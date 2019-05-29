Chết Đi, Sống Lại!

29/05/201900:00:00(Xem: 1103)
Chết Đi, Sống Lại!
Tác Giả: Thanh Mai
Bài số  5701-20-31508-vb4052919

Tác giả là cư dân Minnesota, đã nhận giải vinh danh tác giả Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2008. Với những bài viết thuộc nhiều thể loại đề tài, cô là một tác giả rất được bạn đọc yêu mến. Sau đây là bài viết mới nhất của cô.

Caption: Thanh Mai gia dinh
Tác giả (góc phải) và gia đình.

***

Bảo là em trai kế của tôi. Bảo rời Việt Nam từ năm 20 tuổi, có người yêu nhưng sau đó chia tay và sống cô độc với ... 1 con cá cảnh lòng tong nhỏ xíu. Bảo không thích du lịch và sinh hoạt ngoài trời, đi làm về chỉ ru rú trong phòng uống bia, ngắm con cá nhỏ bơi qua bơi lại trong cái hồ kính to tướng qua làn khói thuốc!

Sống như vậy sao không chán? Bảo cũng thấy bế tắc nên sau khi để dành được một ít tiền dã quyết định bỏ việc về lại Việt Nam sinh sống đổi không khí, nhân tiện ở chung và săn sóc cha già.

Nhưng sống với cha một thời gian Bảo cảm thấy mất tự do nên nhờ bạn bè đứng tên mua một căn phòng nhỏ trên cư xá, dọn ra ở riêng, ăn tiêu dè xẻn hy vọng đến năm 62 tuổi lãnh tiền hưu non sống tiếp.

Cơ duyên đưa đẩy Bảo quen với một cô gái trẻ tên Bình hiền lành và chịu thương chịu khó. Bình cũng giống tính Bảo chỉ thích ru rú trong nhà nấu ăn, dọn dẹp nhà cửa và chăm sóc chó. Bình săn sóc Bảo tận tình và hai người sống rất hạnh phúc với nhau cho đến nay cũng được 7 năm. Bình muốn có con nhưng Bảo từ chối vì nghĩ mình đã lớn tuổi sợ cảnh cha già con mọn. Bảo cũng không làm hôn thú với Bình vì...làm biếng.

Bảo thường hay bị đau nhức chân vì bịnh gout nhưng chẳng bao giờ đi khám bịnh, ai bày thuốc nào hay thì cứ mua uống. Đau thì uống thuốc, hết đau thì uống bia! Nhưng bịnh gout ngày càng nặng, năm ngoái qua Mỹ chơi 3 tháng mà bị đau chân sưng khớp cũng hơn 2 tháng nên về lại Việt Nam Bảo quyết định đi khám bệnh. Nào ngờ đúng với câu “Bói ra ma quét nhà ra rác”, họ nói ngoài bịnh gout Bảo còn bị bịnh viêm gan siêu vi C, nếu không chữa để lâu sẽ biến chứng qua sơ gan và ung thư.

Sau 3 tháng uống thuốc trị bệnh gan kết quả thử máu cho thấy lành bệnh viêm gan siêu vi C nhưng bác sĩ đề nghị uống thêm 3 tháng cho chắc cú! Vì loại thuốc này hành người bệnh mất sức đề kháng và cơ thể rất mệt mỏi nên Bảo xin bác sĩ cho đi xét nghiệm lại tất cả trước khi quyết định uống thêm thuốc. Kết quả xét nghiệm chụp MRI là bản án tử hình cho thấy Bảo đang bị ung thư gan thời kỳ cuối, chỉ còn sống thêm vài tháng nữa! Tại sao bác sĩ không phát hiện ra bịnh ung thư gan ngay từ đầu trước khi mất thời gian chữa trị bệnh viêm gan siêu vi C?

Không tin với nền y học của Việt Nam nên Bảo quay về Mỹ xin bảo hiểm y tế tiểu bang chữa bệnh và không ngờ Minnesota rất tốt đã cấp cho Bảo chẳng những bảo hiểm y tế mà còn cho cả tiền trợ cấp cho người lợi tức thấp. Chẳng bù nước Việt Nam thiên đường xã hội chủ nghĩa kiếm đủ mọi cách đè cả người nghèo bán trà đá đóng thuế lợi tức vì cho rằng ngành bán trà đá có lợi nhuận cao nhất thế giới lời từ 5000% cho đến 7000%. Phục thật!

