VVNM 2021
VVNM 2017
VVNM 2018
VVNM 2019
VVNM 2020

Virus không chừa một ai!!! Hàng loạt các nguyên thủ quốc gia, chính khách, vận động viên thể thao, ngôi sao, những nhân vật nổi tiếng … đã bị nhiễm Covid-19. Không thể không kể đến Thủ tướng Anh, phu nhân Thủ tướng Canada, Thái tử Charles, phu nhân Thủ tướng Tây Ban Nha, tài tử Tom Hanks và vợ, vận động viên bóng rổ Rudy Gobert… Vào ngày 2 tháng 10 năm 2020 người dân Hoa Kỳ đã nơm nớp lo sợ khi hay tin Tổng Thống Hoa Kỳ cùng phu nhân và con trai bị dương tính, trong khi chiến dịch tranh cử của ông đang đến hồi khá căng thẳng!!! Nhưng may mắn thay tất cả những người nói trên đều đã phục hồi sau đó

Tác giả lần đầu tiết về nước Mỹ từ tháng 11, 2018, với bài “Tình người hoa nở”, Cô tên thật là Nguyễn thị Minh Thuý sinh năm 1955. Qua Mỹ năm 1985, hiện là cư dân thành phố Hayward thuộc Bắc Cali.

Tác giả từng nhận giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2014, ông tên thật Trần Phương Ngôn, đã sống ở trại tỵ nạn PFAC Phi Luật Tân gần mười một năm, hiện là cư dân Dayton, Ohio. Bài viết mới và hình ảnh lễ Phật Đản năm nay tại Dayton, Ohio.

Nguyệt Mị là bút hiệu lần đầu dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2018. Mười ba năm trước, sau khi kết hôn với một nhạc sĩ Mỹ, cô theo chồng về Sonoma County, vùng đất nổi tiếng với vượu vang của Napa Valley. Hiện nay, gia đình đã dọn về San Diego. Bài trước đây là chuyện về công việc cô đang làm: thông dịch viên chính thức của Tòa Án Liên Bang. Sau đây là bài viết mới.

Ngày bé tôi không bao giờ nghĩ mình sẽ sang một quốc gia khác mưu cầu cuộc sống. Tôi đến trường mặc đồng phục áo dài trắng và tưởng tượng trong tương lai mình sẽ khoác áo dài hồng có gắn hoa kim tuyến bên cạnh chàng trong ngày tân hôn. Những lần quét nhà, nấu cơm, tôi nghĩ sẵn trong đầu sẽ làm món ăn gì dọn lên cho gia đình chồng ngày về làm cô dâu mới (món mướp xào miến, tôi đã chọn sẵn như thế). Ngày nay con số trên dưới triệu người Việt tha hương khắp toàn cầu không khiến ta bâng khuâng tự hỏi: những con chim nhỏ bé phải xa rời tổ ấm này đã đương đầu với phong ba bão tố ra sao trong những năm tháng đầu trên miền đất lạ? Chắc chắn là thấm đẫm mồ hôi nước mắt. Mỗi người sẽ có một câu chuyện đặc biệt không trùng lặp với ai để góp phần vào trang sử ly hương của người Việt trên toàn cầu.

Ngọc Anh là tác giả Viết Về Nước Mỹ ngay từ năm đầu tiên. Sau vụ khủng bố tấn công làm nổ tháp đôi ở New York, cô viết bài "Tiểu Hợp Chủng Quốc" kể chuyện sở làm, một công ty chủ nhân người Ả Rập Hồi Giáo, nhưng hàng trăm nhân viên đủ gốc Á Âu, Do Thái... sống với nhau hoà thuận. Bài viết được trao tặng giải thưởng danh dự năm 2002. Sau đây là bài viết mới nhất của cô.

Tác giả lần đầu tham dự VVNM, ông vượt biên từ 1979 qua Thụy Sĩ, ở 10 năm rồi bay qua Texas sống. Dần dần được vào quốc tịch Mỹ từ 2000, du lịch nhiều tiểu bang Mỹ rồi nảy sinh biến Texas thành nơi định cư. Sau đây là bài viết mới của tác giả.

