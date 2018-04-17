Khi Mẹ Hơn 100 Tuổi

<div class="nw_box_list_brief nw_boxing_padding"><div class="pl_list pl_list_col_2"><div class="pl_row pl_row_1 pl_row_first"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content pl_content_first" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Mùa Đông... Tết Cũng Cận Kề" class="pl_atitle" href="/p211a214130/mua-dong-tet-cung-can-ke">Mùa Đông... 30/12/2013
Cà Phê Lãng Du
Nguyễn Công Khanh
Tác giả định cư tại vùng Seattle, tiểu bang Washington từ năm 1975, đã hồi hưu hơn mười năm qua. Ông đã nhận giải Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2013 với bài viết đầu tiên và cũng là bài duy nhất trong năm, kể về một gia đình có ba tôn giáo lớn của thế giới kết hợp: Một con dâu Thiên Chúa Giáo, một rể đạo Phật, một rể đạo Muslim, nhưng tất cả thuận hoà và đạo ai nấy giữ, các gia đình liên hệ đều tôn trọng tín ngưỡng của nhau. Bài thứ hai, ông viết về phở. Sau đây là bài viết thứ ba. 28/12/2013
Xin Chút Yên Lành Trong Giấc Ngủ...
Nguyễn Trần Diệu Hương
Tác giả một mình vượt biển giữa thập niên 80' khi còn tuổi học trò. Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ năm đầu tiên, cô nhận giải danh dự 2001. Bốn năm sau, cô nhận thêm giải vinh danh tác phẩm 2005 với bài viết "Tháng Tư, Còn Đó Ngậm Ngùi," kể về tình gia đình chung thuỷ của người Việt tị nạn tại Hoa Kỳ. Bài mới của Diệu Hương được viết để tiễn đưa ca nhạc sĩ Việt Dzũng, người cô chưa từng gặp. 27/12/2013
Giáng Sinh 2014
Phan
Tác giả là một nhà báo quen biết tại Dallas, từng dự phần chủ biên một số báo Việt ngữ địa phương. Góp bài với Việt Báo từ nhiều năm, ông vừa nhận giải vinh danh tác giả Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2013. Mới tuần trước, Phan đã có bài "Mùa Lễ", và nay là bài viết ngay ngày lễ Giáng Sinh 2014. 26/12/2013
Từ Tulsa Tới Wichita
Lê Như Đức
Tác giả sinh tại Saigon năm 1962, hiện cư trú tại Tulsa, Oklahoma. Nghề nghiệp: kỹ sư cơ khí, làm cho hãng Learjet, Wichita. Học vấn: cao học. Gia đình: vợ và ba con- hai gái, một trai. Góp bài với Việt Báo từ nhiều năm, ông vừa nhận giải vinh danh tác giả Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2013. 24/12/2013
Quà Cho Con Gái Mùa Giáng Sinh
Phùng Annie Kim
Tác giả sinh năm 1949, định cư tại Mỹ theo diện HO năm 1991. Nghề nghiệp trước 75: dạy học. Công việc làm ở Mỹ: du lịch. Hiện đã hưu trí và là cư dân vùng Little Saigon, Westminster, California. Bài viết về nước Mỹ đầu tiên của bà năm 2013 là "Kock and Me / Vi trùng lao và Tôi." Và liên tiếp cho thấy sức viết nhanh, viết mạnh. Mừng Lễ Giáng Sinh cùng tác giả, xin mời đọc bài viết thứ chín. Nghề nghiệp: kỹ sư cơ khí, làm cho hãng Learjet, Wichita. Học vấn: cao học. 22/12/2013
Một Ngày Xui
Phạm Thái
Tác giả cho biết ông đã tham dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ năm đầu tiên với một số bài viết về đề tài Du Lịch Nước Mỹ hoặc Trại Hè. Sau hơn 10 năm, ông trở lại với giải VVNM, với bút hiệu mới là Phạm Thái. Sau đây là bài viết thứ năm của ông trong năm. Sau tháng Tư 1975, cô không viết, chỉ chuyên làm công việc nghiên cứu khoa học. 20/12/2013
Chuyện Người Vợ Tuổi Dần
Pnt
Tác giả là một nhà giáo từng có hơn 30 năm dạy học tại Việt Nam. Đến Mỹ theo diện ODP, hiện tiếp tục nghề cũ tại một trung tâm dạy kèm tại miền Nam Cali. Bài viết mới của ông lần này là một tự truyện về tình yêu và gia đình, với lời ghi như sau: "Để tặng chú Thành của tôi. Riêng tặng cọp mẹ và cọp con của anh. Và tất cả những ai tuổi Dần." 19/12/2013
Cái Máy Cắt Cỏ
Nguyễn Thị Hữu Duyên
Tác giả sinh năm 1957, cư dân Santa Ana, công việc: làm nail. Tham gia viết về nước Mỹ từ 2011, với bút hiệu Hữu Duyên Nguyễn và bài "Cám Ơn Bố", bà đã nhận giải Đặc Biệt Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2012. Sau đây là bài viết mới nhất của bà. 18/12/2013
Noel Này Cầu Nguyện Cho Vivian
Trương Tấn Thành
Tác giả đã nhận giải danh dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ. Ông là cư dân Lacey, Washington State, tốt nghiệp MA, ngành giáo dục, từng trong ban giảng huấn tại trường dạy người da đỏ và giảng viên tại Đại học cộng đồng SPSCC, Olympia, WA. 17/12/2013
Khuấy Động Cô Mà Chi!