Sau nhiều lần khám, thử máu và chụp MRI tại Mỹ, Bảo cũng bị định bệnh ung thư gan thời kỳ cuối. Bác sĩ chuyên môn về ung thư gan cho xem hình chụp cắt lá gan đã bị ung thư đến 3/4 và cả ống gan chính cũng bị ung thư. Tình trạng này không thể hoá trị vì sẽ chết ngay và nếu mổ cắt gan cũng bị ung thư trở lại. Để kéo dài sự sống sẽ cho Bảo uống thuốc nhưng thuốc này chỉ ngăn chận và làm chậm sự phát triển của tế bào ung thư chứ không giết được chúng. Và giá thuốc rất cao phải chờ bảo hiểm có cho phép hay không. Bác sĩ còn nói ông rất ngạc nhiên khi Bảo vẫn còn ăn uống bình thường.

Tôi hỏi bác sĩ:

- Bác sĩ nói là thuốc chỉ giúp kéo dài sự sống vậy có thể cho biết sống được thêm bao lâu không.

- Tuỳ tạng người thôi tôi không biết được.

Tôi trình bày:

- Vì em tôi còn bạn gái đã chung sống với nhau hơn 7 năm đang ở bên Việt Nam. Kỳ này em tôi bị bịnh nặng không biết sống chết ngày nào, xin bác sĩ viết cho tôi một lá thơ nói về bịnh tình của em tôi và thời gian sống còn lại để tôi mời cô ấy qua đây sống chung và săn sóc em tôi trong thời gian cuối của cuộc đời.

Ông bác sĩ  nói:

- Tôi sẽ viết là ông Bảo chỉ còn sống 3 tháng nữa!

Ông ấy đã viết một lá thơ vài dòng ngắn gọn rất hay khi thêm: “Hãy làm những gì có thể được cho bệnh nhân trong giai đoạn cuối ngắn ngủi này”.

Chúng tôi viết một lá thơ kèm theo để xin Bình qua Mỹ theo diện du lịch với những lý do trên và cũng để đem tro cốt của Bảo về quê hương sau khi mất, hy vọng hai lá thư sẽ khơi động được lòng nhân đạo của người phỏng vấn. Nhưng kết quả không như ý muốn Bình bị từ chối vì họ nghĩ là khi qua được Mỹ Bình sẽ không trở về quê hương. Hai người mỗi ngày  tiếp tục chỉ có thể nhìn nhau và nói chuyện qua FaceTime của IPhone thấy thương hết sức.

Hai ngày sau bảo hiểm chấp nhận loại thuốc bác sĩ đề nghị này và gởi về cho Bảo. Chúng tôi thấy giá tiền ghi trên hộp thuốc mà hết hồn vì đến 18 ngàn đô la một hộp. Mới thấy nước Mỹ quá tốt với người nghèo. Còn đi khám bệnh cũng không phải trả tiền nữa chứ.

Loại thuốc này mỗi ngày chia ra uống hai viên trước khi ăn 1 tiếng hoặc sau khi ăn 2 tiếng. Khi lấy thuốc uống nên dùng bao tay hoặc phải rửa tay thật kỹ sau khi lấy thuốc. Còn nếu nhờ ai lấy giùm phải yêu cầu họ mang bao tay. Có phải trong thuốc có chất phóng xạ hay sao mà kỹ vậy không biết? Thuốc sẽ gây nên một số phản ứng phụ nhưng Bảo không bị gì cả.

Nghe nhiều người bày vẽ Bảo ăn uống rất kỹ - không ăn đường, không ăn thịt đỏ nhất là thịt bò, thịt heo. Mỗi ngày xay trái cây uống như củ dền đỏ, táo đỏ và cà rốt, lá alovera. Ăn nhiều Broccoli, rau quả và uống nước chanh nóng, lá đu đủ và lá xả. Nói chung khi đã đến nước này thì ai bày gì theo nấy. Chỉ có ăn toàn gạo lức muối mè thì Bảo không ăn nổi sau 1 ngày nói là ăn kiểu này chết sớm hơn vì đói.

