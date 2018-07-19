Bonfire Của Những Người Hùng

19/07/201800:00:00(Xem: 98)
Bonfire Của Những Người Hùng
Tác giả: Trần Du Sinh

Bài số 5443-20-31251-vb5071918

 
Tác giả đã nhận giải Tác Phẩm Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2014. Lớn lên tại VN khi cả nước đã thành xã hội chủ nghĩa, ông kể, “Trong khi đợi bảo lãnh diện đoàn tụ gia đình, tôi có cơ may được học bổng của Liên Âu (EU) để hoàn thành chương trình BA và MBA International Management." Sau khi định cư tại Hoa Kỳ, ông đã hoàn tất luận án tiến sĩ tại Đại Học ở Argosy, San Diego, và là một Phó Giám Đôc kỹ thuật hàng hải của Bộ Quốc Phòng Mỹ, làm việc tại Á Châu.

 
***
 

Đôi khi có những điều mình bỏ quên mà lại không nhớ là nó nên là một phần của cuộc sống. Đó là những giây phút thoải mái cùng đồng nghiệp mà không phải nói về công việc. Một đêm nhóm lửa bonfire ngoài biển chẳng hạn.

Lần đầu tiên tôi ra biển đốt lửa trại với đồng nghiệp người Mỹ. Họ là những sĩ quan Hải Quân trẻ mang lon từ thiếu uý cho tới đại uý. Không phải nói để khoe khoang, chứ họ ít nhất cũng thuộc top 10% cá nhân ưu tú của nước Mỹ. Ai cũng có bằng cử nhân từ những trường hạng khá trở lên, có lý lịch trong sạch ít nhất 7 năm và có sức khoẻ thuộc loại top 5% của nước Mỹ dành cho đồng trang lứa.

Theo thống kê của bộ nhân sự quân đội Mỹ, dân số Mỹ từ độ tuổi 17 tới 35 chỉ có từ 28 đến 30% đủ tiêu chuẩn gia nhập quân đội Mỹ về mặt sức khoẻ, 70% còn lại không đủ tiêu chuẩn đa phần do bệnh béo phì, lười vận động và bệnh tật. Đó là phần lính tráng nói chung, riêng phần sĩ quan thì chỉ có trên dưới 10% thanh niên nam nữ Mỹ từ độ tuổi 21 tới 29 đủ tiêu chuẩn sức khoẻ và trình độ học vấn mà thôi.

Không phải ngẫu nhiên mà cựu đô đốc Hải Quân McRaven có bài phát biểu huyền thoại “Making your bed” ngang ngửa cựu tổng thống Obama về sức hút, khi về hưu lại được mời làm Viện Trưởng Viện Đại Học Texas. Gần đây lại có vị cựu đô đốc lai Nhật Bản là cựu tổng tư lệnh Thái Bình Dương- Harry Harris được mời làm Đại Sứ Hoa Kỳ ở Nam Hàn nhưng được Úc mời mọc. Điểm chung của hai vị cựu đô đốc Hải Quân này là rất tài ba, thông thái và có sức cuốn hút công chúng rất lớn.

So với bên Lục Quân-Army thì Đô Đốc 4 sao, tương đương với tướng 4 sao, lại có tài ngoại giao và chính trị nhỉnh hơn, ít nhất cũng hơn về nét thanh lịch, bởi Hải Quân vốn là ngoại giao quân sự. Trong cuộc đời binh nghiệp trên 20 năm thì họ đã đặt chân tới biết bao nhiêu quốc gia, trải nghiệm biết bao nhiêu nền văn hoá, và có mạng lưới bạn bè rất rộng.

Riêng về quân nhân Mỹ gốc Việt thì người mang cấp bậc cao nhất trong Hải Quân là Đại Tá Lê Bá Hùng, và bên Lục Quân là Thiếu Tướng Lương Xuân Việt. Phải là những cá nhân kiệt xuất lắm mới lên được hàng Đề Đốc hay Đô Đốc Hải Quân Hoa Kỳ. Với công nghệ Hải Quân hiện đại như tàu ngầm hạt nhân hay hàng không mẫu hạm chạy bằng năng lượng hạt nhân thì một ngôi sao của Đề Đốc Hải Quân cũng đòi hỏi một tư chất rất đặc biệt và kiến thức rất rộng.

