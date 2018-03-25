Hôm nay,  
Việt Báo Online
banner-orange-nba-728x90-kb banner-orange-nba-728x90 banner-orange-728x90-kb banner-orange-728x90

Hưởng Thụ Mùa Đông Minnesota

25/03/201800:00:00(Xem: 86)
Hưởng Thụ Mùa Đông Minnesota
Tác Giả: Thanh Mai

Bài số 5347-19-31189-vb8032518
 

Tác giả là cư dân Minnesota, đã nhận giải vinh danh tác giả Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2008. Với những bài viết thuộc nhiều thể loại đề tài, cô là một tác giả rất được bạn đọc yêu mến.

1_Thac nuoc

Thác Minnehaha đóng băng.(hình của tác giả)

Ice Caves

Ice Caves, Hang Băng Nhũ.(hình của tác giả)

***

Cả chục ngày nay toàn nước Mỹ bị không khí lạnh và băng giá bao trùm. Ai cũng than trời trách đất và lắc đầu le lưỡi đòi ở nhà trùm mền chẳng muốn đi đâu. Nhiều người chụp hình dự đoán thời tiết dưới 0 độ F post lên Facebook khoe và than thở. Riêng vợ chồng tôi thì thích lắm, cầu cho lạnh như thế thêm cỡ vài tuần đủ cho mấy cái hồ và thác đông đá hết để được đi ngắm cảnh thiên nhiên ngủ đông.


1. Thác Minnehaha!
 

Hôm nay nhiệt độ được dự báo ấm lên cỡ 20 F nên chàng rủ đi thăm thác Minnehaha cách nhà 30 phút lái xe. Thác này nếu rủ đi mùa khác thì tôi không đi nữa đâu vì nhỏ xíu hà. Nhưng vừa rồi thấy họ đưa lên Facebook hình thác vào mùa đông khá đẹp nên đồng ý đi thử xem sao. Rủ Lộc đi luôn cho biết mùi Ba Má đi chơi trên tuyết như thế nào và nó cũng chịu luôn.

Ba người chúng tôi mặc mỗi người 2, 3 cái quần, 3 hoặc 4 cái áo và che đầu, bịt mũi thật kỹ. Tôi còn đem theo mấy cái túi nhỏ giữ ấm phòng xa nữa. Mấy cái túi này hay lắm, khi mình lắc nó cỡ 5 phút nó sẽ nóng lên để mình nhét trong lưng, bàn chân hoặc bàn tay cho ấm và có thể giữ nhiệt cho đến 12 tiếng đồng hồ lận.

Tới nơi thấy cũng khá đông du khách rồi. Chắc mấy hôm nay thiên hạ cũng bị cuồng cẳng như chúng tôi. Nhìn xa đã thấy toàn cảnh thác đông đá trắng xoá đẹp lắm và nhiều người đang chụp hình gần thác. Nhưng khi chúng tôi đến chỗ bậc tam cấp đi xuống thác thì thấy có bảng ngăn không cho phép đi xuống. Thấy thiên hạ ai cũng nhắm mắt leo qua rào cản thì mình cũng nhắm mắt leo theo. Hi Hi. Có bị bắt thì bắt cả đám cũng vui.

Xuống dưới thác lại phải chui rào mà qua nữa. Lộc lần đầu được Má bày chui rào khoái lắm. Dẫn Lộc đi cũng hơi khó khăn vì đường đi cheo leo và trơn trợt nhưng hai má con tới đích mà không bị chụp con ếch nào. Chàng thì xách máy quay phim đi trước.

Lộc cũng tội. Đi cho biết thôi chứ mắt Lộc đâu nhìn thấy được cảnh đẹp như thế nào. Chụp cho Lộc vài hình rồi cho Lộc ngồi dựa tuyết mà chờ. Chàng và tôi chụp vài tấm hình cho nhau rồi anh chàng tìm đường leo lên sau thác nước đông đá quay phim. Chàng từ trên quay xuống, tôi từ dưới quay lên. Tôi chụp được cho chàng mấy tấm hình lấp ló sau màn nước đông đá đẹp lắm.

Đường leo lên trên thác đã khó mà xuống còn khó hơn vì quá trơn trợt. Có người bị tuột một cái vèo từ trên xuống chắc cũng bễ mông vì đá lởm chởm. Chàng chọn leo đường khác xuống trông có vẻ khá cheo leo và nguy hiểm nhưng theo chàng thì dễ hơn.

Cuối cùng chàng cũng xuống được an toàn. Chúng tôi vội về cho kịp giờ ăn trưa chở con trai là Lộc đi đờn.

Xem sơ video clip quay sau thác nước thấy đẹp quá nên chở Lộc tới chỗ đờn là hai đứa tôi lại chạy ngay tới thác nước hồi sáng. Chàng biết ý tôi muốn leo lên sau thác nhìn cho thỏa mãn.

Bò lên nửa chừng thì tôi sợ quá không dám bò tiếp. Thoáng nghĩ trong đầu sao mình liều mạng quá, trợt xuống bên dưới không bễ đầu thì cũng bễ mông. Chao ơi là trơn trợt mà chỗ có thể đặt bàn chân thì có chút xíu. Vách núi cũng toàn tuyết đông đá khó bám. Chàng leo lên trước cứ động viên cho tôi tiến tới nên tôi liều mạng bò lên tiếp và cuối cùng cũng bò tới đích. Không dám nghĩ tới lúc leo xuống sẽ như thế nào nữa.

