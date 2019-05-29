Chết Đi, Sống Lại!

Tác giả là cư dân Minnesota, đã nhận giải vinh danh tác giả Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2008. Với những bài viết thuộc nhiều thể loại đề tài, cô là một tác giả rất được bạn đọc yêu mến. Sau đây là bài viết mới nhất của cô.
Caption: Thanh Mai gia dinh Tác giả (góc phải) và gia đình.
***
Bảo là em trai kế của tôi. Bảo rời Việt Nam từ năm 20 tuổi, có người yêu nhưng sau đó chia tay và sống cô độc với ... 1 con cá cảnh lòng tong nhỏ xíu. Bảo không thích du lịch và sinh hoạt ngoài trời, đi làm về chỉ ru rú trong phòng uống bia, ngắm con cá nhỏ bơi qua bơi lại trong cái hồ kính to tướng qua làn khói thuốc!
Sống như vậy sao không chán? Bảo cũng thấy bế tắc nên sau khi để dành được một ít tiền dã quyết định bỏ việc về lại Việt Nam sinh sống đổi không khí, nhân tiện ở chung và săn sóc cha già.
Nhưng sống với cha một thời gian Bảo cảm thấy mất tự do nên nhờ bạn bè đứng tên mua một căn phòng nhỏ trên cư xá, dọn ra ở riêng, ăn tiêu dè xẻn hy vọng đến năm 62 tuổi lãnh tiền hưu non sống tiếp.
Cơ duyên đưa đẩy Bảo quen với một cô gái trẻ tên Bình hiền lành và chịu thương chịu khó. Bình cũng giống tính Bảo chỉ thích ru rú trong nhà nấu ăn, dọn dẹp nhà cửa và chăm sóc chó. Bình săn sóc Bảo tận tình và hai người sống rất hạnh phúc với nhau cho đến nay cũng được 7 năm. Bình muốn có con nhưng Bảo từ chối vì nghĩ mình đã lớn tuổi sợ cảnh cha già con mọn. Bảo cũng không làm hôn thú với Bình vì...làm biếng.
Bảo thường hay bị đau nhức chân vì bịnh gout nhưng chẳng bao giờ đi khám bịnh, ai bày thuốc nào hay thì cứ mua uống. Đau thì uống thuốc, hết đau thì uống bia! Nhưng bịnh gout ngày càng nặng, năm ngoái qua Mỹ chơi 3 tháng mà bị đau chân sưng khớp cũng hơn 2 tháng nên về lại Việt Nam Bảo quyết định đi khám bệnh. Nào ngờ đúng với câu “Bói ra ma quét nhà ra rác”, họ nói ngoài bịnh gout Bảo còn bị bịnh viêm gan siêu vi C, nếu không chữa để lâu sẽ biến chứng qua sơ gan và ung thư.
Sau 3 tháng uống thuốc trị bệnh gan kết quả thử máu cho thấy lành bệnh viêm gan siêu vi C nhưng bác sĩ đề nghị uống thêm 3 tháng cho chắc cú! Vì loại thuốc này hành người bệnh mất sức đề kháng và cơ thể rất mệt mỏi nên Bảo xin bác sĩ cho đi xét nghiệm lại tất cả trước khi quyết định uống thêm thuốc. Kết quả xét nghiệm chụp MRI là bản án tử hình cho thấy Bảo đang bị ung thư gan thời kỳ cuối, chỉ còn sống thêm vài tháng nữa! Tại sao bác sĩ không phát hiện ra bịnh ung thư gan ngay từ đầu trước khi mất thời gian chữa trị bệnh viêm gan siêu vi C?
Không tin với nền y học của Việt Nam nên Bảo quay về Mỹ xin bảo hiểm y tế tiểu bang chữa bệnh và không ngờ Minnesota rất tốt đã cấp cho Bảo chẳng những bảo hiểm y tế mà còn cho cả tiền trợ cấp cho người lợi tức thấp. Chẳng bù nước Việt Nam thiên đường xã hội chủ nghĩa kiếm đủ mọi cách đè cả người nghèo bán trà đá đóng thuế lợi tức vì cho rằng ngành bán trà đá có lợi nhuận cao nhất thế giới lời từ 5000% cho đến 7000%. Phục thật!
Sau nhiều lần khám, thử máu và chụp MRI tại Mỹ, Bảo cũng bị định bệnh ung thư gan thời kỳ cuối. Bác sĩ chuyên môn về ung thư gan cho xem hình chụp cắt lá gan đã bị ung thư đến 3/4 và cả ống gan chính cũng bị ung thư. Tình trạng này không thể hoá trị vì sẽ chết ngay và nếu mổ cắt gan cũng bị ung thư trở lại. Để kéo dài sự sống sẽ cho Bảo uống thuốc nhưng thuốc này chỉ ngăn chận và làm chậm sự phát triển của tế bào ung thư chứ không giết được chúng. Và giá thuốc rất cao phải chờ bảo hiểm có cho phép hay không. Bác sĩ còn nói ông rất ngạc nhiên khi Bảo vẫn còn ăn uống bình thường.
Tôi hỏi bác sĩ:
- Bác sĩ nói là thuốc chỉ giúp kéo dài sự sống vậy có thể cho biết sống được thêm bao lâu không.
- Tuỳ tạng người thôi tôi không biết được.
Tôi trình bày:
- Vì em tôi còn bạn gái đã chung sống với nhau hơn 7 năm đang ở bên Việt Nam. Kỳ này em tôi bị bịnh nặng không biết sống chết ngày nào, xin bác sĩ viết cho tôi một lá thơ nói về bịnh tình của em tôi và thời gian sống còn lại để tôi mời cô ấy qua đây sống chung và săn sóc em tôi trong thời gian cuối của cuộc đời.
Ông bác sĩ nói:
- Tôi sẽ viết là ông Bảo chỉ còn sống 3 tháng nữa!
Ông ấy đã viết một lá thơ vài dòng ngắn gọn rất hay khi thêm: “Hãy làm những gì có thể được cho bệnh nhân trong giai đoạn cuối ngắn ngủi này”.
Chúng tôi viết một lá thơ kèm theo để xin Bình qua Mỹ theo diện du lịch với những lý do trên và cũng để đem tro cốt của Bảo về quê hương sau khi mất, hy vọng hai lá thư sẽ khơi động được lòng nhân đạo của người phỏng vấn. Nhưng kết quả không như ý muốn Bình bị từ chối vì họ nghĩ là khi qua được Mỹ Bình sẽ không trở về quê hương. Hai người mỗi ngày tiếp tục chỉ có thể nhìn nhau và nói chuyện qua FaceTime của IPhone thấy thương hết sức.
Hai ngày sau bảo hiểm chấp nhận loại thuốc bác sĩ đề nghị này và gởi về cho Bảo. Chúng tôi thấy giá tiền ghi trên hộp thuốc mà hết hồn vì đến 18 ngàn đô la một hộp. Mới thấy nước Mỹ quá tốt với người nghèo. Còn đi khám bệnh cũng không phải trả tiền nữa chứ.
Loại thuốc này mỗi ngày chia ra uống hai viên trước khi ăn 1 tiếng hoặc sau khi ăn 2 tiếng. Khi lấy thuốc uống nên dùng bao tay hoặc phải rửa tay thật kỹ sau khi lấy thuốc. Còn nếu nhờ ai lấy giùm phải yêu cầu họ mang bao tay. Có phải trong thuốc có chất phóng xạ hay sao mà kỹ vậy không biết? Thuốc sẽ gây nên một số phản ứng phụ nhưng Bảo không bị gì cả.
Nghe nhiều người bày vẽ Bảo ăn uống rất kỹ - không ăn đường, không ăn thịt đỏ nhất là thịt bò, thịt heo. Mỗi ngày xay trái cây uống như củ dền đỏ, táo đỏ và cà rốt, lá alovera. Ăn nhiều Broccoli, rau quả và uống nước chanh nóng, lá đu đủ và lá xả. Nói chung khi đã đến nước này thì ai bày gì theo nấy. Chỉ có ăn toàn gạo lức muối mè thì Bảo không ăn nổi sau 1 ngày nói là ăn kiểu này chết sớm hơn vì đói.
Có lẽ vì thuốc bác sĩ cho và cả những vị thuốc nam này không tác dụng với Bảo nên sau khi uống gần được một tháng, Bảo đi thử máu và chụp lại MRI thấy tế bào ung thư trong gan giảm bớt chút xíu nhưng nó lại lan vài đốm ra xương. Bác sĩ quyết định ngưng loại thuốc mắc tiền này và dùng phương pháp khác là truyền thuốc Idova thẳng vào trong mạch máu mỗi tháng 1 lần.
Loại thuốc này hành hạ Bảo vật vờ khổ sở gần tháng trời như không ngủ được, không muốn ăn, rụng tóc, đau nhức. Bảo cố gắng ăn chút ít cho có sức nhưng ăn vào là bị sình bụng không tiêu, ngay cả uống nước cũng bị. Không biết do tác dụng thuốc hành hay gan đã đến lúc phát bệnh thêm. Lá gan của Bảo dạo này bị sưng và cứng thêm nên Bảo thường xuyên bị đau rêm rêm từ bụng cho đến vai.
Vì thuốc Idova chỉ truyền mỗi tháng một lần nên Bảo quyết định sau khi vào thuốc lần thứ hai sẽ bay về Việt Nam thăm Bình 3 tuần rồi qua lại Mỹ để chữa tiếp. Vé máy bay mua được chỉ cần bay 13 giờ về sân bay Seoul chờ thêm 3 giờ là bay về Cam Ranh. Không ai cản được lòng nhung nhớ người yêu của Bảo cả. Bảo nói rằng chỉ cần lên máy bay Bảo sẽ ăn rồi uống thuốc ngủ ngủ một lèo tới phi trường Seoul là xong. Bay về Việt Nam chỉ thêm có 5 giờ bay dễ ợt. Chúng tôi ai cũng bận bịu không đi theo Bảo về Việt Nam được. Lo lắm mà bó tay và bị thuyết phục bởi lòng tự tin của Bảo.
Lần vào thuốc thứ hai Bảo từ chối không chịu truyền vì thuốc hành quá và kết quả vừa thử máu cho thấy các chỉ số về ung thư tăng rất cao.
Trông Bảo tươi tỉnh hẳn ra chắc vì thuốc hết tác dụng và nỗi vui sắp gặp lại Bình. Bảo ăn và ngủ trở lại như bình thường. Hì hục đóng 2 thùng hành lý rất to mỗi thùng nặng đến 22 kg. Vì Bình thích ăn cá smelt nên một thùng toàn là cá smelt đông lạnh ông xã tôi mới đi vớt ở Ngũ Đại hồ về, tha hồ chiên và kho ăn quanh năm.
Tôi rất sợ cảnh chia tay nên hôm Bảo đi tôi vẫn đi làm. Nhưng sáng đó trước khi rời khỏi nhà tôi vào phòng Bảo chào từ giã. Thấy thằng em ốm nhom ốm nhách nằm đó mà thương quá! Có thể đây là lần cuối gặp em mình. Bảo về Việt Nam kỳ này không biết sống thêm bao lâu. Được làm chị em cùng trong bụng mẹ sinh ra phải là có duyên với nhau lắm. Ở chung nhau dưới một mái nhà từ nhỏ đến lớn biết bao là kỷ niệm cho đến khi trưởng thành thì như chim rời tổ mỗi người một cuộc sống, và mỗi người một phương trời cách biệt. Tính ra Bảo và tôi sống gần nhau chỉ có 20 năm, sau đó ít có cơ hội gặp nhau. Chỉ có năm ngoái Bảo qua Mỹ chơi 3 tháng và 4 tháng gần đây nhất Bảo qua ở chữa bệnh mới có cơ hội lại sống chung một mái nhà thôi. Nhưng tôi bận rộn chuyện đi làm và gia đình nên cũng không chăm sóc và nói chuyện với em mình nhiều. Bảo phần lớn nói chuyện với Bình qua Phone thôi.
Ông xã tôi rất tốt, đối xử với Bảo thân tình như em ruột, chịu khó chở Bảo đi bệnh viện, đi lên sở xã hội. Và một người cháu tên Cường kêu Bảo là Bác đón Bảo về những khi ông xã tôi bận đi làm. Cường là quân nhân bị giải ngũ vì nhiễm phóng xạ hư thận phải đi lọc máu mỗi tuần 3 lần, chúng tôi thường trêu là người bệnh chở người ốm. Còn một người chị dâu họ biết Bảo ăn kiêng thịt thà nên thường tiếp tế đồ chay...Ai cũng thương và lo cho Bảo.
Theo lộ trình thì máy bay Bảo sẽ rời Minnesota chiều 22 tháng năm và sau 13 tiếng bay sẽ đến phi trường Seoul lúc 3 giờ sáng Minnesota. Chờ hoài cũng không thấy Bảo nhắn tin cho đến cỡ 8:30 sáng tôi thấy Bảo gọi qua Viber, giọng nói yếu ớt không còn sinh khí:
- Em bị đau ở Seoul họ đưa vô bệnh viện cấp cứu và không cho lên máy bay về Việt Nam.
Tôi hoảng hốt hỏi ngay:
- Cho chị tên nhà thương và số điện thoại.
- Em đau lưng quá. Chị Thanh chờ một chút.
Tôi nghe Bảo hỏi người ta và có người đánh tên bệnh viện vào cho tôi. Bảo tiếp tục rên:
- Em đau lưng quá. Mệt quá.
- Chị không thể bay qua Korea ngay được. Chị sẽ gọi Bé ngay.
Bé là em gái kế của Bảo đang về Việt Nam chơi. May quá Bé bắt Phone và khi nghe tôi nói tình hình của Bảo em quyết định ngay:
- Bé sẽ mua vé bay qua Korea ngay. Chị Thanh cho Bé tên bệnh viện của anh Bảo đi.
Tác giả là cư dân Minnesota, đã nhận giải vinh danh tác giả Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2008. Với những bài viết thuộc nhiều thể loại đề tài, cô là một tác giả rất được bạn đọc yêu mến. Sau đây là bài viết mới nhất của cô.
Ngày 14 Tháng Sáu sắp tới sẽ là Father’s Day 2019, mời đọc bài viết của tác giả Phước An Thy. Ông qua Mỹ trong một gia đình H.O. từ tháng Sáu năm 1994, vừa làm vừa học và tốt nghiệp kỹ sư điện tử. Là cư dân Garden Grove, California, lần đầu dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ 2018, ông đã nhận giải đặc biệt về Huế Tết Mậu Thân với bài viết về một gia đình bên cầu Bạch Hổ Huế, có người cha bị cộng sản chôn sống.
Tác giả lần đầu dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2919. Ông cho biết có cha học tập cải tạo chết trong trại Vĩnh Phú năm 1979. Qua Mỹ năm 1998, ông hiện là một kỹ sư, làm việc tại Kia-Tencor San Jose, California. Bài viết thứ hai của ông có lời ghi “Viết cho sinh nhật đầu tiên của cháu ngoại. Tựa đề được đặt lại theo nội dung: “bật mí” là âm nói lái của “bí mật.”
Tác giả đã nhận giải bán kết - thường được gọi đùa là giải á hậu 2001. Sách đã xuất bản: Chuyện Miền Thôn Dã. Từ nhiều năm qua, ông là một huynh trưởng Viết Về Nước Mỹ và là thành viên ban tuyển chọn chung kết của giải thưởng nhưng vẫn tiếp tục vui vẻ góp bài mới.
