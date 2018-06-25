Anh Hùng Quốc Gia

25/06/201800:00:00(Xem: 201)
Anh Hùng Quốc Gia
Tác giả: Sáu Steve Brown

Bài số 5422-19-31263-vb2062518

 
Tác giả là một cựu chiến binh Mỹ từng đóng quân ở Biên Hoà và kết hôn với một phụ nữ Việt. Viết Về Nước Mỹ, ngày 18 -12-2012 phổ biến bài viết trực tiếp bằng tiếng Việt đầu tiên của ông, kể chuyện tình 40 năm trước giữa chàng thuỷ quân lục chiến Hoa Kỳ và một cô gái Việt. Với bài "Hành Trình Tiếng Việt của Một Người Mỹ", Sáu Steve Brown đã nhận Giải Việt Bút mang tên Bà Trùng Quang năm đầu tiên, 2013. Ông bà nay có 7 người con, hiện ở Ohio. Sau đây, thêm một bài mới của ông Sáu.

 
***
 

Mỗi nước đều có những người nổi tiếng đã có những đóng góp đáng kể nên bao nhiêu năm sau người ta vẫn nhắc đến.

Trong lịch sử Việt Nam có nhiều anh hùng như Hai Bà Trưng, ông Lý Thường Kiệt v.v... Trong số đó, có một anh hùng có thành tích rất lừng lẫy là ông Trần Hưng Đạo.

Trong thế kỳ 13 quân Mông-Cổ chiếm lấy được vùng Trung-Á, đất của nước Ba-tư, miền đông bắc Âu châu, nước Cao-ly và cả nước Trung Hoa. Đến năm 1257 họ xâm lược  Việt Nam lần đầu tiên. Sau đó họ tấn công vô Việt Nam thêm hai lần nữa.  Trong đời vua Trần Thái Tông có tướng Trần Hưng Đạo chỉ huy quân đội. Dù quân lực Mông-cổ rất mạnh họ bị thua ba lần ở Việt Nam vì lúc đó Việt Nam toàn đoàn kết và vì sự can đảm và tài trí của tướng Trần Hưng Đạo. (*) Bao nhiêu năm sau người Việt Nam vẫn nhắc đến ngài. Khi nghĩ đến những người như thế thì lòng ái quốc của ta cũng tăng lên.

Từ năm 1688 đến năm 1763, hai nước Anh và Pháp có chiến tranh bốn lần. Vào năm 1754 chiến tranh thứ tư nổ. Đó là Chiến Tranh Pháp và Dân Tộc Da Đỏ. Mục đích của cuộc chiến này là để giành quyền cai trị đất Bắc Mỹ (gồm cả hai nước Hoa Kỳ và Gia-nã-đại hiện nay).

Lúc đó nước Hoa Kỳ chưa được thành lập. Nước Anh cai trị 13 thuộc địa Mỹ tại miền đông Bắc Mỹ. Còn nước Pháp có đất từ thành Quebec xuống Louisiana với các pháo đài rải rác.tại nhiều nơi. Lực lượng Pháp chiếm thung lũng Ohio và được xây cất một pháo đài tên là Duquesne (hiện nay trong thành phố Pittsburg). Như thế là đe dọa đến vùng thuộc địa Pennsylvania của Anh. (**)

Thuở ấy 13 thuộc địa Mỹ chưa được đoàn kết nên họ không thể chống cự lực lượng Pháp. Nội các Anh nhìn biết sẽ có chiến tranh với Pháp nên ra lịnh cho tướng Edward Braddock đem hai trung đòan bộ binh từ Anh qua Mỹ. Ngày 20, tháng 2, năm 1755 họ tới thuộc địa Virginia. Những người Mỹ rất phấn khởi khi biết lần đầu tiên một đại binh Anh đến Mỹ.

