L.P.K Họp Mặt Kỷ Niệm 90 Năm

03/12/201800:00:00(Xem: 47)
Tác giả: Tô Văn Cấp

Bài số 5562-20-31368-vb2120318

 
Tác giả là một huynh trưởng Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ năm đầu tiên với nhiều bút hiệu: Capvanto,  Philato...  Tô Văn Cấp, tên thật tác giả. Ông sinh năm 1941, từng là một đại đội trưởng thuộc TĐ2/TQLC, đơn vị có biệt danh Trâu Điên. Với nhiều bài viết giá trị, ông đã nhận giải Á Khôi, Vinh Danh Tấc giả VVNM 2014. Bài mới ông góp không phải để dự giải mà chỉ để ghi lại một sinh hoạt đặc biệt của buổi họp mặt kỷ niệm 90 năm ngôi trường  được mang danh Petrus Ký.
 

1 Petrys Ky
Hình chụp ngày 7/2/2015, họp mặt kỷ niệm 40 năm (1975-2015) tỵ nạn CS.

2 Petrus Ky
Ngày 17/11/2018, họp mặt kỷ niệm 90 năm (1928-2018) Trường mang danh Lycée Pétrus Trương Vĩnh Ký. (L.P.K).

3 Petrus Ky
Ban hợp ca trong đồng phục quần xanh áo trắng học trò L.P.K,

4 Petrus Ky
Trò Phạm Gia Cổn, cựu Y sĩ Nhẩy Dù, tặng quà quí thầy cô.

5_PKy To
Trò Tô Văn Cấp thay mặt các trò Petrus Ký phát biểu..

 
***
 

Hai tấm hình, tuy không gian và thời gian khác nhau, nhưng tinh thần “Bảo Tồn danh xưng L.P.K, “Tôn Sư Trọng Đạo”, “Huynh Đệ Tương Kính” thì mãi mãi vẫn thế. Chỉ có điều đáng tiếc là trong thời gian 3 năm đã có một vài “Sư Huynh Đệ” đi vào cõi phúc. Năm 2015 quý vị ấy còn hiện diện trong tấm hình thứ nhất nhưng nay, 11/2018, không còn nữa, trong số đó có Thầy Nguyễn Thanh Liêm (H1 hàng ngồi, thứ bẩy từ trái qua). Tôi tin rằng quý vị ấy có đến nhưng ngồi trên cao nhìn xuống để yểm trợ cho tinh thần L.P.K ngày càng  đầm ấm, đoàn kết hơn.

Trong ngày họp mặt 90 năm, một đại sư huynh là Trần Hữu Vinh, rất tráng kiện ở 92 tuổi, “Cụ” mang theo tấm hình chụp L.K.P cách nay gần 80 năm, tấm hình thật đáng quý vì có ghi chú rõ ràng, chi tiết này khiến tôi ngắm kỹ dung nhan các Thày Cô và Sư Huynh Đệ trong hai tấm hình họp mặt ở trên, mong nhận diện được đầy đủ, ít nhất là quý Thầy Cô với hy vọng 10-20 năm nữa, trong những lần họp mặt, vẫn nhận ra dòng tộc “L.P.K”, cúi đầu chào, cùng bắt tay mà không cần hỏi: “Ai đây”?

Lòng vòng vài dòng tâm sự vụn chỉ với ước mong những lần họp mặt trong tương lai, quý thầy cô và các đồng môn tới dự đông hơn, có những tấm hình đẹp và ghi chú đầy đủ hơn để “triển lãm” trong ngày kỷ niệm 100 năm, 120 năm...Còn bây giờ tôi xin trở lại ngày họp mặt kỷ niệm 90 năm L.P.K.

Lý Lịch Ngôi Trường*

Trường chưa có bản “lý lịch” chính thức do các Thày Cô và  Sư Huynh Đệ soạn thảo nên tôi xin tạm tóm tắt vài chi tiết về ngôi trường thân yêu:

- Năm 1925, Toàn Quyền Pháp Đông Dương là Renaul Robert ký nghị định cho xây trưởng.