Quanh đốm lửa bonfire hôm nay là những gương mặt rất sáng. Andrew, một người Công Giáo gốc Ái Nhĩ Lan, tốt nghiệp Học Viện Hải Quân- Naval Academy. Andrew là đại uý xuất sắc nhứt trên tàu về tác phong, kiến thức và sự thông minh. Ai cũng nghĩ Andrew là ứng viên lên Đô đốc Hải Quân đầu tiên trong nhóm. Ai dè Andrew tuyên bố hắn sẽ xuất ngũ và theo đuổi sự nghiệp chính trị như Thượng Nghị Sĩ John McCain.

Nhân vật xuất sắc thứ hai là đại uý tốt nghiệp khoa quan hệ quốc tế của đại học đứng đầu về chuyên ngành này ở thủ đô Hoa Thịnh Đốn- Georgetown University. Bryan, hắn là người đầu tiên được cả bọn chọn là sĩ quan tuyển bộ binh chủng vũ trụ (Space Force) sắp được thành lập, vì hắn có tài ăn nói và có thể chiêu dụ được những nhân tài về khoa học để tham gia binh chủng mới này.

Nhân vật thứ ba là thiếu uý Ian. Hắn từ Học Viện Không Quân- Air Force Academy chuyển qua. Hắn mém làm phi công nhưng không hiểu lý do gì mà hắn chuyển qua bên Hải Quân. Trước đây tôi nói đùa hắn là đối thủ đáng gờm của trung ý Mason, người mới qua đời vì tai nạn xe motor sau khi thi đậu vào khoá huấn luyện Navy Seal. Ian cũng đang tự huấn luyện mỗi ngày để thành Navy Seal như Mason. Nếu Mason là Alain Delon của Pháp thì Ian là Brad Pitt của Mỹ. Đôi khi tôi tự hỏi, tại sao Hải Quân Hoa Kỳ tại thu hút được rất nhiều “soái ca” vào làm sĩ quan đến như vậy ?

Ngồi xung quanh những người trẻ ưu tú, tôi bỗng thấy mình may mắn khi gia nhập cái câu lạc bộ sĩ quan này. Và lần đầu tiên tôi biết về một món ăn mới quanh đống lửa. Đó là món marshmallow nướng giòn rồi ép vào miếng bánh nướng cùng với thẻ sô-cô-la. Khi ép vào thì cục marshmallow chảy ra quyện với vị ngọt đắng của sô-cô-la và vị giòn ngọt thanh của miếng bánh quy nướng tạo nên một hỗn hợp ngon tuyệt cú mèo. Cả bọn già đầu rồi mà ai cũng hăm hở nướng Marshmallow như những trẻ thơ.

Ngồi nướng bánh trong cái lửa bập bùng, chúng tôi cùng kể về những câu chuyện về soái ca lady-killer Mason, người tình của hàng chục ‘hotgirl’ dưới biển Pacific Beach.

Tôi vẫn còn nhớ như in chiều thứ Sáu tuần trước. Bỗng có loa gọi họp mặt sĩ quan khẩn cấp, tôi ngỡ là chiến hạm nhận lệnh viễn chinh sớm.

Vào tới phòng họp thấy đại uý trưởng ban điều hành mắt đỏ hoe, tôi có linh tính về sự mất mát. Không gian như đặc quánh. Theo phép nhà binh, không ai được nói gì cho đến khi Hạm Trưởng tuyên bố điều gì chánh thức.

Vài phút trôi qua nặng như chì. Hạm Trưởng bước vào cùng hai sĩ quan CACO (Casualty Assistance Calls Officer), là sĩ quan đưa tin báo tử.

Hạm Trưởng nghẹn ngào nói:

- Trung Uý Mason đã qua đời. Anh mới bị tai nạn xe motorcycle.

Mấy ngày nay Mason không xuất hiện nhiều vì anh mới thi đậu vào khoá học sĩ quan Navy Seal và lo chuyện nộp hồ sơ. Anh bị tai nạn ngay dưới chân cầu Coronado mà bờ bên kia là trung tâm huấn luyện Navy Seal huyền thoại. Mason có ước mơ trở thành người hùng quốc gia như những anh hùng từng diệt trùm khủng bố Bin Laden.

Mãi tới giờ này tôi cũng không tin Mason đã ra đi vĩnh viễn, vì ai cũng có điều tốt đẹp khi nói về hắn. Thôi thì tạm tưởng tượng là hắn đi huấn luyện bí mật Navy Seal nên người ta dựng hiện trường giả để không ai còn biết hắn tồn tại trên cõi đời này.

