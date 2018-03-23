Hôm nay,  
Loki Mắt Hai Màu

Loki Mắt Hai Màu
Tác giả: Năng Khiếu

Tác giả tên thật Trần Năng Khiếu. Trước 1975 là Công Chức Bộ Ngoại Giao VNCH.  Đến Mỹ năm 1994 theo diện HO. Đã đi làm cho đến năm 2012. Hiện là công dân hưu trí tại Westminster. Tham dự  Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ tháng 8/2015. Đã nhận giải đặc biệt 2016. Nhận giải danh dự  VVNM 2017.
Chó Loki thuộc giống Husky, mắt hai màu, sống hòa thuận với hai đàn anh nhỏ con, nhưng thường hú gọi bạn.

 
***
 

Năm nay là năm Mậu Tuất, năm con chó. Đã nhiều người viết chuyện vui, buồn liên quan đến chó.Tôi cũng xin kể về tấmlòng một người cha bên Mỹ, khi con cái yêu thích chó, nhưng chăm sóc thì ông bố lãnh đủ.

Cũng tại vợ ông chiều Hương con gái út, muốn gì là được nấy. Một hôm nhà đang có tiệc mừng lễ rửa tội thằng cháu nội. Bỗng chuông điện thoại reo vang, ông Vượng nhấc phôn chưa kịp A lô thì đã nghe:

- Ba ơi! Má có nhà không? Bạn con cho một con chó mới thôi bú, nhỏ xíu dễ thương lắm, ba cho con đem về nuôi nha ba!

Ông Vượng nghe nuôi chó là dội ngay:

- Không được đâu, dơ lắm!

Vợ ông đứng kế bên nói nhỏ:

- Cho con nuôi đi ông ạ! Con nó yêu thú vật thì tốt, mà một con chó nhỏ chẳng đáng gì.

Ông miễn cưỡng cho con đem về, chứ thực ra ông biết con vừa đi học vừa đi làm bận rộn cả ngày,  thời giờ đâu mà chăm sóc chó với mèo.

Hương  đặt tên nó là Lychie, mang đi chích ngừa, thấy họ để giống chó lai Becgier. Lông vàng sậm, hai mắtđen tròn, tai vểnh cao như tai thỏ, càng lớn càng quậy phá, hơi hé cổng sau là phóng ra  chạy bạt mạng, ông Vượng phải dán giấy tìm trẻ lạc hai ba lần. Một năm sau người con trai thứ hai của ông Vượng đem về con chó Chihuahua của thằng bạn đổi đi xa gửi ông nuôi, rồi nó bỏ luôn không thấy quay lại.  Con chó màu đen nhỏ xíu, nặng chừng 3 pounds, cao khoảng  15cm, nó rất khôn và biết nghe lời. Từ đó con Lychie có bạn cún, không trốn đi chơi lang thang nữa.

Mỗi chiều các con ông Vượng đi làm về ra sân cỏ sau nhà, bế ẵm, vuốt ve, đùa giỡn với hai con chó, dạy nó đứng lên ngồi xuống, bắt tay, bắt banh, hoặc dắt đi bộ.

Bạn trai cô con gái ông, thấy người yêu mình thích chó,  nhân ngày sinh nhật cô,  anh ta mua một con chó giống Husky được năm tháng tuổi đến tặng. Trông nó thật dễ thương, cặp mắt hai màu, có hình hạt hạnh nhân, hơi xếch ngược lên với vẻ kiêu sa và lạnh lùng. Hương đặt tên là Loki, rồi đưa nó đến trước mặt hai đàn anh, Hương chập hai chân Loki lại trước ngực, gập đầu lạy lạy và nói: “ Chào hai anh, xin cho em gia nhập bầy đàn, sống chung một nhà hòa thuận với các anh”  Loki được các thành viên giống chó họ khuyển chấp nhận dễ dàng.

Thế là trước sau, ông Vượng phải chăm tới ba con chó, mới đầu chưa quen ông rầu thúi ruột.  Hai con chó đực, Lychie và Chihuahuanuôi trước, tới tuổi trưởng thành sống với nhau như hai con đồng tính, trông ngứa mắt hết sức,  phải đem thiến bằng phương pháp chích triệt sản, không đau đớn lắm. Riêng con Loki hiền, dễ đe bảo, nhưng lớn lên lại có vẻ mặt “hình sự” ai nhìn cũng sợ. Vì thế lúc gần một tuổi, con ông Vượng phải nhờ một huấn luyện viên, có trình độ chuyên môn dạy chó cách sinh hoạt có kỷ luật. Cuối tuần hai bố con ông dắt Loki  ra ngoài park học những động tác cần thiết, để biết nghe hiệu lệnh của chủ như đi, đứng, nằm, bò.  Biết thân thiện hơn với mọi người xung quanh...

