24/04/2018
Tác giả: Trần C. Trí

Với bài “Hành Trình Văn Hóa Việt tại UC Irvine”, tác giả đã nhận Giải Việt bút Trùng Quang 2016. Ông tốt nghiệp cử nhân về Ngôn Ngữ Học tiếng Tây-Ban-Nha tại UC Irvine. Sau 5 năm rời trường để theo học tại UCLA, tốt nghiệp với hai bằng cao học và tiến sĩ về ngành Ngôn Ngữ Học các thứ tiếng gốc La-Tinh, ông trở lại trường cũ và trở thành người đầu tiên giảng dạy chương trình tiếng Việt, văn hoá Việt tại UC Irvine từ năm 2000 cho tới nay. Sau khi nhận giải Việt Bút Trùng Quang 2016, tác giả vẫn tiếp tục góp thêm bài viết về nước Mỹ. Bài mới của ông, tuy không phải chuyện nước Mỹ nhưng là chuyện trong lòng người Việt tị nạn cộng sản tại Mỹ thường nghĩ tới, được viết về việc Saigon bị đổi tên với lời ghi trân trọng: Để kỷ niệm 30 năm ngày Quốc Hận 30 tháng Tư trên đất Mỹ.

image001
St. Petersburg.


Chemnitz University
Đại học Chemnitz.


cho Ben Thanh xua
Chợ Bến Thành Saigon xưa.

***

Khi đặt tên cho bài viết này, tôi lấy cảm hứng từ tựa đề của cuốn tiểu thuyết A Tale of Two Cities (tạm dịch là Chuyện hai thành phố) của Charles Dickens (1859). Tuy nhiên, sự giống nhau của cuốn tiểu thuyết và bài viết này dừng lại ở tựa đề, còn nội dung của hai bên thì hoàn toàn khác nhau. “Chuyện hai thành phố” của Charles Dickens nói về hai thành phố Luân Đôn và Paris cùng số phận của nông dân trong thời kỳ cách mạng Pháp; còn “Chuyện ba thành phố” nói về số phận của ba thành phố thuộc về ba nước cộng sản trên thế giới. Hai trong số ba nước này ngày nay không còn là cộng sản nữa.

Thành phố thứ nhất mà tôi muốn nhắc đến là St. Petersburg, thành phố lớn thứ nhì của nước Nga ngày nay. Tên gọi này có nghĩa là “thành phố mang tên thánh Phê-rô”, dựa theo Chính thống giáo của người Nga và nhiều nước Đông  Âu khác. St. Petersburg được Đại đế Peter thành lập vào năm 1703 và trong mấy trăm năm trời đã hai lần được chọn làm kinh đô của đế quốc Nga thời đó. Trong lịch sử, St. Petersburg đã thay đổi tên nhiều lần. Vào năm 1914, thành phố này được đổi tên thành Petrograd, có lẽ là để “Nga hoá” phần nào cái tên này. Lý do là chữ “burg” (thành phố) trong tên gọi đầu tiên có gốc từ tiếng Đức (mặc dầu cũng đã được dùng như một chữ Nga chính thức là “burg”, trong khi hậu tố “grad” là từ danh từ “gorod”—cũng có nghĩa là thành phố—mới thật là chữ Nga chính gốc. Ít lâu sau khi cuộc cách mạng vô sản thành công ở Nga, Petrograd lại bị đổi tên thành Leningrad vào năm 1924, mang tên của lãnh tụ xô-viết mà có thời văn nô Tố Hữu đã “trìu mến” đặt vào hai câu thơ (và đặt vào miệng trẻ em vô tội): “Ông Lê-nin ở nước Nga, mà em lại thấy rất là Việt Nam”! Như vậy là Petrograd đã bị bức tử và hoá thân thành một lãnh tụ cộng sản, nguồn cơn của nhiều chế độ cộng sản sắt máu sau này. Cũng cần mở dấu ngoặc ở đây để nhận xét rằng thủ đô của Hoa Kỳ cũng mang tên vị tổng thống đầu tiên của của xứ sở là (George) Washington, nhưng đó là do sự đồng lòng của quốc hội để vinh danh người thực sự đáng tôn xưng là “vị cha già dân tộc”. Tổng thống Washington được chọn lựa qua bầu cử dân chủ chứ không như ai kia ở Việt Nam nghiễm nhiên nhảy lên làm cha già dân tộc và trở thành chủ tịch nước mà chẳng cần ai bầu bán gì cả!

