đây thêm một bài viết mới của ông.
Tác giả đã nhận giải đặc biệt Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2015. Ông vượt biển tháng 12 năm 1983, đến Mỹ tháng 1 1985, hiện là một kỹ sư làm việc tại San Jose. Bài viết về nước Mỹ đầu tiên kể về bà mẹ Việt du lịch Mỹ thăm con, được phổ biến vào dịp Mothers Day 2013, hiện đã có hơn 541,000 lượt người đọc. Sau đây là bài viết thứ năm của ông.
Tác giả tham dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ năm 2004. Võ Phú là tên thật. Sinh năm 1978; sinh quán Nha Trang-Việt Nam; định cư, tại Virginia-Mỹ, 1994. Tốt nghiệp cử nhân Hóa, Virginia Commonwealth University. Hiện đang làm việc và học tại Medical College of Virginia. Sau 12 năm bặt tin, tác giả trở lại với Viết về nước Mỹ từ 2016. Bài viết mới của Võ Phú năm 2018 là chuyện vui từ lớp dạy tiếng Việt.
Tác giả từng sống ở trại tỵ nạn PFAC Phi Luật Tân gần mười một năm. Ông tên thật Trần Phương Ngôn, hiện hành nghề Nail tại South Carolina và cũng đang theo học ở trường Trident Technical College. Với bài "Niềm Đau Ơi Ngủ Yên" viết về trại tị nạn Palawan-Philippines, Triều Phong đã nhận giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2014. Sau đây là bài viết mới nhất của ông.
Tác giả định cư tại Pháp nhưng thường lui tới với nước Mỹ, tham gia Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ tháng Ba 2010. Họp mặt giải thưởng năm 2011, bà đã bay từ Paris sang California để nhận giải Vinh Danh Tác Giả -thường được gọi đùa là giải Á Hậu. Sau đây, thêm một bài mới của tác giả.
Tác giả tên thật Nguyễn Hoàng Việt sinh tại Sài Gòn. Định cư tại Mỹ năm 1990 qua chương trình ODP (bảo lãnh). Tốt nghiệp Kỹ Sư Cơ Khí tại tiểu bang Virginia năm 1995. Hiện cư ngụ tại miền Đông Nam tiểu bang Virginia. Tham dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ cuối năm 2016. Với “Viên Đá Kỳ Diệu,” một trong bốn bài viết về nước Mỹ của ông, Thảo Lan đã nhận giải đặc biệt Viết Về Nước Mỹ năm thứ 19.
Tác giả lần đầu dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ. Tại Việt Nam. bà là cô giáo dạy bậc tiểu học, sau khi tốt nghiệp trường Quốc gia sư phạm Sàigòn. Dạy ở Việt nam 22 năm. Qua Mỹ diện con bảo lãnh, năm 1992. Đi may hãng Mỹ hơn 10 năm thì hưu trí, ở nhà dạy cháu học chữ Việt, và dạy chữ Việt ở trường Lạc-Việt ở Louiville, KY. Bà đã xuất bản ba quyển sách:
Với bài viết đầu tiên từ tháng Sáu 2017, tác giả đã nhận giải Đặc Biệt Viết Về Nước Mỹ năm thứ XIX. Thư kèm bài, cô cho biết đang làm tax accountant ở Los Angeles, thường xuyên theo dõi và xúc động khi đọc những câu chuyện đời của người Việt trên xứ Mỹ. Bước sang năm thứ 20 của giải thưởng, tác giả đang tiếp tục cho thấy sức viết ngày càng mạnh mẽ hơn. Sau đây, thêm một bài viết mới.
<div class="nw_box_list_brief nw_boxing_padding"><div class="pl_list pl_list_col_2"><div class="pl_row pl_row_1 pl_row_first"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content pl_content_first" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cháu Nội" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246459a246762/chau-noi">Cháu Nội</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">31/12/2017</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 4126)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Sao Nam Trần Ngọc Bình" href="/author/post/4179/1/sao-nam-tran-ngoc-binh">Sao Nam Trần Ngọc Bình</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả từng nhận giải Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2015. Ông là cựu sĩ quan VNCH, giảng viên trường Sinh ngữ quân đội, cựu tù cải tạo. Ông cũng là tác giả sách "Hành Trình về Phương Đông" do "Xây Dựng" xuất bản năm 2010. Mới nhất, là cuốn "Within & Beyond" do tác giả viết bằng Anh ngữ và tự xuất bản. Sau đây, thêm một bài viết mới.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cháu Nội" href="/p246459a246762/chau-noi"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2017-12-31"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Người Đóng Hụi Chết Khả Kính" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246459a246761/nguoi-dong-hui-chet-kha-kinh">Người Đóng Hụi Chết Khả Kính</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">30/12/2017</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 4844)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Phan" href="/author/post/3956/1/phan">Phan</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả là nhà báo quen biết trong nhóm chủ biên một số tuần báo, tạp chí tại Dallas. Ông đã nhận giải Vinh Danh VVNM 2016, đồng thời, cũng là tác giả Viết Về Nước Mỹ đầu tiên có nhiều bài đạt số lượng trên dưới một triệu người đọc. Bài mới là truyện kể cuối năm dễ làm mềm lòng người.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Người Đóng Hụi Chết Khả Kính" href="/p246459a246761/nguoi-dong-hui-chet-kha-kinh"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2017-12-30"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_2"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Mấy Độ Duyên Lành" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246459a246760/may-do-duyen-lanh">Mấy Độ Duyên Lành</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">29/12/2017</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 4423)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Mấy Độ Duyên Lành" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p246459a246760/may-do-duyen-lanh" style="width:120px;height:75px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/8Eh6KoJO1QgBAIgC/w150/1-tu-tho.jpg" title="1-tu-tho" alt="1-tu-tho" width="120" height="160" data-info="340,454"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/8Eh6KoJO1QgBAIgC/w150/1-tu-tho.jpg" title="1-tu-tho" alt="1-tu-tho" width="120" height="160" data-info="340,454"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/8Eh6KoJO1QgBAIgC/w150/1-tu-tho.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="160"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Huyên Lam" href="/author/post/6652/1/huyen-lam">Huyên Lam</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả lần đầu đến với Việt Báo Viết Về Nước Mỹ, bài và hình ảnh do thân hữu chuyển đến bằng eMail. Mong Huyen Lam sẽ bổ túc địa chỉ liên lạc và tiếp tục viết thêm.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Mấy Độ Duyên Lành" href="/p246459a246760/may-do-duyen-lanh"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2017-12-29"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Quốc Ngữ, Chữ Nước Ta..." class="pl_atitle" href="/p246459a246759/quoc-ngu-chu-nuoc-ta-">Quốc Ngữ, Chữ Nước Ta...</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">28/12/2017</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 3827)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Chu Tất Tiến" href="/author/post/6113/1/chu-tat-tien">Chu Tất Tiến</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả là một nhà giáo, nhà báo, nhà hoạt động xã hội quen biết tại Little Saigon. Tới Mỹ theo diện Hát Ô Một từ 1990. Suốt 27 năm qua, ông không ngừng viết văn viết báo tiếng Việt, tiếng Anh. Trong năm qua, có tới 7 cuốn sách mới. Góp sức với Viết Về Nước Mỹ, ông đã nhận giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ những năm đầu, và vẫn tiếp tục góp bài mới.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Quốc Ngữ, Chữ Nước Ta..." href="/p246459a246759/quoc-ngu-chu-nuoc-ta-"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2017-12-28"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_3"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Noel - Năm Mới" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246459a246758/noel-nam-moi">Noel - Năm Mới</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">27/12/2017</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 3219)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Noel - Năm Mới" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p246459a246758/noel-nam-moi" style="width:120px;height:75px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/zk_-L95M1QgBAGU8/w150/image001.jpg" title="image001" alt="image001" width="120" height="90" data-info="626,470"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/zk_-L95M1QgBAGU8/w150/image001.jpg" title="image001" alt="image001" width="120" height="90" data-info="626,470"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/zk_-L95M1QgBAGU8/w150/image001.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="90"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Đoàn Thị" href="/author/post/1040/1/doan-thi">Đoàn Thị</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả định cư tại Pháp nhưng thường lui tới với nước Mỹ, tham gia Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ tháng Ba 2010. Họp mặt giải thưởng năm 2011, bà đã bay từ Paris sang California để nhận giải Vinh Danh Tác Giả -thường được gọi đùa là giải Á Hậu. Sau đây, thêm một bài mới của tác giả.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Noel - Năm Mới" href="/p246459a246758/noel-nam-moi"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2017-12-27"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Từ Mỹ Về Giúp Người U Minh Vá Môi" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246459a246757/tu-my-ve-giup-nguoi-u-minh-va-moi">Từ Mỹ Về Giúp Người U Minh Vá Môi</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">26/12/2017</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 3552)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Từ Mỹ Về Giúp Người U Minh Vá Môi" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p246459a246757/tu-my-ve-giup-nguoi-u-minh-va-moi" style="width:120px;height:75px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/LccFeypM1QgBALdI/w150/duong-vao-u-minh.jpg" title="duong-vao-u-minh" alt="duong-vao-u-minh" width="120" height="90" data-info="960,720"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/LccFeypM1QgBALdI/w150/duong-vao-u-minh.jpg" title="duong-vao-u-minh" alt="duong-vao-u-minh" width="120" height="90" data-info="960,720"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/LccFeypM1QgBALdI/w150/duong-vao-u-minh.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="90"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Hồ Nguyễn" href="/author/post/1558/1/ho-nguyen">Hồ Nguyễn</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả là cư dân Buffalo, NY. đã dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ hơn 10 năm trước Bài viết đầu tiên của ông là "Kinh 5 Dị Nhân" kể về vùng quê, nơi có hơn 1000 người -phân nửa dân làng- vượt biên mà có tới hơn 400 người tử vong... Hiện ông đang là cư dân Orlando, FL. Bài đăng 2 kỳ</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Từ Mỹ Về Giúp Người U Minh Vá Môi" href="/p246459a246757/tu-my-ve-giup-nguoi-u-minh-va-moi"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2017-12-26"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_4"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Noel Đầu Tiên Trên Đất Mỹ" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246459a246756/noel-dau-tien-tren-dat-my">Noel Đầu Tiên Trên Đất Mỹ</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">24/12/2017</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 3567)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Dong Trinh" href="/author/post/6585/1/dong-trinh">Dong Trinh</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Đêm Giáng Sinh, mời đọc bài kể về thùng quà đặc biệt nhận từ bưu điện Mỹ. Tác giả hiện là cư dân Arkansas, đã nhận giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2017. Bà tên thật Trịnh Thị Đông, sinh năm 1951, nguyên quán Bình Dương. Nghề nghiệp: Giáo viên anh ngữ cấp 2. Với bút hiệu Dong Trinh, bà dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ tháng 7, 2016, và luôn cho thấy sức viết mạnh mẽ và cách viết đơn giản mà chân thành, xúc động. Bài mới nhất, tác giả viết về Lễ Giáng Sinh.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Noel Đầu Tiên Trên Đất Mỹ" href="/p246459a246756/noel-dau-tien-tren-dat-my"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2017-12-24"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cứu Trợ Nạn Nhân Đám Cháy Thomas" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246459a246755/cuu-tro-nan-nhan-dam-chay-thomas">Cứu Trợ Nạn Nhân Đám Cháy Thomas</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">23/12/2017</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 1987)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Cứu Trợ Nạn Nhân Đám Cháy Thomas" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p246459a246755/cuu-tro-nan-nhan-dam-chay-thomas" style="width:120px;height:75px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/khAX_MNJ1QgBABI0/w150/1-chay-mike-eliason-ap.jpg" title="1-chay-mike-eliason-ap" alt="1-chay-mike-eliason-ap" width="120" height="90" data-info="1024,768"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/khAX_MNJ1QgBABI0/w150/1-chay-mike-eliason-ap.jpg" title="1-chay-mike-eliason-ap" alt="1-chay-mike-eliason-ap" width="120" height="90" data-info="1024,768"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/khAX_MNJ1QgBABI0/w150/1-chay-mike-eliason-ap.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="90"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Tài Ngọc" href="/author/post/3508/1/nguyen-tai-ngoc">Nguyễn Tài Ngọc</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả đã nhận giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2012, với những bài viết linh hoạt về đời sống tại Mỹ kèm theo hình ảnh tại chỗ do chính ông chụp. Nhiều bài và hình ảnh của ông chụp hiện được phổ biến trên mạng internet, một số đã thành sách "Xin Em Tấm Hình" và tập truyện "Bắc Kỳ". Bài và hình ảnh mới nhất là chuyện tác giả đi làm tình nguyện viên tại Trung Tâm Cứu Trợ nạn nhân của đám cháy Thomas vừa được thành lập tại Los Angeles.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cứu Trợ Nạn Nhân Đám Cháy Thomas" href="/p246459a246755/cuu-tro-nan-nhan-dam-chay-thomas"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2017-12-23"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_5 pl_row_last"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Noel Một Mình" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246459a246754/noel-mot-minh">Noel Một Mình</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">22/12/2017</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 12685)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Thái Minh Thông" href="/author/post/5176/1/thai-minh-thong">Thái Minh Thông</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả là một cựu du học sinh Nhựt Bổn, từng nhập Nhựt tịch, và có tên Nhựt là Yasushi Takasaki. Trước 30 Tháng Tư 1975, ông là chuyên viên Văn phòng Thống Đốc Ngân Hàng Quốc Gia VNCH, hiện cùng gia đình tái định cư tại Vancouver, Canada, từng làm Telemarketer của 2 hãng điện thoại Mỹ. Năm 2012, ông góp bài viết về nước Mỹ đầu tiên, Thiên Đàng Còn Xa. Sau đây là bài viết thứ hai. Mong tác giả sẽ tiếp tục viết thêm.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Noel Một Mình" href="/p246459a246754/noel-mot-minh"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2017-12-22"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tôi Không Bị Gạt Nữa" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246459a246753/toi-khong-bi-gat-nua">Tôi Không Bị Gạt Nữa</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">21/12/2017</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 6144)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Viết Tân" href="/author/post/3585/1/nguyen-viet-tan">Nguyễn Viết Tân</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả là một huynh trưởng Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ năm đầu tiên, nhận giải bán kết - thường được gọi đùa là giải á hậu 2001. Sách đã xuất bản: Chuyện Miền Thôn Dã. Từ nhiều năm qua, ông là thành viên ban tuyển chọn chung kết như ng vẫn tiếp tục vui vẻ góp bài mới.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tôi Không Bị Gạt Nữa" href="/p246459a246753/toi-khong-bi-gat-nua"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2017-12-21"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div>
<div class="nw_box_list_brief nw_boxing_padding"><div class="pl_list pl_list_col_2"><div class="pl_row pl_row_1 pl_row_first"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content pl_content_first" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tình Mù Việt Mỹ !" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246292a246454/tinh-mu-viet-my-">Tình Mù Việt Mỹ !</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">31/12/2016</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 12005)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Tình Mù Việt Mỹ !" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p246292a246454/tinh-mu-viet-my-" style="width:120px;height:75px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/SiiQJ0ox1AgBAP89/w150/image001.jpg" title="image001" alt="image001" width="120" height="75" data-info="306,192"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/SiiQJ0ox1AgBAP89/w150/image001.jpg" title="image001" alt="image001" width="120" height="75" data-info="306,192"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/SiiQJ0ox1AgBAP89/w150/image001.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="75"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Lệ Hoa Willson" href="/author/post/6607/1/le-hoa-willson">Lệ Hoa Willson</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả là một Phật tử, pháp danh Tâm Tinh Cần, nhũ danh Quách Thị Lệ Hoa, đã nhận giải đặc biệt Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2011, với loạt bài tự sự của một phụ nữ Việt thời chiến,</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tình Mù Việt Mỹ !" href="/p246292a246454/tinh-mu-viet-my-"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2016-12-31"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cha Mẹ Già" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246292a246453/cha-me-gia">Cha Mẹ Già</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">30/12/2016</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 8127)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Cha Mẹ Già" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p246292a246453/cha-me-gia" style="width:120px;height:75px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/tHgi5now1AgBADB4/w150/30.jpg" title="30" alt="30" width="120" height="80" data-info="800,533"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/tHgi5now1AgBADB4/w150/30.jpg" title="30" alt="30" width="120" height="80" data-info="800,533"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/tHgi5now1AgBADB4/w150/30.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="80"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="ThaiNC" href="/author/post/6583/1/thainc">ThaiNC</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả đã nhận giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ năm thứ XII, 2012. Ông tên thật là Nguyễn Cao Thái, sinh năm 1959 tại Huế, vào Saigon 1968, vượt biển đến Mỹ 1979, hiện định cư tại San Jose, CA.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cha Mẹ Già" href="/p246292a246453/cha-me-gia"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2016-12-30"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_2"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tự Sự Của Một Người Lính Thủy" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246292a246452/tu-su-cua-mot-nguoi-linh-thuy">Tự Sự Của Một Người Lính Thủy</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">29/12/2016</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 5898)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Tự Sự Của Một Người Lính Thủy" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p246292a246452/tu-su-cua-mot-nguoi-linh-thuy" style="width:120px;height:75px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/ZFrKh78v1AgBAGYT/h100/29.jpg" title="29" alt="29" width="125" height="75" data-info="800,480"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/ZFrKh78v1AgBAGYT/h100/29.jpg" title="29" alt="29" width="125" height="75" data-info="800,480"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/ZFrKh78v1AgBAGYT/h100/29.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="125"><meta itemprop="height" content="75"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Trần Du Sinh" href="/author/post/6174/1/tran-du-sinh">Trần Du Sinh</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả đã nhận giải Tác Phẩm Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2014. Lớn lên tại VN khi cả nước đã thành xã hội chủ nghĩa, ông kể, “Trong khi đợi bảo lãnh diện đoàn tụ gia đình,</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tự Sự Của Một Người Lính Thủy" href="/p246292a246452/tu-su-cua-mot-nguoi-linh-thuy"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2016-12-29"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Món Quà Giáng Sinh Đặc Biệt" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246292a246451/mon-qua-giang-sinh-dac-biet">Món Quà Giáng Sinh Đặc Biệt</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">28/12/2016</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 4982)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Món Quà Giáng Sinh Đặc Biệt" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p246292a246451/mon-qua-giang-sinh-dac-biet" style="width:120px;height:75px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/afhoqu4u1AgBAIlX/w150/image002.jpg" title="image002" alt="image002" width="120" height="90" data-info="496,372"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/afhoqu4u1AgBAIlX/w150/image002.jpg" title="image002" alt="image002" width="120" height="90" data-info="496,372"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/afhoqu4u1AgBAIlX/w150/image002.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="90"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Triều Phong (TPN)" href="/author/post/6005/1/trie-u-phong-tpn-">Triều Phong (TPN)</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả từng sống ở trại tỵ nạn PFAC của Phi Luật Tân gần mười một năm. Ông tên thật Trần Phương Ngôn, hiện hành nghề Nail tại tiểu bang South Carolina và cũng đang theo học ở trường Trident Technical College.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Món Quà Giáng Sinh Đặc Biệt" href="/p246292a246451/mon-qua-giang-sinh-dac-biet"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2016-12-28"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_3"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Ăn Tiệc Trên Tàu Mùa Noel" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246292a246450/an-tiec-tren-tau-mua-noel">Ăn Tiệc Trên Tàu Mùa Noel</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">27/12/2016</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 5179)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Ăn Tiệc Trên Tàu Mùa Noel" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p246292a246450/an-tiec-tren-tau-mua-noel" style="width:120px;height:75px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/bMNZUgwu1AgBADtA/w150/an-tiec-tren-tau.jpg" title="an-tiec-tren-tau" alt="an-tiec-tren-tau" width="120" height="90" data-info="960,720"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/bMNZUgwu1AgBADtA/w150/an-tiec-tren-tau.jpg" title="an-tiec-tren-tau" alt="an-tiec-tren-tau" width="120" height="90" data-info="960,720"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/bMNZUgwu1AgBADtA/w150/an-tiec-tren-tau.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="90"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Viết Tân" href="/author/post/3585/1/nguyen-viet-tan">Nguyễn Viết Tân</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ năm 2000, đã nhận các giải thưởng chính từ năm đầu tiên, hiện là một thành viên ban tuyển chọn chung kết.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Ăn Tiệc Trên Tàu Mùa Noel" href="/p246292a246450/an-tiec-tren-tau-mua-noel"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2016-12-27"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cuốn Sách Đầu Tay Trên Đất Mỹ" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246292a246449/cuon-sach-dau-tay-tren-dat-my">Cuốn Sách Đầu Tay Trên Đất Mỹ</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">26/12/2016</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 3726)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Cuốn Sách Đầu Tay Trên Đất Mỹ" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p246292a246449/cuon-sach-dau-tay-tren-dat-my" style="width:120px;height:75px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/7g8U82Qt1AgBAFYc/w150/26.jpg" title="26" alt="26" width="120" height="84" data-info="800,559"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/7g8U82Qt1AgBAFYc/w150/26.jpg" title="26" alt="26" width="120" height="84" data-info="800,559"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/7g8U82Qt1AgBAFYc/w150/26.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="84"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Sao Nam Trần Ngọc Bình" href="/author/post/4179/1/sao-nam-tran-ngoc-binh">Sao Nam Trần Ngọc Bình</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả từng nhận giải Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2015. Ông là cựu sĩ quan VNCH, giảng viên trường Sinh ngữ quân đội, cựu tù cải tạo. Ông cũng là tác giả sách "Hành Trình về Phương Đông" do "Xây Dựng" xuất bản năm 2010.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cuốn Sách Đầu Tay Trên Đất Mỹ" href="/p246292a246449/cuon-sach-dau-tay-tren-dat-my"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2016-12-26"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_4"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Giáng Sinh Mùa Lụt" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246292a246448/giang-sinh-mua-lut">Giáng Sinh Mùa Lụt</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">25/12/2016</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 3191)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Giáng Sinh Mùa Lụt" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p246292a246448/giang-sinh-mua-lut" style="width:120px;height:75px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/kBa8vtkr1AgBAIx9/w150/25.jpg" title="25" alt="25" width="120" height="80" data-info="800,535"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/kBa8vtkr1AgBAIx9/w150/25.jpg" title="25" alt="25" width="120" height="80" data-info="800,535"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/kBa8vtkr1AgBAIx9/w150/25.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="80"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Trường Xuân" href="/author/post/6606/1/nguyen-truong-xuan">Nguyễn Trường Xuân</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Đây là bài tham dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ đầu tiên của Nguyễn Trường Xuân. Tác giả cho biết anh là một sinh viên Đại học Huế, và vừa có dịp đi thăm vùng đất bị lũ lụt tàn phá tại miền Trung.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Giáng Sinh Mùa Lụt" href="/p246292a246448/giang-sinh-mua-lut"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2016-12-25"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Săn Chim" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246292a246447/san-chim">Săn Chim</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">24/12/2016</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 9865)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Săn Chim" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p246292a246447/san-chim" style="width:120px;height:75px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/GrYAA8gr1AgBAEh4/w150/image001.jpg" title="image001" alt="image001" width="120" height="80" data-info="512,342"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/GrYAA8gr1AgBAEh4/w150/image001.jpg" title="image001" alt="image001" width="120" height="80" data-info="512,342"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/GrYAA8gr1AgBAEh4/w150/image001.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="80"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Chú Chín Cali" href="/author/post/6537/1/chu-chin-cali">Chú Chín Cali</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả bắt đầu tham dự VVNM năm 2015 và nhận giải danh dự năm 2016. Đây là bài viết mới nhất nói về cái thú “bird watching” ở Mỹ và những kỷ niệm đi săn chim thuở thiếu thời ở Việt Nam.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Săn Chim" href="/p246292a246447/san-chim"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2016-12-24"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_5 pl_row_last"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Vẽ Trên Xương Lá" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246292a246446/ve-tren-xuong-la">Vẽ Trên Xương Lá</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">23/12/2016</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 4194)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Vẽ Trên Xương Lá" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p246292a246446/ve-tren-xuong-la" style="width:120px;height:75px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/N6JVYu0q1AgBANd7/w150/23.jpg" title="23" alt="23" width="120" height="83" data-info="800,555"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/N6JVYu0q1AgBANd7/w150/23.jpg" title="23" alt="23" width="120" height="83" data-info="800,555"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/N6JVYu0q1AgBANd7/w150/23.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="83"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="am Li Nguyễn Thị Mỹ Thanh" href="/author/post/6605/1/am-li-nguyen-thi-my-thanh">am Li Nguyễn Thị Mỹ Thanh</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Trước 1975, tác giả đã có nhiều truyện ngắn, truyện dài do tạp chí và nhà xuất bản Tuổi Hoa ấn hành tại Saigon. Sau tháng 4/1975, Cam Li không viết nữa. Định cư tại San Jose từ 2003.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Vẽ Trên Xương Lá" href="/p246292a246446/ve-tren-xuong-la"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2016-12-23"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Chuyện Bốn Tên Ngự Lâm Pháo Thủ" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246292a246445/chuyen-bon-ten-ngu-lam-phao-thu">Chuyện Bốn Tên Ngự Lâm Pháo Thủ</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">22/12/2016</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 5517)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Chuyện Bốn Tên Ngự Lâm Pháo Thủ" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p246292a246445/chuyen-bon-ten-ngu-lam-phao-thu" style="width:120px;height:75px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/8RHXflMq1AgBAMEx/w150/22.jpg" title="22" alt="22" width="120" height="80" data-info="800,533"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/8RHXflMq1AgBAMEx/w150/22.jpg" title="22" alt="22" width="120" height="80" data-info="800,533"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/8RHXflMq1AgBAMEx/w150/22.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="80"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Chu Tất Tiến" href="/author/post/6113/1/chu-tat-tien">Chu Tất Tiến</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả là một nhà giáo, nhà báo, nhà hoạt động xã hội quen biết tại Little Saigon. Từng là một chiến binh VNCH biết nhà tù cộng sản, rồi thành Hát Ô Một, tới Mỹ năm 1990,</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Chuyện Bốn Tên Ngự Lâm Pháo Thủ" href="/p246292a246445/chuyen-bon-ten-ngu-lam-phao-thu"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2016-12-22"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div>
