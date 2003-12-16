Nợ Còn Vương Phương Hoa Tôi bấm chuông và đứng đợi. Mùi hương thoảng nhẹ trong không khí khiến tôi chú ý đến mấy khóm hồng dọc hai bên lối vào. Những cụm hồng nhung đủ màu mới vài ngày trước còn đẹp rực rỡ, vậy mà giờ đây đã xuống sắc, cánh hoa rơi tan tác vương vãi khắp nơi. Tôi nhìn lên tấm bảng nhà dưỡng lão (Residential Care Home) và bỗng thấy lòng chùng xuống. Bên trong cánh cửa này, có bao cuộc đời từng một thời tung hoành ngang dọc, nhưng nay họ đều đang thập thò bước thấp bước cao đi vào đoạn cuối đời, cho dù có an phận sẵn sàng hay vẫn còn luyến tiếc. Chuyện Về Bệnh Của Mắt Phạm Thị Kim Dung Nhờ Đi Dự Đám Cưới Cô Cháu, Tôi Biết Có Những Người Bị Đồng Bệnh Mắt Với Mình Để Chia Sẻ Thứ bảy tuần vừa qua April 8th, 2023. Toàn thể đại gia đình chúng tôi đã đi dự tiệc cưới của cô cháu, con gái của cô em tôi. Trong buổi tiệc cưới ấy, chúng tôi ngồi cùng bàn với cha mẹ của cô dâu. Mọi người trong bàn đều nhìn nhau bằng ánh mắt băn khoăn, như tự hỏi, sao không thấy sự hiện diện của hai ông bác, là anh của ba cô dâu. Mặc dù thắc mắc như vậy, nhưng mọi người hơi ngần ngại, chưa ai dám cất lời hỏi cả. Thần giao cách cảm! Như đã nằm lòng, đoán biết thế nào cũng có người hỏi về sự vắng mặt của hai ông anh mình. Với sắc thái nhạy cảm, ba của cô dâu đã lên tiếng trước để chia sẻ với chúng tôi là cả hai bác đều bị bệnh đau mắt giống nhau, nên không ai dám lái xe nữa, vì khi lái xe, nhìn xa thấy cái gì cũng nhiều gấp đôi, bảng tên đường, lằn gạch vẽ trên mặt đường, mũi tên quẹo phải, hay trái và những đèn đường toàn là nhiều nhân gấp hai lần, nên sợ quá, bỏ lái xe luôn. Hành Trình Đến Mỹ Đoàn Thị Tôi từng đi Mỹ thăm gia đình từ thập niên 90 của thế kỷ trước, nhưng lần này thì khác, sau 14 năm chờ đợi, thật ra tôi nhận được giấy báo của NVC (National Visa Center) năm 2019 chuẩn bị hồ sơ đến Tòa Đại Sứ Mỹ tại Paris cho buổi phỏng vấn đi Mỹ. Nhưng dịch covid đã treo buổi phỏng vấn vô thời hạn, tôi tự hỏi có nên phiêu lưu làm lại cuộc đời lần thứ hai vào tuổi đã xế chiều ? Thơm Ngát Hương Đời Đỗ Dung Cây cam trước cửa sổ phòng làm việc của bà Vi đã nở đầy hoa, dày đặc những chùm hoa trắng nõn nà. Một số cánh hoa từ từ rụng xuống để lại những chùm trái nhỏ xíu lấm tấm như những đầu chiếc đinh ghim mầu xanh ngộ nghĩnh. Sáng nay bà Vi dậy sớm, thư thả ngồi nhìn ra cửa sổ, mải mê ngắm hai con chim đang bay ra bay vào xây cái ổ tít trên cành cao của cây cam. Chiếc tổ chim vừa hoàn thành, những sợi cỏ khô mỏng mảnh đã được bện thành một cái tổ gọn gàng, nhỏ bằng hai bàn tay chụm lại. Chúng khôn quá, xây tổ trên cành cam, khi chim con ra đời sẽ được thưởng thức mùi hương hoa cam thơm ngát. Bà mỉm cười nghĩ thầm, rồi rảo mắt nhìn ra phía vườn sau. Đời Cha Minh Thúy Thành Nội Ông nhếch môi cười chua xót ngẫm lại cuộc đời mình: tuổi trẻ làm người lính VNCH, rồi bị tù hơn 13 năm, cũng mộng ước như bao nhiêu người khác nghĩ đến tổ quốc thân yêu, nhưng rồi lực bất tòng tâm, quay đi bước lại soi gương đầu đã bạc. Ông chạnh nhớ người vợ đầy xót xa đau ruột, chịu đựng biết bao nhiêu gian khổ trong thời gian ông bị tù đày. Qua Mỹ tìm tiểu bang Minnesota lập nghiệp, vợ chồng làm việc siêng năng, bắt tay vào cuộc sống cày bừa gầy dựng tương lai, lo các con ăn học và muốn an cư lạc nghiệp. Các con tốt nghiệp ra trường, lập gia đình và có cuộc sống riêng. Một ngày mùa hè người vợ bỏ cuộc với căn bệnh tàn nhẫn, dứt áo ra đi khi tuổi đời chưa tới 60. Ông chới với hỏng chân, tinh thần suy sụp chỉ biết mượn rượu uống cho say, công việc bỏ bê bị laid-off. Ông chẳng còn thiết sống, nhà cửa do vợ chồng gầy dựng tưởng sống tới bạc đầu, bù đắp những ngày khốn cùng cay nghiệt ở VN, thế mà vợ chồng ông đã đầu hàng... buông hết. Con trai sợ ông sinh bệnh ép về ở chung để chăm sóc, Hãy Tha Thứ Cho Con Lại Thị Mơ Việc gì Bố làm, ai cũng tấm tắc khen. Trong mắt tôi, Bố thật tuyệt vời. Vậy mà bố không biết chữ! Lúc còn nhỏ, tôi không hề biết rằng, những chuyện do bản năng như đi đứng nằm ngồi thì không cần phải học. Còn lại không học thì không biết, bằng chứng khi học lớp hai, tôi đã biết đạp xe vù vù, trong khi nhiều bạn trong lớp cho tới lớp năm, vẫn chưa biết đạp xe. Lớn lên ở vùng sông nước, Bố cũng tập cho tôi bơi như con rái cá khi còn rất nhỏ, nên trong mắt các bạn, Bố thật cừ khôi. Từ khi biết Bố mù chữ, tôi không còn cười toe toét mỗi khi nghe các bạn khen bố nữa. Có một cái gì "lấn cấn" mà tôi không nói được: bực bội, mặc cảm, giận dỗi! Bây giờ tôi rất ngại ngùng, khi đi cùng Bố đến những nơi hội họp đông người, nhất là khi có mặt Bố mẹ của các bạn trong lớp. Bố của bạn này là Bác Sĩ, mẹ của bạn kia là cô giáo. Hổ Phụ Hổ Tử Biển Cát Khó khăn lắm mới chạy được một suất “khảo sát thị trường ở Mỹ”. Phải vừa đấu đá, vừa lót tay, tốn biết bao nhiêu công sức. Vậy mà, cuối cùng Nghiệp vướng phải yêu cầu ác nghiệt của Lãnh Sự Quán Mỹ, là vấn đề thế chấp tài sản. Lý do LSQ yêu cầu cũng dễ hiểu thôi — để bảo đảm người đi sẽ phải quay về. Hắn bước vào nhà. Cửa đã mở sẵn, Hà, vợ hắn đang ngồi chờ trên ghế sô pha. Bài Học Của Ba Kim Loan Tác giả tên thật là Nguyễn Thị Kim Loan, sinh năm 1966, là cô giáo tiểu học khi còn ở Việt Nam. Vượt biên và sống ở trại tỵ nạn Thailand từ 1989-1993. Định cư tại Canada từ 1994 đến nay. Tác giả nhận giải đặc biệt VVNM 2021. Sau đây là bài viết mới nhất của Cô, viết về người cha, theo lời kể của một người hàng xóm cũ, hiện đang định cư ở Dallas, Texas.