Chào mừng tác giả lần đầu dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2019. Bà cho biết tên thật Jeanne Bùi, sinh năm 1945. Từ trước 1975, dạy học ở Saigon. Sang Pháp từ 1982, đi học lại rồi làm việc cho Mairie de Paris (Tòa Thị Chính), hiện đã nghỉ hưu. Sau 2 bài đầu không thể phổ biến vì quá dài, cám ơn tác giả kiên nhẫn góp thêm bài thứ ba sống động và duyên dáng. Mong bà tiếp tục viết. Bài đăng 2 kỳ. Tiếp theo và hết
Chào mừng tác giả lần đầu dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2019. Bà cho biết tên thật Jeanne Bùi, sinh năm 1945. Từ trước 1975, dạy học ở Saigon. Sang Pháp từ 1982, đi học lại rồi làm việc cho Mairie de Paris (Tòa Thị Chính), hiện đã nghỉ hưu. Sau 2 bài đầu không thể phổ biến vì quá dài, cám ơn tác giả kiên nhẫn góp thêm bài thứ ba sống động và duyên dáng. Mong bà tiếp tục viết.
Tác giả lần đầu dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ năm thứ 20. Bà tên thật Trần Ngọc Ánh sinh 1955, sau khi đi tù gần 11 năm về tội chống Cộng Sản từ đầu 1979 đến cuối 1989, đã tốt nghiệp Đại học năm 1995 ngành Quản trị kinh doanh tại VN. Sang Mỹ định cư theo diện kết hôn năm 2007, hiện đang sống tại thành phố Victorville, miền Nam California. Nghề nghiệp nội trợ. Sau đây, thêm bài viết mới của bà.
Tác giả tham dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ năm 2004. Võ Phú là tên thật. Sinh năm 1978; sinh quán Nha Trang-Việt Nam; định cư, tại Virginia-Mỹ, 1994. Tốt nghiệp cử nhân Hóa, Virginia Commonwealth Uni-versity. Hiện đang làm việc và học tại Medical College of Virginia. Sau 12 năm bặt tin, tác giả lại tiếp tục Viết về nước Mỹ từ 2016, với sức viết mạnh mẽ và thứ tự hơn. Sau đây, thêm một bài viết mới.
Tác giả định cư tại Pháp nhưng thường lui tới với nước Mỹ, tham gia Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ tháng Ba 2010. Họp mặt giải thưởng năm 2011, bà đã bay từ Paris sang California để nhận giải Vinh Danh Tác Giả -thường được gọi đùa là giải Á Hậu. Bài mới của Đoàn Thị viết nhân Ngày Lễ Mẹ 2019.
<div class="nw_box_list_brief nw_boxing_padding"><div class="pl_list pl_list_col_2"><div class="pl_row pl_row_1 pl_row_first"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247074" class="pl_content pl_content_first" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Phòng BREAK" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246787a247074/phong-break">Phòng BREAK</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">01/01/2019</span><span class="pl_time">09:41:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 6140)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Bích Thủy" href="/author/post/6306/1/nguyen-bich-thuy">Nguyễn Bích Thủy</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Mừng năm mới 2019, mời gặp lại một tác giả thân quen. Tác giả đã nhận giải Đặc Biệt Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2014. Cô sinh năm 1962, tốt nghiệp Đại Học Mỹ Thuật năm 1988 khoa Đồ Họa tại Việt Nam, từng làm công việc thiết kế sáng tạo trong ngành quảng cáo. Cô đến Mỹ tháng 4 năm 2000, hiện là cư dân Waxahachie, Texas, trong một thành phố ít người Việt cư trú. Sau đây là bài viết mới của tác giả.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Phòng BREAK" href="/p246787a247074/phong-break"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2019-01-01"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247073" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Dựng Nghiệp" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246787a247073/dung-nghiep">Dựng Nghiệp</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">31/12/2018</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 5677)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Hồ Nguyễn" href="/author/post/1558/1/ho-nguyen">Hồ Nguyễn</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả đã dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ hơn 10 năm trước và mới nhận giải Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2018. Bài đầu tiên của ông là "Kinh 5 Dị Nhân" kể về vùng quê, nơi có hơn 1000 người -phân nửa dân làng- vượt biên mà tới hơn 400 người tử vong- Hiện ông đang là cư dân Orlando, Florida, vùng đất rất quen với bão lụt. Loạt bài gần đây của ông là chuyện khởi nghiệp trên đất Mỹ. Bài mới, bắt đầu phần “dựng nghiệp”.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Dựng Nghiệp" href="/p246787a247073/dung-nghiep"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2018-12-31"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_2"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247072" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Thú Cưng" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246787a247072/thu-cung">Thú Cưng</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">29/12/2018</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 6059)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Đoàn Thị" href="/author/post/1040/1/doan-thi">Đoàn Thị</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả định cư tại Pháp nhưng thường lui tới với nước Mỹ, tham gia Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ tháng Ba 2010. Họp mặt giải thưởng năm 2011, bà đã bay từ Paris sang California để nhận giải Vinh Danh Tác Giả -thường được gọi đùa là giải Á Hậu. Năm Mậu Tuất sắp hết, mời đọc bài viết với nhiều nụ cười, tiễn chân chó cưng.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Thú Cưng" href="/p246787a247072/thu-cung"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2018-12-29"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247071" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Chuyện Ở Viện Dưỡng Lão The Virginian" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246787a247071/chuyen-o-vien-duong-lao-the-virginian">Chuyện Ở Viện Dưỡng Lão The Virginian</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">28/12/2018</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 5779)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Võ Phú" href="/author/post/5634/1/vo-phu">Võ Phú</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả tham dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ năm 2004. Võ Phú là tên thật. Sinh năm 1978; sinh quán Nha Trang-Việt Nam; định cư, tại Virginia-Mỹ, 1994. Tốt nghiệp cử nhân Hóa, Virginia Commonwealth Uni-versity. Hiện đang làm việc và học tại Medical College of Virginia. Sau 12 năm bặt tin, tác giả lại tiếp tục Viết về nước Mỹ từ 2016, với sức viết mạnh mẽ và thứ tự hơn. Sau đây, thêm một bài viết mới.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Chuyện Ở Viện Dưỡng Lão The Virginian" href="/p246787a247071/chuyen-o-vien-duong-lao-the-virginian"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2018-12-28"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_3"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247070" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Bến Đục, Bến Trong" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246787a247070/ben-duc-ben-trong">Bến Đục, Bến Trong</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">26/12/2018</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 5855)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Tố Nguyễn" href="/author/post/6666/1/to-nguyen">Tố Nguyễn</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Với bài viết đầu tiên từ tháng Sáu 2017, tác giả đã nhận giải Đặc Biệt Viết Về Nước Mỹ năm thứ XIX. Thư kèm bài, cô cho biết đang làm tax accountant ở Los Angeles, thường xuyên theo dõi và xúc động khi đọc những câu chuyện đời của người Việt trên xứ Mỹ. Bước sang năm thứ 20 của giải thưởng, tác giả đang tiếp tục cho thấy sức viết ngày càng mạnh mẽ hơn. Sau đây, thêm một bài viết mới.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Bến Đục, Bến Trong" href="/p246787a247070/ben-duc-ben-trong"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2018-12-26"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247069" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="43 Năm, Nhớ Giáng Sinh 1975 Ở Reno" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246787a247069/43-nam-nho-giang-sinh-1975-o-reno">43 Năm, Nhớ Giáng Sinh 1975 Ở Reno</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">24/12/2018</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 4576)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="43 Năm, Nhớ Giáng Sinh 1975 Ở Reno" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p246787a247069/43-nam-nho-giang-sinh-1975-o-reno" style="width:120px;height:75px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/Sd1FL2lp1ggBAPhI/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-01.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-01" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-01" width="120" height="100" data-info="778,646"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/Sd1FL2lp1ggBAPhI/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-01.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-01" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-01" width="120" height="100" data-info="778,646"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/Sd1FL2lp1ggBAPhI/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-01.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="100"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Trương Ngọc Anh" href="/author/post/4966/1/truong-ngoc-anh">Trương Ngọc Anh</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả đã nhận giải bán kết Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2002 với bài "Tiểu Hợp Chủng Quốc" kể về nơi cô làm việc, khi khủng bố tấn công nước Mỹ ngày 9 tháng 11 năm 2001. Viết về nước Mỹ sang năm thứ 15, cô nhận thêm giải danh dự với tự truyện về bệnh lãng tai bẩm sinh. Bài viết mới là tự truyện về mùa Giáng Sinh 1975.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="43 Năm, Nhớ Giáng Sinh 1975 Ở Reno" href="/p246787a247069/43-nam-nho-giang-sinh-1975-o-reno"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2018-12-24"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_4"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247068" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cuối Năm-Giáng Sinh: Như Mới Hôm Qua" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246787a247068/cuoi-nam-giang-sinh-nhu-moi-hom-qua">Cuối Năm-Giáng Sinh: Như Mới Hôm Qua</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">23/12/2018</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 3473)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Captovan" href="/author/post/6591/1/captovan">Captovan</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả tên thật Tô Văn Cấp, sinh năm 1941, khoá 19 Võ Bị, 50 năm lính với Chiến Thương Bội Tinh. Mậu Thân 1968, ông là một Đại Đội Trưởng Thuỷ Quân Lục Chiến tại trận địa Phú Lâm, Chợ Lớn. Tháng Tư 1975, ở với đồng đội ven đô cho tới giờ phút cuối, sau đó là 10 năm tù công sản. Định cư tại Hoa Kỳ theo diện HO1, dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ năm đầu, với nhiều bài viết giá trị, ông đã nhận giải á khôi năm 2014.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cuối Năm-Giáng Sinh: Như Mới Hôm Qua" href="/p246787a247068/cuoi-nam-giang-sinh-nhu-moi-hom-qua"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2018-12-23"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247067" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Trồng Chuối Lửng Lơ" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246787a247067/trong-chuoi-lung-lo">Trồng Chuối Lửng Lơ</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">22/12/2018</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 4285)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Trồng Chuối Lửng Lơ" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p246787a247067/trong-chuoi-lung-lo" style="width:120px;height:75px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/rOjz2-1n1ggBABQ3/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-01.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-01" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-01" width="120" height="178" data-info="384,571"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/rOjz2-1n1ggBABQ3/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-01.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-01" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-01" width="120" height="178" data-info="384,571"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/rOjz2-1n1ggBABQ3/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-01.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="178"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Sao Nam Trần Ngọc Bình" href="/author/post/4179/1/sao-nam-tran-ngoc-binh">Sao Nam Trần Ngọc Bình</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả từng nhận giải Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2015. Ông là cựu sĩ quan VNCH, giảng viên trường Sinh ngữ quân đội, cựu tù cải tạo. Ông cũng là tác giả sách "Hành Trình về Phương Đông" do "Xây Dựng" xuất bản năm 2010. Mới nhất, là cuốn "Within & Beyond" do tác giả viết bằng Anh ngữ và tự xuất bản. Sau đây, bài viết mới.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Trồng Chuối Lửng Lơ" href="/p246787a247067/trong-chuoi-lung-lo"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2018-12-22"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_5 pl_row_last"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247066" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Một Điều Ước & Mùa Giáng Sinh" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246787a247066/mot-dieu-uoc-mua-giang-sinh">Một Điều Ước & Mùa Giáng Sinh</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">21/12/2018</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 4138)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Một Điều Ước & Mùa Giáng Sinh" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p246787a247066/mot-dieu-uoc-mua-giang-sinh" style="width:120px;height:75px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/cPxUQ_pm1ggBANZ1/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-01.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-01" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-01" width="120" height="145" data-info="261,316"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/cPxUQ_pm1ggBANZ1/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-01.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-01" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-01" width="120" height="145" data-info="261,316"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/cPxUQ_pm1ggBANZ1/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-01.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="145"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Lê Nguyễn Hằng" href="/author/post/6161/1/le-nguyen-hang">Lê Nguyễn Hằng</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả là một cây bút nữ, cư dân San Jose, đã nhận giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2014. Sang năm thứ 18 của giải thưởng, Lê Nguyễn Hằng nhận thêm giải Vinh Danh Tác Giả, với bài viết về “Ba Thế Hệ Tuổi Dậu” và bài “Từ Độ Mang Ơn”. Bài mới, tác giả viết cho mùa Giáng Sinh.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Một Điều Ước & Mùa Giáng Sinh" href="/p246787a247066/mot-dieu-uoc-mua-giang-sinh"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2018-12-21"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247065" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Mùa Kỷ Niệm" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246787a247065/mua-ky-niem">Mùa Kỷ Niệm</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">20/12/2018</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 3471)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Minh Thúy" href="/author/post/6688/1/minh-thuy">Minh Thúy</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả lần đầu dự VVNM từ tháng 11 và đây là bài viết thứ hai của bà. Sinh năm 1955, qua Mỹ năm 1985, tên thật là Nguyễn thị Minh Thuý, người của sông Hương núi Ngự. Hiên nay còn làm việc và đang cư ngụ tại thành phố Hayward thuộc miền Bắc Cali. Xin lưu ý: Bút hiệu Minh Thúy có thể lầm với tác giả đã dự VVNM từ 2005: Minh Thùy (dấu huyền). Mong tác giả tiếp tục viết.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Mùa Kỷ Niệm" href="/p246787a247065/mua-ky-niem"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2018-12-20"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div>
<div class="nw_box_list_brief nw_boxing_padding"><div class="pl_list pl_list_col_2"><div class="pl_row pl_row_1 pl_row_first"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="246762" class="pl_content pl_content_first" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cháu Nội" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246459a246762/chau-noi">Cháu Nội</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">31/12/2017</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 4880)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Sao Nam Trần Ngọc Bình" href="/author/post/4179/1/sao-nam-tran-ngoc-binh">Sao Nam Trần Ngọc Bình</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả từng nhận giải Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2015. Ông là cựu sĩ quan VNCH, giảng viên trường Sinh ngữ quân đội, cựu tù cải tạo. Ông cũng là tác giả sách "Hành Trình về Phương Đông" do "Xây Dựng" xuất bản năm 2010. Mới nhất, là cuốn "Within & Beyond" do tác giả viết bằng Anh ngữ và tự xuất bản. Sau đây, thêm một bài viết mới.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cháu Nội" href="/p246459a246762/chau-noi"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2017-12-31"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="246761" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Người Đóng Hụi Chết Khả Kính" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246459a246761/nguoi-dong-hui-chet-kha-kinh">Người Đóng Hụi Chết Khả Kính</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">30/12/2017</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 5596)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Phan" href="/author/post/3956/1/phan">Phan</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả là nhà báo quen biết trong nhóm chủ biên một số tuần báo, tạp chí tại Dallas. Ông đã nhận giải Vinh Danh VVNM 2016, đồng thời, cũng là tác giả Viết Về Nước Mỹ đầu tiên có nhiều bài đạt số lượng trên dưới một triệu người đọc. Bài mới là truyện kể cuối năm dễ làm mềm lòng người.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Người Đóng Hụi Chết Khả Kính" href="/p246459a246761/nguoi-dong-hui-chet-kha-kinh"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2017-12-30"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_2"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="246760" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Mấy Độ Duyên Lành" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246459a246760/may-do-duyen-lanh">Mấy Độ Duyên Lành</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">29/12/2017</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 5148)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Mấy Độ Duyên Lành" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p246459a246760/may-do-duyen-lanh" style="width:120px;height:75px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/8Eh6KoJO1QgBAIgC/w150/1-tu-tho.jpg" title="1-tu-tho" alt="1-tu-tho" width="120" height="160" data-info="340,454"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/8Eh6KoJO1QgBAIgC/w150/1-tu-tho.jpg" title="1-tu-tho" alt="1-tu-tho" width="120" height="160" data-info="340,454"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/8Eh6KoJO1QgBAIgC/w150/1-tu-tho.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="160"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Huyên Lam" href="/author/post/6652/1/huyen-lam">Huyên Lam</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả lần đầu đến với Việt Báo Viết Về Nước Mỹ, bài và hình ảnh do thân hữu chuyển đến bằng eMail. Mong Huyen Lam sẽ bổ túc địa chỉ liên lạc và tiếp tục viết thêm.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Mấy Độ Duyên Lành" href="/p246459a246760/may-do-duyen-lanh"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2017-12-29"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="246759" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Quốc Ngữ, Chữ Nước Ta..." class="pl_atitle" href="/p246459a246759/quoc-ngu-chu-nuoc-ta-">Quốc Ngữ, Chữ Nước Ta...</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">28/12/2017</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 4817)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Chu Tất Tiến" href="/author/post/6113/1/chu-tat-tien">Chu Tất Tiến</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả là một nhà giáo, nhà báo, nhà hoạt động xã hội quen biết tại Little Saigon. Tới Mỹ theo diện Hát Ô Một từ 1990. Suốt 27 năm qua, ông không ngừng viết văn viết báo tiếng Việt, tiếng Anh. Trong năm qua, có tới 7 cuốn sách mới. Góp sức với Viết Về Nước Mỹ, ông đã nhận giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ những năm đầu, và vẫn tiếp tục góp bài mới.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Quốc Ngữ, Chữ Nước Ta..." href="/p246459a246759/quoc-ngu-chu-nuoc-ta-"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2017-12-28"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_3"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="246758" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Noel - Năm Mới" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246459a246758/noel-nam-moi">Noel - Năm Mới</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">27/12/2017</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 3688)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Noel - Năm Mới" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p246459a246758/noel-nam-moi" style="width:120px;height:75px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/zk_-L95M1QgBAGU8/w150/image001.jpg" title="image001" alt="image001" width="120" height="90" data-info="626,470"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/zk_-L95M1QgBAGU8/w150/image001.jpg" title="image001" alt="image001" width="120" height="90" data-info="626,470"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/zk_-L95M1QgBAGU8/w150/image001.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="90"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Đoàn Thị" href="/author/post/1040/1/doan-thi">Đoàn Thị</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả định cư tại Pháp nhưng thường lui tới với nước Mỹ, tham gia Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ tháng Ba 2010. Họp mặt giải thưởng năm 2011, bà đã bay từ Paris sang California để nhận giải Vinh Danh Tác Giả -thường được gọi đùa là giải Á Hậu. Sau đây, thêm một bài mới của tác giả.