Quả thật đàng sau bức màn đá là hang động quá đẹp. Những thạch nhũ bằng nước đá rủ xuống từ trên trần và những cột nước đá màu xanh da trời sáng ngời, lấp lánh trông như ngọc. Thác nước khi chưa đông thì màu trắng bình thường nhưng khi đông lại có màu xanh da trời đẹp ghê. Cứ như các tảng băng xanh trôi ở Alaska hoặc Bắc cực vậy.

Rồi cũng đến lúc leo xuống. Tôi không chịu theo lối cũ của chàng leo xuống vì ghê quá. Bò theo lối nhiều người leo trông ngắn và không nguy hiểm bằng. Ai cũng bị tuột ê mông không nhiều thì ít mà tôi thì không vì tôi chống cây gậy leo núi bò xuống từ từ. Hên ghê! Tự cho mình 10 điểm.

 
2. Ice Caves, Hang Băng Nhũ
 

Sau  đi xem thác Minnehaha đông đá quá tuyệt, chàng hứng chí xin nghỉ làm, rủ tôi đi xem Ice Caves (hang băng nhũ) cách nhà 3 tiếng lái xe.

Những Ice Caves này rất đẹp và nổi tiếng nhưng không thường xuyên cho phép khách du lịch đến viếng vì lý do an toàn. Năm 2016 và 2017 không mở cửa nhưng có 2 người có lẽ dân địa phương đã đến và chụp được bộ ảnh phải nói là tuyệt vời. Họ đưa lên Facebook cho thiên hạ chiêm ngưỡng được mấy bữa rồi không hiểu vì lý do nào không còn xem được nữa.

Còn những năm cho du khách đến xem nghe nói một mùa cỡ 1 tháng có đến hơn 170 ngàn du khách từ khắp nơi. Riêng buổi cuối tuần đầu tiên có hơn 15 ngàn người. Mỗi du khách mua vé vào cửa 5 đô để có tiền trả cho nhân viên ở đây. Họ phải lo theo dõi đo đạc đá đông để cập nhật tin tức cho mọi người và tổ chức lo vệ sinh, cứu hộ...v.v

Những Ice Caves này nằm trải dài cỡ 1 dặm ở hồ Superio thuộc nhóm Ngũ Đại Hồ. Đến mùa đông nước và tuyết đông lại tạo ra những thạch nhũ đẹp vô cùng. Muốn đến xem phải đi bộ trên mặt hồ đông đá cỡ 1.1 dặm mới tới hang động đầu tiên. Đi thêm nửa dặm sẽ gặp một dãy hang động nữa. Rồi đi thêm 1 dặm sẽ tới cái hang cuối cùng. Nếu đi hết tất cả các hang động cả đi lẫn về chắc cũng phải đi bộ 5.2 dặm trên mặt nước đông đá và trời lạnh không phải chuyện giỡn chơi. Ở đây họ có trang web cập nhật tin tức mỗi ngày về độ đông của nước. Phải đông thật dày, cứng để đủ an toàn cho hàng ngàn người bước lên mà không sụp xuống nước sâu. Còn phải trời không có gió lớn vì gió lớn sẽ làm cho sóng lớn đập vào làm bể lớp nước đá đông rất nguy hiểm.

Hôm nay chúng tôi liều đi thử mặc dù trang web này bảo là độ đông của nước hiện nay chưa đủ an toàn cho hàng ngàn người bước lên. Không an toàn cho số đông người chứ cho hai người có lẽ không sao. Hôm nay nhiệt độ ở đó được cỡ 25 độ F tức là cỡ -4 độ C và sức gió cỡ 4 dặm/giờ rất tốt cho cuộc thám hiểm.

Chúng tôi không rủ Lộc đi theo vì chuyến đi này phải ở ngoài trời lâu và rất nguy hiểm. Chúng tôi còn cẩn thận đem theo gậy leo núi để dò chỗ nào an toàn mà bước lên, đem theo phao đeo vào người để lỡ có sụp xuống nước còn nổi và đem theo dây dù để kéo lên nữa. Hi Hi. Hy vọng sẽ không dùng đến chúng và sẽ trở về kể cho bà con nghe chứ.

Theo bước chân Nai

5:30 sáng chúng tôi khởi hành chạy xe một mạch tới Duluth kịp xem mặt trời mọc lúc 7:50. Có lần tới đây lúc sáng tinh mơ được ngắm một dòng sông mây đủ màu do hơi nước sông tạo nên đẹp lắm. Chụp vài tấm hình cho có mà cóng cả hai tay vì lạnh. (Bàn tay có mang găng nhưng vì để tiện cho việc chụp hình nên tôi đã cắt bớt mấy đầu ngón).

Đường đi đến Meyers Beach sạch sẽ không có tuyết và vắng xe. Đến nơi lúc 9:30 parking chẳng có ai. Chúng tôi tới được vài phút thì có xe của police khu này chạy đến, nghía chúng tôi một chút rồi chạy đi mất. Thấy chỗ cầu thang đi xuống bãi biển có để bảng là Ice Caves chưa an toàn để đến nhưng chúng tôi mặc kệ, họ chỉ bảo không an toàn chứ đâu có cấm. Không sao! Lỡ bị chết mình cũng không kiện họ đâu!