<div class="nw_box_list_brief nw_boxing_padding"><div class="pl_list pl_list_col_1" role="list"><div class="pl_row pl_row_1 pl_row_first"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247074" class="pl_content pl_content_first" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Phòng BREAK" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246787a247074/phong-break">Phòng BREAK</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Bích Thủy" href="/author/post/6306/1/nguyen-bich-thuy">Nguyễn Bích Thủy</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Mừng năm mới 2019, mời gặp lại một tác giả thân quen. Tác giả đã nhận giải Đặc Biệt Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2014. Cô sinh năm 1962, tốt nghiệp Đại Học Mỹ Thuật năm 1988 khoa Đồ Họa tại Việt Nam, từng làm công việc thiết kế sáng tạo trong ngành quảng cáo. Cô đến Mỹ tháng 4 năm 2000, hiện là cư dân Waxahachie, Texas, trong một thành phố ít người Việt cư trú. Sau đây là bài viết mới của tác giả.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2019-01-01"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_2"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247073" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Dựng Nghiệp" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246787a247073/dung-nghiep">Dựng Nghiệp</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Hồ Nguyễn" href="/author/post/1558/1/ho-nguyen">Hồ Nguyễn</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả đã dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ hơn 10 năm trước và mới nhận giải Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2018. Bài đầu tiên của ông là "Kinh 5 Dị Nhân" kể về vùng quê, nơi có hơn 1000 người -phân nửa dân làng- vượt biên mà tới hơn 400 người tử vong- Hiện ông đang là cư dân Orlando, Florida, vùng đất rất quen với bão lụt. Loạt bài gần đây của ông là chuyện khởi nghiệp trên đất Mỹ. Bài mới, bắt đầu phần “dựng nghiệp”.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2018-12-31"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_3"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247072" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Thú Cưng" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246787a247072/thu-cung">Thú Cưng</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Đoàn Thị" href="/author/post/1040/1/doan-thi">Đoàn Thị</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả định cư tại Pháp nhưng thường lui tới với nước Mỹ, tham gia Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ tháng Ba 2010. Họp mặt giải thưởng năm 2011, bà đã bay từ Paris sang California để nhận giải Vinh Danh Tác Giả -thường được gọi đùa là giải Á Hậu. Năm Mậu Tuất sắp hết, mời đọc bài viết với nhiều nụ cười, tiễn chân chó cưng.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2018-12-29"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_4"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247071" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Chuyện Ở Viện Dưỡng Lão The Virginian" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246787a247071/chuyen-o-vien-duong-lao-the-virginian">Chuyện Ở Viện Dưỡng Lão The Virginian</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Võ Phú" href="/author/post/5634/1/vo-phu">Võ Phú</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả tham dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ năm 2004. Võ Phú là tên thật. Sinh năm 1978; sinh quán Nha Trang-Việt Nam; định cư, tại Virginia-Mỹ, 1994. Tốt nghiệp cử nhân Hóa, Virginia Commonwealth Uni-versity. Hiện đang làm việc và học tại Medical College of Virginia. Sau 12 năm bặt tin, tác giả lại tiếp tục Viết về nước Mỹ từ 2016, với sức viết mạnh mẽ và thứ tự hơn. Sau đây, thêm một bài viết mới.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2018-12-28"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_5"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247070" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Bến Đục, Bến Trong" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246787a247070/ben-duc-ben-trong">Bến Đục, Bến Trong</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Tố Nguyễn" href="/author/post/6666/1/to-nguyen">Tố Nguyễn</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Với bài viết đầu tiên từ tháng Sáu 2017, tác giả đã nhận giải Đặc Biệt Viết Về Nước Mỹ năm thứ XIX. Thư kèm bài, cô cho biết đang làm tax accountant ở Los Angeles, thường xuyên theo dõi và xúc động khi đọc những câu chuyện đời của người Việt trên xứ Mỹ. Bước sang năm thứ 20 của giải thưởng, tác giả đang tiếp tục cho thấy sức viết ngày càng mạnh mẽ hơn. Sau đây, thêm một bài viết mới.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2018-12-26"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_6"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247069" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="43 Năm, Nhớ Giáng Sinh 1975 Ở Reno" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p246787a247069/43-nam-nho-giang-sinh-1975-o-reno" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/Sd1FL2lp1ggBAPhI/w650/viet-ve-nuoc-my-01.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-01" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-01" width="640" height="531" data-info="778,646"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/Sd1FL2lp1ggBAPhI/w650/viet-ve-nuoc-my-01.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-01" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-01" width="640" height="531" data-info="778,646"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/Sd1FL2lp1ggBAPhI/w650/viet-ve-nuoc-my-01.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="531"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="43 Năm, Nhớ Giáng Sinh 1975 Ở Reno" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246787a247069/43-nam-nho-giang-sinh-1975-o-reno">43 Năm, Nhớ Giáng Sinh 1975 Ở Reno</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Trương Ngọc Anh" href="/author/post/4966/1/truong-ngoc-anh">Trương Ngọc Anh</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả đã nhận giải bán kết Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2002 với bài "Tiểu Hợp Chủng Quốc" kể về nơi cô làm việc, khi khủng bố tấn công nước Mỹ ngày 9 tháng 11 năm 2001. Viết về nước Mỹ sang năm thứ 15, cô nhận thêm giải danh dự với tự truyện về bệnh lãng tai bẩm sinh. Bài viết mới là tự truyện về mùa Giáng Sinh 1975.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2018-12-24"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_7"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247068" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cuối Năm-Giáng Sinh: Như Mới Hôm Qua" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246787a247068/cuoi-nam-giang-sinh-nhu-moi-hom-qua">Cuối Năm-Giáng Sinh: Như Mới Hôm Qua</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Capvanto" href="/author/post/6657/1/capvanto">Capvanto</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả tên thật Tô Văn Cấp, sinh năm 1941, khoá 19 Võ Bị, 50 năm lính với Chiến Thương Bội Tinh. Mậu Thân 1968, ông là một Đại Đội Trưởng Thuỷ Quân Lục Chiến tại trận địa Phú Lâm, Chợ Lớn. Tháng Tư 1975, ở với đồng đội ven đô cho tới giờ phút cuối, sau đó là 10 năm tù công sản. Định cư tại Hoa Kỳ theo diện HO1, dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ năm đầu, với nhiều bài viết giá trị, ông đã nhận giải á khôi năm 2014.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2018-12-23"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_8 pl_row_last"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247067" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Trồng Chuối Lửng Lơ" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p246787a247067/trong-chuoi-lung-lo" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/rOjz2-1n1ggBABQ3/viet-ve-nuoc-my-01.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-01" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-01" width="640" height="952" data-info="384,571"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/rOjz2-1n1ggBABQ3/viet-ve-nuoc-my-01.jpg" title="viet-ve-nuoc-my-01" alt="viet-ve-nuoc-my-01" width="640" height="952" data-info="384,571"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/rOjz2-1n1ggBABQ3/viet-ve-nuoc-my-01.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="952"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Trồng Chuối Lửng Lơ" class="pl_atitle" href="/p246787a247067/trong-chuoi-lung-lo">Trồng Chuối Lửng Lơ</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Sao Nam Trần Ngọc Bình" href="/author/post/4179/1/sao-nam-tran-ngoc-binh">Sao Nam Trần Ngọc Bình</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả từng nhận giải Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2015. Ông là cựu sĩ quan VNCH, giảng viên trường Sinh ngữ quân đội, cựu tù cải tạo. Ông cũng là tác giả sách "Hành Trình về Phương Đông" do "Xây Dựng" xuất bản năm 2010. Mới nhất, là cuốn "Within & Beyond" do tác giả viết bằng Anh ngữ và tự xuất bản. Sau đây, bài viết mới.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2018-12-22"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div>