RV, viết tắt của chữ Recreational Vehicle, là một xe motor home. Nói một cách khác, RV là một căn nhà di động. Trên xe có phòng ngủ, phòng tắm, bếp, bàn ăn, tủ lạnh. Trong mùa dịch mà đi chơi bằng xe RV thì xem ra đỡ nguy hiểm nhất vì không phải chung đụng với ai. Tuy vậy, xe RV cũng có những vấn đề riêng của nó. Thứ nhất là giá mướn xe RV rất mắc (sẽ viết thêm về điều này). Thứ hai là ngoài mướn xe RV, chúng ta phải mướn bãi đậu xe vì những lý do sau đây. Vì xe RV là căn nhà di động, chúng ta cần có bãi đậu để ngủ qua đêm. Nếu muốn tiết kiệm tiền, chúng ta có thể đậu xe qua đêm tại bãi đậu xe của một số tiệm Walmart.
VVNM 2016
VVNM 2012
VVNM 2013
VVNM 2014
VVNM 2015

Tác giả là một Phật tử, pháp danh Tâm Tinh Cần, nhũ danh Quách Thị Lệ Hoa, đã nhận giải đặc biệt Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2011, với loạt bài tự sự của một phụ nữ Việt thời chiến,

Tác giả đã nhận giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ năm thứ XII, 2012. Ông tên thật là Nguyễn Cao Thái, sinh năm 1959 tại Huế, vào Saigon 1968, vượt biển đến Mỹ 1979, hiện định cư tại San Jose, CA.

Tác giả đã nhận giải Tác Phẩm Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2014. Lớn lên tại VN khi cả nước đã thành xã hội chủ nghĩa, ông kể, “Trong khi đợi bảo lãnh diện đoàn tụ gia đình,

Tác giả từng sống ở trại tỵ nạn PFAC của Phi Luật Tân gần mười một năm. Ông tên thật Trần Phương Ngôn, hiện hành nghề Nail tại tiểu bang South Carolina và cũng đang theo học ở trường Trident Technical College.

Tác giả dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ năm 2000, đã nhận các giải thưởng chính từ năm đầu tiên, hiện là một thành viên ban tuyển chọn chung kết.
VVNM 2011
VVNM 2008
VVNM 2009
VVNM 2010

Tác giả tham dự giải thưởng Việt Báo từ năm đầu tiên, đã nhận giải danh dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2002, với bài viết Tiểu Hợp Chủng Quốc.

Ngày tôi quen O Điểm thì O mới học xong lớp 10

Tiếng cánh cửa mở, tôi nhìn ra lòng rộn ràng như bao lần khác khi trông thấy nàng

Tác giả đã góp một số bài viết đặc biệt về chuyện đời tị nạn, và đã nhận giải danh dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2011.

Tác giả lần đầu dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ với một truyện tình của một người cựu tù cải tạo.
VVNM 2007
VVNM 2004
VVNM 2005
VVNM 2006

Tôi được sanh ra ở đất Mỹ này khi Mẹ tôi vừa hai mươi bốn tuổi. Mẹ tôi vừa xong đại học và có việc làm vững chắc.

Tác giả Nguyễn Thi, cư dân San Jose, là một Facilitator cho những buổi học thảo nói về Hệ Thống Học Đường tại California

Với 11 bài viết trong năm, trong đó có tới 4 bài vào "top ten" về số lượng người đọc nhiều nhất trên Vietbao Online, Quân Nguyễn là tác giả đã nhận giải

Xóm nhỏ của Em hồi ở Việt Nam chỉ mỗi độc nhất một ông bác sĩ Ngôn. Nam phụ lão ấu trong vùng ít nhiều gì cũng phải đặt chân đến phòng mạch của ông một lần

Tác giả 37 tuổi, cư dân Midway City, CA, công việc: Civil Engineer, đã góp nhiều bài viết về nước Mỹ đặc biệt, trong số này có "Rằng Xưa Có Gã Làm Nail,"
VVNM 2003
VVNM 2001
VVNM 2002

"Nhà em có nuôi một con chó"… Đúng ra con chó đang có mặt ở nhà tôi là chó của con gái tôi mới mua, loại chó đến từ Bắc Kinh, mặt nhăn nhăn như 'con khỉ" (con khỉ nói giọng Huế của ba tôi) không phải là Bulldog vì thân hình nó không nhăn nhúm như Bulldog.

Tức ơi là tức, nhà gì mà chỗ nào cũng đầy đồ, giữ thì không xài, bỏ thì không được, chán muốn chết. An vừa càu nhàu trong lòng, vừa đi từ góc này đến góc khác trong nhà để tìm mấy món đồ cần dùng. Hai đứa làm đám cưới đã 3 tháng rồi mà đến giờ đồ đạc của An đa số còn nằm trong mấy cái vali và túi xách chất ở góc kẹt trong nhà Jim!