Chúng tôi choàng phao nổi vào bụng, nhét dây dù vào túi, cầm túi ủ nóng trong lòng bàn tay rồi đeo găng ra ngoài. Cần nhất bàn tay cho ấm vì hay chụp hình quay phim dễ bị cóng lắm. Mũi miệng bịt kín cho khỏi hít hơi lạnh vào trông hai đứa giống như khủng bố ISIS. Mỗi đứa đeo một ba lô trong có nước, túi ủ ấm và ít kẹo ngọt để ăn trưa.

Mặt Biển Hồ đông đá tuyết trắng xoá từ rất xa gần hết tầm mắt chỉ còn thấy một đường chỉ xanh của nước tận chân trời. Một vài ụ tuyết hơi cao nhô lên chứ không chập chùng đầy dẫy như năm ngoái. Nhìn tuyết trắng xoá như vậy nhưng có lẽ nước chỉ đông cứng vài chục mét gần bờ thôi.

Chúng tôi đi dọc gần bờ và theo dấu giày mờ mờ trên tuyết mà đi cho an toàn. Hình như nhân viên của nơi này đã đi từ hôm qua hay mấy ngày trước để đo mức đông đá của nước. Được cỡ 100 mét thì mất dấu giày, chúng tôi cứ dò dẫm trên tuyết mà đi tiếp, cũng hơi sợ vì có chỗ tuyết xốp và dày nên bị sụp chân xuống gần đầu gối tưởng bị lọt xuống nước.

Đưa chàng cái gậy dò đường đi trước, tôi theo dấu giày của chàng để lại bước lên đó theo sau. Không đi ngang hàng lỡ cùng bị sụp xuống nước không ai kéo lên. (Mà lỡ Hoàng bị lọt xuống nước không biết tôi có kéo anh chàng lên nổi không ta?). Đôi khi tôi lơ đễnh bước trợt ra khỏi dấu giày là bị sụp chân lún xuống tuyết hoặc bị trợt mất thăng bằng té ngay. Đường đi không bằng phẳng mà đầy đá tảng và đá cuội to do cát và tuyết tạo nên rất khó đi. Tổng cộng cả ngày tôi chụp được ...6 con ếch, rơi mất cái kính mát, và rớt cái đế giày cao su có gai nhọn để gắn vào giày đỡ bị trợt. Cái đế này trên đường về tìm lại được nhưng cái kính mát thì mất luôn.

Đi được một lúc chàng reo lên:

-A! Dấu chân Nai. Tụi nó là dân bản địa chắc rành đường. Mình cứ đi theo dấu chân của nó là chắc ăn.

Vậy là chúng tôi cứ theo dấu chân Nai mà đi tới. Nó dẫn vào mấy lùm cây thì cũng chui theo vô mấy lùm cây, dẫn ra bãi đá thì theo ra bãi đá, cứ thế đi được một đoạn khá xa cho tới một con suối nhỏ thì mất dấu. Có lẽ con Nai đã phóng qua bên kia suối chăng? Có một khúc thân cây gãy ai đặt ngang qua suối chắc thay thế cho cây cầu nên hai đứa bám vai nhau nhích chân từng ly từ từ qua được bên kia suối. Người xưa nói vững như kiềng ba chân mà chúng tôi có đến năm cái chân lận mà. (Hai đứa tôi và một cây gậy làm sao mà té được.)

Rồi lại thấy dấu giày trên tuyết nên chúng tôi lại đi theo dấu giày cho đến một chỗ có vết nứt dài trên mặt băng thì dấu giày biến mất. Chẳng lẽ tới đây thì người ta lại quay về? Đang đứng ngẩn ngơ suy nghĩ thì cả hai chúng tôi cùng nghe một tiếng “xào” vang lên, âm thanh nghe lạ lắm. Tôi hỏi:

- Hoàng có nghe tiếng gì lạ lắm không?

Anh chàng gật đầu gương mặt tỏ vẻ lo lắng:

- Hình như là tiếng sóng nước vỗ vào đá nghe cái xào.

- Vậy dưới chân mình là nước sâu rồi. Tôi đoán.

Hoàng nhìn lên bờ và nói:

- Đúng rồi! Năm ngoái mình đi bộ dọc theo bờ hồ khỏi con suối nhỏ một lúc thì hết đi được nữa vì nước rất sâu sát với vách đá. Chỗ này quá vách đá tức là mình đang đứng trên mặt nước đóng băng là cái chắc.

Rồi chàng tiếp:

- Sao không thấy bước chân người nữa mà lại có đường nứt như thế này, không biết có sao không? Gần tới hang động đầu tiên rồi, mình tới đó xem một chút rồi quay về! Thấy hơi ớn.

Tôi không chịu:

- Đá đông cứng như thế này làm sao mà sụp xuống nước được. Không sao đâu, bỏ công cực khổ đi tới đây xem có chút xíu tiếc lắm.

Anh chàng nghe giọng tôi mạnh dạn quá nên đi tiếp.