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Noel - Năm Mới" href="/p246459a246758/noel-nam-moi"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2017-12-27"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="246757" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Từ Mỹ Về Giúp Người U Minh Vá Môi" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246459a246757/tu-my-ve-giup-nguoi-u-minh-va-moi">Từ Mỹ Về Giúp Người U Minh Vá Môi</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">26/12/2017</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 4146)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Từ Mỹ Về Giúp Người U Minh Vá Môi" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p246459a246757/tu-my-ve-giup-nguoi-u-minh-va-moi" style="width:120px;height:75px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/LccFeypM1QgBALdI/w150/duong-vao-u-minh.jpg" title="duong-vao-u-minh" alt="duong-vao-u-minh" width="120" height="90" data-info="960,720"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/LccFeypM1QgBALdI/w150/duong-vao-u-minh.jpg" title="duong-vao-u-minh" alt="duong-vao-u-minh" width="120" height="90" data-info="960,720"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/LccFeypM1QgBALdI/w150/duong-vao-u-minh.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="90"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Hồ Nguyễn" href="/author/post/1558/1/ho-nguyen">Hồ Nguyễn</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả là cư dân Buffalo, NY. đã dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ hơn 10 năm trước Bài viết đầu tiên của ông là "Kinh 5 Dị Nhân" kể về vùng quê, nơi có hơn 1000 người -phân nửa dân làng- vượt biên mà có tới hơn 400 người tử vong... Hiện ông đang là cư dân Orlando, FL. Bài đăng 2 kỳ</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Từ Mỹ Về Giúp Người U Minh Vá Môi" href="/p246459a246757/tu-my-ve-giup-nguoi-u-minh-va-moi"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2017-12-26"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_4"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="246756" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Noel Đầu Tiên Trên Đất Mỹ" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246459a246756/noel-dau-tien-tren-dat-my">Noel Đầu Tiên Trên Đất Mỹ</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">24/12/2017</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 4050)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Dong Trinh" href="/author/post/6585/1/dong-trinh">Dong Trinh</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Đêm Giáng Sinh, mời đọc bài kể về thùng quà đặc biệt nhận từ bưu điện Mỹ. Tác giả hiện là cư dân Arkansas, đã nhận giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2017. Bà tên thật Trịnh Thị Đông, sinh năm 1951, nguyên quán Bình Dương. Nghề nghiệp: Giáo viên anh ngữ cấp 2. Với bút hiệu Dong Trinh, bà dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ tháng 7, 2016, và luôn cho thấy sức viết mạnh mẽ và cách viết đơn giản mà chân thành, xúc động. Bài mới nhất, tác giả viết về Lễ Giáng Sinh.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Noel Đầu Tiên Trên Đất Mỹ" href="/p246459a246756/noel-dau-tien-tren-dat-my"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2017-12-24"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="246755" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cứu Trợ Nạn Nhân Đám Cháy Thomas" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246459a246755/cuu-tro-nan-nhan-dam-chay-thomas">Cứu Trợ Nạn Nhân Đám Cháy Thomas</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">23/12/2017</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 2325)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Cứu Trợ Nạn Nhân Đám Cháy Thomas" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p246459a246755/cuu-tro-nan-nhan-dam-chay-thomas" style="width:120px;height:75px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/khAX_MNJ1QgBABI0/w150/1-chay-mike-eliason-ap.jpg" title="1-chay-mike-eliason-ap" alt="1-chay-mike-eliason-ap" width="120" height="90" data-info="1024,768"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/khAX_MNJ1QgBABI0/w150/1-chay-mike-eliason-ap.jpg" title="1-chay-mike-eliason-ap" alt="1-chay-mike-eliason-ap" width="120" height="90" data-info="1024,768"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/khAX_MNJ1QgBABI0/w150/1-chay-mike-eliason-ap.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="90"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Tài Ngọc" href="/author/post/3508/1/nguyen-tai-ngoc">Nguyễn Tài Ngọc</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả đã nhận giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2012, với những bài viết linh hoạt về đời sống tại Mỹ kèm theo hình ảnh tại chỗ do chính ông chụp. Nhiều bài và hình ảnh của ông chụp hiện được phổ biến trên mạng internet, một số đã thành sách "Xin Em Tấm Hình" và tập truyện "Bắc Kỳ". Bài và hình ảnh mới nhất là chuyện tác giả đi làm tình nguyện viên tại Trung Tâm Cứu Trợ nạn nhân của đám cháy Thomas vừa được thành lập tại Los Angeles.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cứu Trợ Nạn Nhân Đám Cháy Thomas" href="/p246459a246755/cuu-tro-nan-nhan-dam-chay-thomas"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2017-12-23"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_5 pl_row_last"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="246754" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Noel Một Mình" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246459a246754/noel-mot-minh">Noel Một Mình</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">22/12/2017</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 14492)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Thái Minh Thông" href="/author/post/5176/1/thai-minh-thong">Thái Minh Thông</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả là một cựu du học sinh Nhựt Bổn, từng nhập Nhựt tịch, và có tên Nhựt là Yasushi Takasaki. Trước 30 Tháng Tư 1975, ông là chuyên viên Văn phòng Thống Đốc Ngân Hàng Quốc Gia VNCH, hiện cùng gia đình tái định cư tại Vancouver, Canada, từng làm Telemarketer của 2 hãng điện thoại Mỹ. Năm 2012, ông góp bài viết về nước Mỹ đầu tiên, Thiên Đàng Còn Xa. Sau đây là bài viết thứ hai. Mong tác giả sẽ tiếp tục viết thêm.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Noel Một Mình" href="/p246459a246754/noel-mot-minh"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2017-12-22"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="246753" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tôi Không Bị Gạt Nữa" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246459a246753/toi-khong-bi-gat-nua">Tôi Không Bị Gạt Nữa</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">21/12/2017</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 7169)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Viết Tân" href="/author/post/3585/1/nguyen-viet-tan">Nguyễn Viết Tân</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả là một huynh trưởng Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ năm đầu tiên, nhận giải bán kết - thường được gọi đùa là giải á hậu 2001. Sách đã xuất bản: Chuyện Miền Thôn Dã. Từ nhiều năm qua, ông là thành viên ban tuyển chọn chung kết như ng vẫn tiếp tục vui vẻ góp bài mới.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tôi Không Bị Gạt Nữa" href="/p246459a246753/toi-khong-bi-gat-nua"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2017-12-21"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div>
<div class="nw_box_list_brief nw_boxing_padding"><div class="pl_list pl_list_col_2"><div class="pl_row pl_row_1 pl_row_first"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="246454" class="pl_content pl_content_first" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tình Mù Việt Mỹ !" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246292a246454/tinh-mu-viet-my-">Tình Mù Việt Mỹ !</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">31/12/2016</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 13104)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Tình Mù Việt Mỹ !" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p246292a246454/tinh-mu-viet-my-" style="width:120px;height:75px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/SiiQJ0ox1AgBAP89/w150/image001.jpg" title="image001" alt="image001" width="120" height="75" data-info="306,192"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/SiiQJ0ox1AgBAP89/w150/image001.jpg" title="image001" alt="image001" width="120" height="75" data-info="306,192"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/SiiQJ0ox1AgBAP89/w150/image001.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="75"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Lệ Hoa Willson" href="/author/post/6607/1/le-hoa-willson">Lệ Hoa Willson</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả là một Phật tử, pháp danh Tâm Tinh Cần, nhũ danh Quách Thị Lệ Hoa, đã nhận giải đặc biệt Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2011, với loạt bài tự sự của một phụ nữ Việt thời chiến,</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tình Mù Việt Mỹ !" href="/p246292a246454/tinh-mu-viet-my-"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2016-12-31"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="246453" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cha Mẹ Già" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246292a246453/cha-me-gia">Cha Mẹ Già</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">30/12/2016</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 8822)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Cha Mẹ Già" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p246292a246453/cha-me-gia" style="width:120px;height:75px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/tHgi5now1AgBADB4/w150/30.jpg" title="30" alt="30" width="120" height="80" data-info="800,533"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/tHgi5now1AgBADB4/w150/30.jpg" title="30" alt="30" width="120" height="80" data-info="800,533"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/tHgi5now1AgBADB4/w150/30.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="80"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="ThaiNC" href="/author/post/6583/1/thainc">ThaiNC</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả đã nhận giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ năm thứ XII, 2012. Ông tên thật là Nguyễn Cao Thái, sinh năm 1959 tại Huế, vào Saigon 1968, vượt biển đến Mỹ 1979, hiện định cư tại San Jose, CA.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cha Mẹ Già" href="/p246292a246453/cha-me-gia"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2016-12-30"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_2"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="246452" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tự Sự Của Một Người Lính Thủy" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246292a246452/tu-su-cua-mot-nguoi-linh-thuy">Tự Sự Của Một Người Lính Thủy</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">29/12/2016</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 6509)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Tự Sự Của Một Người Lính Thủy" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p246292a246452/tu-su-cua-mot-nguoi-linh-thuy" style="width:120px;height:75px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/ZFrKh78v1AgBAGYT/h100/29.jpg" title="29" alt="29" width="125" height="75" data-info="800,480"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/ZFrKh78v1AgBAGYT/h100/29.jpg" title="29" alt="29" width="125" height="75" data-info="800,480"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/ZFrKh78v1AgBAGYT/h100/29.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="125"><meta itemprop="height" content="75"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Trần Du Sinh" href="/author/post/6174/1/tran-du-sinh">Trần Du Sinh</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả đã nhận giải Tác Phẩm Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2014. Lớn lên tại VN khi cả nước đã thành xã hội chủ nghĩa, ông kể, “Trong khi đợi bảo lãnh diện đoàn tụ gia đình,</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tự Sự Của Một Người Lính Thủy" href="/p246292a246452/tu-su-cua-mot-nguoi-linh-thuy"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2016-12-29"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="246451" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Món Quà Giáng Sinh Đặc Biệt" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246292a246451/mon-qua-giang-sinh-dac-biet">Món Quà Giáng Sinh Đặc Biệt</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">28/12/2016</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 5473)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Món Quà Giáng Sinh Đặc Biệt" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p246292a246451/mon-qua-giang-sinh-dac-biet" style="width:120px;height:75px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/afhoqu4u1AgBAIlX/w150/image002.jpg" title="image002" alt="image002" width="120" height="90" data-info="496,372"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/afhoqu4u1AgBAIlX/w150/image002.jpg" title="image002" alt="image002" width="120" height="90" data-info="496,372"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/afhoqu4u1AgBAIlX/w150/image002.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="90"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Triều Phong (TPN)" href="/author/post/6005/1/trie-u-phong-tpn-">Triều Phong (TPN)</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả từng sống ở trại tỵ nạn PFAC của Phi Luật Tân gần mười một năm. Ông tên thật Trần Phương Ngôn, hiện hành nghề Nail tại tiểu bang South Carolina và cũng đang theo học ở trường Trident Technical College.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Món Quà Giáng Sinh Đặc Biệt" href="/p246292a246451/mon-qua-giang-sinh-dac-biet"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2016-12-28"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_3"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="246450" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Ăn Tiệc Trên Tàu Mùa Noel" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246292a246450/an-tiec-tren-tau-mua-noel">Ăn Tiệc Trên Tàu Mùa Noel</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">27/12/2016</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 5726)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Ăn Tiệc Trên Tàu Mùa Noel" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p246292a246450/an-tiec-tren-tau-mua-noel" style="width:120px;height:75px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/bMNZUgwu1AgBADtA/w150/an-tiec-tren-tau.jpg" title="an-tiec-tren-tau" alt="an-tiec-tren-tau" width="120" height="90" data-info="960,720"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/bMNZUgwu1AgBADtA/w150/an-tiec-tren-tau.jpg" title="an-tiec-tren-tau" alt="an-tiec-tren-tau" width="120" height="90" data-info="960,720"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/bMNZUgwu1AgBADtA/w150/an-tiec-tren-tau.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="90"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Viết Tân" href="/author/post/3585/1/nguyen-viet-tan">Nguyễn Viết Tân</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ năm 2000, đã nhận các giải thưởng chính từ năm đầu tiên, hiện là một thành viên ban tuyển chọn chung kết.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Ăn Tiệc Trên Tàu Mùa Noel" href="/p246292a246450/an-tiec-tren-tau-mua-noel"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2016-12-27"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="246449" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cuốn Sách Đầu Tay Trên Đất Mỹ" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246292a246449/cuon-sach-dau-tay-tren-dat-my">Cuốn Sách Đầu Tay Trên Đất Mỹ</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">26/12/2016</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 4035)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Cuốn Sách Đầu Tay Trên Đất Mỹ" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p246292a246449/cuon-sach-dau-tay-tren-dat-my" style="width:120px;height:75px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/7g8U82Qt1AgBAFYc/w150/26.jpg" title="26" alt="26" width="120" height="84" data-info="800,559"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/7g8U82Qt1AgBAFYc/w150/26.jpg" title="26" alt="26" width="120" height="84" data-info="800,559"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/7g8U82Qt1AgBAFYc/w150/26.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="84"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Sao Nam Trần Ngọc Bình" href="/author/post/4179/1/sao-nam-tran-ngoc-binh">Sao Nam Trần Ngọc Bình</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả từng nhận giải Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2015. Ông là cựu sĩ quan VNCH, giảng viên trường Sinh ngữ quân đội, cựu tù cải tạo. Ông cũng là tác giả sách "Hành Trình về Phương Đông" do "Xây Dựng" xuất bản năm 2010.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cuốn Sách Đầu Tay Trên Đất Mỹ" href="/p246292a246449/cuon-sach-dau-tay-tren-dat-my"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2016-12-26"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_4"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="246448" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Giáng Sinh Mùa Lụt" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246292a246448/giang-sinh-mua-lut">Giáng Sinh Mùa Lụt</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">25/12/2016</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 3526)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Giáng Sinh Mùa Lụt" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p246292a246448/giang-sinh-mua-lut" style="width:120px;height:75px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/kBa8vtkr1AgBAIx9/w150/25.jpg" title="25" alt="25" width="120" height="80" data-info="800,535"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/kBa8vtkr1AgBAIx9/w150/25.jpg" title="25" alt="25" width="120" height="80" data-info="800,535"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/kBa8vtkr1AgBAIx9/w150/25.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="80"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Trường Xuân" href="/author/post/6606/1/nguyen-truong-xuan">Nguyễn Trường Xuân</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Đây là bài tham dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ đầu tiên của Nguyễn Trường Xuân. Tác giả cho biết anh là một sinh viên Đại học Huế, và vừa có dịp đi thăm vùng đất bị lũ lụt tàn phá tại miền Trung.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Giáng Sinh Mùa Lụt" href="/p246292a246448/giang-sinh-mua-lut"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2016-12-25"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="246447" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Săn Chim" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246292a246447/san-chim">Săn Chim</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">24/12/2016</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 10458)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Săn Chim" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p246292a246447/san-chim" style="width:120px;height:75px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/GrYAA8gr1AgBAEh4/w150/image001.jpg" title="image001" alt="image001" width="120" height="80" data-info="512,342"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/GrYAA8gr1AgBAEh4/w150/image001.jpg" title="image001" alt="image001" width="120" height="80" data-info="512,342"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/GrYAA8gr1AgBAEh4/w150/image001.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="80"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Chú Chín Cali" href="/author/post/6537/1/chu-chin-cali">Chú Chín Cali</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả bắt đầu tham dự VVNM năm 2015 và nhận giải danh dự năm 2016. Đây là bài viết mới nhất nói về cái thú “bird watching” ở Mỹ và những kỷ niệm đi săn chim thuở thiếu thời ở Việt Nam.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Săn Chim" href="/p246292a246447/san-chim"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2016-12-24"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_5 pl_row_last"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="246446" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Vẽ Trên Xương Lá" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246292a246446/ve-tren-xuong-la">Vẽ Trên Xương Lá</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">23/12/2016</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 4674)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Vẽ Trên Xương Lá" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p246292a246446/ve-tren-xuong-la" style="width:120px;height:75px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/N6JVYu0q1AgBANd7/w150/23.jpg" title="23" alt="23" width="120" height="83" data-info="800,555"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/N6JVYu0q1AgBANd7/w150/23.jpg" title="23" alt="23" width="120" height="83" data-info="800,555"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/N6JVYu0q1AgBANd7/w150/23.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="83"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="am Li Nguyễn Thị Mỹ Thanh" href="/author/post/6605/1/am-li-nguyen-thi-my-thanh">am Li Nguyễn Thị Mỹ Thanh</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Trước 1975, tác giả đã có nhiều truyện ngắn, truyện dài do tạp chí và nhà xuất bản Tuổi Hoa ấn hành tại Saigon. Sau tháng 4/1975, Cam Li không viết nữa. Định cư tại San Jose từ 2003.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Vẽ Trên Xương Lá" href="/p246292a246446/ve-tren-xuong-la"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2016-12-23"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="246445" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Chuyện Bốn Tên Ngự Lâm Pháo Thủ" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246292a246445/chuyen-bon-ten-ngu-lam-phao-thu">Chuyện Bốn Tên Ngự Lâm Pháo Thủ</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">22/12/2016</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 6013)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Chuyện Bốn Tên Ngự Lâm Pháo Thủ" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p246292a246445/chuyen-bon-ten-ngu-lam-phao-thu" style="width:120px;height:75px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/8RHXflMq1AgBAMEx/w150/22.jpg" title="22" alt="22" width="120" height="80" data-info="800,533"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/8RHXflMq1AgBAMEx/w150/22.jpg" title="22" alt="22" width="120" height="80" data-info="800,533"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/8RHXflMq1AgBAMEx/w150/22.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="80"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Chu Tất Tiến" href="/author/post/6113/1/chu-tat-tien">Chu Tất Tiến</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả là một nhà giáo, nhà báo, nhà hoạt động xã hội quen biết tại Little Saigon. Từng là một chiến binh VNCH biết nhà tù cộng sản, rồi thành Hát Ô Một, tới Mỹ năm 1990,</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Chuyện Bốn Tên Ngự Lâm Pháo Thủ" href="/p246292a246445/chuyen-bon-ten-ngu-lam-phao-thu"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2016-12-22"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div>
Tác giả từng nhận giải Vinh Danh Tác Giả Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2013. Cô định cư tại Hoa Kỳ theo diện H.O. đầu thập niên 90, cư dân Berryhill, Tennessee, làm việc trong Artist room của một công ty Mỹ. Sau đây là bài viết mới nhất.
