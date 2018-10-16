Tình Trớ Trêu

Tác giả: Thảo LanBài số 5523-20-31330-vb2101518Tác giả tên thật Nguyễn Hoàng Việt sinh tại Sài Gòn. Định cư tại Mỹ năm 1990 qua chương trình ODP (bảo lãnh). Tốt nghiệp Kỹ Sư Cơ Khí tại tiểu bang Virginia năm 1995. Hiện cư ngụ tại miền Đông Nam tiểu bang Virginia. Tham dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ cuối năm 2016. Với “Viên Đá Kỳ Diệu,” một trong bốn bài viết về nước Mỹ của ông, Thảo Lan đã nhận giải đặc biệt Viết Về Nước Mỹ năm thứ 19.***Tôi là sếp của một department trong một công ty tài chính kế toán lớn ở Mỹ. Dưới quyền tôi có cả thảy mười tám nhân viên. Trong số nhân viên của tôi có vài người trạc tuổi tôi, trên tôi một ít cũng có, còn lại thì đa số nhỏ tuổi hơn tôi. Về sắc tộc thì Mỹ trắng có, Mỹ đen có, và Mỹ vàng cũng có. Trong số hai người Mỹ vàng thì có một người đàn ông Việt Nam trên tôi vài tuổi. Nói chung tất cả nhân viên đều nể sợ tôi ngoài ra chẳng một ai thân thiết để có thể chia sẻ cùng tôi những tâm sự hoặc có thể cùng tôi tham gia những sinh hoạt khác ngoài giờ làm việc. Bởi thế chuỗi ngày hiện tại của tôi chỉ như một vòng đu quay đều đều ngày này qua ngày khác cứ lập đi lập lại một cách nhàm chán.Như mọi công ty khác về tài chính kế toán, đa số nhân viên của tôi là nữ chỉ có bốn người nam mà ngoài người đàn ông Việt Nam ra thì còn lại là một ông già Mỹ trắng chỉ làm cầm chừng chờ ngày về hưu, một tên Mỹ trắng trẻ tuổi mới chuyển từ department khác đến và một tên Mỹ đen vừa mới ra trường. Vì quy định không được phân biệt màu da, tuổi tác cùng giới tính nên tôi bắt buộc phải có bốn nhân viên nam trong nhóm chứ nếu như tôi là người được toàn quyền quyết định không sợ rắc rối với phòng nhân sự thì chắc chắn tôi chỉ tuyển toàn nhân viên nữ. Vì một lý do riêng tư tôi không có thiện cảm với tất cả đàn ông trên cõi đời này. Câu chuyện bắt đầu từ thật nhiều năm về trước, khi tôi vừa mới ra trường.Ngày đó tôi gặp Tiến một cách tình cờ trong một hội chợ Tết của cộng đồng người Việt ở đây. Cái thời mà người Việt còn chưa hiện diện nhiều tại đất nước tạm dung này thì đây là dịp để những người tha hương như tôi có dịp gặp đồng hương và tận hưởng lại cái không khí Tết của quê hương mà tất cả đã bỏ lại sau lưng. Nhìn bề ngoài tôi biết Tiến nhỏ hơn tôi nhiều tuổi lắm. Sau này được biết trên giấy tờ thì Tiến thua tôi đúng một con giáp. Tuy nhiên Tiến giải thích rằng ngày xưa ba mẹ Tiến đã làm khai sinh giả để chàng trốn quân dịch nên tôi cũng không rõ tuổi thật của Tiến.Phút đầu tiên gặp Tiến, tôi đã bị thu hút bởi vẻ lãng tử đẹp trai với mái tóc dài chấm vai là mode của thời ấy. Mặc dù với sự cách biệt tuổi tác hiện ra bên ngoài như thế có thể nói tôi đã yêu Tiến ngay từ cái nhìn đầu tiên. Dĩ nhiên khi đã quen thân nhau Tiến cũng nói điều tương tự đó với tôi. Khi gặp Tiến tôi vừa mới ra trường và mới kiếm được việc làm. Đây là một nỗ lực to lớn của tôi sau một thời gian dài vừa học vừa làm vất vả sau khi đặt chân đến Mỹ bằng con đường