Có lẽ vì là ngày làm việc và cũng vì chưa an toàn để đi xem Ice Caves như thông báo nên chỉ có hai đứa tôi trên bãi biển rộng lớn băng giá này. Chàng hơi ớn sợ là đúng nhưng ngoài cái sợ hai đứa tôi đã có được cảm giác hồi hộp, thú vị khó tả khi phiêu lưu, đơn độc giữa thiên nhiên mênh mông bao la và ...nguy hiểm này.

“Chưa đi chưa thấy an toàn,

Đi rồi mới thấy mình gan cùng mình”

 
Băng thạch nhũ!
 

Dọ dẫm bước thấp bước cao chúng tôi tới được một cột băng thạch nhũ rất lớn từ trên vách đá cao thòng xuống khá đẹp. Chàng lo quay phim để làm video clip, tôi tới gần vịn nó để chụp hình. Vừa đụng nhẹ tay vào một nhánh băng thạch nhũ nó gãy và rơi xuống đất làm hai đứa hết hồn. Nếu cả cột băng nhũ rơi xuống đầu chết chắc!

Chúng tôi đi thêm chút xíu nữa vừa tới hang động băng nhũ thứ nhất thì nghe tiếng sóng vỗ vào vách đá vang lên từ dưới lớp tuyết. Hơi sợ nhưng chúng tôi tin là lớp đá đông dày và cứng sẽ là lớp nền chắc chắn không thể nào lủng hoặc bễ để chúng tôi lọt xuống nước được.

Cũng có những chỗ nước chưa đông cứng mà giống như những miếng kính mỏng và nhỏ kết lại, khi bước lên nghe tiếng lạo xạo dưới chân sợ lắm.

Đa số các hang động bị sóng đưa tuyết vào và đông lại nên nền hang cao hơn trước. Lại thêm trần hang động có băng nhủ thòng xuống nên một số hang động bị nhỏ hẹp đi nhiều khó vào để chụp hình hoặc đi lòn qua như hồi chèo thuyền. Có hang tôi phải rón rén bò vào sợ đụng nhằm băng nhũ rơi xuống lủng đầu và làm mất đẹp cho những ai đến sau. Cố gắng không đụng và làm hư không gian tuyệt đẹp này dù một tí ti!

Băng nhũ khắp các vách đá và trần hang động. Chúng có nhiều hình dáng rất đặc biệt như những chùm đèn pha lê trên trần nhà hoặc như những cái lưỡi dài nhưng đa số có màu trắng trong và đục. Một số ít nhũ có màu đất và màu xanh da trời. Màu sắc của chúng không đẹp bằng màu băng nhũ ở Minnehaha Falls và lóng lánh đủ màu như người ta chụp trong Facebook năm ngoái, nhưng nó vẫn đẹp tuyệt vời. Nhất là không gian vắng lặng không một ai ngoài hai đứa tôi, cứ ngỡ như thời kỳ băng hà xưa xửa chỉ có... Adam và Eva. Hi Hi! Nói chơi chứ ăn mặc như hai người đó thì hai tôi sẽ thành tượng người tuyết cho khách du lịch chiêm ngưỡng luôn.

Trời không được sáng sủa lắm như trong dự báo thời tiết. Nếu nắng lên rọi vào thì tuyệt biết mấy. Băng nhũ có nắng chiếu vào mới lóng lánh nhiều màu đẹp hơn. Trời cũng không có gió nên cũng không lạnh bao nhiêu mà còn thấy nóng nữa. Có lẽ vì đi bộ nhiều tiêu hao nhiều năng lượng và cũng vì mặc nhiều lớp quần áo quá. Tôi mặc đến 3 cái quần dày và ...5 cái áo lận nên ấm và té không bị đau! Và một điều nữa là Handwarmers (túi ấm giữ nhiệt) rất tốt, giữ ấm được hơn 12 tiếng đồng hồ giúp tôi không bị cóng tay.

Thình lình có tiếng máy bay và một máy bay nhỏ màu vàng bay trên đầu. Tôi thắc mắc:

- Không biết có phải họ đi tìm mình? Người police nghía mình hồi sáng thấy cái xe của mình mà không thấy người cả buổi họ sợ có chuyện nên đi tìm mà cứu.

Chàng nói:

- Có số xe thì họ sẽ biết rõ mình là ai. Khi nào nhận bill phạt tiền đi tìm trẻ lạc thì trả thôi. Cũng đáng mà!

Ừ! Đáng mà! Khung cảnh quá đẹp và hiếm có đâu phải ai có tiền là xem được! Chúng tôi đã chờ hai năm nay mới có cơ hội và phải liều mạng để đi chiêm ngưỡng! Lại còn đi lụi vì chưa được cho phép nên cũng hồi hộp lắm. Càng kích thích! Nói chung là đủ mọi cảm giác rất thú vị làm quên cả đói bụng. 5 tiếng đồng hồ qua cử ăn trưa rồi mà không thấy muốn ăn gì. Nhưng cũng đến lúc phải trở về vì hang động kế tiếp phải đi thêm 1 dặm nữa mới tới.

Đường trở về theo bước chân cũ nên đi nhanh hơn. Chàng vẫn đi trước nhưng cây gậy thì nhường cho tôi cầm theo sau để khỏi té nữa. Thấy anh chàng đi nhanh mà không vấp té như tôi hồi sáng nên tôi khen:

- Hoàng giữ thăng bằng hay hén. Không có cây gậy mà đi như bay!

