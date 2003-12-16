<div class="nw_box_list_brief nw_boxing_padding"><div class="pl_list pl_list_col_1"><div class="pl_row pl_row_1 pl_row_first"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="246762" class="pl_content pl_content_first" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cháu Nội" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246459a246762/chau-noi">Cháu Nội</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Sao Nam Trần Ngọc Bình" href="/author/post/4179/1/sao-nam-tran-ngoc-binh">Sao Nam Trần Ngọc Bình</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả từng nhận giải Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2015. Ông là cựu sĩ quan VNCH, giảng viên trường Sinh ngữ quân đội, cựu tù cải tạo. Ông cũng là tác giả sách "Hành Trình về Phương Đông" do "Xây Dựng" xuất bản năm 2010. Mới nhất, là cuốn "Within & Beyond" do tác giả viết bằng Anh ngữ và tự xuất bản. Sau đây, thêm một bài viết mới.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2017-12-31"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_2"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="246761" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Người Đóng Hụi Chết Khả Kính" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246459a246761/nguoi-dong-hui-chet-kha-kinh">Người Đóng Hụi Chết Khả Kính</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Phan" href="/author/post/3956/1/phan">Phan</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả là nhà báo quen biết trong nhóm chủ biên một số tuần báo, tạp chí tại Dallas. Ông đã nhận giải Vinh Danh VVNM 2016, đồng thời, cũng là tác giả Viết Về Nước Mỹ đầu tiên có nhiều bài đạt số lượng trên dưới một triệu người đọc. Bài mới là truyện kể cuối năm dễ làm mềm lòng người.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2017-12-30"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_3"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="246760" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Mấy Độ Duyên Lành" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p246459a246760/may-do-duyen-lanh" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/8Eh6KoJO1QgBAIgC/1-tu-tho.jpg" title="1-tu-tho" alt="1-tu-tho" width="640" height="855" data-info="340,454"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/8Eh6KoJO1QgBAIgC/1-tu-tho.jpg" title="1-tu-tho" alt="1-tu-tho" width="640" height="855" data-info="340,454"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/8Eh6KoJO1QgBAIgC/1-tu-tho.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="855"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Mấy Độ Duyên Lành" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246459a246760/may-do-duyen-lanh">Mấy Độ Duyên Lành</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Huyên Lam" href="/author/post/6652/1/huyen-lam">Huyên Lam</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả lần đầu đến với Việt Báo Viết Về Nước Mỹ, bài và hình ảnh do thân hữu chuyển đến bằng eMail. Mong Huyen Lam sẽ bổ túc địa chỉ liên lạc và tiếp tục viết thêm.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2017-12-29"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_4"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="246759" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Quốc Ngữ, Chữ Nước Ta..." class="pl_atitle" href="/p246459a246759/quoc-ngu-chu-nuoc-ta-">Quốc Ngữ, Chữ Nước Ta...</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Chu Tất Tiến" href="/author/post/6113/1/chu-tat-tien">Chu Tất Tiến</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả là một nhà giáo, nhà báo, nhà hoạt động xã hội quen biết tại Little Saigon. Tới Mỹ theo diện Hát Ô Một từ 1990. Suốt 27 năm qua, ông không ngừng viết văn viết báo tiếng Việt, tiếng Anh. Trong năm qua, có tới 7 cuốn sách mới. Tác giả định cư tại Pháp nhưng thường lui tới với nước Mỹ, tham gia Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ tháng Ba 2010. Họp mặt giải thưởng năm 2011, bà đã bay từ Paris sang California để nhận giải Vinh Danh Tác Giả -thường được gọi đùa là giải Á Hậu. Sau đây, thêm một bài mới của tác giả. Họp mặt giải thưởng năm 2011, bà đã bay từ Paris sang California để nhận giải Vinh Danh Tác Giả -thường được gọi đùa là giải Á Hậu. Sau đây, thêm một bài mới của tác giả.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2017-12-27"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_6"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="246757" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Từ Mỹ Về Giúp Người U Minh Vá Môi" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p246459a246757/tu-my-ve-giup-nguoi-u-minh-va-moi" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/LccFeypM1QgBALdI/w650/duong-vao-u-minh.jpg" title="duong-vao-u-minh" alt="duong-vao-u-minh" width="640" height="480" data-info="960,720"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/LccFeypM1QgBALdI/w650/duong-vao-u-minh.jpg" title="duong-vao-u-minh" alt="duong-vao-u-minh" width="640" height="480" data-info="960,720"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/LccFeypM1QgBALdI/w650/duong-vao-u-minh.