<div class="nw_box_list_brief nw_boxing_padding"><div class="pl_list pl_list_col_2"><div class="pl_row pl_row_1 pl_row_first"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content pl_content_first" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tản Mạn Cuối Năm" class="pl_atitle" href="/p231953a246145/tan-man-cuoi-nam">Tản Mạn Cuối Năm</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">31/12/2015</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 6704)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Tản Mạn Cuối Năm" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p231953a246145/tan-man-cuoi-nam" style="width:120px;height:75px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/-_Uzd58R0wgBAL0M/w150/cuoi-nam.jpg" title="cuoi-nam" alt="cuoi-nam" width="120" height="213" data-info="382,679"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/-_Uzd58R0wgBAL0M/w150/cuoi-nam.jpg" title="cuoi-nam" alt="cuoi-nam" width="120" height="213" data-info="382,679"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/-_Uzd58R0wgBAL0M/w150/cuoi-nam.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="213"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Bích Thủy" href="/author/post/6306/1/nguyen-bich-thuy">Nguyễn Bích Thủy</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả đã nhận giải Đặc Biệt Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2014. Cô sinh năm 1962, tốt nghiệp Đại Học Mỹ Thuật năm 1988 khoa Đồ Họa tại Việt Nam, từng làm công việc thiết kế sáng tạo trong ngành quảng cáo.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tản Mạn Cuối Năm" href="/p231953a246145/tan-man-cuoi-nam"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2015-12-31"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Anh Đào Đà Lạt" class="pl_atitle" href="/p231953a246143/anh-dao-da-lat">Anh Đào Đà Lạt</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">30/12/2015</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 7172)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Anh Đào Đà Lạt" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p231953a246143/anh-dao-da-lat" style="width:120px;height:75px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/Y1pPPdwQ0wgBAFVk/w150/anh-dao-da-lat.jpg" title="anh-dao-da-lat" alt="anh-dao-da-lat" width="120" height="82" data-info="341,233"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/Y1pPPdwQ0wgBAFVk/w150/anh-dao-da-lat.jpg" title="anh-dao-da-lat" alt="anh-dao-da-lat" width="120" height="82" data-info="341,233"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/Y1pPPdwQ0wgBAFVk/w150/anh-dao-da-lat.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="82"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Mimosa Phương Vinh" href="/author/post/2546/1/mimosa-phuong-vinh">Mimosa Phương Vinh</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả từng nhận giải Vinh Danh Tác Giả Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2013. Cô định cư tại Hoa Kỳ theo diện H.O. đầu thập niên 90, cư dân Berryhill, Tennessee, làm việc trong Artist room của một công ty Mỹ. Sau đây là bài viết mới nhất.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Anh Đào Đà Lạt" href="/p231953a246143/anh-dao-da-lat"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2015-12-30"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_2"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Đêm Đông Không Nhà*" class="pl_atitle" href="/p231953a246142/dem-dong-khong-nha">Đêm Đông Không Nhà*</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">28/12/2015</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 12914)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Đêm Đông Không Nhà*" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p231953a246142/dem-dong-khong-nha" style="width:120px;height:75px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/NWLkG1MP0wgBAJNe/w150/dem-dong-khong-nha-1-.jpg" title="dem-dong-khong-nha-1-" alt="dem-dong-khong-nha-1-" width="120" height="84" data-info="477,332"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/NWLkG1MP0wgBAJNe/w150/dem-dong-khong-nha-1-.jpg" title="dem-dong-khong-nha-1-" alt="dem-dong-khong-nha-1-" width="120" height="84" data-info="477,332"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/NWLkG1MP0wgBAJNe/w150/dem-dong-khong-nha-1-.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="84"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Triều Phong TPN" href="/author/post/6564/1/trieu-phong-tpn">Triều Phong TPN</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả từng sống ở trại tỵ nạn PFAC của Phi Luật Tân gần mười một năm. Ông tên thật Trần Phương Ngôn, hiện hành nghề Nail tại tiểu bang South Carolina và cũng đang theo học ở trường Trident Technical College.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Đêm Đông Không Nhà*" href="/p231953a246142/dem-dong-khong-nha"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2015-12-28"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Gã Rung Chuông" class="pl_atitle" href="/p231953a246141/ga-rung-chuong">Gã Rung Chuông</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">26/12/2015</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 8669)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Gã Rung Chuông" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p231953a246141/ga-rung-chuong" style="width:120px;height:75px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/L9EiIvIN0wgBANkI/w150/ga-rung-chuong.jpg" title="ga-rung-chuong" alt="ga-rung-chuong" width="120" height="80" data-info="960,640"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/L9EiIvIN0wgBANkI/w150/ga-rung-chuong.jpg" title="ga-rung-chuong" alt="ga-rung-chuong" width="120" height="80" data-info="960,640"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/L9EiIvIN0wgBANkI/w150/ga-rung-chuong.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="80"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Phương Hoa" href="/author/post/4005/1/phuong-hoa">Phương Hoa</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Với loạt bài về Vietnam Museum, "Bảo Tàng Cho Những Người Lính Bị Bỏ Quên," tác giả đã nhận giải chung kết Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2014. Định cư tại Mỹ từ 1994 diện tị nạn chính trị theo chồng,</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Gã Rung Chuông" href="/p231953a246141/ga-rung-chuong"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2015-12-26"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_3"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Sài Gòn, Thành Phố Mắt Đêm Đèn Vàng" class="pl_atitle" href="/p231953a246140/sai-gon-thanh-pho-mat-dem-den-vang">Sài Gòn, Thành Phố Mắt Đêm Đèn Vàng</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">25/12/2015</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 8274)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Sài Gòn, Thành Phố Mắt Đêm Đèn Vàng" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p231953a246140/sai-gon-thanh-pho-mat-dem-den-vang" style="width:120px;height:75px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/FkJNBvsM0wgBAJZ1/w150/sai-gon-thanh-pho-mat-dem-den-vang.jpg" title="sai-gon-thanh-pho-mat-dem-den-vang" alt="sai-gon-thanh-pho-mat-dem-den-vang" width="120" height="80" data-info="960,642"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/FkJNBvsM0wgBAJZ1/w150/sai-gon-thanh-pho-mat-dem-den-vang.jpg" title="sai-gon-thanh-pho-mat-dem-den-vang" alt="sai-gon-thanh-pho-mat-dem-den-vang" width="120" height="80" data-info="960,642"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/FkJNBvsM0wgBAJZ1/w150/sai-gon-thanh-pho-mat-dem-den-vang.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="80"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Trần Du Sinh" href="/author/post/6174/1/tran-du-sinh">Trần Du Sinh</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả đã nhận giải Tác Phẩm Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2014. Lớn lên tại VN khi cả nước đã thành xã hội chủ nghĩa, ông kể,</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Sài Gòn, Thành Phố Mắt Đêm Đèn Vàng" href="/p231953a246140/sai-gon-thanh-pho-mat-dem-den-vang"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2015-12-25"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Ngã Ba Đường" class="pl_atitle" href="/p231953a246138/nga-ba-duong">Ngã Ba Đường</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">24/12/2015</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 11449)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Ngã Ba Đường" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p231953a246138/nga-ba-duong" style="width:120px;height:75px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/g8YcdC8M0wgBAH5u/w150/nga-ba-duong.jpg" title="nga-ba-duong" alt="nga-ba-duong" width="120" height="124" data-info="594,614"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/g8YcdC8M0wgBAH5u/w150/nga-ba-duong.jpg" title="nga-ba-duong" alt="nga-ba-duong" width="120" height="124" data-info="594,614"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/g8YcdC8M0wgBAH5u/w150/nga-ba-duong.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="124"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Bùi Hồng Thúy Anh" href="/author/post/6566/1/bui-hong-thuy-anh">Bùi Hồng Thúy Anh</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả vượt biên: Rạch Giá đến Mã Lai, Pháp 1979, Mỹ 1987. Tốt Nghiệp Electrical Engineering 1990 tại University of Illinois at Urbana, Champaign, Illinois</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Ngã Ba Đường" href="/p231953a246138/nga-ba-duong"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2015-12-24"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_4"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Mây Khói Bay Về" class="pl_atitle" href="/p231953a246137/may-khoi-bay-ve">Mây Khói Bay Về</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">22/12/2015</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 7171)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Mây Khói Bay Về" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p231953a246137/may-khoi-bay-ve" style="width:120px;height:75px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/NtvQiZ8K0wgBAKAP/h100/ton-nu-thu-dung.jpg" title="ton-nu-thu-dung" alt="ton-nu-thu-dung" width="127" height="75" data-info="960,569"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/NtvQiZ8K0wgBAKAP/h100/ton-nu-thu-dung.jpg" title="ton-nu-thu-dung" alt="ton-nu-thu-dung" width="127" height="75" data-info="960,569"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/NtvQiZ8K0wgBAKAP/h100/ton-nu-thu-dung.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="127"><meta itemprop="height" content="75"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="TÔN NỮ THU DUNG" href="/author/post/5732/1/ton-nu-thu-dung">TÔN NỮ THU DUNG</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Trước Tháng Tư 1975, tại Saigon, tác giả từng cộng tác với tuần báo Tuổi Ngọc và là một trong những cây bút học trò được bạn đọc yêu mến.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Mây Khói Bay Về" href="/p231953a246137/may-khoi-bay-ve"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2015-12-22"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Lời Tạ Ơn Cho Một Khuôn Mặt Mới" class="pl_atitle" href="/p231953a246136/loi-ta-on-cho-mot-khuon-mat-moi">Lời Tạ Ơn Cho Một Khuôn Mặt Mới</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">21/12/2015</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 10512)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Lời Tạ Ơn Cho Một Khuôn Mặt Mới" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p231953a246136/loi-ta-on-cho-mot-khuon-mat-moi" style="width:120px;height:75px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/SU-E0soJ0wgBACFj/h100/loi-ta-on-cho-mot-khuon-mat-moi-1-.jpg" title="loi-ta-on-cho-mot-khuon-mat-moi-1-" alt="loi-ta-on-cho-mot-khuon-mat-moi-1-" width="134" height="75" data-info="630,353"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/SU-E0soJ0wgBACFj/h100/loi-ta-on-cho-mot-khuon-mat-moi-1-.jpg" title="loi-ta-on-cho-mot-khuon-mat-moi-1-" alt="loi-ta-on-cho-mot-khuon-mat-moi-1-" width="134" height="75" data-info="630,353"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/SU-E0soJ0wgBACFj/h100/loi-ta-on-cho-mot-khuon-mat-moi-1-.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="134"><meta itemprop="height" content="75"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Phùng Annie Kim" href="/author/post/3996/1/phu-ng-annie-kim">Phùng Annie Kim</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả là một nhà giáo, định cư tại Mỹ theo diện HO năm 1991, hiện là cư dân Westminster, California. Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2014, với 14 bài, trong đó có bài “Chú Lính Mỹ,” Phùng Annie Kim đã nhận giải danh dự.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Lời Tạ Ơn Cho Một Khuôn Mặt Mới" href="/p231953a246136/loi-ta-on-cho-mot-khuon-mat-moi"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2015-12-21"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_5 pl_row_last"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tấm Thiệp Mùa Noel" class="pl_atitle" href="/p231953a246135/tam-thiep-mua-noel">Tấm Thiệp Mùa Noel</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">20/12/2015</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 5316)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Tấm Thiệp Mùa Noel" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p231953a246135/tam-thiep-mua-noel" style="width:120px;height:75px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/YRzoLdsI0wgBACZq/w150/tam-thiep-mua-noel.jpg" title="tam-thiep-mua-noel" alt="tam-thiep-mua-noel" width="120" height="85" data-info="960,678"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/YRzoLdsI0wgBACZq/w150/tam-thiep-mua-noel.jpg" title="tam-thiep-mua-noel" alt="tam-thiep-mua-noel" width="120" height="85" data-info="960,678"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/YRzoLdsI0wgBACZq/w150/tam-thiep-mua-noel.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="85"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Trương Tấn Thành" href="/author/post/5343/1/truong-tan-thanh">Trương Tấn Thành</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả từng nhận giải Việt Báo Viết Về Nước Mỹ. Ông là cư dân Lacey, Washington State, tốt nghiệp MA ngành giáo dục năm 2000</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tấm Thiệp Mùa Noel" href="/p231953a246135/tam-thiep-mua-noel"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2015-12-20"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Con Trời Dựng Lều" class="pl_atitle" href="/p231953a246134/con-troi-dung-leu">Con Trời Dựng Lều</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">20/12/2015</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 5364)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Con Trời Dựng Lều" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p231953a246134/con-troi-dung-leu" style="width:120px;height:75px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/5VWXKtsI0wgBAA8r/w150/con-troi-dung-leu.jpg" title="con-troi-dung-leu" alt="con-troi-dung-leu" width="120" height="80" data-info="960,639"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/5VWXKtsI0wgBAA8r/w150/con-troi-dung-leu.jpg" title="con-troi-dung-leu" alt="con-troi-dung-leu" width="120" height="80" data-info="960,639"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/5VWXKtsI0wgBAA8r/w150/con-troi-dung-leu.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="80"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Trung Tây" href="/author/post/3558/1/nguyen-trung-tay">Nguyễn Trung Tây</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả từng nhận giải Chung Kết Viết Về Nước Mỹ năm 2010. Ông là một Linh mục Dòng Truyền giáo Ngôi Lời thuộc tỉnh dòng Chicago. Nhiệm sở hiện ở Alice Springs, Northern Territory,</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Con Trời Dựng Lều" href="/p231953a246134/con-troi-dung-leu"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2015-12-20"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div>
Với bài “Lính Mỹ Gốc Nail” và 5 bài khác trong năm, tác giả đã nhận giải Tác Phẩm Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2014. Trần Du Sinh cho biết ông là một kỹ sư hàng hải, 37 tuổi, lớn lên khi cả nước đã thành xã hội chủ nghĩa.
