banner-orange-nba-728x90-kb banner-orange-nba-728x90 banner-orange-728x90-kb banner-orange-728x90

12/03/201800:00:00(Xem: 215)
Yêu Nghề Thông Dịch
Tác giả: Nguyệt Mị

Bài số 5269-19-31113-vb3031318

 
Nguyệt Mị là bút hiệu lần đầu  dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2018. Mười ba năm trước, sau khi kết hôn với một nhạc sĩ Mỹ, cô theo chồng về Sonoma County, vùng đất nổi tiếng với vượu vang của Napa Valley. Hiện nay, gia đình đã dọn về San Diego. Bài trước đây là chuyện về công việc cô đang làm: thông dịch viên chính thức của Tòa Án Liên Bang. Sau đây là bài tiếp.

 
***
 

Nghề chọn mình hay mình chọn nghề?

Ngày xưa, ông Nội của Mị bảo. Nghề là nghiệp. Nếu nghề chọn mình thì có tránh cũng không được nhưng mình sẽ phát huy được năng lực và hạnh phúc với nghề nghiệp của mình. Nếu mình cố tình chọn nghề do yếu tốt danh tiếng, bổng lộc thì chưa chắc đạt được đỉnh cao của năng lực làm việc. Nghĩ lại thấy cũng đúng.

Sau ba năm vất vả tự học, thi, rớt, khóc, học, thi, rớt, khóc,… thì ngày Mị cầm lá thư báo đậu kỳ thi thông dịch viên hữu thệ bang California Mị sung sướng lắm. Mị nghĩ bụng, cuối cùng mình cũng đạt được kết quả mong muốn, từ đây không phải khốn khổ học tập và luyện giọng, luyện dịch nữa. Nhưng đời không như là mơ. Thi đậu chỉ là bước đầu tiên mở ra cánh cửa một đại dương kiến thức khổng lồ cần phải học hỏi.

Chỉ riêng việc tìm hiểu về hệ thống pháp luật Hoa kỳ để có thể có chút khái niệm cơ bản về nghề nghiệp của mình cũng đã tốn của Mị không ít thời gian. Và việc phân định một cách rõ ràng vai trò của người thông dịch viên và làm tốt vai trò của mình trong hệ thống ấy cũng là một thử thách.

Liên bang có luật của liên bang, có hệ thống tòa liên bang riêng mà theo Mị biết tại California có ba tòa liên bang phụ trách ba miền Bắc, Trung, Nam. Công việc tòa liên bang rất ít, có khi chỉ có một vài trường hợp mỗi năm. Chủ yếu công việc Thông dịch viên tập trung tại Tòa Thượng thẩm (Superior Court) của Quận (county). Tùy theo nhu cầu mà mỗi quận có thể có nhân viên là thông dịch chính thức hay không. Chắc không cần nói cũng có thể biết được rằng Tòa quận Orange là bận rộn nhất với nhiều thông dịch viên biên chế chính thức tại tòa và đội ngũ thông dịch viên làm hợp đồng đông đảo nhằm đáp ứng cho nhu cầu trợ giúp cộng đồng khi cần thiết.

Là một thông dịch viên, Mị chưa bao giờ có ý định hoặc tự cho mình đủ năng lực để có thể đưa ra lời khuyên pháp lý cho bất kỳ ai mặc dù không ít trường hợp Mị được hỏi nên làm thế nào? Nếu không đủ khả năng để thuê luật sư riêng, thông dịch viên riêng thì bất kỳ một tòa Quận nào (Superior Court) đều có văn phòng hướng dẫn những thủ tục cần thiết cũng như cung cấp dịch vụ luật sư công tùy theo yêu cầu và tùy theo thu nhập của người làm đơn mà dịch vụ này có thể được miễn phí hoặc chỉ hoàn trả lại một phần lệ phí luật sư. Ngoài ra, dịch vụ phiên dịch cũng được cung cấp miễn phí cho hầu hết các trường hợp cần giải quyết tại tòa, từ các vụ xét xử tội đại hình, tội tiểu hình, tội vi cảnh, phạm luật giao thông, tranh chấp dân sự, chiếm nhà bất hợp pháp, li dị, tranh cãi quyền nuôi con, cấp dưỡng, xin lệnh bảo vệ hoặc cách ly khỏi đối tượng có thể gây nguy hiểm… vv. Tất cả các thông tin này đều có thể hỏi tại văn phòng thư ký tại tòa và sẽ được giải đáp.