Chàng cười:

- Sao lại nói là không có gậy? Lúc nào cũng có mà!

Hi Hi! Vừa đi vừa nói đùa nên chỉ mất 1 tiếng đồng hồ là về tới xe. Có bắp luộc còn nóng hổi trong nồi ủ nên uống nước luộc bắp cho ấm bụng và cạp thêm bắp rồi dọt về nhà có Lộc và bún cá chờ sẵn.

Tính ra đi bộ tổng cộng hơn 5 dặm và lang thang hết 6 tiếng đồng hồ. Lái xe đi, về là 7 tiếng rưỡi. Ngồi trên xe rục cả giò nhưng vui vì đã đạt được ước nguyện mà không bị trầy vi tróc vỏ gì cả.

Ice Caves! Hẹn gặp lại một ngày gần đây!

Thanh Mai

 

Gửi ý kiến của bạn
Tắt
Telex
VNI
Vui lòng nhập tiếng Việt có dấu. Cách gõ tiếng Việt có dấu ==> http://youtu.be/J5Gebk-OVBI
Tên của bạn
Email của bạn
VVNM 2018
VVNM 2017
VVNM 2016
VVNM 2015

22/03/201817:26:00(Xem: 1013)
Giải thưởng trị giá $1000. Các bài dự giải sẽ được chọn đăng trên mục Viết Về Nước Mỹ và in trong sách Viết Về Nước Mỹ, 2018.

25/03/201800:00:00(Xem: 84)
Tác giả là cư dân Minnesota, đã nhận giải vinh danh tác giả Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2008. Với những bài viết thuộc nhiều thể loại đề tài, cô là một tác giả rất được bạn đọc yêu mến.

24/03/201800:00:00(Xem: 1132)
Định cư tại Mỹ từ 1994, Phương Hoa vừa làm nail vừa học. Năm 2012, bà tốt nghiệp ngành dạy trẻ tại Chapman University khi đã 62 tuổi và trở thành bà giáo tại Marrysville, thành phố cổ vùng Bắc Calif. Với loạt bài về Vietnam Museum, "Bảo Tàng Cho Những Người Lính Bị Bỏ Quên," tác giả đã nhận giải chung kết 2014 và vẫn tiếp tục gắn bó với Viết Về Nước Mỹ. Sau đây, thêm một bài viết mới của tác giả.

23/03/201800:00:00(Xem: 841)
Tác giả tên thật Trần Năng Khiếu. Trước 1975 là Công Chức Bộ Ngoại Giao VNCH. Đến Mỹ năm 1994 theo diện HO. Đã đi làm cho đến năm 2012. Hiện là công dân hưu trí tại Westminster. Tham dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ tháng 8/2015. Đã nhận giải đặc biệt 2016. Nhận giải danh dự VVNM 2017.

22/03/201800:00:00(Xem: 1480)
Nhân thời điểm 50 năm sau trận chiến Mậu Thân 1968 Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2018 sẽ có thêm giải thưởng đặc biệt về “Hồi Ức Mậu Thân”. Sau đây, xin mời đọc một bài viết cũ của tác giả Võ Trang, một kỹ sư điện làm việc cho Bộ Hải Quân Hoa Kỳ tại San Diego, kề từ hồi ức đau thương về người cha bị cộng sản chôn sống trong trận Tết Mậu Thân 1968 tại Gia Hội, Huế, khi tác giả còn là cậu bé 15 tuổi. Bài viết đã nhận giải danh dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2009.

21/03/201800:00:00(Xem: 2083)
Tác giả sinh năm 1929 tại Quảng Trị, Cựu Trung Tá QLVNCH, cựu tù cải tạo. Định cư tại Sacramento, Cali. Năm 1991; Hội trưởng sáng lập Hội Thơ Tài Tử Việt Nam Hải Ngoại từ 1994; Sách đã xuất bản: Truyện ký "Người Trai Thời Chiến"; tập thơ "Chuyện Ngày Xưa"; Từng nhận “Certificate of Recogni-tion do The Sacramento International Poetry Hall of Fame tại Đại Hội Thi Ca Quốc Tế Sacramento 2006; Tác giả hiện là cư dân thành phố Garland, Texas và là Hội Trưởng Hội Người Việt Cao Niên Dallas nhiệm kỳ 2016-2017. Cho tới nay, với tuổi 89, ông cũng là vị tác giả cao niên nhất trong năm 2018 dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ. Kính chúc ông vui khỏe.

20/03/201800:00:00(Xem: 1740)
Tác giả lần đầu dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ đầu năm 2018. Ông tên thật là Chu Văn Huy, hiện là cư dân San Jose, cựu tù, vượt biển, đã nghỉ hưu sau 37 năm làm việc cho các hãng điện tử tại Silicon Valley - Thung lũng Hoa Vàng, California. Sau đây là bài viết thứ hai. Mong tác giả sẽ tiếp tục viết. Bài đăng 2 kỳ. Tiếp theo và hết.