Trọng tội của chàng tài tử là chuyện 25 năm xưa: hai người Việt vô can bị chàng rủa xả và hành hung thậm tệ. Tác giả bài viết đã nhận giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2012, với nhiều bài viết linh hoạt về đời sống tại Mỹ.
Trong những ngày chờ Lễ Giáng Sinh năm nay, miền Bắc California có trận bão lớn. Mời đọc bài của Lê Nguyễn Hằng viết về người bạn thân từ thủa học trò Tuy Hoà. Tác giả đã nhận giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2014.
Tác giả là một viên chức hành chánh, sau nhiều năm làm việc tại miền Đông, đã chọn Little Saigon để hưu trí. Với nhiều bài viết đặc biệt, bà cũng đã nhận Giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ nhiều năm trước.
Tác giả là cư dân Texas. Ông giảng dạy tại đại học và là một chuyên viên hoà giải. Bài Viết Về Nước Mỹ đầu tiên của ông là “Tạ Ơn”, đã phổ biến nhân mùa Thanksgiving. Bài mới viết của tác giả là câu chuyện ý nghĩa về đời sống tại Mỹ.
<div class="nw_box_list_brief nw_boxing_padding"><div class="pl_list pl_list_col_2"><div class="pl_row pl_row_1 pl_row_first"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content pl_content_first" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Mùa Đông... Tết Cũng Cận Kề" class="pl_atitle" href="/p211a214130/mua-dong-tet-cung-can-ke">Mùa Đông... Tết Cũng Cận Kề</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">31/12/2013</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 31863)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Song Lam" href="/author/post/4185/1/song-lam">Song Lam</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả 65 tuổi, định cư tại Mỹ từ 26 tháng Ba1992, hiện là
cư dân Cherry Hill, tiểu bang New Jersy. Bài viết về nước Mỹ đầu
tiên của bà là “Tháng Ba, Trời Đất Vào Xuân,” tự sự của người vợ người mẹ trong một gia đình H.O., tự sơ luợc về mình “22 năm dạy học trong nước, 22 năm làm “culi job” trên đất Mỹ. Sau
đây là bài viết thứ chín của tác giả.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Mùa Đông... Tết Cũng Cận Kề" href="/p211a214130/mua-dong-tet-cung-can-ke"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2013-12-31"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cà Phê Lãng Du" class="pl_atitle" href="/p211a214129/ca-phe-lang-du">Cà Phê Lãng Du</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">30/12/2013</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 25958)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Công Khanh" href="/author/post/3426/1/nguyen-cong-khanh">Nguyễn Công Khanh</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả định cư tại vùng Seattle, tiểu bang Washington từ năm 1975, đã hồi hưu hơn mười năm qua. Ông đã nhận giải Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2013 với bài viết đầu tiên và cũng là bài duy nhất trong năm, kể về một gia đình có ba tôn giáo lớn của thế giới kết hợp: Một con dâu Thiên Chúa Giáo, một rể đạo Phật, một rể
đạo Muslim, nhưng tất cả thuận hoà và đạo ai nấy giữ, các gia
đình liên hệ đều tôn trọng tín ngưỡng của nhau. Bài thứ hai, ông viết về phở. Sau đây là bài viết thứ ba.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cà Phê Lãng Du" href="/p211a214129/ca-phe-lang-du"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2013-12-30"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_2"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Xin Chút Yên Lành Trong Giấc Ngủ..." class="pl_atitle" href="/p211a214128/xin-chut-yen-lanh-trong-giac-ngu">Xin Chút Yên Lành Trong Giấc Ngủ...</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">28/12/2013</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 21257)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Xin Chút Yên Lành Trong Giấc Ngủ..." class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p211a214128/xin-chut-yen-lanh-trong-giac-ngu" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/3SdoM83j0AgBAGYU/w150/viet-dzung.jpg" title="viet-dzung" alt="viet-dzung" width="120" height="122" data-info="450,459"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/3SdoM83j0AgBAGYU/w150/viet-dzung.jpg" title="viet-dzung" alt="viet-dzung" width="120" height="122" data-info="450,459"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/3SdoM83j0AgBAGYU/w150/viet-dzung.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="122"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Trần Diệu Hương" href="/author/post/5878/1/nguye-n-tra-n-die-u-huong">Nguyễn Trần Diệu Hương</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả một mình vượt biển giữa thập niên 80’ khi còn tuổi học trò. Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ năm đầu tiên, cô nhận giải danh dự 2001. Bốn năm sau, cô nhận thêm giải vinh danh tác phẩm 2005 với bài viết “Tháng Tư, Còn Đó Ngậm Ngùi,” kể về tình gia đình chung thuỷ của người Việt tị nạn tại Hoa Kỳ. Bài mới
của Diệu Hương được viết để tiễn đưa ca nhạc sĩ Việt Dzũng, người cô chưa từng gặp.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Xin Chút Yên Lành Trong Giấc Ngủ..." href="/p211a214128/xin-chut-yen-lanh-trong-giac-ngu"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2013-12-28"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Giáng Sinh 2014" class="pl_atitle" href="/p211a214127/giang-sinh-2014">Giáng Sinh 2014</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">27/12/2013</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 72461)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Phan" href="/author/post/3956/1/phan">Phan</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả là một nhà báo quen biết tại Dallas, từng dự phần chủ biên một số báo Việt ngữ địa phương. Góp bài với Việt Báo từ nhiều năm, ông vừa nhận giải vinh danh tác giả Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2013. Mới tuần trước, Phan đã có bài “Mùa Lễ”, và nay
là bài viết ngay ngày lễ Giáng Sinh 2014.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Giáng Sinh 2014" href="/p211a214127/giang-sinh-2014"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2013-12-27"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_3"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Từ Tulsa Tới Wichita" class="pl_atitle" href="/p211a214126/tu-tulsa-toi-wichita">Từ Tulsa Tới Wichita</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">26/12/2013</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 17081)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Lê Như Đức" href="/author/post/5949/1/le-nhu-du-c">Lê Như Đức</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả sinh tại Saigon năm 1962, hiện cư trú tại Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Nghề nghiệp: kỹ sư cơ khí, làm cho hãng Learjet, Wichita. Học vấn: cao học. Gia đình: vợ và ba con- hai gái, một trai.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Từ Tulsa Tới Wichita" href="/p211a214126/tu-tulsa-toi-wichita"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2013-12-26"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Ông Già Nô-en Không Đến" class="pl_atitle" href="/p211a214125/ong-gia-no-en-khong-den">Ông Già Nô-en Không Đến</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">25/12/2013</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 17139)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Cam Li Nguyễn Thi Mỹ Thanh" href="/author/post/607/1/cam-li-nguyen-thi-my-thanh">Cam Li Nguyễn Thi Mỹ Thanh</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Cam Li Nguyễn thị Mỹ Thanh trước 1975, đã có nhiều truyện ngắn, truyện dài do tạp chí và nhà xuất bản Tuổi Hoa ấn hành
tại Saigon. Sau tháng Tư 1975, cô không viết, chỉ chuyên làm công việc nghiên cứu khoa học. Định cư tại San Jose từ 2003, Cam Li bắt đầu góp bài cho Việt Báo từ 2009 và đã nhận giải Vinh danh Tác Phẩm Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2010.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Ông Già Nô-en Không Đến" href="/p211a214125/ong-gia-no-en-khong-den"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2013-12-25"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_4"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Quà Cho Con Gái Mùa Giáng Sinh" class="pl_atitle" href="/p211a214124/qua-cho-con-gai-mua-giang-sinh">Quà Cho Con Gái Mùa Giáng Sinh</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">24/12/2013</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 21309)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Phùng Annie Kim" href="/author/post/3996/1/phu-ng-annie-kim">Phùng Annie Kim</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả sinh năm 1949, định cư tại Mỹ theo diện HO năm 1991. Nghề nghiệp trước 75: dạy học. Công việc làm ở Mỹ: du lịch. Hiện đã hưu trí và là cư dân vùng Little Saigon, Westminster, California. Bài viết về nước Mỹ đầu tiên của bà năm 2013 là "Kock and Me / Vi trùng lao và Tôi." Và liên tiếp cho thấy sức viết nhanh, viết mạnh. Mừng Lễ Giáng Sinh cùng tác giả, xin mời đọc bài viết thứ chín.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Quà Cho Con Gái Mùa Giáng Sinh" href="/p211a214124/qua-cho-con-gai-mua-giang-sinh"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2013-12-24"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tấm Thẻ Bài" class="pl_atitle" href="/p211a214131/tam-the-bai">Tấm Thẻ Bài</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">22/12/2013</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 22072)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Trần Thiện Phi Hùng" href="/author/post/5771/1/tra-n-thie-n-phi-hu-ng">Trần Thiện Phi Hùng</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả cho biết ông nguyên là lính Hải Quân VNCH; 12 năm 4 tháng đúng tính đến ngày 30 tháng Tư 75, tự lái tầu vượt biển
năm 1982, hiện định cư tại Úc. Sau đây là một bài viết ngắn của ông.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tấm Thẻ Bài" href="/p211a214131/tam-the-bai"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2013-12-22"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_5"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Một Ngày Xui" class="pl_atitle" href="/p211a214123/mot-ngay-xui">Một Ngày Xui</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">22/12/2013</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 15769)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Phạm Thái" href="/author/post/5952/1/pha-m-tha-i">Phạm Thái</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả cho biết ông đã tham dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ năm đầu
tiên với một số bài viết về đề tài Du Lịch Nước Mỹ hoặc Trại Hè. Sau hơn 10 năm, ông trở lại với giải VVNM, với bút hiệu mới là Phạm Thái. Sau đây là bài viết thứ năm của ông trong năm.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Một Ngày Xui" href="/p211a214123/mot-ngay-xui"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2013-12-22"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Mùa Lễ" class="pl_atitle" href="/p211a214122/mua-le">Mùa Lễ</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">21/12/2013</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 66583)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Phan" href="/author/post/3956/1/phan">Phan</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả là một nhà báo quen biết tại Dallas, lui tới với bạn đọc Viết về nước Mỹ từ nhiều năm, vừa nhận giải Vinh Danh
Tác Giả 2013.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Mùa Lễ" href="/p211a214122/mua-le"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2013-12-21"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_6"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Chuyện Người Vợ Tuổi Dần" class="pl_atitle" href="/p211a214121/chuyen-nguoi-vo-tuoi-dan">Chuyện Người Vợ Tuổi Dần</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">20/12/2013</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 19327)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Pnt" href="/author/post/4016/1/pnt">Pnt</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả là một nhà giáo từng có hơn 30 năm dạy học tại Việt Nam. Đến Mỹ theo diện ODP, hiện tiếp tục nghề cũ tại một
trung tâm dạy kèm tại miền Nam Cali. Bài viết mới của ông lần này là một tự truyện về tình yêu và gia đình, với lời ghi như
sau: “Để tặng chú Thành của tôi. Riêng tặng cọp mẹ và cọp con
của anh. Và tất cả những ai tuổi Dần.”</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Chuyện Người Vợ Tuổi Dần" href="/p211a214121/chuyen-nguoi-vo-tuoi-dan"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2013-12-20"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cái Máy Cắt Cỏ" class="pl_atitle" href="/p211a214120/cai-may-cat-co">Cái Máy Cắt Cỏ</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">19/12/2013</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 13898)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Thị Hữu Duyên" href="/author/post/3526/1/nguyen-thi-huu-duyen">Nguyễn Thị Hữu Duyên</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả sinh năm 1957, cư dân Santa Ana, công việc: làm nail. Tham gia viết về nước Mỹ từ 2011, với bút hiệu Hữu Duyên Nguyễn và bài "Cám Ơn Bố", bà đã nhận giải Đặc Biệt Viết Về
Nước Mỹ 2012. Sau đây là bài viết mới nhất của bà.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cái Máy Cắt Cỏ" href="/p211a214120/cai-may-cat-co"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2013-12-19"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_7"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Noel Này Cầu Nguyện Cho Vivian" class="pl_atitle" href="/p211a214119/noel-nay-cau-nguyen-cho-vivian">Noel Này Cầu Nguyện Cho Vivian</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">18/12/2013</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 14260)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Trương Tấn Thành" href="/author/post/5343/1/truong-tan-thanh">Trương Tấn Thành</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả đã nhận giải danh dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ. Ông là cư dân Lacey, Washington State, tốt nghiệp MA, ngành giáo dục, từng trong ban giảng huấn tại trường dạy người da đỏ và giảng viên tại Đại học cộng đồng SPSCC, Olympia, WA.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Noel Này Cầu Nguyện Cho Vivian" href="/p211a214119/noel-nay-cau-nguyen-cho-vivian"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2013-12-18"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Khuấy Động Cô Mà Chi!" class="pl_atitle" href="/p211a214118/khuay-dong-co-ma-chi">Khuấy Động Cô Mà Chi!</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">17/12/2013</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 19612)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="TháiNC" href="/author/post/5177/1/thainc">TháiNC</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả đã nhận giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ năm thứ XII, 2012. Ông tên thật là Nguyễn Cao Thái, sinh năm 1959 tại Huế, vào
Saigon 1968, vượt biển đến Mỹ 1979, hiện định cư tại San Jose, CA.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Khuấy Động Cô Mà Chi!" href="/p211a214118/khuay-dong-co-ma-chi"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2013-12-17"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_8 pl_row_last"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Yêu Lại Từ Đầu" class="pl_atitle" href="/p211a214117/yeu-lai-tu-dau">Yêu Lại Từ Đầu</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">16/12/2013</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 16792)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Thị Huế Xưa" href="/author/post/3525/1/nguyen-thi-hue-xua">Nguyễn Thị Huế Xưa</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả là cư dân Austin, Texas; Công việc: y tá trưởng trong một bệnh viện thành phố, đã góp nhiều bài viết sống động và
nhận giải vinh danh tác giả Viết về nước Mỹ 2006. Bài mới của cô là một truyện tình nối dài từ Ban Mê Thuột tới nước Mỹ.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Yêu Lại Từ Đầu" href="/p211a214117/yeu-lai-tu-dau"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2013-12-16"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div>