Mị thường theo đúng nguyên tắc trung lập và khách quan mỗi khi làm việc. Trong khi làm việc thì Mị cũng có lúc vô cùng thông cảm với hoàn cảnh của bà con hay cũng biết nhiều trường hợp khó xử lẫn đau lòng nhưng không thể vì thế mà có hành vi thêm bớt hay thiên vị khi dịch. Đã lựa chọn nghề Thông dịc viên thì Mị quyết tâm theo đuổi các tiêu chí hoàn thiện chất lượng nghề nghiệp của mình cũng như sẵn lòng đối phó với những tình huống khó khăn khi làm việc. Yêu cầu cao nhất của một người thông dịch viên là dịch chính xác và đúng văn phong. Mị luôn cố gắng đọc báo, nghe đài, đọc sách và học hỏi thêm từ mọi nguồn có thể để bảo đảm rằng mình đã làm hết khả năng trong bổn phận của mình. Như mọi khi tòa yêu cầu tuyên thệ luôn là: “to the best of your capability – với hết khả năng của mình”.

Là một thông dịch viên, một chuyên viên ngôn ngữ, Mị chỉ có thể cố gắng làm hết khả năng của mình để có thể trợ giúp cho bà con trong cộng đồng khi có việc đáo tụng đình trong việc chuyển đổi nội dung từ ngôn ngữ này sang ngôn ngữ khác một cách chính xác và phù hợp nhất. Đôi khi chỉ cần sai sót về mặt sắc thái ngôn ngữ cũng có thể làm cho lời khai của một người mất giá trị hay tác động không phù hợp lên người nghe. Đơn cử một ví dụ hết sức đơn giản là: “tôi chảy nước mắt giàn giụa” nếu người Mỹ nghe câu: “My eyes were watery” thì họ không cảm thấy được nỗi đau một cách rõ rệt bằng “I was bathed in tears” hay “My eyes are tearful”. Do đó, cảm thụ ngôn ngữ đóng vai trò hết sức quan trọng trong công việc của Mị. Chưa kể dịch sai bét ý nghĩa thì càng tai hại.

 Mị cũng học được vô số điều bổ ích như khi Mị dịch cho Tòa Giao Thông. Sau buổi đầu tiên dịch tại Tòa thì Mị ra về luôn tâm niệm trong đầu, Mị dứt khoát đi đúng luật, không vượt đèn đỏ, không bỏ đèn vàng, không dám đổi lane ẩu, không dám đậu xe ẩu, .. mức phạt cao kinh khủng. Mị chỉ nghe đọc mức phạt là tái xanh mặt mày, đúng là của đau con xót. Vừa chạy xe vừa mơ màng không để ý, vượt đèn đỏ là đi đứt mấy trăm đô như chơi chưa kể nguy cơ tai nạn sau đó.

Trước đây Mị cũng đã từng là thông dịch viên khi còn ở Việt Nam, nhưng Mị lại chẳng có tí ý tưởng nào trở thành một thông dịch viên chuyên nghiệp. Mặc dù tiếng Việt là ngôn ngữ mẹ đẻ và tiếng Anh là ngôn ngữ thông dụng nhất trên thế giới, nhưng dịch thuật từ Tiếng Anh sang Tiếng Việt và ngược lại không hề chỉ đơn giản là chỉ cần biết hai thứ tiếng là đủ. Để có được bản biên dịch hay buổi phiên dịch hiệu quả Mị luôn phải tìm hiểu để hiểu rõ cấu trúc ngữ pháp và văn phong ở cả hai ngôn ngữ, tìm hiểu văn cảnh và không ngừng trao dồi kiến thức ngôn ngữ trong lĩnh vực mình làm việc. Chỉ nghĩ bao nhiêu yêu cầu đó là Mị đã chóng mặt cho nên không có ý định theo nghề. Hóa ra, đúng là ý trời, đi đâu rồi cũng trở về. Càng làm việc Mị càng yêu nghề đồng thời cảm thấy mình cần thường xuyên thực tập để làm việc tốt hơn.