Trở lại với Leningrad. Thành phố này đã mang một cái tên do bức bách mà ra suốt nhiều thập niên ròng rã trong Liên Bang Xô-Viết. Cho đến năm 1991, khi chế độ cộng sản sụp đổ ở Liên Xô cùng sự tan rã của liên bang này, St. Petersburg được hồi sinh, lấy lại cái tên ban đầu từ mấy trăm năm trước, theo như ý nguyện của người thành lập ra nó và của những người dân không bao giờ quên nguồn gốc hào hùng của thành phố này.

Thành phố thứ hai trong câu chuyện của chúng ta là Chemnitz, ở Cộng Hoà Liên Bang Đức. Đây là một thành phố được thành lập từ rất xa xưa (1143). Tên của thành phố được đặt theo dòng sông Chemnitz, có nguồn gốc từ một ngôn ngữ Slavic và có nghĩa là “đá”.

Chemnitz nằm ở phía đông nước Đức nên khi cộng sản chiếm chính quyền và thành lập nước Cộng Hoà Dân Chủ Đức (Đông Đức), đối nghịch với Cộng Hoà Liên Bang Đức (Tây Đức), thành phố này cũng chịu chung số phận như St. Petersburg ở Nga. Bốn năm sau khi cộng sản lên nắm quyền ở phần đất phía đông nước Đức, (1949-1953), Chemnitz bị đổi tên thành Karl-Marx-Stadt (có nghĩa là thành phố mang tên Karl Marx). Rõ ràng đây là một sự sao chép không biết ngượng của những người cộng sản Đức, hùa theo những người cộng sản Nga trong việc áp đặt tên của một người vào một thành phố có hàng trăm năm lịch sử mà chẳng buồn đếm xỉa gì đến ý nguyện của người dân.

Số phận của Chemnitz, tuy vậy, cũng có phần khác với St. Petersburg. Có thể nói rằng thành phố này “đi sau, về trước” so với St. Petersburg. Nó bị đổi tên muộn màng hơn St. Peterburg đến hàng chục năm, nhưng lại “về trước” đàn chị khi được hân hoan lấy lại cái tên nguyên thuỷ là Chemnitz vào năm 1990, lúc bức tường ô nhục Bá Linh hoàn toàn sụp đổ, đánh dấu sự khởi đầu cho những sụp đổ của các chế độ cộng sản khác ở Đông  u trong một thời gian ngắn sau đó.

Thành phố thứ ba trong câu chuyện này chính là thành phố Sài Gòn ở miền nam nước Việt, thành phố lớn nhất Việt Nam ngày nay. Trước khi được sát nhập vào lãnh thổ Việt Nam trong thế kỷ thứ 17, thành phố này nguyên là một hải cảng của người Miên và có tên gọi là Prey Nokor (có nghĩa là vương quốc rừng trong tiếng Khmer). Tên gọi của Sài Gòn được diễn giải bởi nhiều giả thuyết khác nhau, dựa vào chữ Miên hay chữ Hán. Một trong những giả thuyết giải thích rằng “Sài” có gốc từ tiếng Hán (柴) , có nghĩa là “củi, cành”, còn “Gòn”, cũng từ tiếng Hán (棍ž), có nghĩa là “cây, gậy”. Cũng theo giả thuyết này, chữ “Gòn” dần dà phát triển thành nghĩa “bông, bông gòn”. Như vậy, hai chữ “Sài Gòn” có nghĩa là “cây bông gòn”. Sự giải thích này nghe cũng có lý, vì ngày xưa vùng Prey Nokor có trồng rất nhiều loại cây thuộc họ gòn, có tên tiếng Miên là “kapok”.