Loki rất thông minh, tiếp thu nhanh. Đưa Loki đi tập chưa hết một khóa, ông bắt chước cách thức, về nhà cứ vậy ông tập tiếp cho nó. Có người hỏi sao ông không đem cả ba con chó đến trung tâm huấn luyện? Nhưng ông tiếc tiền nói: “thôi cứ để  ở nhà huấn luyện cho hợp sở thích của mình hơn”.

Ông Vượng mày mò đóng lại cái kệ đựng đồ, có bốn góc bằng cây sắt, vây gỗ xung quanh thành một cái chuồng chắc chắn, rộng rãi đặt sát vách sau nhà, mỗi con nằm một góc ấm áp và thoải mái. Chúng chỉ loanh quanh ở patio, nô đùa ngoài vườn, hoặc quanh quẩn trong family room không bao giờ bước lên nhà trên, như ông đã huấn luyện.

Ông tâm sự! Không phải con cún nào cũng dễ dàng tuân theo, mỗi con có tính cách khác nhau.Loki thông minh nhưngkhông  gần gũi với chủ bằng con Chihuahua. Con Lychie thì ngang bướng và ham chơi, leo trèo như con sóc. Khổ nhất là nuôi những con chó nhỏ vừa rã bầy,đang  giai đoạn măng sữa, giống như một đứa trẻ, thường trải qua tuổi ngứa răng, cắn xé đủ mọi thứ  trước mặt. Từ cái tô nhựa để ăn, cái chậu đựng nước uống hay con thú nhồi bông cô chủ đưa cho nó chơi… bông bay, rác rến tùm lum ông dọn mệt nghỉ. Con ông phải mua mấy cục xương giả cho chúng gặm. Qua được một tuổi là chúng đỡ phá phách. Sau hai tuổi chó điềm tĩnh hơn.

Hàng ngày ông Vượng tắm rửa, tập cho chúng đi vệ sinh ngoài các gốc cây, rồi ông hốt đổ trong thùng đậy kín. Nhờ ông chăm sóc kỹ lưỡng, nên chúng ít khi bệnh, chỉ tội con Loki, cứ vào mùa nắng nóng lại bị ruồi bu theo cắn vành tai chảy máu, ông Vượng phải mua hộp thuốc Flys-off để xức cho nó suốt mùa nóng. Hai con chó đàn anh tai to mặt nhỏ, lại không bị ruồi chiếu cố, không hiểu tại sao?

Mỗi năm ông nhắc các con đem chó đến bác sĩ thú y chích ngừa, rồi mua cho mỗi con một tấm lắc đeo ở cổ, ghi tên chó và địa chỉ, phòng khi đi lạc. Thoạt đầu không thích nuôi chó, nhưng chỉ một thời gian ngắn, ông sửng sốt trước những hành động của con chó có đời sống tình cảm  không ngờ. Mỗi khi không thấy ông, Loki chạy đi tìm, ngó vào nhà rồi nhìn ra vườn, gặp ông nó chạy đến đứng dựng hai chân sau cao ngang ngực như ôm ông một cái, rồi mới bỏ chạy đi chơi.

Thỉnh thoảng ông Vượng đi thăm con ở xa, vắng nhà hai ba ngày, Loki cứ đứng trong cổng ngóng ra đường,  không chịu ngủ, rồi tru lên nho nhỏ rên rỉ “khóc”cả đêm, khiến ông thấy thương và gắn bó với chúng lúc nào không hay. Về hưu mấy năm nay, nhưng ông Vượng chẳng lúc nào ngơi tay. Có mấy con chó quấn quýt, cũng vui vui, vốn “thương con thì ngon mọi sự”.

Bày chó của ông,  không cùng giống, không cùng tầm cỡ, nhưng chúng thản nhiên sống không sợ sệt, lo lắng đối phó với nhau. Con nhiều tuổi nhất là Chihuahua lại nhỏ con nhất, ăn bao nhiêu cũng không lớn hơn. Con Lychie lai Becgier kén ăn, chậm lớn. Con Loki  sẵn “gien” di truyền chó Alaska, sanh sau đẻ muộn nhưng phàm ăn, lớn nhanh như thổi.