- Trường xây dựng năm 1926-1927 do Kiến Trúc Sư Hebard De Villeneuve.

- Ngày 11/8/1928, Thống Đốc Nam Kỳ Blanchard De La Bross đặt tên cho trường là Lycée Petrus Trương Vĩnh Ký (Lycée Pétrus Ký), đồng thời đặt bức tượng bán thân của nhà Bác Học ngay giữa sân trường.

- Sau 30/4/1975, tuy kiến trúc ngôi trường vẫn đứng vững nhưng lý lịch đã bị thay đổi, tượng bán thân nhà Bác Học Pétrus Ký cũng bị di dời ra khỏi ngôi trường!

(*Những chi tiết trên có thể không đúng nên tôi uớc mong quý Thầy Cô và Sư Huynh Đệ, (nhất là hai hội L.P.K Nam Bắc CA) đóng góp ý kiến và tài liệu để chúng ta sớm có một bản “lý lịch” về ngôi trường rõ ràng và đầy đủ hơn, là tài liệu chính thức để tham khảo).

 
Họp mặt kỷ niệm 90 năm

Đã có 17 thày cô đến tham dự, đó là:

Bà quả phụ Nguyễn Thanh Liêm Cô Nguyễn Thị Phương, Cô Hồ Thị Hiệp, Cô Lưu Kỳ Nam, Cô Nguyển Thị Đoan Trang, Cô Phan Thu Yến.

Về phần các Thầy thì gồm có: Thầy Dương Ngọc Sum, Thầy Đặng Quốc Khánh, Thầy Châu Thành Tích, Thầy Vũ Trọng Thu, Thầy Lê Tiến Đạt, Thầy Nguyễn Hữu Phước, Thầy Trần Hữu Tắc, Thầy Trần Văn Thưởng, Thầy Nguyễn Văn Sâm, Thầy Nguyễn Minh Trí, Thầy Nguyễn Lộc Thọ.

Sau nghi thức khai mạc, (chào quốc kỳ Việt Mỹ, một phút mặc niệm), tới phần chào mừng quan khách, trình bày về ngôi trường của hai vị Hội Trưởng L.P.K Nam Bắc CA (đồng trưởng ban tổ chức).

Trong thành phần tham dự của quan khách, thực ra chẳng có quan mà cũng không có khách mà chỉ là thân hữu các trường bạn như Nguyễn Đình Chiểu (Mỹ Tho) có anh chị Đặng Kim Thu  và 1 bàn các anh chị Chu Văn An, Trưng Vương, tôi hướng về phái đoàn Lê Văn Duyệt để mong thấy một hình bóng quen đã 50 năm chưa gặp. Còn phái đoàn Gia Long (G.L) thì khá dông, hình như rất nhiều L.P.K và G.L kết nghĩa “anh em” nên các chị đến với tất cả tấm lòng và lời ca tiếng hát. Xin đa tạ quý thân hữu trường bạn.

Cũng như bất cứ buổi họp mặt nào của Cộng Đồng Người Việt tị nạn CS ở hải ngoại đều bắt đầu bằng nghi thức chào Quốc Kỳ Việt Mỹ. Nghi thức khai mạc của Hội L.P.K không có lễ rước đón và tiễn đưa Quốc Quân Kỳ như các hội đoàn quân đội, nhưng vẫn có Quốc Kỳ Việt Mỹ trên “khán đài”. Điều đáng ghi nhận ở đây là thành phần hát Quốc Ca, tôi không có ý so sánh với các hội đồng hương hay học đường khác, cũng không có ý nghĩ khen “mèo dài đuôi”, nhưng phải thành thực phục các bạn trẻ trong ban hợp ca đã không mắc một khuyết điểm rất nhỏ nào, nếu không muốn nói là rất hay đẹp.

