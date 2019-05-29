Chết Đi, Sống Lại!

<div class="nw_box_list_brief nw_boxing_padding"><div class="pl_list pl_list_col_2"><div class="pl_row pl_row_1 pl_row_first"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247074" class="pl_content pl_content_first" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Phòng BREAK" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246787a247074/phong-break">Phòng BREAK</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">01/01/2019</span><span class="pl_time">09:41:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 6140)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Bích Thủy" href="/author/post/6306/1/nguyen-bich-thuy">Nguyễn Bích Thủy</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Mừng năm mới 2019, mời gặp lại một tác giả thân quen. Sau đây là bài viết mới của tác giả. Dựng Nghiệp
31/12/2018
Hồ Nguyễn
Tác giả đã dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ hơn 10 năm trước và mới nhận giải Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2018. Bài đầu tiên của ông là "Kinh 5 Dị Nhân" kể về vùng quê, nơi có hơn 1000 người -phân nửa dân làng- vượt biên mà tới hơn 400 người tử vong- Hiện ông đang là cư dân Orlando, Florida, vùng đất rất quen với bão lụt. Loạt bài gần đây của ông là chuyện khởi nghiệp trên đất Mỹ. Bài mới, bắt đầu phần "dựng nghiệp". Thú Cưng
29/12/2018
Đoàn Thị
Tác giả định cư tại Pháp nhưng thường lui tới với nước Mỹ, tham gia Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ tháng Ba 2010. Họp mặt giải thưởng năm 2011, bà đã bay từ Paris sang California để nhận giải Vinh Danh Tác Giả -thường được gọi đùa là giải Á Hậu. Năm Mậu Tuất sắp hết, mời đọc bài viết với nhiều nụ cười, tiễn chân chó cưng. Chuyện Ở Viện Dưỡng Lão The Virginian
28/12/2018
Võ Phú
Tác giả tham dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ năm 2004. Võ Phú là tên thật. Sinh năm 1978; sinh quán Nha Trang-Việt Nam; định cư, tại Virginia-Mỹ, 1994. Tốt nghiệp cử nhân Hóa, Virginia Commonwealth Uni-versity. Hiện đang làm việc và học tại Medical College of Virginia. Sau 12 năm bặt tin, tác giả lại tiếp tục Viết về nước Mỹ từ 2016, với sức viết mạnh mẽ và thứ tự hơn. Sau đây, thêm một bài viết mới. Bến Đục, Bến Trong
26/12/2018
Tố Nguyễn
Với bài viết đầu tiên từ tháng Sáu 2017, tác giả đã nhận giải Đặc Biệt Viết Về Nước Mỹ năm thứ XIX. Thư kèm bài, cô cho biết đang làm tax accountant ở Los Angeles, thường xuyên theo dõi và xúc động khi đọc những câu chuyện đời của người Việt trên xứ Mỹ. Bước sang năm thứ 20 của giải thưởng, tác giả đang tiếp tục cho thấy sức viết ngày càng mạnh mẽ hơn. Sau đây, thêm một bài viết mới. 43 Năm, Nhớ Giáng Sinh 1975 Ở Reno
24/12/2018
Trương Ngọc Anh
