Hưởng Thụ Mùa Đông Minnesota

Tác giả là cư dân Minnesota, đã nhận giải vinh danh tác giả Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2008. Với những bài viết thuộc nhiều thể loại đề tài, cô là một tác giả rất được bạn đọc yêu mến.
Thác Minnehaha đóng băng.(hình của tác giả)
Ice Caves, Hang Băng Nhũ.(hình của tác giả)
***
Cả chục ngày nay toàn nước Mỹ bị không khí lạnh và băng giá bao trùm. Ai cũng than trời trách đất và lắc đầu le lưỡi đòi ở nhà trùm mền chẳng muốn đi đâu. Nhiều người chụp hình dự đoán thời tiết dưới 0 độ F post lên Facebook khoe và than thở. Riêng vợ chồng tôi thì thích lắm, cầu cho lạnh như thế thêm cỡ vài tuần đủ cho mấy cái hồ và thác đông đá hết để được đi ngắm cảnh thiên nhiên ngủ đông.
1. Thác Minnehaha!
Hôm nay nhiệt độ được dự báo ấm lên cỡ 20 F nên chàng rủ đi thăm thác Minnehaha cách nhà 30 phút lái xe. Thác này nếu rủ đi mùa khác thì tôi không đi nữa đâu vì nhỏ xíu hà. Nhưng vừa rồi thấy họ đưa lên Facebook hình thác vào mùa đông khá đẹp nên đồng ý đi thử xem sao. Rủ Lộc đi luôn cho biết mùi Ba Má đi chơi trên tuyết như thế nào và nó cũng chịu luôn.
Ba người chúng tôi mặc mỗi người 2, 3 cái quần, 3 hoặc 4 cái áo và che đầu, bịt mũi thật kỹ. Tôi còn đem theo mấy cái túi nhỏ giữ ấm phòng xa nữa. Mấy cái túi này hay lắm, khi mình lắc nó cỡ 5 phút nó sẽ nóng lên để mình nhét trong lưng, bàn chân hoặc bàn tay cho ấm và có thể giữ nhiệt cho đến 12 tiếng đồng hồ lận.
Tới nơi thấy cũng khá đông du khách rồi. Chắc mấy hôm nay thiên hạ cũng bị cuồng cẳng như chúng tôi. Nhìn xa đã thấy toàn cảnh thác đông đá trắng xoá đẹp lắm và nhiều người đang chụp hình gần thác. Nhưng khi chúng tôi đến chỗ bậc tam cấp đi xuống thác thì thấy có bảng ngăn không cho phép đi xuống. Thấy thiên hạ ai cũng nhắm mắt leo qua rào cản thì mình cũng nhắm mắt leo theo. Hi Hi. Có bị bắt thì bắt cả đám cũng vui.
Xuống dưới thác lại phải chui rào mà qua nữa. Lộc lần đầu được Má bày chui rào khoái lắm. Dẫn Lộc đi cũng hơi khó khăn vì đường đi cheo leo và trơn trợt nhưng hai má con tới đích mà không bị chụp con ếch nào. Chàng thì xách máy quay phim đi trước.
Lộc cũng tội. Đi cho biết thôi chứ mắt Lộc đâu nhìn thấy được cảnh đẹp như thế nào. Chụp cho Lộc vài hình rồi cho Lộc ngồi dựa tuyết mà chờ. Chàng và tôi chụp vài tấm hình cho nhau rồi anh chàng tìm đường leo lên sau thác nước đông đá quay phim. Chàng từ trên quay xuống, tôi từ dưới quay lên. Tôi chụp được cho chàng mấy tấm hình lấp ló sau màn nước đông đá đẹp lắm.
Đường leo lên trên thác đã khó mà xuống còn khó hơn vì quá trơn trợt. Có người bị tuột một cái vèo từ trên xuống chắc cũng bễ mông vì đá lởm chởm. Chàng chọn leo đường khác xuống trông có vẻ khá cheo leo và nguy hiểm nhưng theo chàng thì dễ hơn.
Cuối cùng chàng cũng xuống được an toàn. Chúng tôi vội về cho kịp giờ ăn trưa chở con trai là Lộc đi đờn.
Xem sơ video clip quay sau thác nước thấy đẹp quá nên chở Lộc tới chỗ đờn là hai đứa tôi lại chạy ngay tới thác nước hồi sáng. Chàng biết ý tôi muốn leo lên sau thác nhìn cho thỏa mãn.
Bò lên nửa chừng thì tôi sợ quá không dám bò tiếp. Thoáng nghĩ trong đầu sao mình liều mạng quá, trợt xuống bên dưới không bễ đầu thì cũng bễ mông. Chao ơi là trơn trợt mà chỗ có thể đặt bàn chân thì có chút xíu. Vách núi cũng toàn tuyết đông đá khó bám. Chàng leo lên trước cứ động viên cho tôi tiến tới nên tôi liều mạng bò lên tiếp và cuối cùng cũng bò tới đích. Không dám nghĩ tới lúc leo xuống sẽ như thế nào nữa.
Quả thật đàng sau bức màn đá là hang động quá đẹp. Những thạch nhũ bằng nước đá rủ xuống từ trên trần và những cột nước đá màu xanh da trời sáng ngời, lấp lánh trông như ngọc. Thác nước khi chưa đông thì màu trắng bình thường nhưng khi đông lại có màu xanh da trời đẹp ghê. Cứ như các tảng băng xanh trôi ở Alaska hoặc Bắc cực vậy.
Rồi cũng đến lúc leo xuống. Tôi không chịu theo lối cũ của chàng leo xuống vì ghê quá. Bò theo lối nhiều người leo trông ngắn và không nguy hiểm bằng. Ai cũng bị tuột ê mông không nhiều thì ít mà tôi thì không vì tôi chống cây gậy leo núi bò xuống từ từ. Hên ghê! Tự cho mình 10 điểm.
2. Ice Caves, Hang Băng Nhũ
Sau đi xem thác Minnehaha đông đá quá tuyệt, chàng hứng chí xin nghỉ làm, rủ tôi đi xem Ice Caves (hang băng nhũ) cách nhà 3 tiếng lái xe.
Những Ice Caves này rất đẹp và nổi tiếng nhưng không thường xuyên cho phép khách du lịch đến viếng vì lý do an toàn. Năm 2016 và 2017 không mở cửa nhưng có 2 người có lẽ dân địa phương đã đến và chụp được bộ ảnh phải nói là tuyệt vời. Họ đưa lên Facebook cho thiên hạ chiêm ngưỡng được mấy bữa rồi không hiểu vì lý do nào không còn xem được nữa.
Còn những năm cho du khách đến xem nghe nói một mùa cỡ 1 tháng có đến hơn 170 ngàn du khách từ khắp nơi. Riêng buổi cuối tuần đầu tiên có hơn 15 ngàn người. Mỗi du khách mua vé vào cửa 5 đô để có tiền trả cho nhân viên ở đây. Họ phải lo theo dõi đo đạc đá đông để cập nhật tin tức cho mọi người và tổ chức lo vệ sinh, cứu hộ...v.v
Những Ice Caves này nằm trải dài cỡ 1 dặm ở hồ Superio thuộc nhóm Ngũ Đại Hồ. Đến mùa đông nước và tuyết đông lại tạo ra những thạch nhũ đẹp vô cùng. Muốn đến xem phải đi bộ trên mặt hồ đông đá cỡ 1.1 dặm mới tới hang động đầu tiên. Đi thêm nửa dặm sẽ gặp một dãy hang động nữa. Rồi đi thêm 1 dặm sẽ tới cái hang cuối cùng. Nếu đi hết tất cả các hang động cả đi lẫn về chắc cũng phải đi bộ 5.2 dặm trên mặt nước đông đá và trời lạnh không phải chuyện giỡn chơi. Ở đây họ có trang web cập nhật tin tức mỗi ngày về độ đông của nước. Phải đông thật dày, cứng để đủ an toàn cho hàng ngàn người bước lên mà không sụp xuống nước sâu. Còn phải trời không có gió lớn vì gió lớn sẽ làm cho sóng lớn đập vào làm bể lớp nước đá đông rất nguy hiểm.
Hôm nay chúng tôi liều đi thử mặc dù trang web này bảo là độ đông của nước hiện nay chưa đủ an toàn cho hàng ngàn người bước lên. Không an toàn cho số đông người chứ cho hai người có lẽ không sao. Hôm nay nhiệt độ ở đó được cỡ 25 độ F tức là cỡ -4 độ C và sức gió cỡ 4 dặm/giờ rất tốt cho cuộc thám hiểm.
Chúng tôi không rủ Lộc đi theo vì chuyến đi này phải ở ngoài trời lâu và rất nguy hiểm. Chúng tôi còn cẩn thận đem theo gậy leo núi để dò chỗ nào an toàn mà bước lên, đem theo phao đeo vào người để lỡ có sụp xuống nước còn nổi và đem theo dây dù để kéo lên nữa. Hi Hi. Hy vọng sẽ không dùng đến chúng và sẽ trở về kể cho bà con nghe chứ.
Theo bước chân Nai
5:30 sáng chúng tôi khởi hành chạy xe một mạch tới Duluth kịp xem mặt trời mọc lúc 7:50. Có lần tới đây lúc sáng tinh mơ được ngắm một dòng sông mây đủ màu do hơi nước sông tạo nên đẹp lắm. Chụp vài tấm hình cho có mà cóng cả hai tay vì lạnh. (Bàn tay có mang găng nhưng vì để tiện cho việc chụp hình nên tôi đã cắt bớt mấy đầu ngón).
Đường đi đến Meyers Beach sạch sẽ không có tuyết và vắng xe. Đến nơi lúc 9:30 parking chẳng có ai. Chúng tôi tới được vài phút thì có xe của police khu này chạy đến, nghía chúng tôi một chút rồi chạy đi mất. Thấy chỗ cầu thang đi xuống bãi biển có để bảng là Ice Caves chưa an toàn để đến nhưng chúng tôi mặc kệ, họ chỉ bảo không an toàn chứ đâu có cấm. Không sao! Lỡ bị chết mình cũng không kiện họ đâu!
Chúng tôi choàng phao nổi vào bụng, nhét dây dù vào túi, cầm túi ủ nóng trong lòng bàn tay rồi đeo găng ra ngoài. Cần nhất bàn tay cho ấm vì hay chụp hình quay phim dễ bị cóng lắm. Mũi miệng bịt kín cho khỏi hít hơi lạnh vào trông hai đứa giống như khủng bố ISIS. Mỗi đứa đeo một ba lô trong có nước, túi ủ ấm và ít kẹo ngọt để ăn trưa.
Mặt Biển Hồ đông đá tuyết trắng xoá từ rất xa gần hết tầm mắt chỉ còn thấy một đường chỉ xanh của nước tận chân trời. Một vài ụ tuyết hơi cao nhô lên chứ không chập chùng đầy dẫy như năm ngoái. Nhìn tuyết trắng xoá như vậy nhưng có lẽ nước chỉ đông cứng vài chục mét gần bờ thôi.
Chúng tôi đi dọc gần bờ và theo dấu giày mờ mờ trên tuyết mà đi cho an toàn. Hình như nhân viên của nơi này đã đi từ hôm qua hay mấy ngày trước để đo mức đông đá của nước. Được cỡ 100 mét thì mất dấu giày, chúng tôi cứ dò dẫm trên tuyết mà đi tiếp, cũng hơi sợ vì có chỗ tuyết xốp và dày nên bị sụp chân xuống gần đầu gối tưởng bị lọt xuống nước.
Đưa chàng cái gậy dò đường đi trước, tôi theo dấu giày của chàng để lại bước lên đó theo sau. Không đi ngang hàng lỡ cùng bị sụp xuống nước không ai kéo lên. (Mà lỡ Hoàng bị lọt xuống nước không biết tôi có kéo anh chàng lên nổi không ta?). Đôi khi tôi lơ đễnh bước trợt ra khỏi dấu giày là bị sụp chân lún xuống tuyết hoặc bị trợt mất thăng bằng té ngay. Đường đi không bằng phẳng mà đầy đá tảng và đá cuội to do cát và tuyết tạo nên rất khó đi. Tổng cộng cả ngày tôi chụp được ...6 con ếch, rơi mất cái kính mát, và rớt cái đế giày cao su có gai nhọn để gắn vào giày đỡ bị trợt. Cái đế này trên đường về tìm lại được nhưng cái kính mát thì mất luôn.
Đi được một lúc chàng reo lên:
-A! Dấu chân Nai. Tụi nó là dân bản địa chắc rành đường. Mình cứ đi theo dấu chân của nó là chắc ăn.
Vậy là chúng tôi cứ theo dấu chân Nai mà đi tới. Nó dẫn vào mấy lùm cây thì cũng chui theo vô mấy lùm cây, dẫn ra bãi đá thì theo ra bãi đá, cứ thế đi được một đoạn khá xa cho tới một con suối nhỏ thì mất dấu. Có lẽ con Nai đã phóng qua bên kia suối chăng? Có một khúc thân cây gãy ai đặt ngang qua suối chắc thay thế cho cây cầu nên hai đứa bám vai nhau nhích chân từng ly từ từ qua được bên kia suối. Người xưa nói vững như kiềng ba chân mà chúng tôi có đến năm cái chân lận mà. (Hai đứa tôi và một cây gậy làm sao mà té được.)