TháiNC
Tác giả đã nhận giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ năm thứ XII, 2012. Ông tên thật là Nguyễn Cao Thái, sinh năm 1959 tại Huế, vào Saigon 1968, vượt biển đến Mỹ 1979, hiện định cư tại San Jose, CA. Sau hơn 10 năm, ông trở lại với giải VVNM, với bút hiệu mới là Phạm Thái. 31/12/2012
Con Sáo Sang Sông Trên Đất Mỹ
Khôi An
Tác giả, một kỹ sư điện tử tại công ty Intel, Bắc California, đã 2 lần nhận giải Viết Về Nước Mỹ: giải danh dự 2009, và Giải Vinh Danh Tác Phẩm 2010. Đón năm mới 2013, mời đọc bài viết cuối năm của Khôi An kể chuyện về thanh âm, ca nhạc. 29/12/2012
Tản Mạn Cuối Năm
Đoàn Thị
Tác giả làm việc trong một văn phòng thiết kế công chánh tại nước Pháp. Họp mặt Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2011, Đoàn Thị đã bay từ Paris sang để nhận giải Vinh Danh Tác Giả, thường được gọi đùa là Giải Á Hậu. Bài viết mới, chuyện cuối năm bên Tây vẫn đầy hương vị của Little Sàigon. 29/12/2012
Viết Cho Anh Nhân Mùa Giáng Sinh
Ngô Mai Hương
Là con gái một quân nhân VNCH, từ bé, nàng từng nghĩ mình sẽ là vợ lính. Sau đổi đời, trưởng thành tại Hoa Kỳ, nàng chống lại Bố để kết hôn với một thuyền nhân. Ngày cưới đúng vào mùa giáng sinh. Năm nay, kỷ niệm 22 năm thành hôn, chàng đang trong nhà tù cộng sản tại Việt Nam. Tham gia viết về nước Mỹ từ 2011, với bút hiệu Hữu Duyên Nguyễn và bài "Cám Ơn Bố", bà đã nhận giải Đặc Biệt Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2012. 25/12/2012
Chuyện Tình Yêu... Cuối Năm, Đầu Năm
Cao Đắc Vinh
Tác giả lần đầu dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ. Mong Cao Đắc Vinh tiếp tục viết, bổ túc dùm mấ Ông là cư dân Lacey, Washington State, tốt nghiệp MA, ngành giáo dục, từng trong ban giảng huấn tại trường dạy người da đỏ và giảng viên tại Đại học cộng đồng SPSCC, Olympia, WA.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Noel Này Cầu Nguyện Cho Vivian" href="/p211a214119/noel-nay-cau-nguyen-cho-vivian"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2013-12-18"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Khuấy Động Cô Mà Chi!" class="pl_atitle" href="/p211a214118/khuay-dong-co-ma-chi">Khuấy Động Cô Mà Chi!</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">17/12/2013</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 19228)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="TháiNC" href="/author/post/5177/1/thainc">TháiNC</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả đã nhận giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ năm thứ XII, 2012. Ông tên thật là Nguyễn Cao Thái, sinh năm 1959 tại Huế, vào Saigon 1968, vượt biển đến Mỹ 1979, hiện định cư tại San Jose, CA.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Khuấy Động Cô Mà Chi!" href="/p211a214118/khuay-dong-co-ma-chi"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2013-12-17"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_8 pl_row_last"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Yêu Lại Từ Đầu" class="pl_atitle" href="/p211a214117/yeu-lai-tu-dau">Yêu Lại Từ Đầu</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">16/12/2013</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 16230)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Thị Huế Xưa" href="/author/post/3525/1/nguyen-thi-hue-xua">Nguyễn Thị Huế Xưa</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả là cư dân Austin, Texas; Công việc: y tá trưởng trong một bệnh viện thành phố, đã góp nhiều bài viết sống động và nhận giải vinh danh tác giả Viết về nước Mỹ 2006. Bài mới của cô là một truyện tình nối dài từ Ban Mê Thuột tới nước Mỹ.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Yêu Lại Từ Đầu" href="/p211a214117/yeu-lai-tu-dau"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2013-12-16"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div>

<div class="nw_box_list_brief nw_boxing_padding"><div class="pl_list pl_list_col_2"><div class="pl_row pl_row_1 pl_row_first"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content pl_content_first" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Con Sáo Sang Sông Trên Đất Mỹ" class="pl_atitle" href="/p212a198451/con-sao-sang-song-tren-dat-my">Con Sáo Sang Sông Trên Đất Mỹ</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">31/12/2012</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 317520)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Con Sáo Sang Sông Trên Đất Mỹ" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p212a198451/con-sao-sang-song-tren-dat-my" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/T4VjmwaD0AgBAM4j/w150/vb2-12-31-3mien.jpg" title="vb2-12-31-3mien" alt="vb2-12-31-3mien" width="120" height="110" data-info="650,596"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/T4VjmwaD0AgBAM4j/w150/vb2-12-31-3mien.jpg" title="vb2-12-31-3mien" alt="vb2-12-31-3mien" width="120" height="110" data-info="650,596"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/T4VjmwaD0AgBAM4j/w150/vb2-12-31-3mien.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="110"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Khôi An" href="/author/post/1836/1/khoi-an">Khôi An</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description"> Tác giả, một kỹ sư điện tử tại công ty Intel, Bắc California, đã 2 lần nhận giải Viết Về Nước Mỹ: giải danh dự 2009, và Giải Vinh Danh Tác Phẩm 2010. Đón năm mới 2013, mời đọc bài viết cuối năm của Khôi An kể chuyện về thanh âm, ca nhạc. </div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Con Sáo Sang Sông Trên Đất Mỹ" href="/p212a198451/con-sao-sang-song-tren-dat-my"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2012-12-31"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tản Mạn Cuối Năm" class="pl_atitle" href="/p212a198423/tan-man-cuoi-nam">Tản Mạn Cuối Năm</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">29/12/2012</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 245733)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Tản Mạn Cuối Năm" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p212a198423/tan-man-cuoi-nam" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" width="120" height="76" data-info="528,333"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" width="120" height="76" data-info="528,333"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="76"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Đoàn Thị" href="/author/post/1040/1/doan-thi">Đoàn Thị</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description"> Tác giả làm việc trong một văn phòng thiết kế công chánh tại nước Pháp. Họp mặt Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2011, Đoàn Thị đã bay từ Paris sang để nhận giải Vinh Danh Tác Giả, thường được gọi đùa là Giải Á Hậu. Bài viết mới, chuyện cuối năm bên Tây vẫn đầy hương vị của Little Sàigon. </div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tản Mạn Cuối Năm" href="/p212a198423/tan-man-cuoi-nam"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2012-12-29"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_2"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Viết Cho Anh Nhân Mùa Giáng Sinh" class="pl_atitle" href="/p212a198387/viet-cho-anh-nhan-mua-giang-sinh">Viết Cho Anh Nhân Mùa Giáng Sinh</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">29/12/2012</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 138424)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Viết Cho Anh Nhân Mùa Giáng Sinh" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p212a198387/viet-cho-anh-nhan-mua-giang-sinh" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/3gzulwaD0AgBAHtd/w150/vb7-12-29-ngo-mai-huong.jpg" title="vb7-12-29-ngo-mai-huong" alt="vb7-12-29-ngo-mai-huong" width="120" height="98" data-info="400,327"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/3gzulwaD0AgBAHtd/w150/vb7-12-29-ngo-mai-huong.jpg" title="vb7-12-29-ngo-mai-huong" alt="vb7-12-29-ngo-mai-huong" width="120" height="98" data-info="400,327"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/3gzulwaD0AgBAHtd/w150/vb7-12-29-ngo-mai-huong.