Tác giả đã nhận giải bán kết Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2002 với bài "Tiểu Hợp Chủng Quốc" kể về nơi cô làm việc, khi khủng bố tấn công nước Mỹ ngày 9 tháng 11 năm 2001. Viết về nước Mỹ sang năm thứ 15, cô nhận thêm giải danh dự với tự truyện về bệnh lãng tai bẩm sinh. Bài viết mới là tự truyện về mùa Giáng Sinh 1975. Cuối Năm-Giáng Sinh: Như Mới Hôm Qua
23/12/2018
Captovan
Tác giả tên thật Tô Văn Cấp, sinh năm 1941, khoá 19 Võ Bị, 50 năm lính với Chiến Thương Bội Tinh. Mậu Thân 1968, ông là một Đại Đội Trưởng Thuỷ Quân Lục Chiến tại trận địa Phú Lâm, Chợ Lớn. Tháng Tư 1975, ở với đồng đội ven đô cho tới giờ phút cuối, sau đó là 10 năm tù công sản. Định cư tại Hoa Kỳ theo diện HO1, dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ năm đầu, với nhiều bài viết giá trị, ông đã nhận giải á khôi năm 2014. Trồng Chuối Lửng Lơ
22/12/2018
Sao Nam Trần Ngọc Bình
Tác giả từng nhận giải Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2015. Ông là cựu sĩ quan VNCH, giảng viên trường Sinh ngữ quân đội, cựu tù cải tạo. Ông cũng là tác giả sách "Hành Trình về Phương Đông" do "Xây Dựng" xuất bản năm 2010. Mới nhất, là cuốn "Within & Beyond" do tác giả viết bằng Anh ngữ và tự xuất bản. Sau đây, bài viết mới. Một Điều Ước & Mùa Giáng Sinh
21/12/2018
Lê Nguyễn Hằng
Tác giả là một cây bút nữ, cư dân San Jose, đã nhận giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2014. Sang năm thứ 18 của giải thưởng, Lê Nguyễn Hằng nhận thêm giải Vinh Danh Tác Giả, với bài viết về "Ba Thế Hệ Tuổi Dậu" và bài "Từ Độ Mang Ơn". Bài mới, tác giả viết cho mùa Giáng Sinh. Mùa Kỷ Niệm
20/12/2018
Minh Thúy
Tác giả lần đầu dự VVNM từ tháng 11 và đây là bài viết thứ hai của bà. Sinh năm 1955, qua Mỹ năm 1985, tên thật là Nguyễn thị Minh Thuý, người của sông Hương núi Ngự. Hiên nay còn làm việc và đang cư ngụ tại thành phố Hayward thuộc miền Bắc Cali. Xin lưu ý: Bút hiệu Minh Thúy có thể lầm với tác giả đã dự VVNM từ 2005: Minh Thùy (dấu huyền). Mong tác giả tiếp tục viết. Cháu Nội
31/12/2017
Sao Nam Trần Ngọc Bình
Tác giả từng nhận giải Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2015. Ông là cựu sĩ quan VNCH, giảng viên trường Sinh ngữ quân đội, cựu tù cải tạo. Ông cũng là tác giả sách "Hành Trình về Phương Đông" do "Xây Dựng" xuất bản năm 2010. Mới nhất, là cuốn "Within & Beyond" do tác giả viết bằng Anh ngữ và tự xuất bản.

Sau đây, thêm một bài viết mới. Ông cũng là tác giả sách "Hành Trình về Phương Đông" do "Xây Dựng" xuất bản năm 2010. Mới nhất, là cuốn "Within & Beyond" do tác giả viết bằng Anh ngữ và tự xuất bản. Bài mới là truyện kể cuối năm dễ làm mềm lòng người. Mấy Độ Duyên Lành
29/12/2017
Huyên Lam
Tác giả lần đầu đến với Việt Báo Viết Về Nước Mỹ, bài và hình ảnh do thân hữu chuyển đến bằng eMail. Mong Huyen Lam sẽ bổ túc địa chỉ liên lạc và tiếp tục viết thêm. Quốc Ngữ, Chữ Nước Ta...