Rồi lại thấy dấu giày trên tuyết nên chúng tôi lại đi theo dấu giày cho đến một chỗ có vết nứt dài trên mặt băng thì dấu giày biến mất. Chẳng lẽ tới đây thì người ta lại quay về? Đang đứng ngẩn ngơ suy nghĩ thì cả hai chúng tôi cùng nghe một tiếng “xào” vang lên, âm thanh nghe lạ lắm. Tôi hỏi:
- Hoàng có nghe tiếng gì lạ lắm không?
Anh chàng gật đầu gương mặt tỏ vẻ lo lắng:
- Hình như là tiếng sóng nước vỗ vào đá nghe cái xào.
- Vậy dưới chân mình là nước sâu rồi. Tôi đoán.
Hoàng nhìn lên bờ và nói:
- Đúng rồi! Năm ngoái mình đi bộ dọc theo bờ hồ khỏi con suối nhỏ một lúc thì hết đi được nữa vì nước rất sâu sát với vách đá. Chỗ này quá vách đá tức là mình đang đứng trên mặt nước đóng băng là cái chắc.
Rồi chàng tiếp:
- Sao không thấy bước chân người nữa mà lại có đường nứt như thế này, không biết có sao không? Gần tới hang động đầu tiên rồi, mình tới đó xem một chút rồi quay về! Thấy hơi ớn.
Tôi không chịu:
- Đá đông cứng như thế này làm sao mà sụp xuống nước được. Không sao đâu, bỏ công cực khổ đi tới đây xem có chút xíu tiếc lắm.
Anh chàng nghe giọng tôi mạnh dạn quá nên đi tiếp.
Có lẽ vì là ngày làm việc và cũng vì chưa an toàn để đi xem Ice Caves như thông báo nên chỉ có hai đứa tôi trên bãi biển rộng lớn băng giá này. Chàng hơi ớn sợ là đúng nhưng ngoài cái sợ hai đứa tôi đã có được cảm giác hồi hộp, thú vị khó tả khi phiêu lưu, đơn độc giữa thiên nhiên mênh mông bao la và ...nguy hiểm này.
“Chưa đi chưa thấy an toàn,
Đi rồi mới thấy mình gan cùng mình”
Băng thạch nhũ!
Dọ dẫm bước thấp bước cao chúng tôi tới được một cột băng thạch nhũ rất lớn từ trên vách đá cao thòng xuống khá đẹp. Chàng lo quay phim để làm video clip, tôi tới gần vịn nó để chụp hình. Vừa đụng nhẹ tay vào một nhánh băng thạch nhũ nó gãy và rơi xuống đất làm hai đứa hết hồn. Nếu cả cột băng nhũ rơi xuống đầu chết chắc!
Chúng tôi đi thêm chút xíu nữa vừa tới hang động băng nhũ thứ nhất thì nghe tiếng sóng vỗ vào vách đá vang lên từ dưới lớp tuyết. Hơi sợ nhưng chúng tôi tin là lớp đá đông dày và cứng sẽ là lớp nền chắc chắn không thể nào lủng hoặc bễ để chúng tôi lọt xuống nước được.
Cũng có những chỗ nước chưa đông cứng mà giống như những miếng kính mỏng và nhỏ kết lại, khi bước lên nghe tiếng lạo xạo dưới chân sợ lắm.
Đa số các hang động bị sóng đưa tuyết vào và đông lại nên nền hang cao hơn trước. Lại thêm trần hang động có băng nhủ thòng xuống nên một số hang động bị nhỏ hẹp đi nhiều khó vào để chụp hình hoặc đi lòn qua như hồi chèo thuyền. Có hang tôi phải rón rén bò vào sợ đụng nhằm băng nhũ rơi xuống lủng đầu và làm mất đẹp cho những ai đến sau. Cố gắng không đụng và làm hư không gian tuyệt đẹp này dù một tí ti!
Băng nhũ khắp các vách đá và trần hang động. Chúng có nhiều hình dáng rất đặc biệt như những chùm đèn pha lê trên trần nhà hoặc như những cái lưỡi dài nhưng đa số có màu trắng trong và đục. Một số ít nhũ có màu đất và màu xanh da trời. Màu sắc của chúng không đẹp bằng màu băng nhũ ở Minnehaha Falls và lóng lánh đủ màu như người ta chụp trong Facebook năm ngoái, nhưng nó vẫn đẹp tuyệt vời. Nhất là không gian vắng lặng không một ai ngoài hai đứa tôi, cứ ngỡ như thời kỳ băng hà xưa xửa chỉ có... Adam và Eva. Hi Hi! Nói chơi chứ ăn mặc như hai người đó thì hai tôi sẽ thành tượng người tuyết cho khách du lịch chiêm ngưỡng luôn.
Trời không được sáng sủa lắm như trong dự báo thời tiết. Nếu nắng lên rọi vào thì tuyệt biết mấy. Băng nhũ có nắng chiếu vào mới lóng lánh nhiều màu đẹp hơn. Trời cũng không có gió nên cũng không lạnh bao nhiêu mà còn thấy nóng nữa. Có lẽ vì đi bộ nhiều tiêu hao nhiều năng lượng và cũng vì mặc nhiều lớp quần áo quá. Tôi mặc đến 3 cái quần dày và ...5 cái áo lận nên ấm và té không bị đau! Và một điều nữa là Handwarmers (túi ấm giữ nhiệt) rất tốt, giữ ấm được hơn 12 tiếng đồng hồ giúp tôi không bị cóng tay.
Thình lình có tiếng máy bay và một máy bay nhỏ màu vàng bay trên đầu. Tôi thắc mắc:
- Không biết có phải họ đi tìm mình? Người police nghía mình hồi sáng thấy cái xe của mình mà không thấy người cả buổi họ sợ có chuyện nên đi tìm mà cứu.
Chàng nói:
- Có số xe thì họ sẽ biết rõ mình là ai. Khi nào nhận bill phạt tiền đi tìm trẻ lạc thì trả thôi. Cũng đáng mà!
Ừ! Đáng mà! Khung cảnh quá đẹp và hiếm có đâu phải ai có tiền là xem được! Chúng tôi đã chờ hai năm nay mới có cơ hội và phải liều mạng để đi chiêm ngưỡng! Lại còn đi lụi vì chưa được cho phép nên cũng hồi hộp lắm. Càng kích thích! Nói chung là đủ mọi cảm giác rất thú vị làm quên cả đói bụng. 5 tiếng đồng hồ qua cử ăn trưa rồi mà không thấy muốn ăn gì. Nhưng cũng đến lúc phải trở về vì hang động kế tiếp phải đi thêm 1 dặm nữa mới tới.
Đường trở về theo bước chân cũ nên đi nhanh hơn. Chàng vẫn đi trước nhưng cây gậy thì nhường cho tôi cầm theo sau để khỏi té nữa. Thấy anh chàng đi nhanh mà không vấp té như tôi hồi sáng nên tôi khen:
- Hoàng giữ thăng bằng hay hén. Không có cây gậy mà đi như bay!
Chàng cười:
- Sao lại nói là không có gậy? Lúc nào cũng có mà!
Hi Hi! Vừa đi vừa nói đùa nên chỉ mất 1 tiếng đồng hồ là về tới xe. Có bắp luộc còn nóng hổi trong nồi ủ nên uống nước luộc bắp cho ấm bụng và cạp thêm bắp rồi dọt về nhà có Lộc và bún cá chờ sẵn.
Tính ra đi bộ tổng cộng hơn 5 dặm và lang thang hết 6 tiếng đồng hồ. Lái xe đi, về là 7 tiếng rưỡi. Ngồi trên xe rục cả giò nhưng vui vì đã đạt được ước nguyện mà không bị trầy vi tróc vỏ gì cả.
Định cư tại Mỹ từ 1994, Phương Hoa vừa làm nail vừa học. Năm 2012, bà tốt nghiệp ngành dạy trẻ tại Chapman University khi đã 62 tuổi và trở thành bà giáo tại Marrysville, thành phố cổ vùng Bắc Calif. Với loạt bài về Vietnam Museum, "Bảo Tàng Cho Những Người Lính Bị Bỏ Quên," tác giả đã nhận giải chung kết 2014 và vẫn tiếp tục gắn bó với Viết Về Nước Mỹ. Sau đây, thêm một bài viết mới của tác giả.
Tác giả tên thật Trần Năng Khiếu. Trước 1975 là Công Chức Bộ Ngoại Giao VNCH. Đến Mỹ năm 1994 theo diện HO. Đã đi làm cho đến năm 2012. Hiện là công dân hưu trí tại Westminster. Tham dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ tháng 8/2015. Đã nhận giải đặc biệt 2016. Nhận giải danh dự VVNM 2017.
Nhân thời điểm 50 năm sau trận chiến Mậu Thân 1968 Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2018 sẽ có thêm giải thưởng đặc biệt về “Hồi Ức Mậu Thân”.
Sau đây, xin mời đọc một bài viết cũ của tác giả Võ Trang, một kỹ sư điện làm việc cho Bộ Hải Quân Hoa Kỳ tại San Diego, kề từ hồi ức đau thương về người cha bị cộng sản chôn sống trong trận Tết Mậu Thân 1968 tại Gia Hội, Huế, khi tác giả còn là cậu bé 15 tuổi. Bài viết đã nhận giải danh dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2009.
Tác giả sinh năm 1929 tại Quảng Trị, Cựu Trung Tá QLVNCH, cựu tù cải tạo. Định cư tại Sacramento, Cali. Năm 1991; Hội trưởng sáng lập Hội Thơ Tài Tử Việt Nam Hải Ngoại từ 1994; Sách đã xuất bản: Truyện ký "Người Trai Thời Chiến"; tập thơ "Chuyện Ngày Xưa"; Từng nhận “Certificate of Recogni-tion do The Sacramento International Poetry Hall of Fame tại Đại Hội Thi Ca Quốc Tế Sacramento 2006; Tác giả hiện là cư dân thành phố Garland, Texas và là Hội Trưởng Hội Người Việt Cao Niên Dallas nhiệm kỳ 2016-2017. Cho tới nay, với tuổi 89, ông cũng là vị tác giả cao niên nhất trong năm 2018 dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ. Kính chúc ông vui khỏe.
Tác giả lần đầu dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ đầu năm 2018. Ông tên thật là Chu Văn Huy, hiện là cư dân San Jose, cựu tù, vượt biển, đã nghỉ hưu sau 37 năm làm việc cho các hãng điện tử tại Silicon Valley - Thung lũng Hoa Vàng, California. Sau đây là bài viết thứ hai. Mong tác giả sẽ tiếp tục viết. Bài đăng 2 kỳ. Tiếp theo và hết.
Với bài đầu tiên “Hôm nay tôi Đi Xe Đạp”, tác giả được trao giải Đặc Biệt Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2017. Ông hiện sống và làm contractor (hợp đồng) ngành hàng không ở Vail, Arizona cho quân đội Mỹ. Sau đây là bài viết mới nhất.
Thụy Nhã, sinh năm 1980, dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ năm đầu tiên, khi vừa học vừa làm “full time job” tại trạm kiểm soát hành khách trong phi trường Salt Lake City. Năm 2001, khủng bố cướp phi cơ tấn công nước Mỹ, cô viết “Check Point, Những Ngày Ta Mất Nhau” và nhận giải bán kết Vinh Danh Tác Phẩm. Bẩy năm sau, cô nhận giải Chung Kết Tác Giả Tác Phẩm Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2008, với bài “Chuyện của Cây Vông”. Tác giả tốt nghiêp cử nhân ngành tâm lý học và đã hoàn tất chương trình thạc sĩ (master) ngành điều dưỡng, chuyên về AGNP, hiện làm việc tại một bệnh viện và là cư dân Nam California. Bài sau đây, chuyện từ một dòng suối trên cao nguyên miền Nam tới Bolsa Chica, trích từ báo xuân Việt Báo Tết Mậu Tuất.