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="98"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Ngô Mai Hương" href="/author/post/2628/1/ngo-mai-huong">Ngô Mai Hương</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description"> Là con gái một quân nhân VNCH, từ bé, nàng từng nghĩ mình sẽ là vợ lính. Sau đổi đời, trưởng thành tại Hoa Kỳ, nàng chống lại Bố để kết hôn với một thuyền nhân. Ngày cưới đúng vào mùa giáng sinh. Năm nay, kỷ niệm 22 năm thành hôn, chàng đang trong nhà tù cộng sản tại Việt Nam. </div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Viết Cho Anh Nhân Mùa Giáng Sinh" href="/p212a198387/viet-cho-anh-nhan-mua-giang-sinh"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2012-12-29"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Lời Con Trong Tang Lễ Bố" class="pl_atitle" href="/p212a198333/loi-con-trong-tang-le-bo">Lời Con Trong Tang Lễ Bố</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">28/12/2012</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 268395)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Lời Con Trong Tang Lễ Bố" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p212a198333/loi-con-trong-tang-le-bo" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" width="120" height="76" data-info="528,333"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" width="120" height="76" data-info="528,333"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="76"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Văn Hương" href="/author/post/3569/1/nguyen-van-huong">Nguyễn Văn Hương</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description"> Thêm một cánh chim đầu đàn thuộc thế hệ đầu tiên của người Việt tại Hoa Kỳ vừa từ trần: Cụ Nguyễn Văn Thịnh, vị niên trưởng của một gia đình thuyền nhân gồm 58 người định cư tại San Diego, đã ra đi vào lúc 4 giờ 57 chiều ngày thứ Hai 17-12-2012, nhằm ngày 5-11 năm Nhâm Thìn, hưởng thọ 83 tuổi. </div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Lời Con Trong Tang Lễ Bố" href="/p212a198333/loi-con-trong-tang-le-bo"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2012-12-28"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_3"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Chuyện Tình Yêu... Cuối Năm, Đầu Năm" class="pl_atitle" href="/p212a198239/chuyen-tinh-yeu-cuoi-nam-dau-nam">Chuyện Tình Yêu... Cuối Năm, Đầu Năm</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">25/12/2012</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 268768)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Chuyện Tình Yêu... Cuối Năm, Đầu Năm" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p212a198239/chuyen-tinh-yeu-cuoi-nam-dau-nam" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" width="120" height="76" data-info="528,333"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" width="120" height="76" data-info="528,333"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="76"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Cao Đắc Vinh" href="/author/post/613/1/cao-dac-vinh">Cao Đắc Vinh</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description"> Tác giả lần đầu dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ. Mong Cao Đắc Vinh tiếp tục viết, bổ túc dùm mấy dòng sơ lược tiểu sử và địa chỉ liên lạc. </div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Chuyện Tình Yêu... Cuối Năm, Đầu Năm" href="/p212a198239/chuyen-tinh-yeu-cuoi-nam-dau-nam"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2012-12-25"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cái "ALARM"" class="pl_atitle" href="/p212a198210/cai-alarm">Cái "ALARM"</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">25/12/2012</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 220680)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Cái "ALARM"" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p212a198210/cai-alarm" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" width="120" height="76" data-info="528,333"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" width="120" height="76" data-info="528,333"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="76"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Y Châu" href="/author/post/5705/1/y-chau">Y Châu</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description"> Tác giả lần đầu dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ bằng một bài viết ngắn. Mong Y Châu tiếp tục viết, bổ túc dùm mấy dòng sơ lược tiểu sử và địa chỉ liên lạc. </div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cái "ALARM"" href="/p212a198210/cai-alarm"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2012-12-25"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_4"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Ông Noel và Bé Emilie" class="pl_atitle" href="/p212a198209/ong-noel-va-be-emilie">Ông Noel và Bé Emilie</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">25/12/2012</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 270621)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Ông Noel và Bé Emilie" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p212a198209/ong-noel-va-be-emilie" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" width="120" height="76" data-info="528,333"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" width="120" height="76" data-info="528,333"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="76"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Trương Tấn Thành" href="/author/post/5343/1/truong-tan-thanh">Trương Tấn Thành</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description"> Tác giả đã nhận giải danh dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ. Ông là cư dân Lacey, Washington State, tốt nghiệp MA, ngành giáo dục và trong ban giảng huấn tại trường dạy người da đỏ và giảng viên tại Đại học cộng đồng SPSCC, Olympia, WA. </div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Ông Noel và Bé Emilie" href="/p212a198209/ong-noel-va-be-emilie"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2012-12-25"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Chuyện Mùa Giáng Sinh: Anh Tôi" class="pl_atitle" href="/p212a198159/chuyen-mua-giang-sinh-anh-toi">Chuyện Mùa Giáng Sinh: Anh Tôi</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">24/12/2012</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 