Khi Mẹ Hơn 100 Tuổi

17/04/2018
Khi Mẹ Hơn 100 Tuổi
Tác giả: Chú Chín Cali

Bài số 5363-19-31204-vb3041718

 
Tác giả là một chuyên gia phát triển quốc tế của USAID, sinh trưởng ở Bếntre, sang Mỹ năm 1973, đã về hưu từ lâu và đang định cư ở Orange County. Ông tham gia VVNM năm 2015, được chấm giải Danh Dự năm 2016 và giải á khôi “Vinh Danh Tác Phẩm” năm 2017. Bài mới của ông viết về bà Mẹ hơn 100 tuổi và tâm trạng tế nhị, phức tạp của người con khi cầu nguyện cho Mẹ thân yêu.

 

image001
Mẹ năm 95 tuổi. Con cháu viếng thăm.

image003
Con cháu dự lễ thượng thọ 100 tuổi của mẹ, năm 2015.

***

Hôm nay con về thăm mẹ. Con muốn được tâm sự với mẹ, kẻo ngày mai khi mẹ ra đi con biết tâm sự với ai? Có lẽ mẹ không nghe được lời con nói nhưng con nhận được làn hơi ấm từ bàn tay mẹ đang nắm chặt tay con, con biết rằng mẹ cũng thấy ấm lòng.

Luật đào thải của tạo hóa không từ bỏ một ai nhưng phải chùn bước trước sự phản kháng mãnh liệt của mẹ. Tuổi đã 103, mẹ không còn khả năng tự điều khiển chính bản thân mình nhưng vẫn bám víu vào sự sống mong manh không bao giờ bỏ cuộc.

Con nhớ rõ lúc mẹ ở tuổi 90’s, mẹ rất minh mẫn, quản lý gia đình, canh tác ruộng vườn, thu hoạch và buôn bán huê lợi. Mẹ tính toán bằng cửu chương Pháp. Con mua cho mẹ tấm bảng đen để mẹ dễ dàng ghi chép tính toán bằng phấn trắng. Mẹ cắc củm từ đồng, cuộn tiền thành lọn cột bằng sợi dây thun. Mẹ nói đùa là một sợi dây thun của mẹ trị giá một triệu đồng. Một hôm mẹ gọi con lại rồi móc trong túi áo cài với mấy cái kim tây lọn tiền $2,000.00 đô la, quấn ngoài bằng plastic. Mẹ nói: “Đây là tiền của con, má giao lại cho con”. Tôi trố mắt ngạc nhiên hỏi: “Tiền gì mà nhiều dữ vây, ở đâu mà má có?”. Bà cười hiền từ bảo: “Tụi con cho tiền má đâu có xài, cộng tiền huê lợi miếng vườn nhà má cắt củm để dành cho con và hai đứa cháu nội bên Mỹ; tội nghiệp chúng không được gì của má cho”. Tôi rơm rớm nước mắc. Sao lại có chuyện ngược đời, cụ già 90 tuổi dành dụm tiền cho Việt kiều Mỹ! Tánh mẹ tôi là như vậy. Con cái mẹ thương đồng đều, sòng phẳng, không đứa thương đứa ghét.

Về già mẹ vẫn có một trí nhớ lạ lùng nên con thích ngồi bên mẹ hỏi chuyện đời xưa. Mẹ kể vanh vách từng chi tiết về các tiền nhân để con ghi chép vào gia phả. Mẹ là nhân chứng cuối cùng của thế hệ xưa còn sống sót. Con hãnh diện được bạn bè chúc mừng là có phước vì còn có mẹ già. Mẹ chẳng những là niềm hãnh diện của riêng con mà là của cả hai bên nội ngoại. Con cháu năng tới lui thăm viếng, cùng chia sẻ hồng phúc của gia đình.

Năm 95 tuổi tuy già yếu nhưng mẹ vẫn còn sáng suốt và năng động. Hằng ngày mẹ vịn lan can đi quanh nhà tập thể dục, đếm đủ 5 vòng mới chịu nghỉ. Mấy đứa cháu muốn chọc bà cho vui nên cố ý đếm sai, mẹ cãi cho bằng được. Con đi nhà thờ cha Bữu Diệp ở Tắc Sậy cầu nguyện cho mẹ sống trăm tuổi với con cháu. Lời cầu nguyện chẳng những được ơn trên nhận lời mà còn được tặng thêm “bonus” vì năm nay (2018) mẹ đã 103 tuổi. Có ai hỏi cụ được bao nhiêu tuổi, mẹ bảo “Tao nhớ không xiết” rồi bảo “Tao đẻ năm mille neuf cent quinze (mẹ sinh năm 1915).” Mẹ còn nhớ không?