<div class="nw_box_list_brief nw_boxing_padding"><div class="pl_list pl_list_col_1" role="list"><div class="pl_row pl_row_1 pl_row_first"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247388" class="pl_content pl_content_first" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="ĐÂU PHẢI NĂM TUỔI!" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247076a247388/dau-phai-nam-tuoi-" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/jtrSa96e1wgBABZ7/w650/xuan-ky-sach-vvnm-2019.jpg" title="xuan-ky-sach-vvnm-2019" alt="xuan-ky-sach-vvnm-2019" width="640" height="898" data-info="684,960"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/jtrSa96e1wgBABZ7/w650/xuan-ky-sach-vvnm-2019.jpg" title="xuan-ky-sach-vvnm-2019" alt="xuan-ky-sach-vvnm-2019" width="640" height="898" data-info="684,960"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/jtrSa96e1wgBABZ7/w650/xuan-ky-sach-vvnm-2019.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="898"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="ĐÂU PHẢI NĂM TUỔI!" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247076a247388/dau-phai-nam-tuoi-">ĐÂU PHẢI NĂM TUỔI!</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Trương Ngọc Bảo Xuân" href="/author/post/4970/1/truong-ngoc-bao-xuan">Trương Ngọc Bảo Xuân</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Mười năm trước chúng tôi mua căn nhà này, kiểu xưa, mái ngói màu đen, phần trên bằng gỗ sơn màu nâu, phần dưới tường gạch màu rêu đậm.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2020-01-24"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_2"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247387" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Đón Xuân này ... tôi nhớ Xuân xưa *" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247076a247387/don-xuan-nay-toi-nho-xuan-xua-">Đón Xuân này ... tôi nhớ Xuân xưa *</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Diệu Anh Trinh" href="/author/post/6446/1/nguyen-dieu-anh-trinh">Nguyễn Diệu Anh Trinh</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả sinh năm 1959 tại Đà Nẵng đến Mỹ năm 1994 diện HO cùng ba và các em, định cư tại tiểu bang Georgia. Hiện là nhân viên công ty in Scientific Games tại Atlanta, tiểu bang Georgia. Bà đã góp bài từ 2015, kể chuyện về người bố Hát Ô và nhận giải Viết Về Nước Mỹ.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2020-01-20"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_3"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247386" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Tết Bây Giờ Và Tết Ngày Xưa" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247076a247386/tet-bay-gio-va-tet-ngay-xua" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/M3oSIyma1wgBAIkd/vvnm-pham-thi-kim-dung.jpg" title="vvnm-pham-thi-kim-dung" alt="vvnm-pham-thi-kim-dung" width="640" height="798" data-info="170,212"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/M3oSIyma1wgBAIkd/vvnm-pham-thi-kim-dung.jpg" title="vvnm-pham-thi-kim-dung" alt="vvnm-pham-thi-kim-dung" width="640" height="798" data-info="170,212"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/M3oSIyma1wgBAIkd/vvnm-pham-thi-kim-dung.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="798"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tết Bây Giờ Và Tết Ngày Xưa" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247076a247386/tet-bay-gio-va-tet-ngay-xua">Tết Bây Giờ Và Tết Ngày Xưa</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Phạm Thị Kim Dung" href="/author/post/6642/1/pham-thi-kim-dung">Phạm Thị Kim Dung</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả lần đầu dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ năm 2017. Bà sinh năm 1951 tại miền Bắc VN, di cư vào Nam 1954, là thư ký hành chánh sở Mỹ Defense Attaché Office (DAO) cho tới ngày 29 tháng Tư 1975. Vượt biển và định cư tại Mỹ năm 1980, làm thư ký văn phòng chính ngạch tại City of San Jose từ 1988-2006. Về hưu vào tuổi 55, hiện ở nhà chăm nom các cháu nội ngoại. Tác giả nhận giải Đặc Biệt Viết Về Nước Mỹ năm 2018. Sau đây, thêm một bài viết mới của bà.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2020-01-17"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_4"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247385" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Người Vợ Thứ Ba" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247076a247385/nguoi-vo-thu-ba">Người Vợ Thứ Ba</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Lê Như Đức" href="/author/post/2309/1/le-nhu-duc">Lê Như Đức</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả: Lê Như Đức, sinh tại Saigon năm 1962, hiện cư trú tại Tulsa, Oklahoma. Nghề nghiệp: kỹ sư cơ khí, làm cho hãng Boeing. Gia đình: vợ và ba con: hai gái, một trai.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2020-01-14"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_5"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247384" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Heo Đất" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247076a247384/heo-dat">Heo Đất</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Đoàn Thị" href="/author/post/1040/1/doan-thi">Đoàn Thị</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả định cư tại Pháp nhưng thường lui tới với nước Mỹ, tham gia Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ tháng Ba 2010. Họp mặt giải thưởng năm 2011, bà đã bay từ Paris sang California để nhận giải Vinh Danh Tác Giả -thường được gọi đùa là giải Á Hậu. Bài mới của Đoàn Thị viết nhân Ngày Lễ Mẹ 2019.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2020-01-13"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_6"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247381" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Sau Cơn Mưa Trời Lại Sáng!" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247076a247381/sau-con-mua-troi-lai-sang-" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/l2nUNpeU1wgBAAIB/w650/tac-gia-thanh-mai.jpg" title="tac-gia-thanh-mai" alt="tac-gia-thanh-mai" width="640" height="359" data-info="960,539"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/l2nUNpeU1wgBAAIB/w650/tac-gia-thanh-mai.jpg" title="tac-gia-thanh-mai" alt="tac-gia-thanh-mai" width="640" height="359" data-info="960,539"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/l2nUNpeU1wgBAAIB/w650/tac-gia-thanh-mai.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="359"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Sau Cơn Mưa Trời Lại Sáng!" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247076a247381/sau-con-mua-troi-lai-sang-">Sau Cơn Mưa Trời Lại Sáng!</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Thanh Mai" href="/author/post/5188/1/thanh-mai">Thanh Mai</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả Thanh Mai là cư dân Minnesota, đã nhận giải vinh danh tác giả Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2008. Với những bài viết thuộc nhiều thể loại đề tài, cô là một tác giả rất được bạn đọc yêu mến. Đây là bài mới nhất của cô.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2020-01-10"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_7"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247382" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Người Mẹ Cô Đơn" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247076a247382/nguoi-me-co-don" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/ca74PqOU1wgBACIr/w650/vo-phu.jpg" title="vo-phu" alt="vo-phu" width="640" height="960" data-info="2925,4388"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/ca74PqOU1wgBACIr/w650/vo-phu.jpg" title="vo-phu" alt="vo-phu" width="640" height="960" data-info="2925,4388"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/ca74PqOU1wgBACIr/w650/vo-phu.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="960"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Người Mẹ Cô Đơn" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247076a247382/nguoi-me-co-don">Người Mẹ Cô Đơn</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Võ Phú" href="/author/post/5634/1/vo-phu">Võ Phú</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả Võ Phú dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ 2004. Võ Phú sinh năm 1978 tại Nha Trang-Việt Nam; định cư tại Virginia-Mỹ, 1994. Tốt nghiệp cử nhân Hóa, Virginia Commonwealth University. Hiện làm việc và học tại Medical College of Virginia. Sau 12 năm bặt tin, tác giả tiếp tục viết lại từ 2016 và nhận giải Danh Dự Viết về nước Mỹ từ 2019. Sau đây, thêm một bài viết mới.