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="480"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Từ Mỹ Về Giúp Người U Minh Vá Môi" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246459a246757/tu-my-ve-giup-nguoi-u-minh-va-moi">Từ Mỹ Về Giúp Người U Minh Vá Môi</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Hồ Nguyễn" href="/author/post/1558/1/ho-nguyen">Hồ Nguyễn</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả là cư dân Buffalo, NY. đã dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ hơn 10 năm trước Bài viết đầu tiên của ông là "Kinh 5 Dị Nhân" kể về vùng quê, nơi có hơn 1000 người -phân nửa dân làng- vượt biên mà có tới hơn 400 người tử vong... Hiện ông đang là cư dân Orlando, FL. Bài đăng 2 kỳ</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2017-12-26"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_7"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="246756" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Noel Đầu Tiên Trên Đất Mỹ" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246459a246756/noel-dau-tien-tren-dat-my">Noel Đầu Tiên Trên Đất Mỹ</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Dong Trinh" href="/author/post/6585/1/dong-trinh">Dong Trinh</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Đêm Giáng Sinh, mời đọc bài kể về thùng quà đặc biệt nhận từ bưu điện Mỹ. Tác giả hiện là cư dân Arkansas, đã nhận giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2017. Bà tên thật Trịnh Thị Đông, sinh năm 1951, nguyên quán Bình Dương. Nghề nghiệp: Giáo viên anh ngữ cấp 2. Với bút hiệu Dong Trinh, bà dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ tháng 7, 2016, và luôn cho thấy sức viết mạnh mẽ và cách viết đơn giản mà chân thành, xúc động. Bài mới nhất, tác giả viết về Lễ Giáng Sinh.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2017-12-24"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_8 pl_row_last"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="246755" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Cứu Trợ Nạn Nhân Đám Cháy Thomas" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p246459a246755/cuu-tro-nan-nhan-dam-chay-thomas" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/khAX_MNJ1QgBABI0/w650/1-chay-mike-eliason-ap.jpg" title="1-chay-mike-eliason-ap" alt="1-chay-mike-eliason-ap" width="640" height="480" data-info="1024,768"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/khAX_MNJ1QgBABI0/w650/1-chay-mike-eliason-ap.jpg" title="1-chay-mike-eliason-ap" alt="1-chay-mike-eliason-ap" width="640" height="480" data-info="1024,768"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/khAX_MNJ1QgBABI0/w650/1-chay-mike-eliason-ap.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="480"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cứu Trợ Nạn Nhân Đám Cháy Thomas" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246459a246755/cuu-tro-nan-nhan-dam-chay-thomas">Cứu Trợ Nạn Nhân Đám Cháy Thomas</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Tài Ngọc" href="/author/post/3508/1/nguyen-tai-ngoc">Nguyễn Tài Ngọc</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả đã nhận giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2012, với những bài viết linh hoạt về đời sống tại Mỹ kèm theo hình ảnh tại chỗ do chính ông chụp. Nhiều bài và hình ảnh của ông chụp hiện được phổ biến trên mạng internet, một số đã thành sách "Xin Em Tấm Hình" và tập truyện "Bắc Kỳ". Bài và hình ảnh mới nhất là chuyện tác giả đi làm tình nguyện viên tại Trung Tâm Cứu Trợ nạn nhân của đám cháy Thomas vừa được thành lập tại Los Angeles.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2017-12-23"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div>

<div class="nw_box_list_brief nw_boxing_padding"><div class="pl_list pl_list_col_1"><div class="pl_row pl_row_1 pl_row_first"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247074" class="pl_content pl_content_first" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Phòng BREAK" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246787a247074/phong-break">Phòng BREAK</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Bích Thủy" href="/author/post/6306/1/nguyen-bich-thuy">Nguyễn Bích Thủy</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Mừng năm mới 2019, mời gặp lại một tác giả thân quen. Tác giả đã nhận giải Đặc Biệt Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2014. Cô sinh năm 1962, tốt nghiệp Đại Học Mỹ Thuật năm 1988 khoa Đồ Họa tại Việt Nam, từng làm công việc thiết kế sáng tạo trong ngành quảng cáo. Tác giả đã dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ hơn 10 năm trước và mới nhận giải Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2018. Bài đầu tiên của ông là "Kinh 5 Dị Nhân" kể về vùng quê, nơi có hơn 1000 người -phân nửa dân làng- vượt biên mà tới hơn 400 người tử vong- Hiện ông đang là cư dân Orlando, Florida, vùng đất rất quen với bão lụt. Loạt bài gần đây của ông là chuyện khởi nghiệp trên đất Mỹ. Bài mới, bắt đầu phần "dựng nghiệp". Bài đầu tiên của ông là "Kinh 5 Dị Nhân" kể về vùng quê, nơi có hơn 1000 người -phân nửa dân làng- vượt biên mà tới hơn 400 người tử vong- Hiện ông đang là cư dân Orlando, Florida, vùng đất rất quen với bão lụt. Loạt bài gần đây của ông là chuyện khởi nghiệp trên đất Mỹ. Tác giả định cư tại Pháp nhưng thường lui tới với nước Mỹ, tham gia Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ tháng Ma 2010. Họp mặt giải thưởng năm 2011, bà đã bay từ Paris sang California để nhận giải Vinh Danh Tác Giả -thường được gọi đùa là giải Á Hậu. Năm Mậu Tuất sắp hết, mời đọc bài viết với nhiều nụ cười, tiễn chân chó cưng. Họp mặt giải thưởng năm 2011, bà đã bay từ Paris sang California để nhận giải Vinh Danh Tác Giả -thường được gọi đùa là giải Á Hậu. Năm Mậu Tuất sắp hết, mời đọc bài viết với nhiều nụ cười, tiễn chân chó cưng.