Đương Đầu Bệnh Thấp Khớp

Tác giả: Sao Nam Trần Ngọc BìnhBài số 5435-19-31273-vb3071018Tác giả từng nhận giải Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2015. Ông là cựu sĩ quan VNCH, giảng viên trường Sinh ngữ quân đội, cựu tù cải tạo. Ông cũng là tác giả sách "Hành Trình về Phương Đông" do "Xây Dựng" xuất bản năm 2010. Mới nhất, là cuốn "Within & Beyond" do tác giả viết bằng Anh ngữ và tự xuất bản. Sau đây, thêm một bài viết mới.***1.Cách đây lối 10 năm tự nhiên cái khớp giữa của ngón tay phải tôi đau khiến mỗi lần nắm tay vào và mở bàn tay ra tôi cảm thấy cái đau nhói này chạy lên tới tận đỉnh đầu.Đọc trên internet tôi thấy Trung Y có câu "Thống thì bất thông.Thông thì bất thống."Thống đây có nghĩa là thống khổ, nếu tôi không lầm, cái đau ở chỗ khớp giữa của ngón tay đã gây khổ cho tôi vì một lý do nào đó mà tôi không rõ nguyên nhân.Để chữa chỗ đau này của bàn tay phải trong lúc đi bộ tôi cứ nắm cả 2 bàn tay với ngón cái để trong lòng của mỗi bàn tay và sau đó xòe cả 2 bàn tay ra. Cứ nắm vào xòe ra liên tục như thế trong lúc đi bộ thì thấy cơn đau giảm dần.Được một thời gian thì thì khớp giữa của ngón tay phải hết đau nhưng tôi chỉ mừng hụt mà thôi vì cái đau thốn bây giờ lại chạy vào lòng bàn tay phải nên mỗi lần bẻ tay lái xe sang phải hay sang trái cái đau thốn lên tận đỉnh đầu lại càng làm tôi đau hơn.Phải làm sao đây?South Carolina là một tiểu bang nghèo,xe buýt công cộng thì cũng có nhưng phải chờ lâu mới có một chuyến.Nếu phải đi xe buýt thì sẽ mất nhiều thời giờ.Vậy tôi phải làm sao đây?Tạm thời trong lúc đi bộ tôi cứ nắm rồi mở cả hai tay thì lạ lùng thay một thời gian sau thì cái đau ở trong lòng bàn tay phải biến mất.May mắn thay ngón giữa của bàn tay trái không gây khổ cho tôi.Việc nắm mở hai bàn tay cứ theo thiển ý là một cách xoa bóp nên tôi cứ thử làm xem sao.Ai dè cái đau biến mất lúc nào mà tôi không hay.Tôi mừng hết lớn.Mới đây tôi vào trang Wikipedia để tìm hiểu thì trang này giải thích như sau:"Rheumatoid factor is a bad protein antibody produced by a person's immune system. Typically, these symptoms cause inflammation in the synovium of the patient's joints, which leads to rheumatoid arthritis.Xin tạm dịch:"Nhân tố viêm khớp là do một kháng thể chất đạm xấu sinh ra bỏi hệ thống miễn nhiễm của một người. Điển hình những triệu chứng này gây ra sự viêm hoạt dịch ở khớp của bịnh nhân,điều này dẫn đến bệnh thấp khớp."Cứ hiểu theo đạo Phật thì có sinh ắt có diệt hệ thống miễn nhiễm giúp cơ thể con người chống lại bịnh tật thì chính hệ thống này cũng gây ra bịnh!Theo như đạo Phật nếu hệ thống miễn nhiễm cứ giúp con người tiêu diệt mầm bịnh thì con người sẽ bất tử hay sao?Nên trong khi giúp con người tiêu diệt mầm bịnh thì chính hệ thống miễn nhiễm này cũng gây ra nhân tố khiến con người phải bị bịnh rồi chết,theo như lời Phật dạy "Có sinh ắt có diệt."Mỗi ngày tôi đi bộ lối 30 phút và trong khi đi bộ tôi cứ vừa nắm hai bàn tay với hai ngón cái nằm trong lòng hai bàn tay rồi mở ra để giúp máu lưu thông trong cái khớp của ngón tay giữa của hai bàn tay mà chủ yếu là bàn tay phải.Hiệu quả vô cùng cho đến nay bịnh thấp khớp không trở lại thăm tôi nữa.Tôi cố tránh không uống thuốc vì theo tôi nếu tập mà hết bịnh được thì uống thuốc làm gì.Hơn nữa thuốc còn sinh ra side effect, hậu quả bên lề, nếu dùng lâu.Trên báo chí,tivi cứ nhan nhản những thông tin của các hãng bào chế thuốc mà người dân bình thường mà điển hình là người viết bài này không biết đánh giá ra sao.Nếu các thông tin đó có lợi cho các hãng bào chế thì sẽ có hại cho người bịnh nên theo thiển ý nếu tránh được không phải dùng thuốc mà hết bịnh thì tại sao ta lại không tập để không phải uống thuốc?Các cụ ta nói "Đồng bệnh tương lân," nếu quý liệt vị có cùng một bệnh như tôi thì xin quý vị hãy thử tập xem sao.2/Trong cuốn Phương Pháp Dưỡng Sinh phần "Massage" bác sĩ Hưởng có đề nghị ta phải massage hai trái thận để giúp cho máu trong hai trái thận lưu thông ngừa sạn thận vì máu trong hai trái thận được coi như nước tù không lưu thông.Nước trong ao là nước tù, nước này dơ như thế nào thì có lẽ máu trong hai trái thận được coi như nước trong ao tù cũng dơ như thế nên