28/12/2017
Chu Tất Tiến
Tác giả là một nhà giáo, nhà báo, nhà hoạt động xã hội quen biết tại Little Saigon. Tới Mỹ theo diện Hát Ô Một từ 1990. Suốt 27 năm qua, ông không ngừng viết văn viết báo tiếng Việt, tiếng Anh. Trong năm qua, có tới 7 cuốn sách mới. Góp sức với Viết Về Nước Mỹ, ông đã nhận giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ những năm đầu, và vẫn tiếp tục góp bài mới. Noel - Năm Mới
27/12/2017
Đoàn Thị
Tác giả định cư tại Pháp nhưng thường lui tới với nước Mỹ, tham gia Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ tháng Ba 2010. Họp mặt giải thưởng năm 2011, bà đã bay từ Paris sang California để nhận giải Vinh Danh Tác Giả -thường được gọi đùa là giải Á Hậu. Sau đây, thêm một bài mới của tác giả. Từ Mỹ Về Giúp Người U Minh Vá Môi
26/12/2017
Hồ Nguyễn
Tác giả là cư dân Buffalo, NY. đã dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ hơn 10 năm trước Bài viết đầu tiên của ông là "Kinh 5 Dị Nhân" kể về vùng quê, nơi có hơn 1000 người -phân nửa dân làng- vượt biên mà có tới hơn 400 người tử vong... Hiện ông đang là cư dân Orlando, FL. Bài đăng 2 kỳ Noel Đầu Tiên Trên Đất Mỹ
24/12/2017
Dong Trinh
Đêm Giáng Sinh Tác giả hiện là cư dân Arkansas, đã nhận giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2017. Bà tên thật Trịnh Thị Đông, sinh năm 1951, nguyên quán Bình Dương. Nghề nghiệp: Giáo viên anh ngữ cấp 2. Với bút hiệu Dong Trinh, bà dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ tháng 7, 2016, và luôn cho thấy sức viết mạnh mẽ và cách viết đơn giản mà chân thành, xúc động. Bài mới nhất, tác giả viết về Lễ Giáng Sinh.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Noel Đầu Tiên Trên Đất Mỹ" href="/p246459a246756/noel-dau-tien-tren-dat-my"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2017-12-24"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="246755" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cứu Trợ Nạn Nhân Đám Cháy Thomas" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246459a246755/cuu-tro-nan-nhan-dam-chay-thomas">Cứu Trợ Nạn Nhân Đám Cháy Thomas</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">23/12/2017</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 2325)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Cứu Trợ Nạn Nhân Đám Cháy Thomas" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p246459a246755/cuu-tro-nan-nhan-dam-chay-thomas" style="width:120px;height:75px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/khAX_MNJ1QgBABI0/w150/1-chay-mike-eliason-ap.jpg" title="1-chay-mike-eliason-ap" alt="1-chay-mike-eliason-ap" width="120" height="90" data-info="1024,768"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/khAX_MNJ1QgBABI0/w150/1-chay-mike-eliason-ap.jpg" title="1-chay-mike-eliason-ap" alt="1-chay-mike-eliason-ap" width="120" height="90" data-info="1024,768"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/khAX_MNJ1QgBABI0/w150/1-chay-mike-eliason-ap.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="90"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Tài Ngọc" href="/author/post/3508/1/nguyen-tai-ngoc">Nguyễn Tài Ngọc</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả đã nhận giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2012, với những bài viết linh hoạt về đời sống tại Mỹ kèm theo hình ảnh tại chỗ do chính ông chụp. Nhiều bài và hình ảnh của ông chụp hiện được phổ biến trên mạng internet, một số đã thành sách "Xin Em Tấm Hình" và tập truyện "Bắc Kỳ". Bài và hình ảnh mới nhất là chuyện tác giả đi làm tình nguyện viên tại Trung Tâm Cứu Trợ nạn nhân của đám cháy Thomas vừa được thành lập tại Los Angeles.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cứu Trợ Nạn Nhân Đám Cháy Thomas" href="/p246459a246755/cuu-tro-nan-nhan-dam-chay-thomas"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2017-12-23"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_5 pl_row_last"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="246754" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Noel Một Mình" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246459a246754/noel-mot-minh">Noel Một Mình</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">22/12/2017</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 14492)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Thái Minh Thông" href="/author/post/5176/1/thai-minh-thong">Thái Minh Thông</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả là một cựu du học sinh Nhựt Bổn, từng nhập Nhựt tịch, và có tên Nhựt là Yasushi Takasaki. Trước 30 Tháng Tư 1975, ông là chuyên viên Văn phòng Thống Đốc Ngân Hàng Quốc Gia VNCH, hiện cùng gia đình tái định cư tại Vancouver, Canada, từng làm Telemarketer của 2 hãng điện thoại Mỹ. Năm 2012, ông góp bài viết về nước Mỹ đầu tiên, Thiên Đàng Còn Xa. Sau đây là bài viết thứ hai. Mong tác giả sẽ tiếp tục viết thêm.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Noel Một Mình" href="/p246459a246754/noel-mot-minh"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2017-12-22"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="246753" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tôi Không Bị Gạt Nữa" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246459a246753/toi-khong-bi-gat-nua">Tôi Không Bị Gạt Nữa</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">21/12/2017</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 7169)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Viết Tân" href="/author/post/3585/1/nguyen-viet-tan">Nguyễn Viết Tân</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả là một huynh trưởng Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ năm đầu tiên, nhận giải bán kết - thường được gọi đùa là giải á hậu 2001. Sách đã xuất bản: Chuyện Miền Thôn Dã. Từ nhiều năm qua, ông là thành viên ban tuyển chọn chung kết như ng vẫn tiếp tục vui vẻ góp bài mới.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tôi Không Bị Gạt Nữa" href="/p246459a246753/toi-khong-bi-gat-nua"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2017-12-21"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div>