 Điều làm chúng tôi cảm động “nhớ về ngày ấy năm xưa” là ban hợp ca trong đồng phục quần xanh áo trắng tuổi học trò L.P.K, dù rằng có rất nhiều thứ “sĩ” trong ban hợp ca này. Tôi hỏi nhỏ một “ca sĩ” có nghề nghiệp cũng là hai ba thứ “sĩ” khác:

- Sao các bạn lại chọn đồng phục học trò?

- Thưa anh, dưới mái trường, trước mặt thầy cô, và các huynh, chúng em mãi mãi vẫn chỉ là học trò. Anh nhìn về cuối phòng mà xem, vài đại sư huynh (CTTC) ra trường năm 1944-1948, từng là một “sĩ” lớn trong quân đội, mà vẫn ngồi phía sau các thày, dù thày trẻ hơn trò.

- Đó là cái đẹp đúng nghĩa của Tôn Sư Trọng Đạo.

Trong chương trình văn nghệ, ngoài nhiều tiết mục đơn ca tân cổ nhạc, phần trình diễn các bản nhạc đấu tranh của Liên Hội Nam-Bắc CA, trong đồng phục học trò, mới đáng chú ý, ẩn chứa nhiều ý nghĩa. Các bạn trẻ tay nắm vung cao, gào to:

- “Việt Nam Tôi Đâu?”, “Trả Lại Cho Dân…”

Chúng tôi có cảm tưởng như các bạn trẻ đang hét vang:

- “Trả lại cho tôi... cái tên trường L.P.K…”.

Nếu đúng như vậy thì tuổi trẻ đang thay thế nhiệm vụ những đàn anh đi trước mà không thực hiện được, những đàn anh nay đang ngồi thở dốc:

- “Chí tuy còn đang tiến bước, nhưng sức không kham nổi đoạn trường”!

Tiết mục quan trọng nhất trong các buổi họp mặt là tinh thần “Tôn Sư Trọng Đạo”. Ban tổ chức mời các thày cô ngồi để các trò đứng sau lưng, không phải phòng hờ “thầy ngã đã có em nâng” mà để xin chụp chung với các thày cô một tấm hình, xin kính tặng thầy cô những bông hồng.

 

Bên cạnh những bông hồng, riêng “Ngũ Sĩ*” Phạm Gia Cổn, kiêm Chưởng Môn Phái Hoàng Hạc Khí Công thì ước mong sao các thày cô luôn dẻo dai mạnh khỏe mãi nên chàng mang kính biếu mỗi thày cô 1 DVD luyện tập khí công.

“*Ngũ sĩ”? Dù chàng là bác sĩ, ca sĩ, nhạc sĩ, võ sĩ và binh sĩ nhưng khi mang những DVD tặng quý thày cô thì chàng tự nhận mình là “binh sĩ”, là Nhẩy Dù Cổn để kêu thêm một đồng đội “binh sĩ” khác là Thủy Quân Lục Chiến Cấp bưng khay DVD theo chàng để còn rảnh tay cầm mi-cờ-rô kính thưa:

- Kính thưa quý thày cô: Hôm nay trò mang đến tặng mỗi thày cô 1 DVD Hoàng Hạc Khí Công. Tuy có 17 thày cô, nhưng trò chỉ mang có 16 DVD thôi. Riêng Thày Sum và Cô Hiệp thì cùng tập chung với nhau cho mau kết quả.

Cũng cần nói thêm ngay là ngoài việc võ sĩ Cổn tặng Hoàng Hạc Khí Công tới quý thầy cô thì nhạc sĩ Phạm Gia Cổn còn thổi kèn giúp vui cho đêm văn nghệ.

Khi “danh ca” Ngô Bá Định hát thì được khán thính giả tặng hoa hồng ôm không hết, còn khi nhạc sĩ Cổn thổi kèn thì không có một bông hồng cầm tay! Đơn giản chỉ vì hai tay chàng còn bận cầm kèn. Để an ủi nhạc sĩ, khi chàng vừa bước xuống thì một nụ hồng “biết nói” chờ sẵn để tặng phu quân một nụ hôn thắm thiết khiến những đồng môn già ngồi quanh đâu đó liếc trộm thấy mà ngẩn ngơ , cĩ chàng tủi thân bèn nhủ thầm: “Kiếp sau ta cố học làm nhạc sĩ”.