Ông cũng là tác giả sách "Hành Trình về Phương Đông" do "Xây Dựng" xuất bản năm 2010. Mới nhất, là cuốn "Within & Beyond" do tác giả viết bằng Anh ngữ và tự xuất bản. Sau đây, thêm một bài viết mới.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cháu Nội" href="/p246459a246762/chau-noi"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2017-12-31"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Người Đóng Hụi Chết Khả Kính" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246459a246761/nguoi-dong-hui-chet-kha-kinh">Người Đóng Hụi Chết Khả Kính</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">30/12/2017</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 3865)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Phan" href="/author/post/3956/1/phan">Phan</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả là nhà báo quen biết trong nhóm chủ biên một số tuần báo, tạp chí tại Dallas. Ông đã nhận giải Vinh Danh VVNM 2016, đồng thời, cũng là tác giả Viết Về Nước Mỹ đầu tiên có nhiều bài đạt số lượng trên dưới một triệu người đọc. Bài mới là truyện kể cuối năm dễ làm mềm lòng người.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Người Đóng Hụi Chết Khả Kính" href="/p246459a246761/nguoi-dong-hui-chet-kha-kinh"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2017-12-30"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_2"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Mấy Độ Duyên Lành" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246459a246760/may-do-duyen-lanh">Mấy Độ Duyên Lành</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">29/12/2017</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 3599)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Mấy Độ Duyên Lành" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p246459a246760/may-do-duyen-lanh" style="width:120px;height:75px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/8Eh6KoJO1QgBAIgC/w150/1-tu-tho.jpg" title="1-tu-tho" alt="1-tu-tho" width="120" height="160" data-info="340,454"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/8Eh6KoJO1QgBAIgC/w150/1-tu-tho.jpg" title="1-tu-tho" alt="1-tu-tho" width="120" height="160" data-info="340,454"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/8Eh6KoJO1QgBAIgC/w150/1-tu-tho.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="160"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Huyên Lam" href="/author/post/6652/1/huyen-lam">Huyên Lam</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả lần đầu đến với Việt Báo Viết Về Nước Mỹ, bài và hình ảnh do thân hữu chuyển đến bằng eMail. Mong Huyen Lam sẽ bổ túc địa chỉ liên lạc và tiếp tục viết thêm.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Mấy Độ Duyên Lành" href="/p246459a246760/may-do-duyen-lanh"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2017-12-29"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Quốc Ngữ, Chữ Nước Ta..." class="pl_atitle" href="/p246459a246759/quoc-ngu-chu-nuoc-ta-">Quốc Ngữ, Chữ Nước Ta...</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">28/12/2017</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 3056)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Chu Tất Tiến" href="/author/post/6113/1/chu-tat-tien">Chu Tất Tiến</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả là một nhà giáo, nhà báo, nhà hoạt động xã hội quen biết tại Little Saigon. Tới Mỹ theo diện Hát Ô Một từ 1990. Suốt 27 năm qua, ông không ngừng viết văn viết báo tiếng Việt, tiếng Anh. Trong năm qua, có tới 7 cuốn sách mới. Góp sức với Viết Về Nước Mỹ, ông đã nhận giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ những năm đầu, và vẫn tiếp tục góp bài mới.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Quốc Ngữ, Chữ Nước Ta..." href="/p246459a246759/quoc-ngu-chu-nuoc-ta-"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2017-12-28"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_3"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Noel - Năm Mới" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246459a246758/noel-nam-moi">Noel - Năm Mới</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">27/12/2017</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 2828)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Noel - Năm Mới" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p246459a246758/noel-nam-moi" style="width:120px;height:75px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/zk_-L95M1QgBAGU8/w150/image001.jpg" title="image001" alt="image001" width="120" height="90" data-info="626,470"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/zk_-L95M1QgBAGU8/w150/image001.jpg" title="image001" alt="image001" width="120" height="90" data-info="626,470"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/zk_-L95M1QgBAGU8/w150/image001.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="90"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Đoàn Thị" href="/author/post/1040/1/doan-thi">Đoàn Thị</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả định cư tại Pháp nhưng thường lui tới với nước Mỹ, tham gia Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ tháng Ba 2010. Họp mặt giải thưởng năm 2011, bà đã bay từ Paris sang California để nhận giải Vinh Danh Tác Giả -thường được gọi đùa là giải Á Hậu. Sau đây, thêm một bài mới của tác giả.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Noel - Năm Mới" href="/p246459a246758/noel-nam-moi"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2017-12-27"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Từ Mỹ Về Giúp Người U Minh Vá Môi" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246459a246757/tu-my-ve-giup-nguoi-u-minh-va-moi">Từ Mỹ Về Giúp Người U Minh Vá Môi</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">26/12/2017</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 2959)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Từ Mỹ Về Giúp Người U Minh Vá Môi" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p246459a246757/tu-my-ve-giup-nguoi-u-minh-va-moi" style="width:120px;height:75px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/LccFeypM1QgBALdI/w150/duong-vao-u-minh.jpg" title="duong-vao-u-minh" alt="duong-vao-u-minh" width="120" height="90" data-info="960,720"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/LccFeypM1QgBALdI/w150/duong-vao-u-minh.jpg" title="duong-vao-u-minh" alt="duong-vao-u-minh" width="120" height="90" data-info="960,720"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/LccFeypM1QgBALdI/w150/duong-vao-u-minh.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="90"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Hồ Nguyễn" href="/author/post/1558/1/ho-nguyen">Hồ Nguyễn</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả là cư dân Buffalo, NY. đã dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ hơn 10 năm trước Bài viết đầu tiên của ông là "Kinh 5 Dị Nhân" kể về vùng quê, nơi có hơn 1000 người -phân nửa dân làng- vượt biên mà có tới hơn 400 người tử vong... Hiện ông đang là cư dân Orlando, FL. Bài đăng 2 kỳ</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Từ Mỹ Về Giúp Người U Minh Vá Môi" href="/p246459a246757/tu-my-ve-giup-nguoi-u-minh-va-moi"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2017-12-26"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_4"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Noel Đầu Tiên Trên Đất Mỹ" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246459a246756/noel-dau-tien-tren-dat-my">Noel Đầu Tiên Trên Đất Mỹ</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">24/12/2017</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 2974)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Dong Trinh" href="/author/post/6585/1/dong-trinh">Dong Trinh</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Đêm Giáng Sinh, mời đọc bài kể về thùng quà đặc biệt nhận từ bưu điện Mỹ. Tác giả hiện là cư dân Arkansas, đã nhận giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2017. Bà tên thật Trịnh Thị Đông, sinh năm 1951, nguyên quán Bình Dương. Nghề nghiệp: Giáo viên anh ngữ cấp 2. Với bút hiệu Dong Trinh, bà dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ tháng 7, 2016, và luôn cho thấy sức viết mạnh mẽ và cách viết đơn giản mà chân thành, xúc động. Bài mới nhất, tác giả viết về Lễ Giáng Sinh.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Noel Đầu Tiên Trên Đất Mỹ" href="/p246459a246756/noel-dau-tien-tren-dat-my"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2017-12-24"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cứu Trợ Nạn Nhân Đám Cháy Thomas" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246459a246755/cuu-tro-nan-nhan-dam-chay-thomas">Cứu Trợ Nạn Nhân Đám Cháy Thomas</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">23/12/2017</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 1563)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Cứu Trợ Nạn Nhân Đám Cháy Thomas" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p246459a246755/cuu-tro-nan-nhan-dam-chay-thomas" style="width:120px;height:75px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/khAX_MNJ1QgBABI0/w150/1-chay-mike-eliason-ap.jpg" title="1-chay-mike-eliason-ap" alt="1-chay-mike-eliason-ap" width="120" height="90" data-info="1024,768"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/khAX_MNJ1QgBABI0/w150/1-chay-mike-eliason-ap.jpg" title="1-chay-mike-eliason-ap" alt="1-chay-mike-eliason-ap" width="120" height="90" data-info="1024,768"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/khAX_MNJ1QgBABI0/w150/1-chay-mike-eliason-ap.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="90"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Tài Ngọc" href="/author/post/3508/1/nguyen-tai-ngoc">Nguyễn Tài Ngọc</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả đã nhận giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2012, với những bài viết linh hoạt về đời sống tại Mỹ kèm theo hình ảnh tại chỗ do chính ông chụp. Nhiều bài và hình ảnh của ông chụp hiện được phổ biến trên mạng internet, một số đã thành sách "Xin Em Tấm Hình" và tập truyện "Bắc Kỳ". Bài và hình ảnh mới nhất là chuyện tác giả đi làm tình nguyện viên tại Trung Tâm Cứu Trợ nạn nhân của đám cháy Thomas vừa được thành lập tại Los Angeles.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cứu Trợ Nạn Nhân Đám Cháy Thomas" href="/p246459a246755/cuu-tro-nan-nhan-dam-chay-thomas"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2017-12-23"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_5 pl_row_last"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Noel Một Mình" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246459a246754/noel-mot-minh">Noel Một Mình</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">22/12/2017</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 6748)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Thái Minh Thông" href="/author/post/5176/1/thai-minh-thong">Thái Minh Thông</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả là một cựu du học sinh Nhựt Bổn, từng nhập Nhựt tịch, và có tên Nhựt là Yasushi Takasaki. Trước 30 Tháng Tư 1975, ông là chuyên viên Văn phòng Thống Đốc Ngân Hàng Quốc Gia VNCH, hiện cùng gia đình tái định cư tại Vancouver, Canada, từng làm Telemarketer của 2 hãng điện thoại Mỹ. Năm 2012, ông góp bài viết về nước Mỹ đầu tiên, Thiên Đàng Còn Xa. Sau đây là bài viết thứ hai. Mong tác giả sẽ tiếp tục viết thêm.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Noel Một Mình" href="/p246459a246754/noel-mot-minh"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2017-12-22"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tôi Không Bị Gạt Nữa" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246459a246753/toi-khong-bi-gat-nua">Tôi Không Bị Gạt Nữa</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">21/12/2017</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 4913)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Viết Tân" href="/author/post/3585/1/nguyen-viet-tan">Nguyễn Viết Tân</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả là một huynh trưởng Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ năm đầu tiên, nhận giải bán kết - thường được gọi đùa là giải á hậu 2001. Ông tên thật là Nguyễn Cao Thái, sinh năm 1959 tại Huế, vào Saigon 1968, vượt biển đến Mỹ 1979, hiện định cư tại San Jose, CA.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cha Mẹ Già" href="/p246292a246453/cha-me-gia"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2016-12-30"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_2"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tự Sự Của Một Người Lính Thủy" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246292a246452/tu-su-cua-mot-nguoi-linh-thuy">Tự Sự Của Một Người Lính Thủy</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">29/12/2016</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 5298)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Tự Sự Của Một Người Lính Thủy" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p246292a246452/tu-su-cua-mot-nguoi-linh-thuy" style="width:120px;height:75px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/ZFrKh78v1AgBAGYT/h100/29.jpg" title="29" alt="29" width="125" height="75" data-info="800,480"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/ZFrKh78v1AgBAGYT/h100/29.jpg" title="29" alt="29" width="125" height="75" data-info="800,480"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/ZFrKh78v1AgBAGYT/h100/29.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="125"><meta itemprop="height" content="75"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Trần Du Sinh" href="/author/post/6174/1/tran-du-sinh">Trần Du Sinh</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả đã nhận giải Tác Phẩm Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2014. Lớn lên tại VN khi cả nước đã thành xã hội chủ nghĩa, ông kể, “Trong khi đợi bảo lãnh diện đoàn tụ gia đình,</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tự Sự Của Một Người Lính Thủy" href="/p246292a246452/tu-su-cua-mot-nguoi-linh-thuy"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2016-12-29"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Món Quà Giáng Sinh Đặc Biệt" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246292a246451/mon-qua-giang-sinh-dac-biet">Món Quà Giáng Sinh Đặc Biệt</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">28/12/2016</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 4621)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Món Quà Giáng Sinh Đặc Biệt" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p246292a246451/mon-qua-giang-sinh-dac-biet" style="width:120px;height:75px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/afhoqu4u1AgBAIlX/w150/image002.jpg" title="image002" alt="image002" width="120" height="90" data-info="496,372"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/afhoqu4u1AgBAIlX/w150/image002.jpg" title="image002" alt="image002" width="120" height="90" data-info="496,372"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/afhoqu4u1AgBAIlX/w150/image002.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="90"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Triều Phong (TPN)" href="/author/post/6005/1/trie-u-phong-tpn-">Triều Phong (TPN)</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả từng sống ở trại tỵ nạn PFAC của Phi Luật Tân gần mười một năm. Ông tên thật Trần Phương Ngôn, hiện hành nghề Nail tại tiểu bang South Carolina và cũng đang theo học ở trường Trident Technical College.