<div class="nw_box_list_brief nw_boxing_padding"><div class="pl_list pl_list_col_2"><div class="pl_row pl_row_1 pl_row_first"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content pl_content_first" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Con Sáo Sang Sông Trên Đất Mỹ" class="pl_atitle" href="/p212a198451/con-sao-sang-song-tren-dat-my">Con Sáo Sang Sông Trên Đất Mỹ</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">31/12/2012</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 318158)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Con Sáo Sang Sông Trên Đất Mỹ" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p212a198451/con-sao-sang-song-tren-dat-my" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/T4VjmwaD0AgBAM4j/w150/vb2-12-31-3mien.jpg" title="vb2-12-31-3mien" alt="vb2-12-31-3mien" width="120" height="110" data-info="650,596"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/T4VjmwaD0AgBAM4j/w150/vb2-12-31-3mien.jpg" title="vb2-12-31-3mien" alt="vb2-12-31-3mien" width="120" height="110" data-info="650,596"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/T4VjmwaD0AgBAM4j/w150/vb2-12-31-3mien.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="110"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Khôi An" href="/author/post/1836/1/khoi-an">Khôi An</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description"> Tác giả, một kỹ sư điện tử tại công ty Intel, Bắc California, đã 2 lần nhận giải Viết Về Nước Mỹ: giải danh dự 2009, và Giải Vinh Danh Tác Phẩm 2010. Đón năm mới 2013, mời đọc bài viết cuối năm của Khôi An kể chuyện về thanh âm, ca nhạc. </div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Con Sáo Sang Sông Trên Đất Mỹ" href="/p212a198451/con-sao-sang-song-tren-dat-my"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2012-12-31"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tản Mạn Cuối Năm" class="pl_atitle" href="/p212a198423/tan-man-cuoi-nam">Tản Mạn Cuối Năm</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">29/12/2012</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 246108)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Tản Mạn Cuối Năm" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p212a198423/tan-man-cuoi-nam" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" width="120" height="76" data-info="528,333"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" width="120" height="76" data-info="528,333"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="76"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Đoàn Thị" href="/author/post/1040/1/doan-thi">Đoàn Thị</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description"> Tác giả làm việc trong một văn phòng thiết kế công chánh tại nước Pháp. Họp mặt Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2011, Đoàn Thị đã bay từ Paris sang để nhận giải
Vinh Danh Tác Giả, thường được gọi đùa là Giải Á Hậu. Bài viết mới, chuyện cuối năm bên Tây vẫn đầy hương vị của Little Sàigon. </div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tản Mạn Cuối Năm" href="/p212a198423/tan-man-cuoi-nam"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2012-12-29"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_2"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Viết Cho Anh Nhân Mùa Giáng Sinh" class="pl_atitle" href="/p212a198387/viet-cho-anh-nhan-mua-giang-sinh">Viết Cho Anh Nhân Mùa Giáng Sinh</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">29/12/2012</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 138896)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Viết Cho Anh Nhân Mùa Giáng Sinh" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p212a198387/viet-cho-anh-nhan-mua-giang-sinh" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/3gzulwaD0AgBAHtd/w150/vb7-12-29-ngo-mai-huong.jpg" title="vb7-12-29-ngo-mai-huong" alt="vb7-12-29-ngo-mai-huong" width="120" height="98" data-info="400,327"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/3gzulwaD0AgBAHtd/w150/vb7-12-29-ngo-mai-huong.jpg" title="vb7-12-29-ngo-mai-huong" alt="vb7-12-29-ngo-mai-huong" width="120" height="98" data-info="400,327"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/3gzulwaD0AgBAHtd/w150/vb7-12-29-ngo-mai-huong.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="98"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Ngô Mai Hương" href="/author/post/2628/1/ngo-mai-huong">Ngô Mai Hương</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description"> Là con gái một quân nhân VNCH, từ bé, nàng từng nghĩ mình sẽ là vợ lính.
Sau đổi đời, trưởng thành tại Hoa Kỳ, nàng chống lại Bố để kết hôn với một thuyền nhân. Ngày cưới đúng vào mùa giáng sinh. Năm nay, kỷ niệm 22
năm thành hôn, chàng đang trong nhà tù cộng sản tại Việt Nam. </div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Viết Cho Anh Nhân Mùa Giáng Sinh" href="/p212a198387/viet-cho-anh-nhan-mua-giang-sinh"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2012-12-29"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Lời Con Trong Tang Lễ Bố" class="pl_atitle" href="/p212a198333/loi-con-trong-tang-le-bo">Lời Con Trong Tang Lễ Bố</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">28/12/2012</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 268941)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Lời Con Trong Tang Lễ Bố" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p212a198333/loi-con-trong-tang-le-bo" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" width="120" height="76" data-info="528,333"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" width="120" height="76" data-info="528,333"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="76"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Văn Hương" href="/author/post/3569/1/nguyen-van-huong">Nguyễn Văn Hương</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description"> Thêm một cánh chim đầu đàn thuộc thế hệ đầu tiên của người Việt tại Hoa Kỳ vừa từ trần: Cụ Nguyễn Văn Thịnh, vị niên trưởng của một gia đình thuyền nhân gồm 58 người định cư tại San Diego, đã ra đi vào lúc 4 giờ 57 chiều ngày thứ Hai 17-12-2012, nhằm ngày 5-11 năm Nhâm Thìn, hưởng thọ 83 tuổi. </div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Lời Con Trong Tang Lễ Bố" href="/p212a198333/loi-con-trong-tang-le-bo"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2012-12-28"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_3"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Chuyện Tình Yêu... Cuối Năm, Đầu Năm" class="pl_atitle" href="/p212a198239/chuyen-tinh-yeu-cuoi-nam-dau-nam">Chuyện Tình Yêu... Cuối Năm, Đầu Năm</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">25/12/2012</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 269309)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Chuyện Tình Yêu... Cuối Năm, Đầu Năm" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p212a198239/chuyen-tinh-yeu-cuoi-nam-dau-nam" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" width="120" height="76" data-info="528,333"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" width="120" height="76" data-info="528,333"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="76"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Cao Đắc Vinh" href="/author/post/613/1/cao-dac-vinh">Cao Đắc Vinh</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description"> Tác giả lần đầu dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ. Mong Cao Đắc Vinh tiếp tục viết, bổ túc dùm mấy dòng sơ lược tiểu sử và địa chỉ liên lạc. </div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Chuyện Tình Yêu... Cuối Năm, Đầu Năm" href="/p212a198239/chuyen-tinh-yeu-cuoi-nam-dau-nam"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2012-12-25"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cái "ALARM"" class="pl_atitle" href="/p212a198210/cai-alarm">Cái "ALARM"</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">25/12/2012</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 221165)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Cái "ALARM"" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p212a198210/cai-alarm" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" width="120" height="76" data-info="528,333"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" width="120" height="76" data-info="528,333"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="76"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Y Châu" href="/author/post/5705/1/y-chau">Y Châu</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description"> Tác giả lần đầu dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ bằng một bài viết ngắn. Mong Y Châu tiếp tục viết, bổ túc dùm mấy dòng sơ lược tiểu sử và địa chỉ liên lạc. </div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cái "ALARM"" href="/p212a198210/cai-alarm"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2012-12-25"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_4"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Ông Noel và Bé Emilie" class="pl_atitle" href="/p212a198209/ong-noel-va-be-emilie">Ông Noel và Bé Emilie</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">25/12/2012</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 270999)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Ông Noel và Bé Emilie" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p212a198209/ong-noel-va-be-emilie" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" width="120" height="76" data-info="528,333"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" width="120" height="76" data-info="528,333"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="76"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Trương Tấn Thành" href="/author/post/5343/1/truong-tan-thanh">Trương Tấn Thành</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description"> Tác giả đã nhận giải danh dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ. Ông là cư dân Lacey, Washington State, tốt nghiệp MA, ngành giáo dục và trong ban giảng huấn tại trường dạy người da đỏ và giảng viên tại Đại học cộng đồng SPSCC, Olympia, WA. </div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Ông Noel và Bé Emilie" href="/p212a198209/ong-noel-va-be-emilie"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2012-12-25"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Chuyện Mùa Giáng Sinh: Anh Tôi" class="pl_atitle" href="/p212a198159/chuyen-mua-giang-sinh-anh-toi">Chuyện Mùa Giáng Sinh: Anh Tôi</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">24/12/2012</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 295617)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Chuyện Mùa Giáng Sinh: Anh Tôi" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p212a198159/chuyen-mua-giang-sinh-anh-toi" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" width="120" height="76" data-info="528,333"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" width="120" height="76" data-info="528,333"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="76"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Phạm Hồng Ân" href="/author/post/5953/1/pha-m-ho-ng-an">Phạm Hồng Ân</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description"> Trước 1975, tác giả là một nhà thơ quân đội, sĩ quan hải quân, từng tu nghiệp tại Mỹ. Sau năm 1975, ông trở thành người tù chính trị và định cư
tại Hoa Kỳ theo diện H.O. Ông đã tham dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ ngay từ năm đầu tiên và hai lần nhân giải, 2001 và 2012. </div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Chuyện Mùa Giáng Sinh: Anh Tôi" href="/p212a198159/chuyen-mua-giang-sinh-anh-toi"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2012-12-24"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_5"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Không Bỏ Anh Em, Không Bỏ Bạn Bè" class="pl_atitle" href="/p212a198133/khong-bo-anh-em-khong-bo-ban-be">Không Bỏ Anh Em, Không Bỏ Bạn Bè</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">23/12/2012</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 248560)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Không Bỏ Anh Em, Không Bỏ Bạn Bè" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p212a198133/khong-bo-anh-em-khong-bo-ban-be" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/dGxbjwaD0AgBAPkQ/w150/vvnm8-12-23-2012.jpg" title="vvnm8-12-23-2012" alt="vvnm8-12-23-2012" width="120" height="50" data-info="541,227"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/dGxbjwaD0AgBAPkQ/w150/vvnm8-12-23-2012.jpg" title="vvnm8-12-23-2012" alt="vvnm8-12-23-2012" width="120" height="50" data-info="541,227"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/dGxbjwaD0AgBAPkQ/w150/vvnm8-12-23-2012.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="50"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Vĩnh Chánh" href="/author/post/5619/1/vinh-chanh">Vĩnh Chánh</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description"> Tác giả là Bác sĩ Vĩnh Chánh, thuộc Hội Y Khoa Huế Hải Ngoại. Thời chiến
tranh, ông là YSĩ Quân Y Nhảy Dù. Bài viết sau đây được tác giả viết cho Mùa Giáng Sinh năm 2012. Chuyện là thật, nhưng họ và tên các nhân vật không hoàn toàn đúng sự thật. </div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Không Bỏ Anh Em, Không Bỏ Bạn Bè" href="/p212a198133/khong-bo-anh-em-khong-bo-ban-be"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2012-12-23"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Chiếc Giày Há Miệng" class="pl_atitle" href="/p212a198096/chiec-giay-ha-mieng">Chiếc Giày Há Miệng</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">22/12/2012</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 356072)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Chiếc Giày Há Miệng" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p212a198096/chiec-giay-ha-mieng" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/QBRmiwaD0AgBAKxS/w150/007-2.jpg" title="007-2" alt="007-2" width="120" height="90" data-info="650,488"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/QBRmiwaD0AgBAKxS/w150/007-2.jpg" title="007-2" alt="007-2" width="120" height="90" data-info="650,488"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/QBRmiwaD0AgBAKxS/w150/007-2.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="90"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Phương Hoa" href="/author/post/4005/1/phuong-hoa">Phương Hoa</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description"> Tác giả tên thật Linda Hoa Nguyễn, sinh năm 1950, đến Mỹ năm 1994 diện tị nạn chính trị theo chồng, hiện sống ở Bắc Cali. Thư kèm bài viết, bà cho biết “Tôi tốt nghiệp đại học ngành Early Childhood Education tại Chapman University California hồi tháng 5, 2012 khi tôi vừa tròn… 62 tuổi. </div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Chiếc Giày Há Miệng" href="/p212a198096/chiec-giay-ha-mieng"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2012-12-22"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_6"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Chuyện Vợ "Ông Nhà Thơ"" class="pl_atitle" href="/p212a198040/chuyen-vo-ong-nha-tho">Chuyện Vợ "Ông Nhà Thơ"</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">21/12/2012</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 186404)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Chuyện Vợ "Ông Nhà Thơ"" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p212a198040/chuyen-vo-ong-nha-tho" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" width="120" height="76" data-info="528,333"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" width="120" height="76" data-info="528,333"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="76"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Phạm Thành Châu" href="/author/post/3712/1/pham-thanh-chau">Phạm Thành Châu</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description"> Tác giả sinh quán tại Hội An, Quảng Nam, tốt nghiệp Đốc Sự Học Viện Quốc
Gia Hành Chánh, Cựu tù chinh trị, hiện định cư tại Virginia, đã góp bài cho Việt Báo Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ nhiều năm qua. Nhà văn Võ Phiến nhận