Tác giả từng sống ở trại tỵ nạn PFAC của Phi Luật Tân gần mười một năm. Ông tên thật Trần Phương Ngôn, hiện hành nghề Nail tại tiểu bang South Carolina và cũng đang theo học ở trường Trident Technical College.
Tác giả là một nhà giáo, định cư tại Mỹ theo diện HO năm 1991, hiện là cư dân Westminster, California. Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2014, với 14 bài, trong đó có bài “Chú Lính Mỹ,” Phùng Annie Kim đã nhận giải danh dự.
<div class="nw_box_list_brief nw_boxing_padding"><div class="pl_list pl_list_col_2"><div class="pl_row pl_row_1 pl_row_first"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="231704" class="pl_content pl_content_first" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Chàng Du Sinh Bắc Kỳ 2 Nút" class="pl_atitle" href="/p210528a231704/chang-du-sinh-bac-ky-2-nut">Chàng Du Sinh Bắc Kỳ 2 Nút</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">31/12/2014</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 27617)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Chàng Du Sinh Bắc Kỳ 2 Nút" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p210528a231704/chang-du-sinh-bac-ky-2-nut" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/D1vsfs3y0QgBABli/w150/19.jpg" title="19" alt="19" width="120" height="80" data-info="640,426"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/D1vsfs3y0QgBABli/w150/19.jpg" title="19" alt="19" width="120" height="80" data-info="640,426"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/D1vsfs3y0QgBABli/w150/19.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="80"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Trần Du Sinh" href="/author/post/6174/1/tran-du-sinh">Trần Du Sinh</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Với bài “Lính Mỹ Gốc Nail” và 5 bài khác trong năm, tác giả đã nhận giải Tác Phẩm Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2014. Trần Du Sinh cho biết ông là một kỹ sư hàng hải, 37 tuổi, lớn lên khi cả nước đã thành xã hội chủ nghĩa.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Chàng Du Sinh Bắc Kỳ 2 Nút" href="/p210528a231704/chang-du-sinh-bac-ky-2-nut"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2014-12-31"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="231662" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="AQ Tạ Ơn" class="pl_atitle" href="/p210528a231662/aq-ta-on">AQ Tạ Ơn</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">30/12/2014</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 10472)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="AQ Tạ Ơn" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p210528a231662/aq-ta-on" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/CfcjlgTy0QgBAIQM/w150/19.jpg" title="19" alt="19" width="120" height="86" data-info="640,457"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/CfcjlgTy0QgBAIQM/w150/19.jpg" title="19" alt="19" width="120" height="86" data-info="640,457"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/CfcjlgTy0QgBAIQM/w150/19.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="86"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Màu Xanh Nhỏ" href="/author/post/6335/1/mau-xanh-nho">Màu Xanh Nhỏ</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả tên thật Nguyễn Vi Lam, 35 tuổi, hiện là cư dân Sacramento, cho biết ông đã theo dõi chương trình Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ nhiều năm nay.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="AQ Tạ Ơn" href="/p210528a231662/aq-ta-on"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2014-12-30"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_2"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="231608" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Một Khoảng Không Gian" class="pl_atitle" href="/p210528a231608/mot-khoang-khong-gian">Một Khoảng Không Gian</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">29/12/2014</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 10948)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Một Khoảng Không Gian" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p210528a231608/mot-khoang-khong-gian" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/azp7jEnx0QgBAEBL/w150/16.jpg" title="16" alt="16" width="120" height="80" data-info="640,426"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/azp7jEnx0QgBAEBL/w150/16.jpg" title="16" alt="16" width="120" height="80" data-info="640,426"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/azp7jEnx0QgBAEBL/w150/16.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="80"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyên Phương" href="/author/post/3496/1/nguyen-phuong">Nguyên Phương</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả từng nhận giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nươc Mỹ. Sau nhiều năm phụ vụ như một viên chức tại miền Đông, bà chọn Little Saigon làm nơi hưu trí và tìm thấy an bình. Sau đây là bài viết mới nhất.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Một Khoảng Không Gian" href="/p210528a231608/mot-khoang-khong-gian"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2014-12-29"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="231581" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tài tử Mark Wahlberg Xin Ân Xá" class="pl_atitle" href="/p210528a231581/tai-tu-mark-wahlberg-xin-an-xa">Tài tử Mark Wahlberg Xin Ân Xá</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">28/12/2014</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 13721)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Tài tử Mark Wahlberg Xin Ân Xá" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p210528a231581/tai-tu-mark-wahlberg-xin-an-xa" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/u-Z3g1jw0QgBALY9/w150/mark-w.jpg" title="mark-w" alt="mark-w" width="120" height="80" data-info="652,435"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/u-Z3g1jw0QgBALY9/w150/mark-w.jpg" title="mark-w" alt="mark-w" width="120" height="80" data-info="652,435"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/u-Z3g1jw0QgBALY9/w150/mark-w.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="80"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Tài Ngọc" href="/author/post/3508/1/nguyen-tai-ngoc">Nguyễn Tài Ngọc</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Trọng tội của chàng tài tử là chuyện 25 năm xưa: hai người Việt vô can bị chàng rủa xả và hành hung thậm tệ. Tác giả bài viết đã nhận giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2012, với nhiều bài viết linh hoạt về đời sống tại Mỹ.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tài tử Mark Wahlberg Xin Ân Xá" href="/p210528a231581/tai-tu-mark-wahlberg-xin-an-xa"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2014-12-28"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_3"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="231552" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Nghe Lại “Hồ Trường” Trên Đất Mỹ" class="pl_atitle" href="/p210528a231552/nghe-lai-ho-truong-tren-dat-my">Nghe Lại “Hồ Trường” Trên Đất Mỹ</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">27/12/2014</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 12815)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Phùng Annie Kim" href="/author/post/3996/1/phu-ng-annie-kim">Phùng Annie Kim</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">“Hồ Trường” là bài thơ nổi tiếng từ đầu thế kỷ 20 của danh sĩ Quảng Nam Nguyễn Bá Trác (1881-1945), viết trên đất Tầu trong thời ông hường ứng phong trào Đông Du.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Nghe Lại “Hồ Trường” Trên Đất Mỹ" href="/p210528a231552/nghe-lai-ho-truong-tren-dat-my"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2014-12-27"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="231486" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Mù Sương Tháng Chạp" class="pl_atitle" href="/p210528a231486/mu-suong-thang-chap">Mù Sương Tháng Chạp</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">26/12/2014</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 9099)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Mù Sương Tháng Chạp" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p210528a231486/mu-suong-thang-chap" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/Ao0Nje3u0QgBAERb/w150/11.jpg" title="11" alt="11" width="120" height="73" data-info="640,388"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/Ao0Nje3u0QgBAERb/w150/11.jpg" title="11" alt="11" width="120" height="73" data-info="640,388"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/Ao0Nje3u0QgBAERb/w150/11.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="73"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Phan" href="/author/post/3956/1/phan">Phan</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Từ một góc cà phê Starbuck, nhìn đường phố và thế giới mù sương. Tác giả là một nhà báo quen thuộc, trong nhóm chủ biên một số tuần báo, tạp chí tại Dallas.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Mù Sương Tháng Chạp" href="/p210528a231486/mu-suong-thang-chap"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2014-12-26"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_4"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="231450" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Đôi Bờ Hạnh Phúc" class="pl_atitle" href="/p210528a231450/doi-bo-hanh-phuc">Đôi Bờ Hạnh Phúc</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">25/12/2014</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 19297)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Đôi Bờ Hạnh Phúc" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p210528a231450/doi-bo-hanh-phuc" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/EaHMig3u0QgBAMtC/w150/14.jpg" title="14" alt="14" width="120" height="88" data-info="640,470"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/EaHMig3u0QgBAMtC/w150/14.jpg" title="14" alt="14" width="120" height="88" data-info="640,470"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/EaHMig3u0QgBAMtC/w150/14.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="88"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Trong những ngày chờ Lễ Giáng Sinh năm nay, miền Bắc California có trận bão lớn. Mời đọc bài của Lê Nguyễn Hằng viết về người bạn thân từ thủa học trò Tuy Hoà. Tác giả đã nhận giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2014.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Đôi Bờ Hạnh Phúc" href="/p210528a231450/doi-bo-hanh-phuc"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2014-12-25"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="231420" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Chuyện Noel và Vện" class="pl_atitle" href="/p210528a231420/chuyen-noel-va-ven">Chuyện Noel và Vện</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">24/12/2014</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 9307)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Chuyện Noel và Vện" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p210528a231420/chuyen-noel-va-ven" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/tLkSXUrt0QgBAH9E/w150/10.jpg" title="10" alt="10" width="120" height="65" data-info="640,345"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/tLkSXUrt0QgBAH9E/w150/10.jpg" title="10" alt="10" width="120" height="65" data-info="640,345"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/tLkSXUrt0QgBAH9E/w150/10.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="65"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Phương Hoa" href="/author/post/4005/1/phuong-hoa">Phương Hoa</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Như tựa đề, bài viết là một chuyện kể cảm động xẩy ra trong một chiều giáng sinh. Tác giả Phương Hoa, định cư tại Mỹ từ 1994 diện tị nạn chính trị theo chồng, vừa làm nail vừa học.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Chuyện Noel và Vện" href="/p210528a231420/chuyen-noel-va-ven"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2014-12-24"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_5"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="231334" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Món Quà Giáng Sinh Bất Ngờ" class="pl_atitle" href="/p210528a231334/mon-qua-giang-sinh-bat-ngo">Món Quà Giáng Sinh Bất Ngờ</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">22/12/2014</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 9693)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Món Quà Giáng Sinh Bất Ngờ" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p210528a231334/mon-qua-giang-sinh-bat-ngo" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/EXUzSdTr0QgBACIU/w150/17.jpg" title="17" alt="17" width="120" height="80" data-info="640,426"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/EXUzSdTr0QgBACIU/w150/17.jpg" title="17" alt="17" width="120" height="80" data-info="640,426"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/EXUzSdTr0QgBACIU/w150/17.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="80"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả là một viên chức hành chánh, sau nhiều năm làm việc tại miền Đông, đã chọn Little Saigon để hưu trí. Với nhiều bài viết đặc biệt, bà cũng đã nhận Giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ nhiều năm trước.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Món Quà Giáng Sinh Bất Ngờ" href="/p210528a231334/mon-qua-giang-sinh-bat-ngo"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2014-12-22"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="231303" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Quận Cam và Điệp Viên Cộng Sản" class="pl_atitle" href="/p210528a231303/quan-cam-va-diep-vien-cong-san">Quận Cam và Điệp Viên Cộng Sản</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">21/12/2014</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 24274)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Quận Cam và Điệp Viên Cộng Sản" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p210528a231303/quan-cam-va-diep-vien-cong-san" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/DqRsdd3q0QgBAP94/w150/pham-xuan-an.jpg" title="pham-xuan-an" alt="pham-xuan-an" width="120" height="82" data-info="160,110"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/DqRsdd3q0QgBAP94/w150/pham-xuan-an.jpg" title="pham-xuan-an" alt="pham-xuan-an" width="120" height="82" data-info="160,110"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/DqRsdd3q0QgBAP94/w150/pham-xuan-an.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="82"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Đỗ Xuân Tê" href="/author/post/846/1/do-xuan-te">Đỗ Xuân Tê</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Người Việt đầu tiên ở Quận Cam từ thời 1957 là điệp viên cộng sản Phạm Xuân Ẩn. Tác giả bài viết là người đã cấp thẻ nhà báo cho Ẩn.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Quận Cam và Điệp Viên Cộng Sản" href="/p210528a231303/quan-cam-va-diep-vien-cong-san"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2014-12-21"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_6"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="231265" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Lục Bình ở Sapa" class="pl_atitle" href="/p210528a231265/luc-binh-o-sapa">Lục Bình ở Sapa</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">20/12/2014</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 10114)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Lục Bình ở Sapa" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p210528a231265/luc-binh-o-sapa" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/Is2pDS_q0QgBAIEV/w150/image001.jpg" title="image001" alt="image001" width="120" height="81" data-info="293,197"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/Is2pDS_q0QgBAIEV/w150/image001.jpg" title="image001" alt="image001" width="120" height="81" data-info="293,197"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/Is2pDS_q0QgBAIEV/w150/image001.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="81"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Tuý Trước" href="/author/post/6326/1/tuy-truoc">Tuý Trước</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả là một nữ kỹ sư hiện cư trú tại Austin, Texas. Với but hiệu Chúc Chân, cô đã nhận giải danh dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Lục Bình ở Sapa" href="/p210528a231265/luc-binh-o-sapa"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2014-12-20"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="231216" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Nước Mắt Trong Nail" class="pl_atitle" href="/p210528a231216/nuoc-mat-trong-nail-ba-me-min">Nước Mắt Trong Nail</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">19/12/2014</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 15637)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Nước Mắt Trong Nail" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p210528a231216/nuoc-mat-trong-nail-ba-me-min" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/EFcydmzp0QgBAF0f/w150/17.jpg" title="17" alt="17" width="120" height="80" data-info="640,425"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/EFcydmzp0QgBAF0f/w150/17.jpg" title="17" alt="17" width="120" height="80" data-info="640,425"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/EFcydmzp0QgBAF0f/w150/17.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="80"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Bernard Nguyên Đăng" href="/author/post/6298/1/bernard-nguyen-dang">Bernard Nguyên Đăng</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả là cư dân Texas. Ông giảng dạy tại đại học và là một chuyên viên hoà giải. Bài Viết Về Nước Mỹ đầu tiên của ông là “Tạ Ơn”, đã phổ biến nhân mùa Thanksgiving. Bài mới viết của tác giả là câu chuyện ý nghĩa về đời sống tại Mỹ.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Nước Mắt Trong Nail" href="/p210528a231216/nuoc-mat-trong-nail-ba-me-min"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2014-12-19"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_7"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="231164" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Hoa Bồ Công Anh/Dandelion" class="pl_atitle" href="/p210528a231164/hoa-bo-cong-anh-dandelion">Hoa Bồ Công Anh/Dandelion</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">18/12/2014</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 12334)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Hoa Bồ Công Anh/Dandelion" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p210528a231164/hoa-bo-cong-anh-dandelion" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/IqHXMKTo0QgBADg2/w150/17.jpg" title="17" alt="17" width="120" height="80" data-info="640,426"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/IqHXMKTo0QgBADg2/w150/17.jpg" title="17" alt="17" width="120" height="80" data-info="640,426"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/IqHXMKTo0QgBADg2/w150/17.