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2018-12-29"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_4"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247071" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Chuyện Ở Viện Dưỡng Lão The Virginian" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246787a247071/chuyen-o-vien-duong-lao-the-virginian">Chuyện Ở Viện Dưỡng Lão The Virginian</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Võ Phú" href="/author/post/5634/1/vo-phu">Võ Phú</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả tham dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ năm 2004. Võ Phú là tên thật. Sinh năm 1978; sinh quán Nha Trang-Việt Nam; định cư, tại Virginia-Mỹ, 1994. Tốt nghiệp cử nhân Hóa, Virginia Commonwealth Uni-versity. Hiện đang làm việc và học tại Medical College of Virginia. Sau 12 năm bặt tin, tác giả lại tiếp tục Viết về nước Mỹ từ 2016, với sức viết mạnh mẽ và thứ tự hơn. Sau đây, thêm một bài viết mới.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2018-12-28"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_5"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247070" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Bến Đục, Bến Trong" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246787a247070/ben-duc-ben-trong">Bến Đục, Bến Trong</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Tố Nguyễn" href="/author/post/6666/1/to-nguyen">Tố Nguyễn</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Với bài viết đầu tiên từ tháng Sáu 2017, tác giả đã nhận giải Đặc Biệt Viết Về Nước Mỹ năm thứ XIX. Thư kèm bài, cô cho biết đang làm tax accountant ở Los Angeles, thường xuyên theo dõi và xúc động khi đọc những câu chuyện đời của người Việt trên xứ Mỹ. Bước sang năm thứ 20 của giải thưởng, tác giả đang tiếp tục cho thấy sức viết ngày càng mạnh mẽ hơn. Sau đây, thêm một bài viết mới.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2018-12-26"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_6"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247069" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="43 Năm, Nhớ Giáng Sinh 1975 Ở Reno" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p246787a247069/43-nam-nho-giang-sinh-1975-o-reno" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/Sd1FL2lp1ggBAPhI/w650/viet-ve-nuoc-my-01.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-01" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-01" width="640" height="531" data-info="778,646"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/Sd1FL2lp1ggBAPhI/w650/viet-ve-nuoc-my-01.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-01" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-01" width="640" height="531" data-info="778,646"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/Sd1FL2lp1ggBAPhI/w650/viet-ve-nuoc-my-01.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="531"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="43 Năm, Nhớ Giáng Sinh 1975 Ở Reno" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246787a247069/43-nam-nho-giang-sinh-1975-o-reno">43 Năm, Nhớ Giáng Sinh 1975 Ở Reno</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Trương Ngọc Anh" href="/author/post/4966/1/truong-ngoc-anh">Trương Ngọc Anh</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả đã nhận giải bán kết Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2002 với bài "Tiểu Hợp Chủng Quốc" kể về nơi cô làm việc, khi khủng bố tấn công nước Mỹ ngày 9 tháng 11 năm 2001. Viết về nước Mỹ sang năm thứ 15, cô nhận thêm giải danh dự với tự truyện về bệnh lãng tai bẩm sinh. Bài viết mới là tự truyện về mùa Giáng Sinh 1975.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2018-12-24"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_7"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247068" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cuối Năm-Giáng Sinh: Như Mới Hôm Qua" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246787a247068/cuoi-nam-giang-sinh-nhu-moi-hom-qua">Cuối Năm-Giáng Sinh: Như Mới Hôm Qua</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Capvanto" href="/author/post/6657/1/capvanto">Capvanto</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả tên thật Tô Văn Cấp, sinh năm 1941, khoá 19 Võ Bị, 50 năm lính với Chiến Thương Bội Tinh. Mậu Thân 1968, ông là một Đại Đội Trưởng Thuỷ Quân Lục Chiến tại trận địa Phú Lâm, Chợ Lớn. Tháng Tư 1975, ở với đồng đội ven đô cho tới giờ phút cuối, sau đó là 10 năm tù công sản. Định cư tại Hoa Kỳ theo diện HO1, dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ năm đầu, với nhiều bài viết giá trị, ông đã nhận giải á khôi năm 2014.