Ngay từ những ngày đầu, dù sinh sau đẻ muộn, Sài Gòn đã là một thành phố độc đáo về nhiều mặt. Trong thời kỳ Pháp thuộc, Sài Gòn được chọn làm thủ phủ của xứ Nam kỳ thuộc địa và là một trung tâm kinh tế và văn hoá của cả Liên bang Đông Dương. Sài Gòn đã được biết đến trong vùng là “Hòn ngọc Viễn Đông” (La perle de lExtrême Orient, như người Pháp gọi).

Suốt hai mươi năm dưới chế độ cộng hoà, Sài Gòn là thủ đô hoa lệ của miền Nam Việt Nam, là niềm hãnh diện của nước Việt Nam Cộng Hoà. So sánh giữa Sài gòn và Singapore vào cuối thập niên 1950, thủ tướng của Singapore thời đó là Lý Quang Diệu (1923-2015), đã đưa ra một so sánh giữa Singapore và Sài Gòn trong bài nói chuyện về sự phát triển của đất nước mình trong một lần viếng thăm đại học Harvard ở Hoa Kỳ vào năm 1971, nguyên văn như sau: “If one looked at Saigon and Singapore in 1954, one would have said Singapore was the goner, not Saigon.” (tạm dịch Nếu chúng ta nhìn Sài Gòn và Singapore vào năm 1954, chắc chúng ta sẽ cho rằng chính Singapore chứ, không phải Sài Gòn, mới là một thành phố chết”). Tuy ông dùng sự so sánh này để tôn vinh thành tích của Singapore vào thời điểm của bài nói chuyện (1971), chúng ta cũng thấy được Singapore đã nhìn Sài Gòn bằng cặp mắt kính phục như thế nào trong quá khứ.    

Vào ngày 30 tháng Tư năm 1975, Sài Gòn bị bức tử, khi quân xâm lược Bắc Việt cộng sản phối hợp với lực lượng du kích của cái gọi là Mặt Trận Giải Phóng miền Nam tiến vào chiếm thành phố. Một năm sau, năm 1976, Sài Gòn bị tức tưởi mang tên Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh. Lại một sao chép vụng về và trơ trẽn của những kẻ cầm quyền ở Hà Nội, theo chân đàn anh Liên Xô và Đông Đức.

Gẫm cho cùng, không phải nước cộng sản nào cũng làm điều này. Đa số các nước cộng sản còn lại trong thời kỳ cực thịnh của chủ nghĩa cộng sản vẫn giữ nguyên tên thủ đô hay thành phố lớn của họ chứ không áp đặt tên lãnh tụ lên những thành phố đó. Thủ lãnh của mỗi nước cộng sản đều là những tay độc tài chuyên chế. Họ có thể đàn áp hay nói nặng hơn là đè đầu cưỡi cổ người dân trong nước. Tuy vậy, họ vẫn còn tỏ ra tôn trọng một điều thiêng liêng của đất nước họ: Đó là lịch sử lâu đời của quốc gia, dân tộc họ. Tên gọi của thủ đô hay của những thành phố lớn trong một nước thường gắn liền với lịch sử, với vận mệnh của quốc gia và dân tộc đó. Những tên gọi đó cũng như là một phần máu thịt của dân, của nước. Những nước cộng sản sắt máu nhất như Trung Cộng hay Bắc Hàn, có những lãnh tụ dường như không có trái tim con người, thế mà họ cũng tỏ ra biết trân quý lịch sử của quốc gia họ. Nhóm cầm quyền của hai nước này cũng biết giá trị lịch sử của những cái tên như Bắc Kinh (mà không sỗ sàng đổi thành Thành Phố Mao Trạch Đông chẳng hạn), hay như Pyongyang (mà không ngang ngược đổi thành Kim-Il-Sung City).

