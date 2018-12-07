Người Đấm Bóp Của Tổng Thống Mỹ

Bưu thiếp của Ông Bà Tổng Thống George H W Bush gởi anh Huynh (John Nguyên).

Tổng Thống George H W Bush chụp hình với Ông Bà Nguyễn Duy Huynh-Kim Nên.

Báo Daily Mail tại Luân Đôn ngày thứ năm 18 tháng 7, 1991 viết về anh Huynh.

Tác giả: Nguyễn Kim NênBài số 5566-20-31372-vb6120718Ngày Thứ Hai 5 tháng 12, 2018 là Ngày Quốc Tang của nước Mỹ để tưởng nhớ vị Tổng Thống thứ 41 George H W Bush. Bài sau đây được viết trong tinh thần tưởng nhớ. Người viết, Bà Nguyễn Kim Nên hiện là Hội Trưởng Hội Cựu Giáo Sư và Học Sinh Trường Trịnh Hoài Đức - Bình Dương, đang làm việc trong ngành thẩm mỹ tại Houston, Texas. Đây là bài Viết Về Nước Mỹ đầu tiên của tác giả, kể về người bạn đời của bà là Ông Nguyễn Duy Huynh, một tị nạn Việt, làm việc tại Houston Club và trở thành người đấm bóp tin cậy của Tổng Thống Bush và gia đình ông.***Đầu tháng 12/2018, nước Mỹ có một tin buồn. Đó là tin vị tổng thống thứ 41 của Mỹ là ông George H.W. Bush vừa mới qua đời, hưởng thọ 94 tuổi. Riêng đối với gia đình chúng tôi, ông cũng là người có nhiều kỷ niệm rất sâu sắc…Số là thuở ban đầu, lúc mới đến Mỹ gia đình chúng tôi định cư tại thành phố Houston, Texas và làm việc cho công ty điện thoại AT&T. Làm được mười mấy năm thì cả hai vợ chồng đều bị mất việc vì hãng bị thua kiện mất bản quyền về ngành điện thoại, nên công ty lúc đó phải sa thải tất cả nhân viên làm việc dưới 15 năm.Sau khi mất việc làm thì chúng tôi chán cái cảnh đi làm thuê cho hãng xưởng. Ông xã tôi bắt đầu cái nghề tự do là sửa chữa nhà cửa. Còn tôi nghe lời một người bạn hướng dẫn là nên ghi danh học nghề thẩm mỹ, vì chúng tôi chỉ được hưởng trợ cấp thất nghiệp có 6 tháng, không đủ thời gian đi học trở lại, thêm vào đó là còn nặng gánh gia đình ở Việt Nam.Trong thời gian hành nghề này thì tôi nhận thấy rằng có một nghề lạ là “massage therapy” mà dân ta gọi nôm na là “đấm bóp”. Đây là nghề có thể kiếm được nhiều tiền mà không cần phải mất nhiều thời gian học tập. Tôi chợt nghĩ cái nghề này chắc tốt cho ông xã tôi hơn là cái nghề sửa nhà vất vả, có lúc tôi thấy anh phải làm việc ngoài trời dưới cái nóng cháy da hay cái lạnh buốt người… đã làm cho tôi thương tâm và buồn rất nhiều.Thế là tôi bàn với anh Huynh (tên ông xã tôi) là chúng tôi còn đủ vài ngàn đô la để đóng học phí cho anh, nhưng anh không chịu và nghe cái nghề đấm bóp là anh lắc đầu liền. Có lẽ anh nhớ đến ông mù rung chuông đi đấm bóp dạo trong xóm Đề Thám ngày xưa chăng?.Và dù sao cái bản tánh con nhà quan vẫn còn trong dòng máu “Thăng Long” của anh. Tôi lại một màn giải thích là ngày xưa tôi cũng là vợ sĩ quan vậy. Tôi chưa bao giờ làm lụng, nhưng qua đây tôi không kén chọn nghề miễn sao nghề đúng đắn trong sạch là tôi làm. Vì tôi cần có tiền để phụ chồng nuôi 3 đứa con và nuôi cả đại gia đình bên quê nhà. Cuối cùng anh chịu đi học… Ba tháng sau anh có bằng cấp và giấy phép để hành nghề.Hai tháng qua đi. Có nghề trong tay mà anh vẫn chưa tìm được làm. Tôi lại nghĩ trong bụng đã thất nghiệp không có tiền lại tốn thêm tiền học mà không tìm được việc làm thì chẳng biết làm sao đây… May quá, nhờ quen được vài người khách của tôi hướng dẫn nên ông xã tôi đã xin việc làm ở “Houston Club”, một câu lạc bộ dành cho những người giàu sang danh tiếng ở Houston. (Nhân đây tôi cũng chia sẻ kinh nghiệm của chính chúng tôi là khi mình chọn nghề về thẩm mỹ như: cắt tóc, làm móng tay, chăm sóc da mặt hay đấm bóp chúng ta nên tìm việc làm ở khu thuộc giới thượng lưu thì lương cao và đỡ vất vả hơn).Làm việc được một thời gian thì anh Huynh (tên Mỹ là John Nguyen) được tin tưởng và câu lạc bộ yêu cầu anh đấm bóp cho một nhân vật quan trọng. Đó là ông George H W Bush - lúc đó là Phó Tổng Thống Mỹ. Nhận được tin nầy, tâm trạng anh nửa mừng nửa lo. Anh nói lúc đó hồi hộp vô cùng nhưng anh tin tưởng rằng nếu anh làm giỏi, ông Bush thích anh thì anh sẽ có được nhiều khách hàng hơn.May mắn vô cùng, chỉ lần đầu “đấm bóp” là ông Bush thích anh ngay và từ đó anh là người duy nhất “đấm bóp” cho ông mỗi khi ông cần thoải mái nghỉ ngơi sau những giờ phút căng thẳng mệt mỏi công việc ở Tòa Bạch Ốc.Công việc làm ăn của anh phát triển tốt đẹp. Khi ông Bush đắc cử tổng thống thì kể từ đó anh trở thành “người đấm bóp riêng của tổng thống Mỹ”. Đặc biệt là gia đình ông Bush đều là khách hàng của anh như: bà Barbara Bush, ông George W. Bush (còn gọi là Bush "con” - tổng thống Bush thứ 43 của nước Mỹ, và em là Neil Bush… Thêm vào đó ngoài những chính khách đến từ Washington DC như Bộ Trưởng Tài Chánh: James A. Baker III, Nicholas F. Brady, quý ông thượng và hạ nghị sĩ… còn có những thể tháo gia nổi tiếng như Mary Luo Retton – người đoạt huy chương vàng môn thể dục nhào lộn của thế vân hội mùa hè năm 1984 , Nancy Kerrigan – trượt băng nghệ thuật, Evander Holyfield – võ sĩ quyền Anh, và rất nhiều thể tháo gia và tài tử, minh tinh đến từ Hollywood. Khách hàng của anh toàn là dân giàu sang tiếng tăm trên đất Mỹ, họ đến với anh chắc vì anh có danh là “người đấm bóp cho tổng thống”.Tôi nhớ thời gian đó báo chí địa phương ở Houston xôn xao loan tin về một người Việt Nam tỵ nạn được tổng thống Mỹ khen gợi về tài đấm bóp của anh. “The president claims that we have the best masseur in the world here". Lanzino said. Tạm dịch: "Tổng thống xác định chúng tôi có người đấm bóp giỏi nhất thế giới.” (Lanzino là Giám Đốc của Câu Lạc Bộ Houston).Bạn bè quen biết của anh Huynh trong giới quân đội ngày trước, có dịp gặp nhau thì bàn tán: “Mày có biết người ta đấm vua là bị chém đầu, mà thằng Huynh nó “đấm” vua là ra tiền”,Ông Bush rất thương anh Huynh vì bản tánh anh rất vui vẻ, chân thật