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Món Quà Giáng Sinh Đặc Biệt" href="/p246292a246451/mon-qua-giang-sinh-dac-biet"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2016-12-28"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_3"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Ăn Tiệc Trên Tàu Mùa Noel" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246292a246450/an-tiec-tren-tau-mua-noel">Ăn Tiệc Trên Tàu Mùa Noel</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">27/12/2016</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 4704)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Ăn Tiệc Trên Tàu Mùa Noel" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p246292a246450/an-tiec-tren-tau-mua-noel" style="width:120px;height:75px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/bMNZUgwu1AgBADtA/w150/an-tiec-tren-tau.jpg" title="an-tiec-tren-tau" alt="an-tiec-tren-tau" width="120" height="90" data-info="960,720"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/bMNZUgwu1AgBADtA/w150/an-tiec-tren-tau.jpg" title="an-tiec-tren-tau" alt="an-tiec-tren-tau" width="120" height="90" data-info="960,720"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/bMNZUgwu1AgBADtA/w150/an-tiec-tren-tau.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="90"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Viết Tân" href="/author/post/3585/1/nguyen-viet-tan">Nguyễn Viết Tân</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ năm 2000, đã nhận các giải thưởng chính từ năm đầu tiên, hiện là một thành viên ban tuyển chọn chung kết.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Ăn Tiệc Trên Tàu Mùa Noel" href="/p246292a246450/an-tiec-tren-tau-mua-noel"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2016-12-27"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cuốn Sách Đầu Tay Trên Đất Mỹ" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246292a246449/cuon-sach-dau-tay-tren-dat-my">Cuốn Sách Đầu Tay Trên Đất Mỹ</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">26/12/2016</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 3454)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Cuốn Sách Đầu Tay Trên Đất Mỹ" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p246292a246449/cuon-sach-dau-tay-tren-dat-my" style="width:120px;height:75px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/7g8U82Qt1AgBAFYc/w150/26.jpg" title="26" alt="26" width="120" height="84" data-info="800,559"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/7g8U82Qt1AgBAFYc/w150/26.jpg" title="26" alt="26" width="120" height="84" data-info="800,559"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/7g8U82Qt1AgBAFYc/w150/26.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="84"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Sao Nam Trần Ngọc Bình" href="/author/post/4179/1/sao-nam-tran-ngoc-binh">Sao Nam Trần Ngọc Bình</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả từng nhận giải Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2015. Ông là cựu sĩ quan VNCH, giảng viên trường Sinh ngữ quân đội, cựu tù cải tạo. Ông cũng là tác giả sách "Hành Trình về Phương Đông" do "Xây Dựng" xuất bản năm 2010.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cuốn Sách Đầu Tay Trên Đất Mỹ" href="/p246292a246449/cuon-sach-dau-tay-tren-dat-my"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2016-12-26"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_4"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Giáng Sinh Mùa Lụt" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246292a246448/giang-sinh-mua-lut">Giáng Sinh Mùa Lụt</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">25/12/2016</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 2906)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Giáng Sinh Mùa Lụt" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p246292a246448/giang-sinh-mua-lut" style="width:120px;height:75px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/kBa8vtkr1AgBAIx9/w150/25.jpg" title="25" alt="25" width="120" height="80" data-info="800,535"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/kBa8vtkr1AgBAIx9/w150/25.jpg" title="25" alt="25" width="120" height="80" data-info="800,535"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/kBa8vtkr1AgBAIx9/w150/25.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="80"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Trường Xuân" href="/author/post/6606/1/nguyen-truong-xuan">Nguyễn Trường Xuân</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Đây là bài tham dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ đầu tiên của Nguyễn Trường Xuân. Tác giả cho biết anh là một sinh viên Đại học Huế, và vừa có dịp đi thăm vùng đất bị lũ lụt tàn phá tại miền Trung.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Giáng Sinh Mùa Lụt" href="/p246292a246448/giang-sinh-mua-lut"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2016-12-25"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Săn Chim" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246292a246447/san-chim">Săn Chim</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">24/12/2016</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 9291)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Săn Chim" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p246292a246447/san-chim" style="width:120px;height:75px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/GrYAA8gr1AgBAEh4/w150/image001.jpg" title="image001" alt="image001" width="120" height="80" data-info="512,342"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/GrYAA8gr1AgBAEh4/w150/image001.jpg" title="image001" alt="image001" width="120" height="80" data-info="512,342"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/GrYAA8gr1AgBAEh4/w150/image001.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="80"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Chú Chín Cali" href="/author/post/6537/1/chu-chin-cali">Chú Chín Cali</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả bắt đầu tham dự VVNM năm 2015 và nhận giải danh dự năm 2016. Đây là bài viết mới nhất nói về cái thú “bird watching” ở Mỹ và những kỷ niệm đi săn chim thuở thiếu thời ở Việt Nam.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Săn Chim" href="/p246292a246447/san-chim"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2016-12-24"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_5 pl_row_last"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Vẽ Trên Xương Lá" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246292a246446/ve-tren-xuong-la">Vẽ Trên Xương Lá</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">23/12/2016</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 3746)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Vẽ Trên Xương Lá" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p246292a246446/ve-tren-xuong-la" style="width:120px;height:75px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/N6JVYu0q1AgBANd7/w150/23.jpg" title="23" alt="23" width="120" height="83" data-info="800,555"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/N6JVYu0q1AgBANd7/w150/23.jpg" title="23" alt="23" width="120" height="83" data-info="800,555"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/N6JVYu0q1AgBANd7/w150/23.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="83"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="am Li Nguyễn Thị Mỹ Thanh" href="/author/post/6605/1/am-li-nguyen-thi-my-thanh">am Li Nguyễn Thị Mỹ Thanh</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Trước 1975, tác giả đã có nhiều truyện ngắn, truyện dài do tạp chí và nhà xuất bản Tuổi Hoa ấn hành tại Saigon. Sau tháng 4/1975, Cam Li không viết nữa. Định cư tại San Jose từ 2003.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Vẽ Trên Xương Lá" href="/p246292a246446/ve-tren-xuong-la"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2016-12-23"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Chuyện Bốn Tên Ngự Lâm Pháo Thủ" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246292a246445/chuyen-bon-ten-ngu-lam-phao-thu">Chuyện Bốn Tên Ngự Lâm Pháo Thủ</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">22/12/2016</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 4760)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Chuyện Bốn Tên Ngự Lâm Pháo Thủ" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p246292a246445/chuyen-bon-ten-ngu-lam-phao-thu" style="width:120px;height:75px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/8RHXflMq1AgBAMEx/w150/22.jpg" title="22" alt="22" width="120" height="80" data-info="800,533"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/8RHXflMq1AgBAMEx/w150/22.jpg" title="22" alt="22" width="120" height="80" data-info="800,533"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/8RHXflMq1AgBAMEx/w150/22.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="80"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Chu Tất Tiến" href="/author/post/6113/1/chu-tat-tien">Chu Tất Tiến</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả là một nhà giáo, nhà báo, nhà hoạt động xã hội quen biết tại Little Saigon. Cô sinh năm 1962, tốt nghiệp Đại Học Mỹ Thuật năm 1988 khoa Đồ Họa tại Việt Nam, từng làm công việc thiết kế sáng tạo trong ngành quảng cáo.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tản Mạn Cuối Năm" href="/p231953a246145/tan-man-cuoi-nam"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2015-12-31"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Anh Đào Đà Lạt" class="pl_atitle" href="/p231953a246143/anh-dao-da-lat">Anh Đào Đà Lạt</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">30/12/2015</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 6574)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Anh Đào Đà Lạt" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p231953a246143/anh-dao-da-lat" style="width:120px;height:75px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/Y1pPPdwQ0wgBAFVk/w150/anh-dao-da-lat.jpg" title="anh-dao-da-lat" alt="anh-dao-da-lat" width="120" height="82" data-info="341,233"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/Y1pPPdwQ0wgBAFVk/w150/anh-dao-da-lat.jpg" title="anh-dao-da-lat" alt="anh-dao-da-lat" width="120" height="82" data-info="341,233"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/Y1pPPdwQ0wgBAFVk/w150/anh-dao-da-lat.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="82"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Mimosa Phương Vinh" href="/author/post/2546/1/mimosa-phuong-vinh">Mimosa Phương Vinh</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả từng nhận giải Vinh Danh Tác Giả Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2013. Cô định cư tại Hoa Kỳ theo diện H.O. đầu thập niên 90, cư dân Berryhill, Tennessee, làm việc trong Artist room của một công ty Mỹ. Sau đây là bài viết mới nhất.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Anh Đào Đà Lạt" href="/p231953a246143/anh-dao-da-lat"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2015-12-30"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_2"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Đêm Đông Không Nhà*" class="pl_atitle" href="/p231953a246142/dem-dong-khong-nha">Đêm Đông Không Nhà*</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">28/12/2015</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 12194)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Đêm Đông Không Nhà*" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p231953a246142/dem-dong-khong-nha" style="width:120px;height:75px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/NWLkG1MP0wgBAJNe/w150/dem-dong-khong-nha-1-.jpg" title="dem-dong-khong-nha-1-" alt="dem-dong-khong-nha-1-" width="120" height="84" data-info="477,332"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/NWLkG1MP0wgBAJNe/w150/dem-dong-khong-nha-1-.jpg" title="dem-dong-khong-nha-1-" alt="dem-dong-khong-nha-1-" width="120" height="84" data-info="477,332"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/NWLkG1MP0wgBAJNe/w150/dem-dong-khong-nha-1-.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="84"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Triều Phong TPN" href="/author/post/6564/1/trieu-phong-tpn">Triều Phong TPN</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả từng sống ở trại tỵ nạn PFAC của Phi Luật Tân gần mười một năm. Ông tên thật Trần Phương Ngôn, hiện hành nghề Nail tại tiểu bang South Carolina và cũng đang theo học ở trường Trident Technical College. Định cư tại Mỹ từ 1994 diện tị nạn chính trị theo chồng, Lớn lên tại VN khi cả nước đã thành xã hội chủ nghĩa, ông kể, Tốt Nghiệp Electrical Engineering 1990 tại University of Illinois at Urbana, Champaign, Illinois Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2014, với 14 bài, trong đó có bài "Chú Lính Mỹ," Phùng Annie Kim đã nhận giải danh dự. Ông là cư dân Lacey, Washington State, tốt nghiệp MA ngành giáo dục năm 2000 Ông là một Linh mục Dòng Truyền giáo Ngôi Lời thuộc tỉnh dòng Chicago. Nhiệm sở hiện ở Alice Springs, Northern Territory,
Với bài “Lính Mỹ Gốc Nail” và 5 bài khác trong năm, tác giả đã nhận giải Tác Phẩm Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2014. Trần Du Sinh cho biết ông là một kỹ sư hàng hải, 37 tuổi, lớn lên khi cả nước đã thành xã hội chủ nghĩa.
Trọng tội của chàng tài tử là chuyện 25 năm xưa: hai người Việt vô can bị chàng rủa xả và hành hung thậm tệ. Tác giả bài viết đã nhận giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2012, với nhiều bài viết linh hoạt về đời sống tại Mỹ.
Trong những ngày chờ Lễ Giáng Sinh năm nay, miền Bắc California có trận bão lớn. Mời đọc bài của Lê Nguyễn Hằng viết về người bạn thân từ thủa học trò Tuy Hoà. Tác giả đã nhận giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2014.
Tác giả là một viên chức hành chánh, sau nhiều năm làm việc tại miền Đông, đã chọn Little Saigon để hưu trí. Với nhiều bài viết đặc biệt, bà cũng đã nhận Giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ nhiều năm trước.
Tác giả là cư dân Texas. Ông giảng dạy tại đại học và là một chuyên viên hoà giải. Bài Viết Về Nước Mỹ đầu tiên của ông là “Tạ Ơn”, đã phổ biến nhân mùa Thanksgiving. Bài mới viết của tác giả là câu chuyện ý nghĩa về đời sống tại Mỹ.
Mùa Đông... Tết Cũng Cận Kề
31/12/2013
(Xem: 31392)
Song Lam
Tác giả 65 tuổi, định cư tại Mỹ từ 26 tháng Ba1992, hiện là
cư dân Cherry Hill, tiểu bang New Jersy. Bài viết về nước Mỹ đầu
tiên của bà là "Tháng Ba, Trời Đất Vào Xuân," tự sự của người vợ người mẹ trong một gia đình H.O., tự sơ luợc về mình "22 năm dạy học trong nước, 22 năm làm "culi job" trên đất Mỹ. Sau
đây là bài viết thứ chín của tác giả.

Cà Phê Lãng Du
30/12/2013
(Xem: 25433)
Nguyễn Công Khanh
Tác giả định cư tại vùng Seattle, tiểu bang Washington từ năm 1975, đã hồi hưu hơn mười năm qua. Ông đã nhận giải Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2013 với bài viết đầu tiên và cũng là bài duy nhất trong năm, kể về một gia đình có ba tôn giáo lớn của thế giới kết hợp: Một con dâu Thiên Chúa Giáo, một rể đạo Phật, một rể
đạo Muslim, nhưng tất cả thuận hoà và đạo ai nấy giữ, các gia
đình liên hệ đều tôn trọng tín ngưỡng của nhau. Bài thứ hai, ông viết về phở. Sau đây là bài viết thứ ba.

Xin Chút Yên Lành Trong Giấc Ngủ...
28/12/2013
(Xem: 20737)
Nguyễn Trần Diệu Hương
Tác giả một mình vượt biển giữa thập niên 80' khi còn tuổi học trò. Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ năm đầu tiên, cô nhận giải danh dự 2001. Bốn năm sau, cô nhận thêm giải vinh danh tác phẩm 2005 với bài viết "Tháng Tư, Còn Đó Ngậm Ngùi," kể về tình gia đình chung thuỷ của người Việt tị nạn tại Hoa Kỳ. Bài mới
của Diệu Hương được viết để tiễn đưa ca nhạc sĩ Việt Dzũng, người cô chưa từng gặp.

Giáng Sinh 2014
27/12/2013
(Xem: 72098)
Phan
Tác giả là một nhà báo quen biết tại Dallas, từng dự phần chủ biên một số báo Việt ngữ địa phương. Góp bài với Việt Báo từ nhiều năm, ông vừa nhận giải vinh danh tác giả Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2013. Mới tuần trước, Phan đã có bài "Mùa Lễ", và nay
là bài viết ngay ngày lễ Giáng Sinh 2014.

Từ Tulsa Tới Wichita
26/12/2013
(Xem: 16474)
Lê Như Đức
Tác giả sinh tại Saigon năm 1962, hiện cư trú tại Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Nghề nghiệp: kỹ sư cơ khí, làm cho hãng Learjet, Wichita. Học vấn: cao học. Gia đình: vợ và ba con- hai gái, một trai.

