Đi Xem Đại Nhạc Hội Ở Burbank

Thomas Anders.

John E Mclnerney (Bad Boys Blue).

Tác giả: Tố NguyễnBài số 5505-20-31312-vb2092418Với bài viết đầu tiên từ tháng Sáu 2017, tác giả đã nhận giải Đặc Biệt Viết Về Nước Mỹ năm thứ XIX. Thư kèm bài, cô cho biết đang làm tax accountant ở Los Angeles, thường xuyên theo dõi và xúc động khi đọc những câu chuyện đời của người Việt trên xứ Mỹ. Bước sang năm thứ 20 của giải thưởng, tác giả đang tiếp tục cho thấy sức viết ngày càng mạnh mẽ hơn. Sau đây, thêm một bài viết mới.***Mùa hè ở Mỹ là mùa của lễ hội, vui chơi giải trí với nhiều chương trình biểu diễn ca nhạc lớn nhỏ đủ giá vé cho mọi người tham dự. Dù ở ngay trung tâm Los Angeles đã 5 năm,tôi vẫn rất là "hai lúa",chưa bao giờ mua vé xem live concert-ca nhạc ở sân khấu ngoài trời. Tuy cũng có lấy lớp The History of Rock Music khi đi học trong trường Mỹ để biết chút ít về nền “văn hoá văn minh nhân loại”,tôi vẫn mang mặc cảm của một kẻ đến từ xứ sở "thiên đường”, rất ngại đến những chốn nhạc hội của “Tây".Vào một ngày cuối hè, chàng bỗng rụt rè hỏi tôi muốn đi xem Modern Talking Band biểu diễn hay không? Tựa như quanh năm suốt tháng chỉ tráng miệng bằng xôi nếp than và chè trôi nước, lâu lâu cũng phải nhấp nháp vị cheesecake, lại có khoản "vô mánh nhí" từ giải thưởng Việt Báo VVNM, nên tôi gật đầu cái rụp.Trong lòng vẫn còn ám ảnh vì những tin tức khủng bố xả súng vào các buổi ca nhạc ngoài trời, nên tôi mang cho tôi và chàng đôi giày nhẹ và êm nhất, có thể chạy nhanh nhất nếu có chuyện không hay xảy ra.Hoàng hôn buông xuống, chàng và nàng ăn diện thật là gọn gàng tươi mát, khăn gói quả muớp đi coi ca nhạc ở sân khấu Startlight Bowl thuộc thành phố Burbank.Buổi diễn bắt đầu lúc 6 giờ 30 tối, chúng tôi đã đi từ lúc 5giờ 30, vậy mà vẫn đến trễ vì hàng xe nối dài lên trên đỉnh đèo, có nhiều “fan hâm mộ” đi bộ lên dốc vì quá ngán cảnh ngồi nôn nao đợi xe nhích nhích lên từng chút một.Ngoài các anh cảnh sát và đội security trẻ trung lực lưỡng, nhìn qua nhìn lại, toàn là các vị cao niên, trẻ nhất cũng khoảng trên 50 tuổi, vì loại nhạc này đã nổi tiếng từ vài mươi năm trước.Lần đầu được đến sân khấu ca nhạc ngoài trời ở Mỹ, cảm giác thật là mới lạ.Khuôn viên sân khấu Startlight được xây dựng trên vùng đồi cao thuộc thành phố Burbank từ năm 1950, có 3000 chỗ ngồi có đánh số trên băng ghế và khoảng 2000 chỗ ngồi trên cỏ.Nhiều người lỉnh kỉnh tay xách nách mang ghế xếp, khăn trải, lều chõng như đi coi đốt pháo bông ngoài park.Mọi người đều phải trải qua vòng check-in- kiểm tra vé, giỏ xách trước khi vào phía bên trong sân khấu. Kiểm soát khá gắt gao, chỉ thiếu khoản đi qua máy dò tự động như ở phi trường. Có lẽ nhà tổ chức biết đại nhạc hội này chỉ dành cho các vị cao niên đến cùng nhau hoài cổ nên chỉ gói gọn trong sân khấu có ghế ngồi lọt thỏm trong thung