vượt biển. Còn Tiến chỉ vừa mới ra high school đang chưa biết định hướng cho tương lai ra sao. Tiến kể với tôi về ước mơ được trở thành một kỹ sư điện tử nhưng Tiến ngại về khả năng tài chánh hạn hẹp của mình.Theo lời Tiến thì hiện ba mẹ và các em hiện đều còn ở Việt Nam. Tiến đi vượt biên qua Mỹ có một mình. Là con trai trưởng, chàng còn có trách nhiệm nặng nề với gia đình ở bên nhà. Tôi khuyến khích Tiến tiếp tục ghi danh vào đại học vì tôi rất thích những người con trai có hoài bão lớn lao và biết giúp đỡ gia đình như Tiến. Và tôi đã xử dụng hết khả năng của mình để giúp giấc mơ của Tiến thành sự thực.Tôi đã đóng tiền cho Tiến để chàng theo đuổi việc học. Tôi tiếp tục lo cho Tiến có được chiếc xe hơi mới cho bằng bạn bằng bè. Tất nhiên tiền bảo hiểm xe hai chiều, tiền xăng, tiền chi phí lặt vặt đổ vào chiếc xe ấy tôi đều lo cho Tiến hết để chàng có thể yên tâm tập trung vào việc học. Khi ấy tôi chỉ vừa mới kiếm được việc làm nên tiền dành dụm cũng chẳng có bao nhiêu cộng thêm vẫn phải tiếp tục trả món nợ vay khi còn đi học. Vì thế mà trong suốt thời gian sáu năm quen Tiến, tôi vẫn ở mướn tại căn apartment cũ kỹ từ cái thời mới chân ướt chân ráo qua Mỹ.Một trong lý do tôi yêu Tiến ngay từ thuở đầu gặp gỡ là do tôi có một cái tính không hề thay đổi từ ngày lọt lòng mẹ đó là ưa ngọt. Không cần biết người đối diện là ai cứ hễ mở lời ngọt ngào với tôi là tâm hồn tôi bay bổng lên chín tầng mây ngay lập tức. Tất nhiên nếu mây có mười hay thậm chí mười một, mười hai tầng thì tôi cũng không ngại ngùng gì mà leo đến tận đó cho nó sướng. Trong khi đó Tiến lại có một giọng nói ngọt ngào và lối nói khéo léo êm ái như rót mật vào tai của con trai Bắc Kỳ thì hỏi sao tôi không yêu. Trong thời gian quen nhau cũng không ít người xầm xì sau lưng tôi, tất nhiên gọi là sau lưng nhưng tôi dám chắc là người ta cố tình để cho tôi nghe thấy, rằng tôi là máy bay bà già còn Tiến là phi công trẻ. Điều đó dĩ nhiên làm tôi phật lòng.Mỗi lần như thế tôi lại đứng trước gương ngắm nghía rồi lẩm bẩm một mình, “đúng là miệng lưỡi thiên hạ. Mình thế này mà là máy bay bà già cái khỉ khô gì”. Tôi hình dung ra hình ảnh chiếc máy bay L19 bay è è mà tự cười một mình. Và mỗi lần như thế tôi lại nũng nịu hỏi thẳng Tiến.- Người ta nói Hà là máy bay bà già Tiến thấy sao?Dĩ nhiên câu trả lời muôn thuở của Tiến vẫn là.- Bà già sao được mà bà già. Tiến thấy Hà trẻ đẹp như tiên giáng trần ấy chứ. Tiến chỉ sợ vài năm sau ra đường người ta gặp tụi mình lại chào bác với chào chị đó thôi.Và cũng dĩ nhiên những lần như thế tôi lại sẵn sàng bay bổng lên đến bất cứ tầng mây nào cao nhất. Mặc dù câu này tôi được nghe hoài nhưng sao tôi vẫn không thấy chán và vẫn cứ tiếp tục muốn nghe mãi. Quen nhau được hai năm, Tiến xin được dọn về ở chung với tôi cho đỡ tốn kém tiền share phòng với bạn bè. Tất nhiên tôi ủng hộ ý kiến này ngay vì như thế tôi có thể nghe được những lời nói êm ái dịu ngọt của Tiến nhiều hơn.