295053)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Chuyện Mùa Giáng Sinh: Anh Tôi" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p212a198159/chuyen-mua-giang-sinh-anh-toi" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" width="120" height="76" data-info="528,333"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" width="120" height="76" data-info="528,333"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="76"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Phạm Hồng Ân" href="/author/post/5953/1/pha-m-ho-ng-an">Phạm Hồng Ân</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description"> Trước 1975, tác giả là một nhà thơ quân đội, sĩ quan hải quân, từng tu nghiệp tại Mỹ. Sau năm 1975, ông trở thành người tù chính trị và định cư tại Hoa Kỳ theo diện H.O. Ông đã tham dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ ngay từ năm đầu tiên và hai lần nhân giải, 2001 và 2012. </div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Chuyện Mùa Giáng Sinh: Anh Tôi" href="/p212a198159/chuyen-mua-giang-sinh-anh-toi"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2012-12-24"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_5"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Không Bỏ Anh Em, Không Bỏ Bạn Bè" class="pl_atitle" href="/p212a198133/khong-bo-anh-em-khong-bo-ban-be">Không Bỏ Anh Em, Không Bỏ Bạn Bè</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">23/12/2012</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 247864)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Không Bỏ Anh Em, Không Bỏ Bạn Bè" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p212a198133/khong-bo-anh-em-khong-bo-ban-be" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/dGxbjwaD0AgBAPkQ/w150/vvnm8-12-23-2012.jpg" title="vvnm8-12-23-2012" alt="vvnm8-12-23-2012" width="120" height="50" data-info="541,227"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/dGxbjwaD0AgBAPkQ/w150/vvnm8-12-23-2012.jpg" title="vvnm8-12-23-2012" alt="vvnm8-12-23-2012" width="120" height="50" data-info="541,227"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/dGxbjwaD0AgBAPkQ/w150/vvnm8-12-23-2012.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="50"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Vĩnh Chánh" href="/author/post/5619/1/vinh-chanh">Vĩnh Chánh</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description"> Tác giả là Bác sĩ Vĩnh Chánh, thuộc Hội Y Khoa Huế Hải Ngoại. Thời chiến tranh, ông là YSĩ Quân Y Nhảy Dù. Bài viết sau đây được tác giả viết cho Mùa Giáng Sinh năm 2012. Chuyện là thật, nhưng họ và tên các nhân vật không hoàn toàn đúng sự thật. </div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Không Bỏ Anh Em, Không Bỏ Bạn Bè" href="/p212a198133/khong-bo-anh-em-khong-bo-ban-be"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2012-12-23"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Chiếc Giày Há Miệng" class="pl_atitle" href="/p212a198096/chiec-giay-ha-mieng">Chiếc Giày Há Miệng</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">22/12/2012</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 355521)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Chiếc Giày Há Miệng" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p212a198096/chiec-giay-ha-mieng" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/QBRmiwaD0AgBAKxS/w150/007-2.jpg" title="007-2" alt="007-2" width="120" height="90" data-info="650,488"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/QBRmiwaD0AgBAKxS/w150/007-2.jpg" title="007-2" alt="007-2" width="120" height="90" data-info="650,488"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/QBRmiwaD0AgBAKxS/w150/007-2.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="90"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Phương Hoa" href="/author/post/4005/1/phuong-hoa">Phương Hoa</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description"> Tác giả tên thật Linda Hoa Nguyễn, sinh năm 1950, đến Mỹ năm 1994 diện tị nạn chính trị theo chồng, hiện sống ở Bắc Cali. Thư kèm bài viết, bà cho biết “Tôi tốt nghiệp đại học ngành Early Childhood Education tại Chapman University California hồi tháng 5, 2012 khi tôi vừa tròn… 62 tuổi. </div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Chiếc Giày Há Miệng" href="/p212a198096/chiec-giay-ha-mieng"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2012-12-22"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_6"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Chuyện Vợ "Ông Nhà Thơ"" class="pl_atitle" href="/p212a198040/chuyen-vo-ong-nha-tho">Chuyện Vợ "Ông Nhà Thơ"</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">21/12/2012</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 185875)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Chuyện Vợ "Ông Nhà Thơ"" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p212a198040/chuyen-vo-ong-nha-tho" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" width="120" height="76" data-info="528,333"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" width="120" height="76" data-info="528,333"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="76"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Phạm Thành Châu" href="/author/post/3712/1/pham-thanh-chau">Phạm Thành Châu</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description"> Tác giả sinh quán tại Hội An, Quảng Nam, tốt nghiệp Đốc Sự Học Viện Quốc Gia Hành Chánh, Cựu tù chinh trị, hiện định cư tại Virginia, đã góp bài cho Việt Báo Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ nhiều năm qua. Nhà văn Võ Phiến nhận xét về các nhân vật trong ba tập truyện của Phạm Thành Châu đã xuất bản, phải kêu là tuyệt vời. Sao mà họ chung tình đến thế. Nhân vật trong truyện mới của ông Châu sau đây còn “trên cả tuyệt vời”, nói theo kiểu các trang mạng phổ biến từ trong nước. </div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Chuyện Vợ "Ông Nhà Thơ"" href="/p212a198040/chuyen-vo-ong-nha-tho"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2012-12-21"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tiếng Chuông Giáo Đường" class="pl_atitle" href="/p212a197950/tieng-chuong-giao-duong">Tiếng Chuông Giáo Đường</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">19/12/2012</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 299553)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Tiếng Chuông Giáo Đường" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p212a197950/tieng-chuong-giao-duong" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" width="120" height="76" data-info="528,333"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" width="120" height="76" data-info="528,333"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="76"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Phương Lan" href="/author/post/4008/1/phuong-lan">Phương Lan</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description"> Tác giả là một dương cầm thủ đồng thời là nhà văn, có nhiều CD và sách đã xuất bản, từng nhận giải danh dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ. Sau đây là truyện ngắn mới của bà dành cho mùa giáng sinh đang