Tướng Braddock có nhiều kinh nghiệm chiến tranh ở Âu Châu nhưng ông ấy không nghĩ các dân tộc da đỏ có thể chống cự với quân đội Anh. Tướng Braddock nghe tiếng về khả năng quân sự tài giỏi của đại tá George Washington nên chọn ông Washington làm phụ tá. Lúc đó ông George Washington mới có 23 tuổi nhưng đã thực hiện vài điều đáng kể nên nhiều người biết đến.

Vì không có đường đi trong rừng, tướng Braddock gởi vài trăm người đi trước chặt cây làm đường rộng khoảng 4 thước. Vì thế họ tới pháo đài Duquesne một cách rất chậm. Do đó, quân Pháp và đồng minh theo dõi và biết rõ ràng đại binh Anh đang ở đâu.

Khi đại binh Anh cách xa pháo đài Pháp khoảng 10 cây sô lực lượng Pháp chuẩn bị phục kích họ. Cũng lúc đó tướng Braddock chia đôi đại binh mình mà tiến tới với 1300 lính. Một nhóm người dân tộc Shawnee và Delaware (hai dân tộc này là đồng minh với Anh) hiện ra trong rừng. Họ tình nguyện đi trước để tấn công lực lượng Pháp. Đại tá Washington khuyên tướng Braddock nên chấp nhận sự giúp đỡ của ho.

Tướng Braddock đồng ý nhưng ông không coi trọng khả năng của các dân tộc da đỏ. Tuy là một người can đảm và có khả năng chiến thuật, Tướng Braddock khá bướng bỉnh, kiêu ngạo, và tự cao. Đại tá Washington cảnh cáo tướng Braddock là các dân tộc da đỏ đồng minh với Pháp chiến đấu rất giỏi nhưng Braddock không nghe. Ông ấy nói, “Có lẽ là dân tộc da đỏ có thể làm những lính Mỹ sợ nhưng họ không có thể gây ấn tượng nào với chiến sĩ  của nhà Vua” (tức là Vua nước Anh).

Hai dân tộc Shawnee và Delaware biết được lời nói đó và họ rất mếch lòng. Cuối cùng họ hủy bỏ sự công tác với quân đội Anh.

Một lần nữa đại tá Washington nói với tướng Braddock cách chiến đấu của các dân tộc là phục kích hay đứng phía sau cây to bắn ra. Lúc đó chiến thuật Anh là lính đứng dàn hàng sát bên nhau và cùng bắn, không núp đằng sau cây hay cái gì khác hết.

Khoảng trưa ngày 9, tháng 3, năm 1755, quân Anh đi vô rừng sâu. Từ vị trí đầu, Đại tá Washington quay lại nhìn thấy đội đại binh với binh phục màu đỏ kéo dài tới bốn dặm.

Tại pháo đài Pháp, người Pháp biết lực lượng Anh mạnh hơn lực lượng đồng minh phía họ nhiều. Lúc đó bên quân Pháp chỉ có 855 người. Vì thế, họ quyết định phục kích đại binh Anh trong rừng trước khi họ tới pháo đài.

Đi đầu đại binh Anh có đơn vị của đại tá Gage với 350 người lính. Họ bị phục kích. Họ không biết quân địch ở đâu nên khi họ bắn súng lại không có kết qủa.

Người da đỏ có khả năng bắn súng rất chính xác. Chỉ một lúc sau, người chết hoặc bị thương nằm đầy đất. Binh lính của đại tá Gage hoảng hốt. Họ bắn súng liên tục nhưng không thấy được ai cả.

Khi tướng Braddock nghe tin có trận đánh phía trước, ông ấy đem những đơn vị chính tới để ủng hộ Gage. Nhưng khi họ tới nơi thì đơn vị của Gage thì họ đang rút lui. Hai nhóm đụng nhau trên đường đi qua rừng và gây ra tình hình hỗn loan. Vì vậy họ chỉ đứng tại một chỗ mà đón đạn của quân Pháp và đồng mịnh. Binh phục màu đỏ của họ trở thành một mục tiêu rất dễ dàng trong rừng. Họ chết hay bị thương một cách mau chóng.