Một chi tiết làm tôi ngạc nhiên là trong số các trò quần xanh áo trắng tham dự đại hội thì thành phần thuộc niên khóa 1968-1975 khá đông, họ gắn kết với nhau như một gia đình dù ở nhiều địa phương khác nhau, họ đến từ Đức, Pháp, Canada, Arizona, Seatle. Điều gì khiến các bạn trẻ liên lạc chặt chẽ với nhau như vậy? Có lẽ cùng có một kỷ niệm “niềm đau nhớ đời”: vừa tốt nghiệp xong thì mất nước mất trường!

Tôi hân hạnh có một kỷ niệm vui với các anh em này, trong ngày họp mặt các “anh em” đã cho tôi trẻ lại 50 năm (1968-2018), “trẻ mãi không già, còn gì vui hơn!

Tết Mậu Thân 1968, Tiểu Đoàn 2 Thủy Quân Lục Chiến (Trâu Điên) chúng tôi thanh toán những ổ đặc công VC trong khu vực chùa  ́n Quang, các đường Bà Hạt, Vĩnh Viễn v.v..Ở đây chúng tôi bắt được tên đặc công VC tên là Bảy Lốp, trong người hắn có một bản đồ ghi các mục tiêu cần đánh phá, trong đó có thành “Ô-Ma” của Cảnh Sát, khu trưởng đại học Khoa Học và Petrus Ký, chúng tôi giải giao ngay tên Bảy Lốp cho Thiếu Tướng Nguyễn Ngọc Loan, còn tôi được lệnh kéo về trải quân phòng thủ từ đường Trần Bình Trọng, Thành Thái, Nguyễn Hoàng và Cộng Hòa, bao quanh trường L.P.K để ngăn chặn VC xâm nhập đánh phá khu vực này.

Tôi cố tình chọn vị trí đóng quân Ban Chỉ Huy ngay gần cửa trường L.P.K để ngắm nhìn các học sinh, hình bóng của mình năm xưa. Trước và sau giờ tan học, các chú bé không sợ lính mà đến chỉ trỏ, tò mò hỏi về súng đạn, có em còn xin cầm cây M16 xem nó nặng hay nghẹ. Tôi hỏi các em học lớp mấy? Các em nói học lớp Đệ Thất. Tôi hỏi em có dám bắn súng không? Các em cười khoái chí, tiếng cười hồn nhiên của tuổi trẻ với vẻ nghịch ngợm làm tôi hạnh phúc, tôi nhớ lại năm 1955, tôi cũng lớp Đệ Thất như các em nhưng tôi nhút nhát hơn nhiều. Cám ơn các bạn trẻ đã cho huynh chụp ké một tấm hình. Tôi không biết có em nào ngày đó (1968) có mặt trong tấm hình mới chụp hôm 17/11/2018 không. Trong hình này, từ trái là: Nguyễn Đại Anh Minh, Tôn Tường Văn, Nguyễn Cao Cường, Tô Văn Cấp (55-62), Vũ Duy Quang, Trần Văn Nam (55-...), Dương Thiện Thuật, Quách Đại.

Sau khi thầy Vũ Trọng Thu đại điện các giáo sư lên sân khấu chào mừng quan khách và khuyên bảo các trò thì đến trò Tô Văn Cấp đại diện các học sinh lên nói lòng biết ơn đến quý thày cô.

Kỷ niệm 90 năm mà ban tổ chức cho tôi nói trong 3 phút, tính nhẩm thì 1 năm được nói 2 giây, với 7 năm học thì tôi có 14 giây để nói lời cám ơn!

Để kết thúc bài viết này, em (tôi) xin phép được nói thêm cho rõ hơn những gì đã trình bày trong buổi họp mặt 17/11/2018.

                                                *

Kính thưa quý Thày  cô cùng quý đồng môn.