Có lẽ vì thuốc bác sĩ cho và cả những vị thuốc nam này không tác dụng với Bảo nên sau khi uống gần được một tháng, Bảo đi thử máu và chụp lại MRI thấy tế bào ung thư trong gan giảm bớt chút xíu nhưng nó lại lan vài đốm ra xương. Bác sĩ quyết định ngưng loại thuốc mắc tiền này và dùng phương pháp khác là truyền thuốc Idova thẳng vào trong mạch máu mỗi tháng 1 lần.

Loại thuốc này hành hạ Bảo vật vờ khổ sở gần tháng trời như không ngủ được, không muốn ăn, rụng tóc, đau nhức. Bảo cố gắng ăn chút ít cho có sức nhưng ăn vào là bị sình bụng không tiêu, ngay cả uống nước cũng bị. Không biết do tác dụng thuốc hành hay gan đã đến lúc phát bệnh thêm. Lá gan của Bảo dạo này bị sưng và cứng thêm nên Bảo thường xuyên bị đau rêm rêm từ bụng cho đến vai.

Vì thuốc Idova chỉ truyền mỗi tháng một lần nên Bảo quyết định sau khi vào thuốc lần thứ hai sẽ bay về Việt Nam thăm Bình 3 tuần rồi qua lại Mỹ để chữa tiếp. Vé máy bay mua được chỉ cần bay 13 giờ về sân bay Seoul chờ thêm 3 giờ là bay về Cam Ranh. Không ai cản được lòng nhung nhớ người yêu của Bảo cả. Bảo nói rằng chỉ cần lên máy bay Bảo sẽ ăn rồi uống thuốc ngủ ngủ một lèo tới phi trường Seoul là xong. Bay về Việt Nam chỉ thêm có 5 giờ bay dễ ợt. Chúng tôi ai cũng bận bịu không đi theo Bảo về Việt Nam được. Lo lắm mà bó tay và bị thuyết phục bởi lòng tự tin của Bảo.

Lần vào thuốc thứ hai Bảo từ chối không chịu truyền vì thuốc hành quá và kết quả vừa thử máu cho thấy các chỉ số về ung thư tăng  rất cao.

Trông Bảo tươi tỉnh hẳn ra chắc vì thuốc hết tác dụng và nỗi vui sắp gặp lại Bình. Bảo ăn và ngủ trở lại như bình thường. Hì hục đóng 2 thùng hành lý rất to mỗi thùng nặng đến 22 kg. Vì Bình thích ăn cá smelt nên một thùng toàn là cá smelt đông lạnh ông xã tôi mới đi vớt ở Ngũ Đại hồ về, tha hồ chiên và kho ăn quanh năm.

Tôi rất sợ cảnh chia tay nên hôm Bảo đi tôi vẫn đi làm. Nhưng sáng đó trước khi rời khỏi nhà tôi vào phòng Bảo chào từ giã. Thấy thằng em ốm nhom ốm nhách nằm đó mà thương quá! Có thể đây là lần cuối gặp em mình. Bảo về Việt Nam kỳ này không biết sống thêm bao lâu. Được làm chị em cùng trong bụng mẹ sinh ra phải là có duyên với nhau lắm. Ở chung nhau dưới một mái nhà từ nhỏ đến lớn biết bao là kỷ niệm cho đến khi trưởng thành thì như chim rời tổ mỗi người một cuộc sống, và mỗi người một phương trời cách biệt. Tính ra Bảo và tôi sống gần nhau chỉ có 20 năm, sau đó ít có cơ hội gặp nhau. Chỉ có năm ngoái Bảo qua Mỹ chơi 3 tháng và 4 tháng gần đây nhất Bảo qua ở chữa bệnh mới có cơ hội lại sống chung một mái nhà thôi. Nhưng tôi bận rộn chuyện đi làm và gia đình nên cũng không chăm sóc và nói chuyện với em mình nhiều. Bảo phần lớn nói chuyện với Bình qua Phone thôi.

Ông xã tôi rất tốt, đối xử với Bảo thân tình như em ruột, chịu khó chở Bảo đi bệnh viện, đi lên sở xã hội. Và một người cháu tên Cường kêu Bảo là Bác đón Bảo về những khi ông xã tôi bận đi làm. Cường là quân nhân bị giải ngũ vì nhiễm phóng xạ hư thận phải đi lọc máu mỗi tuần 3 lần, chúng tôi thường trêu là người bệnh chở người ốm. Còn một người chị dâu họ biết Bảo ăn kiêng thịt thà nên thường tiếp tế đồ chay...Ai cũng thương và lo cho Bảo.