Sáng nay tôi dậy sớm hơn thường lệ, vì hôm qua nghe tin thời tiết cho biết hôm nay có thể có tuyết. Lòng hơi nôn nao muốn tận mắt nhìn thấy, muốn tay mình cầm lấy những bông tuyết trắng, mà ở Việt nam mình tôi chỉ thấy qua hình ảnh, hoặc trên Truyền hình.

Chiếc phi cơ cất cánh chở tôi rời khỏi thành phố Milpitas của San Jose, nơi mà người ta giới thiệu với tôi tên Milpitas đó có nghĩa là Thành phố Ngàn Hoa.

Tôi ra trường, gần một năm nay ôm cái bằng kỹ sư chạy xuôi chạy ngược, gặp ai quen cũng đánh trống " thấy việc làm thì giới thiệu ". Họ ừ, rồi im luôn. Thời buổi kinh tế đi xuống, hãng xưởng đóng cửa hết rồi, bạn bè lâu lâu thì nghe tin "..... mới bị lay off" nghe mà phát rầu.
Thông Báo VVNM

Giải Thưởng Việt Báo Viết Về Nước Mỹ khởi sự từ ngày 30 tháng Tư năm 2000. Giải thưởng được tổ chức hàng năm, với các phần thưởng trị giá đến $35,000, gồm tiền mặt và tặng vật dành cho các giải vào chung kết, bán kết, giải danh dự, và một số giải đặc biệt. Riêng giải chung kết Tác Giả Tác Phẩm trong năm là $10,000;

Họp mặt phát giải thưởng và ra mắt sách Việt Báo Viết Về Nước Mỹ năm thứ XV được tổ chức vào Chủ Nhật 17 Tháng Tám 2014, và 21 tác giả sẽ nhận các giải thưởng.

Tác giả là một nhà giáo hưu trí, cư dân Riverside, đã góp nhiều bài viết đặc biệt cho giải thưởng Việt Báo từ năm đầu tiên,

Tác giả tự sơ lược tiểu sử: Sinh ở Bình Định, lớn lên ở Biên Hoà, học Trung Hoc Ngô Quyền 1965-1972.

Việt Báo Viết Về Nước Mỹ trân trọng giới thiệu bài viết của Ông Đỗ Doãn Quế,
NHẬN TIN QUA EMAIL
Vui lòng nhập địa chỉ email muốn nhận.
XEM NHIỀU

Virus không chừa một ai!!! Hàng loạt các nguyên thủ quốc gia, chính khách, vận động viên thể thao, ngôi sao, những nhân vật nổi tiếng … đã bị nhiễm Covid-19. Không thể không kể đến Thủ tướng Anh, phu nhân Thủ tướng Canada, Thái tử Charles, phu nhân Thủ tướng Tây Ban Nha, tài tử Tom Hanks và vợ, vận động viên bóng rổ Rudy Gobert… Vào ngày 2 tháng 10 năm 2020 người dân Hoa Kỳ đã nơm nớp lo sợ khi hay tin Tổng Thống Hoa Kỳ cùng phu nhân và con trai bị dương tính, trong khi chiến dịch tranh cử của ông đang đến hồi khá căng thẳng!!! Nhưng may mắn thay tất cả những người nói trên đều đã phục hồi sau đó

Tác giả lần đầu tiết về nước Mỹ từ tháng 11, 2018, với bài “Tình người hoa nở”, Cô tên thật là Nguyễn thị Minh Thuý sinh năm 1955. Qua Mỹ năm 1985, hiện là cư dân thành phố Hayward thuộc Bắc Cali.

Tác giả từng nhận giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2014, ông tên thật Trần Phương Ngôn, đã sống ở trại tỵ nạn PFAC Phi Luật Tân gần mười một năm, hiện là cư dân Dayton, Ohio. Bài viết mới và hình ảnh lễ Phật Đản năm nay tại Dayton, Ohio.

Nguyệt Mị là bút hiệu lần đầu dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2018. Mười ba năm trước, sau khi kết hôn với một nhạc sĩ Mỹ, cô theo chồng về Sonoma County, vùng đất nổi tiếng với vượu vang của Napa Valley. Hiện nay, gia đình đã dọn về San Diego. Bài trước đây là chuyện về công việc cô đang làm: thông dịch viên chính thức của Tòa Án Liên Bang. Sau đây là bài viết mới.