Em (tôi) là Tô Văn Cấp LPK 55-62, được anh em trong BTC có nhã ý cho tôi lên đây trước là để kính chào quý thầy cô cùng đồng môn, kính chào các thân hữu trường bạn, sau là kể lại một vài kỷ niệm buồn vui đời học sinh LPK.

90 năm qua, có biết bao học sinh L.P.K đã thành công và thành danh, nhưng nhiều hơn là có quá nhiều cựu học sinh L.P.K đã “thành thần”, tuy các anh linh các từ sĩ ấy không ngồi đây họp mặt với chúng ta nhưng những vị ấy vẫn ở trên cao quanh đây, trên bàn thờ này để phù hộ chúng ta đoàn kết và giữ mãi tinh thần Petrus Ký.

Cách nay 64 năm, tôi-chú bé con, theo đoàn di cư 1954, từ Bắc vô Nam, tay không cầm bó rau, không có sợi dây xích.. đã nạp đơn thi vào lớp Đệ Thất niên khóa 54-55 và may mắn... ngáp phải ruồi nên đã được một chỗ ngồi trong số hơn 7 ngàn thí sinh dự thi mà chỉ tuyển có 320.

Lớp Đệ Thất B1 của tôi có 45 học sinh nhưng chỉ có mình tôi là Bắc Kỳ “rau muống” nên chịu quá nhiều cay đắng giữa đám “quỷ ma học trò” (giá sống). Sau vài tuần nín khóc, tôi chịu hết nổi sự chọc ghẹo nhạo báng “BK ăn cá rô cây” nên tôi đành phải bỏ học, nhưng bố tôi bảo:

-“Nhà mình nghèo không có tiền cho con học trường tư, con ráng học trường công đi, với lại trường L.P.K là trường nổi tiếng lắm đó”.

Thế là tôi ráng chịu đựng, suốt năm Đệ Thất tôi luôn đội sổ ở con số  44-45 nhưng rồi cũng vượt qua 7 năm khó khăn để thi đậu Tú Tài 2B năm 1962. Có “tú đúp”, tôi đi Võ Bị, tốt nghiệp Võ Bị tôi tình nguyện về Binh Chủng Thủy Quân Lục Chiến. Tuy không thành công mà cũng chẳng thành danh, không làm tròn phận sự của một học sinh gốc L.P.K, của một quân nhân. Sau 13 năm lính, 10 năm tù VC, tôi vẫn là L.P.K và may mắn được đến đây để trình diện thầy cô cùng đồng môn là may mắn lắm rồi trong khi các bạn cùng lớp Đệ Thất B1 năm ấy với tôi thì không có ai đến đây cả. Không biết họ tản mác nơi đâu, nhưng tôi biết rõ một số bạn cùng vào Khóa 19 Võ Bị với tôi năm 1962 thì đã có 17 bạn hy sinh vì Tổ Quốc!

Vậy thì sau 90 năm, đã có biết bao cựu học sinh L.P.K trở thành “Thần”, là “Anh Hùng Vị Quốc Vong Thân”, nhiều nhiều lắm. Những tử sĩ TQLC như Tr/Tá Lê Hằng Minh, Th/Tá Dương Hạnh Phước, Th/Tá Đinh Xuân Lãm, Đ/Úy Phạm Ngọc Điệp, Đ/Úy Ngô Văn Mẹo, Đ/Úy Cổ Tấn Tịnh Châu,  hàng trăm-trăm TQLC khác cũng là cựu L.P.K đấy! Ngày hôm nay chúng ta không quên xin dâng lên các anh linh nén hương lòng.

Được học L.K.P là niềm hãnh diện của tôi nên buồn ít vui nhiều.

Buồn vì quá nhiều cựu L.P.K đã hy sinh trên chiến trường mà vẫn không ngăn nổi “Cuồng Phong Gió Chướng” khiến bức tượng nhà Bác Học Trương Vĩnh Ký bị ra khỏi ngôi trường thân yêu! Không biết hiện nay “Cụ Ký” đang tị nạn nơi đâu?