Trong những ngày bận rộn rong ruổi trên các xa lộ rộng thênh thang của miền Nam Cali rực nắng, Mị thường nghĩ về cuộc đời mình. Ngày xưa chị em bọn Mị cũng thuộc diện đầu đội trời, chân đạp đất, chưa từng biết sợ là gì. Nói một cách văn vẻ của bọn trẻ con  thuộc diện điếc không sợ súng, đầu không nón, chân không dép.

Đến khi Mị bắt đầu có nhận thức thì Mị nhớ nhà Mị ở bên quận 8. Thời ấy thì Quận 8 vẫn còn ít người với đồng ruộng bát ngát. Nhà Mị được cất từ ván tạm, nhìn cũng không biết thuộc model gì mà ngày mưa thì nó dột khắp nơi, ngày nắng thì từng bông hoa nắng cứ đáp lung linh trên trang vở. Bên hông nhà là một con kênh thủy lợi khá lớn từ con sông phía sau nhà. Bọc theo vuông đất là những bụi ô rô đầy gai, bình bát với trái chín vàng ươm, dừa nước mà chả thấy trái nào, toàn thấy bán lá để chằm lợp nhà, làm cổng đám cưới. Mị cũng thích cây bần với thật nhiều trái tròn tròn, dẹp dẹp có đầu hơi nhọn màu xanh ngắt với một ít màu tím hồng đầu cuống và chua ác liệt. Những cây vẹt rễ lồi gồ lên trên bùn mà có khi bọn Mị chỉ cần chuyền theo rễ cây lội ra được khá xa bắt cá thòi lòi, hay lượm những trái vẹt thon dài hai đầu nhọn, khi rớt xuống là ghim chặt vào bùn rồi lại mọc lên thành cây mới. Ông Ngoại của Mị nói trồng sú, trồng vẹt là để giữ cho không lở đất.

Tuổi thơ của Mị gắn liền với vô số trò xung quanh vườn nhà với đủ cây to, cây nhỏ. Nhà Mị có cây xoài cát thật thơm và ngọt lịm mà sau này chưa bao giờ tìm thấy loại nào ngon tương tự. Hái được một trái xoài cũng kỳ công vì kiến càng con nào con nấy cực to cư ngụ trên cây. Hái được hết cây xoài thì mặt mũi chân tay cũng sưng tấy. Một cây xoài tượng trái to cả hai ký nhưng hột vẫn non, thịt hơi xanh nhạt và giòn rụm, chỉ cần một chén nước mắm đường, dằm ớt ngồi gốc cây xoài là đủ thấy đời đủ mặn ngọt chua cay. Bọn trẻ con hàng xóm tụ tập ở nhà Mị thường xuyên và bao giờ cũng có một món gì đó nhấm nháp, dĩ nhiên không ít lần bị ong vò vẽ rượt chạy trối chết. Nếu không có vú sữa, thì có me keo, không thì vặt cả rổ me non xanh chén luôn. Ngoài ra thì cây gòn để lấy trái dồn gối, cây vông hay còn gọi cây dông theo tiếng người miền Nam hoa đỏ rực vào hè, thường được các bác hàng xóm xin lá gói nem, hàng so đũa trước nhà cho bông nấu canh chua ngon tuyệt và đừng quên cây khế tàu trái hơi dài, hình bầu dục với đầu to đầu nhỏ đeo lúc lỉu đầy cây và chua không thể tưởng.

Ngày xưa đời sống hết sức khó khăn, nhưng cũng may mắn thời đó có thể ra vườn nhà vặt ít rau, ra ruộng đồng, sông ngòi kế bên xúc ít tôm tép, gà vị nuôi thả rong cũng sống qua ngày. Vào mùa nước nổi, mưa phùn râm râm, cá chốt nổi trắng mặt ao hay có khi bắt được cá bống dừa to mập trong những bẹ dừa nước. Nghĩ lại Mị sinh ra vào lúc giao thời, lớn lên ở vùng giáp ranh, hàng xóm hai bên khá khác biệt. Một bên là xóm ve chai, xích lô nhà lá, toàn dân giang hồ có máu mặt mà mãi sau này Mị mới biết. Ngày ấy thỉnh thoảng con nít trong xóm còn được các chú chất lên xích lô đạp, chắc cả bọn ốm đói lắm nên đâu chục đứa ngồi chen chúc vắt vẻo trên một chiếc xe, đạp chạy vòng vòng khắp xóm thêm một đám hò reo chạy phía sau. Một ngôi chùa nhỏ xíu nhưng có một cây đa khá to, choáng hết cả sân chùa.