Có những người đã chết nhưng vẫn tồn tại, nhưng cũng có người tồn tại mà như đã chết. Vô thường vậy thôi.

*

Lần đầu tiên trải nghiệm bonfire cũng những người Mỹ. Nếu ở Việt Nam mà những người như thế này chỉ ra biển nướng bánh ngồi ôn kỉ niệm thì chắc bị coi là hâm, vì chỉ cần hai đứa tụm lại thì đã là cuộc nhậu, còn khi đủ bốn tay thì có thể đã là một sòng bài. Âu đó cũng là nét khác biệt về văn hoá.

Bonfire của chúng tôi không phúng điếu, không khóc thương, chỉ là những kỉ niệm đẹp về một người sĩ quan trẻ vừa giã từ ước mơ phụng sự quốc gia.

 
Trần Du Sinh

Gửi ý kiến của bạn
Tắt
Telex
VNI
Vui lòng nhập tiếng Việt có dấu. Cách gõ tiếng Việt có dấu ==> http://youtu.be/J5Gebk-OVBI
Tên của bạn
Email của bạn
VVNM 2018
VVNM 2017
VVNM 2016
VVNM 2015

19/07/201800:00:00(Xem: 95)
Tác giả đã nhận giải Tác Phẩm Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2014. Lớn lên tại VN khi cả nước đã thành xã hội chủ nghĩa, ông kể, “Trong khi đợi bảo lãnh diện đoàn tụ gia đình, tôi có cơ may được học bổng của Liên Âu (EU) để hoàn thành chương trình BA và MBA International Management." Sau khi định cư tại Hoa Kỳ, ông đã hoàn tất luận án tiến sĩ tại Đại Học ở Argosy, San Diego, và là một Phó Giám Đôc kỹ thuật hàng hải của Bộ Quốc Phòng Mỹ, làm việc tại Á Châu.

18/07/201800:00:00(Xem: 1263)
Tác giả đã có bài viết về nước Mỹ đầu tiên phổ biến từ 2016. Năm nay, khi quyết định tiếp tục viết ông chọn bút hiệu mới cho bài kề về lễ tốt ngiệp kỹ sjư ngành computer của người cháu torng gia đình. Bài đăng 2 kỳ. Mong Mr. Hi tiếp tục thêm bài mới.

16/07/201800:00:00(Xem: 2762)
Tác giả tên thật Nguyễn Thụy, 49 tuổi, theo ba mẹ đi H.O.8., tốt nghiệp Computer Enginee-ring. Sau 6 năm làm thuê, đã thành lập và điều hành công ty Newteck - PCB Inc tại City Tustin. Bài viết đầu tiên của ông mang tên “35 Năm, Một Ước Mong” kêu gọi thủ đô tị nạn của người Việt hải ngoại cần có một đền thờ 5 vị tướng anh hùng tử tiết của miền Nam Tháng Tư 1975. Sau đây là bài viết mới nhất.

15/07/201800:00:00(Xem: 2472)
Tác giả dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ ngay từ những năm đầu tiên và đã nhận giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2012. Trước 1975, ông là sĩ quan hải quân VNCH, một nhà thơ quân đội, từng tu nghiệp tại Mỹ. Sau 1975, ông trở thành người tù chính trị và định cư tại Hoa Kỳ theo diện H.O.

14/07/201800:00:00(Xem: 1973)
Tác Giả Huỳnh Mai Hoa học Đại Học Văn Khoa Saigon nhưng dang dỡ. Có làm thơ và viết truyện ngắn đăng trên vài nhật báo ở Saigon. Qua Mỹ năm 1993 theo diện HO của chồng, làm nghề tóc. Hiện đã nghĩ hưu, nhưng vẫn làm thơ, viết truyện ngắn đăng trên báo địa phương. Hiện cư ngụ tại thành phố Sacramento, Cali. Đây là bài đầu tiên tham dự VVNM.

13/07/201800:00:00(Xem: 2085)
Mai Hồng Thu là tên Việt của tác giả Donna Nguyễn/Donna Nguyen. Với ba bút danh này, cô đã từng góp nhiều bài Viết Về Nước Mỹ và đã nhận giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2013. Sanh tại Sài Gòn, sang Mỹ năm 1985, hiện là cư dân San Jose, California, tác giả đã dịch thuật và xuất bản 3 tập truyện ngụ ngôn dành cho thiếu nhi của Thornton W. Burgess dưới bút danh Nguyễn Nhã Đan Na (Nguyễn Donna). Sau đây là bài viết mới nhất của cô.