Đánh đổi với những lời dịu ngọt đó là những chi phí tôi dành cho Tiến cũng tăng theo tỷ lệ thuận. Nếu ngày trước tôi chỉ phải trả tiền học, tiền bảo hiểm xe, tiền chi phí lặt vặt cho Tiến thì nay từ khi ở chung nhà tôi mới phát hiện ra Tiến còn phải lo lắng chi tiêu nhiều thứ khác mà vì không muốn Tiến xao lãng việc học tôi đã cố gắng giúp chàng trong khả năng của mình. Thí dụ như hàng tháng tôi đều đặn đưa Tiến một hai trăm đô để gửi về biếu ba mẹ và các em. Thỉnh thoảng tôi lại đưa cho Tiến vài trăm đô để giúp người họ hàng nào đó ở Việt Nam bị tai nạn cần giúp đỡ. Được giúp Tiến làm tròn trách nhiệm của một người con hiếu thảo, một người họ hàng giàu lòng vị tha tôi cảm thấy vô cùng mãn nguyện.Chúng tôi sống chung theo kiểu già nhân ngãi non vợ chồng như thế được hai năm thì Tiến ra trường. Do suốt thời gian đi học Tiến không làm thêm việc gì (có tôi lo cho từ A đến Z rồi mà) nên không có kinh nghiệm để xin việc làm. Kết quả là Tiến lại tiếp tục học lên để lấy bằng Master. Thế là tôi lại tiếp tục nuôi Tiến thêm hai năm đèn sách. Tôi tự nhủ hai năm thì hai năm có là bao miễn là hàng ngày được nghe thấy lời nói dịu êm của Tiến là tôi mãn nguyện lắm rồi. Cuối cùng thì Tiến lại ra trường thêm lần nữa với mảnh bằng Master. Lần này thì vận may đã đến Tiến được một hãng ở cách nơi tôi cư trú khoảng một tiếng lái xe nhận vào làm. Ôi không còn gì vui hơn cái ngày ấy. Tôi tự ví mình với nhân vật trong thơ Nguyễn Bính bao năm vất vả nuôi chồng đèn sách ăn học. Giờ đến lúc tôi phải được đền bù xứng đáng.Trước đây khi tôi đề cập đến chuyện chính thức cưới hỏi thì Tiến nói để dành đến khi chàng có công danh sự nghiệp vững chắc. Ôi nghe Tiến nói mà tôi lại càng thuơng chàng hơn vì sao trên đời lại có người con trai có óc cầu tiến và lòng tự trọng cao đến thế. Nay Tiến đã ra trường và có việc làm thì việc trọng đại kế tiếp dĩ nhiên phải là một đám cưới thật lãng mạn nên thơ của hai chúng tôi. Đại đăng khoa xong tất sẽ đến tiểu đăng khoa. Lúc đó cho những đứa xấu mồm gọi tôi là máy bay bà già tha hồ mà ganh tị.Chiều thứ Sáu hôm đó là buổi chiều của tuần lễ cuối trước khi Tiến nhận việc làm vào thứ Hai tuần sau. Tôi dự định sẽ tạo một bất ngờ cho Tiến bằng cách gọi order một lẵng hoa lớn gửi về địa chỉ apartment của mình trên có tấm thiệp gửi Tiến. Tan sở tôi ghé siêu thị mua một chai vang đỏ rồi tạt qua một nhà hàng Tàu order to go hai phần ăn đặc biệt để cùng Tiến ăn mừng. Về đến nhà tôi ngạc nhiên khi thấy lẵng hoa được đặt trước cửa. Mở cửa bước vào căn nhà lạnh tanh tối tăm. Chẳng những bóng dáng Tiến không có mà có vẻ như Tiến chưa từng hiện diện ở căn apartment này của tôi. Từ giày dép, quần áo đến tất cả những vật dụng cá nhân của Tiến đều không cánh mà bay. Tôi hoang mang hụt hẫng không biết phải làm sao. Trực giác cho tôi biết Tiến đã bỏ tôi ra đi nhưng trong thâm tâm tôi tự đánh lừa mình bằng suy nghĩ biết đâu chàng có công chuyện gấp phải đi thăm người quen.Nghĩ thì nghĩ như thế nhưng trong suốt sáu năm quen Tiến tôi đâu biết Tiến có người thân nào khác ngoài gia đình họ hàng ở Việt Nam mà tôi cũng chẳng biết địa chỉ để có thể viết thư hỏi thăm. Cái thời mà điện thoại cầm tay còn chưa có nên cách duy nhất