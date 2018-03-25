Hưởng Thụ Mùa Đông Minnesota

Tác Giả: Thanh MaiBài số 5347-19-31189-vb8032518Tác giả là cư dân Minnesota, đã nhận giải vinh danh tác giả Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2008. Với những bài viết thuộc nhiều thể loại đề tài, cô là một tác giả rất được bạn đọc yêu mến.Thác Minnehaha đóng băng.(hình của tác giả)Ice Caves, Hang Băng Nhũ.(hình của tác giả)***Cả chục ngày nay toàn nước Mỹ bị không khí lạnh và băng giá bao trùm. Ai cũng than trời trách đất và lắc đầu le lưỡi đòi ở nhà trùm mền chẳng muốn đi đâu. Nhiều người chụp hình dự đoán thời tiết dưới 0 độ F post lên Facebook khoe và than thở. Riêng vợ chồng tôi thì thích lắm, cầu cho lạnh như thế thêm cỡ vài tuần đủ cho mấy cái hồ và thác đông đá hết để được đi ngắm cảnh thiên nhiên ngủ đông.1. Thác Minnehaha!Hôm nay nhiệt độ được dự báo ấm lên cỡ 20 F nên chàng rủ đi thăm thác Minnehaha cách nhà 30 phút lái xe. Thác này nếu rủ đi mùa khác thì tôi không đi nữa đâu vì nhỏ xíu hà. Nhưng vừa rồi thấy họ đưa lên Facebook hình thác vào mùa đông khá đẹp nên đồng ý đi thử xem sao. Rủ Lộc đi luôn cho biết mùi Ba Má đi chơi trên tuyết như thế nào và nó cũng chịu luôn.Ba người chúng tôi mặc mỗi người 2, 3 cái quần, 3 hoặc 4 cái áo và che đầu, bịt mũi thật kỹ. Tôi còn đem theo mấy cái túi nhỏ giữ ấm phòng xa nữa. Mấy cái túi này hay lắm, khi mình lắc nó cỡ 5 phút nó sẽ nóng lên để mình nhét trong lưng, bàn chân hoặc bàn tay cho ấm và có thể giữ nhiệt cho đến 12 tiếng đồng hồ lận.Tới nơi thấy cũng khá đông du khách rồi. Chắc mấy hôm nay thiên hạ cũng bị cuồng cẳng như chúng tôi. Nhìn xa đã thấy toàn cảnh thác đông đá trắng xoá đẹp lắm và nhiều người đang chụp hình gần thác. Nhưng khi chúng tôi đến chỗ bậc tam cấp đi xuống thác thì thấy có bảng ngăn không cho phép đi xuống. Thấy thiên hạ ai cũng nhắm mắt leo qua rào cản thì mình cũng nhắm mắt leo theo. Hi Hi. Có bị bắt thì bắt cả đám cũng vui.Xuống dưới thác lại phải chui rào mà qua nữa. Lộc lần đầu được Má bày chui rào khoái lắm. Dẫn Lộc đi cũng hơi khó khăn vì đường đi cheo leo và trơn trợt nhưng hai má con tới đích mà không bị chụp con ếch nào. Chàng thì xách máy quay phim đi trước.Lộc cũng tội. Đi cho biết thôi chứ mắt Lộc đâu nhìn thấy được cảnh đẹp như thế nào. Chụp cho Lộc vài hình rồi cho Lộc ngồi dựa tuyết mà chờ. Chàng và tôi chụp vài tấm hình cho nhau rồi anh chàng tìm đường leo lên sau thác nước đông đá quay phim. Chàng từ trên quay xuống, tôi từ dưới quay lên. Tôi chụp được cho chàng mấy tấm hình lấp ló sau màn nước đông đá đẹp lắm.