Theo lộ trình thì máy bay Bảo sẽ rời Minnesota chiều 22 tháng năm và sau 13 tiếng bay sẽ đến phi trường Seoul lúc 3 giờ sáng Minnesota. Chờ hoài cũng không thấy Bảo nhắn tin cho đến cỡ 8:30 sáng tôi thấy Bảo gọi qua Viber, giọng nói yếu ớt không còn sinh khí:

- Em bị đau ở Seoul họ đưa vô bệnh viện cấp cứu và không cho lên máy bay về Việt Nam.

Tôi hoảng hốt hỏi ngay:

- Cho chị tên nhà thương và số điện thoại.

- Em đau lưng quá. Chị Thanh chờ một chút.

Tôi nghe Bảo hỏi người ta và có người đánh tên bệnh viện vào cho tôi. Bảo tiếp tục rên:

- Em đau lưng quá. Mệt quá.

- Chị không thể bay qua Korea ngay được. Chị sẽ gọi Bé ngay.

Bé là em gái kế của Bảo đang về Việt Nam chơi. May quá Bé bắt Phone và khi nghe tôi nói tình hình của Bảo em quyết định ngay:

- Bé sẽ mua vé bay qua Korea ngay. Chị Thanh cho Bé tên bệnh viện của anh Bảo đi.

(Còn tiếp một kỳ)
Thanh Mai

Gửi ý kiến của bạn
Tắt
Telex
VNI
Vui lòng nhập tiếng Việt có dấu. Cách gõ tiếng Việt có dấu ==> http://youtu.be/J5Gebk-OVBI
Tên của bạn
Email của bạn
VVNM 2019
VVNM 2018
VVNM 2017
VVNM 2016

29/05/201900:00:00(Xem: 1095)
Tác giả là cư dân Minnesota, đã nhận giải vinh danh tác giả Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2008. Với những bài viết thuộc nhiều thể loại đề tài, cô là một tác giả rất được bạn đọc yêu mến. Sau đây là bài viết mới nhất của cô.

28/05/201900:00:00(Xem: 1413)
Ngày 14 Tháng Sáu sắp tới sẽ là Father’s Day 2019, mời đọc bài viết của tác giả Phước An Thy. Ông qua Mỹ trong một gia đình H.O. từ tháng Sáu năm 1994, vừa làm vừa học và tốt nghiệp kỹ sư điện tử. Là cư dân Garden Grove, California, lần đầu dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ 2018, ông đã nhận giải đặc biệt về Huế Tết Mậu Thân với bài viết về một gia đình bên cầu Bạch Hổ Huế, có người cha bị cộng sản chôn sống.

27/05/201900:00:00(Xem: 3148)
Tác giả lần đầu dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2919. Ông cho biết có cha học tập cải tạo chết trong trại Vĩnh Phú năm 1979. Qua Mỹ năm 1998, ông hiện là một kỹ sư, làm việc tại Kia-Tencor San Jose, California. Bài viết thứ hai của ông có lời ghi “Viết cho sinh nhật đầu tiên của cháu ngoại. Tựa đề được đặt lại theo nội dung: “bật mí” là âm nói lái của “bí mật.”

26/05/201900:00:00(Xem: 2142)
Tác giả là một cây bút nữ kỳ cựu tham gia Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ nhiều năm qua. Năm 2017, với bài viết “Ba Người Đàn Bà Tuổi Dậu”, bà nhận giải Vinh Danh Viết Về Nước Mỹ.

25/05/201900:00:00(Xem: 2321)
Tác giả đã nhận giải bán kết - thường được gọi đùa là giải á hậu 2001. Sách đã xuất bản: Chuyện Miền Thôn Dã. Từ nhiều năm qua, ông là một huynh trưởng Viết Về Nước Mỹ và là thành viên ban tuyển chọn chung kết của giải thưởng nhưng vẫn tiếp tục vui vẻ góp bài mới.