tôi có thể dò la tin tức về Tiến là gọi vào hãng mà Tiến được mướn để hỏi. Kết quả giống như tôi đã tiên đoán trước đó là họ không cho biết tin tức gì về Tiến bởi tôi chẳng là gì của chàng và cũng để giữ thông tin cho nhân viên của họ. Bạn bè Tiến thì tôi chỉ nghe chàng kể chứ cũng chẳng biết mặt và nhà cửa ở đâu. Trong suốt thời gian quen nhau Tiến chưa bao giờ giới thiệu các bạn chàng với tôi.Thế là xong. Tôi biết tôi đã mất Tiến thật rồi.Tuần lễ đầu tiên mất Tiến, tôi cáo bịnh xin nghỉ phép một tuần nằm nhà bỏ ăn bỏ ngủ khóc lóc cho đã. Tuần lễ thứ nhì mất Tiến, tôi quay lại làm với bộ dạng hốc hác khiến ai cũng ngạc nhiên. Tuần lễ thứ ba mất Tiến, tôi bắt đầu chuyển qua giận bản thân mình. Tôi tự trách tôi ngu tại sao không nhận ra cái bản chất sở khanh của Tiến đằng sau những lời nói ngọt ngào giả dối. Tôi tự trách tôi mất nết sao lại đi mê thằng phi công trẻ. Tôi tự ví tôi với chiếc máy bay L19 cổ lỗ xĩ cà tàng. Tôi tự trách tôi ngu dốt ky cóp để dành tiền không dám ăn xài để nuôi trai. Tuần lễ thứ tư, từ đây tôi không thèm dùng chữ mất Tiến nữa vì “thằng” đó là cái quái gì mà tôi phải cảm thấy mất mát, tôi bắt đầu lôi tên Tiến ra rủa xả. Rủa xả Tiến chưa đã tôi lôi luôn cả gia đình tông ti họ hàng nhà nó ra tôi rủa. Tôi tiếc bao nhiêu tiền tôi đưa Tiến để gửi về Việt Nam. Mặc dù tôi không biết những người ấy là ai, mặt mũi ra sao nhưng tôi cũng rủa hết bởi vì ráng chịu ai biểu ăn tiền của tôi thì giờ phải nghe tôi rủa vậy thôi.Từ tuần lễ thứ năm trở đi tôi dần dần trở lại bình thuờng chỉ có điều khác là tôi ghét đàn ông con trai nhất là những đứa nói năng ngọt xớt như mía lùi. Rồi tôi cũng xa lánh những sinh hoạt của cộng đồng Việt Nam vì tôi sợ đi đến những chỗ đó sẽ gợi lại hình ảnh tôi gặp Tiến ngày trước.Từ đó tôi lao đầu vào công việc. Tôi từ từ leo lên đến chức vụ hiện tại và tôi mua được căn nhà riêng để khỏi phải tạm trú ở cái căn apartment cũ kỹ bẩn thỉu gợi lại hình ảnh của chàng phi công trẻ sở khanh. Tôi ghét cả những ai nhắc đến hai chữ “phi công” và dĩ nhiên tôi căm thù những ai nói bốn chữ “máy bay bà già”.Tôi sống khép kín và luôn tỏ vẻ nghiêm khắc với mọi người nên nhân viên không ai dám giỡn mặt. Nhắc đến nhân viên thì tôi không thể không nhắc đến Phillip, cái anh chàng nhân viên Việt Nam duy nhất làm dưới quyền tôi. Tôi thấy cần phải nói đôi điều về cái anh chàng nhân viên này. Đôi khi tôi nghĩ Phillip thật là xui xẻo mới phải làm dưới quyền tôi. Như đã nói từ khi bị gãy gánh tình cảm với Tiến tôi đâm ra ác cảm với tất cả đàn ông, đặc biệt là đàn ông Việt Nam vì cứ thấy đàn ông Việt Nam là tôi lại nhớ đến tên sở khanh Tiến.có vẻ lớn hơn tôi vài tuổi. Không biết tên cúng cơm ở Việt Nam là gì chỉ biết tên trên giấy tờ của hắn ta là Phillip T. Vo. Không hiểu sao cứ thấy cái tướng đi lạch bạch như con vịt bầu với cái đầu hói lơ thơ vài sợi tóc để dài phất phơ trên trán để nguỵ trang che cái đỉnh đầu bóng loáng là tôi không ưa tìm cách đì cho bõ ghét. Vì trong nhóm chỉ có hai người Việt Nam nên thỉnh thoảng tôi dùng tiếng Việt để nói vài câu xỉa xói Phillip mà