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="80"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Lê Minh Nguyên" href="/author/post/1963/1/le-minh-nguyen">Lê Minh Nguyên</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả lần đầu dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ. Bài viết cho thấy cách nhìn, cách nghĩ có nhiều nét riêng biệt. Mong Lê Minh Nguyên tiếp tục viết và bổ túc địa chỉ liên lạc cùng sơ lược tiểu sử.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Hoa Bồ Công Anh/Dandelion" href="/p210528a231164/hoa-bo-cong-anh-dandelion"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2014-12-18"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="231117" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Món Quà Giáng Sinh Của Bé Vần" class="pl_atitle" href="/p210528a231117/mon-qua-giang-sinh-cua-be-van">Món Quà Giáng Sinh Của Bé Vần</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">17/12/2014</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 6779)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Món Quà Giáng Sinh Của Bé Vần" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p210528a231117/mon-qua-giang-sinh-cua-be-van" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/K0xBe9fn0QgBAPR7/w150/17.jpg" title="17" alt="17" width="120" height="80" data-info="640,426"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/K0xBe9fn0QgBAPR7/w150/17.jpg" title="17" alt="17" width="120" height="80" data-info="640,426"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/K0xBe9fn0QgBAPR7/w150/17.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="80"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Sao Nam Trần Ngọc Bình" href="/author/post/4179/1/sao-nam-tran-ngoc-binh">Sao Nam Trần Ngọc Bình</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả là cựu sĩ quan VNCH, giảng viên trường Sinh ngữ quân đội, cựu tù cải tạo. Ông cũng là tác giả sách "Hành Trình về Phương Đông" do "Xây Dựng" xuất bản năm 2010.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Món Quà Giáng Sinh Của Bé Vần" href="/p210528a231117/mon-qua-giang-sinh-cua-be-van"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2014-12-17"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_8 pl_row_last"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="231116" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tiếng Chân Đêm Giáng Sinh" class="pl_atitle" href="/p210528a231116/tieng-chan-dem-giang-sinh">Tiếng Chân Đêm Giáng Sinh</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">17/12/2014</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 7202)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Tiếng Chân Đêm Giáng Sinh" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p210528a231116/tieng-chan-dem-giang-sinh" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/MFloetfn0QgBAIJY/w150/16.jpg" title="16" alt="16" width="120" height="85" data-info="640,452"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/MFloetfn0QgBAIJY/w150/16.jpg" title="16" alt="16" width="120" height="85" data-info="640,452"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/MFloetfn0QgBAIJY/w150/16.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="85"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="TháiNC" href="/author/post/5177/1/thainc">TháiNC</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Đó là tiếng chân tưởng như của Ông Già Noel. Tác giả đã nhận giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ năm thứ XII, 2012.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tiếng Chân Đêm Giáng Sinh" href="/p210528a231116/tieng-chan-dem-giang-sinh"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2014-12-17"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div>
<div class="nw_box_list_brief nw_boxing_padding"><div class="pl_list pl_list_col_2"><div class="pl_row pl_row_1 pl_row_first"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="214130" class="pl_content pl_content_first" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Mùa Đông... Tết Cũng Cận Kề" class="pl_atitle" href="/p211a214130/mua-dong-tet-cung-can-ke">Mùa Đông... Tết Cũng Cận Kề</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">31/12/2013</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 32323)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Song Lam" href="/author/post/4185/1/song-lam">Song Lam</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả 65 tuổi, định cư tại Mỹ từ 26 tháng Ba1992, hiện là
cư dân Cherry Hill, tiểu bang New Jersy. Bài viết về nước Mỹ đầu
tiên của bà là “Tháng Ba, Trời Đất Vào Xuân,” tự sự của người vợ người mẹ trong một gia đình H.O., tự sơ luợc về mình “22 năm dạy học trong nước, 22 năm làm “culi job” trên đất Mỹ. Sau
đây là bài viết thứ chín của tác giả.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Mùa Đông... Tết Cũng Cận Kề" href="/p211a214130/mua-dong-tet-cung-can-ke"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2013-12-31"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="214129" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cà Phê Lãng Du" class="pl_atitle" href="/p211a214129/ca-phe-lang-du">Cà Phê Lãng Du</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">30/12/2013</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 26505)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Công Khanh" href="/author/post/3426/1/nguyen-cong-khanh">Nguyễn Công Khanh</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả định cư tại vùng Seattle, tiểu bang Washington từ năm 1975, đã hồi hưu hơn mười năm qua. Ông đã nhận giải Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2013 với bài viết đầu tiên và cũng là bài duy nhất trong năm, kể về một gia đình có ba tôn giáo lớn của thế giới kết hợp: Một con dâu Thiên Chúa Giáo, một rể đạo Phật, một rể
đạo Muslim, nhưng tất cả thuận hoà và đạo ai nấy giữ, các gia
đình liên hệ đều tôn trọng tín ngưỡng của nhau. Bài thứ hai, ông viết về phở. Sau đây là bài viết thứ ba.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cà Phê Lãng Du" href="/p211a214129/ca-phe-lang-du"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2013-12-30"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_2"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="214128" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Xin Chút Yên Lành Trong Giấc Ngủ..." class="pl_atitle" href="/p211a214128/xin-chut-yen-lanh-trong-giac-ngu">Xin Chút Yên Lành Trong Giấc Ngủ...</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">28/12/2013</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 21856)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Xin Chút Yên Lành Trong Giấc Ngủ..." class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p211a214128/xin-chut-yen-lanh-trong-giac-ngu" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/3SdoM83j0AgBAGYU/w150/viet-dzung.jpg" title="viet-dzung" alt="viet-dzung" width="120" height="122" data-info="450,459"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/3SdoM83j0AgBAGYU/w150/viet-dzung.jpg" title="viet-dzung" alt="viet-dzung" width="120" height="122" data-info="450,459"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/3SdoM83j0AgBAGYU/w150/viet-dzung.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="122"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Trần Diệu Hương" href="/author/post/5878/1/nguye-n-tra-n-die-u-huong">Nguyễn Trần Diệu Hương</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả một mình vượt biển giữa thập niên 80’ khi còn tuổi học trò. Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ năm đầu tiên, cô nhận giải danh dự 2001. Bốn năm sau, cô nhận thêm giải vinh danh tác phẩm 2005 với bài viết “Tháng Tư, Còn Đó Ngậm Ngùi,” kể về tình gia đình chung thuỷ của người Việt tị nạn tại Hoa Kỳ. Bài mới
của Diệu Hương được viết để tiễn đưa ca nhạc sĩ Việt Dzũng, người cô chưa từng gặp.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Xin Chút Yên Lành Trong Giấc Ngủ..." href="/p211a214128/xin-chut-yen-lanh-trong-giac-ngu"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2013-12-28"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="214127" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Giáng Sinh 2014" class="pl_atitle" href="/p211a214127/giang-sinh-2014">Giáng Sinh 2014</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">27/12/2013</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 72828)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Phan" href="/author/post/3956/1/phan">Phan</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả là một nhà báo quen biết tại Dallas, từng dự phần chủ biên một số báo Việt ngữ địa phương. Góp bài với Việt Báo từ nhiều năm, ông vừa nhận giải vinh danh tác giả Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2013. Mới tuần trước, Phan đã có bài “Mùa Lễ”, và nay
là bài viết ngay ngày lễ Giáng Sinh 2014.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Giáng Sinh 2014" href="/p211a214127/giang-sinh-2014"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2013-12-27"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_3"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="214126" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Từ Tulsa Tới Wichita" class="pl_atitle" href="/p211a214126/tu-tulsa-toi-wichita">Từ Tulsa Tới Wichita</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">26/12/2013</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 17762)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Lê Như Đức" href="/author/post/5949/1/le-nhu-du-c">Lê Như Đức</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả sinh tại Saigon năm 1962, hiện cư trú tại Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Nghề nghiệp: kỹ sư cơ khí, làm cho hãng Learjet, Wichita. Học vấn: cao học. Gia đình: vợ và ba con- hai gái, một trai.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Từ Tulsa Tới Wichita" href="/p211a214126/tu-tulsa-toi-wichita"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2013-12-26"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="214125" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Ông Già Nô-en Không Đến" class="pl_atitle" href="/p211a214125/ong-gia-no-en-khong-den">Ông Già Nô-en Không Đến</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">25/12/2013</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 17527)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Cam Li Nguyễn Thi Mỹ Thanh" href="/author/post/607/1/cam-li-nguyen-thi-my-thanh">Cam Li Nguyễn Thi Mỹ Thanh</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Cam Li Nguyễn thị Mỹ Thanh trước 1975, đã có nhiều truyện ngắn, truyện dài do tạp chí và nhà xuất bản Tuổi Hoa ấn hành
tại Saigon. Sau tháng Tư 1975, cô không viết, chỉ chuyên làm công việc nghiên cứu khoa học. Định cư tại San Jose từ 2003, Cam Li bắt đầu góp bài cho Việt Báo từ 2009 và đã nhận giải Vinh danh Tác Phẩm Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2010.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Ông Già Nô-en Không Đến" href="/p211a214125/ong-gia-no-en-khong-den"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2013-12-25"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_4"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="214124" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Quà Cho Con Gái Mùa Giáng Sinh" class="pl_atitle" href="/p211a214124/qua-cho-con-gai-mua-giang-sinh">Quà Cho Con Gái Mùa Giáng Sinh</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">24/12/2013</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 21769)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Phùng Annie Kim" href="/author/post/3996/1/phu-ng-annie-kim">Phùng Annie Kim</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả sinh năm 1949, định cư tại Mỹ theo diện HO năm 1991. Nghề nghiệp trước 75: dạy học. Công việc làm ở Mỹ: du lịch. Hiện đã hưu trí và là cư dân vùng Little Saigon, Westminster, California. Bài viết về nước Mỹ đầu tiên của bà năm 2013 là "Kock and Me / Vi trùng lao và Tôi." Và liên tiếp cho thấy sức viết nhanh, viết mạnh. Mừng Lễ Giáng Sinh cùng tác giả, xin mời đọc bài viết thứ chín.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Quà Cho Con Gái Mùa Giáng Sinh" href="/p211a214124/qua-cho-con-gai-mua-giang-sinh"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2013-12-24"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="214131" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tấm Thẻ Bài" class="pl_atitle" href="/p211a214131/tam-the-bai">Tấm Thẻ Bài</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">22/12/2013</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 22689)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Trần Thiện Phi Hùng" href="/author/post/5771/1/tra-n-thie-n-phi-hu-ng">Trần Thiện Phi Hùng</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả cho biết ông nguyên là lính Hải Quân VNCH; 12 năm 4 tháng đúng tính đến ngày 30 tháng Tư 75, tự lái tầu vượt biển
năm 1982, hiện định cư tại Úc. Sau đây là một bài viết ngắn của ông.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tấm Thẻ Bài" href="/p211a214131/tam-the-bai"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2013-12-22"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_5"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="214123" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Một Ngày Xui" class="pl_atitle" href="/p211a214123/mot-ngay-xui">Một Ngày Xui</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">22/12/2013</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 16322)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Phạm Thái" href="/author/post/5952/1/pha-m-tha-i">Phạm Thái</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả cho biết ông đã tham dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ năm đầu
tiên với một số bài viết về đề tài Du Lịch Nước Mỹ hoặc Trại Hè. Sau hơn 10 năm, ông trở lại với giải VVNM, với bút hiệu mới là Phạm Thái. Sau đây là bài viết thứ năm của ông trong năm.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Một Ngày Xui" href="/p211a214123/mot-ngay-xui"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2013-12-22"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="214122" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Mùa Lễ" class="pl_atitle" href="/p211a214122/mua-le">Mùa Lễ</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">21/12/2013</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 66906)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Phan" href="/author/post/3956/1/phan">Phan</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả là một nhà báo quen biết tại Dallas, lui tới với bạn đọc Viết về nước Mỹ từ nhiều năm, vừa nhận giải Vinh Danh
Tác Giả 2013.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Mùa Lễ" href="/p211a214122/mua-le"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2013-12-21"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_6"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="214121" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Chuyện Người Vợ Tuổi Dần" class="pl_atitle" href="/p211a214121/chuyen-nguoi-vo-tuoi-dan">Chuyện Người Vợ Tuổi Dần</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">20/12/2013</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 19864)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Pnt" href="/author/post/4016/1/pnt">Pnt</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả là một nhà giáo từng có hơn 30 năm dạy học tại Việt Nam. Đến Mỹ theo diện ODP, hiện tiếp tục nghề cũ tại một
trung tâm dạy kèm tại miền Nam Cali. Bài viết mới của ông lần này là một tự truyện về tình yêu và gia đình, với lời ghi như
sau: “Để tặng chú Thành của tôi. Riêng tặng cọp mẹ và cọp con
của anh. Và tất cả những ai tuổi Dần.”</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Chuyện Người Vợ Tuổi Dần" href="/p211a214121/chuyen-nguoi-vo-tuoi-dan"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2013-12-20"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="214120" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cái Máy Cắt Cỏ" class="pl_atitle" href="/p211a214120/cai-may-cat-co">Cái Máy Cắt Cỏ</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">19/12/2013</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 14319)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Thị Hữu Duyên" href="/author/post/3526/1/nguyen-thi-huu-duyen">Nguyễn Thị Hữu Duyên</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả sinh năm 1957, cư dân Santa Ana, công việc: làm nail. Tham gia viết về nước Mỹ từ 2011, với bút hiệu Hữu Duyên Nguyễn và bài "Cám Ơn Bố", bà đã nhận giải Đặc Biệt Viết Về
Nước Mỹ 2012. Sau đây là bài viết mới nhất của bà.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cái Máy Cắt Cỏ" href="/p211a214120/cai-may-cat-co"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2013-12-19"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_7"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="214119" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Noel Này Cầu Nguyện Cho Vivian" class="pl_atitle" href="/p211a214119/noel-nay-cau-nguyen-cho-vivian">Noel Này Cầu Nguyện Cho Vivian</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">18/12/2013</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 14574)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Trương Tấn Thành" href="/author/post/5343/1/truong-tan-thanh">Trương Tấn Thành</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả đã nhận giải danh dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ. Ông là cư dân Lacey, Washington State, tốt nghiệp MA, ngành giáo dục, từng trong ban giảng huấn tại trường dạy người da đỏ và giảng viên tại Đại học cộng đồng SPSCC, Olympia, WA.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Noel Này Cầu Nguyện Cho Vivian" href="/p211a214119/noel-nay-cau-nguyen-cho-vivian"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2013-12-18"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="214118" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Khuấy Động Cô Mà Chi!" class="pl_atitle" href="/p211a214118/khuay-dong-co-ma-chi">Khuấy Động Cô Mà Chi!</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">17/12/2013</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 20027)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="TháiNC" href="/author/post/5177/1/thainc">TháiNC</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả đã nhận giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ năm thứ XII, 2012. Ông tên thật là Nguyễn Cao Thái, sinh năm 1959 tại Huế, vào