tới. </div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tiếng Chuông Giáo Đường" href="/p212a197950/tieng-chuong-giao-duong"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2012-12-19"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_7"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Quà Giáng Sinh & Chuyện Rau Muống" class="pl_atitle" href="/p212a197854/qua-giang-sinh-chuyen-rau-muong">Quà Giáng Sinh & Chuyện Rau Muống</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">17/12/2012</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 289091)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Quà Giáng Sinh & Chuyện Rau Muống" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p212a197854/qua-giang-sinh-chuyen-rau-muong" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" width="120" height="76" data-info="528,333"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" width="120" height="76" data-info="528,333"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="76"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Sao Nam Trần Ngọc Bình" href="/author/post/4179/1/sao-nam-tran-ngoc-binh">Sao Nam Trần Ngọc Bình</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description"> Tác giả sinh năm 1940, cựu sĩ quan VNCH, khoá 12 SVSQ Thủ Đức, cựu tù chính trị, đến Mỹ năm 1991 theo diện H.O. 9, hiện định cư tại Greenville, South Carolina, tham dự Viết Về nước Mỹ từ 2002. Tác phẩm đã xuất bản: Hành Trình Về Phương Đông. Sau đây là hai bài viết mới của ông. </div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Quà Giáng Sinh & Chuyện Rau Muống" href="/p212a197854/qua-giang-sinh-chuyen-rau-muong"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2012-12-17"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Mùa Đông Ở Xóm Tôi" class="pl_atitle" href="/p212a197824/mua-dong-o-xom-toi">Mùa Đông Ở Xóm Tôi</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">16/12/2012</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 219771)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Mùa Đông Ở Xóm Tôi" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p212a197824/mua-dong-o-xom-toi" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/vljZfQaD0AgBAFMF/w150/2-image014.jpg" title="2-image014" alt="2-image014" width="120" height="43" data-info="580,210"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/vljZfQaD0AgBAFMF/w150/2-image014.jpg" title="2-image014" alt="2-image014" width="120" height="43" data-info="580,210"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/vljZfQaD0AgBAFMF/w150/2-image014.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="43"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Trần Kim Sa" href="/author/post/5282/1/tran-kim-sa">Trần Kim Sa</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description"> Tác giả là cư dân Roches- ter, NewYork. Hình ảnh và bài viết về nước Mỹ đầu tiên của tác giả được chuyển tới bằng điện thư, được giới thiệu như sau: </div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Mùa Đông Ở Xóm Tôi" href="/p212a197824/mua-dong-o-xom-toi"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2012-12-16"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_8 pl_row_last"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Thầy: Mi Sinh Tiền..." class="pl_atitle" href="/p212a197786/thay-mi-sinh-tien">Thầy: Mi Sinh Tiền...</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">15/12/2012</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 314898)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Thầy: Mi Sinh Tiền..." class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p212a197786/thay-mi-sinh-tien" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/oeyzewaD0AgBADUo/w150/vb7-b-image002-1.jpg" title="vb7-b-image002-1" alt="vb7-b-image002-1" width="120" height="90" data-info="320,240"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/oeyzewaD0AgBADUo/w150/vb7-b-image002-1.jpg" title="vb7-b-image002-1" alt="vb7-b-image002-1" width="120" height="90" data-info="320,240"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/oeyzewaD0AgBADUo/w150/vb7-b-image002-1.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="90"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Philato" href="/author/post/3983/1/philato">Philato</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description"> Tác giả tên thật là Tô Văn Cấp, sinh năm 1941, cựu sĩ quan VNCH, cựu tù công sản, định cư tại Hoa Kỳ theo diện H.O. 1, hiện làm việc tại học khu Ocean View. Ông đã góp nhiều bài viết về nước Mỹ, bài nào cũng cho thấy tấm lòng, và sự lạc quan, yêu đời. Bài viết mới nhất là một họp mặt trường cũ, với niềm vui của tình thầy trò. </div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Thầy: Mi Sinh Tiền..." href="/p212a197786/thay-mi-sinh-tien"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2012-12-15"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div>

<div class="nw_box_list_brief nw_boxing_padding"><div class="pl_list pl_list_col_2"><div class="pl_row pl_row_1 pl_row_first"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content pl_content_first" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Chuyện Trong Khu Thử Y Phục Nữ" class="pl_atitle" href="/p213a181933/chuyen-trong-khu-thu-y-phuc-nu">Chuyện Trong Khu Thử Y Phục Nữ</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">31/12/2011</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 103254)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Trương Ngọc Anh" href="/author/post/4966/1/truong-ngoc-anh">Trương Ngọc Anh</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả tham dự giải thưởng Việt Báo từ năm đầu tiên, đã nhận giải danh dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2002, với bài viết Tiểu Hợp Chủng Quốc. </div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Chuyện Trong Khu Thử Y Phục Nữ" href="/p213a181933/chuyen-trong-khu-thu-y-phuc-nu"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2011-12-31"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Làm Rể Xứ Huế" class="pl_atitle" href="/p213a181882/lam-re-xu-hue">Làm Rể Xứ Huế</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">30/12/2011</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 285841)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Viết Tân" href="/author/post/3585/1/nguyen-viet-tan">Nguyễn Viết Tân</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Ngày tôi quen O Điểm thì O mới học xong lớp 10</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Làm Rể Xứ Huế" href="/p213a181882/lam-re-xu-hue"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2011-12-30"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_2"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Một Thoáng Tết Tây" class="pl_atitle" href="/p213a181839/mot-thoang-tet-tay">Một Thoáng Tết Tây</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">29/12/2011</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 175843)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Phan Thủy" href="/author/post/3975/1/phan-thuy">Phan Thủy</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tiếng cánh cửa mở, tôi nhìn ra lòng rộn ràng như bao lần khác khi trông thấy nàng</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Một Thoáng Tết Tây" href="/p213a181839/mot-thoang-tet-tay"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2011-12-29"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Houston có gì lạ không em?" class="pl_atitle" href="/p213a181802/houston-co-gi-la-khong-em">Houston có gì lạ không em?