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2020-01-09"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_8 pl_row_last"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247380" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Dòng Chảy" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247076a247380/dong-chay" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/xai976aT1wgBAC5U/image1.jpeg" title="image1" alt="image1" width="640" height="480" data-info="640,480"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/xai976aT1wgBAC5U/image1.jpeg" title="image1" alt="image1" width="640" height="480" data-info="640,480"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/xai976aT1wgBAC5U/image1.jpeg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="480"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Dòng Chảy" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247076a247380/dong-chay">Dòng Chảy</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Minh Thúy" href="/author/post/6688/1/minh-thuy">Minh Thúy</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả lần đầu tiết về nước Mỹ từ tháng 11, 2018, với bài “Tình người hoa nở”, tháng 12, “Mùa kỷ niệm” và “Chị em trung học Nữ Thành Nội.” Cô tên thật là Nguyễn thị Minh Thuý sinh năm 1955. Qua Mỹ năm 1985, hiện là cư dân thành phố Hayward thuộc Bắc Cali và còn đi làm.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2020-01-07"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div>

<div class="nw_box_list_brief nw_boxing_padding"><div class="pl_list pl_list_col_1" role="list"><div class="pl_row pl_row_1 pl_row_first"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247532" class="pl_content pl_content_first" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Cờ Vàng Trong Đám Loạn" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247397a247532/co-vang-trong-dam-loan" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/Qjm6jp_A2AgBAFci/w650/co-vang-trong-dam-loan.jpg" title="co-vang-trong-dam-loan" alt="co-vang-trong-dam-loan" width="640" height="427" data-info="1429,953"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/Qjm6jp_A2AgBAFci/w650/co-vang-trong-dam-loan.jpg" title="co-vang-trong-dam-loan" alt="co-vang-trong-dam-loan" width="640" height="427" data-info="1429,953"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/Qjm6jp_A2AgBAFci/w650/co-vang-trong-dam-loan.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="427"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cờ Vàng Trong Đám Loạn" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247397a247532/co-vang-trong-dam-loan">Cờ Vàng Trong Đám Loạn</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Lê Xuân Bảng" href="/author/post/6738/1/le-xuan-bang">Lê Xuân Bảng</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Ngày 6 tháng 1, 2021, cả nước Mỹ sững sờ theo dõi một cảnh tượng không thể ngờ: một đám đông mang vũ khí tràn chiếm và đập phá Điện Capitol -- trụ sở của ngành lập pháp Hoa Kỳ, đòi treo cổ Phó Tổng Thống Mike Pence và “trừng trị” các Dân Biểu, Thượng Nghị Sĩ trong khi họ đang làm một nhiệm vụ quan trọng theo hiến pháp là xác nhận kết quả bầu cử Tổng Thống. Hầu hết người dân Hoa Kỳ lo lắng, buồn phiền, tức giận, xấu hổ. Trong khi đó, rất nhiều người Mỹ gốc Việt tị nạn Cộng Sản phải đối mặt với nỗi đau nhân đôi, bởi vì nhiều lá cờ vàng ba sọc đỏ đã xuất hiện trong đám bạo loạn.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2021-01-25"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_2"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247531" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Tản Mạn Mùa Đại Dịch: Tôi Đi Chích Ngừa Covid" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247397a247531/tan-man-mua-dai-dich-toi-di-chich-ngua-covid" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/CSUtN5jA2AgBAEs1/covid-19.jpg" title="covid-19" alt="covid-19" width="640" height="360" data-info="604,340"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/CSUtN5jA2AgBAEs1/covid-19.jpg" title="covid-19" alt="covid-19" width="640" height="360" data-info="604,340"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/CSUtN5jA2AgBAEs1/covid-19.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="360"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tản Mạn Mùa Đại Dịch: Tôi Đi Chích Ngừa Covid" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247397a247531/tan-man-mua-dai-dich-toi-di-chich-ngua-covid">Tản Mạn Mùa Đại Dịch: Tôi Đi Chích Ngừa Covid</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Đào Ngọc Phong" href="/author/post/6737/1/dao-ngoc-phong">Đào Ngọc Phong</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Cô bé tẻo teo mà giết cả triệu người trong một năm; nạn nhân và thân nhân của họ không hề nhìn thấy hình dạng cô thế nào; cô là một hung thủ vô hình vô ảnh, biến hóa lợi hại còn hơn triệu lần sợi lông của Tôn hành giả. Mỗi nạn nhân của cô kéo theo nỗi đau khổ của cả chục thân nhân, bằng hữu.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2021-01-24"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_3"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247530" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Tôi Đã Được Chích COVID-19 Vaccine!" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247397a247530/toi-da-duoc-chich-covid-19-vaccine-" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/q4VO46i-2AgBAOUi/w650/hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my.jpg" title="hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my" alt="hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my" width="640" height="427" data-info="960,640"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/q4VO46i-2AgBAOUi/w650/hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my.jpg" title="hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my" alt="hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my" width="640" height="427" data-info="960,640"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/q4VO46i-2AgBAOUi/w650/hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="427"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tôi Đã Được Chích COVID-19 Vaccine!" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247397a247530/toi-da-duoc-chich-covid-19-vaccine-">Tôi Đã Được Chích COVID-19 Vaccine!</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Phạm Thị Kim Dung" href="/author/post/6642/1/pham-thi-kim-dung">Phạm Thị Kim Dung</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Niềm mơ ước và mong chờ nhất của tất cả người dân đã trở thành sự thật, Hoa Kỳ đã có những loại thuốc chủng ngừa Covid-19 của Pfizer và Moderna. Cả hai loại vaccine này đều chích 2 mũi. Vaccine Pfizer cần nơi có nhiệt độ rất lạnh, -94 độ F, còn vaccine của Moderna có thể giữ trong tủ lạnh. Qua sự giải thích của những vị Bác Sĩ trong Youtube, tôi hiểu rằng, vaccine là một vật thể, được đưa vào cơ thể chúng ta, để kích thích hệ miễn dịch, dạy cho hệ miễn dịch của chúng ta khoẻ hơn.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2021-01-22"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_4"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247529" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Lời Tiên Tri" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247397a247529/loi-tien-tri" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/eeL5Lsy82AgBACg9/w650/hinh-tac-gia-nhu-y.jpg" title="hinh-tac-gia-nhu-y" alt="hinh-tac-gia-nhu-y" width="640" height="1155" data-info="1440,2598"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/eeL5Lsy82AgBACg9/w650/hinh-tac-gia-nhu-y.jpg" title="hinh-tac-gia-nhu-y" alt="hinh-tac-gia-nhu-y" width="640" height="1155" data-info="1440,2598"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/eeL5Lsy82AgBACg9/w650/hinh-tac-gia-nhu-y.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="1155"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Lời Tiên Tri" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247397a247529/loi-tien-tri">Lời Tiên Tri</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Như Ý Crystal H. Vo" href="/author/post/6715/1/nhu-y-crystal-h-vo">Như Ý Crystal H. Vo</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tháng Năm 2018, tại Việt Báo Gallery, có buổi ra mắt sách Anh ngữ "Finding My Voice—A Journey of Hope” của Crystal H. Vo tức Võ Như Ý, từng dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ 2009. Cô sinh năm 1970 ở Đà Nẵng, 15 tuổi vượt biên, định cư tại Mỹ năm 1986 với tên Crystal H. Vo. Kết hôn và thành con dâu một gia đình Mỹ, cô đã dành trọn thì giờ để học sống và viết bằng Anh ngữ.. Sau đây, là bài viết mới.