Dậy Mà Đi!!!!

Tác giả: Thanh Mai

Tác giả là cư dân Minnesota, đã nhận giải vinh danh tác giả Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2008. Với những bài viết thuộc nhiều thể loại đề tài, cô là một tác giả rất được bạn đọc yêu mến.

 

****

 

Mấy hôm trước khi nghe tin bọn cộng sản sắp sửa thông qua quốc hội cho thuê 99 năm ba đặc khu Vân Đồn, Vân Phong, và Phú Quốc, một nổi buồn cứ gặm nhắm cả người tôi. Buồn ghê gớm luôn! Buồn cho nước sắp mất! Buồn cho đồng bào mình còn ở lại trong nước sắp lâm vào cảnh nô lệ giặc tàu! Buồn cho những người còn u mê không biết đến hiểm họa trước mắt!

 

Tôi gọi về Việt Nam cho vài người bạn hỏi thăm tình hình “căng thẳng” đến đâu thì lại nhận được những câu trả lời đại loại như:

 

Mình cũng nghe phong phanh không quan tâm chuyện đó.

 

Hoặc:

 

Làm gì được đây? Bọn chóp bu đã bán nước cho Tàu rồi!

 

Thua rồi! Bây giờ chỉ hy vọng Mỹ mới cứu được mình.

 

Tôi càng buồn và thất vọng thêm! Hy vọng vào những người trí thức được sinh ra và lớn lên vào thời Cộng Hoà mà nay họ lại đành đoạn suy nghĩ bi quan thụ động như vậy sao!!!!

 

Ông xã tôi lạc quan hơn:

 

Dân mình sẽ không để yên đâu. Kỳ này anh nghĩ họ sẽ nổi dậy và cho bọn bán nước biết tay! Không thấy trên Facebook đầy dẫy những lời kêu gọi phản đối chính quyền sao? Đụng đến sống còn của đất nước và dân tộc hở? Người dân sẽ vùng lên đánh lại cho coi!

 

Tôi cãi:

 

Thanh có nói chuyện với một số bạn bè ở Việt Nam. Gọi cho 3 người thì cả 3 đều bi quan yếm thế. Hy vọng thế nào đây trong khi lớp già thì yên phận, lớp trẻ thì tha hoá!

 

Ừ! Để xem rồi Th sẽ thấy con người Việt Nam dũng cảm, quật cường, và yêu nước như thế nào!

 

Chỉ còn hơn tuần là họp quốc hội. Rất nhiều video clip kêu gọi mọi người phải thức tỉnh, những bài viết chống đối cho thuê 3 đặc khu 99 năm tràn lan trên mạng Facebook. Số người quan tâm không nhỏ nhưng so với dân số 96 triệu người dân Việt Nam hiện nay thì như muối bỏ biển! Tại sao???? Sau 43 năm bọn cộng sản cầm quyền đã làm hầu hết người dân mất dần ý thức và lòng yêu nước. Họ đã bị tê liệt, chỉ nghĩ đến cái tôi, đã quên mất ai là kẻ thù, và có lẽ chấp nhận sống đời nô lệ cho hết kiếp!!!

 

Nhưng đời con cháu chúng ta có yên ổn mà sống cho hết kiếp với bọn Tàu hiểm ác mất nhân tính không? Chúng sẽ diệt chủng không để người Việt có cơ hội đánh đuổi chúng như cha ông ta từ ngàn xưa. Sẽ có những trại tập trung như thời phát xít mà chúng đang giam giữ những người theo đạo Pháp luân công. Sẽ mổ lấy nội tạng con cháu của chúng ta để sử dụng cho người của chúng và kinh doanh bán ra nước ngoài. Cứ xem tài liệu và phim ảnh về thảm sát Thiên An Môn, về những người Pháp luân công thì biết thế nào về sự ác độc mất tính người của Tàu cộng! Và hãy nhìn người Tây Tạng đã bị người Tàu đồng hoá chỉ còn 40% trên đất nước của họ phải chịu nhiều thống khổ không tả xiết! Có ai chịu nghĩ đến tương lai của Việt Nam sẽ thành phiên bản của Tây Tạng hay không? Hình và phim ảnh những cảnh đối xử dã man đã lan rộng trên khắp thế giới. Đừng nói là không nghe, không biết nhé!