</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">28/12/2011</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 237165)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Minh-Đạo &amp; Nguyễn Thạch-Hãn" href="/author/post/2562/1/minh-dao-amp-nguyen-thach-han">Minh-Đạo &amp; Nguyễn Thạch-Hãn</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả đã góp một số bài viết đặc biệt về chuyện đời tị nạn, và đã nhận giải danh dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2011.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Houston có gì lạ không em?" href="/p213a181802/houston-co-gi-la-khong-em"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2011-12-28"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_3"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Niềm Vui Mùa Giáng Sinh" class="pl_atitle" href="/p213a181752/niem-vui-mua-giang-sinh">Niềm Vui Mùa Giáng Sinh</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">27/12/2011</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 186233)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Tâm Tâm" href="/author/post/3373/1/tam-tam">Tâm Tâm</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả lần đầu dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ với một truyện tình của một người cựu tù cải tạo.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Niềm Vui Mùa Giáng Sinh" href="/p213a181752/niem-vui-mua-giang-sinh"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2011-12-27"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Niềm Mơ Ước Ngày Giáng Sinh" class="pl_atitle" href="/p213a181725/niem-mo-uoc-ngay-giang-sinh">Niềm Mơ Ước Ngày Giáng Sinh</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">26/12/2011</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 178861)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Sương Nguyễn" href="/author/post/4190/1/suong-nguyen">Sương Nguyễn</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả đã nhận Giải Thưởng Đặc Biệt Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2011 nhưng không thể dự lễ phát giải ngày 31 Tháng Bẩy vừa qua. </div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Niềm Mơ Ước Ngày Giáng Sinh" href="/p213a181725/niem-mo-uoc-ngay-giang-sinh"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2011-12-26"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_4"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Giáng Sinh Và Người Bạn Buổi Sáng" class="pl_atitle" href="/p213a181679/giang-sinh-va-nguoi-ban-buoi-sang">Giáng Sinh Và Người Bạn Buổi Sáng</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">25/12/2011</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 266543)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Bảo Trân" href="/author/post/408/1/bao-tran">Bảo Trân</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Trong ngày “Giáng Sinh Cho Trẻ” này, sau khi ăn uống, chơi đùa và chụp hình với ông già Noel xong xuôi</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Giáng Sinh Và Người Bạn Buổi Sáng" href="/p213a181679/giang-sinh-va-nguoi-ban-buoi-sang"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2011-12-25"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Quà Giáng Sinh Cho Bé Ly" class="pl_atitle" href="/p213a181593/qua-giang-sinh-cho-be-ly">Quà Giáng Sinh Cho Bé Ly</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">23/12/2011</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 167290)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Lưu Thy" href="/author/post/2360/1/luu-thy">Lưu Thy</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Bố vẫn chưa tới! Bố lúc nào cũng trễ!</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Quà Giáng Sinh Cho Bé Ly" href="/p213a181593/qua-giang-sinh-cho-be-ly"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2011-12-23"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_5"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Noel" class="pl_atitle" href="/p213a181541/noel">Noel</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">22/12/2011</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 226699)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Khánh Vũ" href="/author/post/3463/1/nguyen-khanh-vu">Nguyễn Khánh Vũ</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Với tôi, không khí đón mừng con Chúa ra đời năm nay dường như đến sớm hơn mọi năm thì phải</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Noel" href="/p213a181541/noel"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2011-12-22"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tình Thư Của Một H. O." class="pl_atitle" href="/p213a181400/tinh-thu-cua-mot-h-o">Tình Thư Của Một H. O.</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">19/12/2011</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 257732)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Phạm Thái" href="/author/post/3949/1/pham-thai">Phạm Thái</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Ánh nắng mặt trời xuyên qua khung cửa sổ làm Dũng choàng tỉnh</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tình Thư Của Một H. O." href="/p213a181400/tinh-thu-cua-mot-h-o"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2011-12-19"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_6"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="National Night Out: Láng Giềng Họp Mặt" class="pl_atitle" href="/p213a181307/national-night-out-lang-gieng-hop-mat">National Night Out: Láng Giềng Họp Mặt</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">17/12/2011</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 184229)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="National Night Out: Láng Giềng Họp Mặt" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p213a181307/national-night-out-lang-gieng-hop-mat" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/KKRSSP6C0AgBAO0u/w150/image072-large-content.jpg" title="image072-large-content" alt="image072-large-content" width="120" height="80" data-info="400,265"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/KKRSSP6C0AgBAO0u/w150/image072-large-content.jpg" title="image072-large-content" alt="image072-large-content" width="120" height="80" data-info="400,265"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/KKRSSP6C0AgBAO0u/w150/image072-large-content.