Đường leo lên trên thác đã khó mà xuống còn khó hơn vì quá trơn trợt. Có người bị tuột một cái vèo từ trên xuống chắc cũng bễ mông vì đá lởm chởm. Chàng chọn leo đường khác xuống trông có vẻ khá cheo leo và nguy hiểm nhưng theo chàng thì dễ hơn.Cuối cùng chàng cũng xuống được an toàn. Chúng tôi vội về cho kịp giờ ăn trưa chở con trai là Lộc đi đờn.Xem sơ video clip quay sau thác nước thấy đẹp quá nên chở Lộc tới chỗ đờn là hai đứa tôi lại chạy ngay tới thác nước hồi sáng. Chàng biết ý tôi muốn leo lên sau thác nhìn cho thỏa mãn.Bò lên nửa chừng thì tôi sợ quá không dám bò tiếp. Thoáng nghĩ trong đầu sao mình liều mạng quá, trợt xuống bên dưới không bễ đầu thì cũng bễ mông. Chao ơi là trơn trợt mà chỗ có thể đặt bàn chân thì có chút xíu. Vách núi cũng toàn tuyết đông đá khó bám. Chàng leo lên trước cứ động viên cho tôi tiến tới nên tôi liều mạng bò lên tiếp và cuối cùng cũng bò tới đích. Không dám nghĩ tới lúc leo xuống sẽ như thế nào nữa.Quả thật đàng sau bức màn đá là hang động quá đẹp. Những thạch nhũ bằng nước đá rủ xuống từ trên trần và những cột nước đá màu xanh da trời sáng ngời, lấp lánh trông như ngọc. Thác nước khi chưa đông thì màu trắng bình thường nhưng khi đông lại có màu xanh da trời đẹp ghê. Cứ như các tảng băng xanh trôi ở Alaska hoặc Bắc cực vậy.Rồi cũng đến lúc leo xuống. Tôi không chịu theo lối cũ của chàng leo xuống vì ghê quá. Bò theo lối nhiều người leo trông ngắn và không nguy hiểm bằng. Ai cũng bị tuột ê mông không nhiều thì ít mà tôi thì không vì tôi chống cây gậy leo núi bò xuống từ từ. Hên ghê! Tự cho mình 10 điểm.2. Ice Caves, Hang Băng NhũSau đi xem thác Minnehaha đông đá quá tuyệt, chàng hứng chí xin nghỉ làm, rủ tôi đi xem Ice Caves (hang băng nhũ) cách nhà 3 tiếng lái xe.Những Ice Caves này rất đẹp và nổi tiếng nhưng không thường xuyên cho phép khách du lịch đến viếng vì lý do an toàn. Năm 2016 và 2017 không mở cửa nhưng có 2 người có lẽ dân địa phương đã đến và chụp được bộ ảnh phải nói là tuyệt vời. Họ đưa lên Facebook cho thiên hạ chiêm ngưỡng được mấy bữa rồi không hiểu vì lý do nào không còn xem được nữa.Còn những năm cho du khách đến xem nghe nói một mùa cỡ 1 tháng có đến hơn 170 ngàn du khách từ khắp nơi. Riêng buổi cuối tuần đầu tiên có hơn 15 ngàn người. Mỗi du khách mua vé vào cửa 5 đô để có tiền trả cho nhân viên ở đây. Họ phải lo theo dõi đo đạc đá đông để cập nhật tin tức cho mọi người và tổ chức lo vệ sinh, cứu hộ...v.vNhững Ice Caves này nằm trải dài cỡ 1 dặm ở hồ Superio thuộc nhóm Ngũ Đại Hồ. Đến mùa đông nước và tuyết đông lại tạo ra những thạch nhũ đẹp vô cùng. Muốn đến xem phải đi bộ trên mặt hồ đông đá cỡ 1.1 dặm mới tới hang động đầu tiên. Đi thêm nửa dặm sẽ gặp một dãy hang động nữa. Rồi đi thêm 1 dặm sẽ tới cái hang cuối cùng. Nếu đi hết tất cả các hang động cả đi lẫn về chắc cũng phải đi bộ 5.2 dặm trên mặt nước đông đá và trời lạnh không phải chuyện giỡn chơi. Ở đây họ có trang web cập nhật tin tức mỗi ngày về độ đông của nước. Phải đông thật dày, cứng để đủ an toàn cho hàng ngàn người bước lên mà không sụp xuống nước sâu. Còn phải trời không có gió lớn vì gió lớn sẽ làm cho sóng lớn đập vào làm bể lớp nước đá đông rất nguy hiểm.Hôm nay chúng tôi liều đi thử mặc dù trang web này bảo là độ đông của nước hiện nay chưa đủ an toàn cho hàng ngàn người bước lên. Không an toàn cho