Ngựa của Tướng Braddock bị trúng đạn liên tục, ông phải đổi tới năm con ngựa. Cuối cùng ông ấy bị thương. Rồi những người lính còn lại bỏ súng, bỏ đại bác, bỏ lương thực mà chạy. Họ rút lui cho đến họ gặp đơn vị mang đồ nặng 40 dặm phía sau. Rồi các dân tộc da đỏ tràn đến lột da đầu của những người chết và kẻ bị thương không trốn được. Có 12 lính Anh bị bắt họ mang về pháo đài đốt chết. Vài ngày sau Braddock cũng chết và bị chôn trong rừng.

Kết qủa trận đánh này là quân Anh bị 714 người lính thương vong. Trong số 86 sĩ quan có 26 bị chết và 37 bị thương. Bên đồng minh Pháp chỉ có 30 người lính bị chết, 30 bị thương, và 3 sĩ quan bị chết. Đó là đai thắng của lực lượng Pháp. Nước Anh không thể lấy lại thung lũng Ohio.

Trong suốt trận đánh này đại tá Washington đi tới đi lui để mang lịnh của Braddock tới cho các vị chỉ huy. Ông làm vậy trong lúc bao nhiêu người khác xung quanh bỏ trận đánh, chạy trốn.  Các sĩ quan trên mình ngựa đều là mục tiêu nhắm bắn, vì thế tất cả mọi sĩ quan Anh chết hết. Ngựa của ông Washington cũng trúng đạn, ông phải đổi ngựa tới ba lần.

Dĩ nhiên đại tá Washington biết tiếp tục làm công tác truyền lịnh như thế rất nguy hiểm, nhưng ông vẫn tiếp tục thực hiện điều đó. Tình hình như thế kéo dài rất lâu cho đến lúc trận đánh kết thúc. Áo của ông Washington bị trúng đạn bốn lần nhưng ông không bị thương.

Dầu lực lượng Anh bị thua nặng, nhưng ông Washington đã chiến đấu hết sức can đảm, và sau đó mọi người Mỹ đều biết chuyện này.

Khoảng 15 năm sau một người tù trưởng da đỏ nói rằng trong trận đánh đó, ông ấy ra lệnh cho những binh lính da đỏ cố sức bắn chết ông Washington, nhưng họ không làm được. Họ tin rằng có một Quyền Vô Hình bảo vệ Washington nên không một viên đạn nào có thể làm hại ông ấỵ.

Tôi viết bài này đặc biệt cho chương trình Viết Về Nước Mỹ để giúp độc gỉa hiểu được nhiều hơn về một người có phần đóng góp lớn trong việc thành lập nước Mỹ. Còn có nhiều người khác với thành tích đáng kể, nhưng trong bài này tôi chỉ chú trọng vào một biến cố trong cuộc đời ông George Washington.

Từ lâu lắm, trường học ở Mỹ ít khi dạy những chi tiết quan trọng này về cuộc sống thời trẻ của ông George Washington và những nhà lập quốc khác. Khi chúng ta biết được những chi tiêt kể ở trên thì sẽ có kết luận rõ ràng là ông George Washington thật sự là anh hùng quốc gia. Ông ấy rất xứng đáng được qúy trọng.

Sáu Steve Brown

(*) Vietnamese – Aural Comprehension Course (Nov. 1966) – History/ Defense Language Institute

(**)  David Barton (1990), The Bulletproof George Washington, WallBuilder Press/ Aledo, Texas

Gửi ý kiến của bạn
Tắt
Telex
VNI
Vui lòng nhập tiếng Việt có dấu. Cách gõ tiếng Việt có dấu ==> http://youtu.be/J5Gebk-OVBI
Tên của bạn
Email của bạn
VVNM 2018
VVNM 2017
VVNM 2016
VVNM 2015