11/07/201800:00:00(Xem: 2914)
Tên thật: Nguyễn Thị Kỳ, Bút hiệu: duyenky. Trước 30.4.1975: giáo viên Toán Lý Hoa-Tư thục-Saigon-VN. Sau 30.4.1075: giáo viênVật Lý - Q.10 -Tp HCM – VN. Theo chồng và 3 con gái đi Mỹ diện HO năm 1999, định cư tại Chicago-IL-USA. Đây là bài viết đầu tiên tham dự VVNM. Mong tác giả tiếp tục gửi bài

10/07/201800:00:00(Xem: 3166)
Tác giả từng nhận giải Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2015. Ông là cựu sĩ quan VNCH, giảng viên trường Sinh ngữ quân đội, cựu tù cải tạo. Ông cũng là tác giả sách "Hành Trình về Phương Đông" do "Xây Dựng" xuất bản năm 2010. Mới nhất, là cuốn "Within & Beyond" do tác giả viết bằng Anh ngữ và tự xuất bản. Sau đây, thêm một bài viết mới.

09/07/201800:00:00(Xem: 2678)
Mùa hè, 16 tháng 9, ngày quân lực VNCH. Mời đọc bài viết đặc biệt của tác giả đã nhận giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2014. Ông sinh năm 1939. Trước 1975, là sĩ quan QLVNCH. Bị băt tù binh ngày 16/04/1975 tại mặt trận Phan-rang. Ra tù 1984. Vượt biên 1986. Bị bắt giam ở nông trường dừa 30/04, tỉnh Trà-vinh. Năm 1987 trốn trại về Saigon. 1989 tái vượt biên đến Malaysia tháng 07/1989. Tháng 05/1993 định cư tại Houston, Texas. Sau đây là hồi kết bài viết mới nhất của ông về những mùa hè khó quên.

08/07/201800:00:00(Xem: 2518)
Mùa hè, 19 tháng 6, ngày quân lực VNCH. Mời đọc bài viết đặc biệt của tác giả đã nhận giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2014. Ông sinh năm 1939. Trước 1975, là sĩ quan QLVNCH. Bị băt tù binh ngày 16/04/1975 tại mặt trận Phan-rang. Ra tù 1984. Vượt biên 1986. Bị bắt giam ở nông trường dừa 30/04, tỉnh Trà-vinh. Năm 1987 trốn trại về Saigon. 1989 tái vượt biên đến Malaysia tháng 07/1989. Tháng 05/1993 định cư tại Houston, Texas. Sau đây là bài viết mới nhất của ông.
VVNM 2014
VVNM 2013
VVNM 2012
VVNM 2011
VVNM 2010

31/12/201400:00:00(Xem: 22537)
Với bài “Lính Mỹ Gốc Nail” và 5 bài khác trong năm, tác giả đã nhận giải Tác Phẩm Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2014. Trần Du Sinh cho biết ông là một kỹ sư hàng hải, 37 tuổi, lớn lên khi cả nước đã thành xã hội chủ nghĩa.

30/12/201400:00:00(Xem: 8196)
Tác giả tên thật Nguyễn Vi Lam, 35 tuổi, hiện là cư dân Sacramento, cho biết ông đã theo dõi chương trình Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ nhiều năm nay.

29/12/201400:00:00(Xem: 8588)
Tác giả từng nhận giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nươc Mỹ. Sau nhiều năm phụ vụ như một viên chức tại miền Đông, bà chọn Little Saigon làm nơi hưu trí và tìm thấy an bình. Sau đây là bài viết mới nhất.

28/12/201400:00:00(Xem: 11367)
Trọng tội của chàng tài tử là chuyện 25 năm xưa: hai người Việt vô can bị chàng rủa xả và hành hung thậm tệ. Tác giả bài viết đã nhận giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2012, với nhiều bài viết linh hoạt về đời sống tại Mỹ.

27/12/201400:00:00(Xem: 10699)
“Hồ Trường” là bài thơ nổi tiếng từ đầu thế kỷ 20 của danh sĩ Quảng Nam Nguyễn Bá Trác (1881-1945), viết trên đất Tầu trong thời ông hường ứng phong trào Đông Du.