xét về các nhân vật trong ba tập truyện của Phạm Thành Châu đã xuất bản, phải kêu là tuyệt vời. Sao mà họ chung tình đến thế. Nhân vật trong truyện mới của ông Châu sau đây còn “trên cả tuyệt vời”, nói theo kiểu các trang mạng phổ biến từ trong nước. </div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Chuyện Vợ "Ông Nhà Thơ"" href="/p212a198040/chuyen-vo-ong-nha-tho"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2012-12-21"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tiếng Chuông Giáo Đường" class="pl_atitle" href="/p212a197950/tieng-chuong-giao-duong">Tiếng Chuông Giáo Đường</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">19/12/2012</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 300457)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Tiếng Chuông Giáo Đường" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p212a197950/tieng-chuong-giao-duong" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" width="120" height="76" data-info="528,333"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" width="120" height="76" data-info="528,333"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="76"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Phương Lan" href="/author/post/4008/1/phuong-lan">Phương Lan</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description"> Tác giả là một dương cầm thủ đồng thời là nhà văn, có nhiều CD và sách đã xuất bản, từng nhận giải danh dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ. Sau đây là truyện ngắn mới của bà dành cho mùa giáng sinh đang tới. </div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tiếng Chuông Giáo Đường" href="/p212a197950/tieng-chuong-giao-duong"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2012-12-19"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_7"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Quà Giáng Sinh & Chuyện Rau Muống" class="pl_atitle" href="/p212a197854/qua-giang-sinh-chuyen-rau-muong">Quà Giáng Sinh & Chuyện Rau Muống</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">17/12/2012</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 289550)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Quà Giáng Sinh & Chuyện Rau Muống" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p212a197854/qua-giang-sinh-chuyen-rau-muong" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" width="120" height="76" data-info="528,333"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" width="120" height="76" data-info="528,333"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="76"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Sao Nam Trần Ngọc Bình" href="/author/post/4179/1/sao-nam-tran-ngoc-binh">Sao Nam Trần Ngọc Bình</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description"> Tác giả sinh năm 1940, cựu sĩ quan VNCH, khoá 12 SVSQ Thủ Đức, cựu tù chính trị, đến Mỹ năm 1991 theo diện H.O. 9, hiện định cư tại Greenville, South Carolina, tham dự Viết Về nước Mỹ từ 2002. Tác phẩm đã
xuất bản: Hành Trình Về Phương Đông. Sau đây là hai bài viết mới của ông. </div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Quà Giáng Sinh & Chuyện Rau Muống" href="/p212a197854/qua-giang-sinh-chuyen-rau-muong"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2012-12-17"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Mùa Đông Ở Xóm Tôi" class="pl_atitle" href="/p212a197824/mua-dong-o-xom-toi">Mùa Đông Ở Xóm Tôi</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">16/12/2012</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 220385)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Mùa Đông Ở Xóm Tôi" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p212a197824/mua-dong-o-xom-toi" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/vljZfQaD0AgBAFMF/w150/2-image014.jpg" title="2-image014" alt="2-image014" width="120" height="43" data-info="580,210"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/vljZfQaD0AgBAFMF/w150/2-image014.jpg" title="2-image014" alt="2-image014" width="120" height="43" data-info="580,210"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/vljZfQaD0AgBAFMF/w150/2-image014.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="43"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Trần Kim Sa" href="/author/post/5282/1/tran-kim-sa">Trần Kim Sa</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description"> Tác giả là cư dân Roches- ter, NewYork. Hình ảnh và bài viết về nước Mỹ đầu tiên của tác giả được chuyển tới bằng điện thư, được giới thiệu như
sau: </div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Mùa Đông Ở Xóm Tôi" href="/p212a197824/mua-dong-o-xom-toi"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2012-12-16"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_8 pl_row_last"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Thầy: Mi Sinh Tiền..." class="pl_atitle" href="/p212a197786/thay-mi-sinh-tien">Thầy: Mi Sinh Tiền...</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">15/12/2012</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 315438)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Thầy: Mi Sinh Tiền..." class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p212a197786/thay-mi-sinh-tien" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/oeyzewaD0AgBADUo/w150/vb7-b-image002-1.jpg" title="vb7-b-image002-1" alt="vb7-b-image002-1" width="120" height="90" data-info="320,240"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/oeyzewaD0AgBADUo/w150/vb7-b-image002-1.jpg" title="vb7-b-image002-1" alt="vb7-b-image002-1" width="120" height="90" data-info="320,240"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/oeyzewaD0AgBADUo/w150/vb7-b-image002-1.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="90"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Philato" href="/author/post/3983/1/philato">Philato</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description"> Tác giả tên thật là Tô Văn Cấp, sinh năm 1941, cựu sĩ quan VNCH, cựu tù công sản, định cư tại Hoa Kỳ theo diện H.O. 1, hiện làm việc tại học khu
Ocean View. Ông đã góp nhiều bài viết về nước Mỹ, bài nào cũng cho thấy
tấm lòng, và sự lạc quan, yêu đời. Bài viết mới nhất là một họp mặt trường cũ, với niềm vui của tình thầy trò. </div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Thầy: Mi Sinh Tiền..." href="/p212a197786/thay-mi-sinh-tien"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2012-12-15"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div>
<div class="nw_box_list_brief nw_boxing_padding"><div class="pl_list pl_list_col_2"><div class="pl_row pl_row_1 pl_row_first"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content pl_content_first" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Chuyện Trong Khu Thử Y Phục Nữ" class="pl_atitle" href="/p213a181933/chuyen-trong-khu-thu-y-phuc-nu">Chuyện Trong Khu Thử Y Phục Nữ</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">31/12/2011</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 103686)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Trương Ngọc Anh" href="/author/post/4966/1/truong-ngoc-anh">Trương Ngọc Anh</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác
giả tham dự giải thưởng Việt Báo từ năm đầu tiên, đã nhận giải danh dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2002, với bài viết Tiểu Hợp Chủng Quốc. </div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Chuyện Trong Khu Thử Y Phục Nữ" href="/p213a181933/chuyen-trong-khu-thu-y-phuc-nu"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2011-12-31"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Làm Rể Xứ Huế" class="pl_atitle" href="/p213a181882/lam-re-xu-hue">Làm Rể Xứ Huế</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">30/12/2011</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 286682)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Viết Tân" href="/author/post/3585/1/nguyen-viet-tan">Nguyễn Viết Tân</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Ngày tôi quen O Điểm thì O mới học xong lớp 10</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Làm Rể Xứ Huế" href="/p213a181882/lam-re-xu-hue"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2011-12-30"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_2"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Một Thoáng Tết Tây" class="pl_atitle" href="/p213a181839/mot-thoang-tet-tay">Một Thoáng Tết Tây</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">29/12/2011</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 176102)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Phan Thủy" href="/author/post/3975/1/phan-thuy">Phan Thủy</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tiếng cánh cửa mở, tôi nhìn ra lòng rộn ràng như bao lần khác khi trông thấy nàng</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Một Thoáng Tết Tây" href="/p213a181839/mot-thoang-tet-tay"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2011-12-29"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Houston có gì lạ không em?" class="pl_atitle" href="/p213a181802/houston-co-gi-la-khong-em">Houston có gì lạ không em?</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">28/12/2011</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 237650)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Minh-Đạo &amp; Nguyễn Thạch-Hãn" href="/author/post/2562/1/minh-dao-amp-nguyen-thach-han">Minh-Đạo &amp; Nguyễn Thạch-Hãn</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác
giả đã góp một số bài viết đặc biệt về chuyện đời tị nạn, và đã nhận giải danh
dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2011.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Houston có gì lạ không em?" href="/p213a181802/houston-co-gi-la-khong-em"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2011-12-28"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_3"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Niềm Vui Mùa Giáng Sinh" class="pl_atitle" href="/p213a181752/niem-vui-mua-giang-sinh">Niềm Vui Mùa Giáng Sinh</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">27/12/2011</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 186480)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Tâm Tâm" href="/author/post/3373/1/tam-tam">Tâm Tâm</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác
giả lần đầu dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ với một truyện tình của một người cựu tù cải tạo.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Niềm Vui Mùa Giáng Sinh" href="/p213a181752/niem-vui-mua-giang-sinh"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2011-12-27"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Niềm Mơ Ước Ngày Giáng Sinh" class="pl_atitle" href="/p213a181725/niem-mo-uoc-ngay-giang-sinh">Niềm Mơ Ước Ngày Giáng Sinh</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">26/12/2011</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 179136)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Sương Nguyễn" href="/author/post/4190/1/suong-nguyen">Sương Nguyễn</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả đã nhận Giải Thưởng Đặc Biệt Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2011 nhưng không thể dự lễ phát giải ngày 31 Tháng Bẩy vừa qua. </div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Niềm Mơ Ước Ngày Giáng Sinh" href="/p213a181725/niem-mo-uoc-ngay-giang-sinh"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2011-12-26"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_4"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Giáng Sinh Và Người Bạn Buổi Sáng" class="pl_atitle" href="/p213a181679/giang-sinh-va-nguoi-ban-buoi-sang">Giáng Sinh Và Người Bạn Buổi Sáng</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">25/12/2011</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 266905)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Bảo Trân" href="/author/post/408/1/bao-tran">Bảo Trân</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Trong ngày “Giáng Sinh Cho Trẻ” này, sau khi ăn uống, chơi đùa và chụp hình với ông già Noel xong xuôi</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Giáng Sinh Và Người Bạn Buổi Sáng" href="/p213a181679/giang-sinh-va-nguoi-ban-buoi-sang"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2011-12-25"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Quà Giáng Sinh Cho Bé Ly" class="pl_atitle" href="/p213a181593/qua-giang-sinh-cho-be-ly">Quà Giáng Sinh Cho Bé Ly</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">23/12/2011</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 167564)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Lưu Thy" href="/author/post/2360/1/luu-thy">Lưu Thy</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Bố vẫn chưa tới! Bố lúc nào cũng trễ!</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Quà Giáng Sinh Cho Bé Ly" href="/p213a181593/qua-giang-sinh-cho-be-ly"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2011-12-23"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_5"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Noel" class="pl_atitle" href="/p213a181541/noel">Noel</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">22/12/2011</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 226956)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Khánh Vũ" href="/author/post/3463/1/nguyen-khanh-vu">Nguyễn Khánh Vũ</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Với tôi, không khí đón mừng con Chúa ra đời năm nay dường như đến sớm hơn mọi năm thì phải</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Noel" href="/p213a181541/noel"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2011-12-22"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tình Thư Của Một H. O." class="pl_atitle" href="/p213a181400/tinh-thu-cua-mot-h-o">Tình Thư Của Một H. O.</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">19/12/2011</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 258269)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Phạm Thái" href="/author/post/3949/1/pham-thai">Phạm Thái</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Ánh nắng mặt trời xuyên qua khung cửa sổ làm Dũng choàng tỉnh</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tình Thư Của Một H. O." href="/p213a181400/tinh-thu-cua-mot-h-o"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2011-12-19"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_6"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="National Night Out: Láng Giềng Họp Mặt" class="pl_atitle" href="/p213a181307/national-night-out-lang-gieng-hop-mat">National Night Out: Láng Giềng Họp Mặt</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">17/12/2011</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 184494)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="National Night Out: Láng Giềng Họp Mặt" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p213a181307/national-night-out-lang-gieng-hop-mat" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/KKRSSP6C0AgBAO0u/w150/image072-large-content.jpg" title="image072-large-content" alt="image072-large-content" width="120" height="80" data-info="400,265"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/KKRSSP6C0AgBAO0u/w150/image072-large-content.jpg" title="image072-large-content" alt="image072-large-content" width="120" height="80" data-info="400,265"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/KKRSSP6C0AgBAO0u/w150/image072-large-content.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="80"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Tài Ngọc" href="/author/post/3508/1/nguyen-tai-ngoc">Nguyễn Tài Ngọc</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Mỗi năm một lần cảnh sát Mỹ tổ chức một buổi “National Night Out”, láng giềng họp mặt với nhau vào một buổi tối</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="National Night Out: Láng Giềng Họp Mặt" href="/p213a181307/national-night-out-lang-gieng-hop-mat"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2011-12-17"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Mùa Giáng Sinh Năm Ấy" class="pl_atitle" href="/p213a181258/mua-giang-sinh-nam-ay">Mùa Giáng Sinh Năm Ấy</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">16/12/2011</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 285048)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Phạm Hồng Ân" href="/author/post/5953/1/pha-m-ho-ng-an">Phạm Hồng Ân</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tôi đến Mỹ ngay cái lúc nước Mỹ đang chuẩn bị mùa lễ Giáng Sinh</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Mùa Giáng Sinh Năm Ấy" href="/p213a181258/mua-giang-sinh-nam-ay"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2011-12-16"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_7"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Huế, Đà Nẵng, Đà Lạt" class="pl_atitle" href="/p213a181204/hue-da-nang-da-lat">Huế, Đà Nẵng, Đà Lạt</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">15/12/2011</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 278447)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Viết Tân" href="/author/post/3585/1/nguyen-viet-tan">Nguyễn Viết Tân</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Về tới Mỹ, nằm ngủ hai ngày liên tiếp tôi mới dậy đi lễ Chúa nhật</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Huế, Đà Nẵng, Đà Lạt" href="/p213a181204/hue-da-nang-da-lat"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2011-12-15"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Phép Lạ Đêm Chúa Giáng Sinh" class="pl_atitle" href="/p213a181168/phep-la-dem-chua-giang-sinh">Phép Lạ Đêm Chúa Giáng Sinh</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">14/12/2011</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 109766)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Minh Đạo-Nguyễn Thạch Hãn" href="/author/post/2440/1/minh-dao-nguyen-thach-han">Minh Đạo-Nguyễn Thạch Hãn</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác
giả là một cựu sĩ quan VNCH, hiện là cư dân Houston, đã góp nhiều bài giá trị
và nhận giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2011.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Phép Lạ Đêm Chúa Giáng Sinh" href="/p213a181168/phep-la-dem-chua-giang-sinh"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2011-12-14"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_8 pl_row_last"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Ông Chú Ngoại" class="pl_atitle" href="/p213a181066/ong-chu-ngoai">Ông Chú Ngoại</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">12/12/2011</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 194523)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Du Tử Nguyễn Định" href="/author/post/1049/1/du-tu-nguyen-dinh">Du Tử Nguyễn Định</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tôi được gọi là ông Chú Ngoại kể từ ngày con gái lớn của cô chủ về ở chung trong gia đình</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Ông Chú Ngoại" href="/p213a181066/ong-chu-ngoai"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2011-12-12"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div>
<div class="nw_box_list_brief nw_boxing_padding"><div class="pl_list pl_list_col_2"><div class="pl_row pl_row_1 pl_row_first"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content pl_content_first" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Hẹn Gặp Mỹ Linh Trong Đoạn Kết" class="pl_atitle" href="/p214a165148/hen-gap-my-linh-trong-doan-ket">Hẹn Gặp Mỹ Linh Trong Đoạn Kết</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">31/12/2010</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 367873)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Tịnh Tâm" href="/author/post/5240/1/tinh-tam">Tịnh Tâm</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Buổi chiều. Mưa lắc rắc, rả rích. Trời xám xịt. Ẩm ướt. Lạnh.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Hẹn Gặp Mỹ Linh Trong Đoạn Kết" href="/p214a165148/hen-gap-my-linh-trong-doan-ket"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2010-12-31"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tết Tây" class="pl_atitle" href="/p214a165146/tet-tay">Tết Tây</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">30/12/2010</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 322134)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Đoàn Thị" href="/author/post/1040/1/doan-thi">Đoàn Thị</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Năm đó vợ chồng tôi khăn gói lên Las Vegas đón tết Tây</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tết Tây" href="/p214a165146/tet-tay"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2010-12-30"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_2"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Mưa Dầm Cuối Năm Ở Nam Cali" class="pl_atitle" href="/p214a165145/mua-dam-cuoi-nam-o-nam-cali">Mưa Dầm Cuối Năm Ở Nam Cali</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">29/12/2010</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 447852)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Phạm Hoàng Chương" href="/author/post/3931/1/pham-hoang-chuong">Phạm Hoàng Chương</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Mùa Đông năm nay ở Âu châu tuyết phủ giá băng. Tuyết rơi trắng xóa khắp nơi từ Đông sang Tây &nbsp;</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Mưa Dầm Cuối Năm Ở Nam Cali" href="/p214a165145/mua-dam-cuoi-nam-o-nam-cali"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2010-12-29"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Thằng Khờ" class="pl_atitle" href="/p214a165144/thang-kho">Thằng Khờ</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">28/12/2010</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 213584)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Lê Hải Dương" href="/author/post/2289/1/le-hai-duong">Lê Hải Dương</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Từ nhỏ, Sở đã là một đứa bé lờ đờ, ngớ ngẩn, hơi dại nhưng hễ hiền là cộc</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Thằng Khờ" href="/p214a165144/thang-kho"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2010-12-28"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_3"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Lời Nguyện Cầu Đêm Noel" class="pl_atitle" href="/p214a165084/loi-nguyen-cau-dem-noel">Lời Nguyện Cầu Đêm Noel</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">27/12/2010</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 198276)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Anthony Hưng Cao" href="/author/post/81/1/anthony-hung-cao">Anthony Hưng Cao</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Thấm thoát mà một năm đã trôi qua &nbsp;</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Lời Nguyện Cầu Đêm Noel" href="/p214a165084/loi-nguyen-cau-dem-noel"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2010-12-27"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Nhà Trẻ & Vấn Đề Khác Biệt Văn Hóa" class="pl_atitle" href="/p214a165143/nha-tre-van-de-khac-biet-van-hoa">Nhà Trẻ & Vấn Đề Khác Biệt Văn Hóa</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">26/12/2010</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 251614)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Hạ Vũ" href="/author/post/1532/1/ha-vu">Hạ Vũ</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tự tôn dân tộc, tôi nghĩ hầu hết dân tộc nào cũng có</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Nhà Trẻ & Vấn Đề Khác Biệt Văn Hóa" href="/p214a165143/nha-tre-van-de-khac-biet-van-hoa"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2010-12-26"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_4"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cây Thánh Giá Gỗ Mùa Giáng Sinh" class="pl_atitle" href="/p214a165142/cay-thanh-gia-go-mua-giang-sinh">Cây Thánh Giá Gỗ Mùa Giáng Sinh</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">24/12/2010</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 455172)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Trung Tây" href="/author/post/3558/1/nguyen-trung-tay">Nguyễn Trung Tây</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tháng 12 tuyết rơi. Gió lạnh từ phương Bắc rủ nhau kéo về</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cây Thánh Giá Gỗ Mùa Giáng Sinh" href="/p214a165142/cay-thanh-gia-go-mua-giang-sinh"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2010-12-24"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Xa Mặt Cách Lòng" class="pl_atitle" href="/p214a165141/xa-mat-cach-long">Xa Mặt Cách Lòng</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">22/12/2010</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 228042)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Lê Thuận An" href="/author/post/2325/1/le-thuan-an">Lê Thuận An</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Bao năm qua, cả khu xóm rất "nể" chị Oanh. Một phần, chị là người ăn ở tử tế, một phần, hàng tháng đều đặn chị nhận thùng quà do người chồng gửi về</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Xa Mặt Cách Lòng" href="/p214a165141/xa-mat-cach-long"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2010-12-22"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_5"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Mùa Giáng Sinh" class="pl_atitle" href="/p214a165140/mua-giang-sinh">Mùa Giáng Sinh</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">21/12/2010</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 219237)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Minh Thành" href="/author/post/2556/1/minh-thanh">Minh Thành</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Hàng năm cứ cuối tháng mười một là các cửa tiệm rộn rip chưng bày hàng giáng sinh. Các cây thông lấp lánh đèn màu phô diễn</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Mùa Giáng Sinh" href="/p214a165140/mua-giang-sinh"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2010-12-21"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Đêm Noel" class="pl_atitle" href="/p214a165139/dem-noel">Đêm Noel</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">20/12/2010</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 226468)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Thơ Sinh" href="/author/post/3543/1/nguyen-tho-sinh">Nguyễn Thơ Sinh</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tiết cuối thu trời se lạnh, Noel chả mấy chốc lại về nữa</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Đêm Noel" href="/p214a165139/dem-noel"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2010-12-20"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_6"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Làm Gì Ở Mỹ?" class="pl_atitle" href="/p214a165138/lam-gi-o-my">Làm Gì Ở Mỹ?</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">19/12/2010</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 197611)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Phan ngọc Vinh" href="/author/post/3969/1/phan-ngoc-vinh">Phan ngọc Vinh</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Bạn từ Việt Nam&nbsp;đi du lịch sang Mỹ</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Làm Gì Ở Mỹ?" href="/p214a165138/lam-gi-o-my"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2010-12-19"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Hai Hình Ảnh, Một Cuộc Đời" class="pl_atitle" href="/p214a165137/hai-hinh-anh-mot-cuoc-doi">Hai Hình Ảnh, Một Cuộc Đời</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">18/12/2010</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 404407)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Philato" href="/author/post/3983/1/philato">Philato</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tôi có hai người chị sinh đôi, bố tôi đặt tên cho các chị là Nư và Nữ. Thường thì những cặp sinh đôi rất giống nhau &nbsp;</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Hai Hình Ảnh, Một Cuộc Đời" href="/p214a165137/hai-hinh-anh-mot-cuoc-doi"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2010-12-18"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_7"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Thứ Sáu Đen Tại Virginia" class="pl_atitle" href="/p214a165136/thu-sau-den-tai-virginia">Thứ Sáu Đen Tại Virginia</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">17/12/2010</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 242964)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Vĩnh Hầu" href="/author/post/5621/1/vinh-hau">Vĩnh Hầu</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Từ California mới đổi qua Vỉrginia, vợ chồng chúng tôi gặp nhiều vất vả lúc đầu</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Thứ Sáu Đen Tại Virginia" href="/p214a165136/thu-sau-den-tai-virginia"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2010-12-17"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Hồng Điểm" class="pl_atitle" href="/p214a165135/hong-diem">Hồng Điểm</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">16/12/2010</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 275210)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Ý Thảo" href="/author/post/5706/1/y-thao">Ý Thảo</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Vi Thạch Cương cha gốc Thái, mẹ gốc Mường, sống ở Lào Cai</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Hồng Điểm" href="/p214a165135/hong-diem"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2010-12-16"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_8 pl_row_last"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="H.o. Lấy Vợ" class="pl_atitle" href="/p214a165134/h-o-lay-vo">H.o. Lấy Vợ</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">13/12/2010</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 377170)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Đoàn Thị" href="/author/post/1040/1/doan-thi">Đoàn Thị</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Ngày đó chị là cô hàng xóm nhỏ nhất trong đám con nít</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="H.o. Lấy Vợ" href="/p214a165134/h-o-lay-vo"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2010-12-13"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div>
Trước khi viết bài này, tôi có nói với chị Cả của tôi: - Chị à, tui định ca cẩm về cái chuyện đi học nail, đi thi nail rồi đi làm nail để phải "chịu đời" với ba cái chuyện bực mình, nhưng sợ bị "nhàm hàng"
<div class="nw_box_list_brief nw_boxing_padding"><div class="pl_list pl_list_col_1"><div class="pl_row pl_row_1 pl_row_first"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content pl_content_first" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Một Lần Nữa" class="pl_atitle" href="/p219a163540/mot-lan-nua">Một Lần Nữa</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">29/12/2005</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 270560)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Duy An" href="/author/post/3438/1/nguyen-duy-an">Nguyễn Duy An</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Giải Thưởng Việt Báo Việt Báo</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Một Lần Nữa" href="/p219a163540/mot-lan-nua"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2005-12-29"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_2"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Bệnh Viện Và Nhà Dưỡng Lão Ở Mỹ" class="pl_atitle" href="/p219a163539/benh-vien-va-nha-duong-lao-o-my">Bệnh Viện Và Nhà Dưỡng Lão Ở Mỹ</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">28/12/2005</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 186901)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Sagiang" href="/author/post/4177/1/sagiang">Sagiang</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Giải Thưởng Việt Báo Việt Báo</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Bệnh Viện Và Nhà Dưỡng Lão Ở Mỹ" href="/p219a163539/benh-vien-va-nha-duong-lao-o-my"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2005-12-28"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_3"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Chuyện Anh Hai Saigon: C’est La Vie!" class="pl_atitle" href="/p219a163538/chuyen-anh-hai-saigon-c-est-la-vie">Chuyện Anh Hai Saigon: C’est La Vie!</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">27/12/2005</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 206577)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="KIM N.C." href="/author/post/1850/1/kim-n-c-">KIM N.C.</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Giải Thưởng Việt Báo Việt Báo</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Chuyện Anh Hai Saigon: C’est La Vie!" href="/p219a163538/chuyen-anh-hai-saigon-c-est-la-vie"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2005-12-27"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_4"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tinh Ca Hambuger - Nước Mắm" class="pl_atitle" href="/p219a163537/tinh-ca-hambuger-nuoc-mam">Tinh Ca Hambuger - Nước Mắm</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">26/12/2005</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 287137)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Karen N. Nguyễn" href="/author/post/1819/1/karen-n-nguyen">Karen N. Nguyễn</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Giải Thưởng Việt Báo Việt Báo</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tinh Ca Hambuger - Nước Mắm" href="/p219a163537/tinh-ca-hambuger-nuoc-mam"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2005-12-26"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_5"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Trên Miền Đất Hứa" class="pl_atitle" href="/p219a163536/tren-mien-dat-hua">Trên Miền Đất Hứa</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">26/12/2005</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 194057)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Hương Hoàng" href="/author/post/1612/1/huong-hoang">Hương Hoàng</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Giải Thưởng Việt Báo Việt Báo</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Trên Miền Đất Hứa" href="/p219a163536/tren-mien-dat-hua"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2005-12-26"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_6"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Chuyện Lấy Chồng Việt Kiều" class="pl_atitle" href="/p219a163535/chuyen-lay-chong-viet-kieu">Chuyện Lấy Chồng Việt Kiều</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">22/12/2005</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 207968)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Hương Hoàng" href="/author/post/1612/1/huong-hoang">Hương Hoàng</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Ngoài hiên mưa vẫn đang rơi, dai dẳng không dứt. Hạt mưa như cứ lắp đi lại một bản tình ca buồn, buồn thật buồn, đã đôi lần làm nàng bật khóc. Nàng khóc vì nàng cảm thấy cô đơn và buồn tủi pha lẫn sự hối tiếc. Nàng ngồi một mình trong căn nhà với đầy đủ tiện nghi vật chất nhưng thật vắng vẻ và cô tịch.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Chuyện Lấy Chồng Việt Kiều" href="/p219a163535/chuyen-lay-chong-viet-kieu"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2005-12-22"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_7"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Một Hướng Đi" class="pl_atitle" href="/p219a163534/mot-huong-di">Một Hướng Đi</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">20/12/2005</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 204250)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Lê Khánh Thọ" href="/author/post/2302/1/le-khanh-tho">Lê Khánh Thọ</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Bà Thu góa bụa từ bốn năm nay và cảm thấy cuộc đời vô vị. Đứa con gái ra
