Đi Xem Đại Nhạc Hội Ở Burbank

24/09/201800:00:00(Xem: 83)
Đi Xem Đại Nhạc Hội Ở Burbank
Tác giả: Tố Nguyễn

Bài số 5505-20-31312-vb2092418

 
Với bài viết đầu tiên từ tháng Sáu 2017, tác giả đã nhận giải Đặc Biệt Viết Về Nước Mỹ năm thứ XIX. Thư kèm bài, cô cho biết đang làm tax accountant ở Los Angeles, thường xuyên theo dõi và xúc động khi đọc những câu chuyện đời của người Việt trên xứ Mỹ. Bước sang năm thứ 20 của giải thưởng, tác giả đang tiếp tục cho thấy sức viết ngày càng mạnh mẽ hơn. Sau đây, thêm một bài viết mới.

Viet ve nuoc My 01
Thomas Anders.

Viet ve nuoc My 02
John E Mclnerney (Bad Boys Blue).

 
***
 

Mùa hè ở Mỹ là mùa của lễ hội, vui chơi giải trí với nhiều chương trình biểu diễn ca nhạc lớn nhỏ đủ giá vé cho mọi người tham dự. Dù ở ngay trung tâm Los Angeles đã 5 năm,tôi vẫn rất là "hai lúa",chưa bao giờ mua vé xem live concert-ca nhạc ở sân khấu ngoài trời. Tuy cũng có lấy lớp The History of Rock Music khi đi học trong trường Mỹ để biết chút ít về nền “văn hoá văn minh nhân loại”,tôi vẫn mang mặc cảm của một kẻ đến từ xứ sở "thiên đường”, rất ngại đến những chốn nhạc hội của “Tây".

Vào một ngày cuối hè, chàng bỗng rụt rè hỏi tôi muốn đi xem Modern Talking Band biểu diễn hay không? Tựa như quanh năm suốt tháng chỉ tráng miệng bằng xôi nếp than và chè trôi nước,  lâu lâu cũng phải nhấp nháp vị cheesecake, lại có khoản "vô mánh nhí" từ giải thưởng Việt Báo VVNM, nên tôi gật đầu cái rụp.

Trong lòng vẫn còn ám ảnh vì những tin tức khủng bố xả súng vào các buổi ca nhạc ngoài trời, nên tôi mang cho tôi và chàng đôi giày nhẹ và êm nhất, có thể chạy nhanh nhất nếu có chuyện không hay xảy ra.Hoàng hôn buông xuống, chàng và nàng ăn diện thật là gọn gàng tươi mát,  khăn gói quả muớp đi coi ca nhạc ở sân khấu Startlight Bowl thuộc thành phố Burbank.

Buổi diễn bắt đầu lúc 6 giờ 30 tối, chúng tôi đã đi từ lúc 5giờ 30, vậy mà vẫn đến trễ vì hàng xe nối dài lên trên đỉnh đèo, có nhiều “fan hâm mộ” đi bộ lên dốc vì quá ngán cảnh ngồi nôn nao đợi xe nhích nhích lên từng chút một.Ngoài các anh cảnh sát và đội security trẻ trung lực lưỡng,  nhìn qua nhìn lại, toàn là các vị cao niên, trẻ nhất cũng khoảng trên 50 tuổi, vì loại nhạc này đã nổi tiếng từ vài mươi năm trước.

Lần đầu được đến sân khấu ca nhạc ngoài trời ở Mỹ, cảm giác thật là mới lạ.Khuôn viên sân khấu Startlight được xây dựng trên vùng đồi cao thuộc thành phố Burbank từ năm 1950, có 3000 chỗ ngồi có đánh số trên băng ghế và khoảng 2000 chỗ ngồi trên cỏ.Nhiều người lỉnh kỉnh tay xách nách mang ghế xếp,  khăn trải,  lều chõng như đi coi đốt pháo bông ngoài park.

Mọi người đều phải trải qua vòng check-in- kiểm tra vé,  giỏ xách trước khi vào phía bên trong sân khấu. Kiểm soát khá gắt gao, chỉ thiếu khoản đi qua máy dò tự động như ở phi trường. Có lẽ nhà tổ chức biết đại nhạc hội này chỉ dành cho các vị cao niên đến cùng nhau hoài cổ nên chỉ gói gọn trong sân khấu có ghế ngồi lọt thỏm trong thung lũng nhỏ bao quanh bởi những hàng cây xanh xào xạc.Vào được bên trong rồi,  tôi nhìn quanh quất cũng không thấy phần sân nào có thể ngồi trên cỏ như trong hình quảng cáo.Vậy là các loại lều chõng mang theo đều vô dụng, mọi người phải tìm cho đúng số ghế của mình.

Hàng ghế được đánh số rất sát sao, nếu ai xui xẻo lọt vào hàng nào có nhiều fan hâm mộ tròn trịa dư cân thì coi như phải bị cảnh ngồi sát như cá hộp, cấm  cục cựa vì sẽ húych phải tay chân, bụng  của người ngồi bên cạnh.May mắn sao chúng tôi được rớt vô hàng toàn đầu đen Châu Á, ai nấy dáng hình đều thon thả, nên thấy thật là rộng rãi dễ thở.