Năm mẹ trăm tuổi, bịnh Alzheimer đã xuất hiện rõ rệt, triệu chứng mất trí nhớ (dementia) càng ngày càng trở nên trầm trọng. Những năm kế tiếp mẹ thường sống với ảo tưởng, trong quá khứ nhiều hơn với hiện tại.

Và từ đấy đời mẹ bước sang giai đoạn khốn khổ nhất của kiếp nhân sinh: chiến đấu với tử thần để sống và với chính mình để không bỏ cuộc. Mẹ nằm một chổ, mắt mờ, tai lảng, đầu óc khi tỉnh khi mê, có khi lú lẫn như người mất trí, ngớ ngẩn như một đứa trẻ con nhưng bản chất sinh tồn vẫn phấn đấu mãnh liệt bên trong như ngày nào lúc mẹ còn trẻ, kiêu hãnh, bướng bỉnh, can cường. Mẹ là một tướng quân chiến đấu không bao giờ gác kiếm.

Con biết mẹ đau khổ và tủi thân vì mình bất lực, là gánh nặng cho gia đình. Mẹ sống âm thầm trong bóng tối bên lề xã hội, như ngọn đèn dầu le lói trong đêm, vay mượn từng hơi thở mong manh. Thế hệ của mẹ đã đi vào quên lãng từ lâu. Nhà gốc càng ngày càng trở nên hiu quạnh vắng bóng con cháu tới lui thăm viếng.

Hằng ngày gần gũi bên mẹ, tim con nhói đau khi nghe những lời than khóc kêu gào, những tiếng thét hãi hùng lúc mẹ đang sống trong thế giới ảo của thời xa xưa nhưng như sống thật.  Lòng con xót xa mỗi khi nhìn thân xác già nua cằn cỗi của mẹ đang bị tử thần gậm nhấm từng thớ thịt làn da. Biết rằng con thương mẹ, dẫu mẹ có thế nào đi nữa con vẫn thương mẹ, nhưng con không chấp nhận hình ảnh của mẹ bây giờ. Hình ảnh của mẹ trong tâm khảm của con luôn luôn phải là những hình ảnh đẹp, mẹ là suối nguồn hạnh phúc, là tình mẫu tử ngọt ngào, không thể thay thế được.

Con muốn chia sẻ cùng mẹ những khổ đau mà mẹ đang gánh chịu nhưng mặt khác con rất sợ phải trực diện với nó vì con không thể dằn nỗi sự xúc động. Con phải bỏ đi, chạy trốn sự thật trước mắt mình; nó phủ phàng, tàn nhẫn ngoài sức chịu đựng của con. Nếu nhìn lâu hơn con sẽ khóc vì thương và tội quá. Tại sao mẹ phải chịu đượng những đau khổ nầy? Không lẽ đây là cái giá phải trả để đổi sự trường thọ hay sao?

Có hôm con cố lay mẹ dậy lúc mẹ đang trải qua một cơn mê sảng kinh hoàng. Mẹ thức tỉnh, nhưng như một người đến từ thế giới nào khác, ngơ ngác nhìn quanh rồi thất thanh kêu la cầu cứu. Tim con quặn đau. Mẹ ơi, mẹ không còn nhận ra đứa con yêu quí nhất của mẹ sao? Đứa con mà mẹ đã từng mang nặng đẻ đau, cho bú mớm ẵm bồng, hằng đêm ù ơ ru con ngủ, dẫn dắt con đi những bước chập chững đầu tiên?

Con về đây không mong gì hơn là được gần gũi bên mẹ, được chia sẻ với mẹ những năm tháng cuối cùng, để biểu hiện lòng kính phục và sự biết ơn của con đối với sự hy sinh của chị Hai và chú Út đêm ngày chăm sóc cho mẹ. Từ ngày chị Hai bị bịnh liệt giường, vợ chồng chú Út cáng đáng hết mọi việc trong ngoài.  Nuôi con tuy cực khổ nhưng có thấm gì so với việc phụng dưỡng cha mẹ già. Nuôi con như nuôi một thiên thần nhỏ, trong sáng, hồn nhiên, được đền đáp lại bằng những niềm vui vô tận. Ngược lại, chăm sóc cha mẹ già cực khổ gian truân thì làm sao có được niềm vui?  Cha mẹ già thì làm gì có tương lai để mà hy vọng báo đền? Tất cả phát xuất từ tấm lòng cao quí của những người con hiếu thảo, hy sinh hạnh phúc cá nhân để báo hiếu cho đấng sinh thành. Con không thể làm được những gì chị Hai và chú Út làm cho mẹ, kiên nhẫn, chịu đựng, chấp nhận mọi gian khổ không thắc mắc, xả thân không đòi hỏi đền bù, hy sinh không kể lể công ơn.