18/03/201800:00:00(Xem: 3193)
Tác giả là cư dân Miami, Florida, đã góp nhiều bài viết tinh tế, cho thấy tấm lòng của ông với quê hương, con người, và nhận Giải Đặc Biệt Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2015. Sau đây là bài mới của ông.

17/03/201800:00:00(Xem: 2549)
Với bài đầu tiên “Hôm nay tôi Đi Xe Đạp”, tác giả được trao giải Đặc Biệt Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2017. Ông hiện sống và làm contractor (hợp đồng) ngành hàng không ở Vail, Arizona cho quân đội Mỹ. Sau đây là bài viết mới nhất.

16/03/201800:00:00(Xem: 2142)
Thụy Nhã, sinh năm 1980, dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ năm đầu tiên, khi vừa học vừa làm “full time job” tại trạm kiểm soát hành khách trong phi trường Salt Lake City. Năm 2001, khủng bố cướp phi cơ tấn công nước Mỹ, cô viết “Check Point, Những Ngày Ta Mất Nhau” và nhận giải bán kết Vinh Danh Tác Phẩm. Bẩy năm sau, cô nhận giải Chung Kết Tác Giả Tác Phẩm Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2008, với bài “Chuyện của Cây Vông”. Tác giả tốt nghiêp cử nhân ngành tâm lý học và đã hoàn tất chương trình thạc sĩ (master) ngành điều dưỡng, chuyên về AGNP, hiện làm việc tại một bệnh viện và là cư dân Nam California. Bài sau đây, chuyện từ một dòng suối trên cao nguyên miền Nam tới Bolsa Chica, trích từ báo xuân Việt Báo Tết Mậu Tuất.
VVNM 2014
VVNM 2013
VVNM 2012
VVNM 2011
VVNM 2010

31/12/201400:00:00(Xem: 19267)
Với bài “Lính Mỹ Gốc Nail” và 5 bài khác trong năm, tác giả đã nhận giải Tác Phẩm Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2014. Trần Du Sinh cho biết ông là một kỹ sư hàng hải, 37 tuổi, lớn lên khi cả nước đã thành xã hội chủ nghĩa.

30/12/201400:00:00(Xem: 7074)
Tác giả tên thật Nguyễn Vi Lam, 35 tuổi, hiện là cư dân Sacramento, cho biết ông đã theo dõi chương trình Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ nhiều năm nay.

29/12/201400:00:00(Xem: 7463)
Tác giả từng nhận giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nươc Mỹ. Sau nhiều năm phụ vụ như một viên chức tại miền Đông, bà chọn Little Saigon làm nơi hưu trí và tìm thấy an bình. Sau đây là bài viết mới nhất.

28/12/201400:00:00(Xem: 9804)
Trọng tội của chàng tài tử là chuyện 25 năm xưa: hai người Việt vô can bị chàng rủa xả và hành hung thậm tệ. Tác giả bài viết đã nhận giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2012, với nhiều bài viết linh hoạt về đời sống tại Mỹ.

27/12/201400:00:00(Xem: 9552)
“Hồ Trường” là bài thơ nổi tiếng từ đầu thế kỷ 20 của danh sĩ Quảng Nam Nguyễn Bá Trác (1881-1945), viết trên đất Tầu trong thời ông hường ứng phong trào Đông Du.

26/12/201400:00:00(Xem: 6282)
Từ một góc cà phê Starbuck, nhìn đường phố và thế giới mù sương. Tác giả là một nhà báo quen thuộc, trong nhóm chủ biên một số tuần báo, tạp chí tại Dallas.

25/12/201400:00:00(Xem: 14885)
Trong những ngày chờ Lễ Giáng Sinh năm nay, miền Bắc California có trận bão lớn. Mời đọc bài của Lê Nguyễn Hằng viết về người bạn thân từ thủa học trò Tuy Hoà. Tác giả đã nhận giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2014.

24/12/201400:00:00(Xem: 7039)
Như tựa đề, bài viết là một chuyện kể cảm động xẩy ra trong một chiều giáng sinh. Tác giả Phương Hoa, định cư tại Mỹ từ 1994 diện tị nạn chính trị theo chồng, vừa làm nail vừa học.

22/12/201400:00:00(Xem: 7142)
Tác giả là một viên chức hành chánh, sau nhiều năm làm việc tại miền Đông, đã chọn Little Saigon để hưu trí. Với nhiều bài viết đặc biệt, bà cũng đã nhận Giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ nhiều năm trước.

21/12/201400:00:00(Xem: 16543)
Người Việt đầu tiên ở Quận Cam từ thời 1957 là điệp viên cộng sản Phạm Xuân Ẩn. Tác giả bài viết là người đã cấp thẻ nhà báo cho Ẩn.

20/12/201400:00:00(Xem: 7206)
Tác giả là một nữ kỹ sư hiện cư trú tại Austin, Texas. Với but hiệu Chúc Chân, cô đã nhận giải danh dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ.

19/12/201400:00:00(Xem: 8975)
Tác giả là cư dân Texas. Ông giảng dạy tại đại học và là một chuyên viên hoà giải. Bài Viết Về Nước Mỹ đầu tiên của ông là “Tạ Ơn”, đã phổ biến nhân mùa Thanksgiving. Bài mới viết của tác giả là câu chuyện ý nghĩa về đời sống tại Mỹ.