Mới đầu cho ăn,  ông phải chia ba cái tô bằng inox làm ba nơi, con Chihuahua ở trên nóc chuồng cao, con Lychie trên chiếc bàn kê bên cạnh,  còn con Loki  chỗ thấp nhất,  tô đồ ăn to nhất, nhưng đớp thật nhanh, loáng một cái là hết sạch rồi chờm lên tô của hai anh, thấy thế ông Vượng lớn giọng: “Loki, không được“ và đưa tay làm hiệu cho nó đứng tại chỗ,  ông đổ thêm thức ăn vào tô cho Loki ăn no cành hông, vài lần như vậy là nó quen, sau ông để chúng ăn gần nhau, nhưng phần ai nấy ăn, không dòm ngó lôi thôi nữa. Ở xứ sở thực phẩm dư thừa, ngay cả con chó cũng có phẩm cách trước miếng ăn. Loki rất dễ dậy, ngước mắt  nhìn ông như tỏ vẻ biết ơn. Vì to xác vượt hẳn hai thằng đàn anh, lại là chó cái, người lạ đến cứ tưởng nó là mẹ của hai chó con.

Loki được hai tuổi, ngang ngửa với con người mười tám đôi mươi. Có lẽ đang tuổi dậy thì thân hình cơ bắp, ngực nở nang, lông màu đen, nhưng mặt, bụng và bốn chân màu trắng mượt mà, dáng đi uyển chuyển, nhẹ nhàng. Loki không sủa như chó bình thường nó chỉ biết hú nhưng vì sống chung với hai thái giám lắm mồm sủa dai, nên nó cũng bắt chước sủa từng tiếng một châm chạp.  Tới chu kỳ “động đực” nó hú thật cao và kéo dài ra nghe não nùng lắm. Ông Vượng cũng muốn tìm chó phối giống, để ra những con chó con dễ thương như nó hồi nhỏ,  nhưng ông  không biết tìm đâu có chó đực cùng giống?  Trước kia Thắng là bạn con trai ông, cũng có một con chó đực giống Husky (tính làm sui) nhưng nó quậy phá quá Thắng đành phải đem thiến, không đợi Loki lớn được.

Lần chích ngừa vừa qua con Loki cân nặng 55 pounds, nhưng nhờ  chiều cao 60 cm, nên nhìn cũng cân đối. Còn hai thái giám không có chiều cao nên mập ú, bị over pound. Nhưng chúng rất thính tai, đang ở sau vườn đùa giỡn, nghe tiếng xe của cô chủ, cậu chủ về là chạy như bay chen lấn tranh giành nhau bên cánh cổng, con tới trước muốn khẳng định “ê” đây là cô chủ của tao, mày  tránh ra. Giống y như những đứa con nít.

Giống chó Husky,  anh em huyết thống gần gũi với giống chó Alaska, được lai tạo nhằm phục vụ cho việc kéo xe trên tuyết, vì vậy rất giống nhau về diện mạo. Nhưng tầm vóc nhỏ hơn chó Alaska, nó thuộc loại lông dầu, nếu lùa tay vào bộ lông ta có cảm giác trơn trơn. Mắt chó Husky có nhiều màu khác nhau, như Loki,  con ngươi bên phải của nó màu xanh ngọc, bên trái màu nâu trông rất ngộ,  khiến vẻ mặt Loki trông “láu cá” nhưng thực sự nó rất hiền lành. Sống chung với các bạn rất hòa đồng, không ganh tỵ,  không kỳ thị, nó quên mất thân thế mình là giống chó “quý tộc”. không bao giờ ỷ to con mà ức hiếp hai đàn anh chỉ nhỏ bằng bắp đùi của nó, suốt ngày đùa giỡn với nhau,  con to chạy trước, nhỏ theo sau, lồng lộn từ cổng bên trái vòng sau nhà, qua cổng bên phải như ngựa phi. Khi thì Chihuahua nằm ngửa giơ bốn cẳng lên trời cho Loki há miệng ngoạm trọn cái đầu kéo lê khắp vườn, ông Vượng sợ con Loki ngậm thật sẽ chết ngắc, nhưng Shihuahua lại có vẻ thích thú. Có lúc Loki ghé mõm sát mặt Lychie như đang thì thầm trò chuyện hay âu yếm hôn nhau, cảnh tượng dịu dàng và ấm áp quá, khiến vợ ông Vượng cảm động đã dùng Iphone ghi lại khoảnh khắc đáng yêu này.