24/05/201900:00:00(Xem: 1611)
Chào mừng tác giả lần đầu dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2019. Bà cho biết tên thật Jeanne Bùi, sinh năm 1945. Từ trước 1975, dạy học ở Saigon. Sang Pháp từ 1982, đi học lại rồi làm việc cho Mairie de Paris (Tòa Thị Chính), hiện đã nghỉ hưu. Sau 2 bài đầu không thể phổ biến vì quá dài, cám ơn tác giả kiên nhẫn góp thêm bài thứ ba sống động và duyên dáng. Mong bà tiếp tục viết. Bài đăng 2 kỳ. Tiếp theo và hết

23/05/201900:00:00(Xem: 1918)
Chào mừng tác giả lần đầu dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2019. Bà cho biết tên thật Jeanne Bùi, sinh năm 1945. Từ trước 1975, dạy học ở Saigon. Sang Pháp từ 1982, đi học lại rồi làm việc cho Mairie de Paris (Tòa Thị Chính), hiện đã nghỉ hưu. Sau 2 bài đầu không thể phổ biến vì quá dài, cám ơn tác giả kiên nhẫn góp thêm bài thứ ba sống động và duyên dáng. Mong bà tiếp tục viết.

22/05/201900:00:00(Xem: 2049)
Tác giả lần đầu dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ năm thứ 20. Bà tên thật Trần Ngọc Ánh sinh 1955, sau khi đi tù gần 11 năm về tội chống Cộng Sản từ đầu 1979 đến cuối 1989, đã tốt nghiệp Đại học năm 1995 ngành Quản trị kinh doanh tại VN. Sang Mỹ định cư theo diện kết hôn năm 2007, hiện đang sống tại thành phố Victorville, miền Nam California. Nghề nghiệp nội trợ. Sau đây, thêm bài viết mới của bà.

21/05/201900:00:00(Xem: 2855)
Tác giả tham dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ năm 2004. Võ Phú là tên thật. Sinh năm 1978; sinh quán Nha Trang-Việt Nam; định cư, tại Virginia-Mỹ, 1994. Tốt nghiệp cử nhân Hóa, Virginia Commonwealth Uni-versity. Hiện đang làm việc và học tại Medical College of Virginia. Sau 12 năm bặt tin, tác giả lại tiếp tục Viết về nước Mỹ từ 2016, với sức viết mạnh mẽ và thứ tự hơn. Sau đây, thêm một bài viết mới.

20/05/201900:00:00(Xem: 4740)
Tác giả định cư tại Pháp nhưng thường lui tới với nước Mỹ, tham gia Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ tháng Ba 2010. Họp mặt giải thưởng năm 2011, bà đã bay từ Paris sang California để nhận giải Vinh Danh Tác Giả -thường được gọi đùa là giải Á Hậu. Bài mới của Đoàn Thị viết nhân Ngày Lễ Mẹ 2019.
VVNM 2015
VVNM 2014
VVNM 2013
VVNM 2012

31/12/201500:00:00(Xem: 8069)
Tác giả đã nhận giải Đặc Biệt Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2014. Cô sinh năm 1962, tốt nghiệp Đại Học Mỹ Thuật năm 1988 khoa Đồ Họa tại Việt Nam, từng làm công việc thiết kế sáng tạo trong ngành quảng cáo.

30/12/201500:00:00(Xem: 8771)
Tác giả từng nhận giải Vinh Danh Tác Giả Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2013. Cô định cư tại Hoa Kỳ theo diện H.O. đầu thập niên 90, cư dân Berryhill, Tennessee, làm việc trong Artist room của một công ty Mỹ. Sau đây là bài viết mới nhất.

28/12/201500:00:00(Xem: 15161)
Tác giả từng sống ở trại tỵ nạn PFAC của Phi Luật Tân gần mười một năm. Ông tên thật Trần Phương Ngôn, hiện hành nghề Nail tại tiểu bang South Carolina và cũng đang theo học ở trường Trident Technical College.

26/12/201500:00:00(Xem: 9659)
Với loạt bài về Vietnam Museum, "Bảo Tàng Cho Những Người Lính Bị Bỏ Quên," tác giả đã nhận giải chung kết Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2014. Định cư tại Mỹ từ 1994 diện tị nạn chính trị theo chồng,

25/12/201500:00:00(Xem: 9713)
Tác giả đã nhận giải Tác Phẩm Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2014. Lớn lên tại VN khi cả nước đã thành xã hội chủ nghĩa, ông kể,

24/12/201500:00:00(Xem: 13037)
Tác giả vượt biên: Rạch Giá đến Mã Lai, Pháp 1979, Mỹ 1987. Tốt Nghiệp Electrical Engineering 1990 tại University of Illinois at Urbana, Champaign, Illinois

22/12/201500:00:00(Xem: 8488)
Trước Tháng Tư 1975, tại Saigon, tác giả từng cộng tác với tuần báo Tuổi Ngọc và là một trong những cây bút học trò được bạn đọc yêu mến.