25/06/201800:00:00(Xem: 197)
Tác giả là một cựu chiến binh Mỹ từng đóng quân ở Biên Hoà và kết hôn với một phụ nữ Việt. Viết Về Nước Mỹ, ngày 18 -12-2012 phổ biến bài viết trực tiếp bằng tiếng Việt đầu tiên của ông, kể chuyện tình 40 năm trước giữa chàng thuỷ quân lục chiến Hoa Kỳ và một cô gái Việt. Với bài "Hành Trình Tiếng Việt của Một Người Mỹ", Sáu Steve Brown đã nhận Giải Việt Bút mang tên Bà Trùng Quang năm đầu tiên, 2013. Ông bà nay có 7 người con, hiện ở Ohio. Sau đây, thêm một bài mới của ông Sáu.

24/06/201800:00:00(Xem: 2270)
Tác giả một mình vượt biển giữa thập niên 80 khi còn tuổi học trò. Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ năm đầu tiên, cô nhận giải danh dự 2001. Bốn năm sau, nhận thêm giải vinh danh tác phẩm 2005.

23/06/201800:00:00(Xem: 1561)
Tác giả cùng hai con gái tới Mỹ ngày 27 tháng Bảy năm 2001 theo diện đoàn tụ. Mười sáu năm sau, bà hiện có tiệm Nails ở Texas và kết hôn với một người Mỹ. Với sức viết giản dị mà mạnh mẽ, tác giả lần đầu dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ năm thứ mười chín, 2017-08. Sau đây là bài viết thứ 12 trong năm.

22/06/201800:00:00(Xem: 1641)
Tác giả Tâm Chánh là người con gái của Trung Tá Từ Tôn Khán, Tỉnh Đoàn Trưởng Tỉnh Đoàn Cán Bộ Xây Dựng Nông Thôn, Huế, thời 1968. Ông bị Việt Cộng bắt và sát hại trong Tết Mậu Thân tại Huế. Hiện nay Tâm Chánh là Vice President of the Real Estate Entitlement Development Incorporation tại Southern California.

21/06/201800:00:00(Xem: 2247)
Tác giả là cư dân Minnesota, đã nhận giải vinh danh tác giả Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2008. Với những bài viết thuộc nhiều thể loại đề tài, cô là một tác giả rất được bạn đọc yêu mến.

20/06/201810:29:00(Xem: 1943)
Chương trình Việt Báo Viết Về Nước Mỹ khởi sự từ Tháng Năm năm 2000. Ngay trong những ngày đầu tiên, có bài “Gia Đình Tôi Tới Mỹ” của Nguyễn Thị Phi Phượng.

19/06/201810:15:00(Xem: 2065)
Chương trình Việt Báo Viết Về Nước Mỹ khởi sự từ Tháng Năm năm 2000. Ngay trong những ngày đầu tiên, có bài “Gia Đình Tôi Tới Mỹ” của Nguyễn Thị Phi Phượng. Tác giả ngày ấy vừa định cư Mỹ 4 tháng.

18/06/201800:00:00(Xem: 3187)
Chủ Nhật tuần này là Father’s Day 2018 tại Hoa Kỳ. Mời đọc bài viết về thân phụ của một nhà giáo. Với bài “Hành Trình Văn Hóa Việt tại UC Irvine”, tác giả đã nhận Giải Việt Bút Trùng Quang 2016. Ông tốt nghiệp cử nhân về Ngôn Ngữ Tây-Ban-Nha tại UC Irvine. Sau 5 năm rời trường để theo học tại UCLA, tốt nghiệp với hai bằng cao học và tiến sĩ về ngành Ngôn Ngữ Học các thứ tiếng gốc La-Tinh, ông trở lại trường cũ và trở thành người đầu tiên giảng dạy chương trình tiếng Việt, văn hoá Việt tại UC Irvine từ năm 2000 cho tới nay. Sau khi nhận giải Trùng Quang 2016, tác giả vẫn tiếp tục góp thêm bài viết về nước Mỹ.