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2021-01-19"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_5"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247528" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Thăm Viếng Houston, Texas" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247397a247528/tham-vieng-houston-texas" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/4IMiYBa52AgBAA5N/w650/hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my.jpg" title="hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my" alt="hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my" width="640" height="480" data-info="660,495"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/4IMiYBa52AgBAA5N/w650/hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my.jpg" title="hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my" alt="hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my" width="640" height="480" data-info="660,495"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/4IMiYBa52AgBAA5N/w650/hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="480"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Thăm Viếng Houston, Texas" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247397a247528/tham-vieng-houston-texas">Thăm Viếng Houston, Texas</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Ngọc Hạnh" href="/author/post/6694/1/ngoc-hanh">Ngọc Hạnh</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Hôm nay trời trong, nắng đẹp, không âm u như mọi hôm. Mùa Thu mát mẻ dịu dàng. Một số lá vàng còn sót trên cành từ từ rơi theo từng cơn gió nhẹ. Đám cúc nhiều màu: vàng, tím trước sân đang nở rộ. Vài con sóc nhanh nhẹn chạy qua lại rồi leo lên cây, con trước con sau như đùa nhau. Sân sau họ hàng nhà nai, ba con lớn hai con nhỏ thong thả, nhơn nhơ ăn cỏ non. Hai con nai nhỏ này thật mau lớn. Tháng trước chúng còn lẽo đẽo theo gần mẹ, nay đi cách khoảng xa xa. Chúng rất dạn, chẳng hề sợ hãi khi thấy bóng người.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2021-01-15"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_6"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247527" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Khoai Lang Tím" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247397a247527/khoai-lang-tim" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/Kr9AvZuz2AgBAA4_/hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my-01.jpg" title="hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my-01" alt="hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my-01" width="640" height="853" data-info="480,640"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/Kr9AvZuz2AgBAA4_/hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my-01.jpg" title="hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my-01" alt="hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my-01" width="640" height="853" data-info="480,640"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/Kr9AvZuz2AgBAA4_/hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my-01.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="853"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Khoai Lang Tím" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247397a247527/khoai-lang-tim">Khoai Lang Tím</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Phi Nguyễn" href="/author/post/6729/1/phi-nguyen">Phi Nguyễn</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Rời xa quê nhà đã rất lâu nhưng tôi vẫn nhớ những củ khoai ngày cũ mà mình ưa thích! Mỗi lần đi vào tiệm thực phẩm hay để ý tìm nhưng tuyệt nhiên không thấy! Cách đây khoảng hơn năm, rất tình cờ tôi nhìn thấy những củ khoai lang tím nằm bên cạnh những loại khoai khác trong một tiệm bán thực phẩm gần nhà! Ôi, xa xôi ngộ cố tri! Vui gì đâu! Mua ngay một mớ mang về, mặc dù họ bán không rẻ, $3.99/1 pound, trong khi các loại khoai khác chỉ $1.49 hoặc $1.99/1pound! Bán mắc như thế nhưng không phải lúc nào chúng cũng hiện diện trên quầy hàng! Hên thì tuần nào cũng có, không hên thì 2, 3 tuần mới có một lần!</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2021-01-08"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_7"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247526" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Lạy Trời Gió Lên" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247397a247526/lay-troi-gio-len" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/C09urOGw2AgBAk87/chu-chin-cali.png" title="chu-chin-cali" alt="chu-chin-cali" width="640" height="300" data-info="390,183"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/C09urOGw2AgBAk87/chu-chin-cali.png" title="chu-chin-cali" alt="chu-chin-cali" width="640" height="300" data-info="390,183"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/C09urOGw2AgBAk87/chu-chin-cali.png"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="300"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Lạy Trời Gió Lên" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247397a247526/lay-troi-gio-len">Lạy Trời Gió Lên</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Chú Chín Cali" href="/author/post/6537/1/chu-chin-cali">Chú Chín Cali</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả là cây viết quen thuộc của chương trình VVNM, được nhận giải “Danh dự” và giải chung kết “Vinh danh tác phẩm”. Ông về hưu và đang định cư tại Orange County.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2021-01-04"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_8 pl_row_last"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247525" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Như Là Mây Bay Qua" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247397a247525/nhu-la-may-bay-qua" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/LB3V4xuu2AgBANRr/hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my.jpg" title="hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my" alt="hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my" width="640" height="433" data-info="502,340"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/LB3V4xuu2AgBANRr/hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my.jpg" title="hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my" alt="hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my" width="640" height="433" data-info="502,340"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/LB3V4xuu2AgBANRr/hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="433"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Như Là Mây Bay Qua" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247397a247525/nhu-la-may-bay-qua">Như Là Mây Bay Qua</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Trần Ngọc Ánh" href="/author/post/6679/1/tran-ngoc-anh">Trần Ngọc Ánh</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tuổi mới lớn và mối tình đầu với nhiều say đắm, hai đứa lén lút trong mỗi lần hẹn hò vì gia đình em khe khắt, ngăn cấm cuộc hôn nhân không môn đăng hộ đối này, loay hoay thế nào thì em có thai trước ngày cưới, Mẹ em giận dữ biết bao nhiêu, nhưng cũng ép lòng cho tổ chức đám cưới, chính xác là bên nhà em đình đám để khỏi tai tiếng với họ hàng, đàng trai không có ai đến vì mặc cảm, tôi nghèo đến độ phải mượn bạn bộ đồ vest cho tươm tất để làm chú rể, không có rước dâu hay quà cáp linh đình, tôi biết em không vui nhưng vì yêu tôi , em chấp nhận mọi thiệt thòi trong ngày thành hôn trọng đại của một thời con gái. Tôi cảm kích tình yêu của em và thấy như mình có tội, cái tội quá nghèo không xứng tầm với em.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2021-01-01"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div>