Vui thì quá nhiều, vì đó là đời sống của đám: “Nhất quỷ, nhì ma, thứ ba học trò”. Làm sao nói cho hết khi chỉ có 3 phút nên tôi chỉ xin kể một vài kỷ niệm vui với thầy:

- Thầy Phạm Văn Ba dậy Pháp Văn bắt tôi đọc “đích-tê”, khi đọc đến chữ buổi sáng, tôi phát âm là “ma-tanh”, thế là cả lớp họ vỗ tay, đập bàn cười nghiêng ngả, cả Thầy Ba cũng cười, tôi ngơ ngác không hiểu gì cả. Vì trước khi “zô Nam”, tôi học trường Ngô Quyền (Hải Phòng), tiếng Pháp phát âm buổi sáng là “ma- tanh”, bàn tay là “manh” thì cớ sao cười nhạo báng tôi? Sau cùng thì Thầy Ba dậy tôi phải đọc là “ma-te”, “me”.

- Thầy Thái Chí dạy Việt Văn, thày ở một mình trong một  “vi-la” cũ kỹ ó cái sân rất rộng, gần trường trung học Kỹ Thuật Cao Thắng (Đường Huỳnh Thúc Kháng SG). Có lẽ vị vậy nên thày nuôi rất nhiều “pets”, ngày Chúa Nhật chúng tôi đến thăm thầy thì tên nghịch ngợm Nguyên Xuân Thanh cắc cớ hỏi:

- Sao không có ai dọn những bãi... này vậy thày?

Thày mỉn cười, nói tỉnh bơ:

- Thày bận dọn bài cho trò, trò gưởn thì dọn bãi... cho chó đi.

Thế là chúng tôi tay chổi, tay xẻng đi dọn (hốt) một cách rất vui vẻ mà không để ý đến những đôi chữ đối mà thày dùng: “Thày-trò, bận-gưởn, bài-bãi, trò-chó...”.

Còn Thày Tạ Ký, khi vào lớp, thầy thấy trên bảng đen có trò nào đó vẽ một bao gạo kèm theo ghi chú: “100 Kgs”, thầy gật gù ra điều hài lòng rồi quay xuống nhìn đám “quỷ ma học trò” khen một câu: “giỏi”. Tên học trò “giỏi” này chính là Nguyễn Xuân Thanh, có lẽ hắn ỷ là con cháu thầy giám thị Tập nên hắn phá tàn trời, nó còn dám gọi thầy giám thị Tập là “Bơ-Tí-Xồi”.

Đó là chuyện xưa, xin nhắc chuyện gần đây:

Trong buổi họp mặt tối 8 tháng 12/2012 thầy Nguyễn Thanh Liêm đã khen lớp hậu sinh bằng câu:

“Mi sinh tiền, tu sinh hậu, tiền sinh bất nhược, hậu sinh trường”.

Tối nay 17/11/2018, tôi cũng xin cọp-dê ý của thầy để kết thúc 3 phút kể chuyện buồn vui LPK và ghi chú thêm ý rằng:

“Mi” là lông mi nhưng có thể hiểu là “me” (tiếng Mỹ), “tu” là râu nhưng có thể hiểu là “tu” (anh, tiếng Pháp)

Hậu sinh khả úy: Các bạn trẻ Pétrus Ký trong ban tổ chức giỏi quá, trong các bạn có quá nhiều “sư & sĩ”, nhưng khi họp mặt dưới mái trường, các bạn chỉ nhìn thấy Thày và trò thật đáng quý, tâm phục khẩu phục các bạn.

Kính chào quý thày cô và quý đồng môn LPK

Xin cám ơn quý vị nam nữ cựu học sinh các trường Lê Văn Duyệt, Gia Long, Trưng Vương, Chu Văn An, Nguyễn Trãi đã đến vui với L.P.K và nghe tôi “lải nhải”./.

Tô Văn Cấp

LPK 55-62.