26/12/201400:00:00(Xem: 7238)
Từ một góc cà phê Starbuck, nhìn đường phố và thế giới mù sương. Tác giả là một nhà báo quen thuộc, trong nhóm chủ biên một số tuần báo, tạp chí tại Dallas.

25/12/201400:00:00(Xem: 16400)
Trong những ngày chờ Lễ Giáng Sinh năm nay, miền Bắc California có trận bão lớn. Mời đọc bài của Lê Nguyễn Hằng viết về người bạn thân từ thủa học trò Tuy Hoà. Tác giả đã nhận giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2014.

24/12/201400:00:00(Xem: 7722)
Như tựa đề, bài viết là một chuyện kể cảm động xẩy ra trong một chiều giáng sinh. Tác giả Phương Hoa, định cư tại Mỹ từ 1994 diện tị nạn chính trị theo chồng, vừa làm nail vừa học.

22/12/201400:00:00(Xem: 7907)
Tác giả là một viên chức hành chánh, sau nhiều năm làm việc tại miền Đông, đã chọn Little Saigon để hưu trí. Với nhiều bài viết đặc biệt, bà cũng đã nhận Giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ nhiều năm trước.

21/12/201400:00:00(Xem: 19507)
Người Việt đầu tiên ở Quận Cam từ thời 1957 là điệp viên cộng sản Phạm Xuân Ẩn. Tác giả bài viết là người đã cấp thẻ nhà báo cho Ẩn.

20/12/201400:00:00(Xem: 8218)
Tác giả là một nữ kỹ sư hiện cư trú tại Austin, Texas. Với but hiệu Chúc Chân, cô đã nhận giải danh dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ.

19/12/201400:00:00(Xem: 11289)
Tác giả là cư dân Texas. Ông giảng dạy tại đại học và là một chuyên viên hoà giải. Bài Viết Về Nước Mỹ đầu tiên của ông là “Tạ Ơn”, đã phổ biến nhân mùa Thanksgiving. Bài mới viết của tác giả là câu chuyện ý nghĩa về đời sống tại Mỹ.

18/12/201400:00:00(Xem: 9279)
Tác giả lần đầu dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ. Bài viết cho thấy cách nhìn, cách nghĩ có nhiều nét riêng biệt. Mong Lê Minh Nguyên tiếp tục viết và bổ túc địa chỉ liên lạc cùng sơ lược tiểu sử.

17/12/201400:00:00(Xem: 5471)
Tác giả là cựu sĩ quan VNCH, giảng viên trường Sinh ngữ quân đội, cựu tù cải tạo. Ông cũng là tác giả sách "Hành Trình về Phương Đông" do "Xây Dựng" xuất bản năm 2010.

17/12/201400:00:00(Xem: 5323)
Đó là tiếng chân tưởng như của Ông Già Noel. Tác giả đã nhận giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ năm thứ XII, 2012.
VVNM 2009
VVNM 2008
VVNM 2007

21/07/201000:00:00(Xem: 863913)

31/12/200900:00:00(Xem: 245187)

30/12/200900:00:00(Xem: 195136)

29/12/200900:00:00(Xem: 254145)

29/12/200900:00:00(Xem: 191918)

28/12/200900:00:00(Xem: 275032)

27/12/200900:00:00(Xem: 252986)

25/12/200900:00:00(Xem: 175919)

24/12/200900:00:00(Xem: 344580)

23/12/200900:00:00(Xem: 347602)

22/12/200900:00:00(Xem: 151967)

21/12/200900:00:00(Xem: 274853)

20/12/200900:00:00(Xem: 178614)

19/12/200900:00:00(Xem: 271008)

17/12/200900:00:00(Xem: 807053)
VVNM 2006
VVNM 2005
VVNM 2004

31/12/200600:00:00(Xem: 392860)
Ngày bà nội tôi còn sống, nội thường kể chuyện đời xưa cho chúng tôi nghe. Ngoài những chuyện thần thoại, cổ tích với các ông tiên, bà tiên, nội tôi còn kể những câu chuyện của đời thật

30/12/200600:00:00(Xem: 339991)
Lạnh quá! Gió buốt từng cơn! Đã hơn hai giờ đồng hồ... Vẫn chưa thấy bóng dáng chiếc xe buýt. Mọi người ai nấy đều cóng lạnh, đi tới đi lui cố gắng cử động để máu huyết lưu thông tạo nhiệt