Ông Già Nô-en Không Đến
25/12/2013
(Xem: 16764)
Cam Li Nguyễn Thi Mỹ Thanh
Cam Li Nguyễn thị Mỹ Thanh trước 1975, đã có nhiều truyện ngắn, truyện dài do tạp chí và nhà xuất bản Tuổi Hoa ấn hành
tại Saigon. Sau tháng Tư 1975, cô không viết, chỉ chuyên làm công việc nghiên cứu khoa học. Định cư tại San Jose từ 2003, Cam Li bắt đầu góp bài cho Việt Báo từ 2009 và đã nhận giải Vinh danh Tác Phẩm Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2010.
năm 1982, hiện định cư tại Úc. Sau đây là một bài viết ngắn của ông.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tấm Thẻ Bài" href="/p211a214131/tam-the-bai"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2013-12-22"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_5"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Một Ngày Xui" class="pl_atitle" href="/p211a214123/mot-ngay-xui">Một Ngày Xui</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">22/12/2013</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 15219)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Phạm Thái" href="/author/post/5952/1/pha-m-tha-i">Phạm Thái</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả cho biết ông đã tham dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ năm đầu
tiên với một số bài viết về đề tài Du Lịch Nước Mỹ hoặc Trại Hè. Sau hơn 10 năm, ông trở lại với giải VVNM, với bút hiệu mới là Phạm Thái. Sau đây là bài viết thứ năm của ông trong năm.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Một Ngày Xui" href="/p211a214123/mot-ngay-xui"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2013-12-22"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Mùa Lễ" class="pl_atitle" href="/p211a214122/mua-le">Mùa Lễ</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">21/12/2013</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 66258)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Phan" href="/author/post/3956/1/phan">Phan</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả là một nhà báo quen biết tại Dallas, lui tới với bạn đọc Viết về nước Mỹ từ nhiều năm, vừa nhận giải Vinh Danh
Tác Giả 2013.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Mùa Lễ" href="/p211a214122/mua-le"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2013-12-21"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_6"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Chuyện Người Vợ Tuổi Dần" class="pl_atitle" href="/p211a214121/chuyen-nguoi-vo-tuoi-dan">Chuyện Người Vợ Tuổi Dần</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">20/12/2013</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 18832)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Pnt" href="/author/post/4016/1/pnt">Pnt</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả là một nhà giáo từng có hơn 30 năm dạy học tại Việt Nam. Đến Mỹ theo diện ODP, hiện tiếp tục nghề cũ tại một
trung tâm dạy kèm tại miền Nam Cali. Bài viết mới của ông lần này là một tự truyện về tình yêu và gia đình, với lời ghi như
sau: “Để tặng chú Thành của tôi. Riêng tặng cọp mẹ và cọp con
của anh. Và tất cả những ai tuổi Dần.”</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Chuyện Người Vợ Tuổi Dần" href="/p211a214121/chuyen-nguoi-vo-tuoi-dan"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2013-12-20"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cái Máy Cắt Cỏ" class="pl_atitle" href="/p211a214120/cai-may-cat-co">Cái Máy Cắt Cỏ</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">19/12/2013</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 13475)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Thị Hữu Duyên" href="/author/post/3526/1/nguyen-thi-huu-duyen">Nguyễn Thị Hữu Duyên</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả sinh năm 1957, cư dân Santa Ana, công việc: làm nail. Tham gia viết về nước Mỹ từ 2011, với bút hiệu Hữu Duyên Nguyễn và bài "Cám Ơn Bố", bà đã nhận giải Đặc Biệt Viết Về
Nước Mỹ 2012. Sau đây là bài viết mới nhất của bà.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cái Máy Cắt Cỏ" href="/p211a214120/cai-may-cat-co"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2013-12-19"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_7"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Noel Này Cầu Nguyện Cho Vivian" class="pl_atitle" href="/p211a214119/noel-nay-cau-nguyen-cho-vivian">Noel Này Cầu Nguyện Cho Vivian</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">18/12/2013</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 13952)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Trương Tấn Thành" href="/author/post/5343/1/truong-tan-thanh">Trương Tấn Thành</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả đã nhận giải danh dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ. Ông là cư dân Lacey, Washington State, tốt nghiệp MA, ngành giáo dục, từng trong ban giảng huấn tại trường dạy người da đỏ và giảng viên tại Đại học cộng đồng SPSCC, Olympia, WA.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Noel Này Cầu Nguyện Cho Vivian" href="/p211a214119/noel-nay-cau-nguyen-cho-vivian"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2013-12-18"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Khuấy Động Cô Mà Chi!" class="pl_atitle" href="/p211a214118/khuay-dong-co-ma-chi">Khuấy Động Cô Mà Chi!</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">17/12/2013</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 19175)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="TháiNC" href="/author/post/5177/1/thainc">TháiNC</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả đã nhận giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ năm thứ XII, 2012. Ông tên thật là Nguyễn Cao Thái, sinh năm 1959 tại Huế, vào
Saigon 1968, vượt biển đến Mỹ 1979, hiện định cư tại San Jose, CA.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Khuấy Động Cô Mà Chi!" href="/p211a214118/khuay-dong-co-ma-chi"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2013-12-17"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_8 pl_row_last"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Yêu Lại Từ Đầu" class="pl_atitle" href="/p211a214117/yeu-lai-tu-dau">Yêu Lại Từ Đầu</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">16/12/2013</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 16169)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Thị Huế Xưa" href="/author/post/3525/1/nguyen-thi-hue-xua">Nguyễn Thị Huế Xưa</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả là cư dân Austin, Texas; Công việc: y tá trưởng trong một bệnh viện thành phố, đã góp nhiều bài viết sống động và
nhận giải vinh danh tác giả Viết về nước Mỹ 2006. Bài mới của cô là một truyện tình nối dài từ Ban Mê Thuột tới nước Mỹ.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Yêu Lại Từ Đầu" href="/p211a214117/yeu-lai-tu-dau"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2013-12-16"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div>
<div class="nw_box_list_brief nw_boxing_padding"><div class="pl_list pl_list_col_2"><div class="pl_row pl_row_1 pl_row_first"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content pl_content_first" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Con Sáo Sang Sông Trên Đất Mỹ" class="pl_atitle" href="/p212a198451/con-sao-sang-song-tren-dat-my">Con Sáo Sang Sông Trên Đất Mỹ</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">31/12/2012</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 317443)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Con Sáo Sang Sông Trên Đất Mỹ" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p212a198451/con-sao-sang-song-tren-dat-my" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/T4VjmwaD0AgBAM4j/w150/vb2-12-31-3mien.jpg" title="vb2-12-31-3mien" alt="vb2-12-31-3mien" width="120" height="110" data-info="650,596"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/T4VjmwaD0AgBAM4j/w150/vb2-12-31-3mien.jpg" title="vb2-12-31-3mien" alt="vb2-12-31-3mien" width="120" height="110" data-info="650,596"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/T4VjmwaD0AgBAM4j/w150/vb2-12-31-3mien.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="110"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Khôi An" href="/author/post/1836/1/khoi-an">Khôi An</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description"> Tác giả, một kỹ sư điện tử tại công ty Intel, Bắc California, đã 2 lần nhận giải Viết Về Nước Mỹ: giải danh dự 2009, và Giải Vinh Danh Tác Phẩm 2010. Đón năm mới 2013, mời đọc bài viết cuối năm của Khôi An kể chuyện về thanh âm, ca nhạc. </div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Con Sáo Sang Sông Trên Đất Mỹ" href="/p212a198451/con-sao-sang-song-tren-dat-my"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2012-12-31"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tản Mạn Cuối Năm" class="pl_atitle" href="/p212a198423/tan-man-cuoi-nam">Tản Mạn Cuối Năm</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">29/12/2012</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 245678)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Tản Mạn Cuối Năm" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p212a198423/tan-man-cuoi-nam" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" width="120" height="76" data-info="528,333"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" width="120" height="76" data-info="528,333"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="76"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Đoàn Thị" href="/author/post/1040/1/doan-thi">Đoàn Thị</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description"> Tác giả làm việc trong một văn phòng thiết kế công chánh tại nước Pháp. Họp mặt Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2011, Đoàn Thị đã bay từ Paris sang để nhận giải
Vinh Danh Tác Giả, thường được gọi đùa là Giải Á Hậu. Bài viết mới, chuyện cuối năm bên Tây vẫn đầy hương vị của Little Sàigon. </div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tản Mạn Cuối Năm" href="/p212a198423/tan-man-cuoi-nam"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2012-12-29"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_2"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Viết Cho Anh Nhân Mùa Giáng Sinh" class="pl_atitle" href="/p212a198387/viet-cho-anh-nhan-mua-giang-sinh">Viết Cho Anh Nhân Mùa Giáng Sinh</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">29/12/2012</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 138352)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Viết Cho Anh Nhân Mùa Giáng Sinh" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p212a198387/viet-cho-anh-nhan-mua-giang-sinh" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/3gzulwaD0AgBAHtd/w150/vb7-12-29-ngo-mai-huong.jpg" title="vb7-12-29-ngo-mai-huong" alt="vb7-12-29-ngo-mai-huong" width="120" height="98" data-info="400,327"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/3gzulwaD0AgBAHtd/w150/vb7-12-29-ngo-mai-huong.jpg" title="vb7-12-29-ngo-mai-huong" alt="vb7-12-29-ngo-mai-huong" width="120" height="98" data-info="400,327"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/3gzulwaD0AgBAHtd/w150/vb7-12-29-ngo-mai-huong.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="98"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Ngô Mai Hương" href="/author/post/2628/1/ngo-mai-huong">Ngô Mai Hương</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description"> Là con gái một quân nhân VNCH, từ bé, nàng từng nghĩ mình sẽ là vợ lính.
Sau đổi đời, trưởng thành tại Hoa Kỳ, nàng chống lại Bố để kết hôn với một thuyền nhân. Ngày cưới đúng vào mùa giáng sinh. Năm nay, kỷ niệm 22
năm thành hôn, chàng đang trong nhà tù cộng sản tại Việt Nam. </div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Viết Cho Anh Nhân Mùa Giáng Sinh" href="/p212a198387/viet-cho-anh-nhan-mua-giang-sinh"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2012-12-29"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Lời Con Trong Tang Lễ Bố" class="pl_atitle" href="/p212a198333/loi-con-trong-tang-le-bo">Lời Con Trong Tang Lễ Bố</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">28/12/2012</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 268345)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Lời Con Trong Tang Lễ Bố" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p212a198333/loi-con-trong-tang-le-bo" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" width="120" height="76" data-info="528,333"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" width="120" height="76" data-info="528,333"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="76"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Văn Hương" href="/author/post/3569/1/nguyen-van-huong">Nguyễn Văn Hương</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description"> Thêm một cánh chim đầu đàn thuộc thế hệ đầu tiên của người Việt tại Hoa Kỳ vừa từ trần: Cụ Nguyễn Văn Thịnh, vị niên trưởng của một gia đình thuyền nhân gồm 58 người định cư tại San Diego, đã ra đi vào lúc 4 giờ 57 chiều ngày thứ Hai 17-12-2012, nhằm ngày 5-11 năm Nhâm Thìn, hưởng thọ 83 tuổi. </div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Lời Con Trong Tang Lễ Bố" href="/p212a198333/loi-con-trong-tang-le-bo"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2012-12-28"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_3"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Chuyện Tình Yêu... Cuối Năm, Đầu Năm" class="pl_atitle" href="/p212a198239/chuyen-tinh-yeu-cuoi-nam-dau-nam">Chuyện Tình Yêu... Cuối Năm, Đầu Năm</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">25/12/2012</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 268724)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Chuyện Tình Yêu... Cuối Năm, Đầu Năm" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p212a198239/chuyen-tinh-yeu-cuoi-nam-dau-nam" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" width="120" height="76" data-info="528,333"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" width="120" height="76" data-info="528,333"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="76"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Cao Đắc Vinh" href="/author/post/613/1/cao-dac-vinh">Cao Đắc Vinh</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description"> Tác giả lần đầu dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ. Mong Cao Đắc Vinh tiếp tục viết, bổ túc dùm mấy dòng sơ lược tiểu sử và địa chỉ liên lạc. </div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Chuyện Tình Yêu... Cuối Năm, Đầu Năm" href="/p212a198239/chuyen-tinh-yeu-cuoi-nam-dau-nam"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2012-12-25"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cái "ALARM"" class="pl_atitle" href="/p212a198210/cai-alarm">Cái "ALARM"</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">25/12/2012</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 220638)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Cái "ALARM"" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p212a198210/cai-alarm" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" width="120" height="76" data-info="528,333"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" width="120" height="76" data-info="528,333"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="76"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Y