Ấy vậy mà những “kẻ chiến thắng” trong cuộc chiến tranh Việt Nam đã ngang nhiên ngồi xổm trên lịch sử, sẵn sàng khai tử tên của một thành phố đã đem lại niềm hãnh diện cho cả dân tộc, để thay thế bằng tên một kẻ có trong danh sách đen của những tên tội đồ trên thế giới. Những kẻ thắng trận đã vênh váo, hiu hiu tự đắc, áp đặt cái tên gọi mới kệch cỡm lên thành phố Sài Gòn, mà không biết rằng đã tự vạch trần chân tướng của mình qua hành động vô ý thức này. Đó là chân tướng của những kẻ võ biền, thiếu hiểu biết. Họ đã bức hại lịch sử của chính họ, và đồng thời cũng cho cả thế giới thấy rõ họ là những người như thế nào. Họ là những người mang tiếng là đứng đầu một quốc gia, một dân tộc, nhưng lại xử sự một cách không xứng đáng với địa vị của mình.

Nhìn lại lịch sử của hai thành phố St. Petersburg và Chemnitz, chúng ta có thể dễ dàng thấy rằng lịch sử sẽ lặp lại với Sài Gòn. Học lịch sử để làm gì nếu không phải là rút ra những bài học quý báu từ quá khứ để áp dụng vào hiện tại và tương lai? Nhất định một ngày nào đó, Sàigòn sẽ lại là Sài Gòn như bấy lâu nay.

Khác với người Nga lưu vong hay người Đông Đức, dân miền Nam tị nạn cộng sản  tại Hoa Kỳ đã đặt tên cho thủ phủ tị nạn của người Việt tại  Quận Cam, California cũng như tại nhiều khu phố Việt ở các tiểu bang khác là  Little Sàigòn.  Từ hải ngoại, cũng đã có “Phong Trào Quốc Dân Đòi Trả Tên Sài Gòn” được thành lập vào năm 2006. Sẽ có nhiều phong trào tương tự nổi lên trong tương lai. Bằng cách này hay cách khác, Sài Gòn sẽ lấy lại cái tên nguyên thuỷ của nó, như St. Petersburg, như Chemnitz.

Cũng như hai chế độ cộng sản Nga-xô và Đông Đức, chế độ cộng sản ở Việt Nam rồi cũng sẽ sụp đổ. Nói theo giọng lưỡi của chính họ, đó là “quy luật tất yếu của lịch sử”. Những kẻ cầm quyền bất hợp pháp ở Việt Nam hãy làm một điều cuối cùng để chuộc lỗi, trước khi sụp đổ. Đó là trả lại tên cho thành phố Sài Gòn.

Theo Phúc  Âm Matthew 22:15-22, khi được hỏi rằng việc người Do Thái phải nộp thuế cho Caesar có hợp pháp không, Chúa Giê-su đã phán: “Hãy trả lại cho Caesar những gì của Caesar, và trả lại cho Thiên Chúa những gì của Thiên Chúa” (nguyên văn trong tiếng La-tinh là Reddite quae sunt Caesaris Caesari et quae sunt Dei Deo). (Chúa Giê-su nói như vậy vì thời đó đồng tiền có in hình của Caesar). Phần đầu của câu nói bất hủ này, Hãy trả lại cho Caesar những gì của Caesar, đã trở thành một thành ngữ được áp dụng một cách khái quát trong nhiều trường hợp tương tự, mà trường hợp của Sài Gòn là một.

Vậy thì, tất cả những gì thuộc về Sài Gòn phải được trả lại cho Sài Gòn: Tên gọi nguyên thuỷ, niềm hãnh diện của một dân tộc, gợi lên nếp sống hiền hoà, êm đềm của một thành phố văn minh và vẻ tráng lệ của một nơi chốn lịch sử, cả về vật chất lẫn tinh thần.

Chỉ khi nào Sài Gòn đã lấy lại tên gọi ngày xưa của nó thì câu chuyện về ba thành phố St. Petersburg, Chemnitz và Sài Gòn mới thực sự được kể lại một cách trọn vẹn.

Trần C. Trí


