Hớt Tóc Ở Mỹ

24/10/2018
Hớt Tóc Ở Mỹ
Tác giả: Chính Vũ

Bài số 5529-20-31336-vb5102488

 
Tác giả lần đầu dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ tháng 9, 2018. Ông tên thật Trần Vĩnh, 66 tuổi, thấy giáo hưu trí, định cư tại Mỹ từ năm 2015, hiện là cư dân Springfield, MA. Sau đây là bài viết thứ ba của ông.

 
***
 

Trước khi vào chuyện hớt tóc ở tại nước Mỹ, xin lướt qua chút chuyện xưa tại Việt Nam.

Thuở ấy,  tức cách đây hơn nửa thế kỷ,  cha tôi là chủ một tiệm hớt tóc có tiếng tại một tỉnh thuộc Cao nguyên Trung phần.   Làm chủ,  song tay nghề của ông cũng thuộc hạng “thượng thừa” nên được nhiều khách hàng ưa thích.

Trong đám con cái lít nhít gần chục ,  ông từng muốn  chọn tôi làm “đệ tử chân truyền” để... bàn giao tay nghề, nhưng rồi ông quyết định cho tôi về Sài Gòn trọ học ở nhà người chú bà con. Kết quả là sau khi vào Đại học Sư phạm,  tôi hành nghề “gõ đầu trẻ,” nhưng trong những  năm trọ học,  để  kiếm tiền đắp đổi thêm, chính tôi  cũng từng có dịp tự hành nghề  hớt tóc.

Còn nhớ thời ấy, cha tôi gửi cho bộ đồ nghề cũ nhưng còn xài được, ông chú cho mượn cái ghế đẩu và cái gương tròn. Tất cả đồ nghề,  tôi bỏ gọn vào cái thùng đạn đại liên,  phía ngoài sơn hai chữ “ Hớt tóc” thật to,  cột chặt cái ghế đẩu và cái gương ra phía sau “bọt-ba-ga” của chiếc xe đạp trành,  tôi bắt đầu hành nghề hớt tóc dạo.

Sau ba buổi đạp xe rã rời mà chẳng ai thèm gọi, khi vòng về,  tôi ghé vào một gốc cây  ở cuối đường Hồng Thập Tự,  Nguyễn Thiện Thuật,  dựng xe nghỉ mệt,  thì một ông tuổi trạc năm mươi,  mặt đỏ phừng vì bia rượu,  đang đứng... “ xả hơi” ở một bụi cây gần đó,  bước tới hỏi hớt tóc,  thế là tôi bắt đầu hành nghề. Kết quả là vị khách đầu tiên hài lòng, trả năm đồng tiền công và hào hứng “bo” thêm hai đồng cho “ông” thợ hớt tóc mặt còn non choẹt. Ông khách mở hàng vừa khệnh khạng bước đi,  thì một chị,  nhà đối diện bên kia đường,  dắt sang hai thằng cu tý,  yêu cầu hớt tóc “móng ngựa” cho mát! Vì hồi hộp với vận hên,  tôi để tay run,  nên mái tóc móng ngựa của cu Tý đầu tiên  phía sau giống như... dợn sóng,  sửa mướt mồ hôi! Cu tý sau nhờ có kinh nghiệm,  tôi hớt suông sẻ hơn. Ơn trời,  mẹ hai đứa bé,  thuộc người xuề xòa dễ tính còn hứa hẹn lần sau... qua hớt nữa!

Vậy là từ đó,  gốc cây này thành “tiệm” hớt tóc “bình dân”  của tôi và tôi có thêm dăm ông khách quen,  tuổi già chắc về hưu,  thường hay ra hớt tóc,  cạo mặt hay lấy ráy tai,  ủng hộ “thằng nhỏ có tiền ăn học”!

Sau khi miền Nam đổi đời, chán ngán với nghề gõ đầu trẻ,  đủ kiểu chỉ tiêu “không tưởng” của “xã hội mới,” tôi đã về hưu sớm.

Qua Mỹ du lịch rồi  định cư để đoàn tụ, lần đầu tiên đi hớt tóc, thoạt nghe giá tiền và nhẩm tính sang tiền Việt đã... chần chừ,  suy tính mãi. Tại nơi tôi định cư, giá hớt một cái tóc người lớn,  bình thường,  không hề có cạo mặt hay lấy ráy tai là 17 USD,  so ra gấp hơn... 8 lần vừa hớt tóc,  cạo mặt,  ráy tai và cả mát- sa ở quê nhà?

Thời buổi hiện nay,  tông- đơ bóp tay không còn ai sử dụng,  chỉ cần cái tông- đơ điện là “ủi” ngon lành.   Biết hớt tóc,  nhờ người mua cái tông- đơ điện là có thể hớt tóc cho hết đám cháu ở nhà,  nhưng không thể tự hớt cho mình!

Vào quán tiệm hớt tóc ở Mỹ,  thợ hớt tóc hầu hết là người Mễ,  rất ít người Mỹ da trắng làm thợ. Hớt tóc,  có cạo râu,  nhưng phải tính riêng,  cũng đúng vì râu người bản xứ hầu hết đều... rậm và nhiều,  phải lấy tông- đơ hớt cho sát da,  sau đó mới dùng dao cạo,  cũng như tốn kém nhiều nước và... xà bông! Song tuyệt đối không có màn cạo mặt,  lấy ráy tai như ở Việt Nam,  và chắc chắn một môn “công phu” mà thợ hớt tóc ở Việt Nam cũng rất sành là “Đánh mí mắt,  ngoáy lỗ ghèn” mà những người lỡ ghiền mỗi khi hớt tóc đều có yêu cầu.

Không như ở quê nhà,  thợ hớt tóc muốn “ra nghề” ở Mỹ cần phải có bằng hành nghề,  sau khi học một khóa về cắt tóc và cạo mặt đủ số giơ qui địnhø,  còn phải thi lấy bằng vừa lý thuyết thẩm mỹ,  vệ sinh,  an toàn nghề nghiệp và thực hành,  yêu cầu đạt từ 75% qui định trở lên thì được cấp bằng.

Nghề hớt tóc theo đánh giá của trang CareerCast.com là một nghề thoải mái đầu óc nhất,  an nhàn lại lương cao mà không phụ thuộc vào nhiều thời gian. Kể ra,  cứ nhìn các anh Mễ hớt tóc... như đi chơi,  và cũng rất nghệ sĩ là đủ thấy ham!

Nghe tôi than,  đi hớt tóc mà không được cạo mặt,  ráy tai thật mất sướng! Một anh bạn ở Mỹ lâu năm giải thích,  hớt tóc (Hair cut) phải có bằng riêng,  cạo mặt (Barber) cũng phải có bằng riêng,  còn ráy tai thì vì vệ sinh và nhất là an toàn cho khách nên không có thợ nào làm và cũng bị cấm. Công phu học tập hớt tóc phải mất nhiều giờ hơn cả học làm móng (Nail) và chăm sóc da (Esthetician).

Đúng là hớt tóc ở Mỹ phải công phu,  bài bản nhưng vẫn... không sướng, tôi nói. khiến ông bạn phì cười.

Lâu rồi cũng thành quen,  và thích nghi cùng với môi trường mới. Đi hớt tóc bỗng trở thành vui vui,  vì mỗi khi tôi ngồi lên chiếc ghế tựa của cái “shop” quen,  anh thợ hớt tóc người Mễ đều nói câu nói quen thuộc: “Hair cut the same...” (Hớt tóc kiểu cũ) và cười tươi rạng rỡ.

Chính Vu