Châu" href="/author/post/5705/1/y-chau">Y Châu</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description"> Tác giả lần đầu dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ bằng một bài viết ngắn. Mong Y Châu tiếp tục viết, bổ túc dùm mấy dòng sơ lược tiểu sử và địa chỉ liên lạc. </div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cái "ALARM"" href="/p212a198210/cai-alarm"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2012-12-25"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_4"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Ông Noel và Bé Emilie" class="pl_atitle" href="/p212a198209/ong-noel-va-be-emilie">Ông Noel và Bé Emilie</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">25/12/2012</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 270592)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Ông Noel và Bé Emilie" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p212a198209/ong-noel-va-be-emilie" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" width="120" height="76" data-info="528,333"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" width="120" height="76" data-info="528,333"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="76"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Trương Tấn Thành" href="/author/post/5343/1/truong-tan-thanh">Trương Tấn Thành</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description"> Tác giả đã nhận giải danh dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ. Ông là cư dân Lacey, Washington State, tốt nghiệp MA, ngành giáo dục và trong ban giảng huấn tại trường dạy người da đỏ và giảng viên tại Đại học cộng đồng SPSCC, Olympia, WA. </div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Ông Noel và Bé Emilie" href="/p212a198209/ong-noel-va-be-emilie"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2012-12-25"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Chuyện Mùa Giáng Sinh: Anh Tôi" class="pl_atitle" href="/p212a198159/chuyen-mua-giang-sinh-anh-toi">Chuyện Mùa Giáng Sinh: Anh Tôi</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">24/12/2012</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 295011)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Chuyện Mùa Giáng Sinh: Anh Tôi" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p212a198159/chuyen-mua-giang-sinh-anh-toi" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" width="120" height="76" data-info="528,333"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" width="120" height="76" data-info="528,333"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="76"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Phạm Hồng Ân" href="/author/post/5953/1/pha-m-ho-ng-an">Phạm Hồng Ân</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description"> Trước 1975, tác giả là một nhà thơ quân đội, sĩ quan hải quân, từng tu nghiệp tại Mỹ. Sau năm 1975, ông trở thành người tù chính trị và định cư
tại Hoa Kỳ theo diện H.O. Ông đã tham dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ ngay từ năm đầu tiên và hai lần nhân giải, 2001 và 2012. </div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Chuyện Mùa Giáng Sinh: Anh Tôi" href="/p212a198159/chuyen-mua-giang-sinh-anh-toi"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2012-12-24"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_5"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Không Bỏ Anh Em, Không Bỏ Bạn Bè" class="pl_atitle" href="/p212a198133/khong-bo-anh-em-khong-bo-ban-be">Không Bỏ Anh Em, Không Bỏ Bạn Bè</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">23/12/2012</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 247812)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Không Bỏ Anh Em, Không Bỏ Bạn Bè" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p212a198133/khong-bo-anh-em-khong-bo-ban-be" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/dGxbjwaD0AgBAPkQ/w150/vvnm8-12-23-2012.jpg" title="vvnm8-12-23-2012" alt="vvnm8-12-23-2012" width="120" height="50" data-info="541,227"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/dGxbjwaD0AgBAPkQ/w150/vvnm8-12-23-2012.jpg" title="vvnm8-12-23-2012" alt="vvnm8-12-23-2012" width="120" height="50" data-info="541,227"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/dGxbjwaD0AgBAPkQ/w150/vvnm8-12-23-2012.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="50"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Vĩnh Chánh" href="/author/post/5619/1/vinh-chanh">Vĩnh Chánh</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description"> Tác giả là Bác sĩ Vĩnh Chánh, thuộc Hội Y Khoa Huế Hải Ngoại. Thời chiến
tranh, ông là YSĩ Quân Y Nhảy Dù. Bài viết sau đây được tác giả viết cho Mùa Giáng Sinh năm 2012. Chuyện là thật, nhưng họ và tên các nhân vật không hoàn toàn đúng sự thật. </div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Không Bỏ Anh Em, Không Bỏ Bạn Bè" href="/p212a198133/khong-bo-anh-em-khong-bo-ban-be"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2012-12-23"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Chiếc Giày Há Miệng" class="pl_atitle" href="/p212a198096/chiec-giay-ha-mieng">Chiếc Giày Há Miệng</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">22/12/2012</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 355465)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Chiếc Giày Há Miệng" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p212a198096/chiec-giay-ha-mieng" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/QBRmiwaD0AgBAKxS/w150/007-2.jpg" title="007-2" alt="007-2" width="120" height="90" data-info="650,488"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/QBRmiwaD0AgBAKxS/w150/007-2.jpg" title="007-2" alt="007-2" width="120" height="90" data-info="650,488"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/QBRmiwaD0AgBAKxS/w150/007-2.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="90"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Phương Hoa" href="/author/post/4005/1/phuong-hoa">Phương Hoa</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description"> Tác giả tên thật Linda Hoa Nguyễn, sinh năm 1950, đến Mỹ năm 1994 diện tị nạn chính trị theo chồng, hiện sống ở Bắc Cali. Thư kèm bài viết, bà cho biết “Tôi tốt nghiệp đại học ngành Early Childhood Education tại Chapman University California hồi tháng 5, 2012 khi tôi vừa tròn… 62 tuổi. </div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Chiếc Giày Há Miệng" href="/p212a198096/chiec-giay-ha-mieng"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2012-12-22"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_6"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Chuyện Vợ "Ông Nhà Thơ"" class="pl_atitle" href="/p212a198040/chuyen-vo-ong-nha-tho">Chuyện Vợ "Ông Nhà Thơ"</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">21/12/2012</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 185812)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Chuyện Vợ "Ông Nhà Thơ"" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p212a198040/chuyen-vo-ong-nha-tho" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" width="120" height="76" data-info="528,333"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" width="120" height="76" data-info="528,333"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="76"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Phạm Thành Châu" href="/author/post/3712/1/pham-thanh-chau">Phạm Thành Châu</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description"> Tác giả sinh quán tại Hội An, Quảng Nam, tốt nghiệp Đốc Sự Học Viện Quốc
Gia Hành Chánh, Cựu tù chinh trị, hiện định cư tại Virginia, đã góp bài cho Việt Báo Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ nhiều năm qua. Nhà văn Võ Phiến nhận
xét về các nhân vật trong ba tập truyện của Phạm Thành Châu đã xuất bản, phải kêu là tuyệt vời. Sao mà họ chung tình đến thế. Nhân vật trong truyện mới của ông Châu sau đây còn “trên cả tuyệt vời”, nói theo kiểu các trang mạng phổ biến từ trong nước. </div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Chuyện Vợ "Ông Nhà Thơ"" href="/p212a198040/chuyen-vo-ong-nha-tho"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2012-12-21"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tiếng Chuông Giáo Đường" class="pl_atitle" href="/p212a197950/tieng-chuong-giao-duong">Tiếng Chuông Giáo Đường</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">19/12/2012</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 299517)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Tiếng Chuông Giáo Đường" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p212a197950/tieng-chuong-giao-duong" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" width="120" height="76" data-info="528,333"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" width="120" height="76" data-info="528,333"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="76"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Phương Lan" href="/author/post/4008/1/phuong-lan">Phương Lan</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description"> Tác giả là một dương cầm thủ đồng thời là nhà văn, có nhiều CD và sách đã xuất bản, từng nhận giải danh dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ. Sau đây là truyện ngắn mới của bà dành cho mùa giáng sinh đang tới. </div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tiếng Chuông Giáo Đường" href="/p212a197950/tieng-chuong-giao-duong"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2012-12-19"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_7"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Quà Giáng Sinh & Chuyện Rau Muống" class="pl_atitle" href="/p212a197854/qua-giang-sinh-chuyen-rau-muong">Quà Giáng Sinh & Chuyện Rau Muống</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">17/12/2012</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 289051)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Quà Giáng Sinh & Chuyện Rau Muống" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p212a197854/qua-giang-sinh-chuyen-rau-muong" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" width="120" height="76" data-info="528,333"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135" width="120" height="76" data-info="528,333"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/7QttpgSD0AgBAIdk/w150/viet-ve-nuoc-my-190x135.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="76"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Sao Nam Trần Ngọc Bình" href="/author/post/4179/1/sao-nam-tran-ngoc-binh">Sao Nam Trần Ngọc Bình</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description"> Tác giả sinh năm 1940, cựu sĩ quan VNCH, khoá 12 SVSQ Thủ Đức, cựu tù chính trị, đến Mỹ năm 1991 theo diện H.O. 9, hiện định cư tại Greenville, South Carolina, tham dự Viết Về nước Mỹ từ 2002. Tác phẩm đã
xuất bản: Hành Trình Về Phương Đông. Sau đây là hai bài viết mới của ông. </div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Quà Giáng Sinh & Chuyện Rau Muống" href="/p212a197854/qua-giang-sinh-chuyen-rau-muong"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2012-12-17"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Mùa Đông Ở Xóm Tôi" class="pl_atitle" href="/p212a197824/mua-dong-o-xom-toi">Mùa Đông Ở Xóm Tôi</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">16/12/2012</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 219723)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Mùa Đông Ở Xóm Tôi" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p212a197824/mua-dong-o-xom-toi" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/vljZfQaD0AgBAFMF/w150/2-image014.jpg" title="2-image014" alt="2-image014" width="120" height="43" data-info="580,210"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/vljZfQaD0AgBAFMF/w150/2-image014.jpg" title="2-image014" alt="2-image014" width="120" height="43" data-info="580,210"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/vljZfQaD0AgBAFMF/w150/2-image014.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="43"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Trần Kim Sa" href="/author/post/5282/1/tran-kim-sa">Trần Kim Sa</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description"> Tác giả là cư dân Roches- ter, NewYork. Hình ảnh và bài viết về nước Mỹ đầu tiên của tác giả được chuyển tới bằng điện thư, được giới thiệu như
sau: </div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Mùa Đông Ở Xóm Tôi" href="/p212a197824/mua-dong-o-xom-toi"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2012-12-16"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_8 pl_row_last"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Thầy: Mi Sinh Tiền..." class="pl_atitle" href="/p212a197786/thay-mi-sinh-tien">Thầy: Mi Sinh Tiền...</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">15/12/2012</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 314846)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Thầy: Mi Sinh Tiền..." class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p212a197786/thay-mi-sinh-tien" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/oeyzewaD0AgBADUo/w150/vb7-b-image002-1.jpg" title="vb7-b-image002-1" alt="vb7-b-image002-1" width="120" height="90" data-info="320,240"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/oeyzewaD0AgBADUo/w150/vb7-b-image002-1.jpg" title="vb7-b-image002-1" alt="vb7-b-image002-1" width="120" height="90" data-info="320,240"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/oeyzewaD0AgBADUo/w150/vb7-b-image002-1.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="90"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Philato" href="/author/post/3983/1/philato">Philato</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description"> Tác giả tên thật là Tô Văn Cấp, sinh năm 1941, cựu sĩ quan VNCH, cựu tù công sản, định cư tại Hoa Kỳ theo diện H.O. 1, hiện làm việc tại học khu
Ocean View. Ông đã góp nhiều bài viết về nước Mỹ, bài nào cũng cho thấy
tấm lòng, và sự lạc quan, yêu đời. Bài viết mới nhất là một họp mặt trường cũ, với niềm vui của tình thầy trò. </div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Thầy: Mi Sinh Tiền..." href="/p212a197786/thay-mi-sinh-tien"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2012-12-15"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div>
<div class="nw_box_list_brief nw_boxing_padding"><div class="pl_list pl_list_col_2"><div class="pl_row pl_row_1 pl_row_first"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content pl_content_first" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Chuyện Trong Khu Thử Y Phục Nữ" class="pl_atitle" href="/p213a181933/chuyen-trong-khu-thu-y-phuc-nu">Chuyện Trong Khu Thử Y Phục Nữ</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">31/12/2011</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 103197)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Trương Ngọc Anh" href="/author/post/4966/1/truong-ngoc-anh">Trương Ngọc Anh</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác
giả tham dự giải thưởng Việt Báo từ năm đầu tiên, đã nhận giải danh dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2002, với bài viết Tiểu Hợp Chủng Quốc.
giả đã góp một số bài viết đặc biệt về chuyện đời tị nạn, và đã nhận giải danh
dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2011.