số đông người chứ cho hai người có lẽ không sao. Hôm nay nhiệt độ ở đó được cỡ 25 độ F tức là cỡ -4 độ C và sức gió cỡ 4 dặm/giờ rất tốt cho cuộc thám hiểm.Chúng tôi không rủ Lộc đi theo vì chuyến đi này phải ở ngoài trời lâu và rất nguy hiểm. Chúng tôi còn cẩn thận đem theo gậy leo núi để dò chỗ nào an toàn mà bước lên, đem theo phao đeo vào người để lỡ có sụp xuống nước còn nổi và đem theo dây dù để kéo lên nữa. Hi Hi. Hy vọng sẽ không dùng đến chúng và sẽ trở về kể cho bà con nghe chứ.Theo bước chân Nai5:30 sáng chúng tôi khởi hành chạy xe một mạch tới Duluth kịp xem mặt trời mọc lúc 7:50. Có lần tới đây lúc sáng tinh mơ được ngắm một dòng sông mây đủ màu do hơi nước sông tạo nên đẹp lắm. Chụp vài tấm hình cho có mà cóng cả hai tay vì lạnh. (Bàn tay có mang găng nhưng vì để tiện cho việc chụp hình nên tôi đã cắt bớt mấy đầu ngón).Đường đi đến Meyers Beach sạch sẽ không có tuyết và vắng xe. Đến nơi lúc 9:30 parking chẳng có ai. Chúng tôi tới được vài phút thì có xe của police khu này chạy đến, nghía chúng tôi một chút rồi chạy đi mất. Thấy chỗ cầu thang đi xuống bãi biển có để bảng là Ice Caves chưa an toàn để đến nhưng chúng tôi mặc kệ, họ chỉ bảo không an toàn chứ đâu có cấm. Không sao! Lỡ bị chết mình cũng không kiện họ đâu!Chúng tôi choàng phao nổi vào bụng, nhét dây dù vào túi, cầm túi ủ nóng trong lòng bàn tay rồi đeo găng ra ngoài. Cần nhất bàn tay cho ấm vì hay chụp hình quay phim dễ bị cóng lắm. Mũi miệng bịt kín cho khỏi hít hơi lạnh vào trông hai đứa giống như khủng bố ISIS. Mỗi đứa đeo một ba lô trong có nước, túi ủ ấm và ít kẹo ngọt để ăn trưa.Mặt Biển Hồ đông đá tuyết trắng xoá từ rất xa gần hết tầm mắt chỉ còn thấy một đường chỉ xanh của nước tận chân trời. Một vài ụ tuyết hơi cao nhô lên chứ không chập chùng đầy dẫy như năm ngoái. Nhìn tuyết trắng xoá như vậy nhưng có lẽ nước chỉ đông cứng vài chục mét gần bờ thôi.Chúng tôi đi dọc gần bờ và theo dấu giày mờ mờ trên tuyết mà đi cho an toàn. Hình như nhân viên của nơi này đã đi từ hôm qua hay mấy ngày trước để đo mức đông đá của nước. Được cỡ 100 mét thì mất dấu giày, chúng tôi cứ dò dẫm trên tuyết mà đi tiếp, cũng hơi sợ vì có chỗ tuyết xốp và dày nên bị sụp chân xuống gần đầu gối tưởng bị lọt xuống nước.Đưa chàng cái gậy dò đường đi trước, tôi theo dấu giày của chàng để lại bước lên đó theo sau. Không đi ngang hàng lỡ cùng bị sụp xuống nước không ai kéo lên. (Mà lỡ Hoàng bị lọt xuống nước không biết tôi có kéo anh chàng lên nổi không ta?). Đôi khi tôi lơ đễnh bước trợt ra khỏi dấu giày là bị sụp chân lún xuống tuyết hoặc bị trợt mất thăng bằng té ngay. Đường đi không bằng phẳng mà đầy đá tảng và đá cuội to do cát và tuyết tạo nên rất khó đi. Tổng cộng cả ngày tôi chụp được ...6 con ếch, rơi mất cái kính mát, và rớt cái đế giày cao su có gai nhọn để gắn vào giày đỡ bị trợt. Cái đế này trên đường về tìm lại được nhưng cái kính mát thì mất luôn.