18/12/201400:00:00(Xem: 7633)
Tác giả lần đầu dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ. Bài viết cho thấy cách nhìn, cách nghĩ có nhiều nét riêng biệt. Mong Lê Minh Nguyên tiếp tục viết và bổ túc địa chỉ liên lạc cùng sơ lược tiểu sử.

17/12/201400:00:00(Xem: 4894)
Tác giả là cựu sĩ quan VNCH, giảng viên trường Sinh ngữ quân đội, cựu tù cải tạo. Ông cũng là tác giả sách "Hành Trình về Phương Đông" do "Xây Dựng" xuất bản năm 2010.

17/12/201400:00:00(Xem: 4533)
Đó là tiếng chân tưởng như của Ông Già Noel. Tác giả đã nhận giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ năm thứ XII, 2012.
VVNM 2009
VVNM 2008
VVNM 2007

21/07/201000:00:00(Xem: 863161)

31/12/200900:00:00(Xem: 244312)

30/12/200900:00:00(Xem: 194256)

29/12/200900:00:00(Xem: 253196)

29/12/200900:00:00(Xem: 190753)

28/12/200900:00:00(Xem: 274225)

27/12/200900:00:00(Xem: 252043)

25/12/200900:00:00(Xem: 175323)

24/12/200900:00:00(Xem: 344046)

23/12/200900:00:00(Xem: 347158)

22/12/200900:00:00(Xem: 151555)

21/12/200900:00:00(Xem: 274252)

20/12/200900:00:00(Xem: 177466)

19/12/200900:00:00(Xem: 269936)

17/12/200900:00:00(Xem: 806355)
VVNM 2006
VVNM 2005
VVNM 2004

31/12/200600:00:00(Xem: 391883)
Ngày bà nội tôi còn sống, nội thường kể chuyện đời xưa cho chúng tôi nghe. Ngoài những chuyện thần thoại, cổ tích với các ông tiên, bà tiên, nội tôi còn kể những câu chuyện của đời thật

30/12/200600:00:00(Xem: 339294)
Lạnh quá! Gió buốt từng cơn! Đã hơn hai giờ đồng hồ... Vẫn chưa thấy bóng dáng chiếc xe buýt. Mọi người ai nấy đều cóng lạnh, đi tới đi lui cố gắng cử động để máu huyết lưu thông tạo nhiệt

28/12/200600:00:00(Xem: 300089)
Một buổi sáng vào khoảng giữa năm 2005, tôi nhận được một phong bì vàng gởi tới bởi phòng an ninh của công ty nơi tôi đang làm việc. Mở ra, bên trong là một xấp tài liệu viết bằng Anh Ngữ

26/12/200600:00:00(Xem: 931573)
Sáng thứ bảy nhưng trời nóng sớm vì mùa hè còn nợ mấy hàng cây đang hồi xanh lá. Ong Hoàng lẩm bẩm với cây chanh ngoài sân sau, nhổ cỏ, vun gốc, tưới nước…Tánh ông, thích hay không thích

24/12/200600:00:00(Xem: 295217)
Trước khi viết bài này, tôi có nói với chị Cả của tôi: - Chị à, tui định ca cẩm về cái chuyện đi học nail, đi thi nail rồi đi làm nail để phải "chịu đời" với ba cái chuyện bực mình, nhưng sợ bị "nhàm hàng"

23/12/200600:00:00(Xem: 259570)
Người Việt Nam mình thường nói "vô phước đáo tụng đình" , có nghĩa là bất đắc dĩ mới đem nhau ra ba tòa quan lớn để phân xử. Bởi vì kiện tụng nhau rất tốn kém, có khi còn tán gia bại sản nữa là khác

21/12/200600:00:00(Xem: 300899)
Ngoài trời tuyết đang rơi, tuyết thật trắng, như những miếng bông gòn từ trên không rơi xuống, bao phủ mảnh sân nhà tôi, độ dày cả một tấc. Tôi và các bạn tôi đang tụ họp để uống cà phê

20/12/200600:00:00(Xem: 318372)
Đầu tháng Bẩy, mùa hè, từ miền Bắc, tôi bay về miền Nam California dự ngày hội ngộ của các cựu học sinh trung học Ngô Quyền. Từ phi trường LAX, tôi được hai anh chị bạn đón về vùng

19/12/200600:00:00(Xem: 221096)
Sức khỏe là một phần tối ư quan trọng trong đời sống con người. Chúng ta ai cũng hiểu biết, nhưng bạn không thể hình dung sức khỏe đã ảnh hưởng trên con người đến mức độ nào!

18/12/200600:00:00(Xem: 278187)
Trân Nguyên, mi giỏi há con… Mi ỉ làm "bác sĩ" rồi tha hồ đem hết mấy Ôn - Cha - Chú lên mổ xẻ … toang hoang cho thiên hạ hắn tròn xoe con mắt hết trơn… À há. Mi có ngon kỳ ni viết chuyện
VVNM 2003
VVNM 2002
VVNM 2001

27/12/200300:00:00(Xem: 336941)
"Nhà em có nuôi một con chó"… Đúng ra con chó đang có mặt ở nhà tôi là chó của con gái tôi mới mua, loại chó đến từ Bắc Kinh, mặt nhăn nhăn như 'con khỉ" (con khỉ nói giọng Huế của ba tôi) không phải là Bulldog vì thân hình nó không nhăn nhúm như Bulldog.