lũng nhỏ bao quanh bởi những hàng cây xanh xào xạc.Vào được bên trong rồi, tôi nhìn quanh quất cũng không thấy phần sân nào có thể ngồi trên cỏ như trong hình quảng cáo.Vậy là các loại lều chõng mang theo đều vô dụng, mọi người phải tìm cho đúng số ghế của mình.Hàng ghế được đánh số rất sát sao, nếu ai xui xẻo lọt vào hàng nào có nhiều fan hâm mộ tròn trịa dư cân thì coi như phải bị cảnh ngồi sát như cá hộp, cấm cục cựa vì sẽ húych phải tay chân, bụng của người ngồi bên cạnh.May mắn sao chúng tôi được rớt vô hàng toàn đầu đen Châu Á, ai nấy dáng hình đều thon thả, nên thấy thật là rộng rãi dễ thở.Chúng tôi đến trễ nên trên sân khấu đã có ca sĩ biểu diễn, bà là Lian Ross, sinh năm 1962, là ca sĩ người Đức, nổi tiếng thời những năm 80s với các bài hát "Say You'll Never", "Fantasy", "Scratch My Name". Thật là ngạc nhiên, bà trông vẫn rất là tươi tắn, quyến rũ và đằm thắm, một vẻ đẹp mà các cô gái tuổi đôi mươi không thể nào có được.Giọng bà ngọt ngào, thân hình mềm mại uyển chuyển nhún nhảy thật là duyên dáng.. Đúng là những giai điệu disco thời đó, dù rất sôi động, vẫn mang vẻ đẹp "quý phái" hơn các loại nhạc bây giờ. Hèn gì mỗi khi đọc những dòng bình luận bên dưới các bài hát thời xưa, tôi hay gặp những bùi ngùi oán giận kiểu: "Trời ơi, Justin Bieber và Lady Gaga đã giết chết nền âm nhạc tuyệt đẹp của chúng ta..."Khi bà Lian Ross hát bài Say You Will Never, đến đoạn “Yesterday my life was just a history-..” rồi điệp khúc "Say you'll never, never, never go away..”- "Ngày hôm qua là trang sử của cuộc đời anh, hãy hứa đừng bao giờ rời xa anh...", tôi nhìn sang thì nhận ra chàng đang mơ màng về những ngày tháng êm đềm cùng với tình đầu-"high school sweetheart".Với tấm lòng bao dung của một "the last samurai”, tôi để yên cho chàng quay về những hoài niệm, còn mình thì nhìn quanh quất xung quanh.Thật là ngạc nhiên, tôi cũng bắt gặp những đôi mắt rưng rưng trên từng khuôn mặt đã hằn nét thời gian đang cùng nhau hướng về sân khấu… Tôi thấy lạc lõng bơ vơ như mình bị bỏ ra rìa, vì thuở ấy tôi vẫn còn là "nhi đồng quàng khăn đỏ" ở xứ “thiên đường” lấm lem ngơ ngác.Thật là tội nghiệp cho tôi, cho dù có treo ngược tâm tư lên ngọn cây cao tít bên kia đồi, tôi vẫn không thể tưởng tượng ra một "sweetheart" nào lung linh lãng mạn hơn cậu bạn Tí Sún ốm tong teo, áo quần nhăn nhúm, chiều chiều vẫn sang rủ tôi đi nhảy…cò cò.Xong màn biểu diễn của Lian Ross, anh chàng MC trẻ bước ra sân khấu xướng ngay liền:" Chào mừng khán giả LA, chào mừng các bạn Vietnamese.."