Đi được một lúc chàng reo lên:-A! Dấu chân Nai. Tụi nó là dân bản địa chắc rành đường. Mình cứ đi theo dấu chân của nó là chắc ăn.Vậy là chúng tôi cứ theo dấu chân Nai mà đi tới. Nó dẫn vào mấy lùm cây thì cũng chui theo vô mấy lùm cây, dẫn ra bãi đá thì theo ra bãi đá, cứ thế đi được một đoạn khá xa cho tới một con suối nhỏ thì mất dấu. Có lẽ con Nai đã phóng qua bên kia suối chăng? Có một khúc thân cây gãy ai đặt ngang qua suối chắc thay thế cho cây cầu nên hai đứa bám vai nhau nhích chân từng ly từ từ qua được bên kia suối. Người xưa nói vững như kiềng ba chân mà chúng tôi có đến năm cái chân lận mà. (Hai đứa tôi và một cây gậy làm sao mà té được.)Rồi lại thấy dấu giày trên tuyết nên chúng tôi lại đi theo dấu giày cho đến một chỗ có vết nứt dài trên mặt băng thì dấu giày biến mất. Chẳng lẽ tới đây thì người ta lại quay về? Đang đứng ngẩn ngơ suy nghĩ thì cả hai chúng tôi cùng nghe một tiếng “xào” vang lên, âm thanh nghe lạ lắm. Tôi hỏi:- Hoàng có nghe tiếng gì lạ lắm không?Anh chàng gật đầu gương mặt tỏ vẻ lo lắng:- Hình như là tiếng sóng nước vỗ vào đá nghe cái xào.- Vậy dưới chân mình là nước sâu rồi. Tôi đoán.Hoàng nhìn lên bờ và nói:- Đúng rồi! Năm ngoái mình đi bộ dọc theo bờ hồ khỏi con suối nhỏ một lúc thì hết đi được nữa vì nước rất sâu sát với vách đá. Chỗ này quá vách đá tức là mình đang đứng trên mặt nước đóng băng là cái chắc.Rồi chàng tiếp:- Sao không thấy bước chân người nữa mà lại có đường nứt như thế này, không biết có sao không? Gần tới hang động đầu tiên rồi, mình tới đó xem một chút rồi quay về! Thấy hơi ớn.Tôi không chịu:- Đá đông cứng như thế này làm sao mà sụp xuống nước được. Không sao đâu, bỏ công cực khổ đi tới đây xem có chút xíu tiếc lắm.Anh chàng nghe giọng tôi mạnh dạn quá nên đi tiếp.Có lẽ vì là ngày làm việc và cũng vì chưa an toàn để đi xem Ice Caves như thông báo nên chỉ có hai đứa tôi trên bãi biển rộng lớn băng giá này. Chàng hơi ớn sợ là đúng nhưng ngoài cái sợ hai đứa tôi đã có được cảm giác hồi hộp, thú vị khó tả khi phiêu lưu, đơn độc giữa thiên nhiên mênh mông bao la và ...nguy hiểm này.“Chưa đi chưa thấy an toàn,Đi rồi mới thấy mình gan cùng mình”Băng thạch nhũ!Dọ dẫm bước thấp bước cao chúng tôi tới được một cột băng thạch nhũ rất lớn từ trên vách đá cao thòng xuống khá đẹp. Chàng lo quay phim để làm video clip, tôi tới gần vịn nó để chụp hình. Vừa đụng nhẹ tay vào một nhánh băng thạch nhũ nó gãy và rơi xuống đất làm hai đứa hết hồn. Nếu cả cột băng nhũ rơi xuống đầu chết chắc!Chúng tôi đi thêm chút xíu nữa vừa tới hang động băng nhũ thứ nhất thì nghe tiếng sóng vỗ vào vách đá vang lên từ dưới lớp tuyết. Hơi sợ nhưng chúng tôi tin là lớp đá đông dày và cứng sẽ là lớp nền chắc chắn không thể nào lủng hoặc bễ để chúng tôi lọt xuống nước được.Cũng có những chỗ nước chưa đông cứng mà giống như những miếng kính mỏng và nhỏ kết lại, khi bước lên nghe tiếng lạo xạo dưới chân sợ lắm.