21/12/201500:00:00(Xem: 11709)
Tác giả là một nhà giáo, định cư tại Mỹ theo diện HO năm 1991, hiện là cư dân Westminster, California. Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2014, với 14 bài, trong đó có bài “Chú Lính Mỹ,” Phùng Annie Kim đã nhận giải danh dự.

20/12/201500:00:00(Xem: 5988)
Tác giả từng nhận giải Việt Báo Viết Về Nước Mỹ. Ông là cư dân Lacey, Washington State, tốt nghiệp MA ngành giáo dục năm 2000

20/12/201500:00:00(Xem: 6434)
Tác giả từng nhận giải Chung Kết Viết Về Nước Mỹ năm 2010. Ông là một Linh mục Dòng Truyền giáo Ngôi Lời thuộc tỉnh dòng Chicago. Nhiệm sở hiện ở Alice Springs, Northern Territory,

19/12/201500:00:00(Xem: 8387)
Tác giả là một Kỹ sư Dầu Khí làm việc cho một Công ty Liên Doanh tại Việt Nam, đã tham gia khóa tu nghiệp một năm tại Chicago (2014, 2015). Là con của một sĩ quan Võ Bị Đà Lạt,

18/12/201500:00:00(Xem: 7517)
Tác giả đã nhận giải danh dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2013. Ông là một y sĩ thuộc hội Ái Hữu Y Khoa Huế Hải Ngoại. Tốt nghiệp Y Khoa Huế năm 1973, thời chiến tranh,

17/12/201500:00:00(Xem: 7650)
Tác giả là một nhà báo quen thuộc, trong nhóm chủ biên một số tuần báo, tạp chí tại Dallas. Từ nhiều năm qua, ông là một trong những tác giả Viết Về Nước Mỹ có sức viết mạnh mẽ

16/12/201500:00:00(Xem: 8569)
Tác giả sinh năm 1938, cựu sĩ quan an ninh quân đội, sang Mỹ theo diện H.O1. vào năm 1990, hiện đã về hưu và an cư tại Westminster.

15/12/201500:00:00(Xem: 5645)
Tác giả đã nhận giải Đặc Biệt Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2014. Cô sinh năm 1962, tốt nghiệp Đại Học Mỹ Thuật năm 1988 khoa Đồ Họa tại Việt Nam,
VVNM 2011
VVNM 2010
VVNM 2009
VVNM 2008

31/12/201100:00:00(Xem: 105365)

30/12/201100:00:00(Xem: 288970)

29/12/201100:00:00(Xem: 176778)

28/12/201100:00:00(Xem: 239118)

27/12/201100:00:00(Xem: 187100)

26/12/201100:00:00(Xem: 179704)

25/12/201100:00:00(Xem: 267507)

23/12/201100:00:00(Xem: 168226)

22/12/201100:00:00(Xem: 227527)

19/12/201100:00:00(Xem: 259643)

17/12/201100:00:00(Xem: 185236)

16/12/201100:00:00(Xem: 285695)

15/12/201100:00:00(Xem: 279600)

14/12/201100:00:00(Xem: 110581)

12/12/201100:00:00(Xem: 195684)
VVNM 2007
VVNM 2006
VVNM 2005
VVNM 2004

16/05/200800:00:00(Xem: 231136)
Tôi được sanh ra ở đất Mỹ này khi Mẹ tôi vừa hai mươi bốn tuổi. Mẹ tôi vừa xong đại học và có việc làm vững chắc.