Từ ngày có Loki, cây quýt, cây le tàu, cây ổi xá lỵ sau vườn nhà ông Vượng, không bị chuột gặm nham nhở và phá phách như mấy nhà hàng xóm. Mấy con mèo hoang không dám vào phóng uế trong vườn như trước. Bản năng săn mồi rất giỏi vẫn tồn tại trong Loki.  Sáng nào  bắt được con chuột  ăn vụng đêm,  nó đem đến bỏ dưới chân, rồi ngồi ở cửa sau chờ ông Vượng  ra, nếu ông đi tay không, nó cúi xuống ngậm con chuột vào mồm chạy vòng vòng quanh vườn. Sợ Loki ăn bẩn, ông  rượt theo để  giựt con chuột ra khỏi miệng nó. Ông ra khẩu lệnh rồi hiệu lệnh, nhưng  chạy bở hơi tai nó cũng không đứng lại. Con ông Vượng nhanh trí, cầm miếng Grilled beef, ra gọi:  “Loki come here!”  Nó chạy đến và nhả con chuột xuống chân cho ai muốn làm gì thì làm, rồi nhận phần thưởng. Từ hôm đó mỗi lần ông Vượng thấy Loki bắt được chuột, ông chỉ việc cầm miếng bò nướng dành cho chó,  giơ cao  là Loki thả con chuột cho ông đem đi đâu tùy ý. Thỉnh thoảng có con Opossum bén mảng đến  ăn cắp trái cây, ba con đổ xô lại sủa cả tiếng đồng hồ cho đến khi con chuột khổng lồ này nằm giả chết, hoặc bỏ đi.

Người lạ từ cửa sau nhà bước vào vườn, phải giật mình vì con Loki,  nó không sủa chỉ ôm chân thật chặt, cũng làm khách mất hồn, nhưng ông Vượng đe một tiếng là nó buông ra ngay và lảng ra xa. Ông Tiến hàng xóm phía tay phải nhà ông Vượng, trước kia co nuôi  con chó cũng thuộc giống Husky.  Con ông Tiến đã đem đi huấn luyện, nhưng là chó đực không thiến, rất nghịch ngợm.

Một hôm nó xổng cửa chạy bạt mạng ra ngoài đường, con ông lại đi vắng,  ông Tiến nắm được xích cổ, nhưng nó khỏe quá kéo ông té trật cổ tay, phải buông ra,  gọi không quay lại ông đành chạy theo nó, thấy ông rượt, nó càng cắm đầu chạy từ đường Bolsa, đến đường McFadden thì nó bị xe đụng chết,  mấy cha con khóc lóc thương tiếc, như vĩnh biệt người thân. Vài năm sau, thấy ông Vượng nuôi con Loki. Ông Tiến nhớ tới “thằng con trai bướng bỉnh” thường đứng bên nhà ném thịt nướng cho nó ăn. Nghe tiếng ông huýt sáo là ba con chạy tới ngửa cổ nhìn lên tường chờ đợi.

Năm ngoái,  ông Tiến bị bệnh chết bất tử. Sau khi gia đình chôn cất ông,  vài đêm sau, một mình con Loki đứng ngay chỗ ông hay cho nó ăn, chõ qua nhà ông sủa gióng một  như “chó cắn ma” từ hai giờ đêm đến năm giờ sáng. Ngày hôm sau, bà Tiến nói đêm qua chồng bà về, chỉ có mình con Loki nhìn thấy nên sủa miết. Người ta nói giống chó Husky này mắt nó nhìn ban đêm rất tinh, nên có thể thấy ma được. Không biết có đúng không?

*

 Từ việc chăm sóc bày chó bất đắc dĩ,  mà ông Vượng nhận ra rằng,  chó là một loài trung thành, có tình có nghĩa. Nhưng thật đáng buồn và ân hận,  khi ông  hồi tưởng lại ngày còn ở Việt Nam, ông đã từng “khoái món cờ tây”.

“Cầy tơ  thui nắm rơm thu.

Càng ướp riềng sớm lời ru càng buồn!” (Sưu tầm)

 Sống tại Mỹ,  một đất nước văn minh, ông Vượng học hỏi được  nét văn hóa Tây phương đáng quý. Luôn biết thương yêu và trân trọng từng sinh vật, trong đó chó là loài gia súc đầu tiên sống gần gũi với con người. Chúng trở thành người bạn bốn chân đáng tin cậy, luôn bảo vệ bất vụ lợicho chủ nhân. Qua đôi mắt chúng như hiểu những gì chủ nói, làm theo những gì chủ dạy bảo, một sinh vật trung thành nhất, mà con người có được ở cái thế giới đầy lọc lừa và ích kỷ này.