16/06/201800:00:00(Xem: 2702)
Chủ Nhật tuần này là Father’s Day 17-6-2018. Mời đọc bài của Phan, nhà báo trong nhóm chủ biên một tuần báo tại Dallas, đã góp bài từ nhiều năm, từng nhận giải Vinh Danh Tác Giả Viết Về Nước Mỹ. Ông cũng là tác giả Viết Về Nước Mỹ đầu tiên có nhiều bài đạt số lượng người đọc trên dưới một triệu.

15/06/201800:00:00(Xem: 3048)
Tác giả đã nhận giải Việt Bút Trùng Quang trong chương trình Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2017. Bà là nhà giáo dạy ngôn ngữ và văn hóa Việt tại Hoa Kỳ và là tác giả Kim Dzung Phạm, sách “Vietnmese: An Intro-ductory Reader” đã được Viện Việt Học và University of California, Riverside xuấn bản lần đầu trong năm 2008.
VVNM 2014
VVNM 2013
VVNM 2012
VVNM 2011
VVNM 2010

31/12/201400:00:00(Xem: 21852)
Với bài “Lính Mỹ Gốc Nail” và 5 bài khác trong năm, tác giả đã nhận giải Tác Phẩm Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2014. Trần Du Sinh cho biết ông là một kỹ sư hàng hải, 37 tuổi, lớn lên khi cả nước đã thành xã hội chủ nghĩa.

30/12/201400:00:00(Xem: 7973)
Tác giả tên thật Nguyễn Vi Lam, 35 tuổi, hiện là cư dân Sacramento, cho biết ông đã theo dõi chương trình Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ nhiều năm nay.

29/12/201400:00:00(Xem: 8366)
Tác giả từng nhận giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nươc Mỹ. Sau nhiều năm phụ vụ như một viên chức tại miền Đông, bà chọn Little Saigon làm nơi hưu trí và tìm thấy an bình. Sau đây là bài viết mới nhất.

28/12/201400:00:00(Xem: 11039)
Trọng tội của chàng tài tử là chuyện 25 năm xưa: hai người Việt vô can bị chàng rủa xả và hành hung thậm tệ. Tác giả bài viết đã nhận giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2012, với nhiều bài viết linh hoạt về đời sống tại Mỹ.

27/12/201400:00:00(Xem: 10523)
“Hồ Trường” là bài thơ nổi tiếng từ đầu thế kỷ 20 của danh sĩ Quảng Nam Nguyễn Bá Trác (1881-1945), viết trên đất Tầu trong thời ông hường ứng phong trào Đông Du.

26/12/201400:00:00(Xem: 7046)
Từ một góc cà phê Starbuck, nhìn đường phố và thế giới mù sương. Tác giả là một nhà báo quen thuộc, trong nhóm chủ biên một số tuần báo, tạp chí tại Dallas.

25/12/201400:00:00(Xem: 16110)
Trong những ngày chờ Lễ Giáng Sinh năm nay, miền Bắc California có trận bão lớn. Mời đọc bài của Lê Nguyễn Hằng viết về người bạn thân từ thủa học trò Tuy Hoà. Tác giả đã nhận giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2014.

24/12/201400:00:00(Xem: 7593)
Như tựa đề, bài viết là một chuyện kể cảm động xẩy ra trong một chiều giáng sinh. Tác giả Phương Hoa, định cư tại Mỹ từ 1994 diện tị nạn chính trị theo chồng, vừa làm nail vừa học.

22/12/201400:00:00(Xem: 7740)
Tác giả là một viên chức hành chánh, sau nhiều năm làm việc tại miền Đông, đã chọn Little Saigon để hưu trí. Với nhiều bài viết đặc biệt, bà cũng đã nhận Giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ nhiều năm trước.

21/12/201400:00:00(Xem: 18830)
Người Việt đầu tiên ở Quận Cam từ thời 1957 là điệp viên cộng sản Phạm Xuân Ẩn. Tác giả bài viết là người đã cấp thẻ nhà báo cho Ẩn.