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="80"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Tài Ngọc" href="/author/post/3508/1/nguyen-tai-ngoc">Nguyễn Tài Ngọc</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Mỗi năm một lần cảnh sát Mỹ tổ chức một buổi “National Night Out”, láng giềng họp mặt với nhau vào một buổi tối</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="National Night Out: Láng Giềng Họp Mặt" href="/p213a181307/national-night-out-lang-gieng-hop-mat"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2011-12-17"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Mùa Giáng Sinh Năm Ấy" class="pl_atitle" href="/p213a181258/mua-giang-sinh-nam-ay">Mùa Giáng Sinh Năm Ấy</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">16/12/2011</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 284768)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Phạm Hồng Ân" href="/author/post/5953/1/pha-m-ho-ng-an">Phạm Hồng Ân</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tôi đến Mỹ ngay cái lúc nước Mỹ đang chuẩn bị mùa lễ Giáng Sinh</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Mùa Giáng Sinh Năm Ấy" href="/p213a181258/mua-giang-sinh-nam-ay"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2011-12-16"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_7"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Huế, Đà Nẵng, Đà Lạt" class="pl_atitle" href="/p213a181204/hue-da-nang-da-lat">Huế, Đà Nẵng, Đà Lạt</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">15/12/2011</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 277984)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Viết Tân" href="/author/post/3585/1/nguyen-viet-tan">Nguyễn Viết Tân</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Về tới Mỹ, nằm ngủ hai ngày liên tiếp tôi mới dậy đi lễ Chúa nhật</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Huế, Đà Nẵng, Đà Lạt" href="/p213a181204/hue-da-nang-da-lat"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2011-12-15"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Phép Lạ Đêm Chúa Giáng Sinh" class="pl_atitle" href="/p213a181168/phep-la-dem-chua-giang-sinh">Phép Lạ Đêm Chúa Giáng Sinh</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">14/12/2011</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 109410)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Minh Đạo-Nguyễn Thạch Hãn" href="/author/post/2440/1/minh-dao-nguyen-thach-han">Minh Đạo-Nguyễn Thạch Hãn</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả là một cựu sĩ quan VNCH, hiện là cư dân Houston, đã góp nhiều bài giá trị và nhận giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2011.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Phép Lạ Đêm Chúa Giáng Sinh" href="/p213a181168/phep-la-dem-chua-giang-sinh"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2011-12-14"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_8 pl_row_last"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Ông Chú Ngoại" class="pl_atitle" href="/p213a181066/ong-chu-ngoai">Ông Chú Ngoại</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">12/12/2011</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 193991)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Du Tử Nguyễn Định" href="/author/post/1049/1/du-tu-nguyen-dinh">Du Tử Nguyễn Định</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tôi được gọi là ông Chú Ngoại kể từ ngày con gái lớn của cô chủ về ở chung trong gia đình</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Ông Chú Ngoại" href="/p213a181066/ong-chu-ngoai"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2011-12-12"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div>

<div class="nw_box_list_brief nw_boxing_padding"><div class="pl_list pl_list_col_2"><div class="pl_row pl_row_1 pl_row_first"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content pl_content_first" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Hẹn Gặp Mỹ Linh Trong Đoạn Kết" class="pl_atitle" href="/p214a165148/hen-gap-my-linh-trong-doan-ket">Hẹn Gặp Mỹ Linh Trong Đoạn Kết</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">31/12/2010</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 367485)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Tịnh Tâm" href="/author/post/5240/1/tinh-tam">Tịnh Tâm</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Buổi chiều. Mưa lắc rắc, rả rích. Trời xám xịt. Ẩm ướt. Lạnh.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Hẹn Gặp Mỹ Linh Trong Đoạn Kết" href="/p214a165148/hen-gap-my-linh-trong-doan-ket"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2010-12-31"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tết Tây" class="pl_atitle" href="/p214a165146/tet-tay">Tết Tây</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">30/12/2010</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 321811)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Đoàn Thị" href="/author/post/1040/1/doan-thi">Đoàn Thị</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Năm đó vợ chồng tôi khăn gói lên Las Vegas đón tết Tây</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tết Tây" href="/p214a165146/tet-tay"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2010-12-30"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_2"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Mưa Dầm Cuối Năm Ở Nam Cali" class="pl_atitle" href="/p214a165145/mua-dam-cuoi-nam-o-nam-cali">Mưa Dầm Cuối Năm Ở Nam Cali</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">29/12/2010</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 447465)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Phạm Hoàng Chương" href="/author/post/3931/1/pham-hoang-chuong">Phạm Hoàng Chương</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Mùa Đông năm nay ở Âu châu tuyết phủ giá băng. Tuyết rơi trắng xóa khắp nơi từ Đông sang Tây &nbsp;</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Mưa Dầm Cuối Năm Ở Nam Cali" href="/p214a165145/mua-dam-cuoi-nam-o-nam-cali"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2010-12-29"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Thằng Khờ" class="pl_atitle" href="/p214a165144/thang-kho">Thằng Khờ</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">28/12/2010</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 212936)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Lê Hải Dương" href="/author/post/2289/1/le-hai-duong">Lê Hải Dương</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Từ nhỏ, Sở đã là một đứa bé lờ đờ, ngớ ngẩn, hơi dại nhưng hễ hiền là cộc</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Thằng Khờ" href="/p214a165144/thang-kho"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2010-12-28"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_3"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Lời Nguyện Cầu Đêm Noel" class="pl_atitle" href="/p214a165084/loi-nguyen-cau-dem-noel">Lời Nguyện Cầu Đêm Noel</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">27/12/2010</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 197955)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Anthony Hưng Cao" href="/author/post/81/1/anthony-hung-cao">Anthony Hưng Cao</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Thấm thoát mà một năm đã trôi qua &nbsp;</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Lời Nguyện Cầu Đêm Noel" href="/p214a165084/loi-nguyen-cau-dem-noel"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2010-12-27"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Nhà Trẻ & Vấn Đề Khác Biệt Văn Hóa" class="pl_atitle" href="/p214a165143/nha-tre-van-de-khac-biet-van-hoa">Nhà