Saigon 1968, vượt biển đến Mỹ 1979, hiện định cư tại San Jose, CA.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Khuấy Động Cô Mà Chi!" href="/p211a214118/khuay-dong-co-ma-chi"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2013-12-17"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_8 pl_row_last"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="214117" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Yêu Lại Từ Đầu" class="pl_atitle" href="/p211a214117/yeu-lai-tu-dau">Yêu Lại Từ Đầu</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">16/12/2013</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 17304)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Thị Huế Xưa" href="/author/post/3525/1/nguyen-thi-hue-xua">Nguyễn Thị Huế Xưa</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả là cư dân Austin, Texas; Công việc: y tá trưởng trong một bệnh viện thành phố, đã góp nhiều bài viết sống động và
nhận giải vinh danh tác giả Viết về nước Mỹ 2006. Bài mới của cô là một truyện tình nối dài từ Ban Mê Thuột tới nước Mỹ.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Yêu Lại Từ Đầu" href="/p211a214117/yeu-lai-tu-dau"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2013-12-16"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div>
<div class="nw_box_list_brief nw_boxing_padding"><div class="pl_list pl_list_col_2"><div class="pl_row pl_row_1 pl_row_first"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="198451" class="pl_content pl_content_first" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Con Sáo Sang Sông Trên Đất Mỹ" class="pl_atitle" href="/p212a198451/con-sao-sang-song-tren-dat-my">Con Sáo Sang Sông Trên Đất Mỹ</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">31/12/2012</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 318720)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Con Sáo Sang Sông Trên Đất Mỹ" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p212a198451/con-sao-sang-song-tren-dat-my" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/T4VjmwaD0AgBAM4j/w150/vb2-12-31-3mien.jpg" title="vb2-12-31-3mien" alt="vb2-12-31-3mien" width="120" height="110" data-info="650,596"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/T4VjmwaD0AgBAM4j/w150/vb2-12-31-3mien.jpg" title="vb2-12-31-3mien" alt="vb2-12-31-3mien" width="120" height="110" data-info="650,596"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/T4VjmwaD0AgBAM4j/w150/vb2-12-31-3mien.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="110"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Khôi An" href="/author/post/1836/1/khoi-an">Khôi An</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description"> Tác giả, một kỹ sư điện tử tại công ty Intel, Bắc California, đã 2 lần nhận giải Viết Về Nước Mỹ: giải danh dự 2009, và Giải Vinh Danh Tác Phẩm 2010. Đón năm mới 2013, mời đọc bài viết cuối năm của Khôi An kể chuyện về thanh âm, ca nhạc. </div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Con Sáo Sang Sông Trên Đất Mỹ" href="/p212a198451/con-sao-sang-song-tren-dat-my"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2012-12-31"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="198423" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tản Mạn Cuối Năm" class="pl_atitle" href="/p212a198423/tan-man-cuoi-nam">Tản Mạn Cuối Năm</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">29/12/2012</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 246463)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Tản Mạn Cuối Năm" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p212a198423/tan-man-cuoi-nam" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" width="120" height="76" data-info="528,333"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" width="120" height="76" data-info="528,333"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="76"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Đoàn Thị" href="/author/post/1040/1/doan-thi">Đoàn Thị</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description"> Tác giả làm việc trong một văn phòng thiết kế công chánh tại nước Pháp. Họp mặt Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2011, Đoàn Thị đã bay từ Paris sang để nhận giải
Vinh Danh Tác Giả, thường được gọi đùa là Giải Á Hậu. Bài viết mới, chuyện cuối năm bên Tây vẫn đầy hương vị của Little Sàigon. </div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tản Mạn Cuối Năm" href="/p212a198423/tan-man-cuoi-nam"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2012-12-29"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_2"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="198387" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Viết Cho Anh Nhân Mùa Giáng Sinh" class="pl_atitle" href="/p212a198387/viet-cho-anh-nhan-mua-giang-sinh">Viết Cho Anh Nhân Mùa Giáng Sinh</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">29/12/2012</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 139341)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Viết Cho Anh Nhân Mùa Giáng Sinh" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p212a198387/viet-cho-anh-nhan-mua-giang-sinh" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/3gzulwaD0AgBAHtd/w150/vb7-12-29-ngo-mai-huong.jpg" title="vb7-12-29-ngo-mai-huong" alt="vb7-12-29-ngo-mai-huong" width="120" height="98" data-info="400,327"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/3gzulwaD0AgBAHtd/w150/vb7-12-29-ngo-mai-huong.jpg" title="vb7-12-29-ngo-mai-huong" alt="vb7-12-29-ngo-mai-huong" width="120" height="98" data-info="400,327"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/3gzulwaD0AgBAHtd/w150/vb7-12-29-ngo-mai-huong.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="98"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Ngô Mai Hương" href="/author/post/2628/1/ngo-mai-huong">Ngô Mai Hương</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description"> Là con gái một quân nhân VNCH, từ bé, nàng từng nghĩ mình sẽ là vợ lính.
Sau đổi đời, trưởng thành tại Hoa Kỳ, nàng chống lại Bố để kết hôn với một thuyền nhân. Ngày cưới đúng vào mùa giáng sinh. Năm nay, kỷ niệm 22
năm thành hôn, chàng đang trong nhà tù cộng sản tại Việt Nam. </div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Viết Cho Anh Nhân Mùa Giáng Sinh" href="/p212a198387/viet-cho-anh-nhan-mua-giang-sinh"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2012-12-29"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="198333" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Lời Con Trong Tang Lễ Bố" class="pl_atitle" href="/p212a198333/loi-con-trong-tang-le-bo">Lời Con Trong Tang Lễ Bố</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">28/12/2012</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 269425)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Lời Con Trong Tang Lễ Bố" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p212a198333/loi-con-trong-tang-le-bo" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" width="120" height="76" data-info="528,333"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" width="120" height="76" data-info="528,333"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="76"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Văn Hương" href="/author/post/3569/1/nguyen-van-huong">Nguyễn Văn Hương</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description"> Thêm một cánh chim đầu đàn thuộc thế hệ đầu tiên của người Việt tại Hoa Kỳ vừa từ trần: Cụ Nguyễn Văn Thịnh, vị niên trưởng của một gia đình thuyền nhân gồm 58 người định cư tại San Diego, đã ra đi vào lúc 4 giờ 57 chiều ngày thứ Hai 17-12-2012, nhằm ngày 5-11 năm Nhâm Thìn, hưởng thọ 83 tuổi. </div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Lời Con Trong Tang Lễ Bố" href="/p212a198333/loi-con-trong-tang-le-bo"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2012-12-28"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_3"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="198239" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Chuyện Tình Yêu... Cuối Năm, Đầu Năm" class="pl_atitle" href="/p212a198239/chuyen-tinh-yeu-cuoi-nam-dau-nam">Chuyện Tình Yêu... Cuối Năm, Đầu Năm</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">25/12/2012</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 269827)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Chuyện Tình Yêu... Cuối Năm, Đầu Năm" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p212a198239/chuyen-tinh-yeu-cuoi-nam-dau-nam" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" width="120" height="76" data-info="528,333"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" width="120" height="76" data-info="528,333"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="76"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Cao Đắc Vinh" href="/author/post/613/1/cao-dac-vinh">Cao Đắc Vinh</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description"> Tác giả lần đầu dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ. Mong Cao Đắc Vinh tiếp tục viết, bổ túc dùm mấy dòng sơ lược tiểu sử và địa chỉ liên lạc. </div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Chuyện Tình Yêu... Cuối Năm, Đầu Năm" href="/p212a198239/chuyen-tinh-yeu-cuoi-nam-dau-nam"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2012-12-25"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="198210" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cái "ALARM"" class="pl_atitle" href="/p212a198210/cai-alarm">Cái "ALARM"</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">25/12/2012</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 221765)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Cái "ALARM"" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p212a198210/cai-alarm" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" width="120" height="76" data-info="528,333"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" width="120" height="76" data-info="528,333"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="76"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Y Châu" href="/author/post/5705/1/y-chau">Y Châu</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description"> Tác giả lần đầu dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ bằng một bài viết ngắn. Mong Y Châu tiếp tục viết, bổ túc dùm mấy dòng sơ lược tiểu sử và địa chỉ liên lạc. </div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cái "ALARM"" href="/p212a198210/cai-alarm"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2012-12-25"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_4"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="198209" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Ông Noel và Bé Emilie" class="pl_atitle" href="/p212a198209/ong-noel-va-be-emilie">Ông Noel và Bé Emilie</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">25/12/2012</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 271383)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Ông Noel và Bé Emilie" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p212a198209/ong-noel-va-be-emilie" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" width="120" height="76" data-info="528,333"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" width="120" height="76" data-info="528,333"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="76"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Trương Tấn Thành" href="/author/post/5343/1/truong-tan-thanh">Trương Tấn Thành</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description"> Tác giả đã nhận giải danh dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ. Ông là cư dân Lacey, Washington State, tốt nghiệp MA, ngành giáo dục và trong ban giảng huấn tại trường dạy người da đỏ và giảng viên tại Đại học cộng đồng SPSCC, Olympia, WA. </div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Ông Noel và Bé Emilie" href="/p212a198209/ong-noel-va-be-emilie"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2012-12-25"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="198159" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Chuyện Mùa Giáng Sinh: Anh Tôi" class="pl_atitle" href="/p212a198159/chuyen-mua-giang-sinh-anh-toi">Chuyện Mùa Giáng Sinh: Anh Tôi</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">24/12/2012</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 296119)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Chuyện Mùa Giáng Sinh: Anh Tôi" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p212a198159/chuyen-mua-giang-sinh-anh-toi" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" width="120" height="76" data-info="528,333"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" width="120" height="76" data-info="528,333"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="76"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Phạm Hồng Ân" href="/author/post/5953/1/pha-m-ho-ng-an">Phạm Hồng Ân</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description"> Trước 1975, tác giả là một nhà thơ quân đội, sĩ quan hải quân, từng tu nghiệp tại Mỹ. Sau năm 1975, ông trở thành người tù chính trị và định cư
tại Hoa Kỳ theo diện H.O. Ông đã tham dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ ngay từ năm đầu tiên và hai lần nhân giải, 2001 và 2012. </div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Chuyện Mùa Giáng Sinh: Anh Tôi" href="/p212a198159/chuyen-mua-giang-sinh-anh-toi"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2012-12-24"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_5"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="198133" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Không Bỏ Anh Em, Không Bỏ Bạn Bè" class="pl_atitle" href="/p212a198133/khong-bo-anh-em-khong-bo-ban-be">Không Bỏ Anh Em, Không Bỏ Bạn Bè</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">23/12/2012</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 249374)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Không Bỏ Anh Em, Không Bỏ Bạn Bè" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p212a198133/khong-bo-anh-em-khong-bo-ban-be" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/dGxbjwaD0AgBAPkQ/w150/vvnm8-12-23-2012.jpg" title="vvnm8-12-23-2012" alt="vvnm8-12-23-2012" width="120" height="50" data-info="541,227"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/dGxbjwaD0AgBAPkQ/w150/vvnm8-12-23-2012.jpg" title="vvnm8-12-23-2012" alt="vvnm8-12-23-2012" width="120" height="50" data-info="541,227"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/dGxbjwaD0AgBAPkQ/w150/vvnm8-12-23-2012.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="50"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Vĩnh Chánh" href="/author/post/5619/1/vinh-chanh">Vĩnh Chánh</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description"> Tác giả là Bác sĩ Vĩnh Chánh, thuộc Hội Y Khoa Huế Hải Ngoại. Thời chiến
tranh, ông là YSĩ Quân Y Nhảy Dù. Bài viết sau đây được tác giả viết cho Mùa Giáng Sinh năm 2012. Chuyện là thật, nhưng họ và tên các nhân vật không hoàn toàn đúng sự thật. </div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Không Bỏ Anh Em, Không Bỏ Bạn Bè" href="/p212a198133/khong-bo-anh-em-khong-bo-ban-be"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2012-12-23"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="198096" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Chiếc Giày Há Miệng" class="pl_atitle" href="/p212a198096/chiec-giay-ha-mieng">Chiếc Giày Há Miệng</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">22/12/2012</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 356678)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Chiếc Giày Há Miệng" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p212a198096/chiec-giay-ha-mieng" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/QBRmiwaD0AgBAKxS/w150/007-2.jpg" title="007-2" alt="007-2" width="120" height="90" data-info="650,488"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/QBRmiwaD0AgBAKxS/w150/007-2.jpg" title="007-2" alt="007-2" width="120" height="90" data-info="650,488"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/QBRmiwaD0AgBAKxS/w150/007-2.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="90"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Phương Hoa" href="/author/post/4005/1/phuong-hoa">Phương Hoa</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description"> Tác giả tên thật Linda Hoa Nguyễn, sinh năm 1950, đến Mỹ năm 1994 diện tị nạn chính trị theo chồng, hiện sống ở Bắc Cali. Thư kèm bài viết, bà cho biết “Tôi tốt nghiệp đại học ngành Early Childhood Education tại Chapman University California hồi tháng 5, 2012 khi tôi vừa tròn… 62 tuổi. </div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Chiếc Giày Há Miệng" href="/p212a198096/chiec-giay-ha-mieng"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2012-12-22"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_6"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="198040" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Chuyện Vợ "Ông Nhà Thơ"" class="pl_atitle" href="/p212a198040/chuyen-vo-ong-nha-tho">Chuyện Vợ "Ông Nhà Thơ"</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">21/12/2012</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 186970)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Chuyện Vợ "Ông Nhà Thơ"" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p212a198040/chuyen-vo-ong-nha-tho" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" width="120" height="76" data-info="528,333"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" width="120" height="76" data-info="528,333"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="76"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Phạm Thành Châu" href="/author/post/3712/1/pham-thanh-chau">Phạm Thành Châu</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description"> Tác giả sinh quán tại Hội An, Quảng Nam, tốt nghiệp Đốc Sự Học Viện Quốc
Gia Hành Chánh, Cựu tù chinh trị, hiện định cư tại Virginia, đã góp bài cho Việt Báo Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ nhiều năm qua. Nhà văn Võ Phiến nhận