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2018-12-23"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_8 pl_row_last"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247067" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Trồng Chuối Lửng Lơ" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p246787a247067/trong-chuoi-lung-lo" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/rOjz2-1n1ggBABQ3/viet-ve-nuoc-my-01.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-01" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-01" width="640" height="952" data-info="384,571"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/rOjz2-1n1ggBABQ3/viet-ve-nuoc-my-01.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-01" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-01" width="640" height="952" data-info="384,571"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/rOjz2-1n1ggBABQ3/viet-ve-nuoc-my-01.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="952"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Trồng Chuối Lửng Lơ" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246787a247067/trong-chuoi-lung-lo">Trồng Chuối Lửng Lơ</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Sao Nam Trần Ngọc Bình" href="/author/post/4179/1/sao-nam-tran-ngoc-binh">Sao Nam Trần Ngọc Bình</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả từng nhận giải Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2015. Ông là cựu sĩ quan VNCH, giảng viên trường Sinh ngữ quân đội, cựu tù cải tạo. Ông cũng là tác giả sách "Hành Trình về Phương Đông" do "Xây Dựng" xuất bản năm 2010. Mới nhất, là cuốn "Within & Beyond" do tác giả viết bằng Anh ngữ và tự xuất bản. Sau đây, bài viết mới.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2018-12-22"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div>

<div class="nw_box_list_brief nw_boxing_padding"><div class="pl_list pl_list_col_1"><div class="pl_row pl_row_1 pl_row_first"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247388" class="pl_content pl_content_first" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="ĐÂU PHẢI NĂM TUỔI!" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247076a247388/dau-phai-nam-tuoi-" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/jtrSa96e1wgBABZ7/w650/xuan-ky-sach-vvnm-2019.jpg" title="xuan-ky-sach-vvnm-2019" alt="xuan-ky-sach-vvnm-2019" width="640" height="898" data-info="684,960"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/jtrSa96e1wgBABZ7/w650/xuan-ky-sach-vvnm-2019.jpg" title="xuan-ky-sach-vvnm-2019" alt="xuan-ky-sach-vvnm-2019" width="640" height="898" data-info="684,960"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/jtrSa96e1wgBABZ7/w650/xuan-ky-sach-vvnm-2019.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="898"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="ĐÂU PHẢI NĂM TUỔI!" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247076a247388/dau-phai-nam-tuoi-">ĐÂU PHẢI NĂM TUỔI!</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Trương Ngọc Bảo Xuân" href="/author/post/4970/1/truong-ngoc-bao-xuan">Trương Ngọc Bảo Xuân</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Mười năm trước chúng tôi mua căn nhà này, kiểu xưa, mái ngói màu đen, phần trên bằng gỗ sơn màu nâu, phần dưới tường gạch màu rêu đậm.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2020-01-24"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_2"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247387" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Đón Xuân này ... tôi nhớ Xuân xưa *" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247076a247387/don-xuan-nay-toi-nho-xuan-xua-">Đón Xuân này ... tôi nhớ Xuân xưa *</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Diệu Anh Trinh" href="/author/post/6446/1/nguyen-dieu-anh-trinh">Nguyễn Diệu Anh Trinh</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả sinh năm 1959 tại Đà Nẵng đến Mỹ năm 1994 diện HO cùng ba và các em, định cư tại tiểu bang Georgia. Hiện là nhân viên công ty in Scientific Games tại Atlanta, tiểu bang Georgia. Bà đã góp bài từ 2015, kể chuyện về người bố Hát Ô và nhận giải Viết Về Nước Mỹ.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2020-01-20"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_3"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247386" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Tết Bây Giờ Và Tết Ngày Xưa" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247076a247386/tet-bay-gio-va-tet-ngay-xua" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/M3oSIyma1wgBAIkd/vvnm-pham-thi-kim-dung.jpg" title="vvnm-pham-thi-kim-dung" alt="vvnm-pham-thi-kim-dung" width="640" height="798" data-info="170,212"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/M3oSIyma1wgBAIkd/vvnm-pham-thi-kim-dung.jpg" title="vvnm-pham-thi-kim-dung" alt="vvnm-pham-thi-kim-dung" width="640" height="798" data-info="170,212"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/M3oSIyma1wgBAIkd/vvnm-pham-thi-kim-dung.