giả lần đầu dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ với một truyện tình của một người cựu tù cải tạo. Bố lúc nào cũng trễ!</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Quà Giáng Sinh Cho Bé Ly" href="/p213a181593/qua-giang-sinh-cho-be-ly"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2011-12-23"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_5"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Noel" class="pl_atitle" href="/p213a181541/noel">Noel</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">22/12/2011</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 226679)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Khánh Vũ" href="/author/post/3463/1/nguyen-khanh-vu">Nguyễn Khánh Vũ</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Với tôi, không khí đón mừng con Chúa ra đời năm nay dường như đến sớm hơn mọi năm thì phải</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Noel" href="/p213a181541/noel"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2011-12-22"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tình Thư Của Một H. O." class="pl_atitle" href="/p213a181400/tinh-thu-cua-mot-h-o">Tình Thư Của Một H. O.</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">19/12/2011</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 257674)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Phạm Thái" href="/author/post/3949/1/pham-thai">Phạm Thái</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Ánh nắng mặt trời xuyên qua khung cửa sổ làm Dũng choàng tỉnh</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tình Thư Của Một H. O." href="/p213a181400/tinh-thu-cua-mot-h-o"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2011-12-19"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_6"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="National Night Out: Láng Giềng Họp Mặt" class="pl_atitle" href="/p213a181307/national-night-out-lang-gieng-hop-mat">National Night Out: Láng Giềng Họp Mặt</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">17/12/2011</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 184203)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="National Night Out: Láng Giềng Họp Mặt" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p213a181307/national-night-out-lang-gieng-hop-mat" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="https://vietbao.com/images/file/KKRSSP6C0AgBAO0u/w150/image072-large-content.jpg" title="image072-large-content" alt="image072-large-content" width="120" height="80" data-info="400,265"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://vietbao.com/images/file/KKRSSP6C0AgBAO0u/w150/image072-large-content.jpg" title="image072-large-content" alt="image072-large-content" width="120" height="80" data-info="400,265"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://vietbao.com/images/file/KKRSSP6C0AgBAO0u/w150/image072-large-content.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="80"></div></a></div></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Tài Ngọc" href="/author/post/3508/1/nguyen-tai-ngoc">Nguyễn Tài Ngọc</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Mỗi năm một lần cảnh sát Mỹ tổ chức một buổi “National Night Out”, láng giềng họp mặt với nhau vào một buổi tối</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="National Night Out: Láng Giềng Họp Mặt" href="/p213a181307/national-night-out-lang-gieng-hop-mat"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2011-12-17"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Mùa Giáng Sinh Năm Ấy" class="pl_atitle" href="/p213a181258/mua-giang-sinh-nam-ay">Mùa Giáng Sinh Năm Ấy</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">16/12/2011</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 284736)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Phạm Hồng Ân" href="/author/post/5953/1/pha-m-ho-ng-an">Phạm Hồng Ân</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tôi đến Mỹ ngay cái lúc nước Mỹ đang chuẩn bị mùa lễ Giáng Sinh</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Mùa Giáng Sinh Năm Ấy" href="/p213a181258/mua-giang-sinh-nam-ay"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2011-12-16"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_7"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Huế, Đà Nẵng, Đà Lạt" class="pl_atitle" href="/p213a181204/hue-da-nang-da-lat">Huế, Đà Nẵng, Đà Lạt</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">15/12/2011</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 277948)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Viết Tân" href="/author/post/3585/1/nguyen-viet-tan">Nguyễn Viết Tân</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Về tới Mỹ, nằm ngủ hai ngày liên tiếp tôi mới dậy đi lễ Chúa nhật</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Huế, Đà Nẵng, Đà Lạt" href="/p213a181204/hue-da-nang-da-lat"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2011-12-15"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Phép Lạ Đêm Chúa Giáng Sinh" class="pl_atitle" href="/p213a181168/phep-la-dem-chua-giang-sinh">Phép Lạ Đêm Chúa Giáng Sinh</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">14/12/2011</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 109375)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Minh Đạo-Nguyễn Thạch Hãn" href="/author/post/2440/1/minh-dao-nguyen-thach-han">Minh Đạo-Nguyễn Thạch Hãn</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác
giả là một cựu sĩ quan VNCH, hiện là cư dân Houston, đã góp nhiều bài giá trị
và nhận giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2011.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Phép Lạ Đêm Chúa Giáng Sinh" href="/p213a181168/phep-la-dem-chua-giang-sinh"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2011-12-14"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_8 pl_row_last"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Ông Chú Ngoại" class="pl_atitle" href="/p213a181066/ong-chu-ngoai">Ông Chú Ngoại</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">12/12/2011</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 193935)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Du Tử Nguyễn Định" href="/author/post/1049/1/du-tu-nguyen-dinh">Du Tử Nguyễn Định</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tôi được gọi là ông Chú Ngoại kể từ ngày con gái lớn của cô chủ về ở chung trong gia đình</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Ông Chú Ngoại" href="/p213a181066/ong-chu-ngoai"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2011-12-12"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div>
<div class="nw_box_list_brief nw_boxing_padding"><div class="pl_list pl_list_col_2"><div class="pl_row pl_row_1 pl_row_first"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content pl_content_first" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Hẹn Gặp Mỹ Linh Trong Đoạn Kết" class="pl_atitle" href="/p214a165148/hen-gap-my-linh-trong-doan-ket">Hẹn Gặp Mỹ Linh Trong Đoạn Kết</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">31/12/2010</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 367460)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Tịnh Tâm" href="/author/post/5240/1/tinh-tam">Tịnh Tâm</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Buổi chiều. Mưa lắc rắc, rả rích. Trời xám xịt. Ẩm ướt. Lạnh.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Hẹn Gặp Mỹ Linh Trong Đoạn Kết" href="/p214a165148/hen-gap-my-linh-trong-doan-ket"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2010-12-31"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tết Tây" class="pl_atitle" href="/p214a165146/tet-tay">Tết Tây</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">30/12/2010</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 321790)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Đoàn Thị" href="/author/post/1040/1/doan-thi">Đoàn Thị</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Năm đó vợ chồng tôi khăn gói lên Las Vegas đón tết Tây</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tết Tây" href="/p214a165146/tet-tay"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2010-12-30"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_2"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Mưa Dầm Cuối Năm Ở Nam Cali" class="pl_atitle" href="/p214a165145/mua-dam-cuoi-nam-o-nam-cali">Mưa Dầm Cuối Năm Ở Nam Cali</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">29/12/2010</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 447441)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Phạm Hoàng Chương" href="/author/post/3931/1/pham-hoang-chuong">Phạm Hoàng Chương</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Mùa Đông năm nay ở Âu châu tuyết phủ giá băng. Tuyết rơi trắng xóa khắp nơi từ Đông sang Tây &nbsp;</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Mưa Dầm Cuối Năm Ở Nam Cali" href="/p214a165145/mua-dam-cuoi-nam-o-nam-cali"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2010-12-29"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Thằng Khờ" class="pl_atitle" href="/p214a165144/thang-kho">Thằng Khờ</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">28/12/2010</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 212891)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Lê Hải Dương" href="/author/post/2289/1/le-hai-duong">Lê Hải Dương</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Từ nhỏ, Sở đã là một đứa bé lờ đờ, ngớ ngẩn, hơi dại nhưng hễ hiền là cộc</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Thằng Khờ" href="/p214a165144/thang-kho"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2010-12-28"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_3"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Lời Nguyện Cầu Đêm Noel" class="pl_atitle" href="/p214a165084/loi-nguyen-cau-dem-noel">Lời Nguyện Cầu Đêm Noel</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">27/12/2010</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 197928)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Anthony Hưng Cao" href="/author/post/81/1/anthony-hung-cao">Anthony Hưng Cao</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Thấm thoát mà một năm đã trôi qua &nbsp;</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Lời Nguyện Cầu Đêm Noel" href="/p214a165084/loi-nguyen-cau-dem-noel"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2010-12-27"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Nhà Trẻ & Vấn Đề Khác Biệt Văn Hóa" class="pl_atitle" href="/p214a165143/nha-tre-van-de-khac-biet-van-hoa">Nhà Trẻ & Vấn Đề Khác Biệt Văn Hóa</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">26/12/2010</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 251289)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Hạ Vũ" href="/author/post/1532/1/ha-vu">Hạ Vũ</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tự tôn dân tộc, tôi nghĩ hầu hết dân tộc nào cũng có</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Nhà Trẻ & Vấn Đề Khác Biệt Văn Hóa" href="/p214a165143/nha-tre-van-de-khac-biet-van-hoa"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2010-12-26"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_4"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cây Thánh Giá Gỗ Mùa Giáng Sinh" class="pl_atitle" href="/p214a165142/cay-thanh-gia-go-mua-giang-sinh">Cây Thánh Giá Gỗ Mùa Giáng Sinh</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">24/12/2010</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 454798)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Trung Tây" href="/author/post/3558/1/nguyen-trung-tay">Nguyễn Trung Tây</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tháng 12 tuyết rơi. Gió lạnh từ phương Bắc rủ nhau kéo về</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cây Thánh Giá Gỗ Mùa Giáng Sinh" href="/p214a165142/cay-thanh-gia-go-mua-giang-sinh"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2010-12-24"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Xa Mặt Cách Lòng" class="pl_atitle" href="/p214a165141/xa-mat-cach-long">Xa Mặt Cách Lòng</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">22/12/2010</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 227452)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Lê Thuận An" href="/author/post/2325/1/le-thuan-an">Lê Thuận An</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Bao năm qua, cả khu xóm rất "nể" chị Oanh. Một phần, chị là người ăn ở tử tế, một phần, hàng tháng đều đặn chị nhận thùng quà do người chồng gửi về</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Xa Mặt Cách Lòng" href="/p214a165141/xa-mat-cach-long"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2010-12-22"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_5"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Mùa Giáng Sinh" class="pl_atitle" href="/p214a165140/mua-giang-sinh">Mùa Giáng Sinh</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">21/12/2010</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 218944)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Minh Thành" href="/author/post/2556/1/minh-thanh">Minh Thành</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Hàng năm cứ cuối tháng mười một là các cửa tiệm rộn rip chưng bày hàng giáng sinh. Các cây thông lấp lánh đèn màu phô diễn</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Mùa Giáng Sinh" href="/p214a165140/mua-giang-sinh"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2010-12-21"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Đêm Noel" class="pl_atitle" href="/p214a165139/dem-noel">Đêm Noel</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">20/12/2010</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 226179)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Thơ Sinh" href="/author/post/3543/1/nguyen-tho-sinh">Nguyễn Thơ Sinh</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tiết cuối thu trời se lạnh, Noel chả mấy chốc lại về nữa</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Đêm Noel" href="/p214a165139/dem-noel"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2010-12-20"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_6"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Làm Gì Ở Mỹ?" class="pl_atitle" href="/p214a165138/lam-gi-o-my">Làm Gì Ở Mỹ?</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">19/12/2010</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 197028)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Phan ngọc Vinh" href="/author/post/3969/1/phan-ngoc-vinh">Phan ngọc Vinh</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Bạn từ Việt Nam&nbsp;đi du lịch sang Mỹ</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Làm Gì Ở Mỹ?" href="/p214a165138/lam-gi-o-my"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2010-12-19"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Hai Hình Ảnh, Một Cuộc Đời" class="pl_atitle" href="/p214a165137/hai-hinh-anh-mot-cuoc-doi">Hai Hình Ảnh, Một Cuộc Đời</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">18/12/2010</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 403920)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Philato" href="/author/post/3983/1/philato">Philato</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tôi có hai người chị sinh đôi, bố tôi đặt tên cho các chị là Nư và Nữ. Thường thì những cặp sinh đôi rất giống nhau &nbsp;</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Hai Hình Ảnh, Một Cuộc Đời" href="/p214a165137/hai-hinh-anh-mot-cuoc-doi"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2010-12-18"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_7"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Thứ Sáu Đen Tại Virginia" class="pl_atitle" href="/p214a165136/thu-sau-den-tai-virginia">Thứ Sáu Đen Tại Virginia</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">17/12/2010</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 242590)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Vĩnh Hầu" href="/author/post/5621/1/vinh-hau">Vĩnh Hầu</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Từ California mới đổi qua Vỉrginia, vợ chồng chúng tôi gặp nhiều vất vả lúc đầu</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Thứ Sáu Đen Tại Virginia" href="/p214a165136/thu-sau-den-tai-virginia"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2010-12-17"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div><div class="pl_col pl_col_2" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Hồng Điểm" class="pl_atitle" href="/p214a165135/hong-diem">Hồng Điểm</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">16/12/2010</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 274631)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Ý Thảo" href="/author/post/5706/1/y-thao">Ý Thảo</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Vi Thạch Cương cha gốc Thái, mẹ gốc Mường, sống ở Lào Cai</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Hồng Điểm" href="/p214a165135/hong-diem"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2010-12-16"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_8 pl_row_last"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:50%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="H.o. Lấy Vợ" class="pl_atitle" href="/p214a165134/h-o-lay-vo">H.o. Lấy Vợ</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">13/12/2010</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 376538)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Đoàn Thị" href="/author/post/1040/1/doan-thi">Đoàn Thị</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Ngày đó chị là cô hàng xóm nhỏ nhất trong đám con nít</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="H.o. Lấy Vợ" href="/p214a165134/h-o-lay-vo"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2010-12-13"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div>
Trước khi viết bài này, tôi có nói với chị Cả của tôi: - Chị à, tui định ca cẩm về cái chuyện đi học nail, đi thi nail rồi đi làm nail để phải "chịu đời" với ba cái chuyện bực mình, nhưng sợ bị "nhàm hàng"