<div class="nw_box_list_brief nw_boxing_padding"><div class="pl_list pl_list_col_2"><div class="pl_row pl_row_1 pl_row_first"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="246454" class="pl_content pl_content_first" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tình Mù Việt Mỹ !" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246292a246454/tinh-mu-viet-my-">Tình Mù Việt Mỹ !</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">31/12/2016</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 13104)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Tình Mù Việt Mỹ !" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p246292a246454/tinh-mu-viet-my-" style="width:120px;height:75px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/SiiQJ0ox1AgBAP89/w150/image001.jpg" title="image001" alt="image001" width="120" height="75" data-info="306,192"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/SiiQJ0ox1AgBAP89/w150/image001.jpg" title="image001" alt="image001" width="120" height="75" data-info="306,192"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/SiiQJ0ox1AgBAP89/w150/image001.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="75"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Lệ Hoa Willson" href="/author/post/6607/1/le-hoa-willson">Lệ Hoa Willson</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả là một Phật tử, pháp danh Tâm Tinh Cần, nhũ danh Quách Thị Lệ Hoa, đã nhận giải đặc biệt Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2011, với loạt bài tự sự của một phụ nữ Việt thời chiến,</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tình Mù Việt Mỹ !" href="/p246292a246454/tinh-mu-viet-my-"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2016-12-31"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="246453" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cha Mẹ Già" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246292a246453/cha-me-gia">Cha Mẹ Già</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">30/12/2016</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 8822)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Cha Mẹ Già" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p246292a246453/cha-me-gia" style="width:120px;height:75px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/tHgi5now1AgBADB4/w150/30.jpg" title="30" alt="30" width="120" height="80" data-info="800,533"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/tHgi5now1AgBADB4/w150/30.jpg" title="30" alt="30" width="120" height="80" data-info="800,533"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/tHgi5now1AgBADB4/w150/30.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="80"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="ThaiNC" href="/author/post/6583/1/thainc">ThaiNC</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả đã nhận giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ năm thứ XII, 2012. Ông tên thật là Nguyễn Cao Thái, sinh năm 1959 tại Huế, vào Saigon 1968, vượt biển đến Mỹ 1979, hiện định cư tại San Jose, CA.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cha Mẹ Già" href="/p246292a246453/cha-me-gia"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2016-12-30"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_2"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="246452" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tự Sự Của Một Người Lính Thủy" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246292a246452/tu-su-cua-mot-nguoi-linh-thuy">Tự Sự Của Một Người Lính Thủy</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">29/12/2016</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 6509)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Tự Sự Của Một Người Lính Thủy" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p246292a246452/tu-su-cua-mot-nguoi-linh-thuy" style="width:120px;height:75px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/ZFrKh78v1AgBAGYT/h100/29.jpg" title="29" alt="29" width="125" height="75" data-info="800,480"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/ZFrKh78v1AgBAGYT/h100/29.jpg" title="29" alt="29" width="125" height="75" data-info="800,480"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/ZFrKh78v1AgBAGYT/h100/29.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="125"><meta itemprop="height" content="75"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Trần Du Sinh" href="/author/post/6174/1/tran-du-sinh">Trần Du Sinh</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả đã nhận giải Tác Phẩm Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2014. Lớn lên tại VN khi cả nước đã thành xã hội chủ nghĩa, ông kể, “Trong khi đợi bảo lãnh diện đoàn tụ gia đình,</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tự Sự Của Một Người Lính Thủy" href="/p246292a246452/tu-su-cua-mot-nguoi-linh-thuy"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2016-12-29"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="246451" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Món Quà Giáng Sinh Đặc Biệt" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246292a246451/mon-qua-giang-sinh-dac-biet">Món Quà Giáng Sinh Đặc Biệt</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">28/12/2016</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 5473)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Món Quà Giáng Sinh Đặc Biệt" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p246292a246451/mon-qua-giang-sinh-dac-biet" style="width:120px;height:75px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/afhoqu4u1AgBAIlX/w150/image002.jpg" title="image002" alt="image002" width="120" height="90" data-info="496,372"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/afhoqu4u1AgBAIlX/w150/image002.jpg" title="image002" alt="image002" width="120" height="90" data-info="496,372"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/afhoqu4u1AgBAIlX/w150/image002.