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="798"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tết Bây Giờ Và Tết Ngày Xưa" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247076a247386/tet-bay-gio-va-tet-ngay-xua">Tết Bây Giờ Và Tết Ngày Xưa</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Phạm Thị Kim Dung" href="/author/post/6642/1/pham-thi-kim-dung">Phạm Thị Kim Dung</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả lần đầu dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ năm 2017. Bà sinh năm 1951 tại miền Bắc VN, di cư vào Nam 1954, là thư ký hành chánh sở Mỹ Defense Attaché Office (DAO) cho tới ngày 29 tháng Tư 1975. Vượt biển và định cư tại Mỹ năm 1980, làm thư ký văn phòng chính ngạch tại City of San Jose từ 1988-2006. Về hưu vào tuổi 55, hiện ở nhà chăm nom các cháu nội ngoại. Tác giả nhận giải Đặc Biệt Viết Về Nước Mỹ năm 2018. Sau đây, thêm một bài viết mới của bà.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2020-01-17"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_4"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247385" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Người Vợ Thứ Ba" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247076a247385/nguoi-vo-thu-ba">Người Vợ Thứ Ba</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Lê Như Đức" href="/author/post/2309/1/le-nhu-duc">Lê Như Đức</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả: Lê Như Đức, sinh tại Saigon năm 1962, hiện cư trú tại Tulsa, Oklahoma. Nghề nghiệp: kỹ sư cơ khí, làm cho hãng Boeing. Tác giả định cư tại Pháp nhưng thường lui tới với nước Mỹ, tham gia Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ tháng Ma 2010. Họp mặt giải thưởng năm 2011, bà đã bay từ Paris sang California để nhận giải Vinh Danh Tác Giả -thường được gọi đùa là giải Á Hậu. Bài mới của Đoàn Thị viết nhân Ngày Lễ Mẹ 2019. Họp mặt giải thưởng năm 2011, bà đã bay từ Paris sang California để nhận giải Vinh Danh Tác Giả -thường được gọi đùa là giải Á Hậu. Bài mới của Đoàn Thị viết nhân Ngày Lễ Mẹ 2019.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2020-01-13"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_6"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247381" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Sau Cơn Mưa Trời Lại Sáng!" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247076a247381/sau-con-mua-troi-lai-sang-" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/l2nUNpeU1wgBAAIB/w650/tac-gia-thanh-mai.jpg" title="tac-gia-thanh-mai" alt="tac-gia-thanh-mai" width="640" height="359" data-info="960,539"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/l2nUNpeU1wgBAAIB/w650/tac-gia-thanh-mai.jpg" title="tac-gia-thanh-mai" alt="tac-gia-thanh-mai" width="640" height="359" data-info="960,539"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/l2nUNpeU1wgBAAIB/w650/tac-gia-thanh-mai.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="359"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Sau Cơn Mưa Trời Lại Sáng!" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247076a247381/sau-con-mua-troi-lai-sang-">Sau Cơn Mưa Trời Lại Sáng!</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Thanh Mai" href="/author/post/5188/1/thanh-mai">Thanh Mai</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả Thanh Mai là cư dân Minnesota, đã nhận giải vinh danh tác giả Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2008. Với những bài viết thuộc nhiều thể loại đề tài, cô là một tác giả rất được bạn đọc yêu mến. Đây là bài mới nhất của cô.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2020-01-10"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_7"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247382" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Người Mẹ Cô Đơn" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247076a247382/nguoi-me-co-don" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/ca74PqOU1wgBACIr/w650/vo-phu.jpg" title="vo-phu" alt="vo-phu" width="640" height="960" data-info="2925,4388"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/ca74PqOU1wgBACIr/w650/vo-phu.jpg" title="vo-phu" alt="vo-phu" width="640" height="960" data-info="2925,4388"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/ca74PqOU1wgBACIr/w650/vo-phu.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="960"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Người Mẹ Cô Đơn" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247076a247382/nguoi-me-co-don">Người Mẹ Cô Đơn</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Võ Phú" href="/author/post/5634/1/vo-phu">Võ Phú</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả Võ Phú dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ 2004. Võ Phú sinh năm 1978 tại Nha Trang-Việt Nam; định cư tại Virginia-Mỹ, 1994. Tốt nghiệp cử nhân Hóa, Virginia Commonwealth University. Hiện làm việc và học tại Medical College of Virginia. Sau 12 năm bặt tin, tác giả tiếp tục viết lại từ 2016 và nhận giải Danh Dự Viết về nước Mỹ từ 2019. Sau đây, thêm một bài viết mới.