28/12/200600:00:00(Xem: 300920)
Một buổi sáng vào khoảng giữa năm 2005, tôi nhận được một phong bì vàng gởi tới bởi phòng an ninh của công ty nơi tôi đang làm việc. Mở ra, bên trong là một xấp tài liệu viết bằng Anh Ngữ

26/12/200600:00:00(Xem: 932327)
Sáng thứ bảy nhưng trời nóng sớm vì mùa hè còn nợ mấy hàng cây đang hồi xanh lá. Ong Hoàng lẩm bẩm với cây chanh ngoài sân sau, nhổ cỏ, vun gốc, tưới nước…Tánh ông, thích hay không thích

24/12/200600:00:00(Xem: 296002)
Trước khi viết bài này, tôi có nói với chị Cả của tôi: - Chị à, tui định ca cẩm về cái chuyện đi học nail, đi thi nail rồi đi làm nail để phải "chịu đời" với ba cái chuyện bực mình, nhưng sợ bị "nhàm hàng"

23/12/200600:00:00(Xem: 260348)
Người Việt Nam mình thường nói "vô phước đáo tụng đình" , có nghĩa là bất đắc dĩ mới đem nhau ra ba tòa quan lớn để phân xử. Bởi vì kiện tụng nhau rất tốn kém, có khi còn tán gia bại sản nữa là khác

21/12/200600:00:00(Xem: 301357)
Ngoài trời tuyết đang rơi, tuyết thật trắng, như những miếng bông gòn từ trên không rơi xuống, bao phủ mảnh sân nhà tôi, độ dày cả một tấc. Tôi và các bạn tôi đang tụ họp để uống cà phê

20/12/200600:00:00(Xem: 318849)
Đầu tháng Bẩy, mùa hè, từ miền Bắc, tôi bay về miền Nam California dự ngày hội ngộ của các cựu học sinh trung học Ngô Quyền. Từ phi trường LAX, tôi được hai anh chị bạn đón về vùng

19/12/200600:00:00(Xem: 221899)
Sức khỏe là một phần tối ư quan trọng trong đời sống con người. Chúng ta ai cũng hiểu biết, nhưng bạn không thể hình dung sức khỏe đã ảnh hưởng trên con người đến mức độ nào!

18/12/200600:00:00(Xem: 278743)
Trân Nguyên, mi giỏi há con… Mi ỉ làm "bác sĩ" rồi tha hồ đem hết mấy Ôn - Cha - Chú lên mổ xẻ … toang hoang cho thiên hạ hắn tròn xoe con mắt hết trơn… À há. Mi có ngon kỳ ni viết chuyện
VVNM 2003
VVNM 2002
VVNM 2001

27/12/200300:00:00(Xem: 337814)
"Nhà em có nuôi một con chó"… Đúng ra con chó đang có mặt ở nhà tôi là chó của con gái tôi mới mua, loại chó đến từ Bắc Kinh, mặt nhăn nhăn như 'con khỉ" (con khỉ nói giọng Huế của ba tôi) không phải là Bulldog vì thân hình nó không nhăn nhúm như Bulldog.

27/12/200300:00:00(Xem: 337280)
Tức ơi là tức, nhà gì mà chỗ nào cũng đầy đồ, giữ thì không xài, bỏ thì không được, chán muốn chết. An vừa càu nhàu trong lòng, vừa đi từ góc này đến góc khác trong nhà để tìm mấy món đồ cần dùng. Hai đứa làm đám cưới đã 3 tháng rồi mà đến giờ đồ đạc của An đa số còn nằm trong mấy cái vali và túi xách chất ở góc kẹt trong nhà Jim!

27/12/200300:00:00(Xem: 220278)
Sáng nay tôi dậy sớm hơn thường lệ, vì hôm qua nghe tin thời tiết cho biết hôm nay có thể có tuyết. Lòng hơi nôn nao muốn tận mắt nhìn thấy, muốn tay mình cầm lấy những bông tuyết trắng, mà ở Việt nam mình tôi chỉ thấy qua hình ảnh, hoặc trên Truyền hình.

16/12/200300:00:00(Xem: 203134)
Chiếc phi cơ cất cánh chở tôi rời khỏi thành phố Milpitas của San Jose, nơi mà người ta giới thiệu với tôi tên Milpitas đó có nghĩa là Thành phố Ngàn Hoa.