Ô, thì ra khán giả Việt Nam đến xem buổi nhạc này rất là đông, lúc này tôi mới để ý những vị khách đầu đen ngồi chung hàng toàn là con cháu của mẹ Âu Cơ. Tôi tự nhiên thấy hãnh diện là chàng MC cứ nhắc đi nhắc lại Vietnamese mà không hề nhắc tới Chinese hay sắc dân Á Châu nào khác, thì ra người Việt mình cũng có “chỗ đứng” ở nước Mỹ lắm chứ!Giữa những lao xao ồn ào xung quanh, tôi nghe kỹ thì nhận ra có thêm giọng Việt Nam vọng lên từ hàng ghế đàng sau. Hai vị Việt Nam ngồi bên cạnh tôi, độ tuổi khoảng trên dưới sáu mươi, "bác gái" với thể hình còn rất gọn gàng, mỗi lần sân khấu xôn xao vì những điệp khúc thân quen là "bác gái" đều đứng lên nhún nhảy lắc lư, vẫy tay nhiệt tình theo điệu nhạc.Tội nghiệp "bác trai", nhìn không…già lắm nhưng chắc đã “mỏi gối chồn chân”, cứ ngồi yên một chỗ mặc tình bà vợ và nhóm bạn đứng dậy nhún nhảy hét hò, lâu lâu còn bị bác gái quay sang cự nự " sao ngồi hoài, không chịu đứng lên! "Sân khấu vỡ oà với những xúc cảm thời tuổi trẻ của các "bác trai, bác gái" khi John Edward McInerney từ nhóm Bad Boys Blue bước ra và bắt đầu hát những bài nổi tiếng “You're a woman" , "Love is no crime".Đến lúc bấy giờ thì gần như tất cả mọi người đều đứng bật dậy nhún nhảy theo điệp khúc "You're a woman, I'm a man."Nhóm người gốc Đức ngồi trước mặt tôi lúc mới vào hình như có chút rầy rà với ông người Ấn Độ cùng hàng ghế, giờ thì họ đã cùng nhau đứng dậy, nắm tay nhau tươi cười nhảy múa như chưa hề có cuộc cãi nhau.Giây phút này không còn biên giới của chủng tộc màu da, không còn những tỵ hiềm va chạm, chỉ còn sức sống tuổi đôi mươi đang rừng rực tuôn về.Không khí thật là náo nhiệt, đến ngọn cỏ cành cây cũng rung rinh theo tiếng nhạc. Cả khán đài trên dưới đều như muốn vỡ tung theo điệu nhạc disco, "ai cũng nhảy, chỉ một người không nhảy', cũng chính là "bác trai" ngồi kế bên tôi !Giữa không khí sôi động của những giai điệu vui tươi, nhìn lên sân khấu thấy người ca sĩ tuổi tuổi đã ngoài sáu mươi (John E Mclnerney sinh năm 1957) lưng đã hơi gù, tóc trên đầu đã…bỏ đi gần nửa, từ màn hình thật to hai bên sân khấu có thể nhìn rõ những nếp nhăn trên trán của ông. Nhìn ông vẫn nhiệt tình ca hát nhảy múa cùng mọi người, tôi bỗng thấy lòng nao nao trước hình ảnh một cao niên lưng còng, tóc.. rụng. Dẫu biết rằng "kiếp cầm ca" ở trời Tây kiếm rất bộn đô, lại ít phải "nghe tiếng trách chê của đời", tôi vẫn không khỏi xót xa cho một thời tuổi trẻ của người ca sĩ. Nhìn lại bác trai bên cạnh, biết đâu mấy mươi năm trước, bác cũng đứng trong đám đông sôi động reo hò bên dưới, mà bây giờ bác đã "lực bất tòng tâm". Ôi thời gian thật là nghiệt ngã!Phần cuối cùng mà cũng là phần tuyệt vời nhất của đêm nhạc là màn biểu diễn của Thomas Anders, người nghệ sĩ đến từ nước Đức, nổi tiếng với rất nhiều bài sôi động từ những năm 80s đến mãi sau này. Thật không hổ danh là "The gentleman of music", ở tuổi 55, ông trông thật là lịch lãm và quyến rũ, dù nụ cười cũng hằn nhiều nét thời gian. Cùng với Tom Cruise, Thomas Anders có thể được xếp vào nhóm người lôi cuốn bất kể …chiều cao.Mỗi nụ cười, cử động, lời ca của ông trên sân khấu đều làm cho