Giấc Mơ Chưa Hết Hạn

17/12/2018
Giấc Mơ Chưa Hết Hạn
Tác giả: Như Ý Crystal H. Vo

 Tháng Năm 2018, tại Việt Báo Gallery, có buổi ra mắt sách Anh ngữ "Finding My Voice—A Journey of Hope” của Crystal H. Vo tức  Võ Như Ý, một tác giả từng dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ 2009. Cô sinh năm 1970 ở Đà Nẵng, 15 tuổi vượt biên, định cư  tại Mỹ năm 1986 với tên Crystal H. Vo. Kết hôn và thành con dâu một gia đình Mỹ, cô đã dành trọn thì giờ để học sống và viết bằng Anh ngữ. Sau họp mặt Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2018, cô tự hứa mỗi tháng phải viết một bài bằng tiếng Việt. Sau đây, là bài viết mới cho tháng 12.

 
***

 
LễTạ Ơn đã qua, nhưng sao tôi cảm thấy vẫn muốn tiếp tục viết lên đôi dòng cảm tạ đời đã và đang cho tôi rất nhiều ân huệ từ ngày đặt chân đến Hoa Kỳ suốt ba thập niên qua.

Có nhiều người thành đạt không bao lâu sau khi hội nhập vào xã hội Hoa Kỳ, nhưng cũng không ít người  vẫn tiếp tục vất vả, cần cố gắng hơn nữa, trong đó có tôi. Nhiều lúc trước đây tôi cảm thấy buồn cho số phận của mình, nhưng tôi tự an ủi chính mình rằng giàu nghèo là do số phận. Thế nên tôi không than thân trách phận mà ngược lại cảm tạ Thượng Đế đã ban cho tôi muôn vàn thử thách để giúp mình rèn luyện tánh kiên nhẫn và lòng trắc ẩn.

Chỉ vài hôm nữa tôi đã làm được 18 năm trong Sở xã hội tại Quận Hạt. Suốt những năm tháng qua tôi đã tiếp xúc không biết bao nhiêu người già, trẻ và bệnh tật. Có những lúc phục vụ họ, qua điện thoại hay chạm mặt, tôi xúc động không ít vì những cảnh đời éo le.

Ngày tôi bước chân vào làm cho sở xã hội, đứa con gái, Vivian mới vừa sáu tuổi và con trai, Charlie, mới vừa thôi nôi. Lúc bấy giờ tôi ở quá xa chỗ làm. Mỗi sáng phải đưa Vivian đi học lớp một và Charlie đi gởi. Mỗi buổi đi làm về tôi phải rước hai cháu trước 6 giờ chiều. Có những chiều mưa hay kẹt xe, tôi không đến đúng giời nên phải gọi cô giáo trên đường chạy xe và sau đó phải đóng tiền phạt. Những năm tháng dài đó tôi bị áp lực quá nặng đến muốn điên!

Nhưng có sống qua cảnh giông bão thì mới quí những lúc mưa thuận gió hoà. Hiện nay hai cháu đã lên đại học. Vivian đang học năm đầu cao học ở USC về khoa Xã Hội Học. Cháu muốn làm chuyên gia cố vấn ở các trường trung học để giúp các em chưa học xong mà đã nghỉ học. Cháu nói muốn giúp cho các em trong những gia đình nghèo tị nạn mới đến Hoa Kỳ. Cháu nói cháu muốn giúp họ như giúp chính mình khi xưa lớn lên trong gia đình nghèo tị nạn. Rất cảm động khi cháu lớn khôn và có được cái nhìn chính chắn.

Còn cháu Charlie chưa định hướng cho tương lai của mình. Tôi luôn hướng dẫn và ủng hộ sở thích và giấc mơ của hai cháu. Tôi nói chọn nghành mình yêu thích trước và đừng đặt nặng về tiền bạc vì dẫu có kiếm nhiều tiền mà không thích những gì mình làm thì cuộc sống không có nhiều ý nghĩa.