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="90"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Triều Phong (TPN)" href="/author/post/6005/1/trie-u-phong-tpn-">Triều Phong (TPN)</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả từng sống ở trại tỵ nạn PFAC của Phi Luật Tân gần mười một năm. Ông tên thật Trần Phương Ngôn, hiện hành nghề Nail tại tiểu bang South Carolina và cũng đang theo học ở trường Trident Technical College.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Món Quà Giáng Sinh Đặc Biệt" href="/p246292a246451/mon-qua-giang-sinh-dac-biet"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2016-12-28"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_3"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="246450" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Ăn Tiệc Trên Tàu Mùa Noel" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246292a246450/an-tiec-tren-tau-mua-noel">Ăn Tiệc Trên Tàu Mùa Noel</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">27/12/2016</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 5726)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Ăn Tiệc Trên Tàu Mùa Noel" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p246292a246450/an-tiec-tren-tau-mua-noel" style="width:120px;height:75px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/bMNZUgwu1AgBADtA/w150/an-tiec-tren-tau.jpg" title="an-tiec-tren-tau" alt="an-tiec-tren-tau" width="120" height="90" data-info="960,720"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/bMNZUgwu1AgBADtA/w150/an-tiec-tren-tau.jpg" title="an-tiec-tren-tau" alt="an-tiec-tren-tau" width="120" height="90" data-info="960,720"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/bMNZUgwu1AgBADtA/w150/an-tiec-tren-tau.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="90"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Viết Tân" href="/author/post/3585/1/nguyen-viet-tan">Nguyễn Viết Tân</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ năm 2000, đã nhận các giải thưởng chính từ năm đầu tiên, hiện là một thành viên ban tuyển chọn chung kết.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Ăn Tiệc Trên Tàu Mùa Noel" href="/p246292a246450/an-tiec-tren-tau-mua-noel"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2016-12-27"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="246449" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cuốn Sách Đầu Tay Trên Đất Mỹ" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246292a246449/cuon-sach-dau-tay-tren-dat-my">Cuốn Sách Đầu Tay Trên Đất Mỹ</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">26/12/2016</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 4035)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Cuốn Sách Đầu Tay Trên Đất Mỹ" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p246292a246449/cuon-sach-dau-tay-tren-dat-my" style="width:120px;height:75px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/7g8U82Qt1AgBAFYc/w150/26.jpg" title="26" alt="26" width="120" height="84" data-info="800,559"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/7g8U82Qt1AgBAFYc/w150/26.jpg" title="26" alt="26" width="120" height="84" data-info="800,559"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/7g8U82Qt1AgBAFYc/w150/26.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="84"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Sao Nam Trần Ngọc Bình" href="/author/post/4179/1/sao-nam-tran-ngoc-binh">Sao Nam Trần Ngọc Bình</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả từng nhận giải Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2015. Ông là cựu sĩ quan VNCH, giảng viên trường Sinh ngữ quân đội, cựu tù cải tạo. Ông cũng là tác giả sách "Hành Trình về Phương Đông" do "Xây Dựng" xuất bản năm 2010.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cuốn Sách Đầu Tay Trên Đất Mỹ" href="/p246292a246449/cuon-sach-dau-tay-tren-dat-my"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2016-12-26"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_4"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="246448" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Giáng Sinh Mùa Lụt" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246292a246448/giang-sinh-mua-lut">Giáng Sinh Mùa Lụt</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">25/12/2016</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 3526)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Giáng Sinh Mùa Lụt" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p246292a246448/giang-sinh-mua-lut" style="width:120px;height:75px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/kBa8vtkr1AgBAIx9/w150/25.jpg" title="25" alt="25" width="120" height="80" data-info="800,535"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/kBa8vtkr1AgBAIx9/w150/25.jpg" title="25" alt="25" width="120" height="80" data-info="800,535"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/kBa8vtkr1AgBAIx9/w150/25.