27/12/200300:00:00(Xem: 336394)
Tức ơi là tức, nhà gì mà chỗ nào cũng đầy đồ, giữ thì không xài, bỏ thì không được, chán muốn chết. An vừa càu nhàu trong lòng, vừa đi từ góc này đến góc khác trong nhà để tìm mấy món đồ cần dùng. Hai đứa làm đám cưới đã 3 tháng rồi mà đến giờ đồ đạc của An đa số còn nằm trong mấy cái vali và túi xách chất ở góc kẹt trong nhà Jim!

27/12/200300:00:00(Xem: 219645)
Sáng nay tôi dậy sớm hơn thường lệ, vì hôm qua nghe tin thời tiết cho biết hôm nay có thể có tuyết. Lòng hơi nôn nao muốn tận mắt nhìn thấy, muốn tay mình cầm lấy những bông tuyết trắng, mà ở Việt nam mình tôi chỉ thấy qua hình ảnh, hoặc trên Truyền hình.

16/12/200300:00:00(Xem: 202559)
Chiếc phi cơ cất cánh chở tôi rời khỏi thành phố Milpitas của San Jose, nơi mà người ta giới thiệu với tôi tên Milpitas đó có nghĩa là Thành phố Ngàn Hoa.

16/12/200300:00:00(Xem: 226899)
Tôi ra trường, gần một năm nay ôm cái bằng kỹ sư chạy xuôi chạy ngược, gặp ai quen cũng đánh trống " thấy việc làm thì giới thiệu ". Họ ừ, rồi im luôn. Thời buổi kinh tế đi xuống, hãng xưởng đóng cửa hết rồi, bạn bè lâu lâu thì nghe tin "..... mới bị lay off" nghe mà phát rầu.

14/12/200300:00:00(Xem: 245497)
Con bé cười ngặt nghẽo khi bị mắng. Nó bắt chước mẹ, hỏi khó bà nội. Mẹ nó yêu Bà lắm. Từ ngày nó lớn một chút, nó thấy mẹ nó hay trêu bà nội như vậy.

13/12/200300:00:00(Xem: 233400)
Tính đến năm 1986 tôi đã làm việc cho Santa Fe Engineering được 11 năm. Đây là một hãng lập đồ án và xây cất các dàn khoan dầu ngoài khơi, tầu khoan dầu, cầu tầu, ống dẫn dầu, nhà máy lọc dầu... trên khắp thế giới.

11/12/200300:00:00(Xem: 281455)
Việc làm đầu tiên của tôi trên đất Mỹ là làm họa viên cơ khí cho hãng Given, làm máy tiện NC (numerical control) trên đại lộ Santa Fe, thành phố Compton ở California.

09/12/200300:00:00(Xem: 238484)
Xin việc trên đất Mỹ, nếu ai có bà con thân nhân đã làm trong một hãng xưởng hay văn phòng, dẫn vào giới thiệu với xếp, ngày hôm sau đi làm, là hạnh phúc nhất.

08/12/200300:00:00(Xem: 240405)
Nửa đêm ngày 17-5-1975 gia đình tôi gồm 4 người, gồm hai vợ chồng, cháu trai tên Cương 5 tuổi và cháu gái tên Thu Tâm, 2 tuổi rưỡi được đưa vào Camp Pendleton, California làm thủ thục nhập trại.
Tin công nghệ

Khoảng cuối tháng 03/2018, theo một nghiên cứu được công bố trên tạp chí Nature Biotechnology, các bác sĩ Anh đã sử dụng tế bào gốc để chữa thành công 2 ca bệnh thoái hóa điểm vàng đầu tiên trên thế giới.

Khoảng cuối tháng 03/2018, trang Bloomberg đưa tin, Google đang phát triển một nền tảng blockchain của riêng hãng để hỗ trợ mảng kinh doanh điện toán đám mây. Đây hứa hẹn sẽ là một vũ khí mạnh mẽ giúp công ty cạnh tranh với AWS của Amazon và Azure của Microsoft.

Khoảng cuối tháng 03/2018, Hublot ra mắt model đồng hồ chính thức cho World Cup 2018, có tên gọi là Big Bang Referee 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Khoảng cuối tháng 03/2018, Samsung giới thiệu vi xử lý Exynos 9610, model mới trong dòng Exynos 7 Series, chủ yếu hỗ trợ cho các smartphone thuộc phân khúc tầm trung như dòng Galaxy A của hãng.

Khoảng cuối tháng 03/2018, trang GSMArena cho biết, LG đã hoàn tất hồ sơ ghi danh nộp lên EU, và tất cả đều tập trung vào màn hình microLED. 3 nhãn hiệu mới mà công ty ghi danh bao gồm XµLED, SµLED, and XLµLED.

Khoảng cuối tháng 03/2018, chính quyền viễn thông Hàn Quốc đã quyết định xử phạt Facebook 369,705 USD vì hành vi giảm tốc độ kết nối Internet của người dùng trong giai đoạn năm 2016 - 2017.
Nguyễn Huỳnh Mai
===========VietAir Cargo==========
Copyright © 2018 vietbao.com All rights reserved VNVN System