ta phải massage để giúp máu trong hai trái thận lưu thông.Người tập chỉ cần nắm hai bàn tay lại và massage dọc hai trái thận từ ngang hông xuống dưới và ngược trở lên lối 21 lần, riêng cá nhân tôi tôi massage lối 50 lần thì cảm thấy rất thoải mái.Hình như khi massage như thế ngoài việc tránh cho khỏi bị sạn thận việc massage này còn giúp cho tôi khỏi bị bệnh phì đại tiền tuyến liệt lành tính,benign prostate hypertrophy,thì phải.Một lần khám tổng quát vị bác sĩ gia đình có khám hai trái thận của tôi xem tôi có bị bịnh không thì khi khám xong ông cho biết tôi không bị gì cả.Nghe ông phán tôi khoái chí tử như vậy cái công sáng nào cũng thức dậy thật sớm để tập Yoga và xoa bóp liên tục từ năm 1980 cho đến nay, năm 2018, là 38 năm đã không uổng công một tí nào.Cám ơn bác sĩ Hưởng đã viết một cuốn sách thật có ích để làm vơi đi cái "bể khổ"nhỏ trong cái bể khổ lớn trong đời của con người như Đức Phật đã dạy "Đời là bể khổ."2.Bây giờ tôi sắp sửa phải mang "80 cái bát" tức là tôi đã vào độ tuổi bát thập tôi tuy phải tiểu tiện nhiều lần nhưng chưa đến nỗi phải cắt bỏ tiền tuyến liệt.Mỗi lần đi đâu dù chưa cảm thấy tôi cần phải tiểu tôi liền áp dụng câu "Ị non tiểu ép" như khi còn ở trong tù ra áp dụng liền để khỏi phải tiểu ra quần.Hai anh bạn cùng đơn vị của tôi hãy còn may mắn vì chỉ bị bịnh"tiền tuyến liệt phì đại lành tính",benign prostate hypertrophy,chứ không bị prostate cancer nhưng cũng phải mổ vì bị trở ngại khi tiểu tiện và phải mang tã.Việc mang tã rất phiền phức vì nước tiểu cứ tự nhiên ứ ra và mỗi ngày phải thay tã tới 7 lần.Có lẽ hai anh bạn tôi đã không có cái duyên gặp được bạn cùng tù có cuốn sách của bác sĩ Hưởng.Nghĩ lại tôi thấy mình thiệt may mắn khi mượn được cuốn "Phương Pháp Dưỡng Sinh" rồi chép lại và tập theo chỉ dẫn nhờ đó thoát được cảnh mang tã!Một trong hai anh bạn này do bị khó chịu khi mang tã nên anh bị trầm cảm anh tâm sự anh cứ muốn tự tử cho xong cuộc đời.Nhưng tự tử đâu phải chuyện dễ theo đạo Phật vì con người sinh ra ở kiếp này là để trả nợ cho những gì mình làm ở kiếp trước mà chỉ khi nào trả xong nợ thì mới có thể ung dung tự tại được,Tôi có anh bạn khi bị đi tù cải tạo không biết ngày nào ra nên anh đã chán nản, chán tới mức anh quyết định tự vẫn.Nhờ anh làm ở Tổ Y Tế ... nên anh có quyền access tới những loại thuốc như ký ninh, loại thuốc dành cho người bị bịnh sốt rét uống.Anh đã tự tử 3 lần bằng cách uống mỗi lần quyên sinh một tube ký ninh mà vẫn nhăn răng sống!Mà một tube thuốc có đến 24 viên thuốc ký ninh lận tức là một liều rất nặng nhưng số anh còn nặng nợ nên không dễ gì quịt nợ!Anh còn nặng nợ nên phải trả cho kiếp trước những gì anh còn nợ nên anh vẫn sống nhăn răng ra cười hề hề với bà xã anh và "đám đười ươi" con của anh ở Tiểu Bang Colorado mỗi khi tôi gọi phone thăm anh và chị.Cột sống của con người có 33 đốt xương sống giữa các đốt xương sống là sụn nếu ta không tập các động tác cho xương sống thì các sụn sẽ vôi hóa và khi về già ta sẽ phải chống gậy.Để khỏi phải chống gậy ta phải massage cho xương sống như sau đây,Nếu quý liệt vị đọc bài này mà muốn tập các động tác về xương sống mà nếu quý liệt vị đang ở độ tuổi 40 thì quý vị sẽ cảm thấy dễ dàng.Còn nếu quý vị đã qua độ tuổi tứ thập thì phải rất thận trọng từ từ mà tập để các sụn nối các đốt sống từ từ dãn ra.Đứng hai chân bằng vai giơ hai bàn tay đã mở ra lên trời rồi từ từ cúi xuống cho đến khi nào hai bàn tay mở này chạm sàn nhà trong thế tập này phải nhớ là hai đầu gối phải thẳng.Tập như vậy 21 lần.Đối với quý vị đang ở độ tuổi 40 hai bàn tay sẽ dễ dàng chạm mặt sàn nhà còn những quý vị ở các độ tuổi khác thì có thể khi quý cúi xuống thì chỉ đến ngang thắt lưng là quý vị không thể cúi xuống thêm nữa vì một lý do đơn giản là các sụn của cột sống đã có thể bắt đầu bị vôi hóa.Đừng nản chí hay thất vọng! Hôm sau lại tập như vậy và hôm sau nữa cũng thế cứ thế mà tiếp tục tập.Quý vị cứ tiếp tục tập cho đủ 21 lần rồi hãy ngưng và hôm sau quý vị lại tập 21 lần như vậy dần dần theo ngày tháng các sụn sẽ nới dần ra và một ngày nào đó hai bàn tay của quý vị sẽ chạm sàn nhà.Vài hàng thô thiển mong được chia xẻ cùng quý liệt vị.Sao Nam Trần Ngọc Bình