Các cháu lớn rồi và nay không còn cần mẹ làm tài xế nữa nên bây giờ tôi cho phép mình theo đuổi một số giấc mơ. Tôi muốn bước vào  ngành buôn bán nhà cửa và đầu tư vào địa ốc. Giấc mơ này của tôi đã quá lâu rồi, kể từ lúc cháu Charlie mới chập chững biết đi. Nhưng lúc bấy giờ hai cháu còn quá nhỏ mà  tôi làm việc cho nhà nước toàn thời giờ nên không có thời gian hành nghề.

Nay chỉ còn vài năm nữa tôi sẽ về hưu non, và sẽ có nhiều thời gian vào ngành địa ốc. Tháng vừa qua tôi cực nhọc lắm mới thi đậu lại bằng địa ốc. Đây là lần thứ ba, sau mỗi bốn năm phải thi lại một lần. Vì muốn tập trung vào ngành, nay tôi dành nhiều thời gian học hỏi và đến công ty địa ốc trong những ngày cuối tuần.

Trong khi ấy, tôi vẫn tiếp tục vun đắp cho một giấc mơ khác: viết văn và diễn thuyết bằng tiếng Anh. Trong một bài trước, tôi đã kể việc tôi cùng sinh hoạt với câu lạc bộ  diễn thuyết. Mới đây,  tôi lại vừa nhậm chức chủ tịch của hội Toastmaster một cách quá đột ngột. Trong điện thư viết ngày 7 tháng 11, ông Beard, thành viên của hội từ năm 1973, gởi cho tôi như sau:

 
Dear Crystal H. Vo,

You are a very intelligent and organized individual especially in dealing with your writings and I would like for you to consider being our active President. It would give you great experience in developing your leadership qualities plus it would give you another reason for writing about the experience.

Our Club has been around since 1950 and we have had our various challenges.

Please consider this request because the Club needs your type of leadership for us to continue. Thank you for your consideration. So digest this request and I hope you will give me a positive answer.

Sincerely,

Wendell beard

 
Tôi xin tạm dịch:

 
Kính gởi Cô Crystal H. Vo:
 

Cô là một người rất thông minh và có tổ chức, đặc biệt qua các bài viết mà cô chia sẻ cùng chúng tôi. Vì vậy tôi muốn cô nhận chức chủ tịch câu lạc bộ này. Tôi tin chắc nó sẽ mang đến cho cô một kinh nghiệm tuyệt vời trong việc phát triển phẩm chất lãnh đạo của cô về trải nghiệm.

Câu lạc bộ của chúng tôi đã được thành lập từ năm 1950 và chúng tôi đã có nhiều thử thách khác nhau.

Xin cô vui lòng xem xét yêu cầu này vì câu lạc bộ cần những người lãnh đạo như cô để chúng tôi tiếp tục. Cám ơn cô sẽ xem xét. Xin cô đừng vội trả lời mà suy nghĩ cho kỹ lời yêu cầu này. Tôi hy vọng cô sẽ cho tôi một câu trả lời tốt đẹp.

Trân trọng,

Wendell Beard
 

Sau khi đọc lá thư của ông Beard, tôi vô cùng ngạc nhiên và cảm kích lòng quí mến của ông dành cho tôi tuy tôi mới vào câu lạc bộ này chưa ngoài ba tháng. Tôi do dự gần cả ngày đêm mới trả lời cho ông. Tôi hỏi ông có hỏi qua tất cả các thành viên chưa. Và nữa, tôi có hỏi ông nếu làm nhiệm vụ này không đòi hỏi nhiều thời gian bên ngoài tôi mới có thể làm vì hiện tại tôi rất bận. Sáng hôm sau tôi có nói chuyện với cô chủ tịch cũ. Cô nói sơ về nhiệm vụ và trách nhiệm. Tuy phải làm việc nhiều hơn một thành viên bình thường nhưng đây là cơ hội cho tôi thi thố tài lãnh đạo nên tôi gởi thư chấp nhận.

Thế là vài hôm sau, ngày 12 tháng 11, ông Beard giới thiệu tôi là chủ tịch hội và mời tôi đứng lên trước mọi người để phát biểu đôi lời. Tôi không hề tập dợt trước nhưng cũng đã nói lên được những điều mình cần nói. Trước hết tôi cảm ơn tất cả các thành viên đã tin tưởng và bầu cho tôi một chức vụ mà tôi cảm thấy mình chưa có đủ khả năng đảm trách. Tuy nhiên tôi sẽ cố gắng để không phụ lòng quí vị. Tôi hứa sẽ luôn cố gắng đến sớm, có mặt thường xuyên trong mọi buổi họp và luôn sẵn sàng ủng hộ mọi người khi cần.