xét về các nhân vật trong ba tập truyện của Phạm Thành Châu đã xuất bản, phải kêu là tuyệt vời. Sao mà họ chung tình đến thế. Nhân vật trong truyện mới của ông Châu sau đây còn “trên cả tuyệt vời”, nói theo kiểu các trang mạng phổ biến từ trong nước. </div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Chuyện Vợ "Ông Nhà Thơ"" href="/p212a198040/chuyen-vo-ong-nha-tho"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2012-12-21"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="197950" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tiếng Chuông Giáo Đường" class="pl_atitle" href="/p212a197950/tieng-chuong-giao-duong">Tiếng Chuông Giáo Đường</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">19/12/2012</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 300807)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Tiếng Chuông Giáo Đường" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p212a197950/tieng-chuong-giao-duong" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" width="120" height="76" data-info="528,333"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" width="120" height="76" data-info="528,333"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="76"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Phương Lan" href="/author/post/4008/1/phuong-lan">Phương Lan</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description"> Tác giả là một dương cầm thủ đồng thời là nhà văn, có nhiều CD và sách đã xuất bản, từng nhận giải danh dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ. Sau đây là truyện ngắn mới của bà dành cho mùa giáng sinh đang tới. </div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tiếng Chuông Giáo Đường" href="/p212a197950/tieng-chuong-giao-duong"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2012-12-19"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_7"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="197854" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Quà Giáng Sinh & Chuyện Rau Muống" class="pl_atitle" href="/p212a197854/qua-giang-sinh-chuyen-rau-muong">Quà Giáng Sinh & Chuyện Rau Muống</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">17/12/2012</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 290014)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Quà Giáng Sinh & Chuyện Rau Muống" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p212a197854/qua-giang-sinh-chuyen-rau-muong" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" width="120" height="76" data-info="528,333"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" width="120" height="76" data-info="528,333"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="76"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Sao Nam Trần Ngọc Bình" href="/author/post/4179/1/sao-nam-tran-ngoc-binh">Sao Nam Trần Ngọc Bình</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description"> Tác giả sinh năm 1940, cựu sĩ quan VNCH, khoá 12 SVSQ Thủ Đức, cựu tù chính trị, đến Mỹ năm 1991 theo diện H.O. 9, hiện định cư tại Greenville, South Carolina, tham dự Viết Về nước Mỹ từ 2002. Tác phẩm đã
xuất bản: Hành Trình Về Phương Đông. Sau đây là hai bài viết mới của ông. </div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Quà Giáng Sinh & Chuyện Rau Muống" href="/p212a197854/qua-giang-sinh-chuyen-rau-muong"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2012-12-17"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="197824" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Mùa Đông Ở Xóm Tôi" class="pl_atitle" href="/p212a197824/mua-dong-o-xom-toi">Mùa Đông Ở Xóm Tôi</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">16/12/2012</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 221039)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Mùa Đông Ở Xóm Tôi" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p212a197824/mua-dong-o-xom-toi" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/vljZfQaD0AgBAFMF/w150/2-image014.jpg" title="2-image014" alt="2-image014" width="120" height="43" data-info="580,210"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/vljZfQaD0AgBAFMF/w150/2-image014.jpg" title="2-image014" alt="2-image014" width="120" height="43" data-info="580,210"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/vljZfQaD0AgBAFMF/w150/2-image014.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="43"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Trần Kim Sa" href="/author/post/5282/1/tran-kim-sa">Trần Kim Sa</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description"> Tác giả là cư dân Roches- ter, NewYork. Hình ảnh và bài viết về nước Mỹ đầu tiên của tác giả được chuyển tới bằng điện thư, được giới thiệu như
sau: </div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Mùa Đông Ở Xóm Tôi" href="/p212a197824/mua-dong-o-xom-toi"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2012-12-16"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_8 pl_row_last"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="197786" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Thầy: Mi Sinh Tiền..." class="pl_atitle" href="/p212a197786/thay-mi-sinh-tien">Thầy: Mi Sinh Tiền...</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">15/12/2012</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 315905)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Thầy: Mi Sinh Tiền..." class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p212a197786/thay-mi-sinh-tien" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/oeyzewaD0AgBADUo/w150/vb7-b-image002-1.jpg" title="vb7-b-image002-1" alt="vb7-b-image002-1" width="120" height="90" data-info="320,240"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/oeyzewaD0AgBADUo/w150/vb7-b-image002-1.jpg" title="vb7-b-image002-1" alt="vb7-b-image002-1" width="120" height="90" data-info="320,240"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/oeyzewaD0AgBADUo/w150/vb7-b-image002-1.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="90"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Philato" href="/author/post/3983/1/philato">Philato</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description"> Tác giả tên thật là Tô Văn Cấp, sinh năm 1941, cựu sĩ quan VNCH, cựu tù công sản, định cư tại Hoa Kỳ theo diện H.O. 1, hiện làm việc tại học khu
Ocean View. Ông đã góp nhiều bài viết về nước Mỹ, bài nào cũng cho thấy
tấm lòng, và sự lạc quan, yêu đời. Bài viết mới nhất là một họp mặt trường cũ, với niềm vui của tình thầy trò. </div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Thầy: Mi Sinh Tiền..." href="/p212a197786/thay-mi-sinh-tien"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2012-12-15"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div>
<div class="nw_box_list_brief nw_boxing_padding"><div class="pl_list pl_list_col_1"><div class="pl_row pl_row_1 pl_row_first"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="163864" class="pl_content pl_content_first" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Duyên Nợ Với Nước Mỹ" class="pl_atitle" href="/p218a163864/duyen-no-voi-nuoc-my">Duyên Nợ Với Nước Mỹ</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">31/12/2006</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 394745)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Anne Khánh Vân" href="/author/post/80/1/anne-khanh-van">Anne Khánh Vân</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Ngày bà nội tôi còn sống, nội thường kể chuyện đời xưa cho chúng tôi nghe. Ngoài những chuyện thần thoại, cổ tích với các ông tiên, bà tiên, nội tôi còn kể những câu chuyện của đời thật</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Duyên Nợ Với Nước Mỹ" href="/p218a163864/duyen-no-voi-nuoc-my"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2006-12-31"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_2"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="163767" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tình Người Sưởi Ấm Trái Tim" class="pl_atitle" href="/p218a163767/tinh-nguoi-suoi-am-trai-tim">Tình Người Sưởi Ấm Trái Tim</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">30/12/2006</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 341509)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Anne Khánh Vân" href="/author/post/80/1/anne-khanh-van">Anne Khánh Vân</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Lạnh quá! Gió buốt từng cơn! Đã hơn hai giờ đồng hồ... Vẫn chưa thấy bóng dáng chiếc xe buýt. Mọi người ai nấy đều cóng lạnh, đi tới đi lui cố gắng cử động để máu huyết lưu thông tạo nhiệt</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tình Người Sưởi Ấm Trái Tim" href="/p218a163767/tinh-nguoi-suoi-am-trai-tim"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2006-12-30"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_3"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="163862" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Danh Tặc" class="pl_atitle" href="/p218a163862/danh-tac">Danh Tặc</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">28/12/2006</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 302748)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Trần Quốc Sỹ" href="/author/post/5300/1/tran-quoc-sy">Trần Quốc Sỹ</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Một buổi sáng vào khoảng giữa năm 2005, tôi nhận được một phong bì vàng gởi tới bởi phòng an ninh của công ty nơi tôi đang làm việc. Mở ra, bên trong là một xấp tài liệu viết bằng Anh Ngữ</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Danh Tặc" href="/p218a163862/danh-tac"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2006-12-28"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_4"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="163860" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Hương Xưa" class="pl_atitle" href="/p218a163860/huong-xua">Hương Xưa</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">26/12/2006</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 933995)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Phan" href="/author/post/3956/1/phan">Phan</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Sáng thứ bảy nhưng trời nóng sớm vì mùa hè còn nợ mấy hàng cây đang hồi xanh lá. Ong Hoàng lẩm bẩm với cây chanh ngoài sân sau, nhổ cỏ, vun gốc, tưới nước…Tánh ông, thích hay không thích</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Hương Xưa" href="/p218a163860/huong-xua"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2006-12-26"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_5"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="163764" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tôi Đi Giũa Nail" class="pl_atitle" href="/p218a163764/toi-di-giua-nail">Tôi Đi Giũa Nail</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">24/12/2006</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 297973)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="XYZ" href="/author/post/5687/1/xyz">XYZ</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Trước khi viết bài này, tôi có nói với chị Cả của tôi: - Chị à, tui định ca cẩm về cái chuyện đi học nail, đi thi nail rồi đi làm nail để phải "chịu đời" với ba cái chuyện bực mình, nhưng sợ bị "nhàm hàng"</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tôi Đi Giũa Nail" href="/p218a163764/toi-di-giua-nail"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2006-12-24"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_6"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="163859" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Chuyện Kể Về Small Court Ở Mỹ" class="pl_atitle" href="/p218a163859/chuyen-ke-ve-small-court-o-my">Chuyện Kể Về Small Court Ở Mỹ</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">23/12/2006</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 262044)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Dương văn Gia" href="/author/post/1067/1/duong-van-gia">Dương văn Gia</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Người Việt Nam mình thường nói "vô phước đáo tụng đình" , có nghĩa là bất đắc dĩ mới đem nhau ra ba tòa quan lớn để phân xử. Bởi vì kiện tụng nhau rất tốn kém, có khi còn tán gia bại sản nữa là khác</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Chuyện Kể Về Small Court Ở Mỹ" href="/p218a163859/chuyen-ke-ve-small-court-o-my"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2006-12-23"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_7"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="163762" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tuyết Rơi" class="pl_atitle" href="/p218a163762/tuyet-roi">Tuyết Rơi</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">21/12/2006</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 302713)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Võ Tâm Huy" href="/author/post/5635/1/vo-tam-huy">Võ Tâm Huy</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Ngoài trời tuyết đang rơi, tuyết thật trắng, như những miếng bông gòn từ trên không rơi xuống, bao phủ mảnh sân nhà tôi, độ dày cả một tấc. Tôi và các bạn tôi đang tụ họp để uống cà phê</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tuyết Rơi" href="/p218a163762/tuyet-roi"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2006-12-21"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_8"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="163858" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Niềm Tin Còn Đó" class="pl_atitle" href="/p218a163858/niem-tin-con-do">Niềm Tin Còn Đó</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">20/12/2006</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 320193)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Trần Diệu Hương" href="/author/post/3554/1/nguyen-tran-dieu-huong">Nguyễn Trần Diệu Hương</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Đầu tháng Bẩy, mùa hè, từ miền Bắc, tôi bay về miền Nam California dự ngày hội ngộ của các cựu học sinh trung học Ngô Quyền. Từ phi trường LAX, tôi được hai anh chị bạn đón về vùng</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Niềm Tin Còn Đó" href="/p218a163858/niem-tin-con-do"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2006-12-20"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_9"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="163856" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Hình Bóng Cuộc Đời" class="pl_atitle" href="/p218a163856/hinh-bong-cuoc-doi">Hình Bóng Cuộc Đời</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">19/12/2006</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 223732)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Xuân Mai" href="/author/post/5683/1/xuan-mai">Xuân Mai</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Sức khỏe là một phần tối ư quan trọng trong đời sống con người. Chúng ta ai cũng hiểu biết, nhưng bạn không thể hình dung sức khỏe đã ảnh hưởng trên con người đến mức độ nào!</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Hình Bóng Cuộc Đời" href="/p218a163856/hinh-bong-cuoc-doi"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2006-12-19"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_10 pl_row_last"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="163855" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Hòn Xúc Xắc" class="pl_atitle" href="/p218a163855/hon-xuc-xac">Hòn Xúc Xắc</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">18/12/2006</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 280233)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="TRÂN NGUYÊN" href="/author/post/5294/1/tran-nguyen">TRÂN NGUYÊN</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Trân Nguyên, mi giỏi há con… Mi ỉ làm "bác sĩ" rồi tha hồ đem hết mấy Ôn - Cha - Chú lên mổ xẻ … toang hoang cho thiên hạ hắn tròn xoe con mắt hết trơn… À há. Mi có ngon kỳ ni viết chuyện</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Hòn Xúc Xắc" href="/p218a163855/hon-xuc-xac"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2006-12-18"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div>
<div class="nw_box_list_brief nw_boxing_padding"><div class="pl_list pl_list_col_1"><div class="pl_row pl_row_1 pl_row_first"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="163540" class="pl_content pl_content_first" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Một Lần Nữa" class="pl_atitle" href="/p219a163540/mot-lan-nua">Một Lần Nữa</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">29/12/2005</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 271095)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Duy An" href="/author/post/3438/1/nguyen-duy-an">Nguyễn Duy An</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Giải Thưởng Việt Báo Việt Báo</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Một Lần Nữa" href="/p219a163540/mot-lan-nua"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2005-12-29"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_2"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="163539" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Bệnh Viện Và Nhà Dưỡng Lão Ở Mỹ" class="pl_atitle" href="/p219a163539/benh-vien-va-nha-duong-lao-o-my">Bệnh Viện Và Nhà Dưỡng Lão Ở Mỹ</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">28/12/2005</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 187520)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Sagiang" href="/author/post/4177/1/sagiang">Sagiang</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Giải Thưởng Việt Báo Việt Báo</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Bệnh Viện Và Nhà Dưỡng Lão Ở Mỹ" href="/p219a163539/benh-vien-va-nha-duong-lao-o-my"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2005-12-28"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_3"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="163538" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Chuyện Anh Hai Saigon: C’est La Vie!" class="pl_atitle" href="/p219a163538/chuyen-anh-hai-saigon-c-est-la-vie">Chuyện Anh Hai Saigon: C’est La Vie!</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">27/12/2005</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 207189)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="KIM N.C." href="/author/post/1850/1/kim-n-c-">KIM N.C.</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Giải Thưởng Việt Báo Việt Báo</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Chuyện Anh Hai Saigon: C’est La Vie!" href="/p219a163538/chuyen-anh-hai-saigon-c-est-la-vie"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2005-12-27"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_4"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="163537" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tinh Ca Hambuger - Nước Mắm" class="pl_atitle" href="/p219a163537/tinh-ca-hambuger-nuoc-mam">Tinh Ca Hambuger - Nước Mắm</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">26/12/2005</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 287609)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Karen N. Nguyễn" href="/author/post/1819/1/karen-n-nguyen">Karen N. Nguyễn</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Giải Thưởng Việt Báo Việt Báo</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tinh Ca Hambuger - Nước Mắm" href="/p219a163537/tinh-ca-hambuger-nuoc-mam"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2005-12-26"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_5"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="163536" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Trên Miền Đất Hứa" class="pl_atitle" href="/p219a163536/tren-mien-dat-hua">Trên Miền Đất Hứa</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">26/12/2005</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 194397)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Hương Hoàng" href="/author/post/1612/1/huong-hoang">Hương Hoàng</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Giải Thưởng Việt Báo Việt Báo</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Trên Miền Đất Hứa" href="/p219a163536/tren-mien-dat-hua"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2005-12-26"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_6"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="163535" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Chuyện Lấy Chồng Việt Kiều" class="pl_atitle" href="/p219a163535/chuyen-lay-chong-viet-kieu">Chuyện Lấy Chồng Việt Kiều</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">22/12/2005</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 208636)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Hương Hoàng" href="/author/post/1612/1/huong-hoang">Hương Hoàng</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Ngoài hiên mưa vẫn đang rơi, dai dẳng không dứt. Hạt mưa như cứ lắp đi lại một bản tình ca buồn, buồn thật buồn, đã đôi lần làm nàng bật khóc. Nàng khóc vì nàng cảm thấy cô đơn và buồn tủi pha lẫn sự hối tiếc. Nàng ngồi một mình trong căn nhà với đầy đủ tiện nghi vật chất nhưng thật vắng vẻ và cô tịch.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Chuyện Lấy Chồng Việt Kiều" href="/p219a163535/chuyen-lay-chong-viet-kieu"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2005-12-22"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_7"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="163534" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Một Hướng Đi" class="pl_atitle" href="/p219a163534/mot-huong-di">Một Hướng Đi</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">20/12/2005</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 204725)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Lê Khánh Thọ" href="/author/post/2302/1/le-khanh-tho">Lê Khánh Thọ</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Bà Thu góa bụa từ bốn năm nay và cảm thấy cuộc đời vô vị. Đứa con gái ra