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2020-01-09"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_8 pl_row_last"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247380" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Dòng Chảy" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247076a247380/dong-chay" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/xai976aT1wgBAC5U/image1.jpeg" title="image1" alt="image1" width="640" height="480" data-info="640,480"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/xai976aT1wgBAC5U/image1.jpeg" title="image1" alt="image1" width="640" height="480" data-info="640,480"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/xai976aT1wgBAC5U/image1.jpeg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="480"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Dòng Chảy" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247076a247380/dong-chay">Dòng Chảy</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Minh Thúy" href="/author/post/6688/1/minh-thuy">Minh Thúy</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả lần đầu tiết về nước Mỹ từ tháng 11, 2018, với bài “Tình người hoa nở”, tháng 12, “Mùa kỷ niệm” và “Chị em trung học Nữ Thành Nội.” Cô tên thật là Nguyễn thị Minh Thuý sinh năm 1955. Qua Mỹ năm 1985, hiện là cư dân thành phố Hayward thuộc Bắc Cali và còn đi làm.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2020-01-07"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div>

<div class="nw_box_list_brief nw_boxing_padding"><div class="pl_list pl_list_col_1"><div class="pl_row pl_row_1 pl_row_first"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247532" class="pl_content pl_content_first" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Cờ Vàng Trong Đám Loạn" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247397a247532/co-vang-trong-dam-loan" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/Qjm6jp_A2AgBAFci/w650/co-vang-trong-dam-loan.jpg" title="co-vang-trong-dam-loan" alt="co-vang-trong-dam-loan" width="640" height="427" data-info="1429,953"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/Qjm6jp_A2AgBAFci/w650/co-vang-trong-dam-loan.jpg" title="co-vang-trong-dam-loan" alt="co-vang-trong-dam-loan" width="640" height="427" data-info="1429,953"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/Qjm6jp_A2AgBAFci/w650/co-vang-trong-dam-loan.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="427"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cờ Vàng Trong Đám Loạn" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247397a247532/co-vang-trong-dam-loan">Cờ Vàng Trong Đám Loạn</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Lê Xuân Bảng" href="/author/post/6738/1/le-xuan-bang">Lê Xuân Bảng</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Ngày 6 tháng 1, 2021, cả nước Mỹ sững sờ theo dõi một cảnh tượng không thể ngờ: một đám đông mang vũ khí tràn chiếm và đập phá Điện Capitol -- trụ sở của ngành lập pháp Hoa Kỳ, đòi treo cổ Phó Tổng Thống Mike Pence và “trừng trị” các Dân Biểu, Thượng Nghị Sĩ trong khi họ đang làm một nhiệm vụ quan trọng theo hiến pháp là xác nhận kết quả bầu cử Tổng Thống. Hầu hết người dân Hoa Kỳ lo lắng, buồn phiền, tức giận, xấu hổ. Trong khi đó, rất nhiều người Mỹ gốc Việt tị nạn Cộng Sản phải đối mặt với nỗi đau nhân đôi, bởi vì nhiều lá cờ vàng ba sọc đỏ đã xuất hiện trong đám bạo loạn.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2021-01-25"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_2"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247531" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Tản Mạn Mùa Đại Dịch: Tôi Đi Chích Ngừa Covid" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247397a247531/tan-man-mua-dai-dich-toi-di-chich-ngua-covid" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/CSUtN5jA2AgBAEs1/covid-19.jpg" title="covid-19" alt="covid-19" width="640" height="360" data-info="604,340"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/CSUtN5jA2AgBAEs1/covid-19.jpg" title="covid-19" alt="covid-19" width="640" height="360" data-info="604,340"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/CSUtN5jA2AgBAEs1/covid-19.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="360"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tản Mạn Mùa Đại Dịch: Tôi Đi Chích Ngừa Covid" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247397a247531/tan-man-mua-dai-dich-toi-di-chich-ngua-covid">Tản Mạn Mùa Đại Dịch: Tôi Đi Chích Ngừa Covid</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Đào Ngọc Phong" href="/author/post/6737/1/dao-ngoc-phong">Đào Ngọc Phong</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Cô bé tẻo teo mà giết cả triệu người trong một năm; nạn nhân và thân nhân của họ không hề nhìn thấy hình dạng cô thế nào; cô là một hung thủ vô hình vô ảnh, biến hóa lợi hại còn hơn triệu lần sợi lông của Tôn hành giả. Mỗi nạn nhân của cô kéo theo nỗi đau khổ của cả chục thân nhân, bằng hữu.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2021-01-24"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_3"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247530" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Tôi Đã Được Chích COVID-19 Vaccine!" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247397a247530/toi-da-duoc-chich-covid-19-vaccine-" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/q4VO46i-2AgBAOUi/w650/hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my.jpg" title="hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my" alt="hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my" width="640" height="427" data-info="960,640"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/q4VO46i-2AgBAOUi/w650/hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my.jpg" title="hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my" alt="hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my" width="640" height="427" data-info="960,640"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/q4VO46i-2AgBAOUi/w650/hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="427"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tôi Đã Được Chích COVID-19 Vaccine!" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247397a247530/toi-da-duoc-chich-covid-19-vaccine-">Tôi Đã Được Chích COVID-19 Vaccine!</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Phạm Thị Kim Dung" href="/author/post/6642/1/pham-thi-kim-dung">Phạm Thị Kim Dung</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Niềm mơ ước và mong chờ nhất của tất cả người dân đã trở thành sự thật, Hoa Kỳ đã có những loại thuốc chủng ngừa Covid-19 của Pfizer và Moderna. Cả hai loại vaccine này đều chích 2 mũi. Vaccine Pfizer cần nơi có nhiệt độ rất lạnh, -94 độ F, còn vaccine của Moderna có thể giữ trong tủ lạnh. Qua sự giải thích của những vị Bác Sĩ trong Youtube, tôi hiểu rằng, vaccine là một vật thể, được đưa vào cơ thể chúng ta, để kích thích hệ miễn dịch, dạy cho hệ miễn dịch của chúng ta khoẻ hơn.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2021-01-22"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_4"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247529" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Lời Tiên Tri" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247397a247529/loi-tien-tri" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/eeL5Lsy82AgBACg9/w650/hinh-tac-gia-nhu-y.jpg" title="hinh-tac-gia-nhu-y" alt="hinh-tac-gia-nhu-y" width="640" height="1155" data-info="1440,2598"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/eeL5Lsy82AgBACg9/w650/hinh-tac-gia-nhu-y.jpg" title="hinh-tac-gia-nhu-y" alt="hinh-tac-gia-nhu-y" width="640" height="1155" data-info="1440,2598"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/eeL5Lsy82AgBACg9/w650/hinh-tac-gia-nhu-y.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="1155"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Lời Tiên Tri" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247397a247529/loi-tien-tri">Lời Tiên Tri</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Như Ý Crystal H. Vo" href="/author/post/6715/1/nhu-y-crystal-h-vo">Như Ý Crystal H. Vo</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tháng Năm 2018, tại Việt Báo Gallery, có buổi ra mắt sách Anh ngữ "Finding My Voice—A Journey of Hope” của Crystal H. Vo tức Võ Như Ý, từng dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ 2009. Cô sinh năm 1970 ở Đà Nẵng, 15 tuổi vượt biên, định cư tại Mỹ năm 1986 với tên Crystal H. Vo. Kết hôn và thành con dâu một gia đình Mỹ, cô đã dành trọn thì giờ để học sống và viết bằng Anh ngữ.. Sau đây, là bài viết mới.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2021-01-19"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_5"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247528" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Thăm Viếng Houston, Texas" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247397a247528/tham-vieng-houston-texas" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/4IMiYBa52AgBAA5N/w650/hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my.jpg" title="hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my" alt="hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my" width="640" height="480" data-info="660,495"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/4IMiYBa52AgBAA5N/w650/hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my.jpg" title="hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my" alt="hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my" width="640" height="480" data-info="660,495"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/4IMiYBa52AgBAA5N/w650/hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="480"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Thăm Viếng Houston, Texas" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247397a247528/tham-vieng-houston-texas">Thăm Viếng Houston, Texas</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Ngọc Hạnh" href="/author/post/6694/1/ngoc-hanh">Ngọc Hạnh</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Hôm nay trời trong, nắng đẹp, không âm u như mọi hôm. Mùa Thu mát mẻ dịu dàng. Một số lá vàng còn sót trên cành từ từ rơi theo từng cơn gió nhẹ. Đám cúc nhiều màu: vàng, tím trước sân đang nở rộ. Vài con sóc nhanh nhẹn chạy qua lại rồi leo lên cây, con trước con sau như đùa nhau. Sân sau họ hàng nhà nai, ba con lớn hai con nhỏ thong thả, nhơn nhơ ăn cỏ non. Hai con nai nhỏ này thật mau lớn. Tháng trước chúng còn lẽo đẽo theo gần mẹ, nay đi cách khoảng xa xa. Chúng rất dạn, chẳng hề sợ hãi khi thấy bóng người.