không sợ các nhân viên khác hiểu. Cũng có lúc tôi lo Phillip lên mách lại với phòng nhân sự thì cũng phiền nhưng tôi tự nghĩ mặc kệ chỉ có hai người hiểu tiếng Việt thì lấy ai làm chứng. Cứ thế hễ có dịp là tôi lại xỉa xói Phillip và tìm cách làm khó anh ta. Có lúc tôi tự nghĩ mình hơi quá đáng, à phải nói là quá quá đáng mới đúng chứ nhỉ nhưng tôi lại tự nhủ mặc kệ ai biểu là đàn ông Việt Nam làm chi để tôi cứ liên tưởng đến cái ngu đầu đời của tôi. Mục đích tôi đì Phillip là để hắn nản chí mà nộp đơn chuyển qua chỗ khác làm cho khuất mắt tôi. Thế mà hắn vẫn cứ ỳ ra thôi. Người đâu sao mà lì lợm thế không biết nữa. Như thế thì bao giờ tôi mới quên được cái ngu to khổng lồ của mình. Nghĩ đến đây tôi lại nóng mặt.Cuộc sống của tôi cứ đều đặn như thế. Sáng đi làm, chiều tan sở về nhà cơm nước xong nằm khoèo xem TV, tối lăn ra ngủ. Thỉnh thoảng lười thì ghé nhà hàng ăn một bữa nhưng thuờng tôi order to go về nhà nhiều hơn. Dạo gần đây tình cờ nhờ Facebook mà tôi đã bắt liên lạc được với Minh Nguyệt, đứa bạn học rất thân năm xưa khi còn ở Việt Nam. Và một điều thật bất ngờ là chúng tôi hiện đang ở hai thành phố rất gần nhau nên có thể hẹn hò rủ nhau đi ăn uống hay shopping bất cứ lúc nào.Từ ngày liên lạc lại được với Minh Nguyệt chuỗi ngày của tôi đã trở nên đỡ tẻ nhạt hơn nhiều. Nhiều tối tan sở hai đứa hẹn nhau ra ngoài ăn uống. Weekend hai đứa rủ nhau đi shopping. Những lúc gặp nhau cả hai đều lôi những mẩu chuyện từ thuở xa xưa khi còn cắp sách đi học chung ra để kể lại cho nhau nghe rồi cùng cười vui sảng khoái. Minh Nguyệt thỉnh thoảng mời tôi đến nhà nó chơi nhất là vào những dịp như Thanksgiving, Christmas hay Tết Nguyên Đán. Có điều hiện tại Minh Nguyệt đang hạnh phúc với chồng và hai cậu con trai còn tôi thì sau một lần đổ vỡ vẫn thui thủi như ngọn đèn không hắt bóng. Điều này đôi khi đã khiến tôi ít nhiều cảm thấy tủi thân vào những dịp lại nhà Minh Nguyệt chơi. Như đoán được tâm trạng của đứa bạn thân, Minh Nguyệt một hôm đã hỏi tôi.- Mày có còn nhớ anh Phong của tao không? Ảnh cũng ở gần đây thôi và cũng đang “còn không” như mày vậy đó.Nói đến đây thì Minh Nguyệt nở một nụ cười bí hiểm còn lòng tôi thì bỗng cảm thấy rộn lên một cảm xúc khó tả. Làm sao tôi quên được Thanh Phong, anh của Nguyệt. Nhà nó chỉ có hai anh em mang cái tên rất là trăng thanh gió mát đó là Thanh Phong và Minh Nguyệt. Đã từng có một thời tôi để ý ông anh của nó mặc dù chưa từng có dịp nói chuyện trực tiếp bao giờ. Thậm chí nhìn thẳng vào mặt anh, tôi cũng ít có dịp. Lý do là mỗi khi tôi đến chơi nhà Minh Nguyệt thuờng ông anh nó hay rút lui vào trong nhà hoặc có khi tôi chỉ ghé vào rủ Minh Nguyệt đi chơi nên tôi chỉ chờ ở ngoài cổng. Sở dĩ tôi để ý anh là vì dạo ấy chính Minh Nguyệt cứ gán ghép tôi với anh nó. Nước chảy đá mòn nên mặc dù không có dịp trò chuyện với Thanh Phong lần nào tôi cũng cảm thấy siêu lòng với ông anh của nó. Khổ nỗi chính vì Minh Nguyệt cứ gán ghép nên mỗi khi tới nhà nó, tôi lại ngượng không dám nhìn kỹ anh nó mỗi khi có dip gặp mặt. Giờ trong ký ức của tôi Thanh Phong có