16/12/200300:00:00(Xem: 228090)
Tôi ra trường, gần một năm nay ôm cái bằng kỹ sư chạy xuôi chạy ngược, gặp ai quen cũng đánh trống " thấy việc làm thì giới thiệu ". Họ ừ, rồi im luôn. Thời buổi kinh tế đi xuống, hãng xưởng đóng cửa hết rồi, bạn bè lâu lâu thì nghe tin "..... mới bị lay off" nghe mà phát rầu.

14/12/200300:00:00(Xem: 246073)
Con bé cười ngặt nghẽo khi bị mắng. Nó bắt chước mẹ, hỏi khó bà nội. Mẹ nó yêu Bà lắm. Từ ngày nó lớn một chút, nó thấy mẹ nó hay trêu bà nội như vậy.

13/12/200300:00:00(Xem: 233906)
Tính đến năm 1986 tôi đã làm việc cho Santa Fe Engineering được 11 năm. Đây là một hãng lập đồ án và xây cất các dàn khoan dầu ngoài khơi, tầu khoan dầu, cầu tầu, ống dẫn dầu, nhà máy lọc dầu... trên khắp thế giới.

11/12/200300:00:00(Xem: 282443)
Việc làm đầu tiên của tôi trên đất Mỹ là làm họa viên cơ khí cho hãng Given, làm máy tiện NC (numerical control) trên đại lộ Santa Fe, thành phố Compton ở California.

09/12/200300:00:00(Xem: 239160)
Xin việc trên đất Mỹ, nếu ai có bà con thân nhân đã làm trong một hãng xưởng hay văn phòng, dẫn vào giới thiệu với xếp, ngày hôm sau đi làm, là hạnh phúc nhất.

08/12/200300:00:00(Xem: 241126)
Nửa đêm ngày 17-5-1975 gia đình tôi gồm 4 người, gồm hai vợ chồng, cháu trai tên Cương 5 tuổi và cháu gái tên Thu Tâm, 2 tuổi rưỡi được đưa vào Camp Pendleton, California làm thủ thục nhập trại.
Tin công nghệ

Khoảng giữa tháng 07/2018, một số nguồn tin cho biết, Google đã phải chịu một án phạt kỷ lục lên đến 4.3 tỷ Euro (khoảng 5 tỷ USD) từ các nhà quản lý luật pháp EU vì lạm dụng sự thống trị thị trường Android trong các lĩnh vực then chốt.

Khoảng giữa tháng 07/2018, trong một bài đăng blog bảo vệ quyết định của Google trong việc tích hợp ứng dụng Search và Chrome vào Android, Sundar Pichai, CEO Google đã bày tỏ phản ứng của công ty đối với án phạt 5 tỷ USD của EU.

Công nghệ thực tế ảo VR và ống trượt nước dường như là hai sản phẩm có phần khác biệt. VR là công nghệ vẫn còn khá mới mẻ và đòi hỏi cơ sở vật chất cùng những thiết bị điện tử cao cấp để có thể vận hành tốt nhất. Còn ống trượt nước là hệ thống giải trí khá quen thuộc trong các công viên nước hiện nay, và chứa rất nhiều nước - yếu tố có thể làm hư hại những món đồ điện tử.

Khoảng giữa tháng 07/2018, dịch vụ giao hàng UPS của Mỹ đã chính thức xác nhận đang thử nghiệm dịch vụ giao gói hàng vào tận trong nhà, khi nhà vắng người. Thử nghiệm được thực hiện thông qua sự hợp tác giữa UPS và công ty sản xuất ổ khóa cửa thông minh Latch, cho phép nhân viên giao nhận của UPS mở cửa nhà và đưa gói hàng vào trong nhà của người nhận.

Khoảng giữa tháng 07/2018, Adidas, thương hiệu đồ thể thao nổi tiếng từ Đức, đã đặt ra mục tiêu sẽ chỉ sử dụng nhựa tái chế cho tất cả các sản phẩm của hãng vào năm 2024.

Tháng 07/2018, Apple chính thức ra mắt thế hệ MacBook Pro 2018 với rất nhiều nâng cấp, đặc biệt là bàn phím Butterfly thế hệ thứ 3 với khả năng gõ êm hơn và có thể khắc phục các lỗi đã tồn tại, nhưng nó sẽ không được thay thế cho các máy Macbook thế hệ cũ.
Nguyễn Huỳnh Mai
===========VietAir Cargo==========
Copyright © 2018 vietbao.com All rights reserved VNVN System