trường lương cao, thường khuyên mẹ nghỉ làm. Người em gái duy nhất sống
ở Sài gòn cũng khá giả không cần bà giúp đỡ. Với số tuổi 55, bà tự cho mình già và không còn tha thiết đến chuyện tái giá.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Một Hướng Đi" href="/p219a163534/mot-huong-di"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2005-12-20"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_8"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="163533" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tôi Làm Người Mẫu" class="pl_atitle" href="/p219a163533/toi-lam-nguoi-mau">Tôi Làm Người Mẫu</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">19/12/2005</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 377880)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Phạm Hồng Ân" href="/author/post/5953/1/pha-m-ho-ng-an">Phạm Hồng Ân</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Bạn vợ tui, chị Huyền, năm nay trạc tuổi ngũ tuần. Tuổi ngũ tuần là tuổi
chân yếu tay run, ở Việt nam, đã từ giã công việc, lui về vườn cho con cháu săn sóc. Vậy mà, chị Huyền lấy bằng " neo", đi làm hàng ngày, đời sống càng lúc càng sung túc.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tôi Làm Người Mẫu" href="/p219a163533/toi-lam-nguoi-mau"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2005-12-19"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_9"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="163532" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cơn Bão Cuối Mùa" class="pl_atitle" href="/p219a163532/con-bao-cuoi-mua">Cơn Bão Cuối Mùa</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">18/12/2005</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 237669)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Hạo Nhiên Nguyễn Tấn Ích" href="/author/post/1545/1/hao-nhien-nguyen-tan-ich">Hạo Nhiên Nguyễn Tấn Ích</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">- Con bảo đảm với má là Phương vừa đẹp vừa nết na, lại là sinh viên xuất
sắc trong lớp con phụ trách. Cô ấy ăn nói lịch thiệp lắm, gái Hà Nội mà
má. Còn bà nội của Phương thì rất mực chiều nàng. Hôm nào con gởi ảnh của Phương về cho má xem.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cơn Bão Cuối Mùa" href="/p219a163532/con-bao-cuoi-mua"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2005-12-18"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_10 pl_row_last"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="163531" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="9 Ngày Thăm Xứ Phù Tang" class="pl_atitle" href="/p219a163531/9-ngay-tham-xu-phu-tang">9 Ngày Thăm Xứ Phù Tang</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">18/12/2005</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 217582)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Lê" href="/author/post/3470/1/nguyen-le">Nguyễn Lê</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Phái đoàn chúng tôi gồm 80 người, già trẻ lớn bé đủ cả, tuổi từ 9 đến 82. trong số du khách có 2 người bạn mỹ, phu quân của 2 bà. Xuất sứ đa
số tại vùng nam Cali. Họ là những người việt Nam thành công trên đất cờ hoa, con cái đã trưởng thành , có sự nghiệp. </div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="9 Ngày Thăm Xứ Phù Tang" href="/p219a163531/9-ngay-tham-xu-phu-tang"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2005-12-18"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div>
<div class="nw_box_list_brief nw_boxing_padding"><div class="pl_list pl_list_col_1"><div class="pl_row pl_row_1 pl_row_first"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="163269" class="pl_content pl_content_first" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Sợ Con" class="pl_atitle" href="/p220a163269/so-con">Sợ Con</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">31/12/2004</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 321923)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Bồ Tùng Ma" href="/author/post/418/1/bo-tung-ma">Bồ Tùng Ma</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Ông Năm Thơ không chắc chắn ông đã nể sợ thằng Cu Trắng tức thằng Michael, con trai ông, bắt đầu từ lúc nào, có lẽ khi nó lên 7 tuổi, vào đúng cái ngày ông cho hai mẹ con bà Mỹ đen Christina quá giang xe hơi đến sở welfare, nhân dịp ông chở bà Thơ và nó đi điều chỉnh giấy tờ nhận phiếu thực phẩm.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Sợ Con" href="/p220a163269/so-con"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2004-12-31"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_2"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="163268" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Những Tiếng Nói Ngây Thơ" class="pl_atitle" href="/p220a163268/nhung-tieng-noi-ngay-tho">Những Tiếng Nói Ngây Thơ</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">30/12/2004</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 209577)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="An Tâm" href="/author/post/75/1/an-tam">An Tâm</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Từ ngày qua Mỹ trong những lúc nhàn rỗi, tôi thường mở TV đài Mỹ để tập nghe, tập hiểu được tiếng Mỹ. Tôi thích những show vui cười của họ nhất là cái show "Kids say kids said' gì đó của ông tài tử da đen Bill Cosby.
Tuy hiểu lõm bõm thôi song tôi cũng cảm thấy vui vui trước những câu nói ngộ nghĩnh của trẻ con Mỹ.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Những Tiếng Nói Ngây Thơ" href="/p220a163268/nhung-tieng-noi-ngay-tho"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2004-12-30"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_3"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="163267" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Du Lịch Hawaii" class="pl_atitle" href="/p220a163267/du-lich-hawaii">Du Lịch Hawaii</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">29/12/2004</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 233371)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Tân Ngố" href="/author/post/5170/1/tan-ngo">Tân Ngố</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Cứ mỗi lần nghe người nào đó nói họ mới đi du lịch Hawaii về với vẻ mặt vênh váo là tôi đã thấy ghét, nhất là khi họ biết là tôi chưa từng đi tới Hawaii lần nào thì thường lấy giọng thương hại mà khuyên bảo nọ kia.
Rằng thì là sống ở xứ Mỹ mà không đi tắm biển ở bãi Waikiki thì "Ngố" lắm.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Du Lịch Hawaii" href="/p220a163267/du-lich-hawaii"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2004-12-29"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_4"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="163266" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Phía Núi Bên Kia" class="pl_atitle" href="/p220a163266/phia-nui-ben-kia">Phía Núi Bên Kia</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">28/12/2004</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 338367)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Karen N. Nguyễn" href="/author/post/1819/1/karen-n-nguyen">Karen N. Nguyễn</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Vân mở mắt, nhìn quanh. Buổi sáng yên tĩnh làm sao. Căn phòng của Vân vẫn còn chìm một phần trong bóng tối. Vân liếc nhìn cái đồng hồ báo thức
ở trên bàn gần đó, mới hơn 6 giờ sáng.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Phía Núi Bên Kia" href="/p220a163266/phia-nui-ben-kia"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2004-12-28"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_5"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="163265" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="American Hearts" class="pl_atitle" href="/p220a163265/american-hearts">American Hearts</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">27/12/2004</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 225502)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Dương Minh Thảo" href="/author/post/1056/1/duong-minh-thao">Dương Minh Thảo</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Trong khi nhiều quý ông từ Mỹ về Việt Nam tìm người tình trăm năm, có anh Trương Chi ở tại quê nhà may mắn cưới được một nàng Việt Kiều Mỹ trẻ
đẹp.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="American Hearts" href="/p220a163265/american-hearts"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2004-12-27"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_6"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="163264" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Khiêu Vũ, Bộ Môn Nghệ Thuật Và Thể Dục" class="pl_atitle" href="/p220a163264/khieu-vu-bo-mon-nghe-thuat-va-the-duc">Khiêu Vũ, Bộ Môn Nghệ Thuật Và Thể Dục</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">27/12/2004</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 221488)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Lê" href="/author/post/3470/1/nguyen-le">Nguyễn Lê</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Trong dịp Lễ Tạ Ơn vừa qua, tôi được mời tới tham dự một đêm họp mặt các
bạn cũ quen thuộc. Đây là một truyền thống được tổ chức hàng năm cứ vào
dịp Lễ Tạ Ơn của các gia đình Việt Nam cư ngụ tại vùng Princeton New Jersey. Để cho việc tổ chức đỡ tốn kém, tiết kiệm thời giờ và đỡ vất vả trong việc bếp núc, tham dự viên mỗi gia đình tự động đem một món ăn hoặc bánh ngọt hoặc trái cây tùy tiện.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Khiêu Vũ, Bộ Môn Nghệ Thuật Và Thể Dục" href="/p220a163264/khieu-vu-bo-mon-nghe-thuat-va-the-duc"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2004-12-27"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_7"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="163263" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cây Xương Rồng" class="pl_atitle" href="/p220a163263/cay-xuong-rong">Cây Xương Rồng</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">26/12/2004</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 198014)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Linh Trần" href="/author/post/2344/1/linh-tran">Linh Trần</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Năm mới đã và đang về , trên đất Mỹ trời đêm thật lạnh. Hắn vẫn lái xe quanh quẩn trên đường, mặc cho một giờ đêm lững thững trôi qua. Đường phố xe cộ vẫn qua lại khá đông, những ánh đèn đường sáng vừa đủ như len
lỏi dõi nhìn khắp nơi. Xa xa là những căn nhà được trang hoàng bằng những dàn đèn trang trí Noel, lấp lóe đủ màu sắc như những ánh sao đêm tỏa sáng từng lúc.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cây Xương Rồng" href="/p220a163263/cay-xuong-rong"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2004-12-26"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_8"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="163262" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Ba Ngày Du Lịch Ở Mỹ" class="pl_atitle" href="/p220a163262/ba-ngay-du-lich-o-my">Ba Ngày Du Lịch Ở Mỹ</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">26/12/2004</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 174265)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Paul Hoàng" href="/author/post/3915/1/paul-hoang">Paul Hoàng</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Sáng ngày 26/11/04 tôi dậy sớm hơn mọi ngày để kịp đến điểm hẹn trước 8 giờ. Con gái cũng đã dậy lo caphê cho bố và xếp quần áo ấm vào vali, một
bộ đồ mặc đi đường vì ngoài trời rất lạnh, lại có gió lớn, nên phải mặc
như người vùng Esquimo".... Đúng 7 giờ 30 con gái đưa bố đến nhà cô Ngoan bạn đồng nghiệp, nơi tập trung các bạn để lên đường. Anh Chương ra
đón, vợ lo dọn điểm tâm cho các bạn.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Ba Ngày Du Lịch Ở Mỹ" href="/p220a163262/ba-ngay-du-lich-o-my"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2004-12-26"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_9"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="163261" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Papa Noel Và Khánh" class="pl_atitle" href="/p220a163261/papa-noel-va-khanh">Papa Noel Và Khánh</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">24/12/2004</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 168916)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Lê Khánh Thọ" href="/author/post/2302/1/le-khanh-tho">Lê Khánh Thọ</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Giải Thưởng Việt Báo Việt Báo</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Papa Noel Và Khánh" href="/p220a163261/papa-noel-va-khanh"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2004-12-24"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_10 pl_row_last"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="163260" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Mùa Noel Cuối Cùng" class="pl_atitle" href="/p220a163260/mua-noel-cuoi-cung">Mùa Noel Cuối Cùng</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">24/12/2004</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 214375)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Bính Châu" href="/author/post/3422/1/nguyen-binh-chau">Nguyễn Bính Châu</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Giải Thưởng Việt Báo Việt Báo</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Mùa Noel Cuối Cùng" href="/p220a163260/mua-noel-cuoi-cung"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2004-12-24"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div>
"Nhà em có nuôi một con chó"… Đúng ra con chó đang có mặt ở nhà tôi là chó của con gái tôi mới mua, loại chó đến từ Bắc Kinh, mặt nhăn nhăn như
'con khỉ" (con khỉ nói giọng Huế của ba tôi) không phải là Bulldog vì thân hình nó không nhăn nhúm như Bulldog.
Tức ơi là tức, nhà gì mà chỗ nào cũng đầy đồ, giữ thì không xài, bỏ thì không được, chán muốn chết. An vừa càu nhàu trong lòng, vừa đi từ góc này đến góc khác trong nhà để tìm mấy món đồ cần dùng. Hai đứa làm đám cưới đã 3 tháng rồi mà đến giờ đồ đạc của An đa số còn nằm trong mấy cái
vali và túi xách chất ở góc kẹt trong nhà Jim!
Sáng nay tôi dậy sớm hơn thường lệ, vì hôm qua nghe tin thời tiết cho biết hôm nay có thể có tuyết. Lòng hơi nôn nao muốn tận mắt nhìn thấy, muốn tay mình cầm lấy những bông tuyết trắng, mà ở Việt nam mình tôi chỉ
thấy qua hình ảnh, hoặc trên Truyền hình.
Tôi ra trường, gần một năm nay ôm cái bằng kỹ sư chạy xuôi chạy ngược, gặp ai quen cũng đánh trống " thấy việc làm thì giới thiệu ". Họ ừ, rồi im luôn. Thời buổi kinh tế đi xuống, hãng xưởng đóng cửa hết rồi, bạn bè
lâu lâu thì nghe tin "..... mới bị lay off" nghe mà phát rầu.
Tính đến năm 1986 tôi đã làm việc cho Santa Fe Engineering được 11 năm. Đây là một hãng lập đồ án và xây cất các dàn khoan dầu ngoài khơi, tầu khoan dầu, cầu tầu, ống dẫn dầu, nhà máy lọc dầu... trên khắp thế giới.
Bên trong phòng tập gym của Trung tâm y tế Charlie Norwood VA, thành phố Augusta Hoa Kỳ, Alphonso Evans đang di chuyển chiếc xe lăn của mình vào một máy tập tạ: “Tôi không quá lo lắng với nguy cơ tử vong do đau tim hoặc tiểu đường vì tôi đang tập thể dục rất thường xuyên. Tôi biết mình phải làm gì để chống lại các căn bệnh. Mọi người cứ xem những gì tôi đang ăn và thời gian tôi dành ra cho việc luyện tập thì biết. Nhưng tôi không thể làm bất cứ điều gì để chống lại nhiễm trùng. Làm thế nào để chiến đấu với những con vi khuẩn đang ở ngay trong cơ thể mà tôi tôi không thể nhìn thấy cho đến lúc đã quá muộn?”
Khoảng cuối tháng 05/2019, Pegatron, một trong số những đối tác cung cấp linh kiện và lắp ráp iPhone cho Apple đã tuyên bố ý định đầu tư 10 đến 15 nghìn tỷ rupiah, khoảng 695 triệu đến 1 tỷ USD vào nhà máy tại Indonesia của họ nhằm mục đích tăng sản lượng chip mà họ sản xuất phục vụ việc lắp ráp smartphone cho Apple. Thông tin được chính thứ trưởng công nghiệp Indonesia chia sẻ.
Khoảng cuối tháng 05/2019, FDA đã cấp phép cho hãng dược phẩm Novartis bán loại thuốc được coi là đắt nhất trong lịch sử có tên Zolgensma với giá thành là 2 triệu 125 nghìn USD. Đây là loại thuốc sử dụng liệu pháp gen để chữa trị căn bệnh teo cơ tủy sống, một căn bệnh gây ra bởi các gen bị khiếm khuyết làm người mắc không thể tự tạo ra đủ protein để các neuron thần kinh có thể điều khiển các cử động của cơ thể
Tính năng Dual Audio trên các flagship của Samsung có thể gửi tín hiệu âm thanh đến hai thiết bị Bluetooth cùng lúc. Theo blogger của Nhật, Mac Otakara, Apple có thể sắp mang tính năng tương tự lên những chiếc iPhone trong tương lai. Thế hệ iPhone hiện tại dù có thể kết nối với nhiều thiết bị Bluetooth cùng lúc, nhưng chỉ có thể kết nối âm thanh với một thiết bị Bluetooth duy nhất, vì vậy khả năng kết nối âm thanh với 2 thiết bị cùng lúc sẽ rất thú vị.