Đa số các hang động bị sóng đưa tuyết vào và đông lại nên nền hang cao hơn trước. Lại thêm trần hang động có băng nhủ thòng xuống nên một số hang động bị nhỏ hẹp đi nhiều khó vào để chụp hình hoặc đi lòn qua như hồi chèo thuyền. Có hang tôi phải rón rén bò vào sợ đụng nhằm băng nhũ rơi xuống lủng đầu và làm mất đẹp cho những ai đến sau. Cố gắng không đụng và làm hư không gian tuyệt đẹp này dù một tí ti!Băng nhũ khắp các vách đá và trần hang động. Chúng có nhiều hình dáng rất đặc biệt như những chùm đèn pha lê trên trần nhà hoặc như những cái lưỡi dài nhưng đa số có màu trắng trong và đục. Một số ít nhũ có màu đất và màu xanh da trời. Màu sắc của chúng không đẹp bằng màu băng nhũ ở Minnehaha Falls và lóng lánh đủ màu như người ta chụp trong Facebook năm ngoái, nhưng nó vẫn đẹp tuyệt vời. Nhất là không gian vắng lặng không một ai ngoài hai đứa tôi, cứ ngỡ như thời kỳ băng hà xưa xửa chỉ có... Adam và Eva. Hi Hi! Nói chơi chứ ăn mặc như hai người đó thì hai tôi sẽ thành tượng người tuyết cho khách du lịch chiêm ngưỡng luôn.Trời không được sáng sủa lắm như trong dự báo thời tiết. Nếu nắng lên rọi vào thì tuyệt biết mấy. Băng nhũ có nắng chiếu vào mới lóng lánh nhiều màu đẹp hơn. Trời cũng không có gió nên cũng không lạnh bao nhiêu mà còn thấy nóng nữa. Có lẽ vì đi bộ nhiều tiêu hao nhiều năng lượng và cũng vì mặc nhiều lớp quần áo quá. Tôi mặc đến 3 cái quần dày và ...5 cái áo lận nên ấm và té không bị đau! Và một điều nữa là Handwarmers (túi ấm giữ nhiệt) rất tốt, giữ ấm được hơn 12 tiếng đồng hồ giúp tôi không bị cóng tay.Thình lình có tiếng máy bay và một máy bay nhỏ màu vàng bay trên đầu. Tôi thắc mắc:- Không biết có phải họ đi tìm mình? Người police nghía mình hồi sáng thấy cái xe của mình mà không thấy người cả buổi họ sợ có chuyện nên đi tìm mà cứu.Chàng nói:- Có số xe thì họ sẽ biết rõ mình là ai. Khi nào nhận bill phạt tiền đi tìm trẻ lạc thì trả thôi. Cũng đáng mà!Ừ! Đáng mà! Khung cảnh quá đẹp và hiếm có đâu phải ai có tiền là xem được! Chúng tôi đã chờ hai năm nay mới có cơ hội và phải liều mạng để đi chiêm ngưỡng! Lại còn đi lụi vì chưa được cho phép nên cũng hồi hộp lắm. Càng kích thích! Nói chung là đủ mọi cảm giác rất thú vị làm quên cả đói bụng. 5 tiếng đồng hồ qua cử ăn trưa rồi mà không thấy muốn ăn gì. Nhưng cũng đến lúc phải trở về vì hang động kế tiếp phải đi thêm 1 dặm nữa mới tới.Đường trở về theo bước chân cũ nên đi nhanh hơn. Chàng vẫn đi trước nhưng cây gậy thì nhường cho tôi cầm theo sau để khỏi té nữa. Thấy anh chàng đi nhanh mà không vấp té như tôi hồi sáng nên tôi khen:- Hoàng giữ thăng bằng hay hén. Không có cây gậy mà đi như bay!Chàng cười:- Sao lại nói là không có gậy? Lúc nào cũng có mà!Hi Hi! Vừa đi vừa nói đùa nên chỉ mất 1 tiếng đồng hồ là về tới xe. Có bắp luộc còn nóng hổi trong nồi ủ nên uống nước luộc bắp cho ấm bụng và cạp thêm bắp rồi dọt về nhà có Lộc và bún cá chờ sẵn.Tính ra đi bộ tổng cộng hơn 5 dặm và lang thang hết 6 tiếng đồng hồ. Lái xe đi, về là 7 tiếng rưỡi. Ngồi trên xe rục cả giò nhưng vui vì đã đạt được ước nguyện mà không bị trầy vi tróc vỏ gì cả.Ice Caves! Hẹn gặp lại một ngày gần đây!Thanh Mai