và ông biết anh là cực sĩ quan QLVNCH nên rất an tâm (chắc chắn là cơ quan mật vụ của Mỹ đã điều tra lý lịch của anh rồi). Những cận vệ mật của tổng thống rất dễ dãi với anh không cần phải khám xét anh trước khi gặp ông Bush. Ngay cả chuyến đi Luân Đôn hội nghị G7 thứ 17 năm 1991 anh cũng được tháp tùng theo, lúc đó anh không chỉ làm việc mà còn được đứng trong phòng họp khi các nguyên thủ các nước ký tên trong bản hội nghị.Nhớ lại khoảng 25 về trước, tôi có dịp gặp gỡ tổng thống Bush tại Houston Club. Khi đến nơi thì tôi mới biết ông đang trong phòng massage. Thế là tôi đứng ngoài hành lang chờ đợi. Không lâu thì người cận vệ của ông rất lịch sự bảo tôi vào phòng chờ (dù họ không nói lý do nhưng tôi biết họ muốn bảo vệ an ninh cho tổng thống, vì thế không ai được lãng vãng gần phòng massage của ông, cũng như những con đường ông sẽ đi qua, nhất là họ không biết tôi là ai).Tôi vào phòng có cửa kiếng nhìn ra hành lang… Chừng vài phút sau tôi nghe tiếng ông Bush hỏi người cận vệ: “Kim đâu rồi ?” (Kim là tên tôi thay vì Kim Nên). Tôi bước ra chào ông. Ông thật vui vẻ ân cần hỏi chuyện và bảo tôi lại gần để chụp hình với ông và anh Huynh… Thỉnh thoảng ông cũng gặp cho biết các con tôi, nhất là con gái út của tôi lúc đó cháu được học bổng đậu vào Học Viện Hải Quân là trường đào tạo sĩ quan nổi tiếng nhất nước Mỹ về Hải Quân (US Naval Academy) nên ông rất ngưỡng mộ.Sau khi mãn nhiệm kỳ tổng thống ông rời Washington DC trở về sống ở Houston. Ông Bush không còn đến Houston Club nữa, từ đó anh Huynh thường xuyên đến tư gia của ông Bush để đấm bóp cho cả 2 ông bà. Mỗi lần đi làm về đều có quà bánh, kỷ vật ông bà tặng cho. Ông xã tôi kể chuyện vui cho tôi nghe là ông rất yêu thương bà Barbara: “Ông Bush vui lắm. Mỗi lần anh đấm bóp cho bà Bush là ông bước vào khều bà một cái rồi ông cười cười bước ra”.Hàng năm chúng tôi đều nhận được thiệp chúc mừng Giáng Sinh của tổng thống Bush gởi thăm. Mỗi thiệp Giáng Sinh của mỗi năm thường là hình ảnh gia đại gia đình của ông bà. Có thiệp 2 ông bà ngồi trên giường ngủ với một đám cháu nội ngoại vừa mới thức dậy. Có thiệp ông bà đi ngoài vườn với 2 con chó. Có thiệp cả gia đình con cháu đứng ngồi trên những ghền đá sau nhà là biển xanh Kennebunkport, Maine.Sự liên hệ gần gủi giữa tổng thống Bush và gia đình tôi nói chung và anh Huynh nói riêng là sư hãnh diện, là những kỷ niệm thật đẹp cho tôi và các con. Tôi đã giữ kín những kỷ niệm ấy gần 30 năm nay bây giờ mới chia sẻ cùng mọi người. Đó là do Minh Tâm, một người bạn học cùng trường, đề xướng và khuyết khích, khi Tâm là người đầu tiên và có lẻ là duy nhất đã cảm nhận những hình ảnh và báo chí đã nói về tổng thống Bush và người “đấm” tổng thống Mỹ mà tôi đã bỏ lên facebook để tưởng nhớ Tổng thống George H W Bush và người bạn đời của tôi – anh Nguyễn Duy Huynh.(Houston ngày 4 tháng 12, 2018)Nguyễn Kim Nên