 

Cảm ơn Internet nói chung và Facebook nói riêng đã kết nối nhiều người đến với nhau và đem thông tin cho mọi người biết từ mọi nơi trên trái đất. Trước ngày biểu tình toàn quốc 10 tháng 6, tôi đã nhận được lời nhắn tin (comment) của người bạn cũ làm chung hãng nhưng đã về hưu mấy năm nay:

 

Mai B. đây. Các bạn thân mến! Ngày mai em sẽ lên đường cùng người dân đất Việt để dành lại quê hương tổ tiên của mình cho tất cả người dân đất Việt. Xin các bạn cầu nguyện cho đất nước mình. Chị Thanh kêu gọi các bạn mình có thể đóng góp chút đỉnh gì đó cho cuộc chiến này không?Nó sẽ kéo dài tới 5 ngày, một mình Mai thì không hổ trợ nổi. Mai nhờ các bạn đang ở nước ngoài giúp đỡ tổ quốc non sông. Mai thay mặt người dân trong nước cám ơn tất cả ...

Thanks everyone so much!!!!

 

Tôi nghĩ ngay đây là một hacker lừa tiền vì Mai B tôi biết là một phụ nữ chỉ thích ăn diện; thích mặc mini jupe mang giày cao gót đi làm; mê nhảy đầm; và đang ở Mỹ thì mắc mớ gì lại đi biểu tình yêu nước ở Việt Nam và còn kêu gọi quyên góp giúp người biểu tình nữa chứ. Chẳng đúng với tính cách của chị ấy chút nào. Tôi bực tên hacker này nên giả bộ đồng ý:

 

Mai cho địa chỉ và số Phone gấp để Th nhờ dịch vụ chuyển tiền gởi về ủng hộ.

 

Hacker bắt đầu ló đuôi vì tụi nó không bao giờ cho mình địa chỉ:

 

Bây giờ chỉ chuyển vào tài khoảng thôi không kịp gởi dịch vụ chị Thanh ơi. Có nhiều người nghèo khổ ở xa vào Sài Gòn để cùng nhau biểu tình. Họ chỉ có tiền đi xe không đủ khả năng chi tiêu ăn uống nên tụi em phải lo cho họ. Có gì chị gọi liên lạc qua số Phone......

 

Hacker cho số Phone nhưng tôi gọi đâu có được. Tôi truy lần nữa:

 

Th chỉ biết gởi tiền qua dịch vụ nhưng họ đòi địa chỉ mới được. Mai làm gì ở VN vậy?

 

Chắc biết tôi cố tình truy sát  nên nó nổi cáu:

 

Thôi khỏi đi Chín. Phiền lắm!

 

Nó chửi tôi là “chín” ý nói tôi còn hơn tám nhiều chuyện. Tôi cũng không vừa mắng lại ngay:

 

Mai B. lộ tẩy lừa gạt rồi hả? Báo côn đồ tới bắt liền! Lợi dụng thời cơ hở đồ hacker lừa gạt!

 

Hacker tắt tiếng một lúc thật lâu chắc đi tìm con nhạn là đà khác. Rồi nó lại nhắn:

 

Em làm chung với Ốc Tiêu, chị Nguyên. Chị Thanh hay cắt giấy làm con ngỗng đó.

 

Ối trời! Hoá ra là chị Mai tôi quen thật! Nói đúng tên những người bạn chung của cả hai chúng tôi và còn nói đúng nghề làm chim cò origami của tôi nữa chứ. Tôi vội vàng trả lời:

 

Ủa! Chị Mai thật hở? Tưởng tụi hacker lừa gạt nên chọc chơi. Sorry nhen Mai.

 

Tôi vội gọi hỏi thăm qua Facebook messenger ngay mới biết chị ấy quả thật đang ở Việt Nam. Chị đang giúp và tham gia những người biểu tình chống vụ cho Tàu thuê đặc khu. Chị nói nhiều người miền Trung, miền Tây đã và đang vào Sài Gòn chuẩn bị cho buổi tổng biểu tình ngày Chủ Nhật. Chị thuộc nhóm đón tiếp và lo vấn đề ăn ở cho họ trong mấy ngày cho tới lúc biểu tình. Tôi nghe tiếng nói chuyện ồn ào vọng qua phone cũng tin là đang đông người lắm. Tôi hỏi dò:

 

Mai cũng đi biểu tình hở? Đang ở Việt Nam hay sao?

 

Dạ! Phải chống tụi nó bán nước của mình chứ. Bán mất Việt Nam rồi làm sao mình còn quê hương để trở về! Mọi người đang làm lễ cầu nguyện Hồn thiêng Sông Núi trước khi ra quân đó chị.

 

Tôi tự dưng nghẹn ngào khi nghĩ đến chị ấy đang thay mặt chúng tôi về sát cánh, cùng đổ máu với đồng bào ở quê nhà để giữ quê hương. Các anh chị còn cầu nguyện hồn thiêng sông núi như một nghi lễ trang nghiêm và kính cẩn coi trọng các bậc tiền nhân, cha ông đã đổ máu giữ lại non sông cho con cháu. Chỉ trong tích tắc trong tôi chị Mai B. đã là Con Cá Chép hoá thành Rồng!