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="80"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Trường Xuân" href="/author/post/6606/1/nguyen-truong-xuan">Nguyễn Trường Xuân</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Đây là bài tham dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ đầu tiên của Nguyễn Trường Xuân. Tác giả cho biết anh là một sinh viên Đại học Huế, và vừa có dịp đi thăm vùng đất bị lũ lụt tàn phá tại miền Trung.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Giáng Sinh Mùa Lụt" href="/p246292a246448/giang-sinh-mua-lut"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2016-12-25"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="246447" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Săn Chim" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246292a246447/san-chim">Săn Chim</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">24/12/2016</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 10458)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Săn Chim" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p246292a246447/san-chim" style="width:120px;height:75px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/GrYAA8gr1AgBAEh4/w150/image001.jpg" title="image001" alt="image001" width="120" height="80" data-info="512,342"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/GrYAA8gr1AgBAEh4/w150/image001.jpg" title="image001" alt="image001" width="120" height="80" data-info="512,342"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/GrYAA8gr1AgBAEh4/w150/image001.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="80"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Chú Chín Cali" href="/author/post/6537/1/chu-chin-cali">Chú Chín Cali</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả bắt đầu tham dự VVNM năm 2015 và nhận giải danh dự năm 2016. Đây là bài viết mới nhất nói về cái thú “bird watching” ở Mỹ và những kỷ niệm đi săn chim thuở thiếu thời ở Việt Nam.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Săn Chim" href="/p246292a246447/san-chim"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2016-12-24"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_5 pl_row_last"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="246446" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Vẽ Trên Xương Lá" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246292a246446/ve-tren-xuong-la">Vẽ Trên Xương Lá</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">23/12/2016</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 4674)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Vẽ Trên Xương Lá" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p246292a246446/ve-tren-xuong-la" style="width:120px;height:75px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/N6JVYu0q1AgBANd7/w150/23.jpg" title="23" alt="23" width="120" height="83" data-info="800,555"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/N6JVYu0q1AgBANd7/w150/23.jpg" title="23" alt="23" width="120" height="83" data-info="800,555"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/N6JVYu0q1AgBANd7/w150/23.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="83"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="am Li Nguyễn Thị Mỹ Thanh" href="/author/post/6605/1/am-li-nguyen-thi-my-thanh">am Li Nguyễn Thị Mỹ Thanh</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Trước 1975, tác giả đã có nhiều truyện ngắn, truyện dài do tạp chí và nhà xuất bản Tuổi Hoa ấn hành tại Saigon. Sau tháng 4/1975, Cam Li không viết nữa. Định cư tại San Jose từ 2003.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Vẽ Trên Xương Lá" href="/p246292a246446/ve-tren-xuong-la"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2016-12-23"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="246445" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Chuyện Bốn Tên Ngự Lâm Pháo Thủ" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246292a246445/chuyen-bon-ten-ngu-lam-phao-thu">Chuyện Bốn Tên Ngự Lâm Pháo Thủ</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">22/12/2016</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 6013)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Chuyện Bốn Tên Ngự Lâm Pháo Thủ" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p246292a246445/chuyen-bon-ten-ngu-lam-phao-thu" style="width:120px;height:75px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/8RHXflMq1AgBAMEx/w150/22.jpg" title="22" alt="22" width="120" height="80" data-info="800,533"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/8RHXflMq1AgBAMEx/w150/22.jpg" title="22" alt="22" width="120" height="80" data-info="800,533"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/8RHXflMq1AgBAMEx/w150/22.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="80"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Chu Tất Tiến" href="/author/post/6113/1/chu-tat-tien">Chu Tất Tiến</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả là một nhà giáo, nhà báo, nhà hoạt động xã hội quen biết tại Little Saigon. Từng là một chiến binh VNCH biết nhà tù cộng sản, rồi thành Hát Ô Một, tới Mỹ năm 1990,</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Chuyện Bốn Tên Ngự Lâm Pháo Thủ" href="/p246292a246445/chuyen-bon-ten-ngu-lam-phao-thu"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2016-12-22"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div>