<div class="nw_box_list_brief nw_boxing_padding"><div class="pl_list pl_list_col_1" role="list"><div class="pl_row pl_row_1 pl_row_first"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247628" class="pl_content pl_content_first" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Một Chuyến Vòng Quanh" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247540a247628/mot-chuyen-vong-quanh" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/PDVt_U7L2QgBALF_/w650/hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my.jpg" title="hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my" alt="hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my" width="640" height="362" data-info="1200,679"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/PDVt_U7L2QgBALF_/w650/hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my.jpg" title="hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my" alt="hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my" width="640" height="362" data-info="1200,679"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/PDVt_U7L2QgBALF_/w650/hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="362"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Một Chuyến Vòng Quanh" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247540a247628/mot-chuyen-vong-quanh">Một Chuyến Vòng Quanh</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Yên Sơn" href="/author/post/5711/1/yen-son">Yên Sơn</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tôi biết chú Xuân từ lúc anh em còn học tập chung ở Học viện Võ Thuật Thần Phong trong căn cứ Không Quân VNCH Tân Sơn Nhất khoảng năm 1971. Cho dù không chung thầy, chung lớp nhưng chung một trường. Khi ấy chú trong nhóm thiếu niên Thần Phong còn tôi ở lớp quân nhân. Chú là một trong số Thiếu niên Thần Phong giỏi mà tôi biết. Biết thì biết vậy nhưng không thân cho tới mãi sau nầy, khi tất tả chạy qua đến Mỹ. Sau khi tôi bắt đầu gầy dựng lại võ phái Thần Phong ở vùng Bay Area miền bắc California vào cuối năm 1977. Nhân chuyến xuôi nam, vùng Hawthorn – gần Orange County – tìm thăm Võ sư Thần Phong Nguyễn Văn Lợi – huynh đệ đồng môn với thầy tôi là Võ sư Phan Văn Đức. Từ đó mối giao tình càng ngày càng sâu đậm, thân thiết; nhất là khi hai anh em đồng chí hướng, cùng tìm cách liên lạc với anh em Thần Phong cũ hiện ở Saigon để tiến tới việc phục hồi võ phái Thần Phong ở Việt Nam sau một thời gian dài bị chính quyền Việt cộng cấm đoán tối đa.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2021-12-31"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_2"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247627" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Tiễn Vong 2021" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247540a247627/tien-vong-2021" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/KQs8wDLL2QgBAF4p/w650/kim-loan.jpg" title="kim-loan" alt="kim-loan" width="640" height="704" data-info="660,726"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/KQs8wDLL2QgBAF4p/w650/kim-loan.jpg" title="kim-loan" alt="kim-loan" width="640" height="704" data-info="660,726"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/KQs8wDLL2QgBAF4p/w650/kim-loan.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="704"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tiễn Vong 2021" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247540a247627/tien-vong-2021">Tiễn Vong 2021</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Kim Loan" href="/author/post/6719/1/kim-loan">Kim Loan</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Năm 2021 đang đi qua, chúng ta hãy vui vẻ welcome 2022. Riêng tôi cũng như nhiều fans của FIFA, ngoài mong ước thế giới trở lại bình thường, là ước mong được xem giải World Cup tại Qatar trong không khí tưng bừng chớ không phải lặng lẽ như Euro và Olympic vừa qua.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2021-12-29"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_3"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247626" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Đi Cancun Mùa Covid!" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247540a247626/di-cancun-mua-covid-" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/pufeNV3J2QgBAHIy/w650/thanh-mai-1.jpg" title="thanh-mai-1" alt="thanh-mai-1" width="640" height="579" data-info="700,633"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/pufeNV3J2QgBAHIy/w650/thanh-mai-1.jpg" title="thanh-mai-1" alt="thanh-mai-1" width="640" height="579" data-info="700,633"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/pufeNV3J2QgBAHIy/w650/thanh-mai-1.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="579"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Đi Cancun Mùa Covid!" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247540a247626/di-cancun-mua-covid-">Đi Cancun Mùa Covid!</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Thanh Mai" href="/author/post/5188/1/thanh-mai">Thanh Mai</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Dân xứ lạnh Minnesota đang mùa đông lạnh lẽo băng giá mà được tới bãi biển đầy nắng và sóng nhỏ thì không tận dụng hưởng thụ sao được. Nhiệt độ ở bãi biển cỡ 75 độ tới 90 độ F rất mát mẻ. Trừ giờ ăn và ngủ thì cả 3 nhà chúng tôi người lớn và con nít suốt ngày bơi lội và hóng gió ở bãi biển này. Các du khách khác cũng ra biển rất đông.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2021-12-27"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_4"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247625" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Mùa Yêu Thương" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247540a247625/mua-yeu-thuong" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/WLTBTjPH2QgBAH9i/w650/trieu-phong.jpg" title="trieu-phong" alt="trieu-phong" width="640" height="481" data-info="644,484"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/WLTBTjPH2QgBAH9i/w650/trieu-phong.jpg" title="trieu-phong" alt="trieu-phong" width="640" height="481" data-info="644,484"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/WLTBTjPH2QgBAH9i/w650/trieu-phong.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="481"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Mùa Yêu Thương" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247540a247625/mua-yeu-thuong">Mùa Yêu Thương</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Triều Phong (TPN)" href="/author/post/6005/1/trie-u-phong-tpn-">Triều Phong (TPN)</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Vào khoảng giữa tháng mười khi trời trở lạnh, báo hiệu thu tàn đông tới là cuộc sống của người dân ở Hoa Kỳ bắt đầu nhộn nhịp, chuẩn bị mua sắm cho các kỳ lễ lớn sắp đến. Đặc biệt năm nay, 2021, thì không khí tưng bừng náo nức lại càng rõ ràng hơn. Vì sao?</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2021-12-25"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_5"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247624" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Ladybug – Xin Sẽ Được?" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247540a247624/ladybug-xin-se-duoc-" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/ErcBnu3G2QgBABBB/w650/hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my.jpg" title="hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my" alt="hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my" width="640" height="427" data-info="2048,1365"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/ErcBnu3G2QgBABBB/w650/hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my.jpg" title="hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my" alt="hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my" width="640" height="427" data-info="2048,1365"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/ErcBnu3G2QgBABBB/w650/hinh-viet-ve-nuoc-my.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="427"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Ladybug – Xin Sẽ Được?" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247540a247624/ladybug-xin-se-duoc-">Ladybug – Xin Sẽ Được?</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Anne Khánh Vân" href="/author/post/80/1/anne-khanh-van">Anne Khánh Vân</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tôi ngồi ở băng ghế có bàn và lò nướng dành để pic-nic và nhìn ra phía bờ hồ cách đó khoảng bốn năm chục thước. Cọp nhỏ Khánh-An đang vọc nước, chơi với cát sỏi. Bác Hai thì đang đứng trên các ghềnh đá gần đó dạy cho Huy Khang cách cột lưỡi câu, gắn mồi, tung cần câu cá. Ông bà nội và ba mẹ Khánh An ngồi trên bờ gần đó phơi nắng… Khung cảnh như những đoạn phim quay chậm. Thỉnh thoảng có những chuyển động nhanh khi Cọp nhỏ Khánh-An chạy lên và kêu “Má Hai xuống nước chơi với An.” Tôi không mang theo đồ ngắn nên chỉ muốn ngồi trên bờ ngắm cảnh, thư giãn và đọc sách chứ không xuống nước. Khánh-An liên tục kèo nài nên tôi gấp lại cuốn sách đang đọc và đi xuống phía bờ nước. Nước hồ rất trong. Có thể thấy cá bơi lượn. Hai má con tôi lội trong nước tìm những miếng đá đẹp như thói quen mỗi khi chơi trong nước. Thỉnh thoảng má tôi kêu mọi người tụ lại chụp hình. Nếu có ai đang quay phim sẽ thấy cảnh hai má con Cọp nhà tôi nhảy tung lên, chân không chạm nước. Tíc-tắc đó sẽ đứng lại, hiện trên</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2021-12-24"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_6"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247623" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Mối Tình Ngoại Đạo" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247540a247623/moi-tinh-ngoai-dao" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/z2NqZTjG2QgBAJBK/tinh-yeu.jpg" title="tinh-yeu" alt="tinh-yeu" width="640" height="399" data-info="284,177"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/z2NqZTjG2QgBAJBK/tinh-yeu.jpg" title="tinh-yeu" alt="tinh-yeu" width="640" height="399" data-info="284,177"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/z2NqZTjG2QgBAJBK/tinh-yeu.