Chiều 26 tháng 11, tôi đi thẳng đến hội trường đúng 6:15. Còn hơi sớm tôi ngồi viết nhật ký một hồi trong xe rồi vào phòng họp đúng 6:35. Đến nơi tôi đã thấy ông Beard đã có mặt ở đó. Tôi phụ ông sắp xếp bàn ghế chuẩn bị cho cuộc họp đúng bảy giờ tối.

Hiện tại câu lạc bộ này có 17 thành viên nhưng chỉ có 12 người có mặt hôm nay. Những người đã giao phó công việc trước nhưng đến lúc chót không có mặt nên những ai có mặt đêm đó phải thay thế vào. Nhiệm vụ của tôi là nói vài lời động viên trước tiên và sau cùng của cuộc họp, nhưng tôi lại lãnh thêm một nhiệm vụ nữa là grammarian và ah counter.

Đúng 7 giờ sau khi mọi người an tọa, tôi được mời lên nói. Vì bận rộn ở chỗ làm, tôi chưa sửa soạn gì cho những điều định nói. Thôi thì cứ  nghĩ sao nói vậy. Tôi nói tôi mới tìm được qua mạng hôm nay. Trước hết tôi sẽ chia sẻ câu nói của ông Colin Powell: “Success is the result of perfection, hard work, learning from failure, loyalty and persistence.” (Thành công là kết quả của sự hoàn hảo, siêng năng, học hỏi từ thất bại, lòng trung thành và sự kiên trì.) Nói xong tôi bắt qua ngành đầu tư về địa ốc. Tôi nói muốn thành công thì phải học hỏi, chịu khó và kiên nhẫn. Tôi đứng đó nói được khoảng năm phút. Sau khi nói xong, tôi mời mọi người đứng lên đọc lời chào cờ Hoa Kỳ. Đây là tục lệ mỗi lần họp mặt. Đọc xong, tôi chuẩn bị đi xuống bàn, thì họ bảo tôi đứng lại để điều hành cuộc họp vì đêm nay tôi đã chính thức là chủ tịch của họ. Tôi hơi ngạc nhiên và bối rối thì họ nhắc tuồng tôi cần phải làm gì trong cuộc họp.

Tôi đứng đó, gọi từng người trong ban chấp hành đứng lên cho biết tình hình hiện tại, và nghe những lời bàn tán xôn xao về ngày lễ Noel sắp đến.

Có nằm mơ tôi cũng không ngờ chỉ sau khi gia nhập hội ba tháng nay tôi trở thành chủ tịch của họ sau khi cô chủ tịch cũ từ chức vì có việc riêng bất ngờ.

Trong đời tôi có vài điều tôi thích nhất là đọc sách báo, nói và viết. Nay tôi đã và đang làm những gì mình đang yêu thích thì đó là cái phước tôi đang có. Tôi luôn cảm tạ Trời, Phật và ông bà với tất cả những gì mình có.

Giấc mơ chưa hết hạn. Cái mộng làm giàu của tôi trong ngành địa ốc nay trỗi dậy, tuy trễ nhưng chưa muộn. Tôi sẽ cố gắng  để lo cho gia đình và giúp đỡ những mảnh đời không được may mắn như mình.

Với niềm đam mê viết và diễn thuyết, biết đâu chừng một ngày đẹp trời nào đó, tôi sẽ nói trong một phòng họp đông nghẹt người. Tôi sẽ nói về nhiều đề tài khác nhau như địa ốc cũng như về đời sống, gia đình và xã hội.

Tôi đã có dịp chia sẻ giấc mơ của mình với các bạn trong hội Toastmaster. Buổi họp hội đầu tiên do tôi điều hành kết thúc vui vẻ.

Trên đường lái xe về, tôi thấy lòng mình tràn ngập niềm biết ơn cuộc sống và biết ơn nước Mỹ, nơi giấc mơ của mọi người không hề bị giới hạn.

 

Như Ý Crystal H. Vo