trái tim những người phụ nữ bất kể già trẻ ấu nhi rung rinh loạn nhịp. Ông là trưởng nhóm Modern Talking làm mưa làm gió một thời, nên ông ca hát liên tục cả chục bài không ngừng nghỉ, giọng ca vẫn vang dội và đầy cảm xúc.. Không có vũ đoàn minh hoạ, chỉ có màn hình to giữa sân khấu với cảnh biển xanh nắng vàng rực rỡ và những chàng trai với mái tóc dài lãng tử cùng làn da nâu bóng ôm đàn ca hát "Just we two...Mona Lisa breaks my heart, just we two- Chỉ anh và em thôi, Mona Lisa làm tan vỡ trái tim anh”- (Atlantic is calling).. “Babe, don't let him steal your love from me… Brother Louie, Louie, Louie”-“ Xin đừng để chàng cướp đi trái tim em- “(Brother Louie) - Giai điệu rộn ràng, ánh mắt khoé môi của người ca sĩ trung niên vẫn ngời ngời nét gợi tình, lãng mạn... Cả đất trời đồi núi tưng bừng rộn rã theo những điệp khúc trong bài " You're my heart, you're my soul" và "No name, no face, no number". Có những khoảnh khắc trong màn trình diễn của Thomas Anders, ông chỉ ngồi trên ghế với người nhạc công ôm đàn guitar bên cạnh, mà cả sân khấu cũng lung linh ngập tràn giai điệu và cảm xúc..Đêm nhạc kết thúc trong niềm bồi hồi lưu luyến của những người trung niên, cao niên nao nao tìm về một thời tuổi trẻ. Trên đường đi bộ xuống dốc, tôi vẫn còn nghe nhiều xe mở vang khúc nhạc "you're my heart, you're my soul". Tôi nhận ra hai "bác trai", "bác gái" ngay trước mặt tôi bỗng bước chậm lại, đi sát nhau hơn.Rồi họ nắm chặt tay nhau, đôi mái đầu lấm tấm sương dìu nhau đi chầm chậm dưới ánh trăng non bàng bạc, giữa vùng đồi núi Burbank se se hơi gió vào thu...Khi đứng lại đợi xe Uber, tôi vẫn nghe tiếng người Việt gọi nhau í ới xôn xao, không có cảm giác như tôi đang ở trên đất Mỹ bơ vơ, xa lạ. Hôm nay tôi lại học được thêm một điều rằng, mấy mươi năm trước, ngoài những vất vả xuôi ngược mưu sinh, người Việt cũng đã hoà mình vào nền văn hoá âm nhạc trên xứ Mỹ, cùng có những kỷ niệm ngọt ngào của tuổi đôi mươi trên đất lạ quê người.Tôi lại chạnh lòng thương cho những phận “sinh sau đẻ muộn” bị sống lâu năm ở xứ “thiên đường” như tôi.Ngoài những môn khoa học với kiến thức đã lạc hậu cả chục năm so với thế giới bên ngoài, thì chúng tôi toàn bị nhồi nhét bởi những trang sử bóp méo, những tư tưởng mông lung mà chính người viết lẫn người dạy còn không hiểu được. Bao nhiêu trái tim non nớt ngây thơ bị “nhuộm đỏ” bởi những khúc ca, bài thơ đầy máu lửa, có biết đâu thế giới ngoài kia còn có những thương yêu rung cảm ngọt ngào. Những sản phẩm viết theo "chỉ thị" đã giết chết cả một nền văn chương thơ ca, mà hậu quả còn đeo đẳng mãi đến tận bây giờ, người Việt Nam không còn có "món ăn tinh thần" gốc Việt nào khác hơn những bài hát bolero từng một thời bị cấm.Thởu mà cả thế giới sôi động với những ca khúc vui tươi, lãng mạn, thì mỗi sáng tinh sương là tôi lại bị