Trẻ & Vấn Đề Khác Biệt Văn Hóa</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">26/12/2010</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 251309)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Hạ Vũ" href="/author/post/1532/1/ha-vu">Hạ Vũ</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tự tôn dân tộc, tôi nghĩ hầu hết dân tộc nào cũng có</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Nhà Trẻ & Vấn Đề Khác Biệt Văn Hóa" href="/p214a165143/nha-tre-van-de-khac-biet-van-hoa"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2010-12-26"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_4"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cây Thánh Giá Gỗ Mùa Giáng Sinh" class="pl_atitle" href="/p214a165142/cay-thanh-gia-go-mua-giang-sinh">Cây Thánh Giá Gỗ Mùa Giáng Sinh</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">24/12/2010</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 454827)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Trung Tây" href="/author/post/3558/1/nguyen-trung-tay">Nguyễn Trung Tây</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tháng 12 tuyết rơi. Gió lạnh từ phương Bắc rủ nhau kéo về</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cây Thánh Giá Gỗ Mùa Giáng Sinh" href="/p214a165142/cay-thanh-gia-go-mua-giang-sinh"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2010-12-24"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Xa Mặt Cách Lòng" class="pl_atitle" href="/p214a165141/xa-mat-cach-long">Xa Mặt Cách Lòng</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">22/12/2010</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 227487)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Lê Thuận An" href="/author/post/2325/1/le-thuan-an">Lê Thuận An</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Bao năm qua, cả khu xóm rất "nể" chị Oanh. Một phần, chị là người ăn ở tử tế, một phần, hàng tháng đều đặn chị nhận thùng quà do người chồng gửi về</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Xa Mặt Cách Lòng" href="/p214a165141/xa-mat-cach-long"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2010-12-22"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_5"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Mùa Giáng Sinh" class="pl_atitle" href="/p214a165140/mua-giang-sinh">Mùa Giáng Sinh</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">21/12/2010</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 218957)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Minh Thành" href="/author/post/2556/1/minh-thanh">Minh Thành</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Hàng năm cứ cuối tháng mười một là các cửa tiệm rộn rip chưng bày hàng giáng sinh. Các cây thông lấp lánh đèn màu phô diễn</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Mùa Giáng Sinh" href="/p214a165140/mua-giang-sinh"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2010-12-21"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Đêm Noel" class="pl_atitle" href="/p214a165139/dem-noel">Đêm Noel</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">20/12/2010</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 226193)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Thơ Sinh" href="/author/post/3543/1/nguyen-tho-sinh">Nguyễn Thơ Sinh</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tiết cuối thu trời se lạnh, Noel chả mấy chốc lại về nữa</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Đêm Noel" href="/p214a165139/dem-noel"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2010-12-20"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_6"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Làm Gì Ở Mỹ?" class="pl_atitle" href="/p214a165138/lam-gi-o-my">Làm Gì Ở Mỹ?</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">19/12/2010</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 197073)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Phan ngọc Vinh" href="/author/post/3969/1/phan-ngoc-vinh">Phan ngọc Vinh</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Bạn từ Việt Nam&nbsp;đi du lịch sang Mỹ</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Làm Gì Ở Mỹ?" href="/p214a165138/lam-gi-o-my"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2010-12-19"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Hai Hình Ảnh, Một Cuộc Đời" class="pl_atitle" href="/p214a165137/hai-hinh-anh-mot-cuoc-doi">Hai Hình Ảnh, Một Cuộc Đời</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">18/12/2010</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 403958)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Philato" href="/author/post/3983/1/philato">Philato</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tôi có hai người chị sinh đôi, bố tôi đặt tên cho các chị là Nư và Nữ. Thường thì những cặp sinh đôi rất giống nhau &nbsp;</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Hai Hình Ảnh, Một Cuộc Đời" href="/p214a165137/hai-hinh-anh-mot-cuoc-doi"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2010-12-18"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_7"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Thứ Sáu Đen Tại Virginia" class="pl_atitle" href="/p214a165136/thu-sau-den-tai-virginia">Thứ Sáu Đen Tại Virginia</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">17/12/2010</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 242608)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Vĩnh Hầu" href="/author/post/5621/1/vinh-hau">Vĩnh Hầu</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Từ California mới đổi qua Vỉrginia, vợ chồng chúng tôi gặp nhiều vất vả lúc đầu</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Thứ Sáu Đen Tại Virginia" href="/p214a165136/thu-sau-den-tai-virginia"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2010-12-17"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Hồng Điểm" class="pl_atitle" href="/p214a165135/hong-diem">Hồng Điểm</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">16/12/2010</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 274668)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Ý Thảo" href="/author/post/5706/1/y-thao">Ý Thảo</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Vi Thạch Cương cha gốc Thái, mẹ gốc Mường, sống ở Lào Cai</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Hồng Điểm" href="/p214a165135/hong-diem"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2010-12-16"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_8 pl_row_last"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="H.o. Lấy Vợ" class="pl_atitle" href="/p214a165134/h-o-lay-vo">H.o. Lấy Vợ</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">13/12/2010</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 376583)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Đoàn Thị" href="/author/post/1040/1/doan-thi">Đoàn Thị</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Ngày đó chị là cô hàng xóm nhỏ nhất trong đám con nít</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="H.o. Lấy Vợ" href="/p214a165134/h-o-lay-vo"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2010-12-13"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div>