Một bên là xóm người Bắc di cư với một ngôi nhà thờ cứ chiều chiều đúng 4:30 thì đổ chuông từng hồi. Mị rất thích đi nhà thờ những lúc không có lễ, sân nhà thờ im ắng, có vài khóm hoa xinh xinh và vài băng ghế  dưới chân tượng Đức Mẹ nghe lòng an tĩnh. Sau này dọn về nơi ở mới cũng giáp ranh một bên là Quận nhất phồn hoa và một bên là Quận tư danh tiếng, chỉ cách nhau mỗi cây cầu Calmette.

Có thể nhận ra Mị đã lớn lên ngay ranh giới giữa hai miền khác nhau, gặp những người thuộc hai phong cách khác nhau, tôn giáo khác nhau, và thời cuộc, dẫu chiến tranh đã ngừng nhưng những cuộc chiến thầm lặng khác giữa những ý thức hệ khác nhau, giữa chế độ cũ và chế độ mới, giữa những câu chuyện gia đình về thời trước năm 75 và những câu chuyện từ trại cải tạo vẫn ngấm ngầm tiếp diễn song hành cùng những bài học về lý tưởng cách mạng từ nhà trường.

Sau này khi đã định cư ở Mỹ thì Mị lại đứng giữa hai nếp sống khác nhau, hai quan điểm văn hóa khác nhau giữa một bên là lối suy nghĩ và nếp sống của người Mỹ và suy nghĩ cũng như quan niệm sống truyền thống của người Việt. Mị luôn băn khoăn suy nghĩ làm sao để có thể hội nhập được vào đời sống mới đồng thời có lối sống phù hợp với nếp nghĩ Việt Nam của mình. Dù thành thực mà nói, khi Mị ở Việt Nam thì Mị cũng chẳng giống con giáp nào. Làm sao mà giống cho được khi những điều học ở trường đôi khi lại hoàn toàn không như những gì được chính gia đình kể lại, hay những điều tự nhìn nhận từ thực tế.

Ngoài ra, việc lựa chọn công việc sao cho phù hợp với mong muốn phát huy năng lực cá nhân và đồng thời chu toàn được vai trò chăm sóc gia đình con cái của một người phụ nữ. Là một người phụ nữ nhập cư, điều này thật không dễ dàng gì. Chưa bao giờ Mị có được một khái niệm rõ ràng về nghề nghiệp tương lai của mình. Mị thường được nghe rằng, cuộc đời thực sự đã được trời cao an bài, bôn ba không qua thời vận.vv. . Hay, làm người chỉ cần có được tâm tư khoáng đạt, tấm lòng rộng mở thì có thể sống một cuộc đời an nhiên vui vẻ. Đồng thời, Mị cũng được nghe rằng, sống sao cho khỏi sống hoài sống phí một đời người! Lựa chọn như thế nào là tùy vào khát vọng cuộc đời của mỗi người.

Nguyệt Mị

1 tháng 3, 2018

Gửi ý kiến của bạn
Tắt
Telex
VNI
Vui lòng nhập tiếng Việt có dấu. Cách gõ tiếng Việt có dấu ==> http://youtu.be/J5Gebk-OVBI
Tên của bạn
Email của bạn
Nguyệt Mị là bút hiệu lần đầu dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2018. Mười ba năm trước, sau khi kết hôn với một nhạc sĩ Mỹ, cô theo chồng về Sonoma County, vùng đất nổi tiếng với vượu vang của Napa Valley. Hiện nay, gia đình đã dọn về San Diego. Bài trước đây là chuyện về công việc cô đang làm: thông dịch viên chính thức của Tòa Án Liên Bang. Sau đây là bài tiếp.