dáng người gầy, dong dỏng cao với mái tóc bồng bềnh rất nghệ sĩ.Tôi chơi thân với Minh Nguyệt cho đến khi cả gia đình nó đi vượt biên mất tin tức trước khi đến phiên tôi ra đi sau đó một thời gian ngắn. Đó chính là lý do hai đứa chúng tôi mất liên lạc lạc với nhau. Tôi nhẩm tính cũng phải cỡ 40 năm rồi chứ ít ỏi gì. Cái ngày tôi còn là cô nữ sinh tóc thắt bím còn anh Phong là chàng sinh viên trẻ năm thứ nhất. Minh Nguyệt nói thêm cùng với cái nheo mắt đặc trưng của nó từ thời còn đi học.- Anh Phong còn nhớ mày rõ ràng lắm. Ảnh còn nhắc mày ngày xưa hay thắt bím cột cái nơ tím nữa kìa. Hôm nào tao đưa mày lại chơi nhà ảnh nhe. Ảnh cũng như mày đi làm về là ở nhà thôi chả đi đâu chơi hết.Nghe tới đây tim tôi đập rộn ràng và cũng hơi ngạc nhiên vì khi ấy tôi cũng ít có dịp chạm mặt nói chuyện trực tiếp với anh. Như vậy là có lẽ anh cũng có thầm để ý đến tôi. Dĩ nhiên là ban đầu tôi phải giả vờ không đồng ý để chờ Minh Nguyệt tiếp tục thuyết phục hết lời tôi mới lại giả vờ miễn cưỡng nhận lời. Dù sao tôi cũng đã bị vấp ngã một lần nên như con chim trúng tên một lần hễ thấy cành cây là lại liên tưởng đến cây cung đang giương tên nhắm vào mình.Hôm nay Minh Nguyệt đưa tôi đến nhà anh của nó. Tôi mơ màng nhớ đến cái dáng cao gầy và mái tóc nghệ sĩ bồng bềnh của Thanh Phong vào mỗi lần ghé nhà Minh Nguyệt chơi khi xưa. Tôi biết năm tháng trôi qua tất nhiên sẽ để lại những dấu vết thời gian lên anh. Với dáng dấp đó cộng thêm vẻ già dặn phong trần của năm tháng, một ít nếp nhăn ở đuôi mắt và một mớ tóc bạc tự nhiên không nhuộm tô điểm bên hai thái dương như George Clooney thì ... Nghĩ tới đây tôi bỗng thấy hồi hộp xao xuyến trong lòng. Tôi tưởng tượng đến những đứa vẫn chế riễu sau lưng tôi là máy bay bà già sẽ trố mắt ngưỡng mộ khi thấy tôi đi bên cạnh một George Clooney phiên bản Việt Nam.Từ xe bước xuống đi cùng Minh Nguyệt trên driveway dẫn vào căn nhà nhỏ của Thanh Phong, tôi tuy ngoài mặt cười nói rôm rả nhưng thật sự trong lòng lúng túng rối bời như năm xưa khi bị các thanh niên trêu chọc lúc bước vào tuổi mới lớn. Sau một hồi bấm chuông không ai ra mở cửa, Minh Nguyệt móc chìa khóa ra mở rồi giải thích với tôi.- Ông anh tao lười lắm, nhiều khi không muốn ra mở cửa nên cho tao một chìa khóa riêng để tự mở cửa vào.Minh Nguyệt bỏ mặc tôi ở phòng khách rồi đi thẳng lên lầu gọi anh Phong í ới. Để bớt hồi hộp tôi đi lại cầm các tấm hình trưng trên bàn kính phòng khách lên xem. Một tấm là hình hai anh em Minh Nguyệt chụp khi còn nhỏ và tấm kia là tấm hình chụp vợ chồng Minh Nguyệt với một người đàn ông, không lẫn vào đâu được chính là Phillip, anh chàng Việt Nam hói đầu bụng phệ mập phục phịch đi lạch bạch như vịt bầu làm dưới quyền mà tôi ghét thậm tệ chỉ tìm dịp để xỉa xói cho bõ ghét.Bỗng nhiên tôi nhận ra rằng con bạn tôi Võ Minh Nguyệt có ông anh là Võ Thanh Phong, tức Phillip T. Vo. Bất giác tôi liếc mắt ra cửa trước và tính toán thật nhanh xem phải mất chừng mấy giây để tôi có thể vọt ra xe nổ máy chạy thoát trước khi Minh Nguyệt kịp dắt ông anh bụng phệ của nó bước xuống.Thảo Lan