Như danh ngôn ngưỡng mộ sự trung thành của loài chó: “Chó là loài duy nhất trên trái đất, yêu bạn hơn chính nó.”(John Billing). Hoặc “Thế giới sẽ là nơi tốt đẹp hơn, nếu ai cũng có khả năng yêu thương vô điều kiện như loài chó” (M.K Clinton)…v…v…

Tại Mỹ mỗi năm người ta tốn cả bạc tỷ để chế tạo đồ ăn cho chó. Có trường huấn luyện chó, hoặc trung tâm cải huấn chó hỗn “Dog Reform School”. Có tiệm chuyên tắm rửa, cắt tỉa lông chó, chưng diện, mặc áo đẹp để đi thi hoa hậu chó. Có khách sạn chó, để nhỡ chủ đi đâu xa mang chó đến gửi, có giường để chó nằm. Ốm đau thì có bệnh viện chó, mèo (Dogs and Pets Hospital). Có bác sĩ và y tá thú y chữa trị. Giải trí nô đùa thì có công viên dành cho chó. Chết thì được chôn ở nghĩa trang chó, mèo riêng .v..v…

Người Mỹ cưng chó như một thành viên trong gia đình, thậm chí có người còn làm di chúc để lại cả bạc triệu cho con pets của mình, như con chó Laxy của nữ tài tử Audrey Hepburn. Những con chó được con người yêu thương và ưu đãi như vậy, có lẽ chỉ số IQ sẽ cao hơn những con  khác.

Ông Vượng cũng thường nhớ lan man về thân phận chó tại Việt Nam. Miền quê nơi ông lớn lên, hầu như nhà nào cũng nuôi chó, ít thì một con, nhiều thì hai ba con trở lên. Cứ việc thả rong ngoài đường, bà con đi đâu  phải cúi mặt nhìn kỹ mà bước, không thì đạp phải “vàng đen” đầy dép.  Mục đích nuôi chó để giữ nhà, khỏi bị trộm dòm ngó. Nhưng cũng có nhà nuôi chừng năm bảy tháng, được khoảng tám chín ký, là thịt “Khách đến nhà không gà thì chó”.

Vì nhiều người coi thịt chó là  món ăn giàu dinh dưỡng, như ông Chiến bạn ông Vượng,  chuyên mở quán “Cây còn” đông khách như quán bò bảy món. Ông ta hạ một con chó dễ như làm con gà. Thế nên ông đi tới đâu, giống chó thính mũi, nó đánh hơi mùi riềng, mùi xả từ người ông Chiến bay ra. Lập tức lao tới, chó to, chó nhỏ, khoang, đốm, vàng, mực, gâu gâu sủa vang trời, điếc tai.

Nhưng không phải mọi người đều tàn nhẫn với gia cầm như vậy. Vợ ông Vượng vẫn kể về người cha quá cố của bà, lúc sinh tiền cụ luôn thương yêu loài vật. Trong nhà lúc nào cũng nuôi chó, nuôi mèo, cụ ngồi đâu thì con chó nằm dưới chân, con mèo leo vào lòng. Ngoài sân thì nuôi chim bồ câu, mỗi sáng rải thóc cho chim ăn như một niềm vui. Cụ huấn luyện những con chó becgier rất khôn, vì cụ nói giống chó này tinh khôn và trung thành nhất. Cụ bà đi chợ chuyên mua lòng bò bạng nhạng, về xào cả chảo cho chó, nếu chó ốm chê cơm,  thì cụ sai con gái mua phở về cho nó ăn. Đặc biệt không bao giờ cụ ăn thịt chó, nếu nó già hoặc bị bịnh mà chết thì cụ đem chôn.

Tại Việt nam hiện nay, theo truyền thông báo chí, ước tính mỗi năm Việt Nam tiêu thụ khoảng năm triệu con chó, đứng thứ nhì trên thế giới chỉ sau Trung Quốc. Theo Liên Minh Bảo Vệ Chó Châu Á (ACPA) thì nhiều quốc gia, trong đó có Việt Nam, biện hộ rằng: “Thịt chó là nền văn hóa truyền thống” nhưng xét về khía cạnh nhân đạo, vẫn là vấn đề gây nhiều tranh cãi.

 Ngày đầu năm trong bầu khí ấm áp, cầu mong nhiều điều tốt lành,  may mắn, đến với mọi người và cả đất nước thân yêu của chúng ta. Riêng những quý vị nào tuổi Mậu Tuất, theo sách tử vi tướng số thì tâm chất khoan hòa, hiền lành, thích tự lập, biết tính toán khôn ngoan “Tâm hồn hướng thượng tu hành. Cán cân đạo nghĩa lợi danh hài hòa. Cuộc đời sẽ được thăng hoa. Bình tâm vui vẻ độ tha giúp đời”. Xin chúc mừng.

Năng Khiếu