21/02/200800:00:00(Xem: 319346)
Tác giả Nguyễn Thi, cư dân San Jose, là một Facilitator cho những buổi học thảo nói về Hệ Thống Học Đường tại California

31/12/200700:00:00(Xem: 344163)
Với 11 bài viết trong năm, trong đó có tới 4 bài vào "top ten" về số lượng người đọc nhiều nhất trên Vietbao Online, Quân Nguyễn là tác giả đã nhận giải

30/12/200700:00:00(Xem: 342402)
Xóm nhỏ của Em hồi ở Việt Nam chỉ mỗi độc nhất một ông bác sĩ Ngôn. Nam phụ lão ấu trong vùng ít nhiều gì cũng phải đặt chân đến phòng mạch của ông một lần

28/12/200700:00:00(Xem: 319835)
Tác giả 37 tuổi, cư dân Midway City, CA, công việc: Civil Engineer, đã góp nhiều bài viết về nước Mỹ đặc biệt, trong số này có "Rằng Xưa Có Gã Làm Nail,"

28/12/200700:00:00(Xem: 364537)
Bồ Tùng Ma tên thật là Nguyễn Tân, tuổi 60, cựu sĩ quan hải quân, định cư tại thành phố Glendale, là một trong những tác giả Viết Về Nước Mỹ

27/12/200700:00:00(Xem: 242599)
Ông hiện là cư dân Westminster, vùng Little Saigon, đã góp một số bài viết về nước Mỹ đặc biệt. Sau đây là bài viết thứ năm&nbsp; của ông, với nhiều nỗi cay đắng.

27/12/200700:00:00(Xem: 387285)
Tác giả sinh năm 1972. Rời Việt Nam năm 10 tuổi. Định cư tại Mỹ. Tốt nghiệp Management Information System. Hiện là cư dân Florida

23/12/200700:00:00(Xem: 892428)
Địa chỉ nhà tôi có chữ CT (Court) sau tên đường, tức là trong vòng lẩn quẩn của mươi căn nhà, tạo thành một vòng tròn đồng tâm là cái công viên nhỏ nhỏ

22/12/200700:00:00(Xem: 874973)
Tác giả là một nhà báo, phụ trách mục "Chuyện Vỉa Hè" trong Ca Dao Magazine ở Dallas, đã góp nhiều bài đặc biệt và nhận Giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2007
VVNM 2003
VVNM 2002
VVNM 2001

27/12/200300:00:00(Xem: 340301)
"Nhà em có nuôi một con chó"… Đúng ra con chó đang có mặt ở nhà tôi là chó của con gái tôi mới mua, loại chó đến từ Bắc Kinh, mặt nhăn nhăn như 'con khỉ" (con khỉ nói giọng Huế của ba tôi) không phải là Bulldog vì thân hình nó không nhăn nhúm như Bulldog.

27/12/200300:00:00(Xem: 339643)
Tức ơi là tức, nhà gì mà chỗ nào cũng đầy đồ, giữ thì không xài, bỏ thì không được, chán muốn chết. An vừa càu nhàu trong lòng, vừa đi từ góc này đến góc khác trong nhà để tìm mấy món đồ cần dùng. Hai đứa làm đám cưới đã 3 tháng rồi mà đến giờ đồ đạc của An đa số còn nằm trong mấy cái vali và túi xách chất ở góc kẹt trong nhà Jim!

27/12/200300:00:00(Xem: 222020)
Sáng nay tôi dậy sớm hơn thường lệ, vì hôm qua nghe tin thời tiết cho biết hôm nay có thể có tuyết. Lòng hơi nôn nao muốn tận mắt nhìn thấy, muốn tay mình cầm lấy những bông tuyết trắng, mà ở Việt nam mình tôi chỉ thấy qua hình ảnh, hoặc trên Truyền hình.

16/12/200300:00:00(Xem: 204633)
Chiếc phi cơ cất cánh chở tôi rời khỏi thành phố Milpitas của San Jose, nơi mà người ta giới thiệu với tôi tên Milpitas đó có nghĩa là Thành phố Ngàn Hoa.

16/12/200300:00:00(Xem: 230903)
Tôi ra trường, gần một năm nay ôm cái bằng kỹ sư chạy xuôi chạy ngược, gặp ai quen cũng đánh trống " thấy việc làm thì giới thiệu ". Họ ừ, rồi im luôn. Thời buổi kinh tế đi xuống, hãng xưởng đóng cửa hết rồi, bạn bè lâu lâu thì nghe tin "..... mới bị lay off" nghe mà phát rầu.

14/12/200300:00:00(Xem: 247791)
Con bé cười ngặt nghẽo khi bị mắng. Nó bắt chước mẹ, hỏi khó bà nội. Mẹ nó yêu Bà lắm. Từ ngày nó lớn một chút, nó thấy mẹ nó hay trêu bà nội như vậy.