20/12/201400:00:00(Xem: 8004)
Tác giả là một nữ kỹ sư hiện cư trú tại Austin, Texas. Với but hiệu Chúc Chân, cô đã nhận giải danh dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ.

19/12/201400:00:00(Xem: 10846)
Tác giả là cư dân Texas. Ông giảng dạy tại đại học và là một chuyên viên hoà giải. Bài Viết Về Nước Mỹ đầu tiên của ông là “Tạ Ơn”, đã phổ biến nhân mùa Thanksgiving. Bài mới viết của tác giả là câu chuyện ý nghĩa về đời sống tại Mỹ.

18/12/201400:00:00(Xem: 8957)
Tác giả lần đầu dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ. Bài viết cho thấy cách nhìn, cách nghĩ có nhiều nét riêng biệt. Mong Lê Minh Nguyên tiếp tục viết và bổ túc địa chỉ liên lạc cùng sơ lược tiểu sử.

17/12/201400:00:00(Xem: 5353)
Tác giả là cựu sĩ quan VNCH, giảng viên trường Sinh ngữ quân đội, cựu tù cải tạo. Ông cũng là tác giả sách "Hành Trình về Phương Đông" do "Xây Dựng" xuất bản năm 2010.

17/12/201400:00:00(Xem: 5117)
Đó là tiếng chân tưởng như của Ông Già Noel. Tác giả đã nhận giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ năm thứ XII, 2012.
VVNM 2009
VVNM 2008
VVNM 2007

21/07/201000:00:00(Xem: 863744)

31/12/200900:00:00(Xem: 245032)

30/12/200900:00:00(Xem: 194913)

29/12/200900:00:00(Xem: 253888)

29/12/200900:00:00(Xem: 191666)

28/12/200900:00:00(Xem: 274872)

27/12/200900:00:00(Xem: 252764)

25/12/200900:00:00(Xem: 175789)

24/12/200900:00:00(Xem: 344476)

23/12/200900:00:00(Xem: 347509)

22/12/200900:00:00(Xem: 151893)

21/12/200900:00:00(Xem: 274710)

20/12/200900:00:00(Xem: 178356)

19/12/200900:00:00(Xem: 270794)

17/12/200900:00:00(Xem: 806931)
VVNM 2006
VVNM 2005
VVNM 2004

31/12/200600:00:00(Xem: 392530)
Ngày bà nội tôi còn sống, nội thường kể chuyện đời xưa cho chúng tôi nghe. Ngoài những chuyện thần thoại, cổ tích với các ông tiên, bà tiên, nội tôi còn kể những câu chuyện của đời thật

30/12/200600:00:00(Xem: 339853)
Lạnh quá! Gió buốt từng cơn! Đã hơn hai giờ đồng hồ... Vẫn chưa thấy bóng dáng chiếc xe buýt. Mọi người ai nấy đều cóng lạnh, đi tới đi lui cố gắng cử động để máu huyết lưu thông tạo nhiệt

28/12/200600:00:00(Xem: 300759)
Một buổi sáng vào khoảng giữa năm 2005, tôi nhận được một phong bì vàng gởi tới bởi phòng an ninh của công ty nơi tôi đang làm việc. Mở ra, bên trong là một xấp tài liệu viết bằng Anh Ngữ

26/12/200600:00:00(Xem: 932162)
Sáng thứ bảy nhưng trời nóng sớm vì mùa hè còn nợ mấy hàng cây đang hồi xanh lá. Ong Hoàng lẩm bẩm với cây chanh ngoài sân sau, nhổ cỏ, vun gốc, tưới nước…Tánh ông, thích hay không thích

24/12/200600:00:00(Xem: 295847)
Trước khi viết bài này, tôi có nói với chị Cả của tôi: - Chị à, tui định ca cẩm về cái chuyện đi học nail, đi thi nail rồi đi làm nail để phải "chịu đời" với ba cái chuyện bực mình, nhưng sợ bị "nhàm hàng"