Ngày bé tôi không bao giờ nghĩ mình sẽ sang một quốc gia khác mưu cầu cuộc sống. Tôi đến trường mặc đồng phục áo dài trắng và tưởng tượng trong tương lai mình sẽ khoác áo dài hồng có gắn hoa kim tuyến bên cạnh chàng trong ngày tân hôn. Những lần quét nhà, nấu cơm, tôi nghĩ sẵn trong đầu sẽ làm món ăn gì dọn lên cho gia đình chồng ngày về làm cô dâu mới (món mướp xào miến, tôi đã chọn sẵn như thế). Ngày nay con số trên dưới triệu người Việt tha hương khắp toàn cầu không khiến ta bâng khuâng tự hỏi: những con chim nhỏ bé phải xa rời tổ ấm này đã đương đầu với phong ba bão tố ra sao trong những năm tháng đầu trên miền đất lạ? Chắc chắn là thấm đẫm mồ hôi nước mắt. Mỗi người sẽ có một câu chuyện đặc biệt không trùng lặp với ai để góp phần vào trang sử ly hương của người Việt trên toàn cầu.

Ngọc Anh là tác giả Viết Về Nước Mỹ ngay từ năm đầu tiên. Sau vụ khủng bố tấn công làm nổ tháp đôi ở New York, cô viết bài "Tiểu Hợp Chủng Quốc" kể chuyện sở làm, một công ty chủ nhân người Ả Rập Hồi Giáo, nhưng hàng trăm nhân viên đủ gốc Á Âu, Do Thái... sống với nhau hoà thuận. Bài viết được trao tặng giải thưởng danh dự năm 2002. Sau đây là bài viết mới nhất của cô.

Tác giả lần đầu tham dự VVNM, ông vượt biên từ 1979 qua Thụy Sĩ, ở 10 năm rồi bay qua Texas sống. Dần dần được vào quốc tịch Mỹ từ 2000, du lịch nhiều tiểu bang Mỹ rồi nảy sinh biến Texas thành nơi định cư. Sau đây là bài viết mới của tác giả.

RV, viết tắt của chữ Recreational Vehicle, là một xe motor home. Nói một cách khác, RV là một căn nhà di động. Trên xe có phòng ngủ, phòng tắm, bếp, bàn ăn, tủ lạnh. Trong mùa dịch mà đi chơi bằng xe RV thì xem ra đỡ nguy hiểm nhất vì không phải chung đụng với ai. Tuy vậy, xe RV cũng có những vấn đề riêng của nó. Thứ nhất là giá mướn xe RV rất mắc (sẽ viết thêm về điều này). Thứ hai là ngoài mướn xe RV, chúng ta phải mướn bãi đậu xe vì những lý do sau đây. Vì xe RV là căn nhà di động, chúng ta cần có bãi đậu để ngủ qua đêm. Nếu muốn tiết kiệm tiền, chúng ta có thể đậu xe qua đêm tại bãi đậu xe của một số tiệm Walmart.

Mở mắt liếc nhìn đồng hồ báo thức, Matt thấy chưa đến bốn giờ sáng nhưng vẫn phải uể oải ngồi dậy, nó nghĩ có nằm ráng thêm mươi phút nữa cũng chẳng tới đâu, nhiều khi lại ngủ quên, thôi thì dậy quách cho xong, dẫu có vào hãng sớm một tí cũng chả sao. Sau khi vệ sinh chừng mười lăm phút, Matt vớ lấy túi đựng thức ăn trưa và hai lát bánh mì vuông đi ra xe.

Gia đình đông con gái. Ông ngoại tôi làm nghề chẩn bệnh, bốc thuốc, là người giỏi Hán Nôm, ông viết chữ Nho rất đẹp nên lúc xưa nhiều người hay đến nhờ ông viết những câu đối để đi đám Tân gia, chúc mừng này nọ hoặc viết liễn cho đám tang. Bà ngoại sinh cho ông tôi cả đàn con gái, chỉ có một cậu nhưng cũng qua đời khi còn rất nhỏ. Mấy chị em gái của Má ai cũng trắng trẻo, đẹp gái. Má tôi xinh xắn, mặt tròn, môi chẻ giống ông ngoại y tạc, lại là người thông minh lanh lẹ, ham học chữ. Ở cái làng quê Quảng Nam xa xôi gần miền núi, hình như con gái trong làng đồng lứa chỉ có Má là chịu ôm tập đến trường học cho đến...hết lớp, thời đó chắc là xong bậc tiểu học. Đến lúc ông ngoại gả Dì Hai cho con trai một gia đình nhà buôn ở Hội An thì Má theo dì Hai học làm bánh trái, nấu ăn, thêu thùa may vá. Năm tròn mười tám tuổi, ông bà ngoại gả Má cho con trai út một địa chủ trong làng. Chưa biết mặt, chỉ biết mọi người hay gọi người đó là Cậu Mười. Dẫu không muốn, cũng không thể từ chối vì tục lệ ngà
Tổng số lượt xem bài
98,697,099