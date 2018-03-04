Tác giả: Nguyễn Kim DụcBài số 5329-19-31174-vb8030418Tác giả sinh năm 1938, cựu sĩ quan an ninh quân đội, sang Mỹ theo diện H.O1. năm 1990, hiện đã về hưu, an cư tại Westminster. Ông dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ năm 2008, đã góp nhiều bài viết giá trị, từng nhận giải đặc biệt. Sau đây là bài viết mới nhất.***Tôi năm nay gặp số con rệp hay sao mà đụng xe ba lần mà cả ba lần mình đều gánh lỗi.Lần đầu tiên trong Parking lot lui xe ra, đụng vào chiếc xe Lexus mới toanh. Nguy rồi, sửa cũng bộn bạc nếu họ đem vào dealer. Cũng may gặp người Việt Nam quen biết nhau tập trong gymp ở “24 hours Fitness” nên nói chuyện dể dàng.- Thôi cô làm ơn đừng có lấy bảo hiểm của tôi mà claim sợ mai mốt bảo phí sẽ tăng. Mình biết nhau mà, cô cứ đem sửa đi rồi bao nhiêu tôi sẽ trả tiền mặt cho cô.Cô ta gật đầu, bằng lòng. Mừng hết lớn, tôi cho cô biết số điện-thoại của tôi và cho số điện-thoại chỗ sửa xe mà tôi thường đem xe lại sửa, tôi cũng ca bài ca con cá là chỗ này sửa tốt lắm, tôi cũng đưa bằng lái và bảo hiểm xe của tôi cho cô chụp hình.Ít bữa sau tôi hẹn cô đem xe lại đến chỗ sửa để họ cho biết gia. Sau khi coi vết đụng, chỗ sửa đòi ba trăm, bảo đảm giống y không đẹp không ăn tiền. Cô đòi sửa cái sensor sau xe bây giờ lui xe nó không kêu nữa hỏi người thợ có sửa được không?- Ở đây tôi chỉ sửa body thôi cô phải đem lại chỗ khác. Anh ta nói.Cô liền đề nghị:- Chú đưa cho tôi năm trăm để tôi deductable vào insurance của tôi để họ sửa xe cho tôi, tôi sẽ báo cáo với họ là xe tôi bị hit and run.Ôi sao có người tốt như vậy tôi muốn lại ôm cô một cái nhưng không dám, tôi liên móc năm trăm đưa cho liền tút xuỵt, khoái bao tử quá. Cô nói chào chú .- Cám ơn cô. Tôi hỏi người sửa xe của tôi lấy bao nhiêu liếc qua chỗ xe đụng thôi lấy anh hai trăm giá văn nghệ.- Thế tôi để xe đây mai lấy được không?- OK.Thế là mất tất cả 7 trăm cũng là may chứ họ đem vào dealer Lexus thì không biết bao nhiêu.Vụ thứ hai là đụng ông Mễ đi xe đạp mà mình cũng lỗi nữa rõ thật là khổ. Hôm đó đang đi trên đường Mac Fadden đến đường Bushard quẹo mặt về nhà mình cứ chăm chú ngó đằng trước đoàn xe quẹo trái vừa hết thì mình quẹo mặt liền, không chú ý lằn xe dành cho người đi bộ và đi xe đạp nổi lên đèn ưu tiên dành cho họ. Vừa quẹo thì nghe tiếng la và rầm một cái ngó lại thì thấy cái xe đạp nằm dưới bánh xe của mình. Sao mà khổ thân tôi thế này! Liền thắng xe lại không kịp tấp vô lề, xuống xe thấy ông Mễ lồm cồm bò dậy. Vội xổ ngaytiếng Mễ:- Que paso? (chuyện gì xảy ra vậy)-You see my bicycle.Ôi Chúa ơi, bánh xe đạp trước của nó cong hình chữ V thấy người nó bình thường chứ thân nó nằm dưới bánh xe mình thì coi như đời hai năm mươi, mà mình năm nay mới hai bốn mươi còn trẻ chán. Trở lại ông Mễ hỏi thế nào chỉ nghe ông nói hundred hundred. Đoán ra ông ấy đòi tiền nên hỏi lại one hundred ? Ông gật. Mừng quá liền móc bóp ra nộp nagy một trăm. Thật ra, lúc đó ông ta có đòi ba bốn trăm mình cũng đưa liền. Nhìn thấy tay xước một đường rỉ máu mình chỉ vào đó, ông ta nói:- Poquito no problema (chuyện nhỏ không sao)Mình cũng xổ luôn tiếng Mễ:- À la cacha (Về nhà đi).Thấy ông xách xe đi một mạch không ngó lại, nghĩ bụng chắc tình trạng sống bất hợp pháp ở đây, sợ gặp cảnh sát nên chuồn lẹ.Vụ đụng xe lần thứ ba mới xảy ra cách đây không lâu., cũng tại Parking lot ở chợ ABC góc đường Bolsa và Magnolia.Vẫn bổ cũ soạn lại. Vừa lui xe ra nghe cái rầm. Thôi rồi. Đụng nữa. Xuống xe thấy một cô gái Việt-Nam bên xe bị đụng ra khỏi xe nghĩ bụng tụi này chuyên môn tìm cách đụng xe để đòi bồi thường xe mình lui ra cả thước mà cố sấn tới để bị đụng nhưng sau khi tiếp xúc mình nghi oan cho người ta, ai đời không đòi bảo-hiểm của xe đối phương mà đòi bằng lái xe và giấy chủ quyền xe đúng là gà mờ. Xe của cô gái là Lexus lại Lexus nữa. Sao cái xe Honda cà khổ của tôi hay có duyên với xe Lexus vậy Tôi liền móc giấy năn nỉ ca bài ca con cá: tôi đụng xe cô ở parking lot bây giờ có gọi cảnh sát họ cũng không tới đâu đung một chút xíu ở cửa xe của cô, cô đem sửa đi hết bao nhiêu tôi hoàn tiền cho cô điện thoại của tôi đây cô cho tôi số điên thoại và bằng lái xe của cô , tôi chụp được bằng lái xe sau đó tan hàng.Tôi liền lại LA Insurance đối diện Phước-Lộc-Thọ là nơi tôi đã mua bảo hiểm cho xe của tôi, tôi muốn hỏi ý kiến của bà bán bảo hiểm về trường hợp tai nạn mà tôi gây ra.Bà cho biết đụng trong Parking lot đối với hãng không quan-trọng, nếu có tăng cũng không đáng kể nhưng ông cũng phải báo cáo lên hãng. Nếu trở ngại về ngôn ngữ thì nhờ con nó báo -cáo cho, mà phải lấy ID người lái để tránh trường hợp họ lấy tên người khác để claim với hãng bảo hiểm của mình để đòi bồi thường cao hơn.- Trường hợp xe họ không có bảo hiểm mình có phải bồi thường cho họ không?- Mình vẫn phải bồi thường. Coi như mình thua từ A đến Z rồi còn gì nữa!- Ông nhớ chụp hình xe cái chỗ mình đụng để tránh trường hợp vết đụng nhỏ thành vết đụng lớn để bảo hiểm của mình sửa chữa nhiều.- Cám ơn bà đã cho lời khuyên.Tôi đi ra từ trên lầu hai nhìn xuống đường Bolsa xe chạy hai chiều tấp nập mà có xe nào đụng nhau đâu thế mà mình lui xe ra đã gây ra tai nạn hai lần chắc là mắt mình có vấn-đề, mai thử đi khám mắt xem sao .Điên thoại lại reo. Nghe giọng của cô: Gì nữa đây cô?- Hồi nãy cháu quên chưa lấy insurance xe của chú.- Hẹn cô nửa giờ nữa ở trước cửa Phước-Lộc-Thọ.Đây là dịp chụp hình xe chỗ bị đụng và căn cước của người lái xe theo gợi ý của bà bán bảo hiểm .Sau này cô đã đem xe đi estimate ở vài nơi và cho tôi biết là cô không vừa ý muốn thay cánh cửa mới với giá 2 ngàn rưởi.Ủa. Vết đụng chỉ chút xíu mà đòi thay cả cánh cửa. Ép người quá đáng. Tôi điên tiết, bảo cô ta cứ claim vào insurance của tôi, từ đây để bảo hiểm họ lo. Sau đó mấy lần thấy cô ta gọi nhưng tôi không bắt phone.Ít lâu sau hãng bảo hiểm gởi cho tôi tờ claim của đối phương mà người đứng tên là của một người đàn ông. Tôi đem lại cho bà LA Insurance. Bà cười, nói:- Ông thấy chưa tôi đoán có sai đâu cái trò nầy xảy ra nhiều lắm. Người lái xe là một cô gái bây giờ biến ra là người đàn ông, biết đâu đó là một ông già đụng vào ông ta sẽ khai ra đủ thứ bệnh để đòi tiền bồi thường cho nhiều. Trước đây tôi nói ông chụp hình các thứ ông đã chụp chưa, có chụp bằng lái xe không?- Rồi.- Hình đâu rồi?-Trong cell phone của tôi.- Ông đem ra chỗ Photocopy họ lấy ra cho, mỗi tấm có một đồng thôi.Tôi đem ra A1 photocopy bên hông Phước LộcThọ họ nói tôi phải gửi hình vào Website của họ thì mới lấy hình ra được. Gửi xong, họ in ra tấm hình to tổ chảng mà lấy có 1 đồng, sao mà rẻ thế.Tiêng Anh của tôi ăn đong nên tôi nhờ con tôi gọi lên hãng bảo hiểm báo cáo về tình trang sai trái của bên đối phương và yêu cầu gửi cho tôi một mẫu báo cáo để tôi khai chi tiết và gửi hình ảnh kèm theo. Ít ngày sau tôi nhận được mẫu báo cáo của hãng gửi về. Đem đến bà bán bảo hiểm, tôi nói tiếng Anh không rành nhờ bà khai hộ. Bà bảo, ông người trong cuộc mới khai đầy đủ chi tiết, mình khai làm sao để hãng có đủ dữ kiện bồi thường ít chừng nào hay chừng ấy chứ đừng phó mặc họ.- Tôi khai tiếng Việt được không?- Cũng được, Ông khai tiếng Việt còn đầy đủ hơn tiếng Anh. Sau khi khai, ông kèm thêm hình ảnh vào, nhất là chỗ bị đụng nhỏ chút xíu biết đâu họ đục cho nó to ra để thay cánh cửa mới theo đề nghị trước đây với ông.Sự viêc rành rành, khi xe đụng là người đàn bà lái mà bây giờ đổi ra người đàn ông, có gian ý mới thay tên người lái. Nhờ bà bán bảo hiểm đã tiên đoán chuyện sẽ xảy ra nên đã báo động cho mình lấy tất cả dữ kiên và hình ảnh của vụ đụng xe. Đúng vỏ quít dầy có móng tay nhọn.Sau khi khai và gửi cho hãng bảo hiểm xong, chuyện bồi thường của hãng thế nào tôi không được biết nhưng kỳ vừa rồi mua bảo hiểm sáu tháng, vẫn là giá cũ không thấy tăng.Nguyễn Kim Dục