<div class="nw_box_list_brief nw_boxing_padding"><div class="pl_list pl_list_col_1"><div class="pl_row pl_row_1 pl_row_first"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content pl_content_first" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Một Lần Nữa" class="pl_atitle" href="/p219a163540/mot-lan-nua">Một Lần Nữa</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">29/12/2005</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 270117)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Duy An" href="/author/post/3438/1/nguyen-duy-an">Nguyễn Duy An</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Giải Thưởng Việt Báo Việt Báo</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Một Lần Nữa" href="/p219a163540/mot-lan-nua"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2005-12-29"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_2"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Bệnh Viện Và Nhà Dưỡng Lão Ở Mỹ" class="pl_atitle" href="/p219a163539/benh-vien-va-nha-duong-lao-o-my">Bệnh Viện Và Nhà Dưỡng Lão Ở Mỹ</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">28/12/2005</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 186297)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Sagiang" href="/author/post/4177/1/sagiang">Sagiang</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Giải Thưởng Việt Báo Việt Báo</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Bệnh Viện Và Nhà Dưỡng Lão Ở Mỹ" href="/p219a163539/benh-vien-va-nha-duong-lao-o-my"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2005-12-28"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_3"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Chuyện Anh Hai Saigon: C’est La Vie!" class="pl_atitle" href="/p219a163538/chuyen-anh-hai-saigon-c-est-la-vie">Chuyện Anh Hai Saigon: C’est La Vie!</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">27/12/2005</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 205974)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="KIM N.C." href="/author/post/1850/1/kim-n-c-">KIM N.C.</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Giải Thưởng Việt Báo Việt Báo</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Chuyện Anh Hai Saigon: C’est La Vie!" href="/p219a163538/chuyen-anh-hai-saigon-c-est-la-vie"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2005-12-27"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_4"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tinh Ca Hambuger - Nước Mắm" class="pl_atitle" href="/p219a163537/tinh-ca-hambuger-nuoc-mam">Tinh Ca Hambuger - Nước Mắm</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">26/12/2005</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 286616)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Karen N. Nguyễn" href="/author/post/1819/1/karen-n-nguyen">Karen N. Nguyễn</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Giải Thưởng Việt Báo Việt Báo</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tinh Ca Hambuger - Nước Mắm" href="/p219a163537/tinh-ca-hambuger-nuoc-mam"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2005-12-26"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_5"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Trên Miền Đất Hứa" class="pl_atitle" href="/p219a163536/tren-mien-dat-hua">Trên Miền Đất Hứa</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">26/12/2005</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 193579)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Hương Hoàng" href="/author/post/1612/1/huong-hoang">Hương Hoàng</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Giải Thưởng Việt Báo Việt Báo</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Trên Miền Đất Hứa" href="/p219a163536/tren-mien-dat-hua"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2005-12-26"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_6"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Chuyện Lấy Chồng Việt Kiều" class="pl_atitle" href="/p219a163535/chuyen-lay-chong-viet-kieu">Chuyện Lấy Chồng Việt Kiều</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">22/12/2005</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 207136)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Hương Hoàng" href="/author/post/1612/1/huong-hoang">Hương Hoàng</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Ngoài hiên mưa vẫn đang rơi, dai dẳng không dứt. Hạt mưa như cứ lắp đi lại một bản tình ca buồn, buồn thật buồn, đã đôi lần làm nàng bật khóc. Nàng khóc vì nàng cảm thấy cô đơn và buồn tủi pha lẫn sự hối tiếc. Nàng ngồi một mình trong căn nhà với đầy đủ tiện nghi vật chất nhưng thật vắng vẻ và cô tịch.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Chuyện Lấy Chồng Việt Kiều" href="/p219a163535/chuyen-lay-chong-viet-kieu"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2005-12-22"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_7"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Một Hướng Đi" class="pl_atitle" href="/p219a163534/mot-huong-di">Một Hướng Đi</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">20/12/2005</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 203680)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Lê Khánh Thọ" href="/author/post/2302/1/le-khanh-tho">Lê Khánh Thọ</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Bà Thu góa bụa từ bốn năm nay và cảm thấy cuộc đời vô vị. Đứa con gái ra
trường lương cao, thường khuyên mẹ nghỉ làm. Người em gái duy nhất sống
ở Sài gòn cũng khá giả không cần bà giúp đỡ. Với số tuổi 55, bà tự cho mình già và không còn tha thiết đến chuyện tái giá.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Một Hướng Đi" href="/p219a163534/mot-huong-di"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2005-12-20"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_8"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tôi Làm Người Mẫu" class="pl_atitle" href="/p219a163533/toi-lam-nguoi-mau">Tôi Làm Người Mẫu</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">19/12/2005</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 376841)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Phạm Hồng Ân" href="/author/post/5953/1/pha-m-ho-ng-an">Phạm Hồng Ân</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Bạn vợ tui, chị Huyền, năm nay trạc tuổi ngũ tuần. Tuổi ngũ tuần là tuổi
chân yếu tay run, ở Việt nam, đã từ giã công việc, lui về vườn cho con cháu săn sóc. Vậy mà, chị Huyền lấy bằng " neo", đi làm hàng ngày, đời sống càng lúc càng sung túc.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tôi Làm Người Mẫu" href="/p219a163533/toi-lam-nguoi-mau"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2005-12-19"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_9"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cơn Bão Cuối Mùa" class="pl_atitle" href="/p219a163532/con-bao-cuoi-mua">Cơn Bão Cuối Mùa</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">18/12/2005</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 236710)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Hạo Nhiên Nguyễn Tấn Ích" href="/author/post/1545/1/hao-nhien-nguyen-tan-ich">Hạo Nhiên Nguyễn Tấn Ích</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">- Con bảo đảm với má là Phương vừa đẹp vừa nết na, lại là sinh viên xuất
sắc trong lớp con phụ trách. Cô ấy ăn nói lịch thiệp lắm, gái Hà Nội mà
má. Còn bà nội của Phương thì rất mực chiều nàng. Hôm nào con gởi ảnh của Phương về cho má xem.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cơn Bão Cuối Mùa" href="/p219a163532/con-bao-cuoi-mua"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2005-12-18"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_10 pl_row_last"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="9 Ngày Thăm Xứ Phù Tang" class="pl_atitle" href="/p219a163531/9-ngay-tham-xu-phu-tang">9 Ngày Thăm Xứ Phù Tang</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">18/12/2005</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 216350)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Lê" href="/author/post/3470/1/nguyen-le">Nguyễn Lê</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Phái đoàn chúng tôi gồm 80 người, già trẻ lớn bé đủ cả, tuổi từ 9 đến 82. trong số du khách có 2 người bạn mỹ, phu quân của 2 bà. Xuất sứ đa
số tại vùng nam Cali. Họ là những người việt Nam thành công trên đất cờ hoa, con cái đã trưởng thành , có sự nghiệp. </div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="9 Ngày Thăm Xứ Phù Tang" href="/p219a163531/9-ngay-tham-xu-phu-tang"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2005-12-18"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div>
<div class="nw_box_list_brief nw_boxing_padding"><div class="pl_list pl_list_col_1"><div class="pl_row pl_row_1 pl_row_first"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content pl_content_first" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Sợ Con" class="pl_atitle" href="/p220a163269/so-con">Sợ Con</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">31/12/2004</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 320730)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Bồ Tùng Ma" href="/author/post/418/1/bo-tung-ma">Bồ Tùng Ma</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Ông Năm Thơ không chắc chắn ông đã nể sợ thằng Cu Trắng tức thằng Michael, con trai ông, bắt đầu từ lúc nào, có lẽ khi nó lên 7 tuổi, vào đúng cái ngày ông cho hai mẹ con bà Mỹ đen Christina quá giang xe hơi đến sở welfare, nhân dịp ông chở bà Thơ và nó đi điều chỉnh giấy tờ nhận phiếu thực phẩm.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Sợ Con" href="/p220a163269/so-con"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2004-12-31"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_2"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Những Tiếng Nói Ngây Thơ" class="pl_atitle" href="/p220a163268/nhung-tieng-noi-ngay-tho">Những Tiếng Nói Ngây Thơ</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">30/12/2004</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 208798)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="An Tâm" href="/author/post/75/1/an-tam">An Tâm</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Từ ngày qua Mỹ trong những lúc nhàn rỗi, tôi thường mở TV đài Mỹ để tập nghe, tập hiểu được tiếng Mỹ. Tôi thích những show vui cười của họ nhất là cái show "Kids say kids said' gì đó của ông tài tử da đen Bill Cosby.
Tuy hiểu lõm bõm thôi song tôi cũng cảm thấy vui vui trước những câu nói ngộ nghĩnh của trẻ con Mỹ.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Những Tiếng Nói Ngây Thơ" href="/p220a163268/nhung-tieng-noi-ngay-tho"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2004-12-30"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_3"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Du Lịch Hawaii" class="pl_atitle" href="/p220a163267/du-lich-hawaii">Du Lịch Hawaii</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">29/12/2004</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 232458)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Tân Ngố" href="/author/post/5170/1/tan-ngo">Tân Ngố</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Cứ mỗi lần nghe người nào đó nói họ mới đi du lịch Hawaii về với vẻ mặt vênh váo là tôi đã thấy ghét, nhất là khi họ biết là tôi chưa từng đi tới Hawaii lần nào thì thường lấy giọng thương hại mà khuyên bảo nọ kia.
Rằng thì là sống ở xứ Mỹ mà không đi tắm biển ở bãi Waikiki thì "Ngố" lắm.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Du Lịch Hawaii" href="/p220a163267/du-lich-hawaii"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2004-12-29"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_4"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Phía Núi Bên Kia" class="pl_atitle" href="/p220a163266/phia-nui-ben-kia">Phía Núi Bên Kia</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">28/12/2004</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 337352)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Karen N. Nguyễn" href="/author/post/1819/1/karen-n-nguyen">Karen N. Nguyễn</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Vân mở mắt, nhìn quanh. Buổi sáng yên tĩnh làm sao. Căn phòng của Vân vẫn còn chìm một phần trong bóng tối. Vân liếc nhìn cái đồng hồ báo thức
ở trên bàn gần đó, mới hơn 6 giờ sáng.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Phía Núi Bên Kia" href="/p220a163266/phia-nui-ben-kia"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2004-12-28"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_5"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="American Hearts" class="pl_atitle" href="/p220a163265/american-hearts">American Hearts</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">27/12/2004</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 224713)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Dương Minh Thảo" href="/author/post/1056/1/duong-minh-thao">Dương Minh Thảo</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Trong khi nhiều quý ông từ Mỹ về Việt Nam tìm người tình trăm năm, có anh Trương Chi ở tại quê nhà may mắn cưới được một nàng Việt Kiều Mỹ trẻ
đẹp.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="American Hearts" href="/p220a163265/american-hearts"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2004-12-27"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_6"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Khiêu Vũ, Bộ Môn Nghệ Thuật Và Thể Dục" class="pl_atitle" href="/p220a163264/khieu-vu-bo-mon-nghe-thuat-va-the-duc">Khiêu Vũ, Bộ Môn Nghệ Thuật Và Thể Dục</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">27/12/2004</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 220501)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Lê" href="/author/post/3470/1/nguyen-le">Nguyễn Lê</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Trong dịp Lễ Tạ Ơn vừa qua, tôi được mời tới tham dự một đêm họp mặt các
bạn cũ quen thuộc. Đây là một truyền thống được tổ chức hàng năm cứ vào
dịp Lễ Tạ Ơn của các gia đình Việt Nam cư ngụ tại vùng Princeton New Jersey. Để cho việc tổ chức đỡ tốn kém, tiết kiệm thời giờ và đỡ vất vả trong việc bếp núc, tham dự viên mỗi gia đình tự động đem một món ăn hoặc bánh ngọt hoặc trái cây tùy tiện.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Khiêu Vũ, Bộ Môn Nghệ Thuật Và Thể Dục" href="/p220a163264/khieu-vu-bo-mon-nghe-thuat-va-the-duc"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2004-12-27"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_7"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cây Xương Rồng" class="pl_atitle" href="/p220a163263/cay-xuong-rong">Cây Xương Rồng</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">26/12/2004</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 197136)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Linh Trần" href="/author/post/2344/1/linh-tran">Linh Trần</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Năm mới đã và đang về , trên đất Mỹ trời đêm thật lạnh. Hắn vẫn lái xe quanh quẩn trên đường, mặc cho một giờ đêm lững thững trôi qua. Đường phố xe cộ vẫn qua lại khá đông, những ánh đèn đường sáng vừa đủ như len
lỏi dõi nhìn khắp nơi. Xa xa là những căn nhà được trang hoàng bằng những dàn đèn trang trí Noel, lấp lóe đủ màu sắc như những ánh sao đêm tỏa sáng từng lúc.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cây Xương Rồng" href="/p220a163263/cay-xuong-rong"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2004-12-26"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_8"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Ba Ngày Du Lịch Ở Mỹ" class="pl_atitle" href="/p220a163262/ba-ngay-du-lich-o-my">Ba Ngày Du Lịch Ở Mỹ</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">26/12/2004</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 173350)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Paul Hoàng" href="/author/post/3915/1/paul-hoang">Paul Hoàng</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Sáng ngày 26/11/04 tôi dậy sớm hơn mọi ngày để kịp đến điểm hẹn trước 8 giờ. Con gái cũng đã dậy lo caphê cho bố và xếp quần áo ấm vào vali, một
bộ đồ mặc đi đường vì ngoài trời rất lạnh, lại có gió lớn, nên phải mặc
như người vùng Esquimo".... Đúng 7 giờ 30 con gái đưa bố đến nhà cô Ngoan bạn đồng nghiệp, nơi tập trung các bạn để lên đường. Anh Chương ra
đón, vợ lo dọn điểm tâm cho các bạn.</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Ba Ngày Du Lịch Ở Mỹ" href="/p220a163262/ba-ngay-du-lich-o-my"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2004-12-26"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_9"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Papa Noel Và Khánh" class="pl_atitle" href="/p220a163261/papa-noel-va-khanh">Papa Noel Và Khánh</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">24/12/2004</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 168190)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Lê Khánh Thọ" href="/author/post/2302/1/le-khanh-tho">Lê Khánh Thọ</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Giải Thưởng Việt Báo Việt Báo</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Papa Noel Và Khánh" href="/p220a163261/papa-noel-va-khanh"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2004-12-24"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_10 pl_row_last"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Mùa Noel Cuối Cùng" class="pl_atitle" href="/p220a163260/mua-noel-cuoi-cung">Mùa Noel Cuối Cùng</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">24/12/2004</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 213051)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Bính Châu" href="/author/post/3422/1/nguyen-binh-chau">Nguyễn Bính Châu</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Giải Thưởng Việt Báo Việt Báo</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Mùa Noel Cuối Cùng" href="/p220a163260/mua-noel-cuoi-cung"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2004-12-24"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div>
"Nhà em có nuôi một con chó"… Đúng ra con chó đang có mặt ở nhà tôi là chó của con gái tôi mới mua, loại chó đến từ Bắc Kinh, mặt nhăn nhăn như
'con khỉ" (con khỉ nói giọng Huế của ba tôi) không phải là Bulldog vì thân hình nó không nhăn nhúm như Bulldog.
Tức ơi là tức, nhà gì mà chỗ nào cũng đầy đồ, giữ thì không xài, bỏ thì không được, chán muốn chết. An vừa càu nhàu trong lòng, vừa đi từ góc này đến góc khác trong nhà để tìm mấy món đồ cần dùng. Hai đứa làm đám cưới đã 3 tháng rồi mà đến giờ đồ đạc của An đa số còn nằm trong mấy cái
vali và túi xách chất ở góc kẹt trong nhà Jim!
Sáng nay tôi dậy sớm hơn thường lệ, vì hôm qua nghe tin thời tiết cho biết hôm nay có thể có tuyết. Lòng hơi nôn nao muốn tận mắt nhìn thấy, muốn tay mình cầm lấy những bông tuyết trắng, mà ở Việt nam mình tôi chỉ
thấy qua hình ảnh, hoặc trên Truyền hình.
Tôi ra trường, gần một năm nay ôm cái bằng kỹ sư chạy xuôi chạy ngược, gặp ai quen cũng đánh trống " thấy việc làm thì giới thiệu ". Họ ừ, rồi im luôn. Thời buổi kinh tế đi xuống, hãng xưởng đóng cửa hết rồi, bạn bè
lâu lâu thì nghe tin "..... mới bị lay off" nghe mà phát rầu.
Tính đến năm 1986 tôi đã làm việc cho Santa Fe Engineering được 11 năm. Đây là một hãng lập đồ án và xây cất các dàn khoan dầu ngoài khơi, tầu khoan dầu, cầu tầu, ống dẫn dầu, nhà máy lọc dầu... trên khắp thế giới.