choàng dậy bởi âm thanh "Đây là đài tiếng nói nhân dân phát thanh từ thủ đô Hà Nội... "trên nền nhạc rột rẹt rè rè "đảng đã cho ta một mùa xuân đầy ước vọng...” từ cái loa phường treo lủng lẳng trên cây cột điện đầu đường.Tôi nhớ vài lần trong xóm có nhà đãi tiệc cưới, họ thuê mấy thùng loa lớn và vặn những bài nhạc ngoại quốc kiểu "you're my love, you're my soul". Nhưng chỉ sau vài giờ, ông "tổ trưởng tổ dân phố" đã xuống tận nơi "nhắc nhở" là loại nhạc này không "hợp pháp". Vậy là lũ trẻ chúng tôi lại chen chúc nhau, vén hàng rào dâm bụt mà coi cô dâu chú rể bước ra chào họ trong khúc nhạc "cuộc đời vẫn đẹp sao, tình yêu vẫn đẹp sao, dù đạn bom man rợ thét gào..."Tôi cũng chợt rùng mình nhớ đến những chuyến "field trip" thưởng cho nhóm "nhi đồng xuất sắc" ở xứ “thiên đường”. Lũ trẻ chúng tôi được dắt đến "bảo tàng chứng tích chiến tranh", "địa đạo Củ Chi" để ngắm những búa rìu rỉ sét, xem những tấm hình trắng đen loang lỗ súng đạn và khói lửa, tròn mắt đứng nghe và vỗ tay tán thưởng những tấm gương "thiếu nhi anh hùng" quăng lựu đạn vào những xe hàng, những xóm chợ để giết "giặc thù".Không ngờ mấy chục năm sau trên xứ Mỹ, "nhi đồng xuất sắc" ngày nào lại đứng giữa đám đông mà lo sợ một "anh hùng ISIS" bỗng xuất hiện bất thình lình...May thay, người Mỹ có lẽ "mau quên" và lạc quan, ít bị những ám ảnh như tôi.Sự tụ họp đông đúc của buổi nhạc hội hôm nay lại thêm một lần nữa khẳng định niềm tin của tôi từ một bài báo, tạm dịch là "Cho dù có chuyện gì xảy ra, người Mỹ vẫn sẽ không sợ hãi. Không có điều gì có thể ngăn được chúng ta tiếp tục thụ hưởng những hoạt động văn hoá, vui chơi như chúng ta đã từng được thụ hưởng trên đất nước vĩ đại này.”Người ca sĩ nào cũng trân trọng cám ơn hậu đài sau khi hát, riêng tôi xin đa tạ hết những người đứng bên trên, bên dưới, bên trong, lẫn đứng.. vòng vòng bên ngoài sân khấu đã hết lòng hết dạ vất vả canh giữ cho tôi được bình an rảo bước ra về. Mong lắm thay con cháu tôi, những người được may mắn lớn lên cùng những chuyến "field trip" tới những cánh đồng dâu, những khu rừng đầy hoa thơm cỏ lạ, những bảo tàng viện lưu giữ nền văn hoá văn minh…sẽ được bình yên hưởng thụ cuộc đời tươi đẹp, hoàn toàn không bị những nỗi ám ảnh khói lửa súng đạn như chúng tôi.Tạm biệt sân khấu Startlight, tạm biệt những giây phút xuyến xao giữa lòng núi đồi Cali thơ mộng, tôi ước ao những giai điệu đẹp này luôn tồn tại mãi về sau, dẫu biết rằng những ca sĩ hôm nay rồi sẽ ra người thiên cổ... Buồn thay, mọi sự trên đời đều phải tuân theo luật tự nhiên, "trường giang sóng sau xô sóng trước”, biết đâu bốn mươi năm nữa, các con tôi sẽ hoàn toàn không có khái niệm gì về the New Wave music. Thay vào đó, chúng lại bùi ngùi tụ họp để cùng nhau rưng rưng trong đêm nhạc của một Justin Bieber tóc bạc, lưng còng trên sân khấu Starlight.