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="399"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Mối Tình Ngoại Đạo" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247540a247623/moi-tinh-ngoai-dao">Mối Tình Ngoại Đạo</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Diệu Anh Trinh" href="/author/post/6446/1/nguyen-dieu-anh-trinh">Nguyễn Diệu Anh Trinh</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Nụ hôn vội vàng mà da diết trước cổng nhà đã khiến tôi tràn nước mắt “… Anh đi rồi, đường xưa có nắng không anh. Lá hoa còn đây, hay tàn theo tháng ngày ...?” Phố phường vẫn đông vui mà lòng tôi vắng chàng. Đêm Thánh Lễ những năm sau đó tôi không đến nhà thờ bởi không còn bàn tay chàng đón đưa, sưởi ấm. Tiếng nhạc đêm Giáng Sinh và tiếng chuông giáo đường như chạm vào trái tim nhỏ bé của tôi thành những vết thương đau buốt.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2021-12-23"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_7"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247622" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Cây Giáng Sinh Của Bà Nancy" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247540a247622/cay-giang-sinh-cua-ba-nancy" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/vA15UXXF2QgBABsv/w650/cay-giang-sinh.jpg" title="cay-giang-sinh" alt="cay-giang-sinh" width="640" height="425" data-info="900,597"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/vA15UXXF2QgBABsv/w650/cay-giang-sinh.jpg" title="cay-giang-sinh" alt="cay-giang-sinh" width="640" height="425" data-info="900,597"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/vA15UXXF2QgBABsv/w650/cay-giang-sinh.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="425"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cây Giáng Sinh Của Bà Nancy" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247540a247622/cay-giang-sinh-cua-ba-nancy">Cây Giáng Sinh Của Bà Nancy</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Nguyễn Thị Thanh Dương" href="/author/post/3536/1/nguyen-thi-thanh-duong">Nguyễn Thị Thanh Dương</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Mùa Giáng Sinh đang đến, ngoài đường phố, chợ búa, và các cửa hàng đã tấp nập những màu sắc xanh đỏ, tươi vui. Trong cái Nursing home nhỏ bé này người ta cũng góp phần với niềm vui chung của mọi người, mọi chốn. Tại phòng khách lớn người ta vừa dựng xong một cây Giáng Sinh, trang trí những chiếc đèn đủ màu và những cây kẹo cong cong xinh xắn. Các ông bà già hàng ngày thường tụ tập nơi đây để cùng coi ti vi hay nói chuyện với nhau, còn hơn là nằm bẹp trong phòng riêng, coi ti vi một mình thì buồn chán quá!</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2021-12-22"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_8 pl_row_last"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247621" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Những Mùa Giáng Sinh Trên Đất Mỹ" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247540a247621/nhung-mua-giang-sinh-tren-dat-my" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/mv94C6vE2QgBAEAS/w650/giang-sinh.jpg" title="giang-sinh" alt="giang-sinh" width="640" height="433" data-info="900,609"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/mv94C6vE2QgBAEAS/w650/giang-sinh.jpg" title="giang-sinh" alt="giang-sinh" width="640" height="433" data-info="900,609"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/mv94C6vE2QgBAEAS/w650/giang-sinh.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="433"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Những Mùa Giáng Sinh Trên Đất Mỹ" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247540a247621/nhung-mua-giang-sinh-tren-dat-my">Những Mùa Giáng Sinh Trên Đất Mỹ</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Thảo Lan" href="/author/post/6604/1/thao-lan">Thảo Lan</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Giáng Sinh năm 1990 là mùa Giáng Sinh đầu tiên tôi đón trên đất Mỹ này. Tất cả đều vừa lạ lùng mà cũng vừa quen thuộc. Dĩ nhiên lạ lẫm vì đây là lần đầu tiên được chứng kiến sự tấp nập của các khu thương mại sầm uất. Những khu nhà giăng đèn nhấp nháy từ trên nóc xuống đến sân vườn.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2021-12-21"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div>

<div class="nw_box_list_brief nw_boxing_padding"><div class="pl_list pl_list_col_1" role="list"><div class="pl_row pl_row_1 pl_row_first"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247746" class="pl_content pl_content_first" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Tiễn Vong 2022" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247630a247746/tien-vong-2022" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/yfcU8FLr2ggBAAdY/w650/tien-vong.jpg" title="tien-vong" alt="tien-vong" width="640" height="852" data-info="1202,1600"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/yfcU8FLr2ggBAAdY/w650/tien-vong.jpg" title="tien-vong" alt="tien-vong" width="640" height="852" data-info="1202,1600"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/yfcU8FLr2ggBAAdY/w650/tien-vong.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="852"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tiễn Vong 2022" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247630a247746/tien-vong-2022">Tiễn Vong 2022</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Kim Loan" href="/author/post/6719/1/kim-loan">Kim Loan</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Hai năm trước tôi có viết lần lượt Tiễn Vong 2020, Tiễn Vong 2021, cứ ngỡ rằng năm nay tiễn 2022 bình thường, nhưng tiếc thay, dư âm của “Vong Covid” vẫn còn lãng đãng dây dưa, nên một lần nữa, chúng ta lại phải tiễn Vong. Dù hiện nay các mũi vaccine thứ tư thứ năm đã available mà chẳng ai thèm đoái hoài, bên Mỹ và Canada các tiệm Pharmacy sẵn sàng chờ người ta đi chích, nhưng bà con đã quá mệt mỏi với Covid, đâm ra... lờn thuốc luôn chăng? Chả bù với thời gian giữa năm 2020 khi nhân loại đang kinh hoàng vì giặc Tàu, í lộn, giặc Cúm Tàu, nên khi những đợt vaccine Pfizer, Moderna đầu tiên xuất xưởng người ta chộn rộn xôn xao mong được đi chích. Hễ người nào may mắn trong diện ưu tiên, đi chích xong còn chụp hình khoe trên Facebook cho người khác thèm khát ước ao.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2022-12-31"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_2"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247745" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Mùa Bình An" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247630a247745/mua-binh-an" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/1sc9lTjq2ggBAPxH/bien-cat.jpg" title="bien-cat" alt="bien-cat" width="640" height="435" data-info="634,431"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/1sc9lTjq2ggBAPxH/bien-cat.jpg" title="bien-cat" alt="bien-cat" width="640" height="435" data-info="634,431"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/1sc9lTjq2ggBAPxH/bien-cat.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="435"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Mùa Bình An" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247630a247745/mua-binh-an">Mùa Bình An</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Biển Cát" href="/author/post/6766/1/bien-cat">Biển Cát</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">“Bà già khó chịu “. Đó là biệt danh hàng xóm đặt cho bà. Bà biết hết chớ. Nhưng họ chỉ dám gọi sau lưng bà, nên bà cũng miễn chấp. Nguyên tắc sống của bà vẫn không thay đổi. Bà không muốn động chạm đến ai, và cũng không muốn ai động chạm đến mình.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2022-12-30"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_3"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247744" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Làng Phủ Cam họp mặt Nam Cali" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247630a247744/lang-phu-cam-hop-mat-nam-cali" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/2gLMMTXp2ggBAF57/w650/vvnm2812.jpg" title="vvnm2812" alt="vvnm2812" width="640" height="389" data-info="1080,656"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/2gLMMTXp2ggBAF57/w650/vvnm2812.jpg" title="vvnm2812" alt="vvnm2812" width="640" height="389" data-info="1080,656"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/2gLMMTXp2ggBAF57/w650/vvnm2812.