23/12/200600:00:00(Xem: 260211)
Người Việt Nam mình thường nói "vô phước đáo tụng đình" , có nghĩa là bất đắc dĩ mới đem nhau ra ba tòa quan lớn để phân xử. Bởi vì kiện tụng nhau rất tốn kém, có khi còn tán gia bại sản nữa là khác

21/12/200600:00:00(Xem: 301273)
Ngoài trời tuyết đang rơi, tuyết thật trắng, như những miếng bông gòn từ trên không rơi xuống, bao phủ mảnh sân nhà tôi, độ dày cả một tấc. Tôi và các bạn tôi đang tụ họp để uống cà phê

20/12/200600:00:00(Xem: 318757)
Đầu tháng Bẩy, mùa hè, từ miền Bắc, tôi bay về miền Nam California dự ngày hội ngộ của các cựu học sinh trung học Ngô Quyền. Từ phi trường LAX, tôi được hai anh chị bạn đón về vùng

19/12/200600:00:00(Xem: 221743)
Sức khỏe là một phần tối ư quan trọng trong đời sống con người. Chúng ta ai cũng hiểu biết, nhưng bạn không thể hình dung sức khỏe đã ảnh hưởng trên con người đến mức độ nào!

18/12/200600:00:00(Xem: 278624)
Trân Nguyên, mi giỏi há con… Mi ỉ làm "bác sĩ" rồi tha hồ đem hết mấy Ôn - Cha - Chú lên mổ xẻ … toang hoang cho thiên hạ hắn tròn xoe con mắt hết trơn… À há. Mi có ngon kỳ ni viết chuyện
VVNM 2003
VVNM 2002
VVNM 2001

27/12/200300:00:00(Xem: 337652)
"Nhà em có nuôi một con chó"… Đúng ra con chó đang có mặt ở nhà tôi là chó của con gái tôi mới mua, loại chó đến từ Bắc Kinh, mặt nhăn nhăn như 'con khỉ" (con khỉ nói giọng Huế của ba tôi) không phải là Bulldog vì thân hình nó không nhăn nhúm như Bulldog.

27/12/200300:00:00(Xem: 337098)
Tức ơi là tức, nhà gì mà chỗ nào cũng đầy đồ, giữ thì không xài, bỏ thì không được, chán muốn chết. An vừa càu nhàu trong lòng, vừa đi từ góc này đến góc khác trong nhà để tìm mấy món đồ cần dùng. Hai đứa làm đám cưới đã 3 tháng rồi mà đến giờ đồ đạc của An đa số còn nằm trong mấy cái vali và túi xách chất ở góc kẹt trong nhà Jim!

27/12/200300:00:00(Xem: 220151)
Sáng nay tôi dậy sớm hơn thường lệ, vì hôm qua nghe tin thời tiết cho biết hôm nay có thể có tuyết. Lòng hơi nôn nao muốn tận mắt nhìn thấy, muốn tay mình cầm lấy những bông tuyết trắng, mà ở Việt nam mình tôi chỉ thấy qua hình ảnh, hoặc trên Truyền hình.

16/12/200300:00:00(Xem: 203014)
Chiếc phi cơ cất cánh chở tôi rời khỏi thành phố Milpitas của San Jose, nơi mà người ta giới thiệu với tôi tên Milpitas đó có nghĩa là Thành phố Ngàn Hoa.

16/12/200300:00:00(Xem: 227940)
Tôi ra trường, gần một năm nay ôm cái bằng kỹ sư chạy xuôi chạy ngược, gặp ai quen cũng đánh trống " thấy việc làm thì giới thiệu ". Họ ừ, rồi im luôn. Thời buổi kinh tế đi xuống, hãng xưởng đóng cửa hết rồi, bạn bè lâu lâu thì nghe tin "..... mới bị lay off" nghe mà phát rầu.