Chúng tôi đến trễ nên trên sân khấu đã có ca sĩ  biểu diễn, bà là Lian Ross, sinh năm 1962, là ca sĩ người Đức, nổi tiếng thời những năm 80s với các bài hát "Say You'll Never",  "Fantasy",  "Scratch My Name". Thật là ngạc nhiên,  bà trông vẫn rất là tươi tắn, quyến rũ và đằm thắm, một vẻ đẹp mà các cô gái tuổi đôi mươi không thể nào có được.Giọng bà ngọt ngào, thân hình mềm mại uyển chuyển nhún nhảy thật là duyên dáng.. Đúng là những giai điệu disco thời đó,  dù rất sôi động,  vẫn mang  vẻ đẹp "quý phái" hơn các loại nhạc bây giờ. Hèn gì mỗi khi đọc những dòng bình luận bên dưới các bài hát thời xưa, tôi hay gặp những bùi ngùi oán giận kiểu: "Trời ơi,  Justin Bieber và Lady Gaga đã giết chết nền âm nhạc tuyệt đẹp của chúng ta..."

Khi bà Lian Ross hát bài Say You Will Never, đến đoạn “Yesterday my life was just a history-..” rồi điệp khúc "Say you'll never,  never,  never go away..”- "Ngày hôm qua là trang sử của cuộc đời anh,  hãy hứa đừng bao giờ rời xa anh...",   tôi nhìn sang  thì nhận ra  chàng đang mơ màng  về những ngày tháng êm đềm cùng  với tình đầu-"high school sweetheart".Với tấm lòng bao dung của một "the last samurai”,  tôi để yên cho chàng quay về những hoài niệm, còn mình thì nhìn quanh quất xung quanh.Thật là ngạc nhiên, tôi cũng bắt gặp những đôi mắt rưng rưng trên từng khuôn mặt đã hằn nét thời gian đang cùng nhau hướng về sân khấu… Tôi thấy lạc lõng bơ vơ như mình bị bỏ ra rìa, vì thuở ấy tôi vẫn còn là "nhi đồng quàng khăn đỏ" ở xứ “thiên đường” lấm lem ngơ ngác.Thật là tội nghiệp cho tôi, cho dù có treo ngược tâm tư lên ngọn cây cao tít bên kia đồi, tôi vẫn không thể tưởng tượng ra một "sweetheart" nào lung linh lãng mạn hơn cậu bạn Tí Sún ốm tong teo, áo quần nhăn nhúm, chiều chiều vẫn sang rủ tôi đi nhảy…cò cò.

Xong màn biểu diễn của Lian Ross, anh chàng MC trẻ bước ra sân khấu xướng ngay liền:" Chào mừng khán giả LA, chào mừng các bạn Vietnamese.."Ô, thì ra khán giả Việt Nam đến xem buổi nhạc này rất là đông, lúc này tôi mới để ý những vị khách đầu đen ngồi chung hàng toàn là con cháu của mẹ  Âu Cơ. Tôi tự nhiên thấy hãnh diện là chàng MC cứ nhắc đi nhắc lại Vietnamese mà không hề nhắc tới Chinese hay sắc dân Á Châu nào khác,  thì ra người Việt mình cũng có “chỗ đứng” ở nước Mỹ lắm chứ!

Giữa những lao xao ồn ào xung quanh, tôi nghe kỹ thì nhận ra có thêm giọng Việt Nam vọng lên từ hàng ghế đàng sau. Hai vị Việt Nam ngồi bên cạnh tôi, độ tuổi khoảng trên dưới sáu mươi,  "bác gái" với thể hình còn rất gọn gàng, mỗi lần sân khấu xôn xao vì những điệp khúc thân quen là "bác gái" đều đứng lên nhún nhảy lắc lư, vẫy tay nhiệt tình theo điệu nhạc.Tội nghiệp "bác trai",  nhìn không…già lắm nhưng chắc đã “mỏi gối chồn chân”,  cứ ngồi yên một chỗ mặc tình bà vợ và nhóm bạn đứng dậy nhún nhảy hét hò, lâu lâu còn bị bác gái quay sang cự nự " sao ngồi hoài,  không chịu đứng lên! "

Sân khấu vỡ oà với những xúc cảm thời tuổi trẻ của các "bác trai,  bác gái" khi  John Edward McInerney từ nhóm Bad Boys Blue bước ra và bắt đầu hát những bài nổi tiếng  “You're a woman" , "Love is no crime".Đến lúc bấy giờ thì gần như tất cả mọi người đều đứng bật dậy nhún nhảy theo điệp khúc "You're a woman,  I'm a man."Nhóm người gốc Đức ngồi trước mặt tôi lúc mới vào hình như có chút rầy rà với ông người Ấn Độ cùng hàng ghế,  giờ thì họ đã cùng nhau đứng dậy,  nắm tay nhau tươi cười nhảy múa như chưa hề có cuộc cãi nhau.Giây phút này không còn biên giới của chủng tộc màu da, không còn những tỵ hiềm va chạm, chỉ còn sức sống tuổi đôi mươi đang rừng rực tuôn về.Không khí thật là náo nhiệt,  đến ngọn cỏ cành cây cũng rung rinh theo tiếng nhạc. Cả khán đài trên dưới đều như muốn vỡ tung theo điệu nhạc disco, "ai cũng nhảy,  chỉ một người không nhảy', cũng chính là "bác trai" ngồi kế bên tôi !

Giữa không khí sôi động của những giai điệu vui tươi, nhìn lên sân khấu thấy người ca sĩ tuổi tuổi đã ngoài sáu mươi (John E Mclnerney sinh năm 1957) lưng đã hơi gù, tóc trên đầu đã…bỏ đi gần nửa,  từ màn hình thật to hai bên sân khấu có thể nhìn rõ những nếp nhăn trên trán của ông. Nhìn ông vẫn nhiệt tình ca hát nhảy múa cùng mọi người, tôi bỗng thấy lòng nao nao trước hình ảnh một cao niên lưng còng,  tóc.. rụng. Dẫu biết rằng "kiếp cầm ca" ở trời Tây kiếm rất bộn đô, lại ít phải "nghe tiếng trách chê của đời", tôi vẫn không khỏi xót xa cho một thời tuổi trẻ của người ca sĩ. Nhìn lại bác trai bên cạnh,  biết đâu mấy mươi năm trước, bác cũng đứng trong đám đông sôi động reo hò bên dưới,  mà bây giờ bác đã "lực bất tòng tâm". Ôi thời gian thật là nghiệt ngã!

Phần cuối cùng mà cũng là phần tuyệt vời nhất của đêm nhạc là màn biểu diễn của Thomas Anders,  người nghệ sĩ đến từ nước Đức, nổi tiếng với rất nhiều bài sôi động từ những năm 80s đến mãi sau này. Thật không hổ danh là "The gentleman of music", ở tuổi 55, ông trông thật là lịch lãm và quyến rũ, dù nụ cười  cũng hằn nhiều nét thời gian. Cùng với Tom Cruise, Thomas Anders có thể được xếp vào nhóm người lôi cuốn bất kể …chiều cao.Mỗi nụ cười, cử động,  lời ca của ông trên sân khấu đều làm cho trái tim những người phụ nữ bất kể già trẻ ấu nhi rung rinh loạn nhịp. Ông là trưởng nhóm Modern Talking làm mưa làm gió một thời, nên ông ca hát liên tục cả chục bài không ngừng nghỉ,  giọng ca vẫn vang dội và đầy cảm xúc.. Không có vũ đoàn minh hoạ,  chỉ có màn hình to giữa sân khấu với cảnh biển xanh nắng vàng rực rỡ và những chàng trai với mái tóc dài lãng tử cùng làn da nâu bóng ôm đàn ca hát "Just we two...Mona Lisa breaks my heart,  just we two- Chỉ anh và em thôi,  Mona Lisa làm tan vỡ trái tim anh”- (Atlantic is calling).. “Babe,  don't let him steal your love from me… Brother Louie,  Louie,  Louie”-“ Xin đừng để chàng cướp đi trái tim em- “(Brother Louie) - Giai điệu rộn ràng,  ánh mắt khoé môi của người ca sĩ trung niên vẫn ngời ngời nét gợi tình, lãng mạn... Cả đất trời đồi núi tưng bừng rộn rã theo những điệp khúc trong bài " You're my heart,  you're my soul" và "No name,  no face,  no number". Có những khoảnh khắc trong màn trình diễn của Thomas Anders,  ông chỉ ngồi trên ghế với người nhạc công ôm đàn guitar bên cạnh,  mà cả sân khấu cũng lung linh ngập tràn giai điệu và cảm xúc..

Đêm nhạc kết thúc trong niềm bồi hồi lưu luyến của những người trung niên, cao niên nao nao tìm về một thời tuổi trẻ. Trên đường đi bộ xuống dốc,  tôi vẫn còn nghe nhiều xe mở vang khúc nhạc "you're my heart,  you're my soul". Tôi nhận ra hai "bác trai", "bác gái" ngay trước mặt tôi bỗng bước chậm lại, đi sát nhau hơn.Rồi họ nắm chặt tay nhau, đôi mái đầu lấm tấm sương dìu nhau đi chầm chậm dưới ánh trăng non bàng bạc,  giữa vùng đồi núi Burbank se se hơi gió vào thu...

Khi đứng lại đợi xe Uber, tôi vẫn nghe tiếng người Việt gọi nhau í ới xôn xao, không có cảm giác như tôi đang ở trên đất Mỹ bơ vơ,  xa lạ. Hôm nay tôi lại học được thêm một điều rằng,  mấy mươi năm trước, ngoài những vất vả xuôi ngược mưu sinh, người Việt cũng đã hoà mình vào nền văn hoá  âm nhạc trên xứ Mỹ, cùng có những kỷ niệm ngọt ngào của tuổi đôi mươi trên đất lạ quê người.

Tôi lại chạnh lòng thương cho những phận “sinh sau đẻ muộn” bị sống lâu năm ở xứ “thiên đường” như tôi.Ngoài những môn khoa học với kiến thức đã  lạc hậu cả chục năm so với thế giới bên ngoài, thì chúng tôi toàn bị nhồi nhét bởi những trang sử bóp méo, những tư tưởng mông lung mà chính người viết lẫn người dạy còn không hiểu được. Bao nhiêu trái tim non nớt ngây thơ bị “nhuộm đỏ” bởi những khúc ca, bài thơ đầy máu lửa, có biết đâu thế giới ngoài kia còn có những thương yêu rung cảm ngọt ngào. Những sản phẩm viết theo "chỉ thị" đã giết chết cả một nền văn chương thơ ca, mà hậu quả còn đeo đẳng mãi đến tận bây giờ, người Việt Nam không còn có "món ăn tinh thần" gốc Việt nào khác hơn những bài hát bolero từng một thời bị cấm.

Thởu mà cả thế giới sôi động với những  ca khúc vui tươi,  lãng mạn, thì mỗi sáng tinh sương là tôi lại bị choàng dậy bởi âm thanh "Đây là đài tiếng nói nhân dân phát thanh từ thủ đô Hà Nội... "trên nền nhạc rột rẹt rè rè "đảng đã cho ta một mùa xuân đầy ước vọng...” từ cái loa phường treo lủng lẳng trên cây cột điện đầu đường.Tôi nhớ vài lần trong xóm có nhà đãi tiệc cưới, họ thuê mấy thùng loa lớn và vặn những bài nhạc ngoại quốc kiểu "you're my love, you're my soul". Nhưng chỉ sau vài giờ, ông "tổ trưởng tổ dân phố" đã xuống tận nơi "nhắc nhở" là loại nhạc này không "hợp pháp". Vậy là lũ  trẻ chúng tôi lại chen chúc nhau, vén hàng rào dâm bụt mà coi cô dâu chú rể bước ra chào họ trong khúc nhạc "cuộc đời vẫn đẹp sao, tình yêu vẫn đẹp sao, dù đạn bom man rợ thét gào..."

Tôi cũng chợt rùng mình nhớ đến những chuyến "field trip" thưởng cho nhóm "nhi đồng xuất sắc" ở xứ “thiên đường”. Lũ trẻ chúng tôi được dắt đến "bảo tàng chứng tích chiến tranh", "địa đạo Củ Chi" để ngắm những búa rìu rỉ sét, xem những tấm hình trắng đen loang lỗ súng đạn và khói lửa, tròn mắt đứng nghe và vỗ tay tán thưởng những tấm gương "thiếu nhi anh hùng" quăng lựu đạn vào những xe hàng, những xóm chợ để giết "giặc thù".Không ngờ mấy chục năm sau trên xứ Mỹ, "nhi đồng xuất sắc" ngày nào lại đứng giữa đám đông mà lo sợ một "anh hùng ISIS" bỗng xuất hiện bất thình lình...

May thay, người Mỹ có lẽ "mau quên" và lạc quan, ít bị những ám ảnh như tôi.Sự tụ họp đông đúc của buổi nhạc hội hôm nay lại thêm một lần nữa khẳng định niềm tin của tôi từ một bài báo, tạm dịch là "Cho dù có chuyện gì xảy ra,  người Mỹ vẫn sẽ không sợ hãi. Không có điều gì có thể ngăn được chúng ta tiếp tục thụ hưởng những hoạt động văn hoá, vui chơi như chúng ta đã từng được thụ hưởng trên đất nước vĩ đại này.”

Người ca sĩ nào cũng trân trọng cám ơn hậu đài sau khi hát, riêng tôi xin đa tạ hết những người đứng bên trên, bên dưới,  bên trong, lẫn đứng.. vòng vòng bên ngoài sân khấu đã hết lòng hết dạ  vất vả canh giữ cho tôi được bình an rảo bước ra về. Mong lắm thay con cháu tôi, những người được may mắn lớn lên cùng những chuyến "field trip" tới những cánh đồng dâu, những khu rừng đầy hoa thơm cỏ lạ, những bảo tàng viện lưu giữ nền văn hoá văn minh…sẽ được bình yên hưởng thụ cuộc đời tươi đẹp, hoàn toàn không bị những nỗi ám ảnh khói lửa súng đạn như chúng tôi.

Tạm biệt sân khấu Startlight,  tạm biệt những giây phút xuyến xao giữa lòng núi đồi Cali thơ mộng,  tôi ước ao  những giai điệu đẹp này luôn tồn tại mãi về sau, dẫu biết rằng những ca sĩ hôm nay rồi sẽ ra người thiên cổ... Buồn thay,  mọi sự trên đời đều phải tuân theo luật tự nhiên,  "trường giang sóng sau xô sóng trước”,  biết đâu bốn mươi năm nữa, các con tôi sẽ  hoàn toàn không có khái niệm gì về the New Wave music. Thay vào đó, chúng lại bùi ngùi tụ họp để cùng nhau rưng rưng trong đêm nhạc của một Justin Bieber tóc bạc, lưng còng trên sân khấu Starlight.

Gửi ý kiến của bạn
Tắt
Telex
VNI
Vui lòng nhập tiếng Việt có dấu. Cách gõ tiếng Việt có dấu ==> http://youtu.be/J5Gebk-OVBI
Tên của bạn
Email của bạn
VVNM 2018
VVNM 2017
VVNM 2016
VVNM 2015

24/09/201800:00:00(Xem: 63)
Với bài viết đầu tiên từ tháng Sáu 2017, tác giả đã nhận giải Đặc Biệt Viết Về Nước Mỹ năm thứ XIX. Thư kèm bài, cô cho biết đang làm tax accountant ở Los Angeles, thường xuyên theo dõi và xúc động khi đọc những câu chuyện đời của người Việt trên xứ Mỹ. Bước sang năm thứ 20 của giải thưởng, tác giả đang tiếp tục cho thấy sức viết ngày càng mạnh mẽ hơn. Sau đây, thêm một bài viết mới.

23/09/201800:00:00(Xem: 1374)
Tác giả lần đầu dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ, ông tên thật Trần Vinh, 66 tuổi, thấy giáo hưu trí, định cư tại Mỹ từ năm 2015, hiện là cư dân Springfield, MA. Mong ông tiếp tục viết.

22/09/201800:00:00(Xem: 1929)
Tác giả là nhà báo quen biết trong nhóm chủ biên một số tuần báo, tạp chí tại Dallas. Ông dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ 2006, đã nhận Giải Danh Dự, thêm Giải Á Khôi, Vinh Danh Tác Giả VVNM 2016, và vừa chính thức nhận giải Chung Kết Tác Giả Tác Phẩm 2018. Sau đây là bài viết mới nhất của ông.

21/09/201800:00:00(Xem: 1478)
Nguyễn Cao Thăng là tên thật của tác giả, 52 tuổi, dân gốc Kinh 5 Rạch Giá, một cựu thuyền nhân, hiện là kỹ sư cơ khí của hãng máy bay Beechcraft tại Wichita, Kansas. Bài viết về nước Mỹ đầu tiên ông là “Một Vòng 5,000 Miles” ký bút hiệu Thăng Nguyễn. Tiếp theo, 2014, là bài “Đưa Cha Mẹ Già Qua Mỹ”. Thêm một bài mới, Sau bốn năm ngừng viết, Họp Mặt Cựu HS Tân Hiệp. Kiên Giang Tại Georgia.

20/09/201800:00:00(Xem: 3142)
Tác giả cùng hai con gái tới Mỹ ngày 27 tháng Bảy năm 2001 theo diện đoàn tụ. Mười sáu năm sau, bà là chủ tiệm Nails ở Texas và kết hôn với một người Mỹ. Với sức viết giản dị mà mạnh mẽ, tác giả lần đầu dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ và đã nhận giải Danh Dự năm thứ mười chín, 2018. Bài đăng hai kỳ.

18/09/201800:00:00(Xem: 2120)
Tác giả đã dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ hơn 10 năm trước và mới nhận giải Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2018. Bài đầu tiên của ông là "Kinh 5 Dị Nhân" kể về vùng quê, nơi có hơn 1000 người -phân nửa dân làng- vượt biên mà tới hơn 400 người tử vong- Hiện ông đang là cư dân Orlando, Florida, vùng đất rất quen với bão lụt. Bài viết mới của ông là chuyện cập nhật mùa bão, xin phổ biến kịp thời.

17/09/201800:00:00(Xem: 2440)
Tác giả tên thật Quách Ngọc Ánh, sinh năm 1954, hiện là cư dân Garden Grove, CA. Trước 75 học Sư phạm Sai gon, một thời dạy học tại miền Trung Việt Nam, định cư tại Hoa kỳ theo diện H.O. Bài viết về nước Mỹ đầu tiên của bà từ Tháng Sáu 2013 là một hồi ức xúc động về việc đi tìm người thân chết khi vượt biển. Bài viết thứ ba của bà được viết nhân khai trường, để Kính tặng các Thầy Cô cuả Trường SPSG; - Thân tặng các Anh Chị cựu Giáo-sinh SPSG; Và riêng tặng các bạn SPSG/ nhất 9 nhị 15/ K.12/73-75.

16/09/201800:00:00(Xem: 4222)
Tác Giả tham dự VVNM năm 2015, đã nhận giải danh dự năm (2016) và giải “Vinh danh tác phẩm” (Á khôi) năm 2017. Tác giả về hưu từ lâu và đang định cư tại Orange County. Bài viết mới, thể hiện tâm tư và cách nhìn chủ quan của “một kẻ lưu vong bất đắc dĩ,” nói theo tác giả, và không có ý định tạo mâu thuẫn, tranh cãi với những người không cùng quan điểm.

15/09/201800:00:00(Xem: 1517)
Tháng Năm 2018, tại Việt Báo Gallery, có buổi ra mắt sách Anh ngữ "Finding My Voice—A Journey of Hope” của Crystal H. Vo tức Võ Như Ý, một tác giả từng dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ 2009. Cô sinh năm 1970 ở Đà Nẵng, 15 tuổi vượt biên, định cư tại Mỹ năm 1986 với tên Crystal H. Vo. Kết hôn và thành con dâu một gia đình My, cô đã dành trọn thì giờ để học sống và viết bằng Anh ngữ. Sau họp mặt Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2018, cô tiếp tục viết bằng tiếng Việt và đây là bài thứ hai.

14/09/201800:00:00(Xem: 2851)
Tác giả tên thật Trịnh Thị Đông, hiện là cư dân Arkansas, sinh năm 1951, nguyên quán Bình Dương. Nghề nghiệp: Giáo viên anh ngữ cấp 2. Tới Mỹ vào tháng 8, 1985, bà dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ tháng 7, 2016 và đã nhận giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2017. Sang năm 2018, Dong Trinh có thêm giải Vinh Danh Tác Giả, thường được gọi đùa là giải Á hậu. Sau đây là bài viết mới nhất của tác giả.
VVNM 2014
VVNM 2013
VVNM 2012
VVNM 2011
VVNM 2010

31/12/201400:00:00(Xem: 24213)
Với bài “Lính Mỹ Gốc Nail” và 5 bài khác trong năm, tác giả đã nhận giải Tác Phẩm Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2014. Trần Du Sinh cho biết ông là một kỹ sư hàng hải, 37 tuổi, lớn lên khi cả nước đã thành xã hội chủ nghĩa.

30/12/201400:00:00(Xem: 8751)
Tác giả tên thật Nguyễn Vi Lam, 35 tuổi, hiện là cư dân Sacramento, cho biết ông đã theo dõi chương trình Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ nhiều năm nay.

29/12/201400:00:00(Xem: 9092)
Tác giả từng nhận giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nươc Mỹ. Sau nhiều năm phụ vụ như một viên chức tại miền Đông, bà chọn Little Saigon làm nơi hưu trí và tìm thấy an bình. Sau đây là bài viết mới nhất.

28/12/201400:00:00(Xem: 11981)
Trọng tội của chàng tài tử là chuyện 25 năm xưa: hai người Việt vô can bị chàng rủa xả và hành hung thậm tệ. Tác giả bài viết đã nhận giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2012, với nhiều bài viết linh hoạt về đời sống tại Mỹ.

27/12/201400:00:00(Xem: 11239)
“Hồ Trường” là bài thơ nổi tiếng từ đầu thế kỷ 20 của danh sĩ Quảng Nam Nguyễn Bá Trác (1881-1945), viết trên đất Tầu trong thời ông hường ứng phong trào Đông Du.

26/12/201400:00:00(Xem: 7730)
Từ một góc cà phê Starbuck, nhìn đường phố và thế giới mù sương. Tác giả là một nhà báo quen thuộc, trong nhóm chủ biên một số tuần báo, tạp chí tại Dallas.

25/12/201400:00:00(Xem: 17173)
Trong những ngày chờ Lễ Giáng Sinh năm nay, miền Bắc California có trận bão lớn. Mời đọc bài của Lê Nguyễn Hằng viết về người bạn thân từ thủa học trò Tuy Hoà. Tác giả đã nhận giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2014.

24/12/201400:00:00(Xem: 8078)
Như tựa đề, bài viết là một chuyện kể cảm động xẩy ra trong một chiều giáng sinh. Tác giả Phương Hoa, định cư tại Mỹ từ 1994 diện tị nạn chính trị theo chồng, vừa làm nail vừa học.

22/12/201400:00:00(Xem: 8335)
Tác giả là một viên chức hành chánh, sau nhiều năm làm việc tại miền Đông, đã chọn Little Saigon để hưu trí. Với nhiều bài viết đặc biệt, bà cũng đã nhận Giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ nhiều năm trước.

21/12/201400:00:00(Xem: 21067)
Người Việt đầu tiên ở Quận Cam từ thời 1957 là điệp viên cộng sản Phạm Xuân Ẩn. Tác giả bài viết là người đã cấp thẻ nhà báo cho Ẩn.

20/12/201400:00:00(Xem: 8748)
Tác giả là một nữ kỹ sư hiện cư trú tại Austin, Texas. Với but hiệu Chúc Chân, cô đã nhận giải danh dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ.

19/12/201400:00:00(Xem: 12704)
Tác giả là cư dân Texas. Ông giảng dạy tại đại học và là một chuyên viên hoà giải. Bài Viết Về Nước Mỹ đầu tiên của ông là “Tạ Ơn”, đã phổ biến nhân mùa Thanksgiving. Bài mới viết của tác giả là câu chuyện ý nghĩa về đời sống tại Mỹ.

18/12/201400:00:00(Xem: 10080)
Tác giả lần đầu dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ. Bài viết cho thấy cách nhìn, cách nghĩ có nhiều nét riêng biệt. Mong Lê Minh Nguyên tiếp tục viết và bổ túc địa chỉ liên lạc cùng sơ lược tiểu sử.

17/12/201400:00:00(Xem: 5773)
Tác giả là cựu sĩ quan VNCH, giảng viên trường Sinh ngữ quân đội, cựu tù cải tạo. Ông cũng là tác giả sách "Hành Trình về Phương Đông" do "Xây Dựng" xuất bản năm 2010.

17/12/201400:00:00(Xem: 5806)
Đó là tiếng chân tưởng như của Ông Già Noel. Tác giả đã nhận giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ năm thứ XII, 2012.
VVNM 2009
VVNM 2008
VVNM 2007

21/07/201000:00:00(Xem: 864299)

31/12/200900:00:00(Xem: 245643)

30/12/200900:00:00(Xem: 195712)

29/12/200900:00:00(Xem: 254599)

29/12/200900:00:00(Xem: 192586)

28/12/200900:00:00(Xem: 275453)

27/12/200900:00:00(Xem: 253446)

25/12/200900:00:00(Xem: 176292)

24/12/200900:00:00(Xem: 344855)

23/12/200900:00:00(Xem: 347766)

22/12/200900:00:00(Xem: 152163)

21/12/200900:00:00(Xem: 275126)

20/12/200900:00:00(Xem: 179195)

19/12/200900:00:00(Xem: 271576)

17/12/200900:00:00(Xem: 807382)
VVNM 2006
VVNM 2005
VVNM 2004

31/12/200600:00:00(Xem: 393363)
Ngày bà nội tôi còn sống, nội thường kể chuyện đời xưa cho chúng tôi nghe. Ngoài những chuyện thần thoại, cổ tích với các ông tiên, bà tiên, nội tôi còn kể những câu chuyện của đời thật

30/12/200600:00:00(Xem: 340340)
Lạnh quá! Gió buốt từng cơn! Đã hơn hai giờ đồng hồ... Vẫn chưa thấy bóng dáng chiếc xe buýt. Mọi người ai nấy đều cóng lạnh, đi tới đi lui cố gắng cử động để máu huyết lưu thông tạo nhiệt

28/12/200600:00:00(Xem: 301398)
Một buổi sáng vào khoảng giữa năm 2005, tôi nhận được một phong bì vàng gởi tới bởi phòng an ninh của công ty nơi tôi đang làm việc. Mở ra, bên trong là một xấp tài liệu viết bằng Anh Ngữ

26/12/200600:00:00(Xem: 932726)
Sáng thứ bảy nhưng trời nóng sớm vì mùa hè còn nợ mấy hàng cây đang hồi xanh lá. Ong Hoàng lẩm bẩm với cây chanh ngoài sân sau, nhổ cỏ, vun gốc, tưới nước…Tánh ông, thích hay không thích

24/12/200600:00:00(Xem: 296569)
Trước khi viết bài này, tôi có nói với chị Cả của tôi: - Chị à, tui định ca cẩm về cái chuyện đi học nail, đi thi nail rồi đi làm nail để phải "chịu đời" với ba cái chuyện bực mình, nhưng sợ bị "nhàm hàng"

23/12/200600:00:00(Xem: 260733)
Người Việt Nam mình thường nói "vô phước đáo tụng đình" , có nghĩa là bất đắc dĩ mới đem nhau ra ba tòa quan lớn để phân xử. Bởi vì kiện tụng nhau rất tốn kém, có khi còn tán gia bại sản nữa là khác

21/12/200600:00:00(Xem: 301603)
Ngoài trời tuyết đang rơi, tuyết thật trắng, như những miếng bông gòn từ trên không rơi xuống, bao phủ mảnh sân nhà tôi, độ dày cả một tấc. Tôi và các bạn tôi đang tụ họp để uống cà phê

20/12/200600:00:00(Xem: 319138)
Đầu tháng Bẩy, mùa hè, từ miền Bắc, tôi bay về miền Nam California dự ngày hội ngộ của các cựu học sinh trung học Ngô Quyền. Từ phi trường LAX, tôi được hai anh chị bạn đón về vùng

19/12/200600:00:00(Xem: 222351)
Sức khỏe là một phần tối ư quan trọng trong đời sống con người. Chúng ta ai cũng hiểu biết, nhưng bạn không thể hình dung sức khỏe đã ảnh hưởng trên con người đến mức độ nào!

18/12/200600:00:00(Xem: 279051)
Trân Nguyên, mi giỏi há con… Mi ỉ làm "bác sĩ" rồi tha hồ đem hết mấy Ôn - Cha - Chú lên mổ xẻ … toang hoang cho thiên hạ hắn tròn xoe con mắt hết trơn… À há. Mi có ngon kỳ ni viết chuyện
VVNM 2003
VVNM 2002
VVNM 2001

27/12/200300:00:00(Xem: 338331)
"Nhà em có nuôi một con chó"… Đúng ra con chó đang có mặt ở nhà tôi là chó của con gái tôi mới mua, loại chó đến từ Bắc Kinh, mặt nhăn nhăn như 'con khỉ" (con khỉ nói giọng Huế của ba tôi) không phải là Bulldog vì thân hình nó không nhăn nhúm như Bulldog.

27/12/200300:00:00(Xem: 337828)
Tức ơi là tức, nhà gì mà chỗ nào cũng đầy đồ, giữ thì không xài, bỏ thì không được, chán muốn chết. An vừa càu nhàu trong lòng, vừa đi từ góc này đến góc khác trong nhà để tìm mấy món đồ cần dùng. Hai đứa làm đám cưới đã 3 tháng rồi mà đến giờ đồ đạc của An đa số còn nằm trong mấy cái vali và túi xách chất ở góc kẹt trong nhà Jim!