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="389"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Làng Phủ Cam họp mặt Nam Cali" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247630a247744/lang-phu-cam-hop-mat-nam-cali">Làng Phủ Cam họp mặt Nam Cali</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Phương Lâm" href="/author/post/6563/1/phuong-lam">Phương Lâm</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Từ hôm nhận được thông tin năm này “ gia đình Phủ Cam sẽ tổ chức họp mặt tại Nam Cali”, lòng tôi háo hức như đứa con nít đếm từng ngày mong mau mau tới ngày tết . Tâm trạng hồi hộp, bâng khuâng suy nghĩ đến ngày ấy, đếm từng tờ lịch rơi, không biết để làm gì nhưng sao mà cứ ngẩn ngơ, nhiều khi cảm thấy thời gian như đang dừng lại, nôn nóng gửi email hỏi trưởng ban tổ chức ngày họp mặt để mua vé máy bay trước</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2022-12-28"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_4"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247743" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Quà Giáng Sinh Bất Ngờ" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247630a247743/qua-giang-sinh-bat-ngo" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/28fpWhjm2ggBALtN/w650/unnamed.jpg" title="unnamed" alt="unnamed" width="640" height="480" data-info="3264,2448"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/28fpWhjm2ggBALtN/w650/unnamed.jpg" title="unnamed" alt="unnamed" width="640" height="480" data-info="3264,2448"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/28fpWhjm2ggBALtN/w650/unnamed.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="480"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Quà Giáng Sinh Bất Ngờ" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247630a247743/qua-giang-sinh-bat-ngo">Quà Giáng Sinh Bất Ngờ</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Đào Ngọc Phong" href="/author/post/6737/1/dao-ngoc-phong">Đào Ngọc Phong</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Thời gian qua mau như giòng sông chảy xiết, nhưng không cuốn trôi mất kỷ niệm vui của tôi về Lễ Giáng Sinh năm 2021. Tôi ở trong nhà dưỡng lão được hơn hai năm rồi. Năm tôi sáu mươi chín, bất ngờ bị vấp té, đầu gối tôi yếu hẳn, từ đó đi đứng khó khăn; con trai tôi khuyên mẹ vào nhà dưỡng lão có dịch vụ hỗ trợ sinh hoạt. Căn nhà của mẹ sẽ cho thuê để có tiền trả cho nhà dưỡng lão, tọa lạc quanh vùng Little Sài Gòn, để tôi còn dễ liên lạc vói cộng đồng người Việt.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2022-12-24"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_5"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247742" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Đợi Chờ Giáng Sinh" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247630a247742/doi-cho-giang-sinh" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/0YhJ57jk2ggBANMR/w650/vvnm122322.jpg" title="vvnm122322" alt="vvnm122322" width="640" height="502" data-info="918,720"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/0YhJ57jk2ggBANMR/w650/vvnm122322.jpg" title="vvnm122322" alt="vvnm122322" width="640" height="502" data-info="918,720"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/0YhJ57jk2ggBANMR/w650/vvnm122322.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="502"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Đợi Chờ Giáng Sinh" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247630a247742/doi-cho-giang-sinh">Đợi Chờ Giáng Sinh</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Kim Loan" href="/author/post/6719/1/kim-loan">Kim Loan</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Trời đổ tuyết nặng hạt, mịt mù. Chiếc school bus đậu ngay trước nhà, tôi hé cửa vẫy tay ra hiệu, Amanda con gái tôi nhảy ra khỏi xe, ngửa mặt đón những bông tuyết mát lạnh rồi chân sáo tung tăng bước vào nhà. Chưa kịp rũ bỏ giày boots, áo mũ, nó liền huyên thuyên (giống ai hổng biết!), với cái ngôn ngữ nửa nạc nửa mỡ, nữa Việt nửa Anh</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2022-12-23"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_6"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247741" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="chúc mừng năm mới…" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247630a247741/chuc-mung-nam-moi-" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/9plgVoHj2ggBACI5/w650/hinh-phan.jpg" title="hinh-phan" alt="hinh-phan" width="640" height="282" data-info="3523,1550"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/9plgVoHj2ggBACI5/w650/hinh-phan.jpg" title="hinh-phan" alt="hinh-phan" width="640" height="282" data-info="3523,1550"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/9plgVoHj2ggBACI5/w650/hinh-phan.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="282"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="chúc mừng năm mới…" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247630a247741/chuc-mung-nam-moi-">chúc mừng năm mới…</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Phan" href="/author/post/3956/1/phan">Phan</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Mua thêm chậu hoa không biết tiếng Mỹ gọi là gì nhưng tiếng Việt gọi là hoa tiểu muội, hồng tiểu muội đẹp kiêu sa hơn hoa hồng người ta thường tặng nhau vì người tặng và người được tặng đều nghĩ đến thông điệp nhiều hơn những bông hoa đắt tiền. Tiểu muội màu hồng khôn khéo ở hình thức giống hoa hồng nhưng nhỏ nhắn hơn nhiều nên nhìn rất dễ thương, tiểu muội màu trắng đẹp mê ly như công chúa ngủ trong rừng. Đặc biệt tiểu muội màu vàng đẹp quyến rũ đến thấy là mua vì hoa xinh lại vàng tao nhã như hoa soi nhái vàng lối đi ngày nọ. Hai loài hoa bờ rào bờ giậu nhưng là cả quê nhà, cả ký ức thân thương. Còn một màu vàng yêu kiều khác là màu vàng của hoa đậu bắp, màu vàng chanh nhẹ làm diệu mắt, làm chùng xuống oán hận, chứ không vàng chảng như vàn bốn số chín hy vàng chùa chiền quá uy nghiêm, vàng cung điện khoe mẽ.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2022-12-21"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_7"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247740" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Sân Khấu- Cuộc Đời" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247630a247740/san-khau-cuoc-doi" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/nSed19tw2ggBAMJw/bo-sach-vvnm.jpg" title="bo-sach-vvnm" alt="bo-sach-vvnm" width="640" height="463" data-info="563,407"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/nSed19tw2ggBAMJw/bo-sach-vvnm.jpg" title="bo-sach-vvnm" alt="bo-sach-vvnm" width="640" height="463" data-info="563,407"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/nSed19tw2ggBAMJw/bo-sach-vvnm.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="463"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Sân Khấu- Cuộc Đời" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247630a247740/san-khau-cuoc-doi">Sân Khấu- Cuộc Đời</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Duy Nhân" href="/author/post/1071/1/duy-nhan">Duy Nhân</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tác giả Duy Nhân tên thật Nguyễn Đức Đạo 75 tuổi hiện ở tại Chicago, tiểu bang Illinois. Đã đóng góp nhiều bài Viêt Về Nước Mỹ và được lãnh giải nhiều lần từ năm 2001. Sau đây là bài mới nhất của tác giả viết về mâu thuẫn quan điểm giữa vợ chồng.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2022-12-20"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_8 pl_row_last"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%" role="listitem"><div role="figure" itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="247739" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Hội Ngộ Cô Gái Việt tại Houston" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p247630a247739/hoi-ngo-co-gai-viet-tai-houston" style="width:640px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.png" data-original="/images/file/vcVM5zbf2ggBAIoO/image-jpg1.jpg" title="image-jpg1" alt="image-jpg1" width="640" height="424" data-info="640,424"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/vcVM5zbf2ggBAIoO/image-jpg1.jpg" title="image-jpg1" alt="image-jpg1" width="640" height="424" data-info="640,424"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/vcVM5zbf2ggBAIoO/image-jpg1.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="640"><meta itemprop="height" content="424"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Hội Ngộ Cô Gái Việt tại Houston" class="pl_atitle" href="/p247630a247739/hoi-ngo-co-gai-viet-tai-houston">Hội Ngộ Cô Gái Việt tại Houston</a></h2></div><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Minh Thúy Thành Nội" href="/author/post/6736/1/minh-thuy-thanh-noi">Minh Thúy Thành Nội</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Ngày 1 tháng 9 từ Bắc Cali, chúng tôi lên đường “tòng quân nhập ngũ”. Điều làm tôi phấn khởi và cảm động vì từ lâu dù cùng là thành viên của Cô gái Việt, nhưng chị Hoài Niệm và Song Thy chuyên làm “thợ lặn,” rất ít lên tiếng hay gởi bài vở vào, nhưng khi nghe chúng tôi qua Houston, chị Hoài Niệm lên tiếng mời chào “sẵn sàng làm Uber đưa đón phi trường và có mini motel free.” chị và SongThy lên list chương trình những ngày ăn chơi xả láng. Tôi thật ngạc nhiên không ngờ trên diễn đàn chưa quen biết nhiều nhưng 2 người đã mở rộng lòng như vậy.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2022-12-16"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div>