14/12/200300:00:00(Xem: 245933)
Con bé cười ngặt nghẽo khi bị mắng. Nó bắt chước mẹ, hỏi khó bà nội. Mẹ nó yêu Bà lắm. Từ ngày nó lớn một chút, nó thấy mẹ nó hay trêu bà nội như vậy.

13/12/200300:00:00(Xem: 233811)
Tính đến năm 1986 tôi đã làm việc cho Santa Fe Engineering được 11 năm. Đây là một hãng lập đồ án và xây cất các dàn khoan dầu ngoài khơi, tầu khoan dầu, cầu tầu, ống dẫn dầu, nhà máy lọc dầu... trên khắp thế giới.

11/12/200300:00:00(Xem: 282193)
Việc làm đầu tiên của tôi trên đất Mỹ là làm họa viên cơ khí cho hãng Given, làm máy tiện NC (numerical control) trên đại lộ Santa Fe, thành phố Compton ở California.

09/12/200300:00:00(Xem: 239043)
Xin việc trên đất Mỹ, nếu ai có bà con thân nhân đã làm trong một hãng xưởng hay văn phòng, dẫn vào giới thiệu với xếp, ngày hôm sau đi làm, là hạnh phúc nhất.

08/12/200300:00:00(Xem: 240979)
Nửa đêm ngày 17-5-1975 gia đình tôi gồm 4 người, gồm hai vợ chồng, cháu trai tên Cương 5 tuổi và cháu gái tên Thu Tâm, 2 tuổi rưỡi được đưa vào Camp Pendleton, California làm thủ thục nhập trại.
Tin công nghệ

Tính tới tháng 06/2018, Samsung vẫn tỏ ra không mấy hào hứng về xu hướng màn hình không viền. Thay vào đó, Samsung dường như vẫn tiếp tục dựa vào thiết kế Màn hình Vô cực Infinity Display. Hãng đã ghi danh bằng sáng chế mới, cho thấy cái nhìn cận cảnh hơn về xu hướng công ty sẽ phát triển ngoại hình smartphone.

Khoảng cuối tháng 06/2018, chuyên gia bảo mật Matthew Hickey tại Hacker House cho biết đã tìm ra được cách đánh lừa hệ thống đếm số lần nhập sai mật mã trên iPhone hay iPad, từ đó có thể bẻ khóa được mọi thiết bị bằng phương pháp tấn công brute force. Tuy nhiên, Apple đã liên tiếng phủ định.

Đầu năm 2018, một nhóm các kỹ sư phần mềm có sức ảnh hưởng thuộc bộ phận đám mây của Google đã từ chối phát triển một tính năng bảo mật tiên tiến, được biết đến với tên gọi “Air gap”. Công nghệ mới được cho là sẽ giúp Google giành được các hợp đồng quân sự nhạy cảm.

Ranh giới giữa con người và máy móc đang dần được xóa nhòa. Khoảng cuối tháng 06/2018, một công bố trên tạp chí Science Robotics cho biết, các nhà nghiên cứu Nhật Bản tại Viện Khoa học công nghiệp Đại học Tokyo đã tạo ra được một robot lai sinh học – biohybrid – kết hợp giữa máy móc và mô sống

Khoảng cuối tháng 06/2018, sau hàng chục năm, cuối cùng lệnh cấm phụ nữ lái xe tại Ả Rập Saudi cũng đã được dỡ bỏ, và một người phụ nữ đầu tiên đã được cấp bằng lái. Quyết định bãi bỏ lệnh cấm được công bố từ tháng 09/2017, nhưng đến tháng 06/2018 mới được áp dụng.

Khoảng cuối tháng 06/2018, một số nguồn tin cho biết, Microsoft và Qualcomm đang bắt tay hợp tác phát triển một con chip ARM có mã hiệu SDM1000, được thiết kế để tích hợp lên những chiếc Notebook và 2-trong-1 chạy Windows.
Nguyễn Huỳnh Mai
===========VietAir Cargo==========
Copyright © 2018 vietbao.com All rights reserved VNVN System