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2021-01-15"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_6"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247527" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Khoai Lang Tím" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247397a247527/khoai-lang-tim" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/Kr9AvZuz2AgBAA4_/hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my-01.jpg" title="hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my-01" alt="hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my-01" width="640" height="853" data-info="480,640"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/Kr9AvZuz2AgBAA4_/hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my-01.jpg" title="hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my-01" alt="hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my-01" width="640" height="853" data-info="480,640"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/Kr9AvZuz2AgBAA4_/hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my-01.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="853"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Khoai Lang Tím" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247397a247527/khoai-lang-tim">Khoai Lang Tím</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Phi Nguyễn" href="/author/post/6729/1/phi-nguyen">Phi Nguyễn</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Rời xa quê nhà đã rất lâu nhưng tôi vẫn nhớ những củ khoai ngày cũ mà mình ưa thích! Mỗi lần đi vào tiệm thực phẩm hay để ý tìm nhưng tuyệt nhiên không thấy! Cách đây khoảng hơn năm, rất tình cờ tôi nhìn thấy những củ khoai lang tím nằm bên cạnh những loại khoai khác trong một tiệm bán thực phẩm gần nhà! Ôi, xa xôi ngộ cố tri! Vui gì đâu! Mua ngay một mớ mang về, mặc dù họ bán không rẻ, $3.99/1 pound, trong khi các loại khoai khác chỉ $1.49 hoặc $1.99/1pound! Bán mắc như thế nhưng không phải lúc nào chúng cũng hiện diện trên quầy hàng! Hên thì tuần nào cũng có, không hên thì 2, 3 tuần mới có một lần!</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2021-01-08"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_7"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247526" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Lạy Trời Gió Lên" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247397a247526/lay-troi-gio-len" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/C09urOGw2AgBAk87/chu-chin-cali.png" title="chu-chin-cali" alt="chu-chin-cali" width="640" height="300" data-info="390,183"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/C09urOGw2AgBAk87/chu-chin-cali.png" title="chu-chin-cali" alt="chu-chin-cali" width="640" height="300" data-info="390,183"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/C09urOGw2AgBAk87/chu-chin-cali.png"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="300"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Lạy Trời Gió Lên" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247397a247526/lay-troi-gio-len">Lạy Trời Gió Lên</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Chú Chín Cali" href="/author/post/6537/1/chu-chin-cali">Chú Chín Cali</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả là cây viết quen thuộc của chương trình VVNM, được nhận giải “Danh dự” và giải chung kết “Vinh danh tác phẩm”. Ông về hưu và đang định cư tại Orange County.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2021-01-04"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_8 pl_row_last"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247525" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Như Là Mây Bay Qua" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247397a247525/nhu-la-may-bay-qua" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/LB3V4xuu2AgBANRr/hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my.jpg" title="hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my" alt="hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my" width="640" height="433" data-info="502,340"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/LB3V4xuu2AgBANRr/hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my.jpg" title="hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my" alt="hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my" width="640" height="433" data-info="502,340"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/LB3V4xuu2AgBANRr/hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="433"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Như Là Mây Bay Qua" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247397a247525/nhu-la-may-bay-qua">Như Là Mây Bay Qua</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Trần Ngọc Ánh" href="/author/post/6679/1/tran-ngoc-anh">Trần Ngọc Ánh</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tuổi mới lớn và mối tình đầu với nhiều say đắm, hai đứa lén lút trong mỗi lần hẹn hò vì gia đình em khe khắt, ngăn cấm cuộc hôn nhân không môn đăng hộ đối này, loay hoay thế nào thì em có thai trước ngày cưới, Mẹ em giận dữ biết bao nhiêu, nhưng cũng ép lòng cho tổ chức đám cưới, chính xác là bên nhà em đình đám để khỏi tai tiếng với họ hàng, đàng trai không có ai đến vì mặc cảm, tôi nghèo đến độ phải mượn bạn bộ đồ vest cho tươm tất để làm chú rể, không có rước dâu hay quà cáp linh đình, tôi biết em không vui nhưng vì yêu tôi , em chấp nhận mọi thiệt thòi trong ngày thành hôn trọng đại của một thời con gái. Tôi cảm kích tình yêu của em và thấy như mình có tội, cái tội quá nghèo không xứng tầm với em.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2021-01-01"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div>