Nếu mẹ sống ở Mỹ với con, với tình trạng sức khỏe của mẹ và sự đơn chiếc của gia đình con, chắc chắn mẹ bây giờ phải sống trong nhà dưỡng lão, giống như nhạc mẫu của con ngày xưa mà đến bây giờ mỗi khi nhắc đến con vẫn còn thấy xót xa. May thay nhờ mẹ được sống trong nhà mình, bên cạnh các người thân yêu nên mẹ được hưỡng phúc tuổi già và sống tường thọ như hiện tại.

Mẹ đâu biết người già thường hay khó tánh, có mặc cảm vô dụng, bị lãng quên, là gánh nặng cho gia đính, nên hay buồn tủi, hờn dỗi vô cớ. Nuôi dưỡng người già mất khả năng nhận thức, suy nghĩ và trí nhớ như mẹ bây giờ có khác nào ngày xưa mẹ nuôi con lúc con còn ẵm ngửa. Cha mẹ già lú lẫn, có hành động kỳ cục, con cái phải cắn răng chịu đựng, không dám nói một lời, không dám tỏ một cử chỉ bất bình để giữ tròn câu hiếu đạo.

Thật cao quí thay tấm lòng của những người con hiếu thảo! Chỉ có cốt nhục tình thâm mới có những tình thương mầu nhiệm, những gắn bó lạ lùng và những hy sinh to lớn không thể nào giải thích được.

Mẹ còn nhớ có một hôm bỗng nhiên mẹ tỉnh táo lạ thường, mẹ nắm tay con khẩn thiết năn nỉ: “Con đừng về Mỹ, đừng bỏ má nghe con”! Tim con như co thắt lại. Mẹ ơi, con cái không bao giờ bỏ cha mẹ, nhưng làm sao con có thể giữ mẹ mãi mãi trên cỏi đời nầy?

Tuổi đã hơn trăm, hơi tàn sức kiệt, mẹ đâu còn ham muốn gì để sống trên đời nầy ngoài ý muốn được núm níu bên đám con cái mà mẹ đã tạo ra bằng máu thịt của mình. Biết rằng đời sống là vô thường, biết rằng “sinh lão bịnh tử” là định luật của tạo hóa không ai tránh khỏi nên một khi đến lúc phải ra đi xin mẹ đừng nuối tiếc, hãy thả lỏng vòng tay, buôn xuôi tất cả. Mẹ thanh thản ra đi như một thiên thần về với thượng đế sau khi đã làm xong sứ mạng của mình. Dù mẹ có nằm đây bên cạnh con, hay mẹ ở thế giới nào khác, hình ảnh của mẹ lúc nào cũng ở trong tim óc của các con. Con cháu muôn đời tôn sùng mẹ.

Gần đây con vừa có dịp đi Kontum nên đến cầu xin đức mẹ Fatima ở Măng Đen phù hộ cho mẹ ngày nào còn sống, mẹ được sống trong an lạc yên bình; bằng không xin đức mẹ cứu rỗi, giúp mẹ con sớm thoát khỏi vòng tục lụy. Ngày đó các con không còn nhìn thấy mẹ nữa, không còn nghe tiếng nói, không được nắm bàn tay của mẹ hiền. Các con vĩnh viễn mất mẹ rồi. Lòng con nặng trĩu, tim con đớn đau, nước mắt con tuôn trào dưới chân đức mẹ Fatima khi ngỏ lời cầu xin nầy.

Con muốn được khóc bây giờ bên cạnh mẹ, để ngày nào khi mẹ ra đi con sẽ không khóc nữa, sợ tiếng khóc sẽ làm vướng bận người đi. Con sẽ không khóc đâu, sẽ nuốc ngược giòng nước mắt để tiễn mẹ ra đi.

Mẹ già như chuối chín cây,

Gió lay mẹ rụng con rày mồ côi.

Hai dòng nước mắt chảy đôi

Nửa bên tiễn mẹ, nửa khơi đoạn trường.

Mẹ ơi!

 Chú Chín Cali