13/12/200300:00:00(Xem: 235553)
Tính đến năm 1986 tôi đã làm việc cho Santa Fe Engineering được 11 năm. Đây là một hãng lập đồ án và xây cất các dàn khoan dầu ngoài khơi, tầu khoan dầu, cầu tầu, ống dẫn dầu, nhà máy lọc dầu... trên khắp thế giới.

11/12/200300:00:00(Xem: 285114)
Việc làm đầu tiên của tôi trên đất Mỹ là làm họa viên cơ khí cho hãng Given, làm máy tiện NC (numerical control) trên đại lộ Santa Fe, thành phố Compton ở California.

09/12/200300:00:00(Xem: 241344)
Xin việc trên đất Mỹ, nếu ai có bà con thân nhân đã làm trong một hãng xưởng hay văn phòng, dẫn vào giới thiệu với xếp, ngày hôm sau đi làm, là hạnh phúc nhất.

08/12/200300:00:00(Xem: 243397)
Nửa đêm ngày 17-5-1975 gia đình tôi gồm 4 người, gồm hai vợ chồng, cháu trai tên Cương 5 tuổi và cháu gái tên Thu Tâm, 2 tuổi rưỡi được đưa vào Camp Pendleton, California làm thủ thục nhập trại.
Tin công nghệ

Bên trong phòng tập gym của Trung tâm y tế Charlie Norwood VA, thành phố Augusta Hoa Kỳ, Alphonso Evans đang di chuyển chiếc xe lăn của mình vào một máy tập tạ: “Tôi không quá lo lắng với nguy cơ tử vong do đau tim hoặc tiểu đường vì tôi đang tập thể dục rất thường xuyên. Tôi biết mình phải làm gì để chống lại các căn bệnh. Mọi người cứ xem những gì tôi đang ăn và thời gian tôi dành ra cho việc luyện tập thì biết. Nhưng tôi không thể làm bất cứ điều gì để chống lại nhiễm trùng. Làm thế nào để chiến đấu với những con vi khuẩn đang ở ngay trong cơ thể mà tôi tôi không thể nhìn thấy cho đến lúc đã quá muộn?”

Khoảng cuối tháng 05/2019, Pegatron, một trong số những đối tác cung cấp linh kiện và lắp ráp iPhone cho Apple đã tuyên bố ý định đầu tư 10 đến 15 nghìn tỷ rupiah, khoảng 695 triệu đến 1 tỷ USD vào nhà máy tại Indonesia của họ nhằm mục đích tăng sản lượng chip mà họ sản xuất phục vụ việc lắp ráp smartphone cho Apple. Thông tin được chính thứ trưởng công nghiệp Indonesia chia sẻ.

Dù nhận được lời mời đến Ottawa làm chứng về quyền riêng tư và dân chủ trước hội đồng quốc tế, CEO Facebook Mark Zuckerberg vẫn vắng mặt

Tại sao một số thiên hà xoắn ốc có một vòng tròn ở tâm?

Khoảng cuối tháng 05/2019, FDA đã cấp phép cho hãng dược phẩm Novartis bán loại thuốc được coi là đắt nhất trong lịch sử có tên Zolgensma với giá thành là 2 triệu 125 nghìn USD. Đây là loại thuốc sử dụng liệu pháp gen để chữa trị căn bệnh teo cơ tủy sống, một căn bệnh gây ra bởi các gen bị khiếm khuyết làm người mắc không thể tự tạo ra đủ protein để các neuron thần kinh có thể điều khiển các cử động của cơ thể

Tính năng Dual Audio trên các flagship của Samsung có thể gửi tín hiệu âm thanh đến hai thiết bị Bluetooth cùng lúc. Theo blogger của Nhật, Mac Otakara, Apple có thể sắp mang tính năng tương tự lên những chiếc iPhone trong tương lai. Thế hệ iPhone hiện tại dù có thể kết nối với nhiều thiết bị Bluetooth cùng lúc, nhưng chỉ có thể kết nối âm thanh với một thiết bị Bluetooth duy nhất, vì vậy khả năng kết nối âm thanh với 2 thiết bị cùng lúc sẽ rất thú vị.
Nguyễn Huỳnh Mai
===========VietAir Cargo==========
Copyright © 2019 vietbao.com All rights reserved VNVN System