27/12/200300:00:00(Xem: 220564)
Sáng nay tôi dậy sớm hơn thường lệ, vì hôm qua nghe tin thời tiết cho biết hôm nay có thể có tuyết. Lòng hơi nôn nao muốn tận mắt nhìn thấy, muốn tay mình cầm lấy những bông tuyết trắng, mà ở Việt nam mình tôi chỉ thấy qua hình ảnh, hoặc trên Truyền hình.

16/12/200300:00:00(Xem: 203358)
Chiếc phi cơ cất cánh chở tôi rời khỏi thành phố Milpitas của San Jose, nơi mà người ta giới thiệu với tôi tên Milpitas đó có nghĩa là Thành phố Ngàn Hoa.

16/12/200300:00:00(Xem: 228616)
Tôi ra trường, gần một năm nay ôm cái bằng kỹ sư chạy xuôi chạy ngược, gặp ai quen cũng đánh trống " thấy việc làm thì giới thiệu ". Họ ừ, rồi im luôn. Thời buổi kinh tế đi xuống, hãng xưởng đóng cửa hết rồi, bạn bè lâu lâu thì nghe tin "..... mới bị lay off" nghe mà phát rầu.

14/12/200300:00:00(Xem: 246410)
Con bé cười ngặt nghẽo khi bị mắng. Nó bắt chước mẹ, hỏi khó bà nội. Mẹ nó yêu Bà lắm. Từ ngày nó lớn một chút, nó thấy mẹ nó hay trêu bà nội như vậy.

13/12/200300:00:00(Xem: 234172)
Tính đến năm 1986 tôi đã làm việc cho Santa Fe Engineering được 11 năm. Đây là một hãng lập đồ án và xây cất các dàn khoan dầu ngoài khơi, tầu khoan dầu, cầu tầu, ống dẫn dầu, nhà máy lọc dầu... trên khắp thế giới.

11/12/200300:00:00(Xem: 282959)
Việc làm đầu tiên của tôi trên đất Mỹ là làm họa viên cơ khí cho hãng Given, làm máy tiện NC (numerical control) trên đại lộ Santa Fe, thành phố Compton ở California.

09/12/200300:00:00(Xem: 239623)
Xin việc trên đất Mỹ, nếu ai có bà con thân nhân đã làm trong một hãng xưởng hay văn phòng, dẫn vào giới thiệu với xếp, ngày hôm sau đi làm, là hạnh phúc nhất.

08/12/200300:00:00(Xem: 241711)
Nửa đêm ngày 17-5-1975 gia đình tôi gồm 4 người, gồm hai vợ chồng, cháu trai tên Cương 5 tuổi và cháu gái tên Thu Tâm, 2 tuổi rưỡi được đưa vào Camp Pendleton, California làm thủ thục nhập trại.
Tin công nghệ

Khoảng giữa tháng 09/2018, một số nguồn tin cho biết, Apple sẽ bắt đầu tạo ra các "điểm số tin cậy" trust score cho các thiết bị Apple trong cuộc chiến chống lại nạn gian lận.

Khoảng giữa tháng 09/2018, thượng nghị sĩ Jackson của bang California đã gởi một bản dự thảo luật lên thống đốc Jerry Brown của bang để đề nghị tiểu bang cấm việc sử dụng các password mặc định dễ nhớ trên các thiết bị kết nối để hạn chế việc bị hack.

Chúng ta vẫn thường nghe nói về các cuộc tấn công 51% có thể giúp hacker kiểm soát toàn bộ hệ thống của một đồng tiền mã hóa, nhằm tạo ra các giao dịch giả mạo và trục lợi. Rất may là các cuộc tấn công 51% khó có thể đe dọa các nền tảng blockchain lớn như Bitcoin.

Khoảng giữa tháng 09/2018, trong một sự kiện ra mắt sản phẩm mới, Amazon đã ra mắt một thiết bị mới rất độc đáo có tên là Echo Input. Thiết bị có thể cắm vào bất kỳ chiếc loa nào và biến chúng thành một chiếc loa thông minh, giống như Amazon Echo

Khoảng giữa tháng 09/2018, theo dữ liệu mới nhất từ hãng nghiên cứu Counterpoint, Apple chiếm lợi nhuận lớn nhất trên thị trường smartphone toàn cầu trong Q2/2018. Báo cáo cho biết, Apple chiếm 62% lợi nhuận, Samsung xếp thứ hai với 17%. Có nghĩa là lợi nhuận từ smartphone của Apple cao hơn 3.6 lần so với Samsung.

Trong những năm qua, hầu hết các điện thoại siêu bền đều là smartphone vì giá bán của chúng khá cao, nhưng có vẻ như Cat muốn thay đổi điều đó với B35. Khoảng giữa tháng 09/2018, Cat công bố điện thoại cơ bản siêu bền B35, sẽ tới tay khách hàng vào tháng 10/2018.
Nguyễn Huỳnh Mai
===========VietAir Cargo==========
Copyright © 2018 vietbao.com All rights reserved VNVN System