trường lương cao, thường khuyên mẹ nghỉ làm. Người em gái duy nhất sống
ở Sài gòn cũng khá giả không cần bà giúp đỡ. Với số tuổi 55, bà tự cho mình già và không còn tha thiết đến chuyện tái giá.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Một Hướng Đi" href="/p219a163534/mot-huong-di"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2005-12-20"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_8"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tôi Làm Người Mẫu" class="pl_atitle" href="/p219a163533/toi-lam-nguoi-mau">Tôi Làm Người Mẫu</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">19/12/2005</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 377393)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Phạm Hồng Ân" href="/author/post/5953/1/pha-m-ho-ng-an">Phạm Hồng Ân</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Bạn vợ tui, chị Huyền, năm nay trạc tuổi ngũ tuần. Tuổi ngũ tuần là tuổi
chân yếu tay run, ở Việt nam, đã từ giã công việc, lui về vườn cho con cháu săn sóc. Vậy mà, chị Huyền lấy bằng " neo", đi làm hàng ngày, đời sống càng lúc càng sung túc.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tôi Làm Người Mẫu" href="/p219a163533/toi-lam-nguoi-mau"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2005-12-19"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_9"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cơn Bão Cuối Mùa" class="pl_atitle" href="/p219a163532/con-bao-cuoi-mua">Cơn Bão Cuối Mùa</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">18/12/2005</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 237182)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Hạo Nhiên Nguyễn Tấn Ích" href="/author/post/1545/1/hao-nhien-nguyen-tan-ich">Hạo Nhiên Nguyễn Tấn Ích</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">- Con bảo đảm với má là Phương vừa đẹp vừa nết na, lại là sinh viên xuất
sắc trong lớp con phụ trách. Cô ấy ăn nói lịch thiệp lắm, gái Hà Nội mà
má. Còn bà nội của Phương thì rất mực chiều nàng. Hôm nào con gởi ảnh của Phương về cho má xem.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cơn Bão Cuối Mùa" href="/p219a163532/con-bao-cuoi-mua"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2005-12-18"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_10 pl_row_last"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="9 Ngày Thăm Xứ Phù Tang" class="pl_atitle" href="/p219a163531/9-ngay-tham-xu-phu-tang">9 Ngày Thăm Xứ Phù Tang</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">18/12/2005</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 216874)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Lê" href="/author/post/3470/1/nguyen-le">Nguyễn Lê</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Phái đoàn chúng tôi gồm 80 người, già trẻ lớn bé đủ cả, tuổi từ 9 đến 82. trong số du khách có 2 người bạn mỹ, phu quân của 2 bà. Xuất sứ đa
số tại vùng nam Cali. Họ là những người việt Nam thành công trên đất cờ hoa, con cái đã trưởng thành , có sự nghiệp. </div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="9 Ngày Thăm Xứ Phù Tang" href="/p219a163531/9-ngay-tham-xu-phu-tang"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2005-12-18"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div>
<div class="nw_box_list_brief nw_boxing_padding"><div class="pl_list pl_list_col_1"><div class="pl_row pl_row_1 pl_row_first"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content pl_content_first" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Sợ Con" class="pl_atitle" href="/p220a163269/so-con">Sợ Con</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">31/12/2004</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 321282)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Bồ Tùng Ma" href="/author/post/418/1/bo-tung-ma">Bồ Tùng Ma</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Ông Năm Thơ không chắc chắn ông đã nể sợ thằng Cu Trắng tức thằng Michael, con trai ông, bắt đầu từ lúc nào, có lẽ khi nó lên 7 tuổi, vào đúng cái ngày ông cho hai mẹ con bà Mỹ đen Christina quá giang xe hơi đến sở welfare, nhân dịp ông chở bà Thơ và nó đi điều chỉnh giấy tờ nhận phiếu thực phẩm.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Sợ Con" href="/p220a163269/so-con"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2004-12-31"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_2"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Những Tiếng Nói Ngây Thơ" class="pl_atitle" href="/p220a163268/nhung-tieng-noi-ngay-tho">Những Tiếng Nói Ngây Thơ</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">30/12/2004</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 209144)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="An Tâm" href="/author/post/75/1/an-tam">An Tâm</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Từ ngày qua Mỹ trong những lúc nhàn rỗi, tôi thường mở TV đài Mỹ để tập nghe, tập hiểu được tiếng Mỹ. Tôi thích những show vui cười của họ nhất là cái show "Kids say kids said' gì đó của ông tài tử da đen Bill Cosby.
Tuy hiểu lõm bõm thôi song tôi cũng cảm thấy vui vui trước những câu nói ngộ nghĩnh của trẻ con Mỹ.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Những Tiếng Nói Ngây Thơ" href="/p220a163268/nhung-tieng-noi-ngay-tho"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2004-12-30"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_3"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Du Lịch Hawaii" class="pl_atitle" href="/p220a163267/du-lich-hawaii">Du Lịch Hawaii</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">29/12/2004</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 232945)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Tân Ngố" href="/author/post/5170/1/tan-ngo">Tân Ngố</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Cứ mỗi lần nghe người nào đó nói họ mới đi du lịch Hawaii về với vẻ mặt vênh váo là tôi đã thấy ghét, nhất là khi họ biết là tôi chưa từng đi tới Hawaii lần nào thì thường lấy giọng thương hại mà khuyên bảo nọ kia.
Rằng thì là sống ở xứ Mỹ mà không đi tắm biển ở bãi Waikiki thì "Ngố" lắm.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Du Lịch Hawaii" href="/p220a163267/du-lich-hawaii"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2004-12-29"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_4"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Phía Núi Bên Kia" class="pl_atitle" href="/p220a163266/phia-nui-ben-kia">Phía Núi Bên Kia</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">28/12/2004</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 337887)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Karen N. Nguyễn" href="/author/post/1819/1/karen-n-nguyen">Karen N. Nguyễn</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Vân mở mắt, nhìn quanh. Buổi sáng yên tĩnh làm sao. Căn phòng của Vân vẫn còn chìm một phần trong bóng tối. Vân liếc nhìn cái đồng hồ báo thức
ở trên bàn gần đó, mới hơn 6 giờ sáng.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Phía Núi Bên Kia" href="/p220a163266/phia-nui-ben-kia"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2004-12-28"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_5"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="American Hearts" class="pl_atitle" href="/p220a163265/american-hearts">American Hearts</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">27/12/2004</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 225108)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Dương Minh Thảo" href="/author/post/1056/1/duong-minh-thao">Dương Minh Thảo</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Trong khi nhiều quý ông từ Mỹ về Việt Nam tìm người tình trăm năm, có anh Trương Chi ở tại quê nhà may mắn cưới được một nàng Việt Kiều Mỹ trẻ
đẹp.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="American Hearts" href="/p220a163265/american-hearts"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2004-12-27"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_6"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Khiêu Vũ, Bộ Môn Nghệ Thuật Và Thể Dục" class="pl_atitle" href="/p220a163264/khieu-vu-bo-mon-nghe-thuat-va-the-duc">Khiêu Vũ, Bộ Môn Nghệ Thuật Và Thể Dục</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">27/12/2004</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 220984)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Lê" href="/author/post/3470/1/nguyen-le">Nguyễn Lê</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Trong dịp Lễ Tạ Ơn vừa qua, tôi được mời tới tham dự một đêm họp mặt các
bạn cũ quen thuộc. Đây là một truyền thống được tổ chức hàng năm cứ vào
dịp Lễ Tạ Ơn của các gia đình Việt Nam cư ngụ tại vùng Princeton New Jersey. Để cho việc tổ chức đỡ tốn kém, tiết kiệm thời giờ và đỡ vất vả trong việc bếp núc, tham dự viên mỗi gia đình tự động đem một món ăn hoặc bánh ngọt hoặc trái cây tùy tiện.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Khiêu Vũ, Bộ Môn Nghệ Thuật Và Thể Dục" href="/p220a163264/khieu-vu-bo-mon-nghe-thuat-va-the-duc"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2004-12-27"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_7"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cây Xương Rồng" class="pl_atitle" href="/p220a163263/cay-xuong-rong">Cây Xương Rồng</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">26/12/2004</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 197573)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Linh Trần" href="/author/post/2344/1/linh-tran">Linh Trần</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Năm mới đã và đang về , trên đất Mỹ trời đêm thật lạnh. Hắn vẫn lái xe quanh quẩn trên đường, mặc cho một giờ đêm lững thững trôi qua. Đường phố xe cộ vẫn qua lại khá đông, những ánh đèn đường sáng vừa đủ như len
lỏi dõi nhìn khắp nơi. Xa xa là những căn nhà được trang hoàng bằng những dàn đèn trang trí Noel, lấp lóe đủ màu sắc như những ánh sao đêm tỏa sáng từng lúc.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cây Xương Rồng" href="/p220a163263/cay-xuong-rong"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2004-12-26"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_8"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Ba Ngày Du Lịch Ở Mỹ" class="pl_atitle" href="/p220a163262/ba-ngay-du-lich-o-my">Ba Ngày Du Lịch Ở Mỹ</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">26/12/2004</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 173808)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Paul Hoàng" href="/author/post/3915/1/paul-hoang">Paul Hoàng</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Sáng ngày 26/11/04 tôi dậy sớm hơn mọi ngày để kịp đến điểm hẹn trước 8 giờ. Con gái cũng đã dậy lo caphê cho bố và xếp quần áo ấm vào vali, một
bộ đồ mặc đi đường vì ngoài trời rất lạnh, lại có gió lớn, nên phải mặc
như người vùng Esquimo".... Đúng 7 giờ 30 con gái đưa bố đến nhà cô Ngoan bạn đồng nghiệp, nơi tập trung các bạn để lên đường. Anh Chương ra
đón, vợ lo dọn điểm tâm cho các bạn.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Ba Ngày Du Lịch Ở Mỹ" href="/p220a163262/ba-ngay-du-lich-o-my"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2004-12-26"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_9"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Papa Noel Và Khánh" class="pl_atitle" href="/p220a163261/papa-noel-va-khanh">Papa Noel Và Khánh</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">24/12/2004</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 168494)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Lê Khánh Thọ" href="/author/post/2302/1/le-khanh-tho">Lê Khánh Thọ</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Giải Thưởng Việt Báo Việt Báo</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Papa Noel Và Khánh" href="/p220a163261/papa-noel-va-khanh"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2004-12-24"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_10 pl_row_last"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Mùa Noel Cuối Cùng" class="pl_atitle" href="/p220a163260/mua-noel-cuoi-cung">Mùa Noel Cuối Cùng</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">24/12/2004</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 213904)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Bính Châu" href="/author/post/3422/1/nguyen-binh-chau">Nguyễn Bính Châu</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Giải Thưởng Việt Báo Việt Báo</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Mùa Noel Cuối Cùng" href="/p220a163260/mua-noel-cuoi-cung"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2004-12-24"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div>
"Nhà em có nuôi một con chó"… Đúng ra con chó đang có mặt ở nhà tôi là chó của con gái tôi mới mua, loại chó đến từ Bắc Kinh, mặt nhăn nhăn như
'con khỉ" (con khỉ nói giọng Huế của ba tôi) không phải là Bulldog vì thân hình nó không nhăn nhúm như Bulldog.
Tức ơi là tức, nhà gì mà chỗ nào cũng đầy đồ, giữ thì không xài, bỏ thì không được, chán muốn chết. An vừa càu nhàu trong lòng, vừa đi từ góc này đến góc khác trong nhà để tìm mấy món đồ cần dùng. Hai đứa làm đám cưới đã 3 tháng rồi mà đến giờ đồ đạc của An đa số còn nằm trong mấy cái
vali và túi xách chất ở góc kẹt trong nhà Jim!
Sáng nay tôi dậy sớm hơn thường lệ, vì hôm qua nghe tin thời tiết cho biết hôm nay có thể có tuyết. Lòng hơi nôn nao muốn tận mắt nhìn thấy, muốn tay mình cầm lấy những bông tuyết trắng, mà ở Việt nam mình tôi chỉ
thấy qua hình ảnh, hoặc trên Truyền hình.
Tôi ra trường, gần một năm nay ôm cái bằng kỹ sư chạy xuôi chạy ngược, gặp ai quen cũng đánh trống " thấy việc làm thì giới thiệu ". Họ ừ, rồi im luôn. Thời buổi kinh tế đi xuống, hãng xưởng đóng cửa hết rồi, bạn bè
lâu lâu thì nghe tin "..... mới bị lay off" nghe mà phát rầu.
Tính đến năm 1986 tôi đã làm việc cho Santa Fe Engineering được 11 năm. Đây là một hãng lập đồ án và xây cất các dàn khoan dầu ngoài khơi, tầu khoan dầu, cầu tầu, ống dẫn dầu, nhà máy lọc dầu... trên khắp thế giới.