 

Và ngày 10 tháng 6 này nhiều con cá chép hoá rồng như chị Mai lắm! Những người đàn bà quê mùa chân chất đã tạm bỏ chuyện buôn bán kiếm sống mà xuống đường biểu tình; những thanh niên thiếu nữ ngày nào chỉ biết vô tư ăn chơi vô bổ cũng thức tỉnh hô hào cùng nhau đấu tranh giữ nước. Từng dòng người cuồn cuộn khí thế ngất trời xuống đường để phản đối không cho thuê 3 đặc khu quan trọng dù chỉ một ngày và phản đối luật an ninh mạng. Quá hào hùng! Quá khí thế! Không khi nào người Việt Nam lại xuống đường đông như hôm nay!

 

Tôi biết rất nhiều người Việt xa xứ như tôi cùng xúc động và khóc trước màn hình nhỏ trong ngày này. Những cảm xúc về tự hào dân tộc, tình đồng bào, và lòng yêu nước cứ dâng trào và tôi cứ nước mắt không ngừng rơi! Thương quá đồng bào ơi! Sao bọn cầm quyền lại đành đoạn bán nước để dân tộc tôi phải khổ như thể này. Chúng tôi ở xa nhưng trái tim ở bên cạnh mọi người cùng xuống đường đòi lại nhân quyền và lẽ phải. Chúng tôi cùng đau khi đồng bào bị bọn công an côn đồ đàn áp đánh đập dã man. Tại sao lại có những con người óc heo không phân biệt đúng sai, không biết đến hiểm họa của dân tộc khi đất nước rơi vào tay giặc. Chúng là những con quỷ dữ chứ không phải con người đã nhẫn tâm xuống tay với đồng bào của mình. Tôi đau! Tôi tức! Tôi ước gì mình có phép màu sẽ đem chúng bỏ xuống biển cho cá ăn sạch hết!

 

Tôi gọi điện kêu gọi bạn bè, bà con hãy chung tay góp sức cho cuộc biểu tình bằng tấm lòng quan tâm giúp đỡ những người nghèo khổ bị bắt bớ hoặc bị đánh đập thương tật mà không có tiền chạy chữa. Một chị bạn của tôi, Iris dễ thương đã tuyên bố:

 

Dù có bỏ hết gia tài Iris vẫn sẵn lòng đóng góp chung tay với bà con mình để giúp đỡ những người đó vì họ rất xứng đáng!

 

Bên cạnh, người Việt hải ngoại khắp nơi cũng hướng về cội nguồn đồng hành với đồng bào quê nhà xuống đường biểu tình như Úc,  Đài Loan, Nhật Bản, Đại Hàn, nhiều tiểu bang của Hoa Kỳ như Houston Texas, Illinois, California....Mọi người không những biểu tình còn làm “live stream” phản đối Đảng cộng sản Việt Nam cho tàu thuê đặc khu và luật an ninh mạng, kêu gọi và thức tỉnh mọi người hãy cùng đứng lên dậy mà đi. Tôi cứ dán mắt vào màn hình điện thoại mà xem và lại dạt dào đủ mọi cảm xúc vừa vui, vừa thương và cũng vừa căm hận bọn tội đồ dân tộc!

 

Thương quá Việt Nam khi bọn đầu sỏ bán nước vẫn ngu xuẩn bất chấp yêu cầu của người dân. Chúng chỉ dùng kế hoãn binh giảm thời gian cho thuê đặc khu từ 99 năm xuống 70 năm và dời lại để xem xét sửa đổi cho đến tháng 10. Còn luật an ninh mạng chúng vẫn bấm nút thông qua, “Đám mây ảo” Việt Nam không còn tự do bay lang thang trên bầu trời bao la được nữa. Và khi dân ta bị cô lập với thế giới tự do, bị bịt miệng thì bọn chúng sẽ ký ngay luật cho thuê đặc khu, bán nước cho giặc!

 

Để đề phòng nhân dân xuống đường biểu tình chống đối vào ngày họp quốc hội, nhà cầm quyền đã huy động rất nhiều công an, côn đồ, dân quân tự vệ, quân đội chận bắt ngay từ cổng nhà của người dân và đầy cả đường phố!

 

Không những thế bọn bán nước còn cõng rắn về cắn gà nhà! Quân Tàu đã xâm nhập vào đất Việt góp tay với Đảng để đàn áp người xuống đường. Đồng bào ơi! Hãy thức tỉnh đừng để đảng cộng sản ru ngủ nữa. Hãy thoát ra nỗi sợ hãi và can đảm